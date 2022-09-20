Good multi-event marks in Bedford plus good throw for Nick Percy and news of vets 10,000m at Battersea as we bring you our latest UK track and field round-up

ENGLISH SCHOOLS COMBINED EVENT & RACE WALKING CHAMPIONSHIPS, Bedford, September 17-18



In the senior boys decathlon, Oliver Adnitt frustratingly missed his PB by five points but his score of 6909 won him gold by a whopping 647 points.

His marks were 11.37 at 100m, 6.71m in the long jump, 12.22m in the shot, 1.89m in the high jump, 49.82 at 400m, 14.84 in the hurdles, 34.94m in the discus, 4.20m in the pole vault, 41.33m in the javelin and 4:41.69 at the 1500m.

The other medals were taken by Conrad Winter (6262) and Will Sutton (6247) who both set PB marks.

Seren Rodgers, seventh in the European under-18 Championships in Jerusalem and, like Adnitt, a bronze medallist in 2021, was a clear victor of the senior girls heptathlon with a score of 4968, which was her debut with senior implements having scored 5324 with easier under-18 specifications in Israel.

Her marks were 14.94 in the hurdles, 10.31m in the shot, 1.62m in the high jump, 25.43 at 200m, 5.48m in the long jump, 32.45m at javelin and 2:26.01 at 800m.

Rhiana Burrell (PB 4837) and Grace Colmer (4632) took the other medals.

Thea Brown (5030) scored even more points in the Inter Girls event and by breaking 5000 for the first time she moved into the all-time under-17 top 20 and putting her ahead of the likes of Niamh Emerson (4921) and Denise Lewis (4915).

Arabella Wilson (PB 4957) and Ava John (4643) were the other medallists.

The first seven competitors set PB’s in the Inter Boys’ octathlon led by a big win for Hayden Christian (5130).

Ninth in 2021, the South of England 400m hurdles champion, had marks of 12.84 in the hurdles, 11.92m in the shot, 1.65m in the high jump, 50.74 in the 400m, 6.35m in the long jump, 36.74m in the discus, 39.59m in the javelin and 4:51.98 at 1500m as he took gold by 230 points.

Oliver Brooke (4900) and Dante McNichol (4837) completed the podium.

Junior boy Luke Pichler, only 15th in 2021, won his fourth Pentathlon of the year following wins in the English and Scottish indoor event and the North East regional event. He dominated with performances of 11.45 in the hurdles, 1.68m in the high jump, 11.96m in the shot, 6.17m in the long jump and 2:16.84 for the 800m as he was top in three of the five events and won by over 250 points with a score of 3019.

The other medallists Nathan Brassington (2762) and Samuel Newton (2598) both set PBs.

Sadie Madigan was 14th in the Junior Girls event last year but was a clear winner with a consistent set of marks which included 11.76 in the hurdles, 1.53m in the high jump, 9.92m in the shot, 5.07m in the long jump and 2:35.74 in the 800m.

Her score of 3083 saw her take gold ahead of Hammah Wilson (3036) and Ella Draby (2960) who both set PB’s.

U20 men:

110H: D3 (3.4): 1 O Adnitt (Humberside) 14.84; 2 J Frew (Berkshire) 15.54. 5000W: 1 C Hopper (Kent) 25:26.09. HJ: DA: 1 W Sutton (Sussex) 2.01. PV: DA: 1 O Adnitt (Humberside) 4.20. LJ: DA: 1 O Adnitt (Humberside) 6.71/3.6. SP: DB: 1 A Babatunde (Essex) 13.25. DT: DA: 1 E Foy (Northamptonshire) 40.19; 2 C Winter (Norfolk) 39.16. Dec: 1 O Adnitt (Humberside) 6909; 2 C Winter (Norfolk) 6262; 3 W Sutton (Sussex) 6247; 4 E Foy (Northamptonshire) 5957; 5 J Cook (Greater Manchester) 5794; 6 E Secker (Lincolnshire) 5688; 7 J Frew (Berkshire) 5621; 8 B Pitts (Derbyshire) 5524; 9 S Ouiles (Gloucestershire) 5297; 10 J Robinson (Gloucestershire) 4867; 11 A Babatunde (Essex) 4782; 12 B Steele (West Midlands) 4665; 13 A Stirzaker (Berkshire) 4642; 14 L Prior (Suffolk) 4541; 15 D English-Brown (North Yorkshire) 4450; 16 J Thompson (Hertfordshire) 4409; 17 D Rogan Rea (Wiltshire) 4344; 18 K Neal (Gloucestershire) 4092



U17:

400: O6: 1 H Christian (Middlesex) 50.74; 2 O Parker (Leicestershire) 51.00. 100H: O6 (1.8): 1 H Christian (Middlesex) 12.84; 2 O Parker (Leicestershire) 13.51; 3 O Brooke (Kent) 13.95. 5000W: 1 E Simmonds (South Yorkshire) 27:08.06; 2 J Ellerton (Kent) 27:42.73. HJ: OA: 1 A Street (Oxfordshire) 1.92. LJ: OA: 1 S Wright (Essex) 6.50/1.3. DT: OA: 1 D McNichol (Kent) 42.42; 2 B Pitman (Hertfordshire) 40.98; 3 K Bouwmeester-Reid (Middlesex) 39.31. JT: OA: 1 D Richardson (South Yorkshire) 51.06. Oct: 1 H Christian (Middlesex) 5130; 2 O Brooke (Kent) 4900; 3 D McNichol (Kent) 4837; 4 H Rust-D’Eye (Berkshire) 4799; 5 D Richardson (South Yorkshire) 4784; 6 J Harney (Greater Manchester) 4729; 7 A Street (Oxfordshire) 4617; 8 H Blunn (Cheshire) 4523; 9 T Bennett (Somerset) 4508; 10 K Bouwmeester-Reid (Middlesex) 4470; 11 N Franklin (Hertfordshire) 4418; 12 J Stone (Kent) 4408; 13 I Henson (North Yorkshire) 4372; 14 J Roberts (Dorset) 4332; 15 T Hobbs (Kent) 4312; 16 O Parker (Leicestershire) 4255; 17 A Mills (Middlesex) 4216; 18 T Wright (Somerset) 4146; 19 S Lok (Northamptonshire) 4143; 20 C Hewitt (Avon) 4090; 21 T Annis (Herefordshire/Worcestershire) 4046; 22 R Watson (Greater Manchester) 4045; 23 K Masukume (Derbyshire) 4029; 24 B Pitman (Hertfordshire) 3963; 25 J Cobb (Somerset) 3856; 26 C Beechall (Cheshire) 3779



U15:

80H: P6 (3.0): 1 O Belbeck (Gloucestershire) 11.88. P7 (2.6): 1 L Pichler (Northumberland) 11.45; 2 H Nmaju (Kent) 11.77; 3 N Brassington (Cheshire) 11.95. HJ: PA: 1 A Onyekwe (Warwickshire) 1.80; 2 J Newton (Essex) 1.74; 3 S Newton (Kent) 1.74. LJ: PA: 1 L Pichler (Northumberland) 6.17/1.6; 2 S Adesina (Essex) 5.80/2.8. SP: PA: 1 N Brassington (Cheshire) 14.09. Pen: 1 L Pichler (Northumberland) 3019; 2 N Brassington (Cheshire) 2762; 3 S Newton (Kent) 2598; 4 O Wilson (Gloucestershire) 2593; 5 H Casey (Essex) 2554; 6 J Dako (Kent) 2547; 7 S Adesina (Essex) 2541; 8 O Belbeck (Gloucestershire) 2531; 9 W Watts (Essex) 2514; 10 J Newton (Essex) 2436; 11 L Price (Hertfordshire) 2369



U20 women:

100H: Ht4 (2.2): 1 G Colmer (Hampshire) 15.02; 2 D Adebayo (South Yorkshire) 15.07; 3 R Togo (Greater Manchester) 15.37. Ht5 (1.7): 1 B Bovell (Surrey) 15.05. Ht6 (1.4): 1 S Rodgers (Somerset) 14.94; 2 N Davenport (Greater Manchester) 14.99; 3 I Irvine (Oxfordshire) 15.09; 4 C Rutter (Clevedon) 15.22; 5 L Fellows (Somerset) 15.28. 5000W: 1 M Dunwell (Isle of Man) 27:39.95; 2 A Smith (Kent) 27:47.28; 3 A Hughes (Somerset) 28:00.98; 4 K Stringer (Kent) 28:21.17; 5 L Carty (Hampshire) 28:49.67. HJ: HtA: 1 R Burrell (West Midlands) 1.71; 2 L Bailey (Avon) 1.65. LJ: HtA: 1 L Fellows (Somerset) 5.77/2.7. SP: HtA: 1 D Adebayo (South Yorkshire) 11.56; 2 N Davenport (Greater Manchester) 11.50; 3 R Burrell (West Midlands) 11.46; 4 P Nemanyte (Derbyshire) 11.40; 5 E Fryer-Francis (Cheshire) 10.95. JT: HtA: 1 A Soanes (Suffolk) 36.98. Hep: 1 S Rodgers (Somerset) 4968; 2 R Burrell (West Midlands) 4837; 3 G Colmer (Hampshire) 4632; 4 R Togo (Greater Manchester) 4480; 5 P Nemanyte (Derbyshire) 4377; 6 S Stubbs (Kent) 4364; 7 D Adebayo (South Yorkshire) 4361; 8 S Brooks (Avon) 4339; 9 I Davis (Kent) 4149; 10 L Fellows (Somerset) 4132; 11 H Pain (Norfolk) 4111; 12 L Bailey (Avon) 4090; 13 C Rutter (Clevedon) 4038; 14 O Fowler (Cheshire) 4008; 15 N Davenport (Greater Manchester) 4007; 16 I Irvine (Oxfordshire) 4002; 17 E Hulley (Greater Manchester) 3893; 18 A Soanes (Suffolk) 3887; 19 Z Ateba (Essex) 3883; 20 G Baker (Kent) 3774; 21 E Isaias (Devon) 3742; 22 C Sampson (Leicestershire) 3523; 23 L Howard (Lancashire) 3318; 24 G Smith (Durham) 3254; 25 F Ridge (Kent) 3193; 26 J Hill (Hertfordshire) 3059



