North East relay heads a busy weekend on the country in our round-up of the action

NORTH EAST COUNTIES RELAYS, Thornley, November 18

Calum Johnson is a great ambassador for club events in the north east and he duly turned out for and helped his Gateshead club win this event which went ahead despite being touch and go with regards to the state of the extremely muddy going, Martin Duff reports.

Johnson took his club into the lead mid-race and they held on to win despite Connor Marshall closing rapidly for Morpeth on the final leg. Earlier, Cameron Allan had poked in a good third stage for Heaton at 11:08 for second quickest behind Johnson’s 10:57 fastest split.

Morpeth took the women’s race after taking the lead on stage two through Linzi Quinn and then Catriona McDonald finished off with a 13:10 fastest lap time for a comfortable win over Birtley, whose anchor Amber Leigh was second fastest with 13:25.

Men (4x2M approx): 1 Gateshead 49:05 (M Linsley 12:34, C Johnson 10:57, D Alexander 12:48, L Liddle 13:06); 2 Morpeth 49:15 (T Balsdon 11;59, P Smallcombe 12:20, M Banks 12:57, C Marshall 11:59); 3 Houghton 50:46 (W Bellamy 12:32, L Dover 13:48, C Allan 11:08, L Pickering 13;18); 4 Heaton 52:27; 5 Gosforth 54:46; 6 Blyth 54;49

Fastest: Johnson 10:57; Allan 11:08; C Larkin (Heaton) 11:46

26 teams finished

M40 (3x2M approx): 1 Elswick 40:10 (J Durham 13:19, J Douglas 13:28, A Bell 13:23); 2 Hartlepool Burn Rd 41:09; 3 Gateshead 41:43

Fastest: C Franks (Gate) 12;39; S Walker (Burn Rd) 13:01; Durham 13:19

20 teams finished

U17 (3x2M approx): 1 Morpeth 35:56 (O Tomlinson 12:00, J Close 12:09, E Kelso 11:47); 2 Darlington 36:18; 3 Blaydon 37:03

Fastest: M Murray (Blay) 11;28; F Hall (Darl) 11:44; Kelso 11:47

U15 (3×1.5M approx): 1 Tyne Br 29;48 (F Palmer 9:08, J Whitfield 10:35, I Snell 10:05); 2 Darlington 31;12; 3 Blaydon 32;25

Fastest: 1 Palmer 9:08; D L’Anson (Darl) 9:47; Snell 10:05

U13 (3x2M approx): 1 Elswick 31:08 (D Kelso 10:12, E Eland 10:59, N Surtees-Brown 10:57); 2 Darlington 31:11; 3 Darlington B 32:41

Fastest: Surtees-Brown 9:57; L Heslop (Darl) 10:02; Kelso 10:12

Women (4×4.16km): 1 Morpeth 41:34 (L MacDonald 15:15, L Quinn 15:09, C McDonald 13;10); 2 Birtley 44:06 (H Linton 14:55, L Graham 15:46, A Leigh 13:25); 3 Houghton 45:45

Fastest: McDonald 13:10; Leigh 13:25; A Pigford (Hought) 13:39

20 teams finished

W40 (3x2M approx): 1 S Shields 49:01 (F Dembele 16:18, K Campbell 16:08, K Snaith (W50) 16:35); 2 Elswick 49:31; 3 Sunderland H 52:50

Fastest: 1 J Nutt (Elsw) 15:38; L Short (T’dale) 15:34; Campbell 16:08

11 teams finished

U17 (3x2M approx): 1 Tynedale 43;21 (E Lunt 14:35, E Pugh 15:01, A Stobbart 13:45); 2 Gateshead 44:36; 3 Birtley 46:28

Fastest: Stobbart 13:45; I Johnstone (Gate) 14:00; E Ashman (Gosf) 14:22

U15 (3×1.5M approx): 1 Tyne Br 38:47 (H Michla 12:44, A Carr 13;16, R Ditchburn 12:47); 2 Elswick 40;10; 3 Heaton 41:37

Fastest: M Parkin Heat) 11:20; E Tomlinson (Morp) 11:42; A Durham (Elsw) 12:20

U13 (3×1.5M approx): 1 Birtley 33:36 (K Graham 11:09, L Hall 11:32, O Murphy 10:55); 2 Elswick 35:15; 3 Morpeth 36:08

Fastest: Murphy 10:55; Graham 11:09; F Heatley (Morp) 11:27

EASTERN ATHLETICS CHAMPIONSHIPS, Cambridge, November 18

A week after he had hoped to be running for England masters in the British & Irish cross-country international, Havering’s James Connor posted yet another victory, Martin Duff reports.

The 40-year-old won by about 60 metres from Huntingdon’s Christopher Smith, as team mate James Stewart took third. Connor also added the Eastern AA vets, Eastern Masters and Eastern inter-counties titles.

