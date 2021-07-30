British sprinter cruises through 100m heat as team-mate Daryll Neita runs first-ever sub-11, while Jemma Reekie, Keely Hodgkinson and Alex Bell qualify for the 800m semi-finals

She may have finished merely runner-up in her heat, but Dina Asher-Smith looked untroubled as she clocked 11.07 (-0.1) behind American Teahna Daniels in the first round of the women’s 100m on the opening morning of track and field action at the Tokyo Olympics.

The British team captain showed no sign of the hamstring problem which kept her out of the Diamond League in Gateshead earlier this month, coming out of the blocks impressively and coolly pulling ahead of the field before relaxing through the final metres as Daniels eased past her to win.

Competing in a largely empty stadium and with friends and family staying up during the middle of the night in the UK to watch her, Asher-Smith said: “Today was just about making it through to the next round safely at the same time as knowing I’ve got another level to give tomorrow so I am really happy. And I do have another level – of course I do, it’s an Olympics.”

Asher-Smith knows things will get tougher, though. Moments later Elaine Thompson-Herah, the Olympic 100m and 200m champion, scorched to an impressive 10.82 (0.1) ahead of Mujinga Kambundji, the Swiss athlete clocking 10.95.

Then Marie- Josée Ta Lou of the Ivory Coast ran even faster as she equalled the African record with 10.78 (-0.3) ahead of Daryll Neita – the Briton smashing her 11.04 PB with 10.96.

A delighted Neita said: “I don’t want to say it, but it felt like it could have been better. [I’m] obviously really grateful and really happy for that first round, executing and getting a PB. Under 11 seconds is where you need to be heading into the final.

“I actually came here telling myself I have to be in that final,” she added. “I don’t see any way other than that, honestly, so this is a great stepping stone to that and this shows I can do it. I’m more than capable, so now it’s just about going back, recovering and getting ready for tomorrow.”

Not to be outdone, world champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce also clocked a swift time as she won her heat in 10.84 (1.3) as Ajla del Ponte ran a Swiss record of 10.91 behind.

Elsewhere, Blessing Okagbare won her heat comfortably in 11.04 as Britain’s Asha Philip finished second in 11.31 to qualify for the next round. “Job done, happy with the run… ish,” said Philip. “I wish I could do better but at the end of the day it’s all about qualifying for the next round and that’s what I did and I’m really happy for that.”

Half-milers negotiate first round

British middle-distance runners Jemma Reekie, Keely Hodgkinson and Alex Bell all made it through the first round of the women’s 800m heats, although Bell had to suffer for a few anxious moments as she qualified as one of the fastest losers.

Firstly Hodgkinson ran a solid race to finish runner-up in 2:01.59 behind American Raevyn Rogers, who clocked 2:01.42 to win their heat.

“I always hate first rounds,” said Hodgkinson, “but I’m happy to get my place for tomorrow and I’m ready to give it a go. You can never predict how the races go but I definitely learned a few things in there. That’ll be the biggest stage I’ve ever performed on, so I’m just going to take it round by round.”

Reekie made more of a statement with 1:59.97 to win her heat ahead of a fast finishing Ajee’ Wilson of the United States. “It wasn’t so much as laying down a marker with a win, it was just about getting through automatically and not having any issues,” said Reekie.

Bell was involved in a more dramatic race as she ran 2:00.96 in a contest won by Rose Mary Almanza of Cuba in 2:00.71. Deborah Rodriguez of Uruguay was runner-up, with Bell given the same time as Rababe Arafi of Morocco, although the verdict went to Arafi and, with only the first three being automatic qualifiers, it meant Bell was fourth and had a nervous wait before she found out she was through.

“It’s such a relief now to get back, get rested and then tomorrow night,” said Bell. “I had a plan A and a plan B and that’s the whole point of having back-up plans. Trust the process, trust your instincts and just ride that wave, that crazy wave I am on.

“I am delighted,” added Bell, who was a late addition to the team after Laura Muir opted not to compete over 800m. “This last month has been crazy, obviously not knowing if I was coming, feeling the lowest of the lows and then on the highest of the highs. I appreciate any race now!”

Nataya Goule of Jamaica was fastest of all – just ahead of Reekie – with a 1:59.83 victory in the second heat, whereas US prodigy Athing Mu also progressed with a 2:01.10 victory in heat four.

» For the latest athletics news, events coverage and updates, check out the AW homepage and our social media channels on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram