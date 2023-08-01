All change in closing stages in Britain’s biggest ultra-distance running race

Montane Lakeland 100 and 50-mile races, Coniston Cumbria, July 28-30

With over 2000 entries, the Montane Lakeland 100 mile and 50 mile weekend lays claim to be the biggest ultra race in Great Britain. This year there were over 700 entries in the 100 mile and over 1500 entries in the 50 mile race, Adrian Stott reports.

An exciting finish saw Andy Berry win the Montane Lakeland 100, overtaking long-time leader Jarlath McKenna in the final 6km stretch from the last checkpoint at Tiberthwaite.

He finished in 20:03:11. It is the third fastest time in the race history behind Terry Conway’s 19:50:37 in 2012 and Mark Darbyshire’s course record of 19:10:37 from 2021.

Long-time leader and British Masters cross-country champion McKenna took second in 20:14:06, the fourth fastest time on record, with Rob Forbes third in 20:56:36.

Berry has a track record of successfully taking on long solo challenges like the Steve Parr round, a 116-mile Lakeland Circuit with 61 peaks and 42,550ft climb. Earlier this year, he broke Kim Collison’s Lakeland 24-hour summits record. It was his first 100-mile race situation.

“I was told at the last checkpoint at Tilberthwaite, with four miles to go, that Jarlath was 15 minutes ahead, so I had given up on the win and was more concerned with maintaining second and no one coming up behind me.

On the descent, I passed Jarlath sitting down. A couple of hikers were chatting to him, so I knew he was okay. He seemed ok but had run out of steam. I hammered it down the hill as I knew if he got going well again, he would be fast on the last trail and road section as he was earlier in the race.

“Although I have done big rounds, this is my first 100-mile race. It was similar in many ways. I look at any challenge as just me against me.”

It was also McKenna’s first 100-mile race. With a course record at last October’s 50-mile Lakes in a day event, plus victory in the British road 100km championships in April in a speedy 6 hours 37 minutes, and it was obvious he had the speed to cope with shorter ultra-distance races.

Running 100 miles on Lakeland terrain is a different challenge, although he can be happy with his effort.

The nutritional demands of a 100-mile race are different and cannot be underestimated, as he explained: “I knew I was struggling at the last checkpoint but thought I would be able to hang on. Over the last short climb, I could feel my legs starting to go, and once I started that last steep descent, they just gave way on me. A couple of hikers stopped and asked if I was okay, which was good of them. I took on some fluid and sugar and managed to get going again, but Andy was already past and on his way.”

Earlier in the race, McKenna and one of the preface favourites, the US-based Scot Ryan Smith, set a fast early pace reaching the Boot checkpoint at 14.5 miles ahead of Mark Darbyshire’s 2021 course record schedule.

McKenna was to fall back a little between Wasdale (26 miles) and Buttermere, (32 miles), leaving Smith on his own in the lead.

Smith led at Braithwaite (49 miles) but was having some stomach issues overnight, which allowed McKenna, Berry and Rob Forbes to go ahead.

By the Dockray checkpoint (59 miles) McKenna was using his road speed well on the flatter sections. He now held a 5-minute lead on Forbes and Berry, with Smith in fourth a further minute back.

Through Dalmain and on to Pooley Bridge, McKenna had built a 10-minute lead that he was to hold until that last four miles.

Berry used his hill strength to keep in touch and was comfortably in second place by Kentmere at 90 miles. It was a position he would have been happy to maintain until that last dramatic four miles when everything changed.

Pre-race favourite Sabrina Verjee was an emphatic winner of the women’s race.

At 23:00:06, it was her third win in the event and her fastest time.

Only Beth Pascall, with her course record of 21:39:36 in 2016, has run faster.

Laura Watson offered company in the early stages but Verjee maintained her steady pace. Watson eventually dropping out at Mardale (82 miles).

Ukrainian Darila Bodnar finished second in 26:46:59 and Jodie Gauld third in 28:43:39.

In the 50-mile race, there were victories for Neil MacNicol and Katie Kaars-Sijpesteijn.

