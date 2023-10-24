Annual 10km in West Yorkshire produces usual spate of impressive times as we bring you our latest UK-wide endurance racing round-up

AGE UK LEEDS ABBEY DASH 10km, October 22

Around 6000 runners took to the streets of Leeds for an event that helps to raise vital funds for Age UK to support older people most in need.

With 15 sub-30s, the event confirmed its position as one of Britain’s fastest 10km races with runners starting and finishing in Leeds town centre after an out and back route to Kirkstall Abbey.

The fastest woman was Abbie Donnelly with 32:08, followed by Georgie Grgec who finished in 32:29.

Donnelly was following up two fine half-marathons with a 70:31 PB in the Big Half last month and 71:08 for 25th in the World Road Running Championships at Riga earlier this month.

Grgec had finished second in the previous week’s Surrey League.

Lincoln Wellington made it two of the first three women with Sophie Wallis third in 32:41 which was short of her 32:35 Trafford PB time in March.

In longest race since the Seville Marathon in February last year, Tokyo Olympic marathoner Steph Davis finished fourth in 33:13.

The men’s winner was Icelandic Baldvin Magnusson, who clocked 28:52 just a second ahead of Jonny Mellor with Andrew Milligan third in 29:17.

Magnusson, who ran the 3000m in the World Indoor Championships in 2022 and won the European under-23 bronze at 5000m in 2021, had not run a 10km before but his time was similar to his 10,000m track PB of 28:57.17 in college in the USA.

He holds the Icelandic outdoor records at both 1500m (3:40.36) and 3000m (7:49.68).

Bret Crossley won the wheelchair race in 25:39.

Men:

1 Baldvin Magnusson 28:52

2 Jonny Mellor Liverpool H M35 28:53

3 Jed Noblett Luton 29:11

4 Andrew Milligan 29:16

5 Ben Cole Tonbridge AC M35 29:21

6 Graham Rush M40 29:37

7 Max Milarvie 29:38

8 Richard Allen Leeds City 29:39

9 Sam Charlton Wallsend 29:41

10 James McMurray St Albans 29:42

11 Jason Hall Leeds City 29:44

12 Alex Pointon AFD 29:48

13 David McGlynn 29:56

14 Liam Aldridge M35 29:59

15 Chris Thomas Thames Valley H 29:59

16 Tommy Power Hallamshire H 30:03

17 Lawrence McCourt Morpeth H 30:07

18 Elliot Smales Rotherham H 30:11

19 Matthew Bowser Lincoln Wellington M40 30:11

20 Finn Brodie Morpeth H 30:13

21 Rhodri Owen Meirionnydd RC 30:22

22 Alex Hampson Mansfield H 30:22

23 Cameron Reilly G&G 30:28

24 Andrew Thomson 30:31

25 Jay Ferns Trafford 30:31

26 Charlie Jones Western Tempo M35 30:34

27 Lewis Gamble-Thompson New Marske H M35 30:39

28 William Tighe Leeds City 30:40

29 Joseph Carnelley Keighley and Craven AC 30:44

30 Josh Woodcock-Shaw Leeds City Athletic Club 30:45

Women:

1 Abbie Donnelly Lincoln Wellington 32:08

2 Georgie Grgec Herne Hill H 32:29

3 Sophie Wallis Lincoln Wellington 32:41

4 Stephanie Davis Leeds City 33:13

5 Bryony Gunn Birchfield H 33:13

6 Almaz Nerurkar Brighton Phoenix 33:22

7 Verity Hopkins Tonbridge 33:39

8 Mary Mulhare 33:48

9 Katy Wood City of York 34:04

10 Charlotte Mason City of York 34:14

11 Dominique Corradi Sutton and District 34:23

12 Rhianne Hughes 34:24

13 Katie Hawkins Tipton H 34:52

14 Elsa Palmer 35:11

15 Katrina Ballantyne Leeds City 35:22

16 Lindsay Skinner Off that couch fitness W40 35:24

17 Jade Morgan 35:36

18 Sarah Hunter 5094 Ackworth Road Runners W35 35:45

19 Ruth Jones Leeds City 35:49

20 Amy Fuller 35:52

21 Ruby Sykes Holmfirth H 35:59

22 Rosie Woodhams Kendal AAC 36:04

23 Rochelle Ramsden 36:13

24 Ruby Woolfe Thames Hare and Hounds 36:19

25 Hayley Gill Matlock AC W45 36:40

26 Faye Birkby Pudsey Pacers 36:41

27 Maisie Wilmer 36:47

28 Beth Rogers 36:58

29 Libby Greatorex Wakefield District 37:10

30 Elzbieta Lisowska W40 37:11

ABINGDON MARATHON, October 22

In his debut marathon, cross-country international Alex Teuten won the men’s race by over 13 minutes in 2:19:22.

W45 Charlie Metcalfe won the women’s race in 2:56:06, just over a minute down on her Manchester time in April. Her PB remains 2:53:18 in Chester in 2018.

Men: 1 A Teuten 2:19:22; 2 E Brady 2:32:50; 3 M Lock 2:32:59; 4 J Eves 2:34:44; 5 B Gibson 2:34:48

Women: 1 C Metcalfe 2:56:06; 2 L McDonnell 2:59:59; 3 A Robinson 3:04:02; 4 L Fricker 3:05:42; 5 C Quinn 3:06:38

BATTERSEA PARK RUNNING FESTIVAL, Battersea Park, October 22



Overall (HM): 1 M Dickinson (Clap C, M35) 69:16; 2 B Howe (Dulw, M35) 70:40; 3 J Hallas (NEB) 71:07



M50: 1 T Sloan (Kent) 76:08



Women: 1 L Barrow 78:00; 2 L Marino 83:04; 3 R Ponder (W4H, W45) 83:31



W50: 1 S Birkin 87:36



Overall (Mar): 1 T Hollis (LonelyGoat, M35) 2:34:29; 2 J Jedburgh 2:41:19; 3 I Tyson (Torbay TC, M45) 2:42:31



M60: 1 D Clegg (Chep) 3:05:33



Women: 1 D Audras 2:56:22; 2 V Silio (LonelyGoat, W40) 3:07:59; 3 I Palman (W35) 3:13:36



W65: 1 A Rutherford (Fordy) 4:14:13

CHESHIRE 10km /10, Chester, October 22



Poppy Tank won the overall 10km race in 34:03, 26 seconds ahead of the first man.

Overall (10km): 1 P Tank (Ply, W) 34:03; 2 J McCann (C&S) 34:29; 3 A Thompson 34:35



M60: 1 P Ballance 38:29



Women: 1 Tank 34:03; 2 L Fisher (W35) 35:46; 3 A Smith (Cheshire Dragons) 37:51



W65: 1 J Kemp (JO) 48:56



Overall (10M): 1 B Biggs (Belg) 52:18; 2 M Young (Unatt, M35) 53:29; 3 J Cullen (Unatt) 56:38



M70: 1 M Walker (S’port W) 72:20; 2 B Beecroft (Wirr) 73:25



Women: 1 B Houghton (FCR) 60:49; 2 K Gough (Best Athletics) 64:42; 3 K Harris (Unatt) 66:58

LEICESTERSHIRE RUNNING FESTIVAL, Prestwold, October 22



Overall (5km): 1 J Stolberg (BRAT) 15:31; 2 M Fraga Martinez (Birst) 16:19; 3 D Locker (Kett, M45) 17:25



M55: 1 G Lee (Leic C) 17:28.

