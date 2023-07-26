All you need to know from the London Stadium and Chelmsford, where one-lap star Mary Yemi John stands out

LONDON ATHLETICS MEET DIAMOND LEAGUE, Olympic Park, July 23



It was by far the greatest one day meeting ever seen in Britain in front of an enthusiastic 50,000 crowd and surprisingly good weather given the earlier forecast.

It was highlighted by world leads for Femke Bol, Noah Lyles, Jackline Chepkoech (steeplechase) and the Japanese 4x100m relay team. There were European records for Bol and Sifan Hassan and other area records for Letsile Tebogo (African 200m), Alicia Monson (American 5000m) and Catriona Bisset (Oceanian 800m record) and a British 200m record for Zharnel Hughes.

There were meeting records for Marie Josee Ta Lou (100m), Jemma Reekie (800m) , Gudaf Tsegay (5000m), Crouser (shot), Chepkoech, Bol and Lyles.

The meeting also featured the greatest in-depth 1500m in history (12 men inside 3:32 for the first time), a high quality women’s 5000m (the first time five have broken 14:20 and 12 have broken 14:50 in the same race), a superb domestic 800m (six Brits inside 1:45 bettering the previous best of three).

At 5000m there was a world under-20 record for Medina Eisa and a World under-18 best for Birke Haylom.

Matt Stonier (pictured between Neil Gourley and Yared Neguse) ran a UK under-23 1500m record of 3:31.30. It bettered Josh Kerr’s 3:31.32 from Doha in 2019 by 0.02 and note the 21 year-old Stonier ran quicker than Steve Cram (3:31.66) and Sebastian Coe (3:32.03) ran aged 22 (but too old for under-23s) when respectively a world champion and a world record-holder.

In the disability events there were victories for T47 Kevin Santos (10.78 100m), T38 Sophie Hahn (12.51 100m), Sam Kinghorn (T53 wheelchair 800m)

For a report of Zharnel Hughes UK 200m record click https://athleticsweekly.com/event-reports/zharnel-hughes-smashes-john-regis-british-200m-record-1039969965/

For a report of the middle distance races including Max Burgin’s 800m click here

For a report of Femke Bol click here

For a field events report click here

For a general report plus focus on Reekie’s victory click here

Men:

200 (1.6): 1 N Lyles (USA) 19.47; 2 L Tebogo (BOT) 19.50; 3 Z Hughes (SB) 19.73 (UK rec); 4 K King (USA) 20.01; 5 A Ogando (DOM) 20.14; 6 E Matadi (LBR) 20.35; 7 J Ferguson (Shef/Dearn) 20.44; 8 J Efoloko (Sale) 20.56

400: 1 W Van Niekerk (RSA) 44.36; 2 B Deadmon (USA) 44.40; 3 V Norwood (USA) 44.46; 4 M Hudson-Smith (Bir) 44.72; 5 L Scotch (BOT) 44.98; 6 R Willie (USA) 45.39; 7 L Bonevacia (NED) 45.51; 8 A Haydock-Wilson (WSEH) 45.59

800: 1 M Burgin (Hal) 1:43.85; 2 B Pattison (BMH) 1:44.02; 3 A Botterill (York) 1:44.75; 4 G Learmonth (Lass) 1:44.80; 5 T Randolph (Tam) 1:44.88; 6 E Hussey (Leeds C) 1:44.96; 7 A Davis (Phoe) 1:45.39; 8 R Sharman-Newell (BMH) 1:45.49; 9 S Reardon (B&B) 1:48.50; 10 Y Bizimana (VP&TH) 1:49.37

1500: 1 Y Nuguse (USA) 3:30.44; 2 N Nordas (NOR) 3:30.58; 3 N Gourley (Giff N) 3:30.60; 4 E Giles (Bir) 3:30.92; 5 M Stonier (Inv EK) 3:31.30; 6 S McSweyn (AUS) 3:31.42; 7 A Mechaal (ESP) 3:31.43; 8 T Cheruiyot (KEN) 3:31.44; 9 A Habz (FRA) 3:31.58; 10 S Tanner (NZL) 3:31.60; 11 M García (ESP) 3:31.68; 12 A Spencer (AUS) 3:31.81; 13 C Hocker (USA) 3:32.14; 14 A Coscoran (IRL) 3:32.42; 15 G Mills (Phoe) 3:35.76

110H (1.3): 1 G Holloway (USA) 13.01; 2 S Izumiya (JPN) 13.06; 3 J Britt (USA) 13.25; 4 H Parchment (JAM) 13.26; 5 T Ojora (WSEH) 13.27; 6 J Zeller (Brack) 13.82; 7 F Crittenden (USA) 14.83

4×100: 1 JPN 37.80; 2 Great Britain 38.00; 3 Great Britain B 38.14; 4 GER 38.21; 5 SUI 38.53; 6 AUS 38.62; 7 DEN 39.16; – NED DNF

HJ: 1 J Harrison (USA) 2.35; 2 M Barshim (QAT) 2.33; 3 T Carmoy (BEL) 2.27; 3 J Clarke-Khan (TVH) 2.27; 5 A Protsenko (UKR) 2.24; 6 H Kerr (NZL) 2.24; 7 T Potye (GER) 2.20; 8 D Thomas (BAH) 2.20; 9 J Baden (AUS) 2.16

SP: 1 R Crouser (USA) 23.07; 2 T Walsh (NZL) 22.58; 3 J Kovacs (USA) 21.87; 4 P Otterdahl (USA) 21.74; 5 J Gill (NZL) 21.11; 6 F Mihaljevic (CRO) 21.06; 7 T Stanek (CZE) 21.04; 8 L Fabbri (ITA) 20.97; 9 S Lincoln (York) 20.48

DT: 1 D Ståhl (SWE) 67.03; 2 M Denny (AUS) 66.77; 3 K Ceh (SLO) 66.02; 4 A Rose (SAM) 65.56; 5 A Gudžius (LTU) 65.47; 6 L Okoye (Croy) 62.59; 7 S Mattis (USA) 61.83; 8 S Pettersson (SWE) 61.48

Women:

100 (1.2): 1 M Ta Lou (CIV) 10.75; 2 D Asher-Smith (B&B) 10.85; 3 S Jackson (JAM) 10.94; 4 D Neita (Camb H) 10.96; 5 A Hobbs (USA) 10.99; 6 T Terry (USA) 10.99; 7 M Jefferson (USA) 11.09; 8 A Strachan (BAH) 11.13

800: 1 J Reekie (Kilb) 1:57.30; 2 N Goule-Toppin (JAM) 1:57.61; 3 H Nakaayi (UGA) 1:57.62; 4 C Bisset (AUS) 1:57.78; 5 K Snowden (Herne H) 1:58.00; 6 R Lamote (FRA) 1:58.64; 7 R Rogers (USA) 1:58.98; 8 S Hurta-Klecker (USA) 2:03.98

5000: 1 G Tsegay (ETH) 14:12.29; 2 B Chebet (KEN) 14:12.92; 3 S Hassan (NED) 14:13.42; 4 M Eisa (ETH) 14:16.54; 5 A Monson (USA) 14:19.45; 6 B Haylom (ETH) 14:37.94; 7 M Wudu (ETH) 14:39.36; 8 N Battocletti (ITA) 14:41.30; 9 K Grøvdal (NOR) 14:45.24; 10 S Getachew (ETH) 14:46.25; 11 E Henes (USA) 14:47.15; 12 M Koster (NED) 14:47.52; 13 T Gateri (KEN) 14:53.62; 14 G Gebrzihair (ETH) 14:54.01; 15 M Keith (I’ness) 14:56.98; 16 J Andrews (USA) 15:04.39; 17 J Warner-Judd (B’burn) 15:06.21