MacNicol, from Fife in Scotland, had twice placed second in the Lakeland 100 in recent years. At 51, his goal was just to enjoy the shorter distance this year. He was always in the top six but over the last 15 km from Langdale, as others ahead of him began to falter, he seized his moment and was delighted with the win.

“I just stuck to my plan, I wasn’t expecting to be on the podium let alone win it! It’s all a little surreal.”

Rob Trigwell and Dan Tucker were together at the last Checkpoint at Tilberthwaite with MacNicol three and a half minutes back in third. Like the 100-mile race, all was to change on that last wee climb and long descent to the finish in Coniston.

MacNicol recorded 8:03:58, Robert Trigwell just 90 seconds back in 2nd with 8:05:12 and Dan Thacker third in 8:08:45.

GB trail international Sijpesteijn claimed her fourth win in the event. She was a clear winner of the women’s race finishing at 8:23:15.

Victoria Thompson took second in 8:47:43, with Lauren Graham third in 8:56:26.

Overall (100M):

1 A Berry 20:03:11; 2 J McKenna (M40) 20:14:06; 3 R Forbes (M40) 20:56:36; 4 M Wilson (M40) 21:43:12; 5eq P Brennan (M40)/S Skinner 22:07:10

W50: G Thwaites 24:09:27

M60: B Harris 32:32:57

Women:

1 S Verjee (W40) 23:00:06; 2 D Bodnar (UKR) 26:46:59; 3 J Gauld 28:43:39; 4 S Gordon (W40) 28:55:17

W50: S Ritson 29:39:16

W60: O Hetreed 38:43:23

Overall (50M): 1 N MacNicol (M50) 8:03:58; 2 R Trigwell 8:05:12; 3 D Thacker 8:08:45; 4 R Harris (M40) 8:14:26; 5 T Carthey (M40) 8:23:09; 6 K Sijpesteijn (W) 8:23:15

M60: R Hill 10:46:40

M70: A Cole 12:48:04

Women: 1 Sijpesteijn 8:23:15; 2 V Thompson 8:47:43; 3 L Graham 8:56:26; 4 S Davies (W40) 9:09:05

W50: T Neale 10:54:34

W60: S Sleath 11:35:43

HOLYHEAD BREAKWATER 5, Holyhead, July 30

Overall: 1 J Higgs 26:57; 2 S Cole (GOG Tri, M40) 27:24; 3 G Stuart (Cybi) 27:28



Women: 1 G Moore (Eryri, W40) 31:26; 2 R Shipley (A’gele) 32:22; 3 E Alofs (Cybi) 33:29



W60: 1 E Collins (Denb) 36:19

RunThrough Battersea Park Half-Marathon, July 29

Kenyan runner Paul Selian broke the course record at the event with 65:18 taking nearly three minutes off the previous course record of 68:11 set by Nick Bester in January of this year.

Making his mind up to compete only the night before and it was his first ever race in the UK and he “greatly enjoyed it.”

Over a fast course with 8.5 laps within the park, he won by around 2.5km from Ryan Hogan, who was over eight minutes adrift.

The 2:46:24 marathoner Julia Bijl was first woman in 80:42.

Men: 1 Paul Selian KEN, M35 65:18; 2 R Hogan (Rane, M35) 73:37; 3 S Collum (Wat J, M40) 75:04

Women: 1 J Bijl 80:42; 2 E Navesey (Lewes) 82:44; 3 H Sceales 86:03

DOLGELLAU 5, Dolgellau, July 29



Overall: 1 R Owen (Meir) 26:00; 2 T Roberts (Meir) 26:46; 3 A Jones (Meir) 27:16



M60: 1 M Whyatt (Eryri) 28:46



Women: 1 M De La Rouviere (Meir) 34:01; 2 S Elenid (Meir, W35) 35:28; 3 H Thomas (Maldwyn, W35) 36:18

HECKINGTON 10, Heckington, July 29



Overall: 1 M Williams (Notts) 55:00; 2 T Shaw (Works) 55:29; 3 M Chesterton (BT) 56:16



M55: 1 S Barkes (Linc W) 60:35; 2 G Southern (Slea) 61:04.

