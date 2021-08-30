German speeds to victory with Jonnie Peacock third in T64 100m in Tokyo as Jason Smyth and Andrew Small also win titles

Jonnie Peacock’s build-up to the Tokyo Paralympics had been interrupted by injury and the British sprinter was left sharing bronze in a close final that was won by Felix Streng of Germany. Peacock shared third place with another German, Johannes Floors, after a photo finish judged them to have both clocked 10.786 seconds. That decision took several minutes to be made but there was no doubt over the winner as Streng clocked 10.76 to beat Sherman Isidro Guity Guity of Costa Rica, who ran 10.78.

“I didn’t think you could share medals in sprints,” said Peacock, who ran slightly faster than he did when winning gold in London 2012 and Rio 2016. “I think there’s two ways to take it and, being positive, 15-year-old Jonnie would have been so happy with this.

“It’s good and bad. I’m sure when I watch the race back I will be thinking I should have won it.

“If that’s not an advert for Paralympic sport in 11 seconds I don’t know what is. I think the world record is going to be broken very, very soon.”

A race we will never forget. 🔥 The T64 100m final featuring @JonniePeacock was a THRILLER 🔥#Tokyo2020 #C4Paralympics pic.twitter.com/jfbmFBMf30 — C4 Paralympics (@C4Paralympics) August 30, 2021

There was another British gold on Monday (Aug 30), though, when Andrew Small won the T33 100m in 17.73 with team-mate Harri Jenkins taking bronze.

Small was third behind Ahmad Almutairi of Kuwait in Rio five years ago but he turned the tables on his rival here to win as Almutairi was second.

“I definitely felt more comfortable in my ability this time around, and that is all down to the experiences I have had over the last few years,” said Small. “The start was good and that really put me in a good position.”

Close behind, another Brit, James Freeman, was fourth.

Jason Smyth won his sixth Paralympics for Ireland when he clocked 10.53 in the T13 100m to beat Algeria’s Skander Djamil Athmani by one hundredth of a second.

“I’m absolutely delighted. I wasn’t sure I’d won when I crossed the line.” Smyth said. “I came here with a target on my back but people know I’m not easy to beat.”

The 34-year-old moved clear with a fast start before being closed down by Athmani in the closing metres.