The women’s race saw Lucy Mapp win by almost a minute over Ginte Bailey who had the consolation of picking up the two masters titles on offer.

The best of the age group runners was again under-15 Olivia Forrest, who was fourth in both the Inter-Counties and English National, as well as fastest at Mansfield, who led her Brentford Beagles club to a clear under-15 victory.

Men (10km approx):

1 J Connor (Hav’g, M40) 38:42; 2 C Smith (Hunts) 38:56; 3 J Stewart (Hav’g) 39:32; 4 J Nixon (St Ed) 39:42; 5 J Orrell (Hunts) 40:35; 6 R Warner (Hav’g, M40) 40:41

M40: 3 R Dobson (New J) 41:07

M50: 1 S Coombes (L Buzz) 42:03; 2 T Farrer (Hunts) 45:29

TEAM: 1 St Edmunds 97; 2 Hunts AC 101

Eastern AA Vets: 1 Connor

Eastern Masters Champs: 1 Connor

Inter-Counties:

1 Connor; 2 Smith

TEAM: 1 Essex 8; 2 Cambs 21; 3 Suffolk 27

M60 (7km approx.):

1 S Le Mare (LoS) 25:38; 2 G Davis (New J) 26:52; 3 G Chapman (Ely) 27:48

Eastern AA Vets: 1 Le Mare

Eastern Masters Champs: 1 Le Mare

U20:

1 A Lydon (Hunts) 26:02; 2 M Fisher (Ips H) 26:43; 3 R Tuck (Ips H) 27:06

TEAM: 1 Ipswich H 12

Inter-Counties:

1 J Doye (Essex) 25:48; 2 Lydon 26:02; 3 O Graham-Perriera (Essex) 26:34

TEAM: 1 Essex 10; 2 Suffolk 17; 3 Cambs 17

U17:

1 C Benyon (C&) 20:49; 2 B Barber (Ips H) 20:56; 3 B Eccles (Bure V) 21:05; 4 S Tilly (Ips H) 21:15; 5 M Sanderson (B’wood) 21:26; 6 T Taylor (St Ed) 21:35

TEAM: 1 Ipswich H 18; 2 St Edmunds P 25; 3 Bedford & C 36

U15:

1 R Gambling (St Ed) 13:06; 2 G Watkins (Harl) 13:08; 3 A Johnson C&C) 13;15; 4 J Hearn (B’wood) 13:30; 5 T Richards (Hunts) 13:31; 6 A Henderson (Bed C) 13:33

TEAM: 1 Hunts 27; 2 C&C 34; 3 St Edmunds P 34

U13:

1 C Calver (W Suff) 11:17; 2 H Cantell (C&C) 11:19; 3 A Hart (C&T) 11:19; 4 A Kely (Ips H) 11;40; 5 F King (C&C) 11;46; 6 R Easton (Ips H) 11:47

TEAM: 1 C&C 38; 2 Bedford & C 42’; 3 Bed C B 57

Women:

1 L Mapp (Hunts) 24:44; 2 G Bailey (Hav’g, W35) 25:43; 3 J Lasency (C&C, W50) 25:29; 4 R Matson (Hav’g, W35) 26:00; 5 C Jeffrey (St Ed, W45) 26:06; 6 A Douglas (Hunts) 26:45

W55: 1 E Hicks (Ips H) 33:06

TEAM: 1 Hunts 16; 2 Havering 16; 3 St Edmunds P 20

Inter-Counties:

1 L Callan (Essex) 23:45; 2 A Rex (Essex) 24:04; 3 L Thomas (Suff) 24:32

TEAM: 1 Essex 7; 2 Norfolk 18; 3 Cambs 27

Eastern AA Vets: 1 Bailey

Eastern Masters Champs: 1 Bailey

U20 nt:

1 L Crane (Norw); 2 R Vinton (Chelm); 3 I Chesterton (Bed C)

Inter-Counties

1 K Arkinson (Essex) 24:14; 2 H Freeguard (Essex) 25:25; 3 M Drane (Essex) 26:39

TEAM: 1 Essex 6

U17:

1 V Valentin (St Ed) 24;39; 2 F Taylor (Linc W) 25:17; 3 R Dickety (N orw) 25:35; 4 M Dunger (Bed C) 25:42; 5 E Jonas (N Norf) 26:06; 6 G Shirley (Norw) 27:58

TEAM: 1 Ipswich H 26

U15:

1 O Forrest (B’wood) 11;47; 2 E Whitworth (Linc W) 14:22; 3 E Warn (B’wood) 14;36; 4 I Porter (Linc W) 14:48; 5 C Hughes (C&C) 15:25; 6 M Tilly (B’wood) 15:39

TEAM: 1 Brentwood 10; 2 St Edmunds P 29; 3 North Norfolk 61

U13:

1 C Booth (Kett) 12;34; 2 S Bolton (St Ed) 12:39; 3 E Lydon (Hunts) 12;46; 4 T Guthrie-Brown (Kett) 12;54; 5 B Southwood (St Ed) 13:04; 6 H Spitzer (S&NH) 18;10

TEAM: 1 St Edmunds P 21; 2 N Norfolk 38

LONDON CHAMPIONSHIPS, Parliament Hill, November 18

Dominic Nolan went into the lead after two miles, Alastair Aitken reports.

