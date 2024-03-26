Scotland and the English areas see thousands of British road relay athletes in action for their clubs in popular spring events

SCOTTISH ATHLETICS RELAY CHAMPIONSHIPS, Livingston, March 23

Central AC took the men’s 6-stage title for the third consecutive year, leading all the way after Ben MacMillan’s fastest short stage time of the day on the opening leg. They came home 19 seconds ahead of Giffnock North, who were half-a-minute clear of Corstorphine AAC.

Scottish internationals Annabel Simpson (road and cross-country) and Jenny Selman (track) clocked the fastest long stage times to help Fife to victory in the women’s 4-stage event, although Simpson had to peg back the substantial lead held by Edinburgh AC at the start of the anchor leg.

She eventually came home one-and-a-half minutes ahead of Edinburgh with Shettleston Harriers finishing almost four minutes in arears for bronze.

The meeting entry of 154 teams was the highest since 2019. Results are provisional.

Men’s 6 -stage (legs 1-3-5 3.15M, legs 2-4-6 5.8M approx): 1 Centr 2:17.41 (B MacMillan 15:02, C Milne 29:53, A Marshall 15:50, L Fanattoli 30:30, K Reilly 15:35, C Phillip 30:51); 2 Giff N 2:18:00 (C Young 15:57, R Good 30:17, N Gajic 15:53, C Green 29:57, G Griffiths 16:23, D Robinson 29:33); 3 Cors 2:18:30 (A Smith 15:53, T Martyn 29:23, J Eykelbosch 16:06, D Cummins 30:41, E Brown 15:45, C Mckenzie 30:42); 4 Edin 2:18:34 (I Whitaker 15:57, M Cameron 30:04, P Cameron 16:20, N Howlett 30:33, J Lenehan 16:09, A Fyfe 29:31); 5 Fife 2:18:39 (B Sandilands 15:16, R Marshall 30:33, O Miller 15:36, C Gourley 30:55, M Sanderson 15:59, A Thomson 30:20); 6 Glas U 2:19:26 (E Frame 16:07, L Hannigan 29:15, H Horiuchi-Sutton 16:41, C Harris 30:25, S Addison 15:43, M Tait 31:15) ; 7 Cambus 2:21:49, 8 I’clyde 2:21:59; 9 A’deen 2:24:52; 10 Cirs B 2:25:40; 11 E Kilb 2:29:33; 12 Edin B 2:32:23; 13 Metro (M40+) 2:32:29; 4 Edin (M40+) 2:32:54; 15 Centr B 2:33:05

M40+: 1 Metro 2:32:29 (B Smart 18:38, J Tole 31:45, D Roussias 18:33, A Christie 33:12, M Wilkins 18:02, L Morrison 32:19); 2 Edin 2:32:54; 3 Cors 2:34:46

M50+ (legs 1-3 3.15M, legs 2-4 5.8M approx): 1 C’nauld 1:44:49 (S Allan 17:43, S Allen 34:43, W Henderson 18:22, L O’Hare 34:01); 2 Cors 1:46:38; 3 Edin 1:49:04

Fastest (3.15M): 1 Macmillan 15:02; 2 Sandilands 15:16; 3 J Lange (Centr B) 15:32; 4 Reilly 15:35; 5 Miller 15:36; 6 eq Addison/H Hickey (Centr B)/J Marshall (Centr B, U20) 15:43); 9 J Phillips (Kil’k, U20) 15:44; 10eq Brown/A Hoyle (Cors) 15:45

M40: 1 Whitaker 15:57; 2 B Mackie (Edin) 16:55; 3 D Henderson (I’clyde) 17:02

M50: Allan 17:43

M60: D Thom (Cambus) 19:12

M70: E Stevenson (Edin) 26:17

U20: 3 Frame 16:07

Fastest (5.8M approx.): 1 Hannigan 29:15; 2 Martyn 29:23; 3 Fyfe 29:31; 4 Robinson 29:33; 5 Milne 29:53; 6 Green (U20) 29:57; 7 J Bell (I’clyde) 30:01; 8 M Cameron 30:04; 9 Good 30:17; 10 Thomson (U20) 30:20