M70: 1 M Larkin (H&F) 73:05



Women: 1 E Hodson (Camb U HH, W40) 59:05; 2 R Cole (Linc W, W40) 64:59; 3 S George (Linc W) 66:20



W60: 1 F Usher (Linc & D) 75:57

SERPENTINE LAST FRIDAY OF THE MONTH 5km, London Hyde Park, July 28



Overall: 1 O Garrod (Belg) 15:20; 2 C Nicol (TVH, M35) 15:49; 3 J Hind (Clap C) 16:02



M45: 1 C Mullin (Kent) 16:09.

M50: 1 D Gillett (S Lon) 16:46.

M55: 1 J Ratcliffe (Herne H) 18:00.

M60: 1 S Plummer (Ealing Southall & Mi) 18:53.

M65: 1 D Pitt (Serp) 19:59; 2 M Milward (Fulham) 20:25.

U17: 1 A Marshall (St Alb) 16:17



Women: 1 J Bannerman (Inverness HAAC, W35) 17:41; 2 R Vallance (TVH) 18:01; 3 K Scott (AFD, U13) 18:04



W55: 1 S McDonald (S Lon) 19:22.

W60: 1 J Davies (Read RR) 22:23; 2 M Wadman (Horsh J) 23:38.

W70: 1 R Tabor (Dulw) 25:32; 2 N Stanford (Serp) 26:54; 3 M MacDonald (Camb H) 27:38

RUN MEDIA CITY 5km / 10km, Salford, July 27



Overall (5km): 1 H Henshaw 16:47; 2 P Lubelski (Cda Camas, M35) 18:19; 3 L Gantsho (Manc U) 18:20



Women: 1 K Towns (Wig D, W45) 21:57; 2 J McManus (W40) 22:44; 3 O Burke (Nob End) 22:54



Overall (10km): 1 J Manning (M35) 34:53; 2 D Cottle (Prestwich, M45) 36:24; 3 R Astle-Coates 37:11



Women: 1 N Chadwick-Smith (Ancoats RC) 40:37; 2 J Bentley (W45) 42:35; 3 A Harley (Marsh L) 43:03

KILMAURS GALA 5km, Kilmaurs, July 26

Overall:

1 S Donnachie 15:29; 2 C Ferguson (Kil’k) 15:34; 3 C Drummond (Giff N) 15:47; 4 K Mooney (Giff N) 15:53

M40: 1 K Neill (Ayr S) 16:04; 2 C Brown (Ayr S) 17:00

M50: B Richardson (Irv) 17:03

M60: D Williams 18:40

M70: P Taylor 22:52

TEAM: 1 Giff N 22; 2 Kil’k 34; 3 Ayr S 50

Women:

1 K McKenzie-Tait (Kil’k) 17:51; 2 Y McNairn (Giff N) 17:52; 3 H Terrance (Shett) 18:04; 4 K Kelly (Troon, W40) 18:16; 5 L O’Connor (W40) 18:34; 6 A Gallagher (Giff N, U15) 18:46; 7 K Greig 18:58

W40: 3 J Smylie 19:04

W50: 1 C Wharton (Bella R) 20:50; 2 V Barnhill 21:06; 3 G Henderson 21:21; 4 A Carson 21:40

W70: 1 S Boyd (Kil’k) 25:46; 2 K Todd 26:25

TEAM: 1 Bella H 47; 2 Kil’k 47; 3 Troon 126

DONAGHADEE 5km, Danaghadee, July 26



Overall: 1 D Spalding 16:20; 2 C Drysdale 17:15; 3 M O’Neill 18:13

M65: 1 N Mawhinney 18:48; 2 G Lawther 18:54

Women: 1 F McQuillan (W40) 19:44; 2 J McGinness 20:44; 3 S Gibson (W50) 21:13

W60: 1 M Slocum 21:43

FAST AND FURIOUS 5km SERIES, Stourport-on-Severn, July 26



Overall: 1 J Alton 17:11; 2 E Shaw (Cleobury) 17:21; 3 J Carroll (Amaz F, M40) 18:10



Women: 1 S Jordan (Cleobury, W40) 20:13; 2 S Velasquez (K&S, W35) 20:45; 3 A Jones (K&S, U15) 21:16

LAKESIDE 5km SERIES, Portsmouth, July 26



Overall: 1 P Navesey (Ports, M35) 15:41; 2 M Houston (Chich, M40) 15:45; 3 J Baker (Chich, M45) 16:12



M55: 1 M Stileman (Roms) 17:51.

