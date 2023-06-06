Controversy in Edinburgh with disappointed masters losing out on record chances plus news of Assembly league and Yorkshire Masters event in our latest UK road and multi-terrain round-up

BLAST SCOTTISH MILE (INC BMAF Championships, Edinburgh, June 4

World masters 1500m champion David Proctor, a 1:50.35 800m performer last year, was clearly the fastest male master with 4:16 though relative youngster Finlay Murray was quicker with 4:12 in the open race.

The open race also provided the fastest woman with German Margot Wyrwoll quickest with 5:07.

The fastest master woman was W35 Laura Haggarty with 5:10.

The event controversially switched directions to make the most of the following wind and being point to point was ineligible for record purposes although the BMAF incorrectly listing Fiona Matheson’s time from the event last year, which was publicised by the organisers, led some to believe that records could be set.

W60 Matheson went faster this year with 5:24 to finish almost 200 metres clear of Lucy Woolhouse but the UK masters record remains just 6:06.

Also missing out on a record were M55 Andrew Ridley, who ran 4:35 compared to John Thomson’s 4:48. Thomson won the M60 race here in 5:13, well inside Nigel Gates’ 5:20 record.

Also missing out on a record was W75 Angela Copson who ran 6:57 compared to Anne Martin’s 7:39.

M70 Ed Norton (5:34) was another to miss out and like many of the other gold medallists would have bettered the previous record (5:47) even if the course had been out and back.