400H: 1 F Bol (NED) 51.45; 2 J Russell (JAM) 53.75; 3 S Little (USA) 53.76; 4 R Clayton (JAM) 53.97; 5 J Knight (WSEH) 54.09; 6 V Tkachuk (UKR) 54.25; 7 A Ryzhykova (UKR) 54.53; 8 G Woodruff (PAN) 55.52

3000SC: 1 J Chepkoech (KEN) 8:57.35; 2 B Chepkoech (KEN) 9:04.34; 3 A Pratt (Sale) 9:16.10; 4 C Wayment (USA) 9:17.21; 5 F Renouard (FRA) 9:19.07; 6 K Gear (USA) 9:25.49; 7 A Konieczek (POL) 9:30.19; 8 J Hvid (DEN) 9:33.40; 9 I Sánchez-Escribano (ESP) 9:33.64; 10 M Finn (IRL) 9:34.76; 11 E Bird (SB) 9:59.12; 12 P Tank (Ply) 10:05.59

4×100: 1 NED 42.38; 2 USA 42.47; 3 Great Britain 42.59; 4 Great Britain B 42.92; 5 AUS 43.46; 6 BEL 43.90; – GER DNF

PV: 1 W Murto (FIN) 4.80; 2 K Moon (USA) 4.80; 3 T Šutej (SLO) 4.71; 4 N Kennedy (AUS) 4.71; 5 A Stefanidi (GRE) 4.62; 6 R Bruni (ITA) 4.51; 6 S Morris (USA) 4.51; 8 M Caudery (TVH) 4.51; 9 A Newman (CAN) 4.36; – H Bradshaw (B’burn) NH

LJ: 1 Q Burks (USA) 6.98/0.6; 2 B Buschkuehl (AUS) 6.72; 3 T Davis-Woodhall (USA) 6.72; 4 J Sawyers (Stoke) 6.67/-1.6; 5 K Johnson-Thompson (Liv H) 6.60/1.2; 6 M Bekh-Romanchuk (UKR) 6.52/-0.6; 7 I Vuleta (SRB) 6.51/-1.8; 8 L Oro Melo (BRA) 6.28/-1.0

Disability events

Men:

100: (0.3): 1 K Santos (Norw) 10.78; 2 Z Shaw (Clee) 10.88; 3 Z Skinner (GBR) 11.04; 4 T Young (Lough S) 11.12; 5 E Oyinbo-Coker (NEB) 11.13; 6 O Abidogun (Horw) 11.44; 7 J Ledger (DSW) 11.65

1500: 1 B Sandilands (Fife) 3:52.95; 2 O Miller (Fife) 3:55.54; 3 L Nuttall (Charn) 3:58.55; 4 K O’Hara (Have) 4:01.77; 5 S Bryce (VPCG) 4:01.98; 6 D Wolff (E&E) 4:02.73; 7 A Milles (SMR, U20) 4:13.61

1500WC: 1 N Maguire (Kirkby AC) 3:14.01; 2 D Sidbury (Sutt) 3:14.02; 3 M McCabe (Sutt) 3:16.89; 4 M Jomni (Weir Arc) 3:17.22; 5 J Smith (Sutt) 3:17.40; 6 J Hartley (Cov) 3:19.27

Women:

100 (-0.2): 1 S Hahn (Charn) 12.51; 2 V Levitt (Hynd) 13.11; 3 M Down (Hale, U17) 13.12; 4 B Jackson (Harl, U20) 14.17; 5 M Lyle (Tm E Loth) 14.62; 6 I Oates (Darl) 16.08

800WC: 1 S Kinghorn (Red S) 1:46.57; 2 L Bayekula (BEL) 1:46.85; 3 H Cockroft (Leeds C) 1:47.11; 4 S Bocquet (IRL) 1:51.55; 5 E Rainbow-Cooper (Weir Arc) 1:51.78; 6 M Woods (Red S) 1:52.07; 7 F André (Weir Arc) 2:12.93

Club Connect Relays

U20 men: 4×100: 1 HW 41.52; 2 Croy 41.93; 3 SB 42.06; 4 B&B 42.82; 5 Harrow 43.25; 6 Herne H 44.51; – BFTTA DNF; – Camb H DNF

U17: 4×100: 1 BFTTA 41.20; 2 SB 41.23; 3 B&B 42.23; 4 Herne H 43.09; 5 Have 43.49; 6 HW 43.50; 7 Croy 49.34; 8 Harrow 49.39

U20 women: 4×100: 1 Harrow 45.90; 2 Herne H 46.24; 3 Croy 48.00; 4 SB 48.40; 6 Camb H 50.07; 7 B&B 54.20; – Hercules Wimbledon DQ

U17: 4×100: 1 BFTTA 47.48; 2 B&B 47.57; 3 Camb H 47.61; 4 Croy 47.81; 5 SB 48.56; 6 Have 50.24; 7 Harrow 51.05; – HW DNF

Full results on Power of 10 here

ENGLAND ATHLETICS SENIOR & DISABILITY CHAMPIONSHIPS, Chelmsford, July 22-23



On the weekend Britain was hosting it’s greatest ever one day meeting, top class performances were generally in short supply at a blustery Chelmsford.

World under-20 and European under-23 400m champion Yemi Mary John impressed with a 51.55 with Emily Newnham taking a whole second off of her PB with 52.15 which places her fourth all-time among British juniors (only Linsey McDonald, John and Donna Hartley remain ahead.)

Seren Bundy-Davies ran her fastest 400m since competing in the Rio Olympics seven years ago with a 52.49 in third.

Dan Putnam won the men’s 400m in 46.41 while Jacob Paul won the 400m hurdles in 49.99 ahead of Jack Lawrie’s Scottish record 50.04.

While entries were good in the sprints, incredibly only two women contested the 800m!

The 1500m entry was much better and the 2017 European junior 800m champion Khahisa Mhlanga set a two second PB of 4:12.84 as she led home a field of 13.

Aided by a huge 5.3mps tailwind, Jude Bright Davies achieved his longest ever triple jump of 16.50m though his legal best remains as 16.28m.

24 years ago Tosin Oke won the European junior title for Britain (though later finished seventh for Nigeria in the 2012 Olympics) and now aged 42, he finished second with a wind-assisted 16.10m, his longest jump for five years.

Youcef Zatat achieved his first ever 19m throw in the shot which moved him to 14th all-time in the UK and he won by over two metres.

Former world junior champion Jake Norris won the hammer with a 73.93m throw, his second longest ever only bettered by his British Championships 74.75m.

Nick Percy, who as in a high enough World Athletics’ ranking spot for them to offer British Athletics a place for Budapest might have hoped for a spot in the discus event at the London Stadium, won the discus by four metres with a 62.10m throw – just under half a metre less than Lawrence Okoye threw in the Diamond League.

The women’s event went the way of Zara Obamakinwa who had already won the under-20 title this summer and finished third in the British senior Championships.

Charlie Myers won the men’s vault with a 5.32m leap.

There were some keenly contested disability events though the sports bigger names were in action at the London Stadium.