M60: 1 T Ford (Hedge End) 17:53; 2 J Osman (E’leigh) 18:58.

M65: 1 M Hargreaves (Ports) 19:37.

M75: 1 M Anglim (Hard) 24:41.

U15: 1 N Olley (Soton) 16:36



Women: 1 C Thorp (Ports, W35) 17:12; 2 E Bramall (Ports, U13) 17:59; 3 E Willmers (Win, W35) 18:02



W40: 1 E Jolley (Ports) 18:19.

W60: 1 J Harrop (Chich) 20:18.

W65: 1 H Dean (Chich) 21:47

RUNTHROUGH BATTERSEA PARK CHASE THE SUN 5km / 10km, Battersea Park, July 26



Overall (5km): 1 O Garrod (Belg) 15:19; 2 J Pennell (St Alb S) 16:19; 3 A Pickett (Dartf, M40) 16:24



Women: 1 E Joyce 18:35; 2 K Xiang 18:37; 3 A Casey (TVH) 19:23



W60: 1 J Taylor (B&H) 22:04



Overall (10km): 1 R Callahan 33:20; 2 M Wyatt (Berlin TC) 33:30; 3 T Lepers (M40) 33:45



Women: 1 C Dooley (Vale R) 35:58; 2 S Gerrie (ESM, W40) 38:29; 3 J Furness 39:08

WORKINGTON SUMMER 5km SERIES, Workington, July 26



Overall: 1 P Graham (C’land, M45) 16:41; 2 S Taylor 17:08; 3 A Duncan (U20) 17:43



Women: 1 K Smith (St Bees, W35) 20:02; 2 B Smith (C’land, W4049) 20:06; 3 S Ayers (Bodyfit, W50) 20:11

MOTA-VATION SERIES Race 4, Coombe, Oxfordshire, July 27

Matthew Lock took his third victory in the five-race campaign as the second of the Combe courses was again brought into action, Martin Duff reports.

The Witney runner’s 22:04 again relegated the only other winner this season, Matthieu Marshall, to a distant second.

Emily Strathdee also won her third race of the series, with a 25-yard victory over Isabel Stubbs in 26:39 and again led her Headington Road runners club to a team win, this time over Alchester.

Overall (4M 370yds):

1 M Lock (Wit) 22:04; 2 M Marshall (Head RR) 22:24; 3 G Roberts (Oxf C) 22:39; 4 J Beech (Abing) 22:53; 5 O Paulin (Oxf U) 23:07; 6 D Moffett (Head RR) 23:18; 7 C McGum (Harwell) 23:29; 8 J Bolton (W’stock, M50) 23:33; 9 J Evans-Murray (Abing) 23:43; 10 J Wright (Alch) 23:50

M45: 1 L Newell (Abing) 24:12; 2 T Jones (Wit) 24:19

M50: 2 F Campbell (Head RR) 25:36

M55: 1 B Reynolds (THH) 24:32; 2 C Gaden (Oxf C) 27:05

M60: 1 M Lewy (Abing) 30:08

M65: 1 B Green (Oxf C) 27:30; 2 J Griffiths (Head RR) 30:20

M70: 1 S Thorp (Oxf C) 30:32; 2 J Exley (Oxf C) 32:44; 3 G Le Good (Cher) 33:41

U19: J Davies (Oxf C, U19) 23:53

TEAM (6 to score): 1 Abingdon 93; 2 Head RR 111; 3 Witney 129; 4 Oxford C 190; 5 Alchester 211; 6 Woodstock 288; 7 Head RR B 339; 8 Abingdon B 344

Standings after 4 matches:

TEAM: 1 Abingdon 321; 2 Head RR 565; 3 Oxford C 648; 4 Witney 582; 5 Alchester 772; 6 Woodstock 1083

Women: 1 E Strathdee (Head RR) 26:29; 2 I Stubbs (Wit) 26:36; 3 R Frake (Oxf C) 26:43; 4 C True (Alch) 27:29

