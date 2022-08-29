Road results towards the end of August including the Mid Cheshire 5km, Avon Relays and Serpentine 5km

Mid-Cheshire 5km, Kingsley, August 26

On the renowned fast course, Adam Craig won the men’s race in 14:09 and Ellie Wallace was the women’s winner in 15:48.

Alastair Watson, who tops the UK M40 rankings with 14:25, now tops the M45 rankings after turning the age of 45 earlier in the month with a 14:29 clocking in sixth place.

Overall:

1 A Craig 14:09; 2 K Taylor 14:15; 3 B Brown 14:18; 4 F Stewart 14:24; 5 J Knockton 14:27; 6 A Watson (Notts, M45) 14:29; 7 M Clisham 14:32; 8 J Tilley 14:35; 9 T Higgs 14:36; 10 G Tomlinson 14:39

Women:

1 E Wallace 15:48; 2 L McNeil 15:53; 3 J Vastenburg 16:06; 4 I Jones 16:18; 5 K Estlea 16:21; 6 L Small 16:21; 7 T McCormick 16:27; 8 R Hodgkinson 16:33; 9 P Stone 16:36; 10 R Jones 16:42

BUTETOWN MILE, Cardiff, August 28

Overall:

1 P Hambleton (Les C, M35) 4:41; 2 A Evans (Les C) 4:47; 3 T Flitcroft 4:54



Women:

1 N Kuiper 5:29; 2 E Fell 5:49; 3 J Van Beijnum (W35) 5:58

KINGS HEAD CANTER 5km, East Hoathly, August 28

Overall:

1 B Short (Craw) 15:59; 2 J Baker (Chich, M45) 16:07; 3 J Barnes (Henf) 16:18



Women:

1 E Navesey (Lewes) 17:55; 2 M Laidlaw ( W40) 19:14; 3 S Fry (E’bne, W50) 19:16

CLEEVE RELAYS, AVON COUNTY CHAMPIONSHIPS, Somerset, August 28

Westbury took three of the women’s races, including the open three stage event but it was Chelsea Baker’s opener for Bristol & West that was easily the quickest overall, Martin Duff reports.

Fourth in the Inter-Services cross-country championships back in February, the Royal Navy runner, who has affiliations in Buckinghamshire and Gloucestershire as well as here in Avon, clocked 17:38 but her club was unable to hold on as Westbury came through to win.

This was thanks to their two junior runners as Rhiannon Paton on the anchor leg was second best with 18:18.

North Somerset comfortably took the men’s four stage race after junior Ben Hamblin gave them a good start with what proved to be the third best effort of 15:45.

They then had Matt Howard on the penultimate leg clock 15:40 but both were upstaged by third placed Cleevedon’s Sam Taberner with 15:30 on that same stage.

Men (4x5km):

1 N Somerset 63:29 (B Hamblin (U20) 15:45, A Hocking 15:54, M Howard 15:40, J Gentry 16:10); 2 Westbury 65:23 (J Harrod 16:05, F Goodhew 16:47, A Savage-Swain 16:34, B Rawlins 15:56); 3 Clevedon 65:39 (R Stewart 15:51, S Taberner 15:30, J Richardson 16:46, J Murray 17:32); 4 N Somerset B 66:11; 5 Westbury 72:33; 6 Cleevedon B 76:05)

Fastest: Taberner 15:30; Howard 15:40; Hamblin (U20) 15:45

U20: Hamblin 15:45; Hocking 15:54; O Lock (N Som) 16:25

M40 (4x5km):

1 Westbury 68:41 (A Glover 17:13, M Ellis 16:29, R Phillips 18:44, O Beale 16:15); 2 Cleevedon 73:06; 3 Westbury B 77:31

Fastest: A Baker (N Som) 16:03; Ellis 16:29; Glover 17:13

M50 (3x5km): 1 Westbury 63:49 (M Andrews 22:25, M Swaine 20:06; I Ruck 21:18); 2

Fastest: Swaine 20:06

M60 (3x5km): 1 T Bath 64:56 (A Mullett 23:57, T Hutchison 20:59, N Urquart 20:02); 2 Westbury 68:54)

Fastest: Urquart 20:02

Women (3x5km):

1 Westbury 56:54 (S Munday 19:47, T Spinny (U20) 18:49, R Paton (U20) 18:18); 2 B&W 57:02 (C Baker 17:39, A Ford 20:04, M Chilton 19:19); 3 Westbury U20 63:07 (L Chance 19:59, J Woodworth 23:21, E Ruck 19:47); 4 Cleevedon 63:27

Fastest: Baker 17:39; Paton (U20) 18:18; Spinny (U20) 18:49

U20: Paton 18:18; Spinny 18:49; Ruck 19:47

W35 (3x5km): 1 Cleevedon 61:00 (N Southernwood 20:05, D Powell (W45) 21:19, F Rawlings 19:35); 2 Westbury 66:25; 3 Cleevedon B 68:51

Fastest: Rawlings 19:35; Southernwood 20:06; Lee 21:00

W45 (3x5km): 1 Westbury 69:51 (D Hunt 22:50, J Pemble 24:17, A Rogers 22:44); 2 Westbury B 78:45