M35-40

1 David PROCTOR 4:16 V35

2 Darrell HASTIE 4:18 V40

3 Grant BAILLIE 4:24 V40

4 Iain WHITAKER 4:28 V40

5 Scott MACLEOD 4:28 V35

6 William EWENS 4:29 V35

7 John LENEHAN 4:31 V35

8 Colin WELSH 4:37 V40

9 David SCOTT 4:44 V35

10 Richard O’GRADY 5:03 V40

M45-50

1 Neil LAFFERTY 4:32 V45

2 Philip HOLDEN 4:36 V45

3 Malcolm LANG 4:39 V45

4 Allan CAMERON 4:40 V50

5 Gordon BARRIE 4:43 V50

6 John COYLE 4:47 V50

7 Alan CUNNINGHAM 4:48 V50

8 Tim HELY 4:49 V50

9 Justin DURHAM 4:57 V45

10 Brent BRODIE 4:58 V50

M55-60

1 Andrew RIDLEY 4:35 V55-1

2 Stephen ALLEN 4:38 V55-2

3 Adrian HAINES 4:55 V55-3

4 David CLARKE 4:59 V60-1

5 Rob ANDREW 5:01 V60-2

6 Graeme GEMMELL 5:06 V55

7 Greg PENN 5:07 V60-3

8 Russell PARKIN 5:10 V60

9 Walter HENDERSON 5:12 V55

10 David THOM 5:14 V60

M65 plus

1 John THOMSON 5:13 V65-1

2 Ed NORTON 5:34 V70-1

3 Dave WATSON 5:35 V65-2

4 Nick HOLLIDAY 5:37 V65-3

5 Gavin BAYNE 5:46 V65

6 David NICHOLSON 5:48 V65

7 Peter KENNEDY 5:53 V70-2

11 Brian HOWIE 6:52 V70-3

14 Ian BARNES 8:47 V85-1

W35-45

1 Laura HAGGARTY 5:10 V35-1

2 Jacqueline ETHERINGTON 5:31 V40-1

3 Sarah LITTLE 5:37 V45-1

4 Katie MITCHELL 5:39 V45-2

5 Louise TORR 5:39 V35-2

6 Jennifer BEATTIE 5:41 V40-2

7 Jennifer MACLEAN 5:45 V45-3

8 Leanne CALDER 5:49 V40-3

9 Sue ELLEN 6:02 V35-3

W50-55

1 Sharon DIXON 5:28 V50-1

2 Mary SENIOR 5:32 V50-2

3 Julie MENZIES 5:36 V50-3

4 Julia JOHNSTONE 5:43 V50

5 Hilary CARSWELL 5:47 V50

6 Julie WILSON 5:50 V55-1

7 Jane HALLORAN 05:53 V50

8 Karen DOBBIE 5:59 V55-2

9 Catherine FERRY 6:15 V50

10 Carol CLARKE 6:24 V55-3

W60 +

1 Fiona MATHESON 5:24 V60-1

2 Lucy WOOLHOUSE 6:08 V60-2

3 Sarah GILL 6:19 V60-3

4 Sharyn RAMAGE 6:24 V60

5 Kathryn MORTON 6:25 V65-1

6 Karen MCALLISTER 6:40 V60

7 Dorothy KESTERTON 6:48 V70-1

8 Frances WOOD 6:49 V60

9 Angela COPSON 6:57 V75-1

10 Linden NICHOLSON 7:00 V70-2

11 Erica CHRISTIE 7:06 V65-2

Open Mixed:

1 Finlay MURRAY 4:12 SNR

2 Lewis RODDIS 4:26 YTH

3 Sparrow John MORLEY 4:29 SNR

4 Fraser KELLY 4:31 SNR

5 Jack FULLERTON 4:34 SNR

6 Patryk KASPEREK 4:47 SNR

7 Jonah CUMINGS 4:52 SNR

8 Blair GEDDES 4:54 SNR

9 Francisco CAMACHO 4:55 SNR

10 Luke SMITHSON 4:59 SNR

13 Margot WYRWOLL 5:07 SNR-1W

15 Merce SANCHEZ OLLER 5:09 SNR-2W

22 Blake BURCHILL 5:28 Under11

25 Morag MCCLELLAND 5:34 SNR-3W

CREWKERNE 10km, Somerset, June 4

Overall: 1 W Loveridge (Chard) 34:53; 2 S Dixon (High, M40) 35:29; 3 G Davies (SWRR) 36:16

M70: 1 J Shapland (Bide) 44:14

Women:

1 S Trim (R Time, W40) 43:19; 2 J Carritt (High, W45) 43:55; 3 G Wood 44:40

W65: 1 E Wood (Axe V)

JUBILEE BRIDGE 10km, Runcorn, Cheshire, June 4

Overall:

1 C Hannon (St Hel) 34:16; 2 R Fowles (Bury, M40) 34:34; 3 T Fair (Liv PS) 35:00

M50: 1 I Low (Osw) 36:33

M55: 1 A SAtorey 38:36

M70: 1 M Walker (S’port W) 45:20

Women:

1 L Fisher (W35) 36:41; 2 L Young (Marsh L) 38:42; 3 K Butler (W35) 41:14

W55: 1 J Hickman (W Chesh) 46:09

MARHAM FLYERS DAMBUSTERS COMMEMORATION 10km, Norfolk, June 4

Overall:

1 H Tawell 35:31; 2 M Sladden (Wym) 36:18; 3 M Stockdale (Ryst) 36:33

Women:

1 L Finch (Norw) 37:41; 2 L McDonnell (Wym, W40) 39:07; 3 M Brown (3 Counties) 42:45

W55: 1 L Benstead (Ely) 44:03

WEYBRIDGE RACES, SURREY, June 4

Ollie Garrod, the world 40-mile record holder, collected the leading prize in both the 5km and half-marathon categories.

Overall (13.1M): 1 O Garrod (Belg) 71:34; 2 B Devlin 75:24; 3 B Pickford (Clap) 79:20

Women: 1 H Hawken 87:24; 2 L Turnbull (On Run Ayles, W35) 90:14; 3 A Edwards (Shepperton, W35) 95:59

Overall (10km): 1 M Cryer (M40) 34:43; 2 B White 35:34; 3 D Barnicoat (M45) 35:36

Women: 1 M Pepin 38:59; 2 C Baxter 39:44; 3 E Morton (Shepp, W40) 45:59

Overall (5km): 1 O Garrod (Belg) 16:04; 2 W Cullen 16:38; 3 K McQueen 16:44

Women: 1 F Leach 19:26; 2 C Britain (W40) 23:10; 3 G James 25:10

YORKSHIRE VETERANS’ ROAD RELAY CHAMPIONSHIPS, Holmfirth, North Yorkshire, June 4

A new course at Cartworth Moor proved popular as 83 teams completed the three-stage event, split across nine age groups, Martin Duff reports.

There was a five-year M35 age group which attracted 12 teams and Barnsley, who had their middle runner Scott Hinchcliffe, the county vets cross-country champion for the past two years, post the fastest leg of the day at 14:46, in their victory.

City of Leeds were champions of the traditional M40-49 age group, with their Mike Burrett, the England Masters cross-country international, quickest with 15:33, albeit sharing the time with Simon Courtney of Stadium Runners.

St Theresa’s led from the start of the M50-59 age group event but the fastest lap went elsewhere, to Knavesmere’s D Smithers, with a 16:03 clocking.

Harrogate’s Darren West, the county vets cross-country champion, was quickest of the over-60 runners with 16:57, whilst Bryan Parkinson was fastest of the M70 runners ahead of his two Bingley team mates, with 21:39.

Knavesmere won a keenly contested women’s W35-44 contest, from Stadium runners and it was equally tight for the fastest lap as Holmfirth’s Helena Croft, with 17:43, just got the medal from Rotherham’s Sarah Lowery by a tick.

It was her team mate Adele Marsden who was comfortably fastest of the over-45 women but her final stage 19:20 split was not enough to prevent a Penistone victory.

Sue Cordingley, the 2019 British & Irish Masters cross-country international champion, gave Bingley a first ratestart in the W55 event and her 18:39 was easily the fastest as her club won the section by more than two minutes.

The oldest women’s age group saw new member Diane Baldwin d0 the same for Holmfirth’s W65s after moving north from Milton Keynes.

Men M35 (3x3M): 1 Barnsley 46:11 (G Briscoe 15:33, S Hinchcliffe 14:46, J Bird 15:52); 2 Stadium R 47:54; 3 Barnsley H 50:00

Fastest: Hinchcliffe 14:46; N Pearson (Stadium) 14:59; Briscoe 15:33

M40 (3x3M): 1 Leeds 47:04 (J Walton 15:43, M Burrett 15:33, A Buckley 15:48); 2 Stadium R 48:06 (L Timmins 16:14, S Courtney 15:33, S Carson 16:19); 3 Rotherham 48:43 (G Sampson 15:41, P Hoole 16:48, A Johnson 16:14); 4 St Theresa’s 48:46; 5 Sheffield RC 49:44

Fastest: Burrett/Courtney 15:33; S Grace (St Ther) 15:37

M50 (3x3M): 1 St Theresa’s 52:05 (D Parker 16:36, A Clarke 18:48, A Grinnell 16:41); 2 Steel C 53:54; 3 Wakefield 53:56

Fastest: D Smithers (Knaves) 16:02; Parker 16:36; G Felton (Barns)/Grinnell 16:41

M60 (3x3M): 1 Steel C 54:53 (J Turner 18:46, D Wilson 18:32; C Ireland 17:35); 2 Harrogate 55:30; 3 Knavesmere 62:48

Fastest: D West (H’gate) 16:47; Ireland 17:35; J Rose (Holmf) 18:30

M70 (3x3M): 1 Bingley 66:07 (D Johnson 22:31, B Parkinson 21:39, S Jordan 21:57); 2 Steel C 69:25; 3 Holmfirth 74:41

Fastest: Parkinson 21;39

Women W35 (3x3M): 1 Knavesmere 56:44 (H Hall 18:36, B Kalarikova 20:00, H Wilcock 18:08); 2 Wakefield 57:06 (H Beck 18:49, N Steel 18:22, A Dales 19:55); 3 Rotherham 59:54 (N Clegg 20:09, S Lowery 17:44, A Lally 22:01); 4 St Theresa’s 60:24; 5 Steel C 60:28; 6 Holmfirth 67:05

Fastest: H Croft (Holmf) 17:43; Lowery 17:44; Wilcock 18:08

W45 (3x3M): 1 Penistone 61:16 (D Broom 20:20, R Mayston 20:01, J Johnson 20:55); 2 Rotherham 62:45; 3 Holmfirth 62:45

Fastest: A Marsden (Roth) 19:20; J Jones (Holmf) 19:43; Mayston/H Standing (Holmf) 20:01

