Olympic marathoner runs sub-55 in famous old race as Carl Avery win’s men’s event in our extensive UK round-up

71st BRAMPTON TO CARLISLE 10, November 19

Morpeth Harriers’ Carl Avery won the 71st running of the Brampton to Carlisle 10 mile road race in most convincing fashion, leaving his closest rival trailing in his wake to win by over a minute in 49:22. It was his first run in the race for a decade.

Avery’s win will have been ideal preparation for his next race, the Malaga Marathon in three weeks’ time.

Competing for the women’s title, Olympic marathoner Stephanie Davis raced alongside her Leeds City training partner, and 2022 winner Stephie Pennycook, before pulling away to win in 54:51, a minute ahead of Pennycook’s 55:53.

Davis claimed an additional prize for going sub-55 minutes, the first time this prize has been won for a number of years.

She adapted particularly well to the challenging second half of the race, quite different to her usual flatter training terrain. He next outing will be the Telford 10km.

Pennycook plans to train and race during the winter with the aim of moving up to half marathons in 2024.

These performances were particularly meritorious as the 700 strong field set off into a blustery headwind after overnight rain. Salford’s Tom Cornthwaite led Avery through the first mile in a very brisk 4:28, but was soon to pay the price, trailing by some thirty metres as the second mile marker was reached in 9:13.

After three miles the Morpeth athlete had opened up a gap of some 80 metres, with a group including his club mate Finn Brodie, last year’s runner up Kieran Walker, representing North East Project, Salford Harriers’ Marc Brown and host club Border Harriers’ Nathan Postill chasing and catching Cornthwaite before they had covered four miles.

Avery went through the half way mark in 24:12 and continued to clock miles of just under five minutes all his way to the line.

Walker, who had pursued home last year’s winner Phil Sesemann, was never in sight of this year’s winner, but pulled away in the latter stages to record 50:34, with a sizeable gap to Brodie’s 50:51 in third. Postill stormed home in 50:57 in fourth, an improvement of nine places and more than a minute on last year for this fast developing young athlete. Brown was four seconds adrift, with the last of the group William Tighe of Leeds City clocked at 51:02.

Jasmine Wood came home to claim third women’s prize in 59:17.

Morpeth Harriers took first men’s team prize with ease.

The first women’s team was Tyne Bridge Harriers.

Overall:

1 C Avery 49:22; 2 K Walker 50:34; 3 F Brodie 50:51; 4 N Postill 50:57; 5 M Brown 51:01; 6 W Tighe 51:02; 7 P Winkler 51:47; 8 S Hancox 51:54; 9 T Cornthwaite 51:55; 10 J Hall 51:57

M40: 1 J Anderson 52:43

Women:

1 S Davis 54:51; 2 S Pennycook 55:53; 3 J Wood 59:17; 4 K Barden 62:20; 5 E Reed 63:02

BRIGHTON 10km, November 19

Overall: 1 J McMurray 30:59; 2 A Teuten 31:02; 3 R Skelton 31:06; 4 C Mills 31:11; 5 E Blythman 31:13; 6 T Menges 31:14 7 J Woods 31:23; 8 P Navesy 31:54; 9 W Boutwood 31:56; 10 S Cousins 32:01

Women: 1 H Hall 33:38; 2 S Winstone 35:33; 3 C Thorp 35:44; 4 K Harbon 36:42; 5 A Lane 36:57; 6 S Colesman 37:08; 7 A Halton-Hanley 37:19; 8 H Gaunt 37:30

GOSPORT HALF-MARATHON, November 19

Overall: 1 B Tyler 70:47; 2 W Grace 71:11; 3 A Winterbottom 71:34; 4 R Waldron 71:42; 5 R Drake 71:54

Women: 1 L Locks 82:21; 2 E Jolley 82:58; 3 H Alderson 83:17; 4 V Edwards 87:23; 5 V Sesto 88:25

FOXTRAIL SERIES, Dunbar, November 18

Overall (13km): 1 A Fraser (N Berw, M40) 50:18; 2 C Lawson (N Berw, M40) 50:22; 3 Euan Ryan 50:42; 4 T Marshall (Edin TC) 50:54; 5 Graham Eastwood 51:54; 6 A Brown (Dunbar, M40) 52:14

M50: K Hood (Cors) 52:32

M60: R Peppiette (N Berw) 57:11

Women: 1 Jade Wright 58:58; 2 E Cochrane (Edin TC, W40) 59:06; 3 Carol Lock 59:21

