Ingebrigtsen top of world at 5000m while British wins for Wightman, Gourley, King and Sember

ATL – OC Classic, San Juan Capistrano, CA, USA, May 7

Trinidad’s Michelle-Lee Ahye gained a 10.94/2.0 100m win ahead of Morolake Akinosun (10.98) and Twanisha Terry (11.01).

Kendall Ellis ‘s 51.15 headed the 400m field with Allyson Felix a disappointing fourth in 52.23.

Vashti Cunningham dominated the high jump with a 1.96m leap as Morgan Lake was a distant second with 1.85m but there were British wins for Jake Wightman in the 800m (1:46.44) and hurdler David King (13.52/2.4).

Cravont Charleston won the men’s 100m in a wind-assisted 10.02/3.3 while Tyler Terry topped the 400m with 45.51.

100 (3.3):

1 Cravont Charleston 10.02

2 Ilias Garcia 10.07

3 Andrew Hudson 10.20

(h1) (1.6) 1 Charleston 10.12

400:

1 Tyler Terry 45.51

2 Paul Dedewo 45.72

800: 1 Jake Wightman GBR 1:46.44

110H (2.5): 1 David King GBR 13.54

(h1) (2.4)

1 King 13.52

2 Max Hairston 13.64

LJ:

1 Tristan James DMA 7.86/-1.2

2 Kemonie Briggs 7.81/-0.2

Women:

100 (2.0):

1 Michelle-Lee Ahye TTO 10.94

2 Morolake Akinosun 10.98

3 Twanisha Terry 11.01

4 Destiny Smith-Barnett 11.06

5 English Gardner 11.23

(h1) (2.0)

1 Smith-Barnett 11.06

2 Terry 11.10

3 Akinosun 11.14

(h2) (2.2)

1 Ahye 11.02

2 Gardner 11.15

200 (3.2):

1 Morolake Akinosun 22.67

2 Lauren Rain Williams 22.83

400:

1 Kendall Ellis 51.15

2 Jaide Stepter 51.24

3 Kyra Jefferson 51.55

4 Allyson Felix 52.23

5 Roneisha McGregor JAM 52.24

6 Kendall Baisden 52.31

800:

1 Sadi Henderson 2:02.05

2 Ellie Baker GBR 2:02.30

3 Brenna Detra 2:02.75

400H: 1 Kaitlin Walker 57.58

HJ:

1 Vashti Cunningham 1.96

2 Morgan Lake GBR 1.85

America East Conference Championships, Burlington, VT, USA, May-8

Men: 100 (3.3): 1 Shakur Williams JAM Albany 10.17

Arkansas Twilight, Fayetteville, AR, USA May 6

Britain’s Rio Olympic fourth-placer Cindy Sember showed good form with a 12.70/0.5 win in the 100m hurdles.

Britton Wilson beat Shamier Little at both 400m hurdles (55.41 to 55.49) and at 400m (50.97 to 51.41).

World indoor 60m medalist Marybeth St Price won the 100m in 11.26/0.2.

Men:

200 (0.1): 1 Connor Washington Arkansas 20.64

400: 1 Marqueze Washington 45.62

1500: 1 Fouad Messaoudi MAR OklahomaSt 3:39.07

400H: 1 Isaiah Levingston Oklahoma 49.24

LJ:

1 Jarrion Lawson 8.02/0.3

2 Will Williams 7.86/-0.1

HT: 1 Erich Sullins 69.08

4×100: 1 Arkansas 39.90

Women:

100 (0.2): 1 Marybeth Price 11.26

200 (0.2): 1 A’Keyla Mitchell 22.93

400:

1 Britton Wilson Arkansas 50.97

2 Shamier Little 51.41

3 Rosaline Effiong Arkansas 51.72

100H (0.5): 1 Cindy Sember GBR 12.70

400H:

1 Britton Wilson Arkansas 55.41

2 Shamier Little 55.49

SP: 1 Payden Montana Oklahoma 17.23

HT: 1 Lauren Jones Oklahoma 66.52

Air Force Twilight Open, Colorado Springs, CO, USA, May 6

Men:

