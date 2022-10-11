Action on the road in our weekly round-up including quick wins for Kris Jones and Mollie Williams and news from the Great North 5km

Manchester Half-Marathon, October 9

Former Scottish cross-country champion Kris Jones won the men’s race by around a kilometre in a fast time of 63:46.

It was his first completed half-marathon since he ran his 63:05 PB running for Britain in the 2020 World Half-Marathon Championships.

The women’s race was a slightly closer affair and Mollie Williams retained her title as she won in a big PB of 73:29.

Leila Armoush also rewrote her PB as she went inside 75 minutes for the first time.

Nine seconds back, 46-year-old Kirsty Longley, who was the overall winner of the last Masters International, remarkably set a PB and that moved her to fourth all-time in the UK W45 age group.

Overall:

1 Kris Jones Swansea H 63:46

2 James Tilley Nantwich M35 67:12

3 Tom Charles 67:25

4 Peter Huck Vale of Aylesbury 68:18

5 Alex Lanz Birmingham U 68:36

6 James Scott-Farrington 68:46

7 Daniel Lloyd Crewe and Nantwich 68:54

8 Ross Good Giffnock North 69:03

Women:

1 Mollie Williams Stockport H 73:29

2 Leila Armoush Leeds City AC 74:59

3 Kirsty Longley Liverpool Pembroke Sefton W45 75:08

4 Caroline Lambert Middlesbrough AC Mandale 77:18

5 Nicola Jackson Rainford RRAMS W35 80:25

6 Claire Frankland West End Runners 80:32

Great North 5km, Newcastle, October 7

Reece Slater, a 17-year-old who broke two minutes for 800m for the first time this summer, used his track speed to win the Friday night event in a big PB of 15:18, two seconds up on James Nettleton.

Finishing just outside the top 10 overall, Sophie Pikett, a Herne Hill Harrier, was a clear women’s winner in 16:23.

Overall:

1 R Slater 15:18; 2 J Nettleton 15:20; 3 M Hedley 15:32; 4 S Christie 15:45

Women:

1 S Pikett 16:23; 2 C Dillon 17:06; 3 S Maclean Dann 18:14

LES JONES MEMORIAL 5km, Belfast, October 9

Overall:

1 D Spalding (B’drain) 15:58; 2 J Heron (Larne) 16:00; 3 G Lyons (NBH, M45) 16:06

M55: 1 S Hoey (Jog Lisburn) 17:45

Women:

1 R Byrne (Dub Running Club, W50) 22:08; 2 H Ewart (DeeRun) 22:59; 3 S Mccarry (W40) 23:10

MORECAMBE 10km, Morecambe, October 9

Overall:

1 B Riddell (Salf, M35) 32:10; 2 R Edgar (L&M, M35) 34:21; 3 J Croasdale (Unatt) 35:59

M70: 1 M Walker (S’port W) 44:00

Women:

1 M Murphy (Barrow ABC, W35) 42:23; 2 L Grantham (Pens, W45) 45:42; 3 S Zejma (Unatt, W35) 46:30

RUGBY 10, Rugby, October 9

Overall:

1 D Green (R&N) 54:03; 2 A Mcdonnell (R&N) 56:10; 3 A Siggers (Kenil, M35) 56:44

Women:

1 H Munn (R&N) 62:37; 2 K Wright (Strat, W55) 63:13; 3 V Neason (R&N, W35) 64:36

MARTLESHAM 7, Martlesham Heath, October 9

Overall:

1 S Ramsey (Ips, M35) 37:07; 2 M Allen (Ips J, M55) 40:00; 3 H Wade (Ips) 40:58



M60: 1 C Thomas (Box) 44:50



Women:

1 A Keeble (Ips J) 49:19; 2 H Taylor (Felix, W35) 50:09; 3 S Page (Kesgrave, W45) 50:26

MARTY’S RUN 5km, Derry, October 9

Overall:

1 C Bradley (Liv H, M35) 15:19; 2 S Rankin (Foyle V) 15:43; 3 J Canning (Foyle V, M35) 16:39



Women:

1 N Burke (IRL, W35) 17:19; 2 J Storm (Derry) 18:04; 3 H Wade (Derry, U17) 18:24

ROYAL PARKS FOUNDATION HALF-MARATHON, Hyde Park, London, October 9

Oscar Bell led home more than 12,000 runners in London’s latest mass participation event, Martin Duff reports.

The Ware 23-year-old, who ran 67:30 in the Big Half at Greenwich in September, improved his best to 67:14 when heading Tom Beasley by more than a minute.

Overall:

1 O Bell (Ware) 67:14; 2 T Beasley 68:51; 3 R Serif (Vale R) 70:23; 4 C Gibbens (Inv EK) 71:20; 5 T Phillips 71:50; 6 C Winfield 71:53; 7 S Brashaw (High) 72:42; 8 P Quinn (Clap P) 73:11; 9 N McClements (Ton) 73:38; 10 C Braisher 73:42; 11 J James St Alb) 74:30; 12 J Davies 74:45

M60: 1 R Marston 85:27; 2 M Wheeler 90:12

Women:

1 L Church (Read) 79:52; 2 E Schaertlin-Coffey (C&C) 83:40; 3 O Sadler (B&W) 83:52; 4 K Hofer (W40) 84:16; 5 T Horrobin 84:21; 6 A Cook (Lon H) 84:41; 7 L Ashrafian 85:17; 8 K Harris (QPH, W50) 85:28; 9 S Palmer (Rane) 85:30