Men:

100 (-1.0): 1 N Walsh (Sale) 10.49; 2 R Glave (Croy) 10.57; 3 K Awe (Inv EK) 10.64; 4 J Nwawulor (Harrow) 10.82; 5 D Offiah (TVH) 10.88; 6 J Smith (B&W) 10.94; 7 A Cross (C&C) 10.95; – D Brooks (Yate) DNF. Ht1 (-0.8): 1 R Glave (Croy) 10.50; 2 J Smith (B&W) 10.66; 3 J Nwawulor (Harrow) 10.73; 4 A Cross (C&C) 10.75; 5 B To (Bolt) 10.99; 6 S Singh (E&H) 11.06; – S Osewa (Belg) DNS. Ht2 (-0.1): 1 N Walsh (Sale) 10.57; 2 D Brooks (Yate) 10.75; 3 K Opara (Linc W) 10.87; 4 T Wild (SB) 10.88; 5 J Chambers (Bir) 10.93; 6 D Ogali (Harrow) 10.95; 7 A Akinboh (Col H) 11.10; 8 A Wright (M&M) 11.29. Ht3 (-2.2): 1 K Awe (Inv EK) 10.74; 2 D Offiah (TVH) 10.88; 3 A Da Silva (Card) 11.01; 4 C Anuyagu (NEB) 11.05; 5 M Damoah (B&B) 11.08; 6= D Moore (B&R) 11.20; 6= F Awe (WSEH) 11.20; 8 A Hanson (Harrow) 11.21. Ht1 (-1.7): 1 S Samuel (NEB) 11.84; 2 N Mitchell (BKS) 12.35; 3 M Facey-Dell (Shef/Dearn) 13.07; 4 R Goodwin (Roth) 13.99; 5 J Strong (SNH) 14.62. Ht2 (-1.1): 1 A Junior (BKS) 11.99; 2 J Mitchell (BKS) 13.28; 3 R Boothe (Manc H) 14.47; 4 F Owen (I’ness) 17.28.

P1 (-1.4): 1 R Goodwin (Roth) 14.16; 2 R Boothe (Manc H) 14.25; 3 J Strong (SNH) 14.64; 4 F Owen (I’ness) 17.77

P2 (-4.0): 1 S Samuel (NEB) 12.14; 2 A Junior (BKS) 12.26; 3 N Mitchell (BKS) 12.68; 4 J Mitchell (BKS) 13.49; 5 M Facey-Dell (Shef/Dearn) 13.70

100WC: r1 (-1.7): 1 H Shawwal (Weir Arc) 17.26; 2 J Edwards (Weir Arc) 19.04. r2: 1 H Shawwal (Weir Arc) 19.76

200 (-0.3): 1 L Dorrell (AFD) 21.09; 2 B Snaith (NEB) 21.24; 3 J Williams (Harrow) 21.42; 4 J Watson-Brown (SB) 21.46; 5 T Panton (Woking) 21.59; 6 B Swift (Lough S) 21.63; 7 K Aiken (SB) 21.66; 8 E Blackman (Corby) 21.92. Ht1 (0.0): 1 L Dorrell (AFD) 21.47; 2 J Williams (Harrow) 21.60; 3 J Watson-Brown (SB) 21.68; 4 T Panton (Woking) 21.73; 5 P Lyon (SB) 21.85; 6 J Chambers (Bir) 22.11; 7 M Alvarez (Yeov O) 22.16; 8 M Harris (G&G) 22.45. Ht2 (-2.9): 1 B Snaith (NEB) 21.22; 2 K Aiken (SB) 21.61; 3 B Swift (Lough S) 21.67; 4 E Blackman (Corby) 21.68; 5 C Nealon-Richards (Cov, U20) 21.90; 6 A Cross (C&C) 22.24; 7 K Matysiak (Bir, U20) 22.25; 8 A Wright (M&M) 23.33.

P1 (-2.6): 1 A Junior (BKS) 24.23; 4 N O’Mara (BKS) 25.60; 2 D Harris (Read) 25.80; 3 M Facey-Dell (Shef/Dearn) 27.36; 5 F Owen (I’ness) 31.36

P2 (-0.4): 2 J Mitchell (BKS) 26.26; 3 J Mazzone Boomsma (Glouc) 26.70; 4 M Bates (Donc, M45) 27.63; 1 J Strong (SNH) 29.96; 5 R Goodwin (Roth) 30.02

400: 1 D Putnam (B&B) 46.41; 2 L Thompson (Shef/Dearn) 46.62; 3 K Alexander (Jag) 46.81; 4 C Neal (Harrow) 47.08; 5= B Hawkes (Leam) 47.26; 5= J Campbell (WG&EL) 47.26; 7 M Pamphile (R&N) 47.62. Ht1: 1 D Putnam (B&B) 46.73; 2 J Campbell (WG&EL) 47.40; 3 M Pamphile (R&N) 47.42; 4 J Hocking (Traff) 48.28; 5 H Dalbal (Shef/Dearn) 48.43; 6 J Clarke (WSEH) 49.73. Ht2: 1 T Harries (Phoe) 46.38; 2 K Alexander (Jag) 46.84; 3 C Neal (Harrow) 47.51; 4 K Eland (Ton) 47.92; 5 B Lawton (Spen, U20) 48.03; 6 M Agnimel (Have) 48.91. Ht3: 1 L Thompson (Shef/Dearn) 47.35; 2 B Hawkes (Leam) 47.68; 3 M Shonibare (VP&TH) 47.81; 4 B Wells (Yate) 48.49; 5 J Hoyle (TVH) 48.64; 6 L Sargent (Cov) 49.43; 7 T Hunter (Sale) 49.58. Ht1: 1 E Kirby (N Abb) 52.02; 2 N Mitchell (BKS) 56.32; 3 N O’Mara (BKS) 56.44; 4 T Markham (NEB) 58.33; 5 D McKerlich (Card) 67.84. Ht2: 1 P Reid (B&B) 54.10; 2 C Coles (Salis) 55.21; 3 D Harris (Read) 56.66; 4 F Owen (I’ness) 70.43

P1: 1 D Harris (Read) 56.63; 2 T Markham (NEB) 58.36; 3 D McKerlich (Card) 68.83; 4 F Owen (I’ness) 72.08

P2: 1 E Kirby (N Abb) 51.32; 2 P Reid (B&B) 52.08; 3 C Coles (Salis) 55.00; 4 N Mitchell (BKS) 56.98; 5 N O’Mara (BKS) 59.80

400WC: 1 H Shawwal (Weir Arc) 69.72

800: 1 J Davies (Bath) 1:51.20; 2 M Wilson (Sun) 1:52.09; 3 C Byron (Bir) 1:52.62; 4 S Davey (Worc) 1:53.65; 5 J Chambers (Ton) 1:53.88; 6 D Eugene (Ips) 1:55.92.