W45: 1 S Rendell (Abing) 27:58; 2 S Davies (Oxf C) 29:21

W50: 1 K Allred (Oxf C) 29:38

W55: 1 D Osborne (Cher) 33:45; 2 M Hustler (Wit) 33:46; 3 J Robinson (Cher) 33:54

W65: 1 J Fabes (Abing) 34:20

W75: 1 K Williamson (Eynsh) 37:57

U19: 1 A Jolliffe (Bic) 27:42

TEAM (6 to score): 1 Head RR 73; 2 Alchester 99; 3 Witney 168; 4 Head RR B 187; 5 Oxford C 232; 6 Cherwell 240; 7 Witney B 318; 8 Abingdon 318

Standings after 4 matches:

TEAM: 1 Head RR 305; 2 Alchester 551; 3 Head RR B 703; 4 Witney 749; 5 Cherwell 1013; 6 Abingdon 949

SRI CHINMOY RELAYS, Edinburgh, July 26

Scottish under-17 steeplechase champion Ethan Lorimer was fastest with a 4:33 split but the men’s title went to Lothian who had Moray Pryde next fastest on the anchor, Martin Duff reports.

Rose Penfold, who divides her time between Fulham and Edinburgh, rounded off her Scottish club’s challenge with the fastest women’s split of 5:30, as 2022 Scottish under-13 cross-country third placer Freya Brown was next quickest with 5:34.

Men (3x1M): 1 Lothian 14:31 (R Kirkland 4:52, J Collings (U20) 5:03, M Pryde 4:36); 2 Last Minute 15:11 (P Bouffaneau 4:52, K Roth 5:19, K Hamilton 5:00); 3 Hunters Bog Trot 15:15 (L Ward 4:52, F Weillaert 5:06, D Ward 5:17); 4 Porty Senior 15:17; 5 Edinburgh 5:30; 6 Edinburgh B 15:50)

Fastest: E Lorimer (Harmeny) 4:33; N Pride (Lothian) 4:36; N MacDermot (Edin) 4:42

M50 (3x1M): 1 Musselburgh 15:57 (P Scifer 5:16, R Turner 5:04, R Watson 5:37); 2 Lothian 17:49; 3 Portobello 20:50

Fastest: H Mulholland (Lothian) 4:40

M60 (3x1M): 1 Edinburgh 18:57 (J Scott 6:16, C Creegan 6:14, D Gowan 6:27); 2 Portobello 19:53

Fastest: Creegan 16:14

Women (3x1M): 1 Edinburgh 17:20 (L Calder 6:10, L Fraser 5:50, R Penfold 5:20); 2 E Lothian U15 17:20 (F Brown 5:22, A Curtice 6:06, C Wright 5:52); 3 Lothian 18:29 (A Cameron 5:56, L Turnbull 5:42, A Strath 6:51); 4 Portobello 19:00; 5 Lasswade 19:43; 6 R Belles 20:26

Fastest: Penfold 5:20; 2 Brown/B Kitchin (Lasswade) 5:34

W50 (3x1M): 1 Portobello 22:07 (T Philip 6:56, A Ross (W60) 7:03, T Cochrane 7:08)

SRI CHINMOY RELAYS, Battersea Park, London, July 25

Nick Bester, who won the Sri Chinmoy 5km in Battersea Park in June, was the middle runner in the winning Best Athletics threesome that easily took this event that saw 471 teams finish, Martin Duff reports.

Thames Hare & Hounds won the women’s section but Clapham’s Anna Lawson was quickest here with 5:12.

Overall (3x1M): 1 Best Athletics 13:41 (H Tivnen 4:32, N Bester 4:30, R Doherty 4:31); 2 Fulham 14:13 (O Unsworth 4:53; T MacKay 4:38, J Houlton 4:43); 3 Clapham 14:17 (J Hind 4:33, E Bekti 4:56, J Goreing 4:49); 4 London Front 14:26; 5 Clapham B 4:31; 6 London Front B 15:33

Fastest: Bester 4:30; Tivnen 4:32; Hind 4:33

M40: K Quinn (Quinn Family) 4:37

M50 (3x1M): 1 London Heathside 16:43 (M Beard 5:30, C Hartley 5:31, R Schulman 5:44); 2 Hercules W 16:59; 3 London Heathside B 17:26