U17:

200: Ht7 (1.5): 1 T Brown (Cheshire) 24.46; 2 J Duncton (Gloucestershire) 24.61; 3 A Wilson (Surrey) 24.74. 80H: Ht5 (4.4): 1 A John (Middlesex) 11.77; 2 A Wilson (Surrey) 11.85. Ht6 (2.5): 1 D Snell (Kent) 11.75; 2 M Hardy (South Yorkshire) 11.82. Ht7 (3.2): 1 T Brown (Cheshire) 11.14; 2 J Duncton (Gloucestershire) 11.16; 3 M Osola (Avon) 11.52; 4 F Dockerty (Greater Manchester) 11.59; 5 H Dimond (Northamptonshire) 11.81; 6 S Ajuka (Surrey) 11.88. 3000W: 1 N Mitchell (Hampshire) 17:17.36. HJ: HtA: 1 T Brown (Cheshire) 1.80; 2 M Secker (Kent) 1.65; 3 L Byrne (Merseyside) 1.65. LJ: HtA: 1 T Brown (Cheshire) 5.65/2.5; 2 D Snell (Kent) 5.46/2.4; 3 A Rickard (Herefordshire/Worcestershire) 5.41/5.1; 4 L Salter (Cheshire) 5.39/4.4. SP: HtA: 1 H Dimond (Northamptonshire) 12.97; 2 E Robinson (Devon) 12.03. Hep: 1 T Brown (Cheshire) 5030; 2 A Wilson (Surrey) 4957; 3 A John (Middlesex) 4643; 4 J Duncton (Gloucestershire) 4588; 5 F Hogg (North Yorkshire) 4496; 6 A Rickard (Herefordshire/Worc) 4474; 7 M Osola (Avon) 4431; 8 S Kidd (Surrey) 4416; 9 D Snell (Kent) 4306; 10 O Nzekwe (Essex) 4303; 11 T Ndikanwu (Kent) 4202; 12 Z Gregory (Essex) 4193; 13 L Byrne (Merseyside) 4166; 14 L Salter (Cheshire) 4153; 15 R Tillson (Essex) 4111; 16 M Secker (Kent) 4082; 17 F Dockerty (Greater Manchester) 4065; 18 S Ajuka (Surrey) 4061; 19 A Wells (Derbyshire) 4045; 20 I Beer (Devon) 4028; 21 J Lord (Greater Manchester) 4021; 22 A Belward (Hampshire) 4016; 23 E Pugh (Surrey) 3961



U15:

75H: P6 (2.7): 1 M Thorpe (Essex) 11.68. P7 (3.2): 1 R Wright (Essex) 11.45; 2 E Darby (Northamptonshire) 11.64; 3 R Smith (Hampshire) 11.67; 4 I Amartey (Kent) 11.67; 5 S Madigan (Merseyside) 11.76. HJ: A: 1 Q Ukpai (Kent) 1.59. LJ: PA: 1 T Mason (Bedfordshire) 5.32/2.6; 2 G Osman (Hampshire) 5.21/2.1. SP: A: 1 R Wright (Essex) 11.60. Pen: 1 S Madigan (Merseyside) 3083; 2 H Wilson (Durham) 3036; 3 E Darby (Northamptonshire) 2960; 4 R Wright (Essex) 2951; 5 E Norman (Surrey) 2930; 6 Q Ukpai (Kent) 2914; 7 M Camara-Kearton (North Yorkshire) 2901; 8 I Knight (Warwickshire) 2892; 9 A Hewitt (Greater Manchester) 2850; 10 S Parker (Northumberland) 2820; 11 R Smith (Hampshire) 2803; 12 M Squires (Norfolk) 2800; 13 G Osman (Hampshire) 2795; 14 M Thorpe (Essex) 2790; 15 M Mills (Greater Manchester) 2776; 16 T Mason (Bedfordshire) 2767; 17 I Lane (West Midlands) 2751; 18 A Firla (Kent) 2750; 19 M Samuel (West Yorkshire) 2737; 20 I Amartey (Kent) 2702; 21 I Pain (Gloucestershire) 2612