W55 (3x3M): 1 Bingley 62:19 (S Cordingley 18:39, M Green 22:05, T Gavins 21:35); 2 Steel C 64:52; 3 Barnsley 68:31

Fastest: Cordingley 18:39; G Colville (Barns) 19:49; F Jeffries (Steel) 21:04

W65 (3x3M): 1 Holmfirth 70:43 (D Baldwin 22:22, N Edery 23:08, E Stewart 25:13); 2 Steel C 72:53

Fastest: Baldwin 22:22; Edery 23:08; L Rowley (Steel) 23:09

SRI CHINMOY MIDSUMMER 10km, Battersea Park, London, June 3

Neil Wilson won overall in 31:57 but it was seventh-placed Rose Harvey who performed best.

The Clapham Chasers runner, who set a PB 32:59 in Manchester two weeks earlier, clocked 33:14 to take the women’s section by more than three minutes.

Overall: 1 N Wilson (Belg) 31:57; 2 J Laing (Hill) 32:03; 3 T Squires (Hill) 32:23; 4 A Wilson (Dulw R) 32:41; 5 J Fox (Belg) 32:49; 6 V Lio (Serp) 33:02; 7 R Harvey (Clap, W) 33:14; 8 S Lewis (Lon H, M40) 33:21; 9 J Lepretre (VP&TH) 33:23; 10 M Poser (Serp) 33:36

M45: 1 P Young (AFD) 34:59; 2 J Casal-Perez 34:58

M50: 1 J Ratcliffe (Herne H) 36:55; 2 M Carmack (Serp) 37:37; 3 Z Bredemear (Dulw Pk) 37:43

Women: 1 R Harvey (Clap) 33:14; 2 H Pullen (AFD) 36:52; 3 A Ferguson (Best A) 38:28

W45: 1 A Smith (L City) 40:46

W55: 1 M Lennon (Dulw R) 42:25

DK MILE, Blythe, June 2



Overall: 1 M Diment (M35) 5:15; 2 G Bracken (NSP, M60) 5:28; 3 M Fletcher (NSP, M40) 5:34



Women: 1 E Clark (Heat) 5:54; 2 K Watson (Blyth, W35) 6:01; 3 L Percy (Heat) 6:14

EALING MILE, Ealing, June 2



Overall: 1 O Forrest (B Beagles, U15W) 5:10; 2 D Nichols (SB, M40) 5:12; 3 W Walker (Unatt, M40) 5:15



Women: 1 Forrest 5:10; 2 C Morris (Eal E, W40) 6:36; 3 A Shierson (Eal E) 6:38

ASSEMBLY LEAGUE, Crystal Palace, London, June 1

The 2022 British Masters champion Ed Chuck fought off a challenge from Jake Simmons to win over a hilly two-lap course similar to the parkrun circuit but Simmonds’ Kent AC came out comfortably on top but they were even more dominant in the women’s race as they took six of the top seven places.

International 50km runner and former Kent cross-country champion Amy Clements, fighting her way back to fitness after maternity leave, led most of the way but ended up third as she was caught by clubmate Katie Rowland who finished five seconds ahead of another ex county champion Bryony Proctor. A third former Kent senior winner Clare Elms was fifth and first over-50.

Overall: 1 E Chuck (Dulw R) 15:39; 2 J Simmonds (Kent) 15:41; 3 N Torry (Kent, M45) 16:16; 4 B Hope (Kent) 16:30; 5 R Donohue (Kent) 16:32; 6 J Brotchie (Dulw R) 16:33; 7 R Armstrong (Dulw R) 16:34; 8 B Clarke (Kent) 16:38; 9 J Halsworth (Dulw R) 16:31; 10 A Bond (Dulw R, M45) 16:42; 11 F Bungay (Dulw R) 16:46; 12 C Compton (Kent, M45) 16:48; 13 C Fraser (Kent) 16:50; 14 S Cottle (Eton M, M40) 16:53; 15 R Brown (Stock Ex) 16:54