Fastest: D Gallagher (Cleeve) 21:09: Powell 21:19; Rogers 22:44

W55 (3x5km): 1 Westbury 72:21 (J Knights 24:30, V Hughes 24:23, K Hoffen 23:28); 2 Westbury B 90:33

Fastest: Hoffen 23:28

LANGLEY BURRELL FAST 10km, Langley Burrell, August 27

Overall:

1 B Cole (Ton, M35) 30:15; 2 A Bampton (High) 30:41; 3 S Nott (Calne RC) 33:00



Women:

1 H Winters (Glouc, W40) 39:52; 2 N Perks (Bath) 41:37; 3 S Hibdige (Salis, W35) 42:03

MEL’S UNION STREET MILE, Aberdeen, August 27

Overall (1M):

1 A Brown (A’deen, U20) 4:30; 2 S Molloy 4:34; 3 R Cooman (Fraser) 4:40



Women:

1 J Hoyle (JSKRC, W40) 5:24; 2 R Hislop (Metro) 5:25; 3 E Wilson (Hidden Peak Running) 5:35

TWO ISLANDS HALF MARATHON, Isle of Berneray, August 27

Overall:

1 D Macaskill (M40) 84:08; 2 G Connelly (Cald, M45) 87:22; 3 M MacKenzie (Storn, M35) 92:01



Women:

1 M Hamilton (Storn) 1:44:27; 2 J Jackson (Irv, W60) 1:48:59; 3 A Hulme 1:50:59

KILLIN 10km, Killin, August 27

Overall (hilly 10km):

1 J Waldie 34:07; 2 M Paxton 36:01; 3 K Riddell (M40) 36:39

M50: J Beveridge 36:48

Women:

1 L Tyler (W50) 41:01; 2 L Kent (W40) 41:24; 3 L Qviller-Halvorsen 43:19

BATTLE OF SEDGEMOOR 10km, Langport, Somerset, August 27

Tom Merson, who has a PB of 29:45 and a 2022 best of 29:54, won another west country road race to maintain his good record as the dominant force in the area, Martin Duff reports.

The 36-year-old, who row runs again for his native Exmouth, after a spell at Bristol & West, won from Michael Parrott, by almost a minute in 31:32.

The women’s section narrowly went to 45-year-old Gill Pearson in 38:55, as Susan Duncan was three seconds down.

Overall:

1 T Merson (Ex’mth) 31:32; 2 M Parrott (R Time) 32:31; 3 W Loveridge (Chard) 33:09; 4 L Scott (Taunt) 33:57; 5 P Burden (Taunt, M40) 34:03; 6 M Lusby (Wells) 34:04

M55: 1 M Colwill (Bide) 36:27

M60: 1 G Goldsmidt (Wells) 41:06

Women:

1 G Pearson (R Time, W45) 38:55; 2 S Duncan (Weston, W40) 38:58; 3 A Smith (Weston) 40:16

W55: 1 M Twentyman 44:0

BELLAHOUSTON HARRIERS 10km, Pollok Park, August 26

Overall: 1 F Donnelly (Shett) 33:41; 2 C Shields (Gars, M40) 33:47; 3 G Murphy (Bella RR, M35) 33:55



M75: 1 B Young (C’dale) 47:15



Women:

1 G Mcgrath 39:19; 2 L Barnes 40:00; 3 G Freeman-Mills (Cambus) 41:39

SERPENTINE LAST FRIDAY OF THE MONTH 5km, London Hyde Park, August 26



The races were won by Nick Jones and Mari Laidlaw though the best performance arguably came from World masters champion Simon Baines, who set a course M50 record of 16:18.

That did not win the age-graded award though as W60 Jill Harrison, who ran for England in the 1986 Commonwealth Games, ran 21:07 for 92.3 per-cent.

Overall: 1 N Jones (Clap C) 15:28; 2 M Dumbrell (Horsh BS, M35) 15:28; 3 S Federici (St Alb S, M35) 15:42



M50: 1 S Baines (THH) 16:18; 2 L Martin (Spring S) 17:01

M60: 1 M Stone (SoC) 18:11; 2 M Boyle (Herne H) 19:03

M75: 1 Rea (Mote) 24:06



Women: 1 Laidlaw (Brighton Tri Club, W40) 19:00; 2 L Thomas (HW, W55) 20:21; 3 K Robertson Arrebola (Serp) 20:25



W50: 1 Wilding (Serp) 20:26

W60: 1 L Woolhouse (Vets) 20:44; 2 L Killip (Strag) 20:48; 3 J Harrison (B&W) 21:07; 4 S Davies (B&W) 21:49; 5 P Ronksley (Strag) 22:16

W65: 1 L Wilson (ESM) 24:32; 2 A Riddell (Serp) 24:46

W70: 1 M MacDonald (Camb H) 27:59

Full results on Run Britain here

COWAL GATHERING 5km, Dunoon, August 25

Overall:

1 N Lafferty (G’nock, M40) 16:31; 2 S Lyon (G’nock, M35) 16:50; 3 S Greenway (G’nock) 16:59



Women:

1 M Monk (G’nock, W50) 21:10; 2 E Stewart (Dunoon Hill Runners, W40) 21:13; 3 L Noakes (Dunoon Hill Runners) 22:25

WATERGATE 5km (Inc NEMAA MASTERS CHAMPIONSHIPS), Gateshead, August 25



Overall:

1 A Hughes (Sun, U17) 15:54; 2 D Young (Heat, M35) 16:02; 3 P Grimoldby (Gate, M35) 16:25



M60: 1 G Bracken (NSP) 18:00; 2 S Everett (Dur) 18:48

M65: 1 D Nicholson (Morp) 20:24



Women:

1 C MacDonald (Bella RR) 17:52; 2 I Bungay (Els, U17) 18:05; 3 T Millmore (Birt, W40) 18:33



W60: 1 C Page (Aln) 20:27.

W70: 1 J Kilgour (Heat) 21:29

CARDIFF SUMMER SIZZLER 5km, Cardiff, August 24

Overall: 1 M Verran (Swan) 15:57; 2 D Bodman (Parc BB) 16:01; 3 R Matthews (Parc BB, M35) 16:08



M55: 1 L Aherne (Parc BB) 16:46

M60: 1 D James (Les C) 18:15



Women:

1 L Marland (Card, W35) 18:07; 2 A Beynon-Thomas (Les C) 18:23; 3 G Tutton (Swan) 18:40



W55: 1 K Chapman (Les C) 21:41

W65: 1 A Webster (Les C) 24:57

EVEN SPLITS LEEDS 5km SERIES, Leeds, August 24

Overall: 1 J Vogel (Vall, M35) 15:59; 2 E Hobbs (Ilkley, U17) 16:18; 3 T Harmer (Drighlington Dynamos RC) 16:47



M50: 1 M Fillingham (Salt) 16:52



Women:

1 F Burton (HPH) 18:36; 2 E Bradbury (Blay) 18:49; 3 R Kitchen (Ilkley) 19:51

GLAXO HOAD HILL SUMMER 10km, Ulverston, August 24

Overall:

1 H Stainton (B Combe) 33:48; 2 R Campbell (Barr) 34:43; 3 K Maltby (B&W, W35) 35:02



Women:

1 Maltby 35:02; 2 L Browne (Hoad, W35) 36:53; 3 J McGrevey (R&Z, W35) 37:48

LAKESIDE 5km SERIES, Portsmouth, August 24

Overall:

1 J Baker (Chich, M45) 15:51; 2 J Horner (Soton, U17) 16:04; 3 H Wood (B’burn, U20) 16:05



M60: 1 J Osman (E’leigh) 18:59; 2 M Williams (Ports) 19:13

M65: 1 M Hargreaves (Ports) 19:17; 2 R Burton (BMH) 19:51

M75: 1 M Anglim (Hard) 24:31

U15: 1 J Pepin (Soton) 16:34; 2 S Onjuro (Havant) 17:15



Women:

1 L Hellyer (Worth, U15) 18:04; 2 E Brammall (Ports, U13) 18:14; 3 E Jolley (Ports, W40) 18:31



W55: 1 K Noyce (And) 20:49

STONE 5, Stone, August 24

Overall:

1 D Soltys (Velo, M35) 28:39; 2 J Read (Bir, M35) 29:59; 3 P Nimmo (N Staff) 30:40



M70: 1 D Alcock (Trent) 37:11. M80: 1 A Lewis (Trent) 54:07



Women:

1 F Sharpley (Macc, W35) 33:47; 2 N Nokes (Stoke) 33:54; 3 K Butler (Stoke) 34:18

IPSWICH 5km SUMMER SERIES, Ipswich, August 23

Overall:

1 A Besley (U20) 19:11; 2 J Taylor (Felix, M45) 19:17; 3 P Squirrell (Ips J) 20:35



Women:

1 E Mortimer (Ipswich Phoenix RC) 21:13; 2 M Bacon (Norw, U17) 23:32; 3 M Paveley (Capel, W45) 26:19

LINCOLN WELLINGTON MILE / 5km SERIES, Lincoln, August 23



Overall (1M):

1 J Monk (Newk, U15) 4:52; 2 G Gregory (Newk, M40) 4:53; 3 O Cooney (Linc W, U15) 5:04



Women: 1 I Porter (Linc W, U13) 5:33; 2 N McBride (Linc W, U17) 5:54; 3 J Broadbent (Linc W, W40) 6:03



Overall (5km):

1 J Skelly (Linc W) 14:48; 2 W Strangeway (Linc W, M35) 15:16; 3 R Wilson (Linc W) 15:25



M75: 1 M Casey (Wold) 22:08

U20: 1 C Stephenson (Linc W) 15:31.

U17: 1 T Carpenter (Linc W) 16:07



Women:

1 C Hanson (Linc W) 17:37; 2 N Burns (Linc W, W35) 17:49; 3 E Brooks (Linc W, U17) 19:01



W60: 1 F Usher (Witham Rnr) 21:16