W50: R Anderson (Dunbar) 63:16

W60: A Craig (C’thy) 69:59

Overall (5km, all M40): 1 L T Parry (Lauder) 22:12; 2 David Ward 22:17; 3 David Cooper 22:39

Women: 1 C Coonor (PSBR) 26:36; 2 Anna Hadden 26:57; 3 L Jeffrey (Tweedstr, W40) 27:31

BELLAHOUSTON PARK HALF-MARATHON, November 19

Overall (HM): 1 Mark King (M50) 80:55; 2 Andrew Campbell (M40) 82:11; 3 L Poutney 88:08

Women: 1 Georgia Freeman-Mills 97:30; 2 Sissi Hotot (W40) 1:49:32; 3 B Preston 1:50:40

TAVY 5km, Tavistock, November 18



Overall: 1 S Burrows (Erme, M45) 17:23; 2 A Sahoo (Unatt) 17:39; 3 D Westlake (Storm Plymouth) 18:01



Women: 1 E Ryder (Tav) 18:42; 2 C Littlewood (Plymouth Musketeers, W35) 23:10; 3 H Silvester (Tav, U11) 24:11

WOLVERTON 5, Milton Keynes, November 18



Overall: 1 A Manthorpe (Shef/Dearn) 23:30; 2 J Goodwin (Bed C) 23:33; 3 J Grace (AFD) 24:19; 4 S Costley (Soton) 24:22; 5 A Watson (Notts, M45) 24:24; 6 M Clisham (Cov) 24:26; 7 S Winters (Bed C) 25:20; 8 A Millbery (VP&TH) 25:25; 9 W Fuller (Cov) 25:36; 10 M Harrison (Bed C) 25:47; 11 P Martelletti (VP&TH, M40) 25:55



M70: 1 J Skelton (Mil K) 32:35



Women: 1 T McCormick (Vale R) 27:19; 2 L Bromilow (Mil K, W40) 28:49; 3 E Roche (Mil K) 29:21; 4 I King (Mil K) 29:49



W40: 2 S Delderfield (VoA) 30:06

CHILLY 10km, Castle Combe, Wiltshire, November 19

Overall:

1 A Cambell (Stroud) 33:15; 2 D Bell (Ciren) 34:16; 3 A Wilson (Salis, M40) 34:59

Women:

1 A Wallace (T Bath, U20) 39:31; 2 A Wilk 39:46; 3 E Pudifoot 41:06

COVENTRY 10km, Warwickshire, November 19

Men:

1 M Martinez (Birst) 33:58; 2 E Lynch 34:38; 3 T Shardlow 34:59

Women:

1 P Povall 39:44; 2 A Mosby 42:33; 3 L Baines 42:40

HAMPTON COURT PALACE 10km, Middlesex, November 19

Overall:

1 O Garrod (S Lon) 34:03; 2 P Piper (M40) 34:36; 3 B Whyte 35:01

Women:

1 K Alpe (W35) 40:42; 2 M Parmar 41;15; 3 O Lade 42:04

MARDEN HALF-MARATHON, Tonbridge, Kent, November 19

Overall:

1 J Smith (Ton, M40) 75:04; 2 L Sander-King (M’stone) 76:57; 3 O Goldsmith (L City) 79:11

Women:

1 A Porter (M’stone) 91:03; 2 I Buckland (Hy R, W35) 93:59; 3 E Sims (Hy R, W45) 99:53

KENDAL MOUNTAIN FESTIVAL TRAIL 10km, Kendal, November 18

Overall: 1 Tim Lamont 38:42; 2 Rowan Axe 40:24; 3 Jake Collier 40:49; 4 Oli Murphy 41:31; 5 Laurence Hill 41:40; 6 Sean Leckey 42:15; 7 Sam Burnstone 42:42; 8 Luke Beresford (M40) 42:54; 9 Felix Barker 43:08; 10 Will Frank 43:16

M50: Jacob Dyer 47:35

M60: Craig Roberts 49:39

M70: Andy Stokes 58:51

U18: Joshua Todd 47:07

Women: 1 Betty Bergstrand 46:20; 2 K Kaars 49:24; 3 Jessie Rowlands 49:40; 4 Sarah Smith (U18) 49:57; 5 Bethan Lowe 51:32; 6 Nuala McDonough 52:11

W40: Amy Pickworth 53:07

W50: Bianca Dyer 56:29

W60: Christina McGuire 65:02

RUN IN THE DARK 10km, Stormont. November 15



Overall: 1 D Coulter (NI) 34:28; 2 L Watts (NI) 36:25; 3 S McCaughan (NI) 36:27



Women: 1 T Atkinson (NI) 41:20; 2 T Scott (NI) 41:24; 3 C Burns (NI) 42:13

TRACK

RAY HALL MEMORIAL WINTER TRACK LEAGUE/SURREY WALKING CLUB OPEN TRACK WALKS, Tonbridge, November 19



Guy Thomas won the men’s race by two minutes in 21:17.8 while Hannah Hopper was the first female athlete.

