Kenyan wins third world 1500m title as Ciara Mageean finishes a fine fourth in an Irish record and Laura Muir leads the Brits home in sixth

After storming to her third world 1500m title in Budapest on Tuesday (Aug 22), Faith Kipyegon will now try to seal a golden double in the 5000m later this week.

Who would bet against her following a supreme metric mile victory where she controlled the race from the front before striding clear of Diribe Welteji of Ethiopia and a fast-finishing Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands in 3:54.87?

“Defending my title in the 1500m was my big fish and main goal,” said the Kenyan, who finished ahead of Welteji’s 3:55.69 and Hassan’s 3:56.00, “but I’m excited to run the 5000m.”

Just missing out on the medals was Ciara Mageean, the Irishwoman setting a national record of 3:56.61 in fourth as she determinedly chased the medallists home and finished little over half a second away from a podium place.

Irish National Record 🇮🇪 An incredible run from @ciaramageean sees her clock an Irish 1500m record of 3:56.61 🔥 She placed fourth in an amazing world 1500m final in Budapest 💥 pic.twitter.com/imKJeYkT8H — AW (@AthleticsWeekly) August 22, 2023

“To come away with fourth is so bittersweet, so I’ll probably have a wee bit of a cry,” said Mageean. “But, honestly, I’ve had the season of my life, many years ago I wouldn’t have dreamt of fourth in the world at senior level.”

Nelly Chepchirchir of Kenya was fifth with Laura Muir leading the Brits home in sixth in 3:58.58. Jess Hull of Australia followed in seventh with Katie Snowden, the new English record-holder next in 3:56.72 in the semi-finals, coming eighth in 3:59.65.

For Melissa Courtney-Bryant, it was not her night as she felt heavy from the start and battled home in 4:03.31 in 12th.

“We were the only nation to have three in the final,” said Muir. “I just can’t thank everyone enough. I am proud of that performance. I gave everything I could today and that is all I could ask of myself. I ran 3:56 in the semi-final – it has been hard, but I am really excited for the future.”

“There’s a lot of pride. I’ve learned so much to put into next year.” After a challenging few months, Laura Muir gives her reaction to coming sixth in the women’s 1500m final. 📹 @euancrumley pic.twitter.com/Y49sc4C5jH — AW (@AthleticsWeekly) August 22, 2023

The early pace was not remarkable as Kipyegon led through 400m in 65.14 and 800m in 2:11.78. “I expected everyone to go off far quicker,” said Snowden.

Kipyegon began to wind up the pace, though, and no one could stay with her once she reached top gear. Her final 800m was 1:59.83 and her last 400m was 56.63.

Hassan also finished quickly but left herself with too much to do. Running with a bandage on her arm following her crash to the track at the end of the women’s 10,000m final earlier in the championships, she was 11th at halfway before steadily moving up through the field.

There was no stopping Kipyegon, though, after a summer where she has set world records for 1500m, the mile and 5000m. “I really like the 1500m,” she said. “It’s an amazing competition and we keep pushing people to the limit.”

Was she nervous being there to be shot at? “Yes,” she agreed. “When you are world record-holder and defending champion it makes you nervous being the favourite as you have to do what people back home want you to do.”

Kipyegon begins her 5000m campaign on Wednesday but will have slightly longer to recover after the heats were moved from 11am to just after 7pm in order to avoid the stifling heat that hangs over the Hungarian city this week.