1500: 1 J Gumm (Phoe) 3:55.39; 2 B Moore (WSEH) 3:55.66; 3 A Moore (WSEH) 3:55.96; 4 A Peacock (BRAT) 3:56.84; 5 B Murphy (Ton) 3:57.13; 6 J Kay (Bolt) 3:57.19; 7 J McCrae (Hallam) 3:59.70; 8 R Serif (Vale R) 4:18.61

P: 1 B Ballard (Hunts) 4:08.66; 2 J McKibbin (N Dev) 4:09.45; 3 O White (Ton) 4:43.15; 5 L Johnson (HW) 4:55.25; 4 S Delaney (Armagh) 5:01.38

5000: 1 A Manthorpe (Shef/Dearn) 14:20.44; 2 J Gray (C&C) 14:23.95; 3 A Kinloch (Ton) 14:35.41; 4 S Gebreselassie (Belg) 14:41.78; 5 E Buck (Newk) 14:51.32; 6 J Rowe (TVH) 15:01.73

110H (-1.7): 1 M Perera (Harrow) 14.19; 2 W Ritchie-Moulin (Bir) 14.31; 3 S Clarke (C&C) 14.73; 4= R Woolgar (B’mth) 14.92; 4= G Vaughan (WG&EL) 14.92; 6 B Reed (Chelm) 14.94; 7 D Aryeetey (Harrow) 15.18; 8 A Parkinson (Sale) 15.85. Ht1 (-2.5): 1 M Perera (Harrow) 14.25; 2 G Vaughan (WG&EL) 14.91; 3 R Woolgar (B’mth) 15.08; 4 A Parkinson (Sale) 15.36; 5 D Naylor (C&N) 15.48. Ht2 (-1.9): 1 W Ritchie-Moulin (Bir) 14.55; 2 S Clarke (C&C) 15.16; 3 D Aryeetey (Harrow) 15.26; 4 B Reed (Chelm) 15.31; – M Behan (Crusaders Athletic Club) DQ

Dec 110H: (-0.8): 1 E Bradley (Sale) 14.29.

400H: 1 J Paul (WSEH) 49.99; 2 J Lawrie (WG&EL) 50.04; 3 M Mokaya (Notts) 50.10; 4 S Clarke (C&C) 51.76; 5 B Schofield (Gate) 51.92; 6 J Greenhalgh (Shef/Dearn) 52.70; 7 J Faulds (R&N) 53.12; 8 H Christian (G&G, U20) 53.56. Ht1: 1 M Mokaya (Notts) 50.83; 2 J Paul (WSEH) 52.24; 3 B Schofield (Gate) 53.01; 4 H Christian (G&G, U20) 54.01; 5 P Lockwood (Lewes) 54.06; 6 S Garrett (SB) 54.75. Ht2: 1 J Lawrie (WG&EL) 52.13; 2 S Clarke (C&C) 52.47; 3 J Greenhalgh (Shef/Dearn) 52.71; 4 J Faulds (R&N) 54.03; 5 D Aryeetey (Harrow) 55.91; 6 C Johnson (Hallam, U20) 56.44

3000SC: 1 L Mills (B&B) 9:07.97; 2 S Costley (Soton) 9:09.53; 3 M Campion (Notts) 9:16.49; 4 J Stolberg (BRAT) 9:16.75; 5 D Eckersley (K&P, M35) 9:20.04; 6 G Phillips (Donc) 9:21.29; 7 Z Cohen (High) 9:23.22; 8 L Harknett (Orion) 9:27.71

5000W: 1 G Thomas (Ton) 21:28.77; 2 C Corbishley (M&M) 21:51.46; 3 C Snook (AFD) 22:09.48; 4 L Legon (Bexley) 23:41.45

HJ: 1 D Duruaku (Harrow) 2.10; 2 D Ogbechie (High) 2.10; 3 L Ball (Yate, U20) 2.07; 4 A Brooks (Yate) 2.03; 5 J Heath (Shef/Dearn) 2.03; 6= T Hewes (Chelm) 1.98; 6= C Husbands (B&R) 1.98; 8 A Jones (Soton) 1.98; 9 H Whyley (Notts) 1.98; 10 T Andrews (Harrow) 1.93; 11 S Jones (Liv H) 1.88; 12 T Nichols (Harrow, M35) 1.88; – E Okantah (Army) NM

PV: 1 C Myers (Birt) 5.32; 2 E Walsh (SB) 5.02; 3 J Phipps (Bir) 4.92; 4 N Cole (Shef/Dearn) 4.82; 5 O Heard (Harrow) 4.72; 6 K Kapur-Walton (Leigh) 4.37; 7 W Lane (Shef/Dearn, U20) 4.37; – A Hague (Shef/Dearn) NH

LJ: 1 A Yeo (KuH) 7.57/4.4; 2 O Anochirionye (TVH) 7.52/2.1; – O Anochirionye (TVH) 7.16/1.8; 3 S Danson (Traff, U20) 7.05/3.2 (6.97/0.9); 4 J Woods (SB) 6.90/1.7.

P: 1 L Sinnott (B’mth, M40) 6.08/2.4; – L Sinnott (B’mth, M40) 5.99/1.1; 2 S Jose (Corn) 5.87/3.1; – S Jose (Corn) 5.71/1.5; 3 N Mitchell (BKS) 5.17/0.2; 4 M Bates (Donc, M45) 5.02/2.3; 6 J Mitchell (BKS) 4.50/1.8; 7 N O’Mara (BKS) 4.20/1.1; 5 R Boothe (Manc H) 4.11/3.5; – R Boothe (Manc H) 3.71/1.6

TJ: 1 J Bright-Davies (TVH) 16.50/5.3; 2 T Oke (WG&EL, M40) 16.10/2.9; 3 A Yeo (KuH) 15.92/3.6; – T Oke (WG&EL, M40) 15.82/1.2; – A Yeo (KuH) 15.36/0.5; 4 J Woods (SB) 15.06/2.2; 5 M Alajiki (Ashf, U20) 14.64/4.5; 6 S Okome (Sale) 14.61/1.7; 7 E Dodoo (B&B) 14.13/3.1; – M Alajiki (Ashf, U20) 14.08/1.8; 8 A James (Leic C) 13.89/1.6; – E Dodoo (B&B) 13.84/1.5

SP: 1 Y Zatat (WG&EL) 19.04; 2 A Knight (Soton) 16.93; 3 G Beard (NEB, M40) 16.60; 4 D Claydon (B&B) 15.04; 5 O Muskwe (Rad, M35) 14.94; 6 S Jones (Traff) 14.35; 7 J Ward (Hallam) 13.89; – G Thompson (SB) NM. D: 1 H Kendall (Ton) 14.30; 2 L Church (Ton) 13.97; 3 H Lord (Sale) 13.52; 4 C Moncur (SB) 12.76; 5 E Bradley (Sale) 12.49; 6 W Hodi (Liv H) 10.85

P: 1 F Zamparelli (Corn) 13.41; 2 D Chapman (Wig D) 7.72; 3 D Lightowler (BKS) 6.01

SP: F64: 1 R Bradley (Chelm, M35) 8.87

SP: F55: 1 C O’Hare (Chelm) 8.03

SF: 1 J Shakib (E&H, M35) 12.43; 2 M Fiore (Ports) 7.95

CT: 1 S Miller (Gate, M40) 27.33

DT: 1 N Percy (SB) 62.10; 2 G Thompson (SB) 57.53; 3 D Claydon (B&B) 51.00; 4 D Aladese (B&B) 49.88; 5 E Sheridan (Liv H) 48.78; 6 C Scott (Soton, M35) 48.45; 7 M Plowman (Yeov O, M35) 47.67; 8 O Muskwe (Rad, M35) 46.65; 9 J Martin (Gate) 44.87; 10 R Vaughan (SB) 44.48; 11 N Wedderman (Liv H) 44.46

T20: 1 F Zamparelli (Corn) 35.39. DT: 2 R Bradley (Chelm, M35) 26.83

DT: F56: 1 J Shakib (E&H, M35) 40.26

HT: 1 J Norris (WSEH) 73.93; 2 C Murch (Bir) 71.93; 3 B Hawkes (B&B) 68.13; 4 J Paget (TVH) 67.61; 5 T Head (NEB) 65.88; 6 O Graham (SB) 58.32; 7 P Cassidy (G&G) 58.30; 8 A Warner (NEB) 57.11

JT: 1 K Brown (Chelm) 68.83; 2 P Brinton-Quinn (Have) 64.42; 3 F Bishop-Timings (R&N) 62.60; 4 O Wright (York) 61.63; 5 J Foot (Orion) 59.67; 6 C Martin (Harrow) 59.57; 7 J Dibble (Yeov O) 57.71; 8 C Lacy (Camb H) 53.48.

Dec: 1 L Church (Ton) 7660 (11.66/-1.1 6.95w/3.3 13.97 2.02 50.69 14.80/-0.8 43.92 4.73 53.89 4:34.77); 2 H Kendall (Ton) 7616 (11.13/-1.1 7.18/+5.0 14.30 1.90 48.17 15.15/-0.8 41.66 4.23 55.35 4:39.15); 3 H Lord (Sale) 7254 (11.59/-1.1 6.78w/2.7 13.52 1.87 50.07 16.14/-0.8 37.44 4.23 59.64 4:19.21); 4 E Bradley (Sale) 7187 (11.40/-1.1 7.08/+1.1 12.49 1.81 49.13 14.29/-0.8 38.09 4.43 48.02 4:54.68); 5 C Moncur (SB) 6775; – W Hodi (Liv H) DNF

U20: DT: 1 R Allen (NEB) 53.81

Women:

100 (-1.8): 1 D Kuypers (B&B) 11.88; 2 E Modeste (E&H) 11.90; 3 D Walker (Bir) 11.94; 4 S Malone (Jag) 12.05; 5 A Honey (AFD, U20) 12.09; 6 J Eduwu (S Lon, U20) 12.12; 7 S Papps (WSEH) 12.28; – S Griffiths (Bir) DQ. Ht1 (-3.2): 1 D Walker (Bir) 12.07; 2 A Honey (AFD, U20) 12.12; 3 S Malone (Jag) 12.16; 4 S Folorunso (Gate, U20) 12.32; 5 R Tjernagel (E&H) 12.34. Ht2 (-1.2): 1 E Modeste (E&H) 11.90; 2 S Papps (WSEH) 12.08; 3 J Eduwu (S Lon, U20) 12.21; 4= S Hylton (B&B) 12.26; 4= S King (Herne H, U20) 12.26; 6 R Jeggo (Col H) 12.36. Ht3 (-2.3): 1 D Kuypers (B&B) 12.17; 2 S Griffiths (Bir) 12.25; 3 S Grace (Norw) 12.39; 4 A Ellis (E&H) 12.52; 5 D Aderinto (Camb H) 12.53; 6 S Downie (Jag, W35) 12.97

P1 (-2.2): 1 H Bartlett (Norw) 14.02; 2 B Jackson (Harl, U20) 14.70; 3 R Porter (Herts P, U17) 15.13; 4 D Okoh (Chelm) 15.37

P2 (-2.8): 1 H Bartlett (Norw) 14.26; 2 B Jackson (Harl, U20) 14.74; 3 R Porter (Herts P, U17) 15.28; 4 D Okoh (Chelm) 15.56

100FR (-1.7): 1 C Denman (Glouc) 20.06

200 (-0.3): 1 L Evans (B&B) 23.82; 2 R Bennett (Sale) 24.01; 3 D Kuypers (B&B) 24.14; 4 B Ironside (B’mth) 24.21; 5 S Banjo (NEB) 24.25; 6 P Malik (Harrow) 24.80; 7 D Walker (Bir) 25.33; 8 S Downie (Jag, W35) 26.03. Ht1 (-2.4): 1 G Morgan (Card Arch) 26.49; 2 B Bovell (G&G, U20) 26.52; 3 L Darcey (BMH) 27.07; – K Burr (VPCG) DNF. Ht2 (-2.4): 1 A McCauley (Lisb) 25.59; 2 L Evans (Card) 25.82; 3 J Morrish (BMH) 26.34; 4 L Davey (Swan) 26.38; 5 M Hutton (E&E) 27.02

T46 (-2.3): 1 D O’Connell (Linc W, W35) 30.83

400: 1 Y John (WG&EL) 51.55; 2 E Newnham (SB, U20) 52.15; 3 S Bundy-Davies (Traff) 52.49; 4 H Kelly (Bolt) 52.52; 5 F Roberts (Menai) 53.58; 6 E Blakey (Der) 54.76; – M Abichi (E&H) DNS; – S Harry (Belg) DNS. Ht1: 1 S Bundy-Davies (Traff) 52.73; 2 M Abichi (E&H) 54.69; 3 F Roberts (Menai) 54.90; 4 L Clark (Win) 56.62; 5 A Root (Ton) 56.77. Ht2: 1 Y John (WG&EL) 52.68; 2 E Newnham (SB, U20) 53.23; 3 H Kelly (Bolt) 53.28; 4 E Blakey (Der) 54.71; 5 S Harry (Belg) 54.87

T20/46: 1 F Olszowka (Bexley) 64.25; 2 D O’Connell (Linc W, W35) 67.57. 400FR: 1 C Denman (Glouc) 88.89

800: 1 E Simpson (Shef/Dearn) 2:09.29; 2 S Huxham (Hallam) 2:10.21

1500: 1 K Mhlanga (Herts P) 4:12.84; 2 P Stone (M’bro) 4:19.71; 3 M Butterworth (Donc) 4:23.89; 4 T Simpson (Shef/Dearn) 4:26.24; 5 H Hall (Win, W35) 4:26.72; 6 I Cotham (W&B) 4:27.92; 7 L Gilbert (WG&EL) 4:28.48; 8 A Eykelbosch (Dac) 4:30.63; 9 H Parker (E&H) 4:33.48; 10 E Howsham (Read) 4:33.92; 11 E Moyes (AFD) 4:34.73; 12 S Wigfield-Turner (Hallam, U20) 4:40.20; 13 J Varley (PNV) 4:46.16

P: 1 E Barry (Kesw, U17) 5:25.07; 2 J Lacey (S’end) 5:34.79; 3 R O’Rourke (Have) 5:38.79

100H (-0.5): 1 I Wakefield (Harrow) 13.50; 2 A Barrett (Traff) 13.52; 3 M Jessop (SB) 13.56; 4 J Blundell (B&W) 13.66; 5 J Clark (Traff) 14.00; 6 C Walker (York) 14.21; 7 Y Uwakwe (E&H) 14.78; – J Tappin (TVH) DNS. Ht1 (-3.5): 1 J Blundell (B&W) 13.70; 2 A Barrett (Traff) 13.98; 3 C Walker (York) 14.11; 4 K Holt (K&P, U20) 14.52; 5 E Barber (Wells) 14.75; 6 S Connolly (N Down) 14.86; – S Gammell (Wat, U20) DNF. Ht1 (0.6): 1 L Evans (Card) 14.10; 2 A McCauley (Lisb) 14.76; 3 L Darcey (BMH) 14.86; 4 M Hutton (E&E) 14.97. Ht2 (-0.3): 1 I Wakefield (Harrow) 13.41; 2 M Jessop (SB) 13.87; 3 J Clark (Traff) 14.13; 4 J Tappin (TVH) 14.15; 5 Y Uwakwe (E&H) 14.44; 6 Z Lucas (Notts) 14.54. Ht2 (1.2): 1 G Morgan (Card Arch) 14.24; 2 B Bovell (G&G, U20) 14.58; 3 J Morrish (BMH) 14.89; 4 L Davey (Swan) 15.14; 5 K Burr (VPCG) 15.86