M50: 1 K Howard (Petts W) 18:06

M55: 1 K Klidzia (Lon U) 18:19

M60: 1 R Beardsworth (Kent) 20:27

M65: 1 J Barron (Kent) 22:38

M70: 1 D Butler (Lloyds) 20:35; 2 M Mann (Dulw R) 23:47

TEAM: 1 Kent 14; 2 Dulw 23; 3 Stock Exchange 99

Women:

1 K Rowland (Kent) 18:17; 2 B Proctor (Kent, W35) 18:22; 3 A Clements (Kent, W40) 18:23; 4 L Foreman (Camb H) 19:07; 5 C Elms (Kent, W55) 19:11; 6 T Murphy (Kent, W45) 19:45; 7 E Freeden (Kent) 19:48

W45: 2 C Norris (Dulw R) 21:19

W50: 1 V Carter (Stock Ex) 21:01

W55: 2 M Lennon (Dulw R) 21:26; 3 O Balme (Dulw R) 22:08

W65: 1 J Quantrill (Dulw R) 24:23

TEAM: 1 Kent 11; 2 Dulwich 66; 3 Greenwich Tri 88

RUNTHROUGH BATTERSEA PARK CHASE THE SUN 5km / 10km, Battersea Park, May 31



Overall (5km): 1 H Hart (Belg) 14:45; 2 B Crowley (IRL) 15:30; 3 K Bowling (AFD) 15:34



Women: 1 R Bunting (Lon Hth, W40) 17:53; 2 L Thompson (Ton) 17:53; 3 E Sharrock (Norw) 18:16



Overall (10km): 1 J Collier (Harrow) 30:13; 2 J Tranvag (Rindal Il) 32:48; 3 F O’Reilly (AFD) 33:21



Women: 1 M Alvarez (Peru, W45) 35:06; 2 S Holt (Strag, W40) 36:58; 3 B Port (Clap C) 38:39

SCOTTS TRAVEL MIDWEEK LEAGUE Div 1, Race 2, St Albans May 31

Cameron Dockerill led St Albans Striders to a team victory in the second race of the series, Martin Duff reports.

A time of 31:16 was comfortable enough to see off a challenge from Michael Waddington who moved up from third in the opening match as the then race winner Ben Hadman was relegated to third.

Katie Harbon again came out top of the women’s section with an improvement to 35:46

Overall: 1 C Dockerill (St Alb) 31:16; 2 M Waddington (Ware) 31:59; 3 B Hadman NHRR) 32:22; 4 J Pennell (St Alb) 33:02; 5 B Birch (Gard CR) 33:08; 6 P Adams (St Alb) 33:09; 7 T Webb (NHRR) 33:13; 8 M Smith (Orion) 33:21; 9 S Federici (St Alb) 33:47; 10 M Roberts (NHRR) 33:54

M40: 2 M Cooper (St Alb) 33:55; 3 P Evans (St Alb) 34:04; 4 A Hardy (Ware) 34:06; 5 S Buckle (St Alb) 34:09; 6 W Bell (NHRR) 34:11

M45: 1 K Francis (Ware) 34:07; 2 J Scott (St Alb) 34:08; 3 E Price (Gade V) 34:33

M50: 1 K Sambridge (Ware) 35:05; 2 S Aiken (Trent P) 35:38; 3 B Judge (Gard CR) 36:44

M55: 1 A Leach (NHRR) 34:03; 2 N Malpelli (NHRR) 37:03; 3 R Brown (Orion) 36:24; 4 P Harvey (Gard CR) 36:32

M60: 1 M Russell (Gard CR) 40:10

U20: 1 M Kercher (Trent P) 34:59

TEAM: 1 St Albans 196; 2 NHRR 294; 3 Ware 400

M40 TEAM: 1 St Albans 47; 2 NHRR 74; 3Ware 106

Women: 1 K Harbon (NHRR) 35:46; 2 K Woodward (Wat J, W40) 36:17; 3 J Vine (Gard CR, W35) 37:19; 4 L Parry (Gard CR) 37:30; 5 K Alpe (Trent P) 37:52; 6 Z Oldfield (Orion, W45) 38:09