M80: 1 S Pascall 24:59



Women: 1 S Eadsforth (Beeston, W50) 19:41; 2 L Turner (Spa) 19:49; 3 J Charlesworth (Linc W, W50) 21:26



W65: 1 C Bexton (Beeston) 24:31



Overall (10km): 1 A Oliver (Slea, M35) 33:40; 2 J Vandersluis (ICARUS) 33:54; 3 T Greeves (M35) 34:05



Women: 1 N Nealon (Hunc, W55) 40:56; 2 C Sayers (W40) 44:38; 3 L Morse (Unatt) 44:40



Overall (10M): 1 T Mahon 56:29; 2 L O’Connor (M40) 56:56; 3 W Roe (S Der) 58:03



M55: 1 A Pendred (B Swifts) 62:12



Women: 1 C Tyler (PNV) 66:29; 2 K Hillier (New Levels RC, W35) 70:59; 3 B Nomikos (W40) 71:42

MERIDIAN 10km, Hull, October 22

Overall: 1 D Leggat (Clee) 36:56; 2 M Cooper (Jolly Tri Club) 37:09; 3 J Briggs (Brid, M35) 37:11



Women: 1 V Moverley (E Hull) 40:48; 2 L Richardson (Unatt) 43:48; 3 H Lamplough (W35) 44:28

IMPERIAL WAR MUSEUM DUXFORD 10km, Cambridgeshire, October 22

Overall:

1 M Pistorius (Harl, M45) 35:16; 2 O Graham-Pereira (Brain, U20) 36:50; 3 G Prysbet 37:58

Women:

1 M Hunt 41:01; 2 K Sharman (W45) 41:54; 3 F Baillie 42:27

STEVENAGE HALF-MARATHON, Hertfordshire, October 22

Overall:

1 A Patterson (FVS, M40) 72:46; 2 S Buckle (St Alb, M40) 73:47; 3 A Busolini (FVS) 75:47

M50: 1 P Harvey (Gard CR) 82:00

Women:

1 B Wright (C Squad) 88:43; 2 R Botha (NHRR, W35) 91:47; 3 A Johnson (FVS, W35) 92:53

WORTHING SEAFRONT 10km, West Sussex, October 22

While Stephen Strange won overall in 32;30, overall second-placed Cassie Thorp was only just outside her best in 34:44, Martin Duff reports.

The Portsmouth 35-year-old set a PB 56:29 in the Great South Run and set her best time for 10km at 34:27 in 2012 but in 2023 has won overall at Chichester an Salisbury and the three Portsmouth Lakeside 5km races in her total of a dozen open race wins.

Overall: 1 S Strange (Ton) 32:30; 2 C Thorpe (Ports, W35) 34:44; 3 A Peet (Camb H) 36:10

Women: 1 Thorp 34:44; 2 K Armstrong (Burg H) 40:51; 3 J Stannard 43:29

MEN’S 10km, Edinburgh, October 22

Men: 1 D Wright (Loth) 31:51; 2 C Matthews (Centr) 32:08; 3 J Waldie (Perth R) 32:29; 4 E Duernberger (Edin) 32:50; 5 J Mueller (RR Sudbanden) 33:04; 6 D McNamara (P’bello, M40) 33:29; 7 F Kelly (Dund H) 34:03; 8 G Kely (P’bello, M40) 34:16

M60: N Thin (Edin) 37:53

M65: T Coyle 40:53

M70: E Doyle (Dund R) 46:22

WOMEN’S 10km, Edinburgh, October 22

Women: 1 K Oldham 38:51; 2 L Sharp (Edin) 38:56; 3 L Holway 40:07

W55: C Gilchrist (Ferr) 45:59

W60: A Blower (Glas FR) 49:32

RUNTHROUGH BATTERSEA PARK 5km / 10km, Battersea Park, October 21



Overall (5km): 1 C Williams (Newp) 15:58; 2 B Power (Phoe, U20) 16:16; 3 C Laing (Ton) 16:24



Women: 1 H Pullen (W35) 17:20; 2 S Morris (W’ley) 19:18; 3 L Donnelly (Herne H) 19:35



W80: 1 P Elliott 28:25



Overall (10km): 1 R Hogan (Rane, M35) 33:12; 2 P Smallcombe (Morp) 33:39; 3 C Bruchhausen 33:51



M60: 1 J Gill (Petts) 39:56



Women: 1 J Triou (ESM. W40) 38:21; 2 S Marker (Black W) 40:05; 3 L Hancock (W40) 42:20