M40: 1 G Yates (I’clyde) 30:59; 2 E Cameron (Edin) 31:16; 3 G Bailie (E Kilb) 31:26

M50: O’Hare 34:01

M60: C Graham-Marr (Centr) 41:05

U20: 3 R Marshall 30:33

Women’s 4-stage (legs 1-3 3.15M, legs 2-4 5.8M approx): 1 Fife 1:47:28 (J Cruickshanks 20:29, J Selman 34:43, M Crawford 19:09, A Simpson 33:07); 2 Edin 1:48:58 (B Ansell 17:53, C Malcolm 36:31, M Sanchez Oller 18:45, R Penfold 35:49); 3 Shett 1:52:48 (H Morrison 19:47, A Mason 37:46, V Riddell 19:58, E Bell 35:17); 5 Cors 1:54:29 (M Smith 21:08, J-W Golder 36:51, K Maxwell 19:42, K Mckenzie-Tait 36:48); 6 Gala 1:55:41 (P Baillie 20:25, K Barden 36:56, J Murdoch 23:31, S Green 34:49); 7 Centr 1:56:19; 8 Edin 1:57:36, 9 Garsc 2:00:41; 10 Dund R 2:02:21; 11 Shett B 2:03:05; 12 Cambus 2:04:21; 13 Perth R 2:06:01; 14 E Kilb 2:09:12; 15 G’nock 2:10:42

NB Details of 4th women’s team are not yet available

W40+: 1 Gala 1:55:41; 2 Garsc 2:00:41; 3 G’nock 2:10:42

W50+ 3-stage (legs 1-3 3.15M, leg 2 5.8M approx.): 1 Edin 83:36 (S Ridley 21:14, J MacLean 41:05, J Wilson 21:17); 2 Gala 91:49; 3 Helen 1:41:38)

Fastest (3.15M): 1 Ansell 17:53; 2 E Creasy (Giff N) 18:22; 3 M J Wyrwoll 18:28; 4 E Jenkins (A’deen) 18:43

W40: 1 Baillie 20:25; 2 G Blee (Garsc) 20:41; 3 J Hendry (Metro) 21:10

W50: Ridley 21:14

W60: E Christie (Cambus) 24:06

W70: S Boyd (Kil’k) 27:06

Fastest (5.8M approx.): 1 Simpson 33:07; 2 Selman 34:43; 3 Green (W40) 34:49; 4 M Millar (Centr) 34:51

W40: 2 S Mcintosh (HBT) 36:28; 3 Barden 36:56

W50: M Senior (Garsc) 39:24

W60: P Henderson (Bella H) 46:09

MIDLANDS MEN’S 12 & WOMEN’S 6 STAGE ROAD RELAYS, Sutton Park, March 23

After the morning hail and heavy rain, the skies cleared and saw Western Tempo score a double by taking both the women’s six-stage event and then the men’s 12, Martin Duff reports.

The club was originally born out of a disagreement at Leamington but thanks to coach Dave Newport, who has links with Exeter University has grown, especially on the women’s side, with an influx of students.

For the men, the event saw four long stages of 5.38-miles followed by eight short of 3.165-miles, whereas the women ran just two long stages, on legs one and three.

Women

For the women, Western Tempo built on their win in the autumn four-stage event at the same Sutton Park Venue and, like back then, was the first win at the event for the three-year-old club.

Their final margin of victory was getting on for three minutes but they did not have it all of their own way despite Megan Marchant giving them a first stage victory. Her time then was 30:22, the third best time of the afternoon and she said: “I stayed with them for a bit then led from the hill.”

Gloucester’s Millie Porter took second but Marchant said of her racing that she had been out for six years and has now been back three, having joined Western Tempo from Cambridge Harriers.

Another newcomer to Western Tempo, this time from Harborough via Exeter University, Bethany Wallis maintained her club’s lead on the short stage two, but said: “It was hurting all the way round.”

The eventual winners slipped up on the long stage three, dropping back to third, 24 seconds down. It was Team Bath’s Anna Domville, with 30:36 and Birchfield’s Bryony Gunn who powered past.

Gunn took the Stags to the front and her 29:34 was comfortably the quickest women’s long leg time of the afternoon. She said: “I caught the lead at the Stone and am really pleased but I forgot about the guys we were running with.”

