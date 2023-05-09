British European medallists in fine sprint form in Atlanta, the Prague Marathon sees a course record and the Diamond League kicks off in Doha

Plenty of action from around in the world in our latest international results round-up.

Wanda Diamond League, Doha, Qatar, May 5

Men:

200 (0.3):

1 Fred Kerley USA 19.92

2 Kenny Bednarek USA 20.11

3 Aaron Brown CAN 20.20

4 Kyree King USA 20.29

5 Joe Fahnbulleh LBR 20.29

6 Andre De Grasse CAN 20.35

7 Alexander Ogando DOM 20.62

8 Michael Norman USA 20.65

800:

1 Slimane Moula ALG 1:46.06

2 Wycliffe Kinyamal KEN 1:46.61

3 Djamel Sedjati ALG 1:46.97

4 Clayton Murphy USA 1:47.96

5 Mouad Zahafi MAR 1:48.17

6 Andreas Kramer SWE 1:48.18

7 Mark English IRL 1:48.56

8 Abdulrahman Musaeb Balla 1:48.88

9 Abdirahman Saeed Hassan 1:49.03

10 Noah Kibet KEN 1:49.95

3000:

1 Lamecha Girma ETH 7:26.18

2 Selemon Barega ETH 7:27.16

3 Berihu Aregawi ETH 7:27.61

4 Soufiane El Bakkali MAR 7:33.87

5 Timothy Cheruiyot KEN 7:36.72

6 Getnet Wale ETH 7:36.81

7 Andreas Almgren SWE 7:37.05 NR

8 Mohamed Amine Jihnaoui TUN 7:37.56 NR

9 Ismael Kipkurui KEN 7:39.84

10 Telahun Haile ETH 7:40.29

11 Adel Mechaal ESP 7:41.42

12 Matthew Ramsden AUS 7:47.71

400H:

1 Rai Benjamin USA 47.78

2 CJ Allen USA 47.93

3 Wilfried Happio FRA 49.12

4 Khallifah Rosser USA 49.25

5 Trevor Bassitt USA 49.52

6 Sokwakhana Zazini RSA 49.74

7 Thomas Barr IRL 49.88

Race B: 1 Doudai Ismail Abakar 49.18

HJ:

1 JuVaughn Harrison USA 2.32

2 Sang-Hyeok Woo KOR 2.27

3 Mutaz Essa Barshim 2.24

4 Norbert Kobielski POL 2.18

5 Shelby McEwen USA 2.18

6 Edgar Rivera MEX 2.18

7 Thomas Carmoy BEL 2.15

TJ:

1 Pedro Pablo Pichardo POR 17.91w

2 Hugues Fabrice Zango BUR 17.81

3 Andy Díaz CUB 17.80w

4 Lázaro Martínez CUB 17.71w

5 Zhu Yaming CHN 16.95

6 Jah-Nhai Perinchief BER 16.86w

7 Emmanuel Ihemeje ITA 16.85

8 Donald Scott USA 16.81w

9 Christian Taylor USA 16.53w

DT:

1 Kristjan Čeh SLO 70.89

2 Daniel Ståhl SWE 67.14

3 Sam Mattis USA 64.69

4 Matt Denny AUS 64.42

5 Lawrence Okoye GBR 64.31

6 Simon Pettersson SWE 64.30

7 Alin Alexandru Firfirica ROU 62.98

8 Mouad Mohamed Ibrahim 61.92

9 Nicholas Percy GBR 58.49

JT:

1 Neeraj Chopra IND 88.67

2 Jakub Vadlejch CZE 88.63

3 Anderson Peters GRN 85.88

4 Julian Weber GER 82.62

5 Andrian Mardare MDA 81.67

6 Keshorn Walcott TTO 81.27

7 Genki Dean JPN 79.44

8 Curtis Thompson USA 74.13

Julius Yego KEN NM

Oliver Helander FIN NM

National Events

100 (1.0):