RUNTHROUGH TATTON 5km / 10km, Knutsford, October 21



Overall (5km): 1 L Morrow (M35) 20:05; 2 K Daniels (M35) 20:32; 3 G Stubbs-Bronson (M45) 20:53



Women: 1 M Mullineaux (W40) 23:54; 2 H Carter 24:56; 3 A Campbell (W40) 25:10



Overall (10km): 1 P Howard (St H Str, M35) 32:53; 2 J Kearsley (Wig D) 34:01; 3 L Overend 35:21



M60: 1 T Harvey 38:29



Women: 1 A Scales (OTCF) 40:23; 2 A Binder (Chorlton) 43:03; 3 A Bridle (Run4All) 43:18

TAVY 5km, Tavistock, October 21



Overall: 1 M Bradley (Ply, M35) 16:57; 2 D Warren (Plyms, M35) 17:14; 3 R Ezra-Ham (Tamar) 17:22



Women: 1 R Ezra-Ham (Tamar) 17:37; 2 J Gray (Tav) 19:22; 3 A Elliott (E Corn) 20:50



W55: 1 J Jeeves (Tav) 21:04

WHITE HORSE GALLOP MT, Westbury, Wiltshire, October 22

Overall (tough 7M): 1 S Nott (Calne) 47:12; 2 E Knudsen (Avon VR) 48:53; 3 J Stephens (Chipp) 49:28

Women: 1 E Monks (Soton) 57:35; 2 L Backhouse (T Bath) 58:24; 3 C Preece (Calne) 62:15

HOPE VALLEY RUN MT 8, Woolhope, October 22



Overall: 1 S Juson (Croft A) 51:14; 2 E Gwynne-Harris 52:18; 3 R Lawrence (Here C) 53:28



Women: 1 L Hands (Here C) 68:09; 2 S Askey (Here C, W55) 69:13; 3 R Ansfield (Wye V, W45) 70:23

STANDISH HALL TRAIL RACE 10km, Wigan, October 21



Overall: 1 D Annison 39:40; 2 K Kujawski (Acc, U20) 40:26; 3 J McLeod (Acc, M40) 40:45



Women: 1 M Jarvis (Wig D, W35) 48:26; 2 J Collins (Wig D, W60) 51:24; 3 H Smith (Billinge) 52:54

TRAIN TRACK 10km, Peel, October 21



Overall: 1 L Stennett (Nthn (IOM), U17) 36:00; 2 D Bignell (Western, M45) 37:03; 3 P Jennings 38:52



Women: 1 D Atherton 41:31; 2 S White 43:37; 3 J Lee (Manx FR) 43:45

YORKSHIRE TROD, Skipton, October 21-22



Overall (100km): 1 J Firth 14:10:17; 2 K Nash (W) 14:30:00; 3 I Challans 15:48:16



Women: 1 Nash 14:30:00; 2 D Stevens 16:30:56; 3 S Marshall 17:59:27



Overall (25km): 1 T Fryars 2:28:21; 2 J Wareing 2:33:16; 3 A Campbell 2:35:08



Women: 1 C Bonn 2:50:49; 2 H Seward (Skip, W55) 3:20:58; 3 S King 3:23:34

Overall (50km): 1 A Curtis 6:39:58; 2 O Williams 7:04:28; 3 F Steinmann 7:50:37

Women: 1 V Kerr 8:11:32; 2 G Wilkins 10:33:42; 3 A Walkington 10:33:45

WESTON PROM 5 (IncL JUNIOR MILE), Weston-super-Mare, October 19



Overall (5M): 1 C Moore (GWR) 26:30; 2 R Farley (Bitt) 26:33; 3 E Wallace (N Som, W) 26:43



Women: 1 Wallace 26:43; 2 E Gard (B&W) 31:33; 3 K Dicks (GWR) 32:08



W65: 1 J Harrison (B&W) 35:30; 2 J Orme (Portis) 39:31

Overall (1M): 1 S Barker (N Som, U17) 5:07; 2 J Bennett (U11) 5:19; 3 E Salter (Taun, U13) 5:24



Women: 1 E Lowe (N Som, U15) 5:48; 2 L Hawkins (U11) 7:14; 3 E Salter (U11) 8:27

RAY HALL MEMORIAL TRACK WALKS, Sutcliffe Park, October 22

Chris Snook won the men’s 5000m walk in a PB 20:35.30 to go second in the UK rankings for 2023.