400H: 1 H McLean (SB) 56.38; 2 J Tappin (TVH) 56.56; 3 E Okoro (Bir) 57.06; 4 O Brennan (WSEH) 58.36; 5 M Coxon (Roth) 58.40; 6 C Walker (York) 59.40; 7 A Hill (B&B) 59.97; 8 S Elliss (B&B) 60.15. Ht1: 1 H McLean (SB) 57.88; 2 O Brennan (WSEH) 59.03; 3 C Walker (York) 59.19; 4 A Hill (B&B) 59.68; 5 L Clifford (Soton) 59.93; 6 S Fisher (Notts) 64.01; 7 L Robinson (Bir) 66.27. Ht2: 1 E Okoro (Bir) 57.59; 2 J Tappin (TVH) 57.60; 3 S Elliss (B&B) 58.85; 4 M Coxon (Roth) 59.06; 5 C Clark (Chelm) 61.96; 6 J Mitchell (WG&EL) 62.88; 7 K Hulme (Shrews) 63.32

3000SC: 1 A Murray-Gourlay (Taun) 10:18.97; 2 M Collings (Woking) 10:50.92

5000W: 1 A Jennings (AFD) 24:37.35; 2 H Hopper (Camb H) 25:05.27; 3 A Hughes (Taun, U20) 26:39.67; 4 J Wilton (Ashf, U20) 27:29.13; 5 M Stratton-Thomas (Swan) 27:57.59; 6 G Manzotti (Ton, W50) 27:59.76; 7 E Ghose (Ton) 27:59.97; 8 E Pontarollo (HPH) 29:48.03; – M Dunwell (Nthn (IOM), U20) DQ

HJ: 1 P Rogan (TVH) 1.77; 2 E Madden Forman (Traff) 1.74; 3 H Smith (KuH) 1.74; 4 L Holt (SB) 1.70; 5= S Craig (Harrow) 1.61; 5= B Coulson (Bir) 1.61. Ht: 1 A McCauley (Lisb) 1.75; 2 J Morrish (BMH) 1.75; 3 L Darcey (BMH) 1.72

PV: 1 E McCartney (WG&EL) 4.12; 2 J Spencer-Smith (Harrow) 4.12; 3 N Munir (TVH) 3.92; 4= S Dowson (B&B) 3.82; 4= S Ashurst (Sale) 3.82; 6 F Miloro (SinA) 3.82; 7 M Bailey (Harrow) 3.82; 8 J Robinson (WSEH) 3.62; – J Ive (Sutt) NM

LJ: 1 L Thompson (E&H) 6.17/2.5; 2 S Jones (Sale, U20) 5.96/3.2; 3 B Ironside (B’mth) 5.96/1.6; 4 A Hopkins (Oxf C) 5.90/3.8; – A Hopkins (Oxf C) 5.84/1.9; 5 A Warre (WSEH, U20) 5.73/2.7; – S Jones (Sale, U20) 5.70/1.5; 6 S Palmer (Der) 5.69/1.9; – A Warre (WSEH, U20) 5.56/1.9; 7 C Jones (Bir) 5.47/2.4; 8 S Bambridge (Hunts, U20) 5.45/2.5; 9 L Clifford (Bir, U20) 5.34/1.6; – S Bambridge (Hunts, U20) 4.87/1.9

P: 3 F Olszowka (Bexley) 4.51/1.4; 4 M Barber (SNH) 4.45/2.9; 2 H Bartlett (Norw) 4.41/5.1; 1 D Okoh (Chelm) 4.34/2.2; – D Okoh (Chelm) 4.22/1.8; 5 R Porter (Herts P, U17) 3.63/2.1; – R Porter (Herts P, U17) 3.46/2.0; 6 E O’Connell (Dac) 1.68/3.9

TJ: – S Buggy (Card) 12.97/2.8; 1 A Omitowoju (Harrow) 12.91/3.4; – A Omitowoju (Harrow) 12.85/2.0; – S Buggy (Card) 12.77/1.3; 2 K Kenmochi (Sutt) 12.60/3.8; 3 M Jackson (TVH) 12.60/3.4; 4 L Hulland (TVH) 12.57/1.2; 5 M Booth (Sale, U20) 12.56/2.4; – M Jackson (TVH) 12.44/1.3; – K Kenmochi (Sutt) 12.43/1.6; – M Booth (Sale, U20) 12.31/-0.2; 6 R Otaruoh (TVH, U20) 12.28/1.2; 7 J Browne (Bir) 11.99/-0.1; 8 D Keigher (Sale, U20) 11.88/nwi; 9 M Elcock (WG&EL) 11.75/1.3; 10 V Oshunremi (Bas) 11.41/2.0

SP: 1 A Strickler (TVH) 16.89; 2 J Hopkins (Chelm) 14.75; 3 S Thompson (Sale) 14.39; 4 S Merritt (Shef/Dearn) 14.21; 5 S Callaway (NEB) 13.08; 6 M Hopkins (Chelm, U20) 13.00. Ht:

F13: 1 S Cox (Ply) 8.38. F42: 1 D Okoh (Chelm) 7.96.

SP: F37: 1 M Forrest (Wig D) 8.16. F41: 1 A Thompson (Liv PS, U20) 7.98. SF: 1 O Nlewedum (E&H) 4.93

DT: 1 Z Obamakinwa (B&B, U20) 53.26; 2 S Duquemin (SB) 52.46; 3 A Holder (WSEH) 51.70; 4 P Dowson (WSEH) 50.44; 5 S Mace (TVH) 44.10; 6 D Broom (WG&EL) 43.50; 7 E Botham (WG&EL) 42.65; 8 K Woodcock (Oxf C) 42.11; 9 A Baltazar-Hall (SB) 40.91; 10 S du Toit (Harrow) 40.06; 11 K Ebbage (Ton) 39.48. DT: 1 S Cox (Ply) 25.43; 3 B Jackson (Harl, U20) 23.88; 2 M Forrest (Wig D) 21.11. F55: 1 O Nlewedum (E&H) 11.22. DT: F40: 1 A Thompson (Liv PS, U20) 19.50

HT: 1 K Head (NEB) 67.04; 2 K Presswell (TVH) 66.69; 3 T Simpson-Sullivan (Wig D) 62.71; 4 Z Price (Liv H) 60.73; 5 P Davenall (SB) 59.86; 6 A Barnsdale (KuH) 59.50; 7 L Marshall (WG&EL, W40) 56.43; 8 D Broom (WG&EL) 56.05

JT: 1 F Jones (NEB) 46.97; 2 E Hamplett (Bir) 46.42; 3 E Dibble (Harrow) 44.21; 4 S De Kremer (Leam) 42.45; 5 L Odell (Harrow) 41.44; 6 N Bell (Walton) 41.38; 7 J Larsen (Soton, U20) 40.30; 8 E Waters (Rad) 35.99

Hep: – A McCauley (Lisb) 5474; 1 L Evans (Card) 5323 (14.10/+0.6 1.69 10.91 25.82/-2.4 5.76w/+2.3 32.53 2:20.81); 2 J Morrish (BMH) 5159 (14.89/+1.2 1.75 10.03 26.34/-2.4 5.87w/+3.8 25.88 2:15.96); 3 L Darcey (BMH) 5129 (14.86/+0.6 1.72 10.37 27.07/-2.4 6.04w/+2.5 32.51 2:26.01); 4 B Bovell (G&G, U20) 4969; 5 G Morgan (Card Arch) 4910; 6 L Davey (Swan) 3050; 7 K Burr (VPCG) 2504; – M Hutton (E&E) DNF