W40: 1 J Baird (Trent P) 38:39

W45: 1 P Habbick (St Alb) 40:05; 2 A Greenwood (Trent P) 41:08

W50: 1 A McKeown (NHRR) 41:29

W55: 1 L Bentham (St Alb) 43:51; 2 V Shadbolt (Gard CR) 46:11

W65: 1 D Heydecker (St Alb) 47:34

TEAM: 1 St Albans 117; 2 Trent P 156; 3 NHRR 181

W35 TEAM: 1 Trent P 22; 2 NHRR 48; 3 Sat Albans 52

Overall

Senior TEAM: 1 St Albans 313; 2 NHRR 475; 3 Trent P 783

Vets TEAM: 1 St Albans 99; 2 NHRR 122; 3 Trent P 145

SCOTTS MIDWEEK LEAGUE Div 2, Race 2, Watford May 31

The rapidly improving Watford Joggers club made the most of home advantage to win both men’s and women’s team and individual plaudits.

The overall male standard and times were reduced compared to the opening match but the race provided a win for Jude Bell, who moved up from second last time out. 46-year-old Helen Mussen scored a repeat victory and did so in a much faster time of 39:48.

Overall:

1 J Bell (Wat J) 33:46; 2 O Hill (Wat J) 34:14; A Patterson (FVS, M40) 34:53

M50: 1 R Lowe (Harl) 36:14; 2 F Ryan (Wat J) 37:42

Div 2 TEAM: 1 Wat J 160; 2 Royston 322; 3 FVS 471

M40 TEAM: 1 Wat J 43; 2 Royston 90; 3 Watford J B 145

Women:

1 H Mussen (Wat J, W45) 39:48; 2 J Edmonds (Royst) 40:58; 3 C Lathwell (FVS) 42:24

W55: 1 K Murphy (Barn) 43:08

Div 2 TEAM: 1 Watford J 115; 2 Royston 140; 3 Barnet 217

W35 TEAM: 1 Watford J 39; 2eq Barnet/FVS 42

Overall

Div 2 Senior: 1 Wat J 275; 2 Royston 462; 3 FVS 737

Vet TEAM: 1 Watford J 82; 2 FVS 200; 3 Barnet 206

LINCOLN WELLINGTON MILE / 3km / 5km SERIES, Lincoln, May 30



Former world masters M75 1500m champion Victor Shirley ran one of the fastest 5km’s ever by a M80 with 23:27.

Overall (1M): 1 S Wilkinson (U20) 5:08; 2 K Shimada (Fetcheveryone, M40) 5:09; 3 R Clayton (Linc W, M40) 5:10



Women: 1 N McBride (U17) 5:39; 2 A Newbold (Newk, U17) 6:05; 3 A Laycock (Unatt) 6:21



Overall (3km): 1 E Whitworth (Linc W, U15W) 10:35; 2 I Porter (Linc W, U15W) 10:40; 3 F Phillipson (Linc W, U13) 10:51



Women: 1 Whitworth 10:35; 2 Porter 10:40; 3 F Lilly (Linc W, U13) 11:23



Overall (5km): 1 T Straw (Linc W) 14:58; 2 R Page (Linc W) 15:35; 3 J Swindale (Linc W, U20) 16:20



M60: 1 P Duncan (Linc W) 19:13.

M80: 1 V Shirley (N Masters) 23:27.

U15: 1 T Morris (Linc W) 16:23; 2 O Cooney (Linc W) 17:23



Women: 1 I Barwell (Linc W, U20) 17:23; 2 C Hanson (Linc W) 17:32; 3 L Skinner (OTCF, W40) 17:39



W40: 2 N Curtis (OTCF) 17:42; 3 C Cooney (Linc W) 18:29. W55: 1 C Payne (GRC) 21:40. W60: 1 F Usher (Linc & D) 21:07; 2 J Davidson (GRC) 23:34. U17: 1 S Barrett (Norw) 17:49

FELL RACES

PEN-Y-GHENT, Horton-in-Ribblesdale, June 3

Overall (5.9M/1650ft):