Gunn also commented on a 33:02 PB in the Valencia 10km, which followed a Midland cross-country silver medal.

Western Tempo then retook the overall lead right at the end of the fourth stage as Tallulah Robin-Redmond just squeezed past Team Bath’s Annabelle Wallace with a stage best 18:39. She said: “She was just ahead and then I just got her.”

Then it was Inca Padfield’s race short stage best of 17:57 that all but sealed the win by opening out 27 seconds over Team Bath’s Tilly Nickell and she said of her run: “I loved it and it was my first run here for the club.”

The time was the fastest women’s short leg time of the day.

Emma Powell then finished the job with another stage best of 18:36, as Caitlin Wosika sealed silver for Team Bath. Birchfield took third and were nearly eight minutes clear of the rest, but there were an encouraging 45 teams finishing.

Women (5.38M, 3.165M, 5.38M, 3x 3.165M): 1 Western Tempo 2:15:56 (M Marchant (1) 30:22, B Wallis (1) 18:51, L Cooper (3) 31:31, T Robin-Redmond (1) 18:39, I Padfield (1) 17:57, E Powell (1) 18:36); 2 Team Bath 2:16:38 (L Rayner (3) 31:28, F Spruit (2) 18:26, A Domville (2) 30:36, A Wallace (2) 18:55, T Nickell (2) 18:22, C Wosika (2) 18:51); 3 Birchfield 2:18:40 (H Carruthers (4) 31:48, R Nicholls (3) 18:48, B Gunn (1) 29:34, E Watters (3) 20:12, V Weir (3) 19:16, S McManus (3) 19:02); 4 Bristol & West 2:26:30 (A Hammersley (6) 32:04, C Jolliffe (8) 20:35, H Green (5) 33:20, S Everitt (6) 20:42, M Monaghan (4) 19:51, H Pollak (4) 19:58); 5 Stoke 2:28:19 (D Sherwin (5) 32:03, L Dawson (6) 20:16, A Kelly (6) 34:11, T Bloor (5) 20:01, M Vernon (5) 21:12, K Butler (5) 20:36); 6 Mansfield 2:31:16 (K Malone-Brumfitt (19) 35:24, G Manson (14) 18:58, C Hay (9) 34:28, P Roadley (8) 20:48, S Toyn (8) 21:26, M Johnson (6) 20:12); 7 Wolverhampton & Bilston 2:31:43 (L Tait-Harris (10) 33:10, B Rawlinson (5) 18:51, H Baddeley (7) 34:34, B Tabor (4) 18:47, V Foster (6) 23:07, J Lane (7) 23:14); 8 Royal Sutton Coldfield 2:32:43 (G Delaney (16) 34:27, S Duval (11) 18:42, C Tarnowski (14) 37:08, M Wood (12) 21:06, O Harris (9) 20:37, L Routledge (8) 20:43); 9 Trentham 2:33:06 (I Shaw (14) 34:17, G Stanfield (12) 19:10, J Stanfield (10) 35:32, S Taylor (9) 21:32, D Thomas (7) 20:21, C Higgs (9) 22:14); 10 Tipton 2:33:42 (J Charlton (7) 32:25, E Tromans (10) 20:43, B Walker (13) 37:04, M Woodward (13) 21:53, C Hollis (12) 21:31, S Banks (10) 20:06); 11 Shrewsbury 2:34:52 (L Cooper (11) 33:36, N Cook (13) 20:42, J Cook (8) 34:29, J Brown (11) 22:18, K Evason (10) 21:51, M Jones-Walters (11) 21:56); 12 Westbury 2:35:27 (R Paton (8) 32:33, S Cummins (9) 20:20, T Chick (11) 36:21, R Ellis (10) 21:49, E Woodworth (11) 21:55, L Miller (12) 22:29); 13 Halesowen 2:36:44 (L Collins (15) 34:21, M Dale (18) 22:08, P Dodd (17) 35:19, R Malone-Priest (17) 23:24, S Gill (15) 21:44, A Saker (13) 19:48); 14 Birmingham Running Athletics 2:37:09 (G Brocklehurst (18) 35:07, B Timmings (16) 19:17, A Lovegrove (16) 36:15, E Morley (15) 22:19, E Jones (13) 20:42, N Rae (14) 23:29); 15 Gloucester 2:39:17 (M Porter (2) 31:00, S Jones (4) 20:04, G Hinga (12) 38:25, E Stalberg (14) 23:12, N Marshall (14) 23:45, A Spackman (15) 22:51); 16 Cheltenham 2:42:10; 17 Bristol & West 2:43:03; 18 Bournville 2:43:09; 19 Northbrook 2:44:20; 20 Birchfield 2:44:31; 21 Leamington 2:44:35; 22 Knowle & Dorridge 2:46:28; 23 Rugby & Northampton 2:46:55; 24 Stratford 2:48:20; 25 Redhill RR 2:49:27