Full results on Power of 10 are here

TRAFFORD MEDAL MEETINGS, Stretford, July 23



U13 mixed events: 75: r8: 2 L Wormald (Bury, U13W) 10.19



U15: 800: r1: 1 I Beddow (Warr, U13W) 2:24.46. LJ: C: 1 A Fitzgerald (Stock H, U13W) 4.30



Mixed events: 100: r10 (0.0): 1 D Scott (SHS, M50) 11.77; 2 Q Nguta (Prest, U17W) 12.37. r4 (0.0): 3 O Armitage (Leeds C, U17) 11.04. r6 (0.4): 1 S Lunt (Wirr, U20) 10.77. r8: 7 C Ufuoma (Bolt, U17W) 12.42. 200: r7: 3 A Bellis (Traff, M45) 24.80. 400: r4: 1 T Grantham (Shef/Dearn, M40) 53.84; 2 A Halliday (H’gate, M45) 54.18; 3 D Towart (Tyne, M45) 54.70; 4 A Bellis (Traff, M45) 54.87. r5: 1 S Lunt (Wirr, U20) 48.58; 2 H Ross-Hughes (Wirr, U20) 49.28



U15 boys: HT: 1 A Dodds (Leigh) 42.60; 2 G Brown (Dees) 34.42



U13: 75H: 1 T Kerr (Leigh) 12.35. DT: 1 Z Wilkes (Stoke) 28.99. JT: 1 Z Wilkes (Stoke) 33.89



M60: 100H (0.2): 1 G Reddington (WSEH) 16.50



Women: 100H (0.0): 1 M Corker (Liv H, U20) 14.57



U15: 75H: 1 M Mills (Stock H) 11.69. DT: 1 B Pendlebury (Traff) 29.47. HT: 1 J Wilkins (Traff) 40.66; 2 B Pendlebury (Traff) 34.22



U13: 70H: 1 I Robinson (Bury) 11.96

SCOTTISHATHLETICS THROWS GRAND PRIX 4, Kilmarnock, July 22

Men: SP: 1 A Peck (Jag) 14.00. DT: B: 1 A Peck (Jag) 49.87. HT: A: 1 D Little (Glas C, M40) 42.12. JT: 1 S Hopper (Centr, U20) 54.56



U20: DT: 1 E Gardiner (Morp) 39.88; 2 L Mitchell (Kil’k) 39.79. HT: 1 C Hendry (Jag) 54.81; 3 L Mitchell (Kil’k) 48.79; 4 L Craigie (Jag) 43.94



U17: DT: 1 B Robb (Pit) 48.17. HT: 1 D McClelland (Law) 44.77



U13: SP: B: 1 M Robb (Pit) 11.61. DT: 1 M Robb (Pit) 27.70



Women: SP: 1 M Porterfield (VPCG, W40) 13.09. HT: A: 1 A McAuslan-Kelly (TVH, U20) 56.91; 2 K Ord (Jag) 48.39; 3 D Russell (Jag, U20) 45.58. JT: 1 D Russell (Jag, U20) 45.50



U15: SP: B: 1 N Pegrum (C’nauld) 11.55. DT: B: 1 N Pegrum (C’nauld) 30.72. HT: A: 1 S Robertson (C’nauld) 42.29



W50: SP: 1 L Brown (Falk) 10.30. DT: 1 L Brown (Falk) 26.88



W60: DT: 1 C Cameron (VPCG) 25.90. HT: 1 C Cameron (VPCG) 25.71

SCOTTISHATHLETICS JUMPS GRAND PRIX 4, Dunfermline, July 22

Mixed events: HJ: B: 3 J Macgregor (A’deen, M55) 1.50. PV: 1 M Herbert-Ruiz (Jag, U20) 4.00; 3 C Crawford (Spring, U17W) 3.00. LJ: C: 1 S Mackenzie (Pit) 7.64/3.0 (7.52/1.2); 2 L Whyte (Scottish Schs, U17) 6.76/2.0; 5 H Wallace (Jag, W) 5.70/1.8. TJ: B: 1 H Clarkson (Jag) 15.29/3.0 (14.84/0.5); 2 L Whyte (Scottish Schs, U17) 13.31/2.0; 3 R Taylor (Jag, W) 11.53/1.4; 4 M Brockley (Annan, U17W) 11.21/1.5

MEDWAY MILE 2023 ELITE RACES, Gillingham, July 21



Mixed events: Mile: r1: 1 J Higgins (Ton) 4:11.52; 2 J Keir (Inv EK, U20) 4:13.11; 5 F Shepherd (M&M, U17) 4:23.89; 7 R Jackaman (Dartf, M35) 4:32.22; 9 D St Martin (M&M, M35) 4:37.61. r2: 1 A Matthews (M&M, U17W) 5:06.49; 3 H Woolley (Ton, W35) 5:12.73. r3: 3 R Burford (Dartf, M50) 4:58.53; 9 A Rodgers (M&M, M55) 5:12.56

TRACK ACADEMY OUTDOOR COMPETITION, Willesden, July 20

Men: 100: A1 (1.8): 1 E Lowe (VP&TH, U20) 10.52; 2 J Thoronka (SB) 10.61. A3 (2.1): 6 A Mc Sween (ESM, M40) 11.83. B1 (2.2): 1 E Lowe (VP&TH, U20) 10.43; 2 J Thoronka (SB) 10.53. B3 (0.3): 6 A Mc Sween (ESM, M40) 11.77. 200: B1 (1.8): 1 E Lowe (VP&TH, U20) 21.80. B2 (1.4): 5 A Mc Sween (ESM, M40) 24.40. B5 (0.8): 1 A Aden (U13) 24.82. 400: 1 J Rubie (U15) 54.72



Mixed events: Mile: 2 A Jackson (QPH, M60) 5:28.45



Women: 100: A1 (2.4): 2 M Omoya-broad (TVH, U17) 12.46. B1 (2.5): 1 A Babalola (WSEH) 11.96; 3 M Omoya-broad (TVH, U17) 12.48. 200: B1 (1.3): 1 A Babalola (WSEH) 24.72. 400: 1 K Sherlock (TVH, U20) 56.68

MANCHESTER OPEN POLE VAULT 2, Sportcity, July 19



Holly Bradshaw equalled her season’s best with a 4.61m vault.