1 J Cox (Eden) 48:51; 2 M McGoldrick (Sett, M40) 50:19; 3 C Lowther (Eden, M40) 51:23; 4 S Lungu (P&B) 53:14; 5 S Bell (Ilkley) 53:28; 6 J Eyre (Eden) 54:05

M60: S Webb (Calder V) 61:36

M70: G Howard (Ilkley) 80:25

Women: 1 E Clayton (Bing) 56:50; 2 S Gibbs 61:39; 3 N Jackson (N Leeds FR, W40) 62:42; 4 H Cowley (Ches Drag) 63:36

W50: L ‘O’Brien (Felland) 77:17

DUDDON VALLEY LONG (English championships counter), Cumbria, June 3

Overall (29km/1830m):

1 Billy Cartwright (Mat) 2:46:28; 2 B Townshend (Kesw) 2:47:11; 3 B Rothery (Ilkley) 2:49:30; 4 F Grant (Dark Pk) 2:52:46; 5 S Hebblethwaite (Kesw, M40) 2:56:14; 6 R Jebb (Helm H, M45) 2:56:25; 7 G Dale (Amble) 2:58:35; 8 H Bolton (Kesw) 2:59:57; 9 M Lamb (Kesw) 3:00:21; 10 T Simpson (Amble) 3:04:25; 11 T Watt (Amble) 3:04:34; 12 O Johnson (Dark Pk, M40) 3:05:13; 13 B Sharrock (Amble) 3:05:53; 14 E Hyland (Calder V) 3:07:13; 15 S Halsall (Kesw) 3:08:40; 16 D Haworth (Mat) 3:09:17; 17 H Stainton (B Combe) 3:09:25; 18 G Roberts (Calder V) 3:09:39; 19 B Abdelnoor (Amble, M40) 3:09:59; 20 B Nikolich (Penn) 3:10:28

M50: G Mulholland (Calder V) 3:17:17

M55: J Hunt (Dark Pk) 3:32:23

M60: T Bolton (N Fells) 3:53:04

M65: S Entwistle (Penn) 4:27:49

TEAM: 1 Kesw 39; 2 Amble 60; 3 Helm, H 115; 4 Dark Pk 130; 5 Calder V 159

M40: Helm H 33

M50: Calder V 30

Women: 1 V Wilkinson (Bing, W40) 3:17:58; 2 N Jackson (Kesw) 3:21:34; 3 E Cowper-Coles (Denb D) 3:31:54; 4 A Fan (Amble) 3:32:30; 5 R Mather (Knave) 3:33:08; 6 E Pannone (Eden) 3:37:58; 7 L Watson (Dark Pk) 3:38:55; 8 N Beadle (Amble) 3:42:00; 9 D Berdeni (Dark Pk) 3:43:16; 10 A Lupton (B Combe, W40) 3:43:18; 11 B Hanson (Amble) 3:46:47; 12 A Whitaker (Harr) 3:48:07

W50: M Price (Mercia) 3:53:32

W55: S Hodgson (Kesw) 4:05:11

W60: R Browne (Bowl) 4:25:13

W70: W Dodds (Dallam) 5:29:08

TEAM: 1 Amble 23; 2 Dark Pk 34; 3 Kesw 46; 4 Mercia 80; 5 Calder V 11

MILLSTONE, Donard, June 1

Overall (4M/1500ft):

1 J Mcatee (Mourne) 37:49; 2 A Crutchley 38:29; 3 J Scott (Mourne) 39:08; 4 E O’Kane (U20) 39:36; 5 J Millar (Mourne) 39:46; 6 L Valley (Armagh, M40) 39:51; 7 M Jennings (Jog Lisb) 40:14; 8 M Harte (Newry, M45) 40:59

M50: W Cartmill (Newry) 43:52

M60: Deon McNeilly (Newc) 47:55

M65: D McGreevy (Newc) 48:36

M70: P McGuckin 56:02

M75: J Adgey (N Down) 67:36

Women: 1 E Dickson (Newry) 44:00; 2 M Hell (N Belf) 44:35; 3 S O’Kane (Lagan V, W55) 47:51; 4 T Cumming (Willow, W40) 48:56; 5 S Mcintyre 49:16

W60: P Shields (Murl) 56:56

W65: M Mackin (Drom) 57:57

BAMFORD SHEEPDOG TRIALS, Bamford, May 29

Overall (4.2km/305m): 1 D Haworth (Mat) 30:50; 2 H Holmes (Mat) 30:52; 3 C Williams (Dark Pk) 31:04; 4 E Brown (Hallam) 32:59; 5 J Wills 33:22; 6 J Brearley-Ratcliffe 33:39; 7 L Clayburn (Dark Pk) 33:57; 8 L Baxter (Dark Pk) 34:02

M55: P Critchlow (Beaum) 34:35

M60: I Shaw (Fat B) 37:47

M70: M Moorhouse (Mat) 44:10

U21: E Clowes (Newc TC) 34:12

Women:1 K Walshaw (Holm) 34:38; 2 A Pearse (Steel) 35:49; 3 B Bergstrand (M’bro, U21) 36:43; 4 K Sloane (Summ) 37:56; 5 E Venn (Long E) 40:28

W50: S Curtis (Penn) 40:49

W65: A-M Jones (Macc) 45:00

ISLE OF JURA, Craighouse Distillery, May 27

Overall (28km/2370ft): 1 F Wild (L’ber) 3:07:07; 2 P Rutter (Helm H) 3:23:33; 3 T Saville (Dark Pk) 3:23:36; 4 T Simpson (Amble) 3:26:42; 5 S Halsall (Shett) 3:28:04; 6 S Alexander (W’lands CC) 3:33:52; 7 S Crutchfield (W’lands CC, M40) 3:37:18; 8 E Thorburn (L’ber, M40) 3:47:29

M50: I Holmes (Bing) 3:47:45

M60: S Whitlie (C’thy) 4:21:26

TEAM: 1 Westerlands 11:08:09; 2 L’ber 11:19:06; 3 Dark Pk 11:30:52

Women: 1 E Johnstone (Penn) 4:18:43; 2 V Thompson (Helm H) 4:19:45; 3 E Downs (W’lands CC) 4:21:31; 4 B Halcrow (Amble) 4:23:34; 5 E Foreman (W’lands CC) 4:26:02

W40: S Richmond (Penn) 4:31:07

W50: A Mudge (C’thy) 4:33:33

W60: H Dean (Ochil) 5:35:06

TEAM: 1 W’lands CC 13:37:03; 2 Dark Pk 14:21:12; 3 C’thy 14:31:36

LUKES MOUNTAIN, Meelmore, May 25

Overall (5M/2000ft): 1 J Mcatee (Mourne) 38:15; 2 A Tees (BARF, M40) 38:35; 3 A Crutchley 39:10; 4 J Millar (Mourne) 40:23; 5 E O’Kane (U20) 40:42; 6 L Vallely (Armagh, M40) 40:44

M45: M Harte (Newry) 41:09

M50: W Cartmill (Newry) 44:42

M60: Deon McNeilly (Newc) 46:54

M70: P McGuckin 56:24

M75: J Adgey (N Down) 69:46

Women: 1 E Dickson (Newry) 45:29; 2 M Hell (N Belf) 46:47; 3 C Abraham 47:01; 4 S Mcintyre 48:40

W40: T Cumming (Willow) 48:42

W55: S O’Kane (Lagan) 51:00

W65: P Shields (Murl) 56:09

TOTLEY MOOR, Totley, May 23

Overall (5.5M/1100ft): 1 B Houghton (Dark Pk) 40:50; 2 D Haworth (Mat) 42:36; 3 C Williams (Dark Pk) 43:53; 4 J Wills 46:34; 5 S Birch-Machin (Dark Pk) 46:58; 6 P Critchlow (Beaum, M50) 47:08

M60: A Maplethorpe (Long E) 61:26

M70: M Moorhouse (Mat) 61:37

Women: 1 E Pannone (Eden) 48:36; 2 A Pearse (Steel) 51:00; 3 S Thorne (Steel) 54:45; 4 S Evans (Steel) 55:41

W40: N Neville (H&R) 57:36

W50: E Sanders (Ashb) 66:53

W60: J Matthews (S’well) 70:41

W70: J Forrester (Belpr) 78:21

