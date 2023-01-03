We report on a number of festive events including a 5km and 10km in London’s Hyde Park highlighted by Olympic steeplechaser’s success

SERPENTINE NYD 10km, Hyde Park, London, January 1

The 2019 world steeplechase finalist Zak Seddon won in his debut 10km in a course record of 30:05 ahead of London cross-country bronze medallist Seyfu Jamaal’s 30:26.

World 1500m champion Jake Wightman interestingly won this race in 2015 as a 20-year-old in a then PB of 31:44.

Annie Birch was fastest woman in 36:03 as she led home Nina Griffith and Rose Penfold.

Overall: 1 Z Seddon 30:05; 2 S Jamaal 30:26; 3 C Sandison 30:44; 4 J Breivold 30:53

M50: 1 A Mussett 34:02

Women: 1 A Birch 36:03; 2 N Griffith (W35) 36:16; 3 R Penfold 36:54

BROADSTONE QUARTER-MARATHON, January 1

Overall: 1 L Clarke 35:26; 2 T Corbin 35:28; 3 D Wilmore 35:53

Women: 1 M Rasch 39:30; 2 L Baker-Little 42:58; 3 K Wilkinson 38:21

PODIUM 5km, Barrowford, January 1

Despite the windy conditions, the 2020 English Schools cross-country champion Olivia Mason was fastest woman on this renowned fast course in 16:40 ahead of Eleanor Bolton’s 16:52.

Seventeen-year-old Chris Harper improved his PB by seven seconds to be first man in 14:39.

New Years Day Podium victories for Conan Harper (14:39) & Olivia Mason (16:40) pic.twitter.com/1E9mY9nLJU — podium 5k road race (@podium5k) January 1, 2023

Overall (A): 1 C Harper Giff N 14:39; 2 G Cunliffe Ross 14:44; 3 T Hodgson Hali 14:58

M40: 1 C Stanford Warr 15:29

Overall (B): A Budding Ilk U20 16:04

Women: 1 O Mason Bord 16:40; 2 E Bolton Salf 16:52; 3 L Elms Kent 17:44; 4 E Platt E Ches U20 17:45; 3 H Smith Salf W35 17:49

Overall (C): 1 J Mcleod Accr 17:23

M60: 1 J Convery Bing 17:44

Women: 1 B Reid Chor U20 17:46

KNACKER CRACKER, Boxhill, Dorking Surrey, January 1

Nathanial Booker, a former member of local club Dorking & Mole Valley, crossed the line first in this event billed as ‘Britain’s Toughest 10km’, Martin Duff reports.

With South of England Masters M50 cross-country runner-up, Steve Winder a close second, there was speculation as to where runners Benjamin Hall and Patrick Wightman might have finished after going wrong while in the leading group.

A spokesman said: “Due to last-minute changes to the course due to flooding, two male leaders – Benjamin Hall and Patrick Wightman – at around 8km took a wrong turn and added substantial distance to their route, through no fault of their own.”

Hall recovered to finish third but more than four minutes down.

Overall (tough 10km): 1 N Booker (Mac) 41:42; 2 S Winder (E&E, M50) 41:53; 3 B Hall 46:03

Women: 1 K Lysons (Clap) 48;40; 2 K Stilwell (Phoe) 49:53; 3 F Blagg (Macc) 51:15

CLEETHORPES NEW YEAR’S DAY 10km, January 1

Matt Bowser won the men’s race in 30:59 while finishing seventh overall of 371 finishers as Sophie Wallis was a clear women’s winner by over two minutes in 34:40.

Overall: 1 M Bowser 30:59; 2 W Strangeway 31:19; 3 D James 32:49

M40: A Norman 33:42

Women: 1 S Wallis 34:40; 2 N Burns 37:02; 3 H Hann 37:16

WYMONDHAM NOT NEW YEAR’S DAY 10km, January 2

Overall: 1 J Nixon 32:40; 2 A Banfield 33:25; 3 D Middleton 34:00

Women: 1 K Murrell 38:57; 2 H Carr 39:17; 3 J Watkinson W40 39:27

PENSHURST 5 MILER XC, Kent, January 1

A Tonbridge trio, led home by 20-year-old James Kingston dominated the new year event, Martin Duff reports.