Nolan had been running with Seyfu Jamaal and Jack Ramm with Andrew Penny just behind that. He said: “It felt so comfortable so, coming into the penultimate lap, I was holding myself back and, I thought, although it is a long way, I could sustain the pace and get a bit of a gap and I managed to do that.”

A 13:53/29:13 5000m and 10,000m runner he considered winning the English National track 10,000m title in 2021 as his most outstanding result.

After Seyfu Jamaal, running into third place was former BMAF Masters cross-country champion Edward Chuck.

Jammal and Chuck had been one-two in 2022.

Chuck explained: “I always like the finish coming down the hill and sprinting down and round the bend to the finish. You build up so much speed. I was hoping today that one of those first three would fall off the pace and that was when I moved into third.”

London Heathside had four in 14 to be first team and they packed well with nine in the top 40 while runners-up Dulwich had just two of the first 40.

While muddy in places, the course was not bad in all parts, even though the scheduled earlier races for the London Youth Games were cancelled the night before because of the weather! On the day the conditions were good and 445 completed the senior men’s race.

In the women’s race Holly Dixon was in a group at the start and, after the first lap she took the lead.

At half way the first three were well spaced out, 50m apart, and on their own Dixon, Yvette Lock and former English Schools steeplechase medallist Morgan Squibb.

Dixon said: “Last winter I had an Achilles injury so I did not run a lot. This week I have had a cold but I’m on 70km a week currently.”

Regarding inspiration, she added: “In my club is a coach Glynis Penny and she has won the ‘National’ which is a dream of mine. I am a long way off that but it is nice to be inspired by her. I really like running but I came from a gymnastics background from 6 or 7 to 17 so, I did not run growing up. I got an England selection for 5km on the road this year.”

Holly Dixon’s mother is a good veteran athlete and Susan Dixon (58) came 93rd of the 261 finishers.

In second place in the race was Lock who was having her first competitive season, having previously been a hockey player but it was Thames Hare and Hounds led by Serena Carter in fourth who won the team contest from Belgrave.

Men: 1 D Nolan Croyd 36:41; 2 S Jamaal Lon H 36:52; 3 E Chuck Dulw 37:29; 4 J Ramm Dulw 37:48; 5 A Penney HW 37:57; 6 J Hancock Croyd 38:01; 7 R Wilson High 38:17; 8 J Hoad THH 38:47; 9 K Seyed Lon H 39:12; 10 R Ollington THH 39:17; 11 F Smithers Serp 39:18; 12 G Gurney Lon H 39:20; 13 A Clarke HHH 39:22; 14 Y Sevestre Lon H 39:37; 15 T Aldred Lon H M40 39:41; 16 O Bushdari EG&EL 39:56; 17 T Brooke Camb H 40:09; 18 T Mackay Ful 40:16; 19 C Nicol TVH 40:24; 20 M Evans B&B M40 40:32; 21 S Singleton Bel 40:33; 22 R Doherty Stragg 40:40; 23 O Garrod Belg 40:42; 24 B Babaker Camb H 40:45; 25 J Hurrell Lon H 40:46; 26 T Patterson Herne 40:50; 27 S Peters Herc W 40:55; 28 J Robinson Serp 40:59; 29 S Lewis Lon H M40 41:01; 30 J Bannister Herc W 41:02

Further M40+: 4 M Whitfield Hill 41:23; 5 A McCarron QPH 41:38; 6 A Barnes Lon H 41:57; 7 A Gibbins B&B 42:07; 8 J MacDonald Camb H 42:08

TEAM: 1 Lon H 37; 2 Dulw 95; 3 Camb H 106; 4 Herc W 122; 5 Highgate 134; 6 Serpentine 136; 7 Belgrave 148; 8 Herne Hill 149; 9 Croyd 150; 10 B&B 202

Women: 1 H Dixon Camb H 23:01; 2 Y Lock TVH 23:18; 3 M Squibb B&B 23:32; 4 S Carter THH 23:53; 5 E Robbins Bel 23:58; 6 S McCall Clap C 24:04; 7 B Murray THH 24:05; 8 S Whatmough Rane 24:33; 9 D Irving-Hyman THH 24:35; 10 H Blake TVH 24:37; 11 J Nandi Herne 24:40; 12 H Cox Fulh 24:44; 13 P Oliver Croyd 24:46; 14 H Preddy QPH 24:48; 15 A Sharp Bel 24:54; 16 Y Goater High 24:56; 17 N Beadle Belg 24:58; 18 N Lenane Belg 24:58; 19 J Prior Lon H 25:08; 20 E Baverstock Orion 25:12; 21 K Hewitt Herne 25:13; 22 K Hawkshaw Lon H 25:14; 23 K Xiang Belg 25:21; 24 C Day Rane 25:23; 25 K Hedgethorne THH 25:36; 26 Z White B&B 25:43; 27 N Sturzaker Herne W50 25:44; 28 L Woolcock Lon H 25:53; 29 H Wilkinson Eal W40 25:54; 30 C Borg 25:56

Other W40+: 3 K Ellison Herne H 26:01; 4 U Cartwright-Finch Lon H 26:05; 5 C Grima Herc W 26:10

TEAM: 1 Thames Hare and Hounds 45; 2 Belgrave 55; 3 Herne H 91; 4 London Hth 99; 5 TVH 141; 6 Highgate 170; 7 B&B 182; 8 Fulham 182; 9 Clapham C 186; 10 Camb H 197

MIDLAND 7 & WOMEN’S 5 CHAMPIONSHIP, Romsley, November 18

Milan Campion opened out a massive three-minute margin to win in a race that attracted 65 men finishers, Martin Duff reports.

The Midland 5000m champion and Inter-Counties 14th placer could not lead his Notts club to the team title as it was second placed Chris Perrin who led Cannock & Staffs to an easy team win over their rivals.

The women’s five-mile event went to Warley Woods’ Molly Browne, who was 13th in the January senior women’s Midland cross-country championships, as second placed Lisa Thomas led Bromsgrove and Redditch to the team title.

Men (7M):

1 M Campion (Notts) 39:25; 2 C Perrin (C&S) 42:33; 3 J Thomas (Hales) 43:00; 4 M Williams (Notts) 43;37; 5 T Eustace (C&S) 43:51; 6 P Wolfe (C&S) 44:10; 7 R Hayle (Notts) 44:33; 8 M Appleton (B&R) 44:36; 9 J Donkin (Hales) 44:46; 10 J Ashley (B’ville) 45:23; 11 P Ball (B&R) 45:55; 12 T Woodward (Notts) 46:18; 13 R Ashforth (C&S) 46:33; 14 T Bunn (B’ville) 47:28; 15 S Manckham (Mercia) 47:48

TEAM: 1 Cannock & Staffs 60; 2 Notts 110; 3 Halesowen 112; 4 Sparkhill 236

Women:

1 M Browne (Warley W) 43:07; 2 L Thomas (B&R) 34:19; 3 T Freeman (B&R) 34:44; 4 P Dodd (Hales) 35:07; 5 J Clamp (Notts) 35:38; 6 E Lee (Mercia) 36:04; 7 T Woolley (Cent) 38:06; 8 K Stanyard B&R) 38:24; 9 C Charlton (Notts) 39:52; 10 H Hipkiss (Notts) 40:52

TEAM: 1 Bromsgrove & R 29; 2 Notts 43; 3 Bourneville 57

SCOTTISH EAST DISTRICT LEAGUE, Dundee, November 18

Scottish 4km champion Jamie Crowe won the men’s race by over a minute from Moray Pryde with Darrell Hastie following up his M40 victory in the Masters International at Glasgow with a third here.

The 2:03.04 800m performer Hannah Cameron had one of her best ever cross-country races to head Scottish bronze medallist Morag Millar.

Men: 1 J Crowe Cent 25:43; 2 M Pryde Loth 26:56; 3 D Hastie Gala M40 27:00; 4 L Rodgers Fife 27:09; 5 D Colley Cent 27:38; 6 A Hay Cent 27:57; 7 C Brock Aber U20 27:58; 8 M Sunderland Cent 28:04; 9 J Dunn Corstop 28:28; 10 E Martin FVH 28:34

TEAM: 1 Centr 58; 2 Fife 141; 3 Gala 222; 4 Corst 245; 5 Loth 278; 6 Dund H 310

M40+

TEAM: 1 Gala 21; 2 Cors 35; 3 PHRC 38

U17: 1 I Jordan Parth 21:13; 2 l Culliton FVH 21:16; 3 R Taylor Lass 21:25

TEAM: 1 Lass 24; 2 Harm 28; 3 A’deen 34; 4 Edin 40

U15: 1 H Allison Lass 13:48; 2 H MacMillan Cent 13:56; 3 H Hunter FVH 14:07

TEAM: 1 Centr 15; 2 Edin 28; 3 Falk VH 56; 4 E Loth 57

U13: 1 R Beattie Harm 11:26; 2 J Shinnie A’deen 11:30; 3 H Robinson Dund H 11:33

TEAM: 1 A’deen 32; 2 Harm 29; 3 Dund H 42; 4 Falk VH 44

U11: 1 B Burchill Harm 5:22

TEAM: 1 Harm 21; 2 S’earn 22; 3 Dund H 29

Overall male team: 1 Edin 518; 2 Dund H 576; 3 Harm 711; 4 Falk VH 777; 5 Loth 1150; 6 S’earn 1218