Cameron Corbishley was less than 100 metres back in second with Luc Legon third in a PB.

UK Championships bronze medallist Abigail Jennings won the women’s 5000m walk in 24:36.60 from Pagan Spooner and Hannah Hopper.

Men: 50000W: 1 C Snook AFD 20:35.30; 2 C Corbishley M&M 20:53.10; 3 L Legon Bex 22:48.40; 4 M Crane Bex 23:54.30; 5 J Hobbs Ashf 24:12.00

SB

Women: 5000W: 1 A Jennings AFD 24:36.60; 2 P Spooner Hyde Park 25:23.70; 3 H Hopper Camb H 25:37.60; 4 G Manzotti Ton W50 27:25.90

5 J Benson Ash 29:23.42; 6 E Pontarollo Hyde Park H 29:35.14

U20 women: 5000W: 1 J Wilton Ashf 26:26.00

U15 girls 2000: 1 E Wilson Ashf 10:59.81

Fell races

BRITISH FELL & HILL RELAYS CHAMPIONSHIPS, Keswick, October 21

Although a record number of 248 teams were on the start line at Braithwaite Lodge, Cumbria, the first three male teams were separated by only 74 seconds.

The 2022 winners Dark Peak Fell Runners were first in a time of 3:30:00, just 18 seconds ahead of Keswick AC with Ambleside AC taking the bronze medals.

There was more daylight at the end of the women’s race, with 2021 winners Helm Hill Runners finishing five minutes ahead of 2022 gold medallists, Ambleside AC, with Black Combe in third place. Ambleside won the gold medals in both the male and female veteran categories in tight finishes.

The last leg saw experienced internationals Jacob Adkin of Keswick and Phillipa Williams of Dark Peak take the honours.

The championships were hosted by Keswick AC and sponsored by Pete Bland Sports.

Overall: 1 Dark Pk Alport 3:30:00 (C Williams 29:39, E Corden/N Lawson 77:55, J Crickmore/T Saville 66:19, F Grant 36:07); 2 Kesw 3:30:48 (M Lamb 28:02, J Battrick/B Townsend 74:55, M Atkinson/S Hebblethwaite 73:03, J Adkin 34:48); 3 Amble 3:31:14 (O Subuh-Symons 27:05, T Simpson/M Elkington 77:37, J Wright/S Leckey 70:35, B Sharrock 35:57); 4 Howg 3:38:36 (R Spalding 29:05, H Cooling/B van Dijk 78:44, S Fisher/A Thornton 71:33, F Roberts 39:14); 5 Helm H 3:41:19 (P Stock 31:36, T Lamont/C Richards 76:12, P Rutter/S Dixon 74:30, R Jebb 39:01); 6 Mat 3:43:13 (T Gill 28:54, Billy Cartwright/D Howarth 73:29, H Holmes/G Hopkinson 82:49, A Campbell 38:01); 7 Ochil 3:44:27; 8 C’thy 3:44:45; 9 Mercia 3:49:02; 10 Kesw B 3:51:44; 11 Helm H B 3;57:33; 12 Penn 3:59:18; 13 W’lands CC 4:00:17; 14 Dark Pk Bleak 4:00:40; 15 B Combe 4:02:02; 16 Amble (M40) 4:02:11; 17 C’thy (M40) 4:02:19; 18 Shett 4:02:35; 19 Hoppy Beer 4:03:45; 20 P&B 4:05:49; 21 Dark Pk (M40) 4:06:34; 22 Macc 4:07:33; 23 Calder V (M40) 4:7:47; 24 Chorlton 4:08:21; 25 Wharf (M40) 4:08:52

