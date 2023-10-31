Ethiopians dominate Ireland’s biggest race as Stephen Scullion returns to form in third while Tom Anderson runs 2:12 in Frankfurt

Irish Life Dublin Marathon, Ireland, October 29

Ethiopia’s Kemal Husen won in a PB and course record of 2:06:52.

He put together halves of 62:58 and 63:52 as he won almost four minutes from Uganda’s Geoffrey Kusuro (2:10:45) with Ireland’s Stephen Scullion an excellent third (2:11:51).

The Ethiopian has raced very little on the international stage but he was sixth in Dubai in 2:08:34 in February.

Olympic and Commonwealth Games marathoner Scullion has a PB of 2:09:49 set in London 2020.

Scullion, who ran for Aldershot in the Southern 12-stage, ran only 70:19 in the Great North Run the previous month.

“A really special day for me,” said Scullion. “I don’t know what I did or do to deserve the love and passion I get from everybody who supports me, but thank you.

“My goal was to enjoy as much of the race as I could and not allow pressure, anxiety, stress to linger when it came, and simply get back to running forward with my eyes up.”

Ethiopia’s Amente Serome Negash won the women’s race in 2:26:22 with a faster 72:24 in the second half from Kenya’s Joan Kipyatich (2:27:04) and Ethiopia’s Genet Abdurkadir (2:27:49).

Ann-Marie McGlynn, a former Britain and Ireland Masters International cross-country winner, was the leading Irish finisher in fifth in 2:34:13 and like Scullion she won the Irish national title.

Men: Mar: 1 Kemal Husen ETH 2:06:52; 2 Geoffrey Kusuro UGA 2:10:45; 3 Stephen Scullion 2:11:51; 4 Brimin Kimeli Kipruto KEN 2:11:55; 5 Bekele Asefa ETH 2:11:57; 6 Fikre Workneh ETH 2:14:02; 7 Ryan Creech 2:14:08; 8 Ryan Forsyth 2:14:43; 9 Arne Agten BEL 2:19:24; 10 William Maunsell 2:19:50; 11 Adam Bowden GBR 2:19:57; 12 Sean Doyle 2:20:58; 13 James Donald GBR 2:22:33; 14 Michael Fox 2:24:59; 15 Kane Collins 2:25:25; 31 Matthew Collins GBR 2:29:29; 38 Steven Fitzpatrick GBR 2:31:48

NC: 1 Stephen Scullion 2:11:51; 2 Ryan Creech 2:14:08; 3 Ryan Forsyth 2:14:43;

Women: Mar: 1 Sorome Negash ETH 2:26:22; 2 Joan Kipyatich KEN 2:27:04; 3 Genet Abdukadir ETH 2:27:49; 4 Peniah Jorop KEN 2:29:06; 5 Ann-Marie McGlynn 2:34:13; 6 Hanane Qallouj MAR 2:34:35; 7 Hawi Magersa ETH 2:36:01; 8 Gladys Ganiel O’Neill 2:37:08; 9 Sorcha Loughnane 2:45:31; 10 Caitlyn Harvey 2:45:59; 11 Ashling Malone 2:46:06; 12 Gillian McCrory 2:47:30; 13 Rachel Birt 2:48:08; 14 Fiona Stack 2:51:45; 15 Catherine O’Connor 2:52:49; 16 Maebh Brannigan 2:53:53; 17 Niamh Staunton 2:54:20; 18 Fiona McQuillan 2:56:02; 19 Amy Holland 2:56:18; 20 Kate Kelly 2:56:42; 21 Murphy Catherine 2:56:49; 22 Fanni Gyurkó HUN 2:57:08; 23 Ciara Brady 2:58:03; 24 Lucey Jean 2:58:22; 25 Niamh O’ Connor 2:58:27; 26 Kate Crowley 2:58:32; 27 Sally Forristall 2:58:38; 28 Debbie Mcconnell GBR 2:58:39

NC: 1 AnnMarie McGlynn 2:34:13; 2 Gladys Ganiel O’Neill 2:37:08; 3 Sorcha Loughnane 2:45:31.

Mainova Frankfurt Marathon, Germany, October 29

In wet and windy conditions Ethiopia’s Buzunesh Gudeta won the 40th event in a PB 2:19:27 (with a 69:13 second half). It was the second fastest winning time in race history and she finished ahead of Kenyans Winfridah Moseti (2:20:55), Sharon Chelimo (2:22:07) and 39-year-old Viola Kibiwott (2:22:57).

Miriam Dattke was the leading German finisher in 11th in 2:28:12.

Kenya’s Brimin Misoi won the men’s race in 2:04:53 (after a 61:38 opening half) by almost two minutes from Ethiopians Mulugeta Asefa (2:06:47) and Guye Adola (2:07:44).

He became the first man since compatriot Wilson Kipsang to win two consecutive titles. Kipsang achieved the feat in 2010 and 2011.

Simon Boch was the leading German finisher in ninth in 2:12:32 while Tom Anderson, who ran 2:12:05 in Seville earlier in the year was again inside 2:13.

The combined winning times of the women’s and men’s champions came to 4:24:20, the fastest aggregate time ever in Frankfurt. The 40th anniversary marathon had 13,258 participants from 115 countries.

Men: Mar: 1 Brimin Misoi KEN 2:04:53; 2 Mulugeta Asefa ETH 2:06:47; 3 Guye Adola ETH 2:07:44; 4 Albert Kangogo KEN 2:08:10; 5 Dominic Letting KEN 2:08:23; 6 Isack Lelei KEN 2:09:32; 7 Fredrick Kibii KEN 2:09:33; 8 Edwin Kipruto KEN 2:12:16; 9 Simon Boch 2:12:32; 10 Soufiyan Bouqantar MAR 2:12:44; 11 Mario Bauernfeind AUT 2:12:49; 12 Tom Anderson GBR 2:12:52; 13 Abdi Kebede ETH 2:13:15; 14 Andreas Vojta AUT 2:13:43; 15 Samwel Nyamae KEN 2:13:54; 16 Evans Yego KEN 2:14:17; 17 Chris Rainsford GBR 2:21:02; 23 Henry Hart GBR 2:23:39; 27 Michael Ferguson GBR 2:26:16; 28 Tom Hole GBR 2:26:35; 36 Alastair Hay GBR 2:27:59; 46 James Macdonald GBR 2:29:01; 50 Fraser Stewart GBR 2:29:38

Women: Mar: 1 Bezunesh Getachew ETH 2:19:27; 2 Winfridah Moseti KEN 2:20:55; 3 Sharon Chelimo KEN 2:22:07; 4 Viola Kibiwot KEN 2:22:57; 5 Agnes Keino KEN 2:23:44; 6 Pascalia Chepkogei KEN 2:26:14; 7 Visiline Jepkesho KEN 2:26:20; 8 Naomi Rotich KEN 2:26:48; 9 Magdalene Masai KEN 2:27:19; 10 Medina Armino ETH 2:27:54; 11 Miriam Dattke 2:28:12; 12 Viktoriya Kalyuzhna UKR 2:28:23; 13 Matea Parlov Koštro CRO 2:28:37; 14 Tereza Hrochová CZE 2:31:51; 15 Rutendo Nyahora ZIM 2:32:00; 16 Catherine Bertone ITA 2:35:35; 17 Aurora Bado ITA 2:36:10; 18 Svenja Ojstersek 2:39:40; 19 Latifa Mokhtari FRA 2:41:25; 20 Yvonne van Vlerken NED 2:42:30; 21 Sabine Burgdorf 2:44:04; 22 Selina Ummel SUI 2:44:23; 23 Merle Brunnée 2:44:44; 24 Anna Starostzik 2:47:00; 25 Leentje Hellemans BEL 2:47:17; 26 Verena Cerna 2:48:39; 27 Evgeniia Zhgir RUS 2:48:46; 28 Ivette Mejia MEX 2:48:52; 29 Nora Kusterer 2:48:56; 30 Steph McCall GBR 2:49:43; 31 Siri Schøne NOR 2:50:11; 32 Stine Gjelstrup Hansen DEN 2:50:45; 33 Bibiro Ali Taher CHA 2:51:39; 34 Lisa Schmitt 2:51:44; 35 Nesrine Njeim LBN 2:52:15; 36 Sylvie Müller 2:52:59; 37 Modesta Bužerytė LTU 2:53:09; 38 Rowen Hughes GBR 2:53:41; 39 Angela Moesch 2:55:21; 40 Josefine Brekke NOR 2:55:39; 41 Stefania Brazzoli ITA 2:55:58; 42 Nicole Munzert 2:56:15; 43 Laura Barber GBR 2:56:23; 44 Anja Kobs 2:56:48; 45 Shefi Xhaferaj LUX 2:56:58; 46 Meike Freudenreich 2:58:02; 47 Lena Ritzel 2:58:10; 48 Tamara Giorgi ITA 2:58:29; 49 Hanne Christensen USA 2:58:42; 50 Sara Stark 2:58:54; 51 Katelijne Tas BEL 2:58:56; 52 Zara Knappy GBR 2:59:08

Malaga Half Marathon, Spain, October 29

There were course records in both men’s and women’s races.

Kenyans Geoffrey Toroitich and Boniface Kibiwott were well inside the hour with 59:13 and 59:23 with former European marathon record-holder Sondre Nordstad Moen from Norway third in 60:20.

Kenya’s Caroline Nyaga won the women’s race in 67:36 from fellow Kenyan Veronica Loleo (68:03) with Czech Republic’s Moira Stewartova third in 70:44.

Men: HM: 1 Geoffrey Toroitich KEN 59:13; 2 Boniface Kibiwott KEN 59:23; 3 Sondre Nordstad Moen NOR 60:20; 4 Jacob Kosgei KEN 60:22; 5 Victor Kipruto Togom KEN 60:36; 6 Suldan Hassan SWE 61:56; 7 Mulat Bazezew ETH 62:33; 12 Carl Avery GBR 66:33

Women: HM: 1 Caroline Nyaga KEN 67:36; 2 Veronica Loleo KEN 68:03; 3 Moira Stewartová CZE 70:44

Luzern, Switzerland, October 29

Men: HM: 1 Mohamed Reda El Aaraby MAR 61:29; 2 Alphonce Felix TAN 61:30; 3 Yassine El Allami MAR 61:31; 4 Abraham Neremwa BRN 61:36; 5 Mehdi Frere FRA 62:07; 9 Daniele Meucci ITA 63:24

Women: HM: 1 Violah Jepchumba BRN 67:59; 2 Ruth Jebet BRN 68:22; 3 Magdalena Shauri TAN 68:40; 4 Jackline Sakilu TAN 69:32

Nairobi, Kenya, October 29

Men: 10km: 1 Stanley Njihia 28:36; 2 Shadrack Ngumbau 29:02; 3 Evans Mayaka 29:05

HM: 1 Justus Kiprop 62:39; 2 Jackson Kipleting 62:43; 3 Asbel Kiplimo 63:02; 4 Evans Kipkorir 63:15; 5 Naason Kipkorir 63:23; 6 Isaac Chebuyo 63:34

Mar: 1 Alfonce Kigen 2:10:18; 2 Moses Mwangi 2:10:26; 3 Lameck Too 2:11:00; 4 Patrick Kipchirchir 2:11:59; 5 Gideon Chepkonga 2:12:13; 6 David Kipyego 2:12:39; 7 Ekjaba Kibet 2:13:07; 8 Amanuel Kipkogei 2:13:55; 9 Vitalis Kibiwott 2:14:45; 10 Vincent Kipyegon 2:14:56