100 (0.0): 1 Coby Hilton 10.14

200 (0.0): 1 Coby Hilton 20.56

110H (0.0): 1 Jerome Campbell JAM NorColorado 13.68

TJ: 1 Qwazon Al-Khaliq NorColorado 16.30/1.2

Atlantic 10 Conf Championships, Richmond, VA, USA, May 7-8

Men: 110H (2.9): 1 Jayden Smith Davidson 13.69

Billy Hayes Invitational, Bloomington, IN, USA, May 6

Men: 4×100: 1 Indiana State 39.99

Women:

PV:

1 Sophie Gutermuth 4.38

2 Sydney Walter 4.38

4×100: 1 Cincinnati 44.88

Colonial States Athletic Conference, Alfred, NY, USA, May 7-8

Men: 200 (1.4): 1 Eric Gregory Gallaudet 20.62

DTC 800, Alexandria, VA, USA, May 5

Men:

800:

1 Edose Ibadin NGR 1:46.70

2 Alex Amankwah GHA 1:46.70

Ivy League Heps Championships, New Haven, CT, USA, May 7-8

The Norwegian Guttormsen brothers gained a family one-two as Sondre cleared 5.72m and Simen 5.52m.

Brit Kenneth Ikeji won the hammer in a PB 69.01m.

Men:

100 (1.5): 1 Daniel Duncan Princeton 10.17

200 (h2) (3.5): 1 Ibrahim Ayorinde CAN Princeton 20.64

400: 1 Michael Phillippy Princeton 45.93

PV:

1 Sondre Guttormsen NOR Princeton 5.72

2 Simen Guttormsen NOR Princeton 5.52

DT:

1 Sam Welsh Harvard 63.26

2 Robbie Otal Princeton 62.77

3 Matthew Appel Yale 58.21

HT: 1 Kenneth Ikeji GBR Harvard 69.01

JT:

1 Marc Minichello Penn 76.78

2 Chandler Ault Princeton 72.47

Women:

3000SC: 1 Kayley DeLay Yale 9:53.70

TJ: 1 Victoria Agyin Penn 13.32/2.3

HT: 1 Mayyi Mahama Penn 64.03

Jim Thorpe Invitational, University Park, PA, USA, May 6

Rudy Winkler threw the hammer 77.24m.

Men: HT:

1 Rudy Winkler 77.24

2 Tyler Merkley PennSt 68.90

Liberty Twilight Qualifier, Lynchburg, VA, USA, May 4

Men:

100 (2.1): 1 Christian Lyon Liberty 10.20

200 (0.6): 1 Guy Maganga Gorra GAB 20.69

400: 1 Kennedy Harrison VATech 45.87

1500: 1 Antonio Lopez ESP VATech 3:39.89

Women:

PV: 1 Alina McDonald 4.61

Lone Star Conference Championships, Kingsville, TX, USA, May 5-7

Ghana’s Benjamin Azamati-Kwaku won the 100m in a wind-assisted 9.86/3.0 after a legal 9.96/1.7 heat and he also captured the 200m in 20.52/0.9.

Men:

100 (3.0): 1 Benjamin Azamati-Kwaku GHA WTexasA&M 9.86

(h3) (1.7) 1 Azamati-Kwaku 9.96

200 (0.9):

1 Benjamin Azamati-Kwaku GHA WTexasA&M 20.52

2 Delan Edwin LCA TAMU-Commerce 20.68

(h2) (1.6) 1 Edwin 20.66

HJ: 1 Ushan Thiwanka Perera SRI TAMU-Commerce 2.20

DT: 1 Mouad Mohamed Ibrahim QAT TAMU-Commerce 58.07

Women:

TJ: 1 Taylor Nelloms WTexasA&M 13.13/0.6

MIAA Championships, Emporia, KS, USA, May 6-8

Louis Rollins was first at 110m hurdles with a wind-assisted 13.50/3.0 after a legal 13.43/1.2 heat.

100 (2.9): 1 Antonio Lay CentMissouri 10.16

(h2) (0.9) 1 Lay 10.19

110H (3.0): 1 Louis Rollins PittsburgSt 13.50

(h2) (1.3) 1 Rollins 13.43

4×100: 1 Pittsburg State 39.97

Women:

400H: 1 Maria Diamond NGR Lincoln 58.00

NJCAA Region VI Championships, Garden City, KS, USA, May 5-7

Men:

100 (6.2):

1 Jerod Elcock TTO ButlerCo 9.92

2 Caleb Jackson ButlerCo 10.03

3 Dakari Charlton Coffeyville 10.09

4 Ethnie Stubbs BAH FtScott 10.20

(h1) (3.0)