M40: 1 Amble 4:02:11 (J Helme 34:45, S Jacques/M Brindle 84:09, M Reedy/J Rylance 81:15, P Tierney 42:02); 2 C’thy 4:02:19 (A Macrae 32:01, J Britton/M Reid 87:56, A Fallas/E Sedman 79:23, D Flanagan 42:59); 3 Dark Pk 4:06:34 (J Halse 33:46, T Brunt/O Johnson 86:06, W Boothman/N Northrop 80:30, R Skrimshire 46:12); 4 Calder V 4:07:47; 5 Wharf 4:08:52; 6 Helm H 4:13:30

M50: 1 B’dale F 4:11:39 (B Bardsley 31:14, A Schofield/P Davies 92:34, M Roberts/S Birkenshaw 84:54, J Davies 42:57); 2 Helm Hill 4:27:12 (JL Barron 35:30, K Richmond/A Dunn 92:08, A Hearn/C Burrow 96:16, J Simon 43:18); 3 Dark Pk 4:32:47 (M Nolan 35:43, D Taylor/S Pyke 95:05, J Hunt/S Patton 92:30, M Robinson 49:29); 4 Amble 4:50:35; 5 Kesw 4:52:24; 6 Penn 4:54:01

V60 (inc. mixed): 1 Bowl 5:18:35 (D O’Duffy 47:05, M Johnson/N Hayhurst 1:41:01, P Johnson/L Warburton 1:50:28, A Welsh 60:01); 2 W’lands CC 5:19:20 (D Reid 38:53, D Dickson/I Thurlbeck 1:57:59, D Theaker/M Roper 1:53:01, M Anderson 49:27); 3 Dark Pk 5:25:04 (D Wilkinson 42:37, A Kay/G Rimmer 1:58:43, A Barnett/J Webber 1:52:59, J Batt 50:45); 4 Helm H 5:30:53; 5 Clay 5:40:07; 6 Mercia 5:45:30

Women: 1 Helm H 4:19:48 (E Gould 32:50, H Russell/S Taylor 92:45, J Oates/C Lumsden 91:26, S Dale 42:47); 2 Amble 4:24:47 (K Lord 34:55, L Osborn/C Powell 1:40:41, B Halcrow/N Beadle 87:10, S Adkin 42:01); 3 B Combe 4:29:20 (L Browne 37:03, A Lupton/C Taylor 95:10, H Orr/A Edwards 93:26, K Maltby 43:41); 4 C’thy 4:30:19 (K Dickson 34:01, H Page/N Lang 90:47, K Coombs/A McCavana 95:04, H Fallas 50:27); 5 Dark Pk 4:30:33 (H Clifford 37:35, D Berdeni/F Collett 1:43:39, L Robertson/A Watkinson-Powell 87:21, P Williams 41:58); 6 W’lands CC 4:42:16; 7 Kesw 4:48:59; 8 Shett 5:07:51; 9 Wharf 5:08:58; 10 Mercia 5:09:28; 11 Knave 5:10:59; 12 C’thy B 5:11:48; 13 Sadd 5:14:31; 14 P&B 5:17:21; 15 Dark Pk (W50) 5:18:22; 16 Penn 5:18:58; 17 Amble 5:19:43; 18 Hills Bt Tar 5:21:08; 19 Amble (W40) 5:22:48; 20 Dark Pk (W40) 5:23:11

W40: 1 Amble 5:22:48 (R Towe 42:12, H Robinson/S Verjee 1:47:10, J Reedy/J Brindle 1:51:30, A Gibbs 61:56); 2 Dark Pk 5:23:11 (L Howarth 51:58, S Fawcett/R Rose 1:48:02, K Baxter/M Hart 1:48:31, C Oliffe 54:40); 3 Bing 5:35:31 (S Flaherty 42:20, R Thackray/L Watson 2:07:34, J Buckley/D Edmondson 2:00:11, V Wilkinson 45:26); 4 Tod 5:46:42; 5 Calder V 6:01:25; 6 Kesw 6:04:00