Fastest (5.38M): B Gunn (Bir) 29:34; M Marchant (W Tempo) 30:22; A Domville (T Bath) 30:36; M Porter (Glouc) 31:00; L Rayner (T Bath) 31:28; L Cooper (W Tempo) 31:31

Fastest (3.165M): I Padfield (W Tempo) 17:57; T Nickell (T Bath) 18:22; F Spruit (T Bath) 18:26; E Powell (W tempo) 18:36; T Robin-Redmond (W Tempo) 18:39; S Duval (RSC) 18:42

45 teams finished

Men

Western Tempo had a good start in third place on the 5.38-mile opener through Jack Bancroft but it was Coventry Godiva’s Miles Clisham who took the opening honours with what stood up to be the second-best time of the day at 26:04.

This was ahead of Leamington’s Callum Hanlon’s 26:22, as Tempo’s Jack Bancroft pushed hard behind. A large group of 15 had broken clear in the early stages, which reduced to 13 before Clisham got away. He said: “I took the lead going out then felt good on the downhill bit and then gave it a go.”

Then it seemed to be all Western Tempo after Dom James gave them a solid lead after stage two before Dan Gillett maintained it on three but it was nearly two minutes after Thomas Crockett’s fourth stage 26:12. It was now Bristol & West behind thanks to Max Davis’ third best overall of 26:06.

He was chased home by the BRAT club’s Joseph Tuffin, whose 25:48 not only gained eight slots for his club but was also comfortably the best on offer over the long legs.

As the short stages unfolded there was a bit of a procession at the head of the field as the lead of Western Tempo varied between one and two minutes before yawning out to 2:21 with two left to run. This was over Bristol & West as third placed Notts AC were six minutes down.

Ben Price and Matthew Brunnock then finished the job but only after firstly Ben Robinson and then Jack Millar’s fastest stage times reduced the winning margin to just 68 seconds after nearly four hours of running.

Millar’s time of 14:56 was comfortably the quickest short stage of the afternoon and, asked why he was on a short rather than long le,g said: “I am reserve for the World Cross and they asked me not to run a long leg.”

“Are you going as reserve anyway,” asked your correspondent, to which Millar said there was a spare place available to the UK team management and they could have picked him to race anyway but chose not to.

As is often the case a couple of team managers suggested that the race should be amended to 12 short stages but, as things stand, tradition prevails.

Men (4x 5.38M, 8×3.165M): 1 Western Tempo 3:54:23 (J Bancroft (3) 26:25, D James (1) 26:24, D Gillett (1) 26:50, T Crockett (1) 26:12, D Owen (1) 16:35, L Davis (1) 16:18, P Wylie (1) 15:48, H James (1) 16:38, C Jones (1) 15:43, J Denne (1) 15:49, B Price (1) 15:58, M Brunnock (1) 15:43); 2 Bristol & West 3:55:31 (F McGrath (6) 26:57, N Moulton (4) 27:07, J Thewlis (4) 27:27, M Davis (2) 26:06, S Kerfoot (2) 16:42, D Studley (2) 15:19, A Wilson (2) 17:04, O Jones (2) 16:09, H Brashaw (2) 15:55, R Stewart (2) 16:17, B Robinson (2) 15:32, J Millar (2) 14:56); 3 Birmingham Running Athletics 4:02:35 (A Peacock (4) 26:32, H Brocklehurst (10) 28:54, J