1 Victor Smith Coffeyville 10.02

2 Charlton 10.11

(h2) (4.0) 1 Antoine Evans Coffeyville 9.95

(h3) (3.4) 1 Elcock 10.09

(h6) (3.8)

1 Jackson 10.13

2 Jereun Wagner GardenCity 10.20

200 (6.1):

1 Joe Williams ButlerCo 20.17

2 Jerod Elcock TTO ButlerCo 20.17

3 Almond Small CAN BartonCo 20.68

(h6) (4.1)

1 Williams 20.34

2 Dakari Charlton Coffeyville 20.66

LJ: 1 Timothy Nyinguan CloudCo 8.08/4.9

4×100:

1 Butler CC 39.55

2 Coffeyville CC 39.90

Women: LJ: 1 Nia Robinson JAM BartonCo 6.40/4.4

Occidental Invitational, Los Angeles, CA, USA, May 5

Victoria Ohuruogu, the younger sister of world and Olympic champion Christine, improved her 400m PB from 51.99 to a European qualifier of 51.52.

Marie Josee Ta Lou gained a sprint double of 11.07/-0.1 and 22.68/-0.4 as Ohuruogu finished third in the 200m in a PB 23.62.

Women:

100 (-0.1): 1 Marie Josée Ta Lou CIV 11.07

200 (-0.4):

1 Marie Josée Ta Lou CIV 22.68

3 Victoria Ohuruogu GBR 23.62

400: 1 Victoria Ohuruogu GBR 51.52

HJ: 1 Barbara Bitchoka CAN 1.87

TJ: 1 D’Andra Morris JAM UMary 13.17/1.0

Oregon Twilight, Eugene, OR, USA, May 5

NCAA 5000m champion Cooper Teare won the 1500m in 3:34.81.

Men:

1500:

1 Cooper Teare 3:34.81

3 James Gormley GBR Oregon 3:41.81

3000SC: 1 Kenneth Rooks BYU 8:31.19

DT: 1 Dallin Shurts BYU 59.04

HT:

1 Rowan Hamilton CAN BritishColumbia 75.98

2 Grayson Fleming 69.04

Women:

3000SC: 1 Judi Jones 9:59.41

JT: 1 Ashton Riner BYU 58.51

Ron Masanz Classic, Moorhead, MN, USA, May 4

Women:

SP: 1 Maggie Ewen 17.59

HT: 1 Maggie Ewen 70.16

Sound Running Track Meet, San Juan Capistrano, CA, USA, May 6

Olympic 1500m champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen set a world lead at 5000m with 13:02.03 courtesy of a 54.63 last lap and 1:55.87 last 800m.

German Mohamed Mohumed (13:03.18), Joe Klecker (13:04.42), Abdihamid Nur (13:06.32), teenager Nico Young (13:11.30), Edward Cheserek (13:12.43), Canadian Charles Philibert-Thiboutot (13:12.76) and Conner Mantz (13:13:25) also all gained world qualifiers.

Despite losing 18 seconds on the Norwegian in the final kilometre after being with the leaders at 3000m (7:54.92) the NCAA 10,000m champion Patrick Dever from Preston Harriers set a European and English Commonwealth qualifier of 13:20.59 while Avinash Sable set an Indian record 13:25.65.

Olympic 1500m bronze medallist Josh Kerr was unable to replicate his 13:23.78 form from this meeting at Irvine last year and finished 20th in 13:37.99 though had been in contention at 3000m (7:57.03).

Ingebrigtsen was content to sit behind his rivals before kicking past Mohumed into the final straight, waving to the crowd with 30m to go. Behind, Nur broke Henry Rono’s NCAA record that had stood since 1978.

Allie Wilson won the women’s 800m in an outdoor world lead of 1:58.18 ahead of Nia Akins’ 1:58.82 while Gabriela DueBues-Stafford from Canada set a temporary outdoor lead at 1500m with 4:03.20 just ahead of Sinclaire Johnson’s 4:03.33 PB.

Katie Snowden was a close third in a world qualifying mark of 4:03.90 with fellow Brit Adelle Tracey fifth in a PB and European qualifier of 4:05.52.

Eight runners gained the Oregon standard at 5000m headed by Natosha Rogers’ 15:05.22, Taryn Rawlings (15:05.94) and Australian Natalie Rule (15:06.50).