Women: 1 H Cameron A’deen 24:05; 2 M Millar Cent W35 24:19; 3 O Vareille FVH 24:59; 4 A Frankland Lass 25:14; 5 C Cameron A’deen 25:20; 6 S Collins Corstop 25:25; 7 L Stoddart Edin 26:14; 8 C Gordon HBT W40+ 26:26; 9 T Myles Strathe U20 26:29; 10 A MacDonald Strath U20

TEAM: 1 Edin 60; 2 Falk VH 65; 3 Centr 106; 4 Dund R 107; 5 Perth R 123; 6 Cors 130

W35+

TEAM: 1 Perth R 34; 2 Harm 46; 3 Edin 47

U17/U15: 1 E McGregor Edin 15:15; 2 C Wright Lass U15 15:24; 3 J Taylor Edin 15:32; 4 E Dallas Strath U15 15:38; 5 I Marshall Liv 15:40; 6 F Brown Lass U15 15:46

TEAM: 1 Edin 22; 2 Lass 38; 3 Falk VH 52; 4 Harm 53

U13: 1 E Taylor A’deen 12:48; 2 E Murdoch Banc 12:52; 3 F Jarrett Dund H 12:58

TEAM: 1 Dund H 28; 2 A’deen 34; 3 Harm 38; 4 Edin 55

U11: 1 M Brown Edin 5:48

TEAM: 1 Edin 25; 2 Falk VH 42; 3 Bord 45

Overall female team: 1 Edin 162; 2 Falk VH 216; 3 Harm 347; 4 A’deen 369; 5 Dund H 472; 6 Lass 584

SCOTTISH WEST DISTRICT LEAGUE, Kilmarnock, November 18

Men: 1 J Downey Kilm U20 26:34; 2 J Moore Moth 26:37; 3 J Fergusson E Kilb 26:39; 4 G Baillie E Kilb M40 26:49; 5 C Ferguson Kilm 27:26

TEAM: 1 Kil’k 55; 2 E Kilb 64; 3 W’lands CC 64; 4 Shett 80; 5 Law 99; 6 Cambus 117

M40+

TEAM: 1 Shett 29; 2 E Kilb 44; 3 Cambus 49

U20

TEAM: 1 Kil’k 27; 2 Law 28; 3 Cambus 29

U17

TEAM: 1 Kil’k 19; 2 Shett 22; 3 Ayr S 51; 4 Law 52

U15

TEAM: 1 1 E Kilk 6; 2 Kilb 15; 3 Helen 27; 4 Ayr S 29

U13

TEAM: 1 1 Giff N 29; 2 Law 34; 3 Kilb 37; 4 Kil’k 40

U11

TEAM: 1 Kil’k 18; 2 Kilb 24; 3 Giff N 27

Women 1 E Creasey Giff N 29:48; 2 C Heasman Helens W35+ 31:35; 3 C Gillen Spring 32:30; 4 A Blake Ayr S 32:44; 5 R Cunningham Inver 32:53

TEAM: 1 Cambus 42; 2 Bella H 80; 3 Law 116; 4 I’clyde 117; 5 Spr’burn 116; 6 E Kilb 116

W35+

TEAM: 1 Cambus 17; 2 Law 50; 3 G’nock 51

U20

TEAM: 1 Shett 27; 2 E Kilb 28; 3 Kil’k 29

U17

TEAM: 1 Shett 26; 2 Law 30; 3 G’nock 35; 4 Aird 43

U15

TEAM: 1 Giff N 11; 2 Aird 17; 3 Law 40; 4 E Kilb 41

U13

TEAM: 1 Giff N 10; 2 N Ayrs 38; 3 Kil’k 44; 4 E Kilb 45

U11

TEAM: 1 Law 22; 2 Giff N 40; 3 Aird 56

SCOTTISH STUDENTS CHAMPIONSHIPS, Livingston, November 18

Men: 1 Harry Henrikson (Edinburgh) 26:06; 2 Calum Philip (Napier) 26:17; 3 Andrew McGill (Glasgow) 26:28

TEAM: 1 Edin U 33; 2 Stirl U 33; 3 Glas U 43

Women: 1 Naomi Lang (Glasgow) 31:08; Grace Tindall (Edinburgh) 32:31; 3 Clare Stewart (Glasgow) 32:51

TEAM: 1 Glas U 15; 2 Edin U 39; 3 Stirl U 60

BERKS, BUCKS & OXON CROSS-COUNTRY ASSOCIATION CHAMPIONSHIPS, Newbury Racecourse, Berkshire, November 19

Jack Shayler, who was fifth in the BUCS championships earlier this year, took this long-standing championship by more than 100 metres from James Lyne, Martin Duff reports.