W40: 1 L Waterlow (St Alb) 87:08

W50: 2 A Dolan 92:07

W55: 1 J Worster (Serp) 1:40:06; 2 S Harris (St Alb) 1:45:49

SHREWSBURY 13.1km, Shrewsbury, October 9

Overall:

1 A Dalton 49:43; 2 A Moore (Newp&D, M35) 52:09; 3 D Cains (Tel, M35) 53:28



Women:

1 M Tibbetts (Lawley) 55:41; 2 L Goode (Unatt) 63:47; 3 S Main (Croft A, W50) 64:40

SHREWSBURY HALF MARATHON, Shrewsbury, October 9

Overall:

1 P Jones (Shrews, M50) 73:51; 2 P Aston (Shrews, M35) 75:22; 3 R Weston (W’church W) 76:34



M70: 1 P Hough (Shrop S) 1:42:17



Women:

1 J Hartley (Merc, W40) 88:01; 2 M Ferguson (Abing) 90:27; 3 J Brown (Shrews, W35) 91:52

WEST COAST HALF MARATHON, Preston, October 9

Overall: 1 B Gamble (Unatt, M40) 71:52; 2 M Toft (Lyth) 80:46; 3 S Sumner (Unatt, M35) 82:14

Women: 1 J Perry (Garst, W40) 1:44:17; 2 A Wade (River RR, W35) 1:47:52; 3 C Dobson (Unatt, W40) 1:49:31

RUN THE RIVER MT 10km, Edmonton, London, October 9

Overall:

1 V Riviere 35:45; 2 F Mannion 37:19; 3 R Campbell 38:07

Women:

1 K March 42:59; 2 J Kent (Barn, W55) 53:00; 3 S Wilkins 43:32

GREAT WALSTEAD 5 MT, Haywards Heath, West Sussex, October 9

Race win number 1028 for 45-year-old James Baker.

Overall:

1 J Baker (Chich R, M45) 30:46; 2 M Daly (Horsh J) 31:25; 3 A Rawlinson (P’slade) 33:18

Women:

1 K Philpott (Burg HR) 37:59; 2 G Moffatt (P’slade, W55) 38:56; 3 R Davies (Burg HR) 39:24

TYWARNHALE MT 10km, Truro, October 9

Overall:

1 R Hanley (Corn) 40:07; 2 S Reynolds (Truro, M35) 41:22; 3 T Van Berkel (Truro, M35) 41:45

Women:

1 E Harrison 46:16; 2 A Jenkins (Corn, W40) 49:11; 3 O Carthew (N&P) 50:54

HITCHIN TOWN CENTRE 5km, Hertfordshire, October 9

Overall:

1 A Peterson (FVS, M40) 16:31; 2 O Warburton (Royst) 16:50; 3 T Cropley (U20) 17:08

Women:

1 G Harvey (W40) 20:49; 2 J Conway (St Alb) 20:50; 3 T Pitcairn (NHRR) 21:05

RIDGEWAY RUN MT, Tring, Hertfordshire, October 9

Overall (15km approx):

1 O Blake (Osw) 56:34; 2 M Chisholm (THH, M40) 57:28; 3 A Pavey (Tring, M40) 58:21

M50: 1 S Coombes (L Buzz) 59:08

Women:

1 H Burkhardt (St Alb) 65:13; 2 R Mitchell (L Buzz) 66:46; 3 J Sharples (L Buzz) 67:23

W50: 1 W Walsh (St A) 70:48; 2 C Pusey (Burn J) 72:17

RUSHMOOR WELLESLEY 10km, Hampshire, October 9

Overall:

1 L Maliphant (AFD) 36:00; 2S Raj 36:13; 3 M Irving (AFD) 36:40

Women:

1 R Wallace (Fleet, W40) 41:02; 2 N McKenzie (B’water, W40) 43:43; 3 H Regan (W40) 44:50

SHEFFIELD TEN10TEN MT 10km, South Yorkshire, October 9

Overall:

1 L Cossham (Hallam) 35:12; 2 J Taylor (Oxf C) 36:22; 3 C Battersly (Hallam) 37:00

Women:

1 S Huxham (Hallam) 42:03; 2 J Cartmell (H’boro & R) 43:06; 3 C Gains (Dronfield) 43:28

PAVILION GARDENS 5km, Buxton, October 8

Overall:

1 L Parker (Stock H) 16:00; 2 D Finch (Bux, M45) 17:48; 3 T Gilliver (Hi Peak AC, U17) 17:52



Women:

1 K Rolfe (Bux, W45) 22:05; 2 R Cudahy (Bux, U15) 24:59; 3 B Golden (Bux, W45) 25:32



W65: 1 S Bradley (Bux) 25:36

EALING MILE, Ealing, October 7

Overall:

1 M Javed (M35) 5:06; 2 A Simpson (Strag, M40) 5:07; 3 P Sharrocks (M40) 5:14

Women:

1 E Etheredge (Guern) 5:25; 2 C Pettitt (Vale R) 5:57; 3 B Lever Taylor (Eal E, W40) 6:19

METRO ABERDEEN PROMS 3km, Aberdeen, October 7

Overall:

1 S Molloy 9:14; 2 R Crawford (A’deen, U17) 9:15; 3 P Knight (Metro, M40) 9:39

Women:

1 J Hoyle (JSKRC, W40) 10:57; 2 E Wilson (Hidden Peak Running) 11:02; 3 A Tawse (JSKRC, U20) 11:21