The South of England under-20 runner-up and vital club relay stalwart headed team-mates Ben Cole and George Marshall in this non-licensed event.

Overall: 1 J Kingston (Ton) 27:26; 2 B Cole (Ton) 27:29; 3 G Marshall (Ton) 27:52; 4 O Waymark (Tun W Tri) 29:00; 5 J Taylor (Ton) 29:27; 6 G McIntosh (Wadhurst, M40) 30:22

M40: 2 D Comeau (Vegan) 31;28

M50: 1 L Collier (Dulw R) 33:04

U17: 1 M Bridger (Ton) 31:01

Women: 1 A Berquez (S’oaks) 33:28; 2 E Manners (Tun W) 36:43; 3 L Bullen (W40) 37:54

ELY NEW YEAR’S EVE 10km, Cambridgeshire, December 31

Alex Melloy, the English Schools cross-country silver medallist, won a keenly contested race after coming out ahead of Cambridge & Coleridge team-mate Chris Darling, Martin Duff reports.

The 19-year-old was competing in his first road race for more than three years, although he has been impressive in road relays and his 31:35 was clearly a PB.

Melloy, who is coached by Mark Vile, ranked fourth in the UK under-20 lists last year over 1500m with 3:45.99 after topping the UK under-17 3000m rankings in 2020.

Overall: 1 A Melloy (C&C) 31:35; 2 C Darling (C&C) 31:47; 3 H Hart (Belg) 32:01; 4 C Smith (Hunt) 32;24; 5 J Nixon (St Ed) 32:55; 6 B Heron (P & Nene V) 33:05; 7 A Bellew (Leeds) 33:19; 8 T Henson (St Ed) 33:23; 9 R MacDonald 33:41; 10 J Orrell (Hunts) 34:06; 11 H Anderson-Chapman 34:14; 12 A Jakeman (March) 34:34; 13 J Sales (C&C) 34:43; 14 J Haynes (Oxf C) 34:45; 15 M Haynes 34;53; 16 K Brady 34:55; 17 D Beazley (B Stort, M45) 34:56

M40: 1 M Haywood (New J) 35:31

M45: 2 B Corleys (B’field) 35:14

M60: 1 B Whitehead (W’boro) 38:54

Women: 1 H Lord (Rutland) 37:49; 2 K King (St Ed) 38:25; 3 Z MacDonald (High) 38:37; 4 B Hair (C&C) 38:57; 5 K Godof (Olney, W45) 39:08; 6 K O’Neil (March) 39:41; 7 A Clarkson 39:48

W45: 2 S Whiteman (C&C) 40:31; 3 A Ely (Wym) 42:32; 4 T Alcarez (March) 42;36

W50: 1 G Larham (March) 44:42

W60: 1 M Twitchett (C&C) 44:15

W65: 1 J Morgan (St Ed) 47:39

MARHAM FLYERS NEW YEAR’S EVE 10km, Norfolk, December 31

Overall: 1 Z Houghton (Norw) 33:02; 2 P Martin (P & Nene V) 33:18; 3 S Mead (Hunts, M50) 35:48

M50: W Armstrong (Ryst) 37:31; 2 N Bensley (Ryst) 38:00

M55: 1 M Tuff (Ryst) 38:32

M70: 1 S Dady (Wym) 45:23

Women: 1 D Robinson (Ryst) 40:28; 2 L McDonnell (Wym, W40) 40:41; 3 A Dickens 44:36

W60: 1 C Brown (Wym) 44:33

W70: 1 J Streeter 56:51

WESTONBIRT HOUSE CHRISTMAS MT 10km, Tetbury, Gloucestershire, December 31

Overall: 1 M Thompson (Chelt) 36:04; 2 A Higgins 37:38; 3 B Grieten (Ciren) 36:47

M60: 1 A Price 41:17

Women: 1 S Hodge (Somer) 41:23; 2 C Hart 42:33; 3 T Chowdhury (B&W, W45) 43:54

W60: 1 J Harrison (B&W) 47:05

W70: 1 H Kershaw 58:28

BUNTINGFORD YEAR END 10, Hertfordshire, December 30

After finishing second in the December Met League fixture, Oscar Bell improved his PB by more than three minutes when winning in 52:09, Martin Duff reports.

The Hertfordshire cross-country champion set his previous mark of 55:46 when placing second here in 2019 but his time will not feature on his Power of 10 profile as it was set in an ARC licensed event. Bell has also improved all of his road and distance track times in 2022.

It will be similar story for women’s winner Lucy Barnes. The Harlow triathlete improved on her winning time of 60:54 from May’s Witham event with a new best of 60:36

Further up the age groups, John Haynes ran the seventh best M65 10-mile time of 2022 at 65:12, as Lynda Hembury confirmed her position at the top of the women’s over-65 lists with a 72:18 clocking. Only she has run faster at 70:28.

Overall: 1 O Bell (Ware) 52:09; 2 A Milne (HW) 53:43; 3 S Pedley (B Stort) 56:06

M40: 1 S Buckle (St Alb) 57:17; 2 A Hardy (Ware) 57:18

M45: 1 K Francis (Ware) 57:01; 2 D Beazley (B Stort) 57:48; 3 A Mynott (Ware) 58:13; 4 P Brennan (Trent P) 58:59; 5 J Croft 59:34

M50: 1 A Baker (Orion) 60:59

M65: 1 J Haynes (B Stort) 65:12

Women: 1 L Barnes (Harlow Tri) 60;36; 2 L Charles-Barclay (Orion) 63:20; 3 J Watkinson (Wym, W40) 65:31; 4 S Judd (Herts P, W45) 66:08; 5 T Woodhouse (Herts P) 66:34

W45: 2 N Pitman (NHRR) 71:37

W55: 1 D Steer (St Alb) 74:52; 2 S Harris (St Alb) 76:30; 3 E Baker 76:48

W65: 1 L Hembury (Tring) 72:18

W70: 1 J Braysure (B Stort) 93:44

PLAIN CRAZY, Warminster, Wiltshire, December 30

Overall (tough 12.5M): 1 S Symington 78:01; 2 A Hamblin (W’bury) 82:58; 3 A Sampson (W’bury) 83:51

M50: 1 G Landon (T Bath) 86:58

Women: 1 B Searle (Bitt) 90:50; 2 G Pearson (R Time, W45) 92:34; 3 R Churchill 94:14

SERPENTINE LAST FRIDAY 5km, December 30

In windy conditions, World 100km Championships representative Ollie Garrod led early on but having accidentally left behind his racing shoes he struggled on the second half and he was overtaken by Nat Quigley and English M45 international Andy Bond.

Garrod, the 2021 Brighton Marathon winner, has the greatest number of parkrun wins (357) and also holds a number of fancy-dress 5km records including Batman (16:15), Christmas Elf (16:41), Santa (16:51) and a Halloween devil (16:52).

In only her second listed race in the last 12 months on Power of 10, German Laura Boehm was first woman in 17:33 with Amelia Pettitt second.

In third overall, European and British 5km W55 champion Clare Elms led a quality trio in her age group as she headed British marathon W55 record-holder Sue McDonald and W55 World steeplechase champion Lisa Thomas.

Men: 1 N Quigley 15:53; 2 A Bond Dulw M45 16:07; 3 O Garrod S Lon 16:18; 4 B Short Craw 16:27

M55: 1 P Clarke Serp 18:02

M60: 1 S Plummer ESM 18:57

Women: 1 L Boehm Clap C 17:33; 2 A Pettitt Vale R 17:49; 3 C Elms Kent W55 18:56

W55: 2 S McDonald S Lon 20:08; 3 L Thomas HW 21:20

W60: 1 L Woolhouse Vets 21:20

W65: 1 L Wilson ESM 24:32

AYRODYNAMIC TURKEY TROT 5km / 10km, Ayr, December 26

Overall (5km): 1 M Monachello (Kil’k, U17) 18:29; 2 C Scobie (Ayr S, U17) 18:42; 3 A Maclean (Ayr S, U15) 18:56



Women: 1 I Hubbard (Ayr S, U20) 20:15; 2 I Hubbard (Ayr S, U20) 21:46; 3 L Mitchell (G’nock, W45) 22:02



Overall (10km): 1 R McGavock 33:51; 2 C Ferguson (Kil’k) 34:00; 3 M Rimicans (Irv) 34:48



Women: 1 L Baird (Kil’k) 38:56; 2 G Blee (Gars, W40) 40:14; 3 K Oakley (Ayr S) 40:18

END OF YEAR 10, Staplehurst, Kent, December 27

Since starting running at the end of 2013, Dillon Hobbs has competed in parkruns for 95 per cent of his time and has not been reported as being headed in his age group as he has progressed from under-11 to the top of the under-20 range, Martin Duff reports.

Here, the Tunbridge Wells Harrier completed only his second 10-miler and did so nearly four minutes quicker than previously, in 54:25.

Helen Gaunt, who ran 2:39:10 for fourth in the London Marathon mass start and who is second ranked over both 10km and 10-miles was a comfortable women’s section winner in 61:33 to remain unbeaten in her age group throughout 2022.

Overall: 1 D Hobbs (Tun W, U20) 54:25; 2 N Chapman (Ton) 58:44; 3 W Offer 60:05

M50: 1 S Wright (Padd W) 60:29

Women: 1 H Gaunt (Ton, W40) 61:33; 2 B Morrish (Ton, W35) 67:20; 3 J Wood (Padd W, W45) 71:26

W55: 1 R Baker (Camb H) 77:38

W65: 1 J Poulter 85:33

CAMBRIDGE HARRIERS CLUB XC 7.5, Joydens Wood, December 27

This race attracted a record field of around 100 as guest competitors dominated with Bexley’s Thomas Wright, who broke 15:00 for 5000m for the first time this summer, defeating Scottish masters international Chris Loudon.

There was also a Scottish connection with the women’s winner though as Dartford Harrier and Edinburgh University’s Holly Page, who won the Scottish East District Championships earlier in the month, a clear first.

Appropriately at Christmas time, there was also a Holly connection in the runner-up spot with British Inter-Counties cross-country sixth placer Holly Dixon in second.

Overall: 1 T Wright (Bexley) 43:58; 2 C Loudon (Camb H, M35) 45:43; 3 J Rolls (Dartf) 46:48; 4 H Page (Dartf, W) 46:55; 5 M Barry (Central P) 46:57; 6 A Vosper (Camb H, U20) 46:58; 7 W Cole (Dulw, M35) 48:52; 8 A Pickett (Dartf, M40) 49:00; 9 J O’Mahony (Camb H, M45) 49:17; 10 A Moulden (Ravens School, M35) 49:56

M45: 2 S Wells (Bexley) 50:53

M50: 1 R Burford (Dartf) 51:05

M55: 1 C Poulton (Camb H) 51:52

Women: 1 Page 46:55; 2 H Dixon (Camb H) 50:14; 3 E Meins (Camb H) 57:59; 4 M Kane (Petts) 58:22; 5 P Cooper 59:40

W45: 1 S Kyle (Central P) 62:07

W50: 1 C Curtis (Folk) 65:10

W55: 1 S Dixon (Camb H) 61:20

CASTLEWELLAN CHRISTMAS CRACKER MT, Castlewellan, December 27

Overall (15km in pairs):

1 A Mcgrady (E Down)/E Lennon (C’thy) 56:40

2 Z Hanna (Newc)/A Annett (Mourne) 57:24

3 T Crudgington (Newc)/T Johnston (Mourne) 58:22

4 J Martin (B’drain)/T Renshaw (AFD) 59:12

5 N Goodman (Newc)/D Molloy (Newc) 62:00

6 S Connolly (Annad)/B Heaney 62:16

Combined age M80: D Mcneilly (Newc)/G Lyons (N Belf) 63:22

M100: S Green (E Coast)/C Urwin (E Coast) 75:20

M120: G Ferguson (Beechmt)/V Bradley (N Belf) 79:11

M140: I Taylor (BARF)/J Adgey (Mourne) 2:03:23

Mixed:

1 R McKee (Annad)/L Connolly (Annad) 68:04

2 A Stocks (Annad/N O’Gorman (Annad) (V80) 70:00

3 P Hyland (NER)/S McDoanld (G’more) 71:27

4 C Rea (Roadr)/D Cox (Annad) 71:35

V100: A Willis (Jog Lisb)/K Wilton (Jog Lisb) 78:42

V120: N Mawhinney (Scrabo)/M Slocum (Ward Pk) 79:23

Women:

1 H Lavery (Beechmt)/S Lavery (Beechmt) 76:41

2 C Quigley (N Down)/F McQuillan (N Down) (W80) 77:27

3 A Perry (B’drain)/D Logue (W80) 79:30

4 L Gibson/H Hacking 83:04

W120: G Boyle (N Down)/J McMinn (N Down) 89:32

CLEVEDON BOXING DAY 4, Somerset, December 26

Overall: 1 J Miller (B&W) 19:30; 2 A Chambers (B&W) 19:54; 3 H Sadler (B&W) 19:56; 4 C McMillan (Weston) 20:08; 5 M Jenkin (Bide, M40) 21:13

M40: 2 J Thie (P’pridd) 21:07; 3 R Kestle (Cleve) 22;11; 3 J Trubridge (Bodmin Tri) 22:31

M50: 1 H Evans (P Bryn) 21;40; 2 M Nurminen 23:03

M60: 1 C Street 24:33; 2 T Hutchinson (T Bath) 26:28; 3 M Wilkins (T&C) 26:40

M65: 1 J Goodland (B&W) 26:35

M70: 1 S Owen (Chep) 27:27; 2 S Ellis (Portis) 28:03

Women: 1 C Hammett (THH) 22:23; 2 K Knowles (Newq RR) 23:11; 3 L Gent (AFD) 23:17; 4 S Wood (Cleve) 23:42; 4 K Grinyer (G&G) 23:42; 5 B Suarle (Bitt) 23:51; 6 O Sadler (B&W) 24:10

W40: 1 K Firth (Dors SS) 26:32

W50: 1 D Powell (Cleve) 26:46; 2 A Gow (Nailsea) 28:26; 3 M Mann 28:51; 4 J Pemble (W’bury) 28:51

W55: 1 N Morgan (Chep) 25:56; 2 L Porter (Bitt) 28:23; 3 T Goldstone (Nailsea) 29:24

W65: 1 J Orme (Portis) 29:58

46th SALTWOOD BOXING DAY RUN, Folkestone, Kent, December 26

Overall (tough 3M): 1 M Smith (Ashf) 15:55; 2 J Bruce (Folk, U17) 16:30; 3 P Hodben (Cant) 17:15

Women: 1 K Karimi 19:53; 2 S Marr (Tyne Br) 20:32; 3 A Seager (S kent) 20:42

HILLINGDON CHRISTMAS MORNING RACE, Ruislip, Middlesex, December 25

Overall (3.2M): 1 J Laing (Hill) 16:30; 2 R Thompson (Hill) 17:13; 3 F Combe (Hill, U20) 18:01

Women: 1 C Bentley (Wat) 20:02; 2 H Wells (Hill) 21:46; 3 K Newman 22:06

GAVIN’S FAREWELL TO COACHING 5km, Ruislip, Middlesex, December 24

Overall: 1 J Laing (Hill) 16:21; 2 K Pritchard (Hill) 16:23; 3 K O’Rourke (Hill) 16:31

Women: 1 H Wells (Hill) 19:43; 2 C Higgs (Hill) 20:03; 3 C Williams 20:05