W50: 1 Dark Pk 5:18:22 (P Wilkie 39:56, H Elmore/N Spinks 1:49:04, K Bryan-Jones/J Nolan 1:57:38, L Batt 51:44); 2 Kesw 5:56:14 (K Barker 46:15, K Cornforth/S Hodgson 2:11:29, H Davies/G Atkinson 1:53:15, S Illingworth 65:15); 3 Helm H 5:57:29 (M Robson 42:35, L Askew/C Cullinane 2:02:57, J Wilcox/J Cater 2:11:33, C Holden 60:24); 4 Amble 5:57:55

Mixed: Dark Pk 4:18:34 (A Gamble 39:48, C Smith/H Tait 1:42:49, A Mason/J Woodley 74:37, T Perry 41:20)

Fastest – Leg 1 (4.6km/470m asc/desc): Subuh-Symons 27:05

M40: S Bailey (Staffs M) 28:22

M50: Bardsley 31:14

M60: Reid 38:53

Women: S Willhoit (Mercia) 31:09

W50: Wilkie 39:56

Leg 2 (12.6km/1030m asc/desc): Cartwright/Howarth 73:29

M40: Jacques/Brindle 84:09

M50: Richmond/Dunn 92:08

M60: M Johnson/Hayhurst 1:41:01

Women: Page/Lang 90:47

W40: Robertson/Verjee 1:47:10

W50: Elmore/Spinks 1:49:04

Leg 3 (10km/705m asc/desc navigation): Crickmore/Saville 66:19

M40: Fallas/Sedman 79:23

M50: Roberts/Birkenshaw 84:54

M60: P Johnson/Warburton 1:50:28

Women: Halcrow/Beadle 87:10

W40: Baxter/Hart 1:48:31

W50: H Davies/Atkinson 1:53:15

Leg 4 (6.9km/560m asc/desc): J Adkin 34:48

M40: Hodgson 41:06

M50: J Davies 42:57

M60: Anderson 49:27

Women: Williams 41:58

W40: V Wilkinson 45:26

W50: L Batt 51:44

ANDREW HEYWOOD MEMORIAL WINDGATHER, Buxton, October 22

Overall (13.5M/2500ft): 1 K Collison (B’dale F, M40) 1:41:31; 2 J Williams (Dark Pk) 1:41:55; 3 B Hicks (Macc) 1:49:25; 4 J Ross (Staffs M) 1:50:47; 5 J Stubbs (Penn) 1:51:16; 6 A Beavers (Macc, M40) 1:52:21

M45: C Brearley (Holme) 1:53:39

M50: N Pettie (Macc) 2:04:02

M65: B Foreman (Mat) 2:04:50

M70: D Gould (Mercia) 2:45:06

Women:

1 A Haines (Totley, W40) 2:14:30; 2 H Bridger (Macc) 2:14:50; 3 C Cummings (Chorlton) 2:17:22; 4 S Willis (Bux, W40) 2:19:57

W50: S Beran 2:25:22

W55: A Lynes (Macc) 2:25:41

W60: J Granger (Staffs M) 2:53:32

WITHINS SKYLINE, Keighley, October 15

There were clear wins for Tom Adams and Hannah Russell.

Overall (6.2M/820ft): 1 T Adams (Ilkley, M40) 40:26; 2 J Cummings (Ilkley) 42:51; 3 A Smallwood (Bing) 44:28; 4 M Sennett (Wharf, M40) 45:53; 5 E Hassell (Wharf) 46:11; 6 M Boocock (P&B, U21) 47:07

M50: C McIntosh (P&B) 48:21

M60: A Smith (Barl) 56:35

M70: H Atkinson (Bing) 69:15

TEAM: Wharf 24

Women: 1 H Russell (Helm H) 48:31; 2 H Hardaker (K&C, W40) 53:07; 3 S Thackray (Bing) 53:49; 4 R Pymm (Sadd) 56:10

W50: J Greenhaigh (Lost) 62:29

W60: C Whitaker (Tod) 68:34

W70: A Baldwin (Stain) 69:24

TEAM: Sadd 27

» For more recent results, CLICK HERE

» Special Offer: Subscribe today and get your first three months for just £24.99 here