NEWQUAY & PAR AC LAST DITCH THROWS, Par, September 18

Men: SP: B: 1 J Tyler (Tav) 14.79. SP: B: 1 F Zamparelli (Corn, U20) 14.97. JT: B: 2 O Merrett (Yate, U20) 48.74



Mixed events: DT: A: 1 C Merrett (Yate, U13) 26.46. HT: C: 1 K Milburn (Tav, U15W) 33.10



U20: DT: B: 1 F Zamparelli (Corn) 43.84. HT: A: 1 T Conibear (Yate) 59.14; 2 J Viner (Yate) 54.00; 3 C Richardson (A’dare) 45.53



U17: DT: B: 1 L Tutcher (Yate) 42.79. HT: A: 1 M Page (Yate) 53.14; 2 L Tutcher (Yate) 47.45; 3 A Merrett (Yate) 46.37



U15: SP: B: 1 O Garrett (B&W) 13.32. DT: B: 1 O Garrett (B&W) 38.67



M50: HT: B: 1 M Spicer (Yate) 40.51



U17 women: DT: B: 1 N Evans-Shields (Ply) 38.77. HT: A: 1 P Milburn (Tav) 48.48. B: 1 L Hess (Tav) 43.68; 4 T Brown (Tav, U15) 37.17

MILTON KEYNES OPEN, Milton Keynes, September 18

Mixed events:

600: r3: 1 O Chilton (Mil K, U15W) 1:38.2. PV: 1 G Morris (E&H, U20) 4.00; 2 H Casey (E&H, U15) 3.75

HUNTINGDONSHIRE AC CLUB CHAMPIONSHIPS, St Ives, September 18

Men: HT: 1 B Ellingham (Hunts, M55) 34.36; 2 S Burke (Hunts, M45) 33.12. HT: 1 B Ellingham (Hunts, M55) 40.53



U17 women: HT: 1 W Bedding (Hunts) 48.93

JOHN NEWSOME MEMORIAL OPEN MEETING, Wakefield, September 17

U13 mixed events: LJ: 1 J Akintolu (Wake) 4.96



Mixed events: LJ: 10 S Richardson (York, W60) 3.60



U13 boys: SP: 1 O Woods (Works) 11.43



Women: SP: 1 L Holmes (Wake) 11.36

OXON & BUCKS MIDWEEK OPENS, Horspath, September 14

Nick Percy threw 61.75m for the discus.

Mixed events:

100: r1 (1.6): 7 J Ashton (Wit, W65) 16.73. r6 (1.2): 7 W MacGee (Bed C, M50) 12.47. 200: r5 (1.4): 3 M Barough (Oxf C, M40) 24.42; 6 W MacGee (Bed C, M50) 25.51. 1500: r2: 9 J Fabes (Abing, W65) 6:18.84. r3: 5 S Atkinson (Phoe, M55) 4:37.47. DT: 1 O Hogan (Swin, U13) 27.42; 2 D Faulkner (Gard CR, M70) 26.18



Men: DT: 1 N Percy (SB) 61.75



U13: 75H (1.4): 1 B Lee (Oxf C) 12.28



U13 girls: DT: 1 J Ligeti-Pretorius (Oxf C) 22.05

VETERANS AC 10,000m CHAMPIONSHIPS, Battersea Park, September 14

Andy Bond, 49, won the 10,000m in a PB 33:00.41 from fellow England masters international Simon Baines (33:12.22) who earlier this year won the M50 world masters half-marathon title in Tampere.

Men:

10,000: r1: 5 P Kennedy (Lewes, M70) 44:06.05; 8 A Garnier (HW, W65) 46:50.81; 10 C Helder (Wimb W, W60) 48:52.16. r2: 1 G Galbraith (HW, W45) 38:26.91; 12 M Forder (Wimb W, M65) 42:24.75; 13 S Dooley (Read RR, W45) 42:33.56; 14 H Pool (Read RR, W45) 42:51.52. r3: 1 A Bond (Dulw, M45) 33:00.41; 2 S Baines (THH, M50) 33:12.22; 4 B Paviour (Herne H, M45) 33:54.89; 7 T Booth (G&G, M55) 35:14.93; 11 M Tennyson (G&G, M55) 37:10.95; 13 J Ratcliffe (Herne H, M55) 37:22.85

