Ireland win one of four events at Glasgow but otherwise England impress with Thea Brown climbing high on all-time lists

SIAB PENTATHLON INTERNATIONAL, Emirates Arena, Glasgow, November 26

England won three of the four individual titles and also won the same team events, with their one loss coming in the youngest girls’ category.

Individually the English highlight was the victory of Thea Brown and, though she is still 15 years old, she dominated the over-16 women’s event.

She won the hurdles (PB 8.57) and high jump (1.72m) and good marks in the other three events gave her victory over Wales’ Jessica Lee by 188 points and her 3859 score moved her to fourth all time among UK under-17s.

The winning England team is pictured above with, left to right, Ava John, Arabella Wilson, Thea Brown, Jessica Duncton.

Hayden Christian won the over-16 boys event by over 100 points. He had the best shot (13.55m) and the hurdles (8.04) though did lose a little ground to Scottish runner-up Ben Heron at the 200m and 800m.

The England over-16s team is pictured below (left to right): Hayden Christian, Oliver Brooke, Dante McNichol, Hal Rust D’Eye.

Luke Pichler and Ireland’s Tara O’Connor won the under-16 events with O’Connor 199 points clear of Rebecca Wright with Pichler only winning by 17 points as a 8.42 hurdles and 6.36m long jump gave him an initial big lead.

O’Connor also led Ireland to team victory with much of her margin courtesy of a 1.72m high jump though Wright who lost 440 points in that one event did make up ground with a 9.00 hurdles victory.

Inter men: PenI: 1 H Christian (England, U20) 3737 (8.04, 13.55, 23.14, 6.32, 2:07.88); 2 B Heron (Scotland, U20) 3631 (8.47, 11.11, 22.63, 6.29, 2:01.66); 3 F Dewhirst (Ireland, U20) 3473 (8.11, 11.47, 22.23, 6.00, 2:16.76); 4 I Grant (Wales, U20) 3226 (8.26, 10.28, 22.74, 6.41, 2:30.20); 5 H Rust-D’Eye (England, U20) 3195 (9.46, 11.16, 23.78, 6.13, 2:06.13); 6 E O’callaghan (Ireland) 3148 (8.91, 11.04, 24.63, 5.86, 2:07.54); 7 A Cullen (Ireland) 3143 (8.89, 8.93, 23.14, 6.20, 2:13.30); 8 C Mcleod (Scotland, U20) 3110 (9.53, 8.56, 23.66, 6.09, 2:01.25); 9 C Newton (Scotland, U17) 3105 (8.84, 9.45, 24.29, 6.05, 2:09.62); 10 D McNichol (England, U20) 3098 (8.90, 12.84, 24.67, 5.88, 2:18.13); 11 J O’reilly (Ireland) 3083 (9.01, 7.25, 23.62, 5.93, 2:02.92); 12 Z Fearn (Scotland, U20) 3068 (9.08, 9.69, 23.29, 5.73, 2:10.92); 13 O Parry (Wales, U17) 3025 (8.91, 7.08, 23.03, 6.11, 2:12.92); 14 I Scott (Wales, U17) 2697 (9.80, 11.59, 24.09, 5.88, 2:32.71); – O Brooke (England, U20) DNF (8.63, 12.30, 25.79, DNS); – B Parker (Wales, U17) DNF (9.83, 9.71, 22.58, DNS)

TEAM: 1 ENG 10030; 2 SCO 9864; 3 IRL 9764; 4 WAL 8948

U16: PenI: 1 L Pichler (England, U17) 3316 (8.42, 6.36, 23.77, 11.67, 2:18.61); 2 A Brynjarsson (Ireland, U17) 3289 (8.75, 5.99, 23.18, 10.83, 2:10.09); 3 L Phillips (Wales, U17) 3110 (8.85, 6.22, 24.43, 10.11, 2:13.34); 4 J Clark (Scotland, U17) 3097 (9.25, 5.55, 24.12, 11.45, 2:06.48); 5 G Griffith (Wales, U17) 2783 (9.48, 5.30, 23.61, 7.79, 2:09.06); 6 J Keating (Ireland) 2775 (9.37, 5.72, 24.11, 8.48, 2:16.30); 7 S Newton (England, U17) 2769 (9.06, 5.33, 25.28, 11.56, 2:21.86); 8 R Taylor-Young (Scotland, U17) 2764 (9.53, 4.60, 23.83, 9.50, 2:06.42); 9 C Sands (Ireland) 2751 (9.05, 5.35, 24.72, 10.34, 2:21.64); 10 N Brassington (England, U17) 2732 (8.86, 5.43, 25.29, 12.96, 2:37.27); 11 O Wilson (England, U17) 2729 (9.60, 5.87, 24.51, 9.08, 2:18.53); 12 L Miller (Scotland, U17) 2718 (9.28, 5.89, 24.61, 9.75, 2:26.87); 13 S Mitchell-Fofana (Wales, U17) 2640 (9.39, 5.31, 24.35, 9.42, 2:22.18); 14 C McDonagh (Ireland) 2524 (9.49, NM, 23.53, 11.77, 2:12.96); – L Macleod (Scotland, U17) DNF (9.48, 5.24, 25.71, 9.61, DNS)