Men: PV: 1 C Myers (Birt) 5.30; 2 T Walley (Wrex) 5.06; 3 C Newby (Edin) 4.76; 4 K Kapur-Walton (Leigh) 4.61; 5 M Mellor (Card) 4.31; 6 R May (Shef/Dearn, U17) 4.31



Mixed events: PV: A: 1 A Reilly (Shef/Dearn, U17) 3.86; 3 T Hill (Darl, U17) 3.61; 4 C Walsh (Sale, W) 3.61; 5 C Park (Sale, U15) 3.61; 7 U Brice (Leevale/ Ireland, U20W) 3.46; 8 E Barrett (B&B, W) 3.31; 9 S Wilkinson (Sale, U20W) 3.16. B: 1 M Hewitt-Chapple (Gate, U17W) 3.05; 2 C Berry (Wig D, U15W) 2.81



Women: PV: 1 H Bradshaw (B’burn) 4.61; 2 I Ayris (New Zealand) 4.46; 3 S Ashurst (Sale) 4.21; 4 F Miloro (SinA) 4.11; 5 E McCartney (WG&EL) 4.01

BMC REGIONAL RACES, Belfast, July 19



Men: 800: A: 1 C Doyle (C’liffe) 1:48.51; 2 C O’Donovan (IRL) 1:49.06; 3 R Surlis (IRL) 1:49.30; 4 C Kirwan (IRL) 1:49.64; 5 N Culhane (IRL, U20) 1:49.98; 6 R Hewison (IRL) 1:50.79; 7 A Wright (Willow) 1:50.98; 8 N Sheehy Cremin (IRL) 1:51.10; 10 J Phillips (Kil’k, U20) 1:53.28. B: 2 O Kelly (IRL, U20) 1:53.34; 4 J Gilliland (Anna, U20) 1:54.02; 5 D Donoghue (IRL, U20) 1:54.08. C: 1 S O’reilly (IRL, U17) 1:53.54; 2 J Phillips (Kil’k, U20) 1:55.61; 3 F Lupton (Tm E Loth, U17) 1:56.64; 5 B Warnock (Monag, U17) 1:57.85; 6 S O Donnell (IRL, U17) 1:58.19; 9 C Irvine (Anna, M35) 2:00.78. D: 1 M Fitzpatrick (IRL, U17) 1:58.25; 3 D Coughlan (IRL, M40) 1:59.71; 5 M Oshea (Drog, M50) 2:00.54; 6 K McGrath (Drog, M45) 2:01.44. 1500: A: 1 W Lewis (AUS) 3:42.67; 2 C Morgan (CNDR) 3:44.83; 3 A Milligan (NBH) 3:45.97; 4 N Johnston (Harrow) 3:46.17; 5 P Marron (IRL) 3:46.61; 6 J O’Farrell (Burren) 3:46.81; 7 L Mallon (Lag V, U20) 3:47.45; 8 C Campbell (Tm E Loth, U20) 3:47.81; 9 N Landeau (Walton) 3:47.87; 10 F Daly (IRL) 3:48.03. B: 1 R O’Brien (Jag, U20) 3:54.24; 7 F Buchanan (St. Michael’s, U17) 4:01.81; 13 G Lyons (NBH, M45) 4:06.65; 14 C Curran (NBH, M45) 4:07.70. C: 6 G Hill (B&A, M40) 4:09.95; 8 M Cunningham (Tir C, M45) 4:13.57. 3000: A: 1 J Phillips (AUS) 8:00.81; 2 J Diehr (USA) 8:01.25; 3 M Byrne (IRL) 8:02.85; 4 O Spillane (IRL) 8:12.44; 5 C Fielding (Sale) 8:12.60; 6 C McClean (St Mal) 8:12.95; 7 E Everard (IRL, M35) 8:13.33; 8 N Murphy (IRL, U20) 8:14.38; 9 M Mary (Waterford) 8:24.10; 10 C Deverill (Giff N, U20) 8:28.16; 11 G McCaffrey (NBH) 8:29.50; 16 J Dixon (Morp, U20) 8:38.62; 18 J Monaghan (Stpl, M35) 8:48.24. B: 12 R Toland (VP&Conns, M45) 9:17.59



Women: 800: A: 1 M Meyer (USA) 2:02.91; 2 J Bromell (IRL) 2:03.42; 3 E Donaghu (USA) 2:04.20; 4 M O Neill (IRL, U20) 2:07.82; 5 E Noctor (IRL, U20) 2:08.83; 9 R Crotty (IRL, U20) 2:14.78. B: 1 E Leavy (Dunl, U20) 2:12.68; 3 R Rossiter (Loughview AC, U20) 2:14.70. 1500: A: 1 E Hartnett (IRL) 4:20.11; 2 N Kearney (IRL) 4:24.20; 3 R Osborne (Drom) 4:25.52; 4 L Foster (Willow, U20) 4:26.65; 5 C Martin (Lisb, U20) 4:27.60; 6 M Horgan (IRL, W35) 4:28.94; 7 F Kehoe (IRL, W40) 4:30.71; 8 K Foster (Willow, U20) 4:31.77; 10 A Gardiner (E Down, U20) 4:32.98. 3000: A: 1 J Mccann (IRL) 9:29.93; 2 A O’Cuill (Harrow) 9:31.20

BMC REGIONAL RACES, Eltham, July 19



Men: 800: A: 1 J O’Hara (Bexley) 1:51.56; 2 T Niner (B&H) 1:51.63; 7 C Lill (Bas, U17) 1:56.54. B: 5 T Ronchetti (M&M, U17) 1:58.75; 6 N Davis (Lut, U17) 1:59.29; 7 J Starvis (B&B, U17) 1:59.76. C: 1 J Harrison (Corn, U20) 1:55.15; 2 B Harrison (Corn, U20) 1:55.72; 3 E Newell (Sutt, U17) 1:59.59; 7 M Russell (Col H, M50) 2:03.09; 8 R Macaulay (Lon Hth, M35) 2:03.37. 1500: A: 3 L Small (Ashf, U20) 3:55.33; 4 O Wallek (Phoe, U17) 3:55.34

Mixed events: 800: D: 3 P Watkeys (BMH, M40) 2:03.72; 4 T Hawkey (Dartf, M35) 2:03.84; 6 R McClay (Brack, W) 2:05.29. E: 3 H Parker (E&H, W) 2:07.67; 5 S Atkinson (Phoe, M55) 2:10.09; 6 R Le Fay (Hast, U17W) 2:10.15; 7 A Hedge (St Alb, U20W) 2:10.73; 8 A Matthews (M&M, U17W) 2:11.13; 9 S Shaw (Craw, U17W) 2:11.63. F: 3 E Oliphant (S Factor, U15W) 2:17.32; 4 W Odele (Camb H, M55) 2:18.63. 1500: B: 2 J Hill (B&B, U15) 4:14.13; 6 S Sanz-Kozyra (Inv EK, U15) 4:17.80; 10 B Wood (Salis, W) 4:24.85; 11 G Kersey (Bas, W) 4:25.36; 12 M Squibb (B&B, W) 4:26.70; 13 E Nicholson (Herne H, U17W) 4:30.93. 5000: A: 6 G Bell (SB, W) 15:39.26; 12 R Wiseman (Bas, W40) 16:12.37

Women: 1500: C: 2 I Williams (B&B, U15) 4:39.65

CAMBRIDGE HARRIERS TRACK & FIELD NIGHTS, Eltham, July 19

Mixed events: 400: r1: 3 S Tester (Ton, M40) 52.74. r2: 2 I Jegede (Camb H, U15) 55.06; 3 E Olaleye (Camb H, U15) 55.09. 800: r1: 9 A Parmenter (C&C, M45) 2:09.59. 1500: r1: 1 C Loudon (Camb H, M35) 4:06.76; 10 A Haines (Phoe, M55) 4:27.37. r3: 9 T Tuohy (Dulw, M60) 5:05.39. DT: 1 P Wishart (Camb H, M60) 40.63; 2 G Pullen (B&H, M60) 38.34; 3 N Grover (B&H, M60) 37.46



Men: SP: 1 S Hatch (Dartf, U17) 14.69; 2 N Grover (B&H, M60) 11.94; 3 G Pullen (B&H, M60) 11.50



U20: DT: 1 B Duncan (B&B) 43.91



U13 girls: DT: 1 I Rider (Dartf) 25.95