M60 (3x1M): 1 Kent 17:24

Women (3x1M): 1 Thames H&H 16:03 (K Turner 5:24, K Hedgethorne 5:19, B Murray 5:21); 2 Triple A 16:10 (A Ferguson 5:14, A Walker 5:35, A Culling 5:23); 3 London Heathside 16:14 (E McKane 5:41, A Piggott 5:15, U Cartwright-Finch 5:20); 4 Bushy 16:21; 5 Mornington 16:47; 6 Clapham 16:48

Fastest: A Lawson (Clap) 5:12; A Ferguson (Best A) 5:14; R Piggott (Lon H) 5:15

Mixed (3x1M): 1 Sutton Striders 14:37; 2 Fulham 15:44; 3 Hercules W 15:37

471 teams finished

Fell races

JAMES HERRIOT RUN, Leyburn, July 30

Overall (14km/305m):

1 T Richardson (Harr) 59:31; 2 B Pennington (Howg, M40) 60:12; 3 B Potts (Elvet) 60:49; 4 J Sparshott 61:11; 5 G Grounds (M50) 62:22; 6 M Forrest (R&Z, M50) 62:26; 7 B Bergstrand (P&B, W) 62:36; 8 G Baker (Amble) 63:09

M70: M Jeffrey (Otl) 84:07

Women: 1 Bergstrand 62:36; 2 J Young (Swale) 71:12; 3 H Burrell (Swale, W60) 71:25; 4 A Spencer (Vall, W50) 72:45; 5 T Imber (Elvet, W40) 73:00

W70: D Bland (Airec) 1:40:19

BEN RINNES (SHR and North District championships counter), Dufftown, July 29

Overall (22.4km/1500m):

1 A Chepelin (C’thy) 1:58:30; 2 S Halsall (Shett) 2:03:14; 3 F Wilson (C’thy) 2:05:15; 4 A Campbell (Cambus) 2:06:17; 5 H Pulham (Shett) 2:07:03; 6 F Davies (Shett) 2:07:37; 7 A Fallas (C’thy, M40) 2:09:02; 8 A Thornton (Ochil) 2:11:23; 9 H Stainton (B Combe) 2:12:47; 10 A Macrae (C’thy, M50) 2:14:41; 11 M Wilkinson (Lauder) 2:15:39; 12 D Dry (Shett) 2:15:54; 13 G Stewart (W’lands CC) 2:16:45; 14 D Rowe-Leete (HHR) 2:16:51; 15 B Livesey (Moray, M40) 2:17:33

M60: C Donnelly (Cambus) 2:29:37

M65: D Reid (W’lands CC) 2:59:10

M70: M Macleod (W’lands CC) 3:33:04

TEAM (provisional): 1 C’thy 21; 2 Shett 25; 3 HHR 118; 4 W’lands CC 119

Women:

1 H Page (C’thy) 2:20:03; 2 C Taylor (B Combe) 2:28:30; 3 E Peters (W’lands CC) 2:30:15; 4 CJ McPhail (Shett) 2:30:26; 5 C Bruce (Metro) 2:30:47; 6 C Macdonald (Bella R) 2:36:37; 7 M Cornall (Shett) 2:38:34; 8 H Leigh (HHR) 2:38:59; 9 C Marwick (HHR) 2:40:00; 10 E Parry-Jones (HHR) 2:43:19

W55: V Oldham (Cosmic) 2:50:31

W60: J Wilson (Lom) 3:29:52

TEAM: 1 HHR 27; 2 W’lands CC 33; 3 Shett 33; 4 C’thy 42

HARROCK HILL RACE SERIES, Bispham, July 26

Overall (5M/9000ft):

1 J Kevan (Horw) 32:04; 2 J-J Doherty (Liv H) 32:16; 3 N Leigh (Horw, M45) 33:49; 4 O Sutcliffe (Liv PS) 34:14; 5 L Foley (Horw) 34:32; 6 J Dickinson (Liv PS) 35:18

M50: J Heyes (Wig D) 38:13

M55: A Bramham 41:13

M60: T Harvey 41:20

M65: S Morran (Calder V) 44:44

M70: J McGlynn (Wig D) 50:27

Women: 1 C Leather (Liv PS) 38:42; 2 C Andrew (Warr, W40) 41:47; 3 K Sutcliffe (Liv PS) 42:34; 4 E Dean (Liv RB) 43:04

W50: J Barlow (Wig D) 46:11

W55: J Bowles (Chorley) 53:42

W60: B Blundell (EPOTS) 58:17

STONEY MIDDLETON, July 26

There were wins for 2016 Olympic 10,000m runner Ross Millington and Northern Champion Phillipa Williams.

Overall (5M/700ft):

1 R Millington (Stock H) 31:22; 2 D Haworth (Mat) 33:05; 3 W Longden (Bux) 33:23; 4 W Gratton (Dark Pk) 33:32; 5 G Hopkinson (Mat) 33:57; 6 H Sampson 34:11; 7 P Williams (Dark Pk. W) 34:42; 8 J Wergan (Hallam) 34:56

M45: B Tetler (G’dale) 35:50

M50: R Bradbury (Mat) 37:41

M55: B Moon (Totley) 39:29

M60: M Ruskwood (Totley) 44:43

M70: M Moorhouse (Mat) 47:10

M75: C Johnson (G’dale) 61:30

Women: 1 Williams 34:42; 2 K Walshaw (Holm) 36:14; 3 A Pease (Steel) 37:40; 4 K Sloane (Summat) 38:16; 5 H Wingfield (Dark Pk) 38:22

W45: J Stevens (Dark Pk) 46:46

W55: F Castle (R’hoggs) 46:47

W60: J Davies (Totley) 55:19

W70: J Forrester (Belpr) 56:46

CHAPELFELL TOP (English championships counter), St John’s Chapel, July 23

Overall (7km/400m):

1 B Rothery (Ilkley) 31:10; 2 N Swinburnj (N’land F) 31:12; 3 J Hudson (K&C) 31:14; 4 F Grant (Dark Pk) 31:17; 5 Billy Cartwright (Mat) 31:31; 6 M Elkington (Amble) 32:31; 7 N Lawson (Dark Pk) 32:38; 8 T Lamont (Helm H) 32:39; 9 B Sharrock (Amble) 32:41; 10 M Lamb (Kesw) 32:47; 11 E Corden (Dark Pk) 32:49; 12 G Cunliffe (Ross) 32:54; 13 B Towmshend (Kesw) 33:02; 14 J Battrick (Kesw) 33:27; 15 M Howard (Calder V) 33:30; 16 C Williams (Dark Pk) 33:31; 17 S Stead (Kesw) 33:34; 18 S Hebblethwaite (Kesw, M40) 33:40; 19 T Saville (Dark Pk) 33:42; 20 C Alborough (Dur F) 33:44

M45: R Jebb (Helm, H) 35:01

M50: S Godsman (Calder V) 37:10

M60: D Prosser (Kesw) 39:57

M65: S Morran (Calder V) 48:14

TEAM: 1 Dark Pk 38; 2 Kesw 54; 3 Amble 86; 4 Helm H 101; 5 Calder V 120

Women:

1 P Williams (Dark Pk) 36:24; 2 N Jackson (Kesw) 36:47; 3 E Pannone (Eden) 37:30; 4 C Lambert (M’bro) 38:18; 5 C Taylor (B Combe) 38:34; 6 V Wilkinson (Bing, W40) 39:02; 7 E Cowper-Coles (Denb D) 39:40; 8 A Fan (Amble) 40:01; 9 L Watson (Dark Pk) 40:05; 10 S Taylor (Helm, H, W40) 40:26; 11 C Powell (Amble) 40:34; 12 D Berdeni (Dark Pk) 41:05

W50: L Osborn (Amble) 41:56

W55: S Hodgson (Kesw) 43:22

W60: R Browne (Bowl) 48:21

W65: B Weight (Bing) 53:48

W70: W Dodds (Dallam) 55:48

TEAM: 1 Dark Pk 22; 2 Amble 32; 3 Kesw 35; 4 B Combe 47; 5 Helm H 62