TEAM: 1 ENG 8817; 2 IRL 8815; 3 SCO 8579; 4 WAL 8533

U18 women: PenI: 1 T Brown (England, U17) 3859 (10.20, 8.57, 5.64, 1.72, 2:29.94); 2 J Lee (Wales, U20) 3671 (9.57, 9.18, 5.76, 1.66, 2:28.36); 3 A John (England, U17) 3646 (11.35, 9.03, 5.30, 1.54, 2:20.60); 4 L Colfer (Ireland) 3622 (9.87, 9.10, 5.72, 1.54, 2:23.13); 5 A Wilson (England, U17) 3614 (11.56, 9.20, 5.40, 1.51, 2:21.03); 6 S Lisk (Wales, U20) 3551 (9.81, 8.76, 5.27, 1.54, 2:23.78); 7 A Kierans (Ireland, U17) 3479 (10.29, 9.31, 5.24, 1.48, 2:17.37); 8 B Brynjarsdottir (Ireland, U20) 3442 (10.12, 9.28, 5.34, 1.54, 2:26.84); 9 M O’Connor (Ireland, U17) 3405 (9.53, 9.34, 5.27, 1.57, 2:26.97); 10 J Duncton (England, U20) 3381 (10.56, 8.64, 5.24, 1.45, 2:34.60); 11 S Fraser (Scotland, U20) 3219 (11.09, 9.82, 4.70, 1.54, 2:27.34); 12 N Powell (Wales, U17) 3196 (9.00, 9.30, 5.13, 1.57, 2:38.68); 13 C Smith (Scotland, U20) 3079 (9.95, 9.59, 4.60, 1.45, 2:26.17); 14 D Black (Scotland, U20) 3054 (10.64, 9.25, 5.03, 1.54, 2:57.17); 15 N McGregor (Scotland, U17) 2883 (8.54, 9.88, 4.85, 1.39, 2:29.97); – B Holley (Wales, U17) DNF (NM, 9.65, 4.82, 1.48, DNS)

TEAM: 1 ENG 11119; 2 IRL 10543; 3 WAL 10418; 4 SCO 9352

U16: PenI: 1 T O’Connor (Ireland) 3508 (5.30, 9.39, 1.72, 9.06, 2:30.41); 2 R Wright (England, U17) 3309 (5.06, 9.00, 1.33, 13.12, 2:33.55); 3 E Silkena (Ireland) 3286 (5.04, 9.59, 1.60, 11.20, 2:39.33); 4 M Taylor (Wales, U17) 3261 (5.21, 9.57, 1.66, 10.05, 2:45.58); 5 H Mcdermott (Scotland, U17) 3221 (5.18, 9.52, 1.48, 10.04, 2:31.24); 6 H Wilson (England, U17) 3176 (4.97, 9.41, 1.57, 9.40, 2:37.01); 7 S Brown (Scotland, U17) 3171 (5.20, 9.06, 1.45, 11.10, 2:47.32); 8 S Madigan (England, U17) 3162 (5.20, 9.57, 1.57, 9.97, 2:44.16); 9 V Anestik (Scotland, U17) 3111 (5.07, 9.51, 1.45, 10.55, 2:38.08); 10 M Brockley (Scotland, U17) 3094 (5.03, 9.39, 1.51, 8.74, 2:36.11); 11 M Quick (Wales, U17) 3092 (4.77, 9.48, 1.57, 11.30, 2:49.77); 12 E Darby (England, U17) 3032 (4.95, 9.41, 1.45, 7.32, 2:26.44); 13 O Schrimshaw (Wales, U15) 3019 (5.42, 9.30, 1.54, 7.60, 2:50.95); 14 E McHugh (Ireland) 2895 (4.66, 9.76, 1.51, 6.84, 2:28.58); 15 M Grant (Wales, U17) 2847 (4.99, 9.15, 1.45, 7.29, 2:47.36); 16 E Kelly (Ireland, U15) 2486 (4.82, 12.54, 1.45, 7.43, 2:26.66)