Holly Haldane was the biggest winner on the day when she added the women’s race by well over a minute as second placed Nikki Gray took the top masters spot.

With so many championships on offer, entry this year was down on those of previous years and some clubs gave the event a miss.

Before the start of the senior race a special presentation was made to BB&O Vice-President and former championship secretary Max Cowlin to mark his 50 years of service to the Association.

Men: 1 J Shayler (Abing) 24:53; 2 J Lyne (Read) 25:15; 3 N Kevern (Brack) 25:21; 4 C Craik (Newb) 25:29; 5 D Thorne (Read) 25:30; 6 C Steer (Abing) 25:54

M45: 1 M Worrington (Read RR) 27:09

M50: 1 A Rennie (Read) 27:56

U20: 1 E Lewis (Read) 27:33; 2 M Brooks (Brack) 27:57

TEAM: 1 Abingdon 61; 2 Reading 64; 3 Newbury 87

M40 TEAM: 1 Newbury 15; 2 Reading 16; 3 Read RR 30

U17: 1 C Morgan (Abing) 20:42; 2 M Gillas (Read) 20:56; 3 J Titmas (Read) 21:15

TEAM: 1 Newbury 15

U15: 1 J Tipping (Radley) 12:51; 2 W Humm (Brack) 13:13; 2 J Norton (Newb) 13:33

TEAM: 1 Bracknell 15; 2 Radley 21; 3 Reading 26

U13: 1 L Legg (Brack) 12:20; 2 E Langley-Aybar (Brack) 12:34; 3 E Styles (Radley) 12:52

TEAM: 1 Radley 17; 2 Reading 20

Women: 1 H Haldane (Read, U20) 29:55; 2 N Gray (Read RR, W35) 31:09; 3 J Franklyn (Newb, W40) 31:11; 4 A Godfrey (Read) 31:26; 5 K Charles (Read RR) 31:45; 6 K Flockhart (Brack, U20) 32:07

W50: 1 S Francis (Read) 33:21

TEAM: 1 Reading 13; 2 Newbury 19; 3 Read RR 24

W35 TEAM: 1 Newbury 11; 2 Reading 16; 3 Read RR 25

U17: 1 E Powell (Abing) 22:48; 2 Z Rennie (Read) 23:51; 3 E James (Read) 24:12

TEAM: 1 Bracknell 20; 2 Newbury 21

U15: 1 L Sheridan (Read) 14:13; 2 M Powell (Abing) 14;59; 3 E Sencer (Brak) 17:05

TEAM: 1 Reading 11

U13: 1 H Lucas (Brack) 13;20; 2 T Davies-Dixon (Brack) 13:24; 3 F Staker (Read) 13:43

TEAM: 1 Bracknell 7; 2 Reading 14; 3Bracknell B 30

KENT FITNESS LEAGUE, Oxleas Wood, November 19



Overall: 1 P Hogben (Cant) 30:26; 2 R Jackaman (Dartf, M35) 30:39; 3 A Lee (S’oaks, M50) 30:43; 4 A Donnelly (M&M) 30:55; 5 K Hughes (Dartf) 31:02; 6 J Mason (S’oaks, M40) 31:16; 7 J Lane (M&M, M45) 31:31; 8 O Featherstone (M&M) 31:45; 9 H Young (Padd W) 31:57; 10 S Jones (Cant, M45) 32:03; 11 L Avery (Dartf) 32:49; 12 N Wright (M&M, M45) 32:53; 13 S Lydon (Dartf) 32:53; 14 M Millard (NEJ) 33:00; 15 D Adams (Petts, M35) 33:02

M40: 2 B Mulligan (Plum) 33:27; 3 S Horler (Brom Vets) 33:40

M45: 4 P Jones (W’hurst) 33:21

M50: 2 S Thornhill (Petts) 33:13; 3 A Featherstone (M&M) 34:10

M55: 1 S Dipre (NEJ) 35:47; 2 T Sowter (Brom Vets) 36:01; 3 A Rodgers (M&M) 37:10

M60: 1 A Moody (Medway & Mstn AC) 38:36; 2 G Norman (Cant) 38:43; 3 D Sampson (Padd W) 39:09

M65: 1 S Payne (M’stone) 39:46; 2 M Wenman (Cant) 44:13; 3 A Langley (Dartf RR) 45:36

M70: 1 C Pike (NEJ) 48:02; 2 S Hallpike (S’oaks) 48:22; 3 S Clark (Cant) 49:34

M75: 1 M Paszkowski (M’stone) 59:02; 2 V Thomas (Plumstead Rnnrs) 59:44

U20: 1 H Taylor (S’oaks) 38:07; 2 I Holdaway (Petts) 38:43

Women: 1 A Berquez (S’oaks, W35) 35:58; 2 C Johnston (M’stone) 36:13; 3 B Morrish (Padd W, W35) 36:27; 4 E Collins (Cant) 36:46; 5 M Kane (Petts) 36:59; 6 C Brooks (M’stone) 37:19; 7 H Bradley (Dartf) 37:32; 8 J Butler (B&B, W50) 37:37; 9 E Hale (M&M) 37:49; 10 L Reid (Padd W) 38:13; 11 C Fenwick (S’oaks, W45) 38:29; 12 D Beddis (Brom Vets, W40) 38:38; 13 S Shepheard (Padd W) 38:44; 14 J Rodda (S’oaks, W45) 39:14; 15 H Sinclair (Tun W, W55) 39:45



W40: 2 C Hammond (M&M) 40:11; 3 J Norrington (Cant) 40:39

W45: 3 L Maillardet (NEJ) 42:45

W50: 2 C Linney (S’oaks) 40:00; 3 M Flaxton (Dartf RR) 41:36; 4 B Grogan (Cant) 41:49

W55: 2 M Hjorth (NEJ) 42:37; 3 J Holl (Than) 44:31

W60: 1 J Cobby (NEJ) 46:58; 2 J Stephens (Petts) 47:22; 3 C Marsh (NEJ) 48:34

W65: 1 B Wenman (Cant) 43:49; 2 B Weekes (S’oaks) 47:01

U20: 1 F Perry (Dartf) 42:09

WATFORD AUTUMN 10km XC, Watford, November 19



Overall: 1 A Pavey (Tring, M40) 38:13; 2 D Ould 41:29; 3 C Gynn (London City) 41:43; 4 F Tournant (Wat J, W) 43:18; 5 M Dorloti (M40) 43:37; 6 L Potton 44:00

M40: 3 J Pitkin (Wat J) 46:10

M50: 1 D Sutherland (Unatt) 45:45; 2 A Nicolson (St Alb S, M55) 47:01

M60: 1 G Hymns (Serp, M65) 47:22; 2 M Edwards (Wat J) 49:40; 3 I Wimsett (Eal E, M65) 50:44

Women: 1 Tournant 43:18; 2 R Reed (Wyc P) 44:04; 3 L Morgan (Chelm, U20) 46:23; 4 L Jessop (U17) 47:14; 5 C Roberts (Wat J) 47:53; 6 R Nkoane (Chilt, W45) 51:02

W35: 1 A Staral (W40) 52:53

W45: 2 G Waygood (W50) 53:21; 3 J Crowder (W50) 53:40

W55: 1 C Phillips 58:47; 2 J Wimsett (Eal E, W60) 59:49

WEST YORKSHIRE LEAGUE, Middleton Park, November 18



Men (9.9km): 1 G Rush (GUESTS) 34:15; 2 T Stratton (York) 34:39; 3 A Darood (Sky, U20) 35:06; 4 N Marsh (Leeds C) 35:17; 5 D Franks (Wake) 35:36; 6 S Bolland-Cage (Spen) 36:09; 7 W Haw (VoY, U20) 36:17; 8 M Bolland-Cage (York) 36:47; 9 R Anderson (Holm) 36:52; 10 M Abshir (Leeds C) 37:19; 11 D Morrison (Knaves) 37:26; 12 S Lungu (P&B) 38:07; 13 B Crowther (Hal, M35) 38:09; 14 A Ford (Have, U20) 38:46; 15 E Gaskin (Wake, U20) 38:54; 16 R Torch (Leeds C) 39:04; 17 B Butler (Wake, M40) 39:12; 18 D Dunnington (Knaves) 39:16; 19 R Bowry (Knaves, M40) 39:18; 20 J Cook (Leeds C) 39:19



M40: 3 G Clarkson (KuH) 39:30

M45: 1 C Hunter (Wake) 39:42; 2 S Gott (Ilkley) 40:59; 3 S Lowe (Wake) 41:35

M50: 1 C Holmes (Wharf) 39:25; 2 S Coy (Ilkley) 42:26; 3 D Vickers (Scunt) 42:30

M55: 1 T Ashelford (Ilkley) 42:15; 2 Q Emery (Bing) 42:41; 3 I Martin (VoY) 43:47