Women: 10km: 1 Loice Chemnung 31:54; 2 Gladys Chepkurui 32:13; 3 Sigei Chepkemoi 33:23; 4 Zenah Jerutoo 33:25; 5 Nancy Sang 33:43; 6 Emmy Chemutai 33:58

HM: 1 Jackline Chelal 71:18; 2 Edith Jepchumba 71:56; 3 Nancy Chepleting Meli 72:18

Mar: 1 Evaline Chirchir 2:24:31; 2 Aurelia Jerotich Kiptui 2:26:49; 3 Sheila Chepkoech 2:27:16; 4 Hildah Cheboi 2:28:31; 5 Chemutai Gladys 2:30:52; 6 Lina Jepkemoi 2:32:02

Cross de Atapuerca (World Athletics Cross Country Tour Gold), Spain, October 29

World cross country and road champion Beatrice Chebet won the senior women’s 8km in 25:21 from Uganda’s Sarah Chelangat (25:36) and Kenya’s Edinah Jebitok (25:44).

British world championships 5000m competitor Megan Keith was the leading European in fifth in 26:39.

Fellow world cross country champion Jacob Kiplimo won the senior men’s 9km in 26:00 ahead of Kenya’s Ronald Kwemoi (26:15) and Burundi’s Rodrigue Kwizera (26:16). The top European was Tadesse Getahon from Israel in sixth in 26:48.

Men: 9kmXC: 1 Jacob Kiplimo UGA 26:00; 2 Ronald Kwemoi KEN 26:15; 3 Rodrigue Kwizéra BDI 26:16; 4 Célestine Ndikumana BDI 26:47; 5 Leonard Chemutai UGA 26:48; 6 Tadesse Getahon ISR 26:48; 7 Nassim Hassaous 27:00; 8 Abdessamad Oukhelfen 27:06; 9 Merhawi Mebrahtu ERI 27:08; 10 Sergio Paniagua 27:17; 11 Cormac Dalton IRL 27:19; 12 Fernando Carro 27:26; 13 Roberto Alaiz 27:35; 14 Pablo Sánchez 27:36; 15 Yahya Aouina 27:37; 16 Ibrahim Chakir 27:37; 17 Alejandro Quijada 27:39; 18 Ibrahim Ezzaydouny 27:46; 19 Adam Maijo 27:46; 20 Mario Mola 27:48; 21 Adrià Ceballos 27:50; 22 Nahuel Carabaña AND 27:52; 23 Oliver Löfqvist SWE 27:53; 24 Miguel Angel Martínez 27:57; 25 Andreu Blanes 28:05; 26 Miguel Baidal 28:07; 27 Daniel Arce 28:16; 28 Juan Antonio Pérez 28:16; 29 Mario Priego 28:18; 30 Ayad Lamdassem 28:20

Women: 8km XC: 1 Beatrice Chebet KEN 25:21; 2 Sarah Chelangat UGA 25:36; 3 Edina Jebitok KEN 25:44; 4 Ayel Likina ETH 26:06; 5 Megan Keith GBR 26:39; 6 Lucy Muli KEN 26:54; 7 Majida Maayouf 27:07; 8 Lemlem Nibret ETH 27:13; 9 Ikram Ouaaziz MAR 27:45; 10 Marta García 28:05; 11 Irene Sánchez-Escribano 28:11; 12 Carolina Robles 28:11; 13 Maria Forero 28:14; 14 Angela Viciosa 28:16; 15 Aimee Pratt GBR 28:23; 16 Rosalia Tárraga 28:25; 17 Cristina Ruiz 28:27; 18 Irene Pelayo 28:34; 19 Laura Priego 28:41; 20 Blanca Fernández 28:42