TEAM: 1 IRL 9689; 2 ENG 9647; 3 SCO 9503; 4 WAL 9372

KINGSTON AC & POLYTECHNIC HARRIERS HAMMER & WEIGHT INVITATION, Kingston, November 27



Mixed events: WT: A: 2 A Leiper (AFD, M60) 13.13; 3 F Vasconcelos (W) 12.55. HT: B: 1 W Larkins (Col H, U17) 48.12

BASINGSTOKE & MID HANTS AC WINTER THROWS, Basingstoke. November 26



Men: SP: 1 A Leiper (AFD, M60) 13.28. DT: 1 P Evans (Woking, M50) 36.69. HT: 1 C Elford Pond (Win, U20) 53.56; 2 F Hanham (Read, U20) 47.01. JT: 2 K Baker (B&H, M60) 34.39



U20: DT: 1 M Adeniran (BMH) 42.52; 2 T Wootton (Ports) 41.56



U15: SP: 1 O Coulibaly (Soton) 12.66. DT: 1 O Coulibaly (Soton) 37.43



M60: HT: 1 A Leiper (AFD) 37.46



U20 women: DT: 1 C Sarr (SMR) 31.32. JT: 1 L Odell (Harrow) 36.65



U17: DT: 1 E McBriar (Win) 35.40; 2 A McBriar (Win, U15) 29.07. HT: 3 H Scott (Swin, U15) 37.92

PETERBOROUGH & NENE VALLEY INVITATION THROWS PENTATHLON, Peterborough, November 20

M45 men: SP: 1 S Achurch (PNV) 10.89. DT: 1 S Achurch (PNV) 32.21. HT: 1 S Achurch (PNV) 40.91



M60: DT: 1 B Scott (Mil K, M70) 30.86; 4 T Needham (PNV, M70) 27.41; 6 K Bates (PNV, M70) 25.63. PenWt: 1 J Gillespie (EMAC) 2128



M65: SP: 1 T Straker (NSP) 9.92. PenWt: 1 T Straker (NSP) 2476; 2 G Packman (Bed C) 2263



W45 women: WT: 1 A Jenkins (PNV) 12.69. DT: 1 A Jenkins (PNV) 29.35. HT: 1 A Jenkins (PNV) 40.79. PenWt: 1 A Jenkins (PNV)

LONDON UNIVERSITIES & COLLEGES INDOOR CHAMPIONSHIPS, Lee Valley, November 20

Men: TJ: 1 M Volkai (TVH, U20) 13.06

Women: HJ: 1 L Scott (Win, U20) 1.65. PV: 1 N Munir (Wyc P) 3.70

SURREY WALKING CLUB OPEN TRACK WALKS, Tonbridge. November 19



Mixed events:

5000W: 1 L Legon (Bexley) 21:54.8; 2 M Crane (Bexley) 22:59.5; 3 J Hobbs (Ashf) 24:26.5; 4 A Jennings (AFD, W) 25:11.3; 5 H Hopper (Camb H, U20W) 26:38.9; 6 G Manzotti (Ton, W50) 27:12.1; 7 J Wilton (Ashf, U20W) 27:13.3; 8 J Ellerton (B&B, U20) 27:50.8; 9 E Ghose (Ton, W) 28:47.6; 10 M Ashby (Camb H, M60) 30:34.3; 14 P Cummings (Herne H, W45) 32:09.9

COLCHESTER HARRIERS INVITATION THROWS, Colchester, November 13

U17 men: HT: 1 W Larkins (Col H) 47.13



M60: WT: 1 R Earle (Col H) 19.12



M65: DT: 1 S Quinn (Chelm, W65) 25.16. HT: 1 S Quinn (Chelm, W65) 27.21

SWINDON HARRIERS WINTER THROWS SERIES, Swindon, November 5

Men: SP: TH: 1 S Pomeroy (Abing, M60) 11.49. HT: TH: 1 L Tutcher (Yate, U17) 48.74; 2 S Pomeroy (Abing, M60) 38.83; T S Pomeroy (Abing, M60) 38.24



Mixed events: WT: TH: 1 C Payne (Read, W) 19.66; 3 S Pomeroy (Abing, M60) 15.16; T S Pomeroy (Abing, M60) 14.40



U20: HT: TH: 1 F Hanham (Read) 47.53



U17 women: HT: TH: 1 E MacDonald (And) 45.86; 2 H Scott (Swin, U15) 35.96