M60: 1 S Webb (Vall) 44:39; 2 R Unwin (Long) 45:02

U20: 5 J Wisbey (York) 39:27

U17 (5.22km): 1 S Bentham (Ilkley) 17:46; 2 J Sanderson (Sett) 17:55; 3 A Budding (Ilkley) 18:14; 4 C Fielding (York) 18:53; 5 R Mirfin (Sky) 18:57; 6 O Shinn (Ilkley) 19:02; 7 L Shacklock (H’gate) 19:12; 8 W Keens (York) 19:17; 9 O Brooks (Wharf) 19:26; 10 A Wolfenden (Ilkley) 19:32

U15 (3.96km): 1 Y Alem (Leeds C) 14:08; 2 E Cattermole (Hal) 14:14; 3 J Norris (Bing) 14:28; 4 S Parry (R’well) 14:51; 5 E Smallwood (Sky) 14:53; 6 J Tucker (Leeds C) 14:54; 7 O Holder (Ilkley) 15:00; 8 S Keighley (Hal) 15:02; 9 W Thornhill (P&B) 15:04; 10 L Richardson (York) 15:06

U13 (2.74km): 1 O Wright (York) 9:52; 2 R Carter (Ilkley) 10:05; 3 G Hackney (Leeds C) 10:08; 4 C Porteous (Bing) 10:13; 5 C Thorpe (H’gate) 10:23; 6 T Hastings (Wake) 10:25; 7 J Bastow (York) 10:29; 8 D Breedon (Vall) 10:34; 9 J O’Sullivan (Keigh) 10:37; 10 E Reid (Vall) 10:39

U11 (1.48km): 1 J Preston (Keigh) 5:19; 2 K Jemmett (Bing) 5:20; 3 T Fowler (Scunt) 5:28

Women (5.94km): 1 J Walsh (g) 22:27; 2 A Brooke (Wake) 23:58; 3 H Cross (Knaves, W40) 24:00; 4 E Jones (VoY, U20) 24:22; 5 J Jagger (Holm, W40) 24:35; 6 V Sewell (Knaves) 24:41; 7 Y Small (Bing) 24:54; 8 L Greatorex (Wake) 25:05; 9 H Foster (VoY) 25:11; 10 R Pritchard (Sky) 25:15; 11 H Croft (Holm, W35) 25:26; 12 A Hartley (Sky) 25:36; 13 J Robertson-Dover (York, U20) 25:46; 14 J Buckley (Bing, W45) 26:04; 15 C Slack (Sky) 26:12; 16 S Pickering (Bing) 26:27; 17 J Jones (Holm, W45) 26:29; 18 G Bridges (VoY) 26:38; 19 R Pilling (P&B, W40) 26:42; 20 S Shanks (Vall, W40) 26:48



W45: 3 S Hinchcliffe (P’fract) 29:11

W50: 1 R Thackray (Bing) 26:53; 2 S Robson (Bing) 27:12; 3 A Dales (Wake) 29:06.

W55: 1 K Oddy (Hal) 27:26

W60: 1 S Cordingley (Bing) 28:30; 2 S Gill (H’gate) 29:34; 3 S Sunderland (Vall) 30:48

W65: 1 K Dickinson (Knaves) 30:32



U17 (3.96km): 1 L Langan (York) 15:55; 2 N Robinson (H’gate) 16:07; 3 S Robertson-Dover (York) 16:07; 4 H Forrest (H’gate) 16:31; 5 H Coy (Ilkley) 17:07; 6 M Lamvohee (Bev) 17:13; 7 K Savkovic (York) 17:20; 8 C Bingham (R’well) 17:29; 9 C Chambers (Keigh) 17:31; 10 N Harrison-Sargent (Hal) 17:34

U15 (3.24km): 1 R Thistlewood (Wake) 12:39; 2 K Harrison-Sargent (Hal) 12:44; 3 B Buckley (Keigh) 12:49; 4 L Pottage (Bev) 12:52; 5 I Madden (York) 13:03; 6 C Clark-Taylor (Otl) 13:06; 7 H Fitch (Wharf) 13:10; 8 L Davey (York) 13:17; 9 N Hopkins (York) 13:21; 10 E Tunney (Wake) 13:26

U13 (2.51km): 1 R Friend (Vall) 9:11; 2 A White (Keigh) 9:21; 3 E Keeler (Leeds C) 9:26; 4 M Corcoran (Sky) 9:33; 5 M McGoldrick (Sett) 9:36; 6 I Proudlove (Bev) 9:52; 7 I Hall (Leeds C) 9:56; 8 M Oddy (Keigh) 10:01; 9 I Brown (York) 10:02; 10 E Hodgkinson (Leeds C) 10:04

U11 (1.48km): 1 S Lavine (P’fract) 5:33; 2 C Pedley (Bing) 5:49; 3 P Pinker-Hull (Bing) 6:04

» For more recent results, CLICK HERE