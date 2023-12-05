Individual and team competition was fierce at the 2023 national final at Woodbridge School on December 2

The top school teams descended on Woodbridge School in search of national silverware, James Taylor reports.

It was a welcome return to this popular venue, which last hosted this event on a rather warmer day back in 2018.

This quiet corner of Suffolk seemed particularly affected by nationwide cold snap, with the ground still frozen in places at the start of the junior girls’ race. This did not seem to affect the favourites and defending champions, Guildford HS, who packed superbly with all six team members in the top 13 places, for the most dominant victory of the day.

Individual honours are not as meaningful in this team event as the main English Schools Championships in March, but nonetheless the individual quality on display was proven by the 1500m rankings leader Olivia Murphy, who moved away in the latter stages for a clear victory for RGS (Northumberland).

The junior boys’ race had no such obvious favourites, though Grey Court’s regional win was well-backed up by a convincing Junior Knole Run triumph. Sure enough, their team prevailed here for a first national title, though it was oh-so-close as an improved Coopers’ Coburn closed well for a mere three point deficit.

Judd completed the podium with a surprise third place ahead of the hosts, to mark the start of a memorable day for the Kent squad. Individually, Barney Smith controlled the two-lap race well for a three-second victory. Without a Power of 10 profile, Smith would appear to be quite a raw talent, his victory here matching his regional win in his only published results to date.

The runner-up spot went to Euan Roberts for the winning team, dressed in full skins, of which many of his near-frostbitten rivals would have been envious.

The intermediate girls proceeded on the same course, with the biggest individual win of the day for Olivia Forrest (New Hall). A dominant run saw the British road mile record-holder win by 20 seconds to last year’s junior winner Kitty Scott (Guildford HS). Mollie Davis led a strong Stowe School team in third, and a clear team victory to upgrade last year’s silver.

The intermediate boys’ race very much went to form, with last year’s junior winner Tom Thake (Silverdale) controlling the race from Joseph Hill (Langley Park), and Judd dominating the team standings with a very consistent quartet. The Cup specialists expectedly upgraded their team silver from 2022, for a third inter title in seven years.

Now in its third year, the senior competitions continue to strengthen. Bradford Grammar welcomed Rebecca Flaherty back into their girls’ squad (she was missed in last year’s event while selected for GB duty) and she duly delivered, breaking clear of Beth Rogers of neighbouring Ilkley Grammar in the final mile. With team-mate Amelie Lane close in third, and other scorers in the top 25, Bradford’s team crown was safely regained.

The senior boys’ three-lap race proved a real humdinger. All eyes at the start were on James Dargan, unluckily ill for the European Trial, but fit and ready here, to the relief of his Farnborough College team-mates, who had boldly handed double-defending champions Judd their first senior domestic defeat in four years at the regional final.

As expected, Dargan went straight to the front with Farnborough vests remaining prominent for the opening mile, along with the other black bibs of King Edward VI Academy (Morpeth) and Abingdon’s Quinn Miell-Ingram.

The Judd boys had taken a different approach, sitting well off the pace and apparently well out of contention. By half distance, Dargan and then Miell-Ingram were both clearly away, but the race behind was developing, as the Farnborough vests were slipping backwards with the Judd vests moving forwards. But who would prevail?

Alas, unbeknown to both, the Morpeth team were running superbly controlled races to hold station and win by 11 points to Judd, and again to Farnborough. William de Vere Owen led them home in fourth, but perhaps the key man was Joe Dixon, a new man in the squad, and significant run in seventh.

A new name on the trophy and a fitting climax to a tumultuous day of racing. We look forward to next year’s event in Warwickshire.

Senior boys: 1 J Dargan (Sixth Form College Farnborough) 18:33; 2 Q Miell-Ingram (Abingdon) 18:42; 3 A Poulston (Calday Grange) 19:02

TEAM: 1 King Edward VI Academy, Northumberland 58; 2 Judd School 69; 3 Sixth Form College Farnborough 80

Inter boys: 1 T Thake (Silverdale) 14:37; 2 J Hill (Langley Park) 14:41; 3 H Stockill (Davenant Foundation) 15:01

TEAM: 1 Judd School 64; 2 Southend High 108; 3 St Anselm’s College 128

Junior boys: 1 B Smith (Bournemouth School) 11:44; 2 E Roberts (Grey Court School) 11:47; 3 O Gunther (Bishop Vesey’s) 11:50

TEAM: 1 Grey Court School, Middlesex 91; 2 Coopers Company and Coborn School 94; 3 Judd School 113

Senior girls: 1 R Flaherty (Bradford GS) 14:24; 2 B Rogers (Ilkly GS) 14:35; 3 A Lane (Bradford GS) 14:37

TEAM: 1 Bradford Grammar 48; 2 Headington School 110; 3 Highgate School 126

Inter girls: 1 O Forrest (New Hall School) 11:34; 2 K Scott (Guildford) 11:55; 3 M Davis (Stowe) 12:07

TEAM: 1 Stowe School 52; 2 James Allen’s Girls’ School 122; 3 New Hall School, Essex 150

Junior girls: 1 O Murphy (Royal Grammar Northumberland) 8:41; 2 Z Allan (St George’s College Weybridge) 8:50; 3 N Walmsley (Guildford High) 8:50

TEAM: 1 Guildford High School 30; 2 West Kirby Grammar 100; 3 Millfield 111