PBs allowed Britons Sarah Inglis (15:16.90) and Jenny Nesbitt (15:17.39) to both be well inside the European qualifying mark of 15:25.0.

Three athletes gained the 10,000m standard led by Weini Kelati’s 31:11.11 ahead of Sharon Lokedi (31:14.41) and Australian Rose Davies (31:18.54) though the men’s 10,000m was a disappointment with victory going to Moroccan Zouhair Talbi’s 27:49.08.

Luke Caldwell (28:18.13) was 10th.

Ellie Baker (2:02.20) was second in her 800m race while Neil Gourley won at 1500m (3:38.11) with Jake Heyward third in 3:38.55 after stumbling with 180m to go.

Steeplechaser Jamaine Coleman clocked an encouraging 1500m PB of 3:39.37 in another heat to Gourley.

Men:

800: 3 Kyle Langford GBR 1:47.49

1500:

1 Neil Gourley GBR 3:38.11

2 William Paulson CAN 3:38.36

3 Jake Heyward GBR 3:38.55

4 Samuel Tanner NZL 3:38.58

5 Andrew Coscoran IRL 3:38.64

6 Yared Nuguse NotreDame 3:39.29

7 Sam Prakel 3:39.55

8 Vincent Ciattei 3:39.62

(r2)

1 Festus Lagat KEN 3:37.75

2 Jamaine Coleman GBR 3:39.37

3 Colin Sahlman 3:39.59

4 Nathan Green Washington 3:39.70

5 Theo Quax NZL NorthernAriz 3:39.85

5000:

1 Jakob Ingebrigtsen NOR 13:02.03

2 Mohamed Mohumed GER 13:03.18

3 Joe Klecker 13:04.42

4 Abdihamid Nur NArizona 13:06.32

5 Nico Young NArizona 13:11.30

6 Edward Cheserek KEN 13:12.43

7 Charles Philibert-Thiboutot CAN 13:12.76

8 Conner Mantz 13:13.25

9 Patrick Dever GBR 13:20.59

10 Sam Parsons GER 13:21.17

11 Sam McEntee AUS 13:24.26

12 Avinash Sable IND 13:25.65

13 Drew Bosley NArizona 13:25.90

14 Rory Linkletter CAN 13:29.67

15 Maximilian Thorwirth GER 13:32.27

16 Drew Hunter 13:34.30

17 Kasey Knevelbaard 13:35.37

18 Ian Shanklin NC State 13:35.95

19 Henry Wynne 13:37.31

20 Josh Kerr GBR 13:37.99

(r2)

1 Paul Ryan 13:34.77

2 Thomas Fafard CAN 13:37.16

10,000:

1 Zouhair Talbi MAR OklahomaCity 27:49.08

2 Brett Robinson AUS 27:51.51

3 Tonosa Hiko IRL 27:53.10

4 Samuel Chelanga 27:54.75

5 Frank Lara 27:57.90

6 Abbabiya Simbassa 28:01.42

7 Robert Brandt 28:06.23

8 Zachery Panning 28:08.44

9 Benjamin Eidenschink 28:12.50

10 Luke Caldwell GBR 28:18.13

11 Geoffrey Kipchumba 28:22.84

12 Seán Tobin IRL 28:27.16

Women:

800:

1 Allie Wilson 1:58.18

2 Nia Akins 1:58.82

3 Lindsey Butterworth CAN 1:59.59

4 Cory McGee 1:59.78

5 Madeleine Kelly CAN 1:59.83

6 Olivia Baker 2:01.58

7 Ellie Baker GBR 2:02.20

(r2)

1 Anna Camp-Bennett 2:02.57

2 Susan Ejore KEN 2:02.76

6 Gemma Finch GBR 2:03.65

1500:

1 Gabriela DeBues-Stafford CAN 4:03.20

2 Sinclaire Johnson 4:03.33

3 Katie Snowden GBR 4:03.90

4 Sage Hurta 4:05.27

5 Adelle Tracey GBR 4:05.52

6 Abbey Caldwell AUS 4:05.55

7 Shannon Osika 4:06.23

8 Alicia Monson 4:07.36

9 Helen Schlachtenhaufen 4:07.58

(r2) 1 Laura Galván MEX 4:07.06

5000:

1 Natosha Rogers 15:05.22

2 Taryn Rawlings 15:05.94

3 Natalie Rule AUS 15:06.50

4 Hanna Klein GER 15:06.81

5 Maureen Koster NED 15:06.86

6 Emily Lipari 15:07.22

7 Elly Henes 15:07.93

8 Sarah Lancaster 15:09.59

9 Whittni Orton 15:10.20

10 Natalia Hawthorn CAN 15:12.13

11 Allie Buchalski 15:15.77

12 Ednah Kurgat 15:16.14

13 Paige Stoner 15:16.17

14 Katie Izzo 15:16.44

15 Sarah Inglis GBR 15:16.90

16 Jenny Nesbitt GBR 15:17.39

17 Carrie Verdon 15:29.47

18 Roisin Flanagan IRL AdamsSt 15:38.42

(r2)

1 Ella Donaghu 15:24.66

2 Sara Benfarès GER 15:24.71

3 Fiona O’Keeffe 15:30.95

4 Lea Meyer GER 15:31.32

5 Makenna Myler 15:31.94

6 Paige Campbell AUS 15:36.68

10,000:

1 Weini Kelati 31:11.11

2 Sharon Lokedi KEN 31:14.41

3 Rose Davies AUS 31:18.54

4 Emily Durgin 31:33.83

5 Susanna Sullivan 31:56.38

6 Olivia Pratt 31:57.01

7 Isobel Batt-Doyle AUS 31:58.25

8 Jeralyn Poe 31:59.49

9 Molly Grabill 32:06.43

10 Carmela Cardama ESP 32:19.11

11 Maggie Montoya 32:26.51

12 Caroline Sang 32:27.40

13 Amy Davis 32:42.19

14 Jovana de la Cruz PER 32:46.10

South Atlantic Conference Championships, Anderson, SC, USA, May 5-6

Men:

4×100: 1 Carson-Newman 39.93

Women: Hep: 1 Lucy Walliker GBR Queens (NC) 4569 (incl HJ 1.81)

South Dakota Twilight, Vermillion, SD, USA, May 6

Olympic pole vault medalist Chris Nilsen set a world outdoor lead of six metres before unsuccessful attempting a US record 6.07m.

Men:

HJ: 1 Zack Anderson 2.20

PV: 1 Chris Nilsen 6.00

HT:

1 Morgan Shigo 74.09

2 Tanner Berg NorthernSt 70.54

Women:

PV: 1 Emily Grove 4.43

HT: 1 Lara Boman 70.69

Southland Conference Championships, Humble, TX, USA, May 6-8

Men:

100 (2.8):

1 Ismael Kone NewOrleans 9.94

2 Kie’ave Harry NorthwesternSt 10.10

3 Julian Forde BAR NewOrleans 10.15

4 Elliott Cummings NewOrleans 10.20

(h1) (2.2) 1 Harry 10.17

(h4) (2.4) 1 Kone 10.01

(h5) (3.4) 1 Cummings 10.18

200 (3.0): 1 Ismael Kone NewOrleans 20.59

(h1) (3.5) 1 Kone 20.31

LJ:

1 Trpimir Široki CRO TAMU-CorpusChristi 7.83/0.7

2 Nikaoli Williams JAM NorthwesternSt 7.82/1.9

Tennessee Challenge, Knoxville, TN, USA, May 7

Men:

PV: 1 Carson Waters 5.52

DT: 1 Jordan Roach 59.76

HT:

1 Alex Young 77.02

2 Denzel Comenentia NED 72.59

JT:

1 Capers Williamson 75.35

2 Donavon Banks 74.12

Women:

100H (1.1): 1 Danielle Williams JAM 12.95

LJ:

1 Christabel Nettey CAN 6.53/2.1 (also 6.52/1.5)

2 Madisen Richards 6.43/1.7

DT:

1 Rachel Dincoff 64.13

2 Veronica Fraley Vanderbilt [RS] 58.23

HT: 1 Whitney Simmons 64.17

Titan Tune Up, Fullerton, CA, USA, May 6

Men:

DT:

1 Brian Williams 66.14

2 Marcus Gustaveson 59.04

3 Sebastian Coleman LongBeachSt 58.58

4 Charlie Vernoy LongBeachSt 58.38

Women:

DT:

1 Laulauga Tausaga-Collins 64.21

2 Grayce French 56.29

HT: 1 Autavia Fluker 66.10

JT: 1 Ariana Ince 54.86

Tom Tellez Invitational, Houston, TX, USA, May 6

Elijah Morrow gained a 10.22/2.1 and 20.45/1.3 sprint double.