1 Jerome Blake CAN 10.11

2 Ali Anwar Al-Balushi OMA 10.28

3 Femi Ogunode 10.29

4 Tosin Ogunode 10.31

Race B (3.1): 1 Nasser Mohamed Abdo KSA 10.20w

Women:

100 (0.9):

1 Sha’Carri Richardson USA 10.76

2 Shericka Jackson JAM 10.85

3 Dina Asher-Smith GBR 10.98

4 TeeTee Terry USA 11.07

5 Zoe Hobbs NZL 11.08

6 Teahna Daniels USA 11.18

7 Melissa Jefferson USA 11.19

8 Abby Steiner USA 11.19;

400:

1 Marileidy Paulino DOM 50.51

2 Shamier Little USA 50.84

3 Natalia Kaczmarek POL 51.64

4 Sada Williams BAR 52.05

5 Candice McLeod JAM 52.43

6 Stephenie Ann McPherson JAM 52.93

7 Justyna Święty-Ersetic POL 53.08

8 Kyra Jefferson USA 54.00

1500:

1 Faith Kipyegon KEN 3:58.57

2 Diribe Welteji ETH 3:59.34

3 Freweyni Hailu ETH 4:00.29

4 Jessica Hull AUS 4:00.90

5 Abbey Caldwell AUS 4:01.15

6 Birke Haylom ETH 4:01.86

7 Hirut Meshesha ETH 4:02.25

8 Axumawit Embaye ETH 4:03.40

9 Konstanze Klosterhalfen GER 4:05.63

10 Cory McGee USA 4:06.03

11 Lemlem Hailu ETH 4:08.38

12 Georgia Griffith AUS 4:15.49

13 Angelika Cichocka POL 4:17.75

3000SC:

1 Winfred Yavi BRN 9:04.38

2 Sembo Almayew ETH 9:05.83 NU20R

3 Faith Cherotich KEN 9:06.43

4 Beatrice Chepkoech KEN 9:06.90

5 Maruša Mišmaš-Zrimsek SLO 9:13.61 NR

6 Zerfe Wondemagegn ETH 9:13.80

7 Jackline Chepkoech KEN 9:17.15

8 Mekides Abebe ETH 9:18.96

9 Marwa Bouzayani TUN 9:25.37

10 Emma Coburn USA 9:29.41

11 Peruth Chemutai UGA 9:31.71

100H (1.1):

1 Jasmine Camacho-Quinn PUR 12.48

2 Alaysha Johnson USA 12.66

3 Nia Ali USA 12.69

4 Megan Tapper JAM 12.76

5 Tonea Marshall USA 12.79

6 Reetta Hurske FIN 12.92

7 Michelle Jenneke AUS 13.00

8 Sarah Lavin IRL 13.08

PV:

1 Katie Moon USA 4.81

2 Tina Šutej SLO 4.76

3 Sandi Morris USA 4.71

4 Ekateríni Stefanídi GRE 4.55

4 Roberta Bruni ITA 4.55

6 Bridget Guy Williams USA 4.55

7 Nina Kennedy AUS 4.45

8 Alysha Newman CAN 4.45

9 Wilma Murto FIN 4.30

Rio Maior, Portugal, May 6

Men:20kmW:

1 Brian Pintado ECU 1:19:05

2 Caio Bonfim BRA 1:19:46

3 Toshikazu Yamanishi JPN 1:20:58

4 Wang Zhaozhao CHN 1:21:04

5 Qian Haifeng CHN 1:21:21

6 Wang Qin CHN 1:21:38

7 Wang Kaihua CHN 1:21:58

8 Jordy Jiménez ECU 1:22:40

9 César Rodríguez PER 1:22:47

10 Isaac Palma MEX 1:22:58

Women:

20kmW:

1 Yang Jiayu CHN 1:29:10

2 Qieyang Shenjie CHN 1:29:11

3 Yang Liujing CHN 1:29:30

4 Kimberly García PER 1:29:31

5 Ma Zhenxia CHN 1:29:36

6 Erica de Sena BRA 1:29:48

7 Ana Cabecinha 1:29:55

8 Viviane Lyra BRA 1:30:57

9 Johana Ordóñez ECU 1:31:45

10 Yin Lamei CHN 1:32:17

Prague Marathon, Czech Republic, May 7

Kenya’s Alexander Mutiso won in a course record of 2:05:09, beating Ethiopia’s former London Marathon champion Sisay Lemma (2:06:26) and Kenya’s Philemon Rono (2:06:51).

In the women’s race, Ethiopia’s Workenesh Edesa won in 2:20:41 ahead of Kenyans Margaret Muriuki (2:23:53) and former world under-20 cross country champion Viola Kibiwot (2:24:55) who at the age of 39 is returning to competition.

Men: Mar: 1 Alexander Mutiso KEN) 2:05:09; 2 Sisay Lemma ETH 2:06:26; 3 Philemon Rono KEN 2:06:51

Women: Mar: 1 Workenesh Edesa (ETH) 2:20:41; 2 Margaret Muriuki KEN 2:23:53 ; 3 Viola Kibiwot KEN 2:24:5

adidas Atlanta City Games, Atlanta, USA, May 6

Grant Holloway won the 110m hurdles in a world leading 13.01/0.00 ahead of Robert Dunning’s 13.09 PB.

Tia Jones won the women’s race in 12.50/0.4 ahead of Kendra Harrison (12.53) though both were quicker in the heats with respective times of 12.46 and 12.44.

Aleia Hobbs, after a faster 10.93/1.2 heat, won the 100m final in 10.99/0.2 and while European champion Gina Lueckenkemper was only fifth in 11.16, she ran a 11.00/0.00 heat.

Jamaica’s Oblique Seville clocked 9.99/-0.2) in the men’s 100m ahead of Akani Simbine (10.01) and Great Britain’s Zharnel Hughes who set an European lead of 10.01.

Noah Lyles won this straightaway 150m in 14.56 (0.3) ahead of Erriyon Knighton (14.85) and Ferdinand Omanyala (14.89)

Tamari Davis won the women’s 150m in 16.44/0.1 ahead of Britain’s Daryll Neita (16.48) and Gabby Thomas (16.50).

Emily Grove (456) and Austin Miller (571) won the pole vault events, as Sam Kendricks was third (571). Also 600m road races were also a part of the event, Bryce Hoppel (1:17.13) and Ajee’ Wilson (1:27.00) got victories. Adidas Running City Mile was also introduced for the first time, Sam Prakel won in 4:03.40 and Taryn Rawlings in 4:40.11.

Men:

100 (-0.2):

1 Oblique Seville JAM 9.99

2 Akani Simbine RSA 10.01

3 Zharnel Hughes GBR 10.01

Ht: Steven Gardiner BAH 10.38/-0.7

150 (0.3)

1 Noah Lyles 14.56

2 Eriyon Knighton 14.85

3 Ferdinand Omanyala KEN 14.89

B (1.0): Jereem Richards TTO.14.83

110H (0:00):

1 Grant Holloway 13.01

2 Robert Dunning 13.09

3 Jamal Britt 13.14

PV:

1 Austin Miller 5.71

3 Sam Kendricks 5.71

600m road: Bryce Hoppel 1:17.13

Women:

100 (0.2):

1 Aleia Hobbs 10.99 (10.93/1.2 ht)

2 Mikiah Brisco 11.02 (11.01/0.0 ht)

5 Gina Lueckenkemper 11.16 (11.00/0.0 ht)

150 (0.1):

1 Tamari Davis 16.44

2 Daryll Neita GBR 16.48

3 Gabby Thomas 16.50

100H (0.4)

1 Tia Jones 12.50 (12.46/1.0 ht)

2 Kendra Harrison 12.53

ht: Anna Hall 12.90 (0.9)

PV: 1 Emily Grove 4.56

600m road: Ajee’ Wilson 1:27.00