Mixed events: 5000W: 1 G Thomas (Ton) 21:17.8; 2 L Legon (Bexley) 23:40.3; 3 J Hobbs (Ashf) 24:27.6; 4 M Crane (Bexley) 25:30.6; 5 H Hopper (Camb H, W) 25:49.9; 6 D Crane (Sy WC, M45) 25:52.5; 7 J Wilton (Ashf, U20W) 26:08.0; 8 J Ellerton (B&B, U20) 26:22.0; 9 G Manzotti (Ton, W50) 27:44.8; 10 M Peddle (Loughton, W55) 28:16.4; 11 E Ghose (Ton, W) 28:45.2; 12 J Benson (Ashf, W) 29:03.1; 13 P Cummings (Herne H, W45) 30:04.4

INDOOR

WOODFORD GREEN AC WITH ESSEX LADIES INVITATIONAL POLE VAULT, Lee Valley, November 19

Mixed events: PV: A: 1 J High (E&H, U15) 3.10; 2 I Clarke (Lewes, U17W) 3.00; 3 E Pawson (Ton, U17W) 3.00; 4 M Dodd (E&E, U17W) 2.90; 5 A Hayes (Lewes, U17W) 2.80; 6 E Brooker (B&B, U15W) 2.80; 7 A Bird (E&H, U15W) 2.80; 8 B Boyes (Lewes, U15W) 2.75; 9 A Kimpton-Bragg (Lewes, U15W) 2.60

FELL RACES

TOUR OF PENDLE, Barley Village, November 18

Overall (17M/4250ft): 1 H Bolton (Kesw) 2:20:31; 2 Jack Scott 2:22:04; 3 J Baxter (P&B) 2:26:07; 4 J Walton (K&C) 2:26:51; 5 M Atkinson (Kesw) 2:28:04; 6 D Mills (Kesw) 2:30:02; 7 M McGoldrick (Sett, M40) 2:33:37; 8 D Mirfield (Barl, M40) 2:36:33; 9 S Watson (Wharf) 2:39:12; 10 O Heaton (Prest) 2:41:24

M45: J Hood (Barl) 2:44:44

M50: T Campbell (Eden) 2:51:03

M55: J Hunt (Dark Pk) 2:57:31

M60: A Smith (Barl) 3:25:43

M65: L Warburton (Bowl) 3:30:15

M70: Bernard Hall 4:17:50

TEAM: Kesw 12

Women: 1 Robyn Cassidy 2:59:08; 2 K Klunder (Chorley, W40) 3:03:53; 3 D Berdeni (Dark Pk) 3:04:38; 4 J Gray (Kesw) 3:09:20; 5 J Lea (N Leeds F) 3:11:52; 6 J Wells (Ross) 3:13:50

W55: D Gowans (Tod) 3:20:20

W65: A Daykin (Clay) 4:02:01

W70: K Thompson (Clay) 4:36:24

TEAM: N Leeds FR 40

PENMAENMAWR, Gwynedd, November 18

Overall (16.1km/594m):

1 G Roberts (Calder V) 74:39; 2 J Hartley (B Combe) 76:01; 3 D B Hughes (Eryri) 82:04; 4 N Brook (Eryri, M45) 87:10; 5 M Dowse (Vegan) 87:28; 6 P Jones (Eryri, M50) 89:05

M55: M Tyrie (Pickl) 90:06

M60: AW Owen (Eryri) 97:58

M65: M Snell ((Eryri) 1:52:37

M70: C Hunt (Wrec TC) 2:06:23

Women: 1 K Reynolds (Eryri) 89:23; 2 Andrea Rowlands (W45) 95:07; 3 RV Probert (Mynydd D, W50) 95:25; 4 A Wainwright (Dark Pk, W55) 1:50:20

W60: J Scarf (Tod) 1:52:54