There were hurdles victories for Shane Brathwaite (13.47/1.4) and Alaysha Johnson (12.50/2.6).

Briton Tara Simpson-Sullivan was second in the women’s hammer with a PB 69.15m which puts her fifth all-time in the UK and was another Commonwealth qualifying mark.

Men:

200 (1.3):

1 Elijah Morrow 20.45

2 Kahmari Montgomery 20.54

3 EJ Floreal CAN 20.59

(r2) (1.2) 1 Eddie Sumler Houston 20.60

400: 1 Kahmari Montgomery 45.98

110H (1.4):

1 Shane Brathwaite BAR 13.47

2 Jeffrey Julmis HAI 13.67

3 DJ Akindele Houston 13.70

PV:

1 Christyan Sampy Houston 5.52

HT:

1 Taige Bryant EMichigan [RS] 68.33

2 Victor Perez 68.14

Women:

100 (2.3):

1 Tristan Evelyn BAR 11.24

2 Candyce McGrone 11.25

200 (2.2):

1 Tristan Evelyn BAR 22.89

2 Candyce McGrone 22.98

100H (2.6): 1 Alaysha Johnson 12.50

LJ: 1 Samiyah Samuels 6.40/-0.2

HT:

1 Gwen Berry 69.66

2 Tara Simpson-Sullivan GBR Rice 69.15

3 Priscilla Adejokun Houston 64.07

4×100:

1 Houston 43.97

2 Sam Houston 44.82

USATF Combined Events Championships, Fayetteville, AR, May 6-7

Garrett Scantling won the US decathlon title and ensured he will be a major contender at the World Championships as he won in a world-leading 8867 score to go seventh in the world all-time.

He trailed overnight after a first day of 10.68 100m, 7.68m long jump, 16.12m shot, 2.04m high jump and 48.38 400m, but his day two marks of 13.59 hurdles, 51.04m discus, 5.15m pole vault, 67.16m javelin and 4:46.37 1500m gave him a clear win.

The other medallists Kyle Garland (8700) and Zach Ziemek (8573) also qualified for Oregon with PBs. Garland led day one with a huge score of 4660.

Anna Hall gained a world-leading heptathlon PB with 6458 points. Her first day consisted of a 13.21 hurdles, 1.76m high jump, 12.51m shot and 23.14 at 200m while her second day marks were 6.39m, 38.44m and a highly impressive 2:03.11 in the 800m.

Ashtin Mahler (6184) and Michelle Atherley (6154) were the other medallists but were well below the Oregon standard of 6420.

Men:

Dec:

1 Garrent Scantling 8867 (incl 110H 13.59/1.0)

2 Kyle Garland Georgia 8720 (incl LJ 7.86/1.0)

3 Zach Ziemek 8573

4 Steven Bastien 8135

Women:

Hep:

1 Anna Hall Florida 6458

2 Ashtin Mahler 6184

3 Michelle Atherley 6154 (incl 100H 12.96/0.7)

4 Chari Hawkins 6031

USATF Half Marathon Championships, Indianapolis, IN, USA, May 7

Men:

HM:

1 Leonard Korir 62:35

2 Futsum Zienasellassie 62:36

3 Jacob Thomson 62:46

4 Reid Buchanan 62:57

Women:

HM:

1 Emily Sisson 67:11

2 Andrea Pomaranski 73:12

3 Allie Kieffer 73:16

Virginia High-Performance, Charlottesville, VA, USA, May 4

Men:

Mile:

1 Wes Porter Virginia 3:58.84

2 Yasin Sado Virginia 3:58.92

3 Lucas Guerra Georgetown 3:59.54

4 Abel-Rudisha Teffra Georgetown 3:59.82

SP: 1 Eric Favors IRL 19.61

DT:

1 Claudio Romero CHI Virginia 63.33

2 Jordan Roach 58.23

Women:

SP: 1 Maria De Aviz BRA Virginia 17.22

DT: 1 Ashley Anumba NGR Virginia 56.70

Wichita State Shocker Open, Wichita, KS, USA, May 6

Men: DT: 1 Kord Ferguson 58.87

Women: HT: 1 DeAnna Price 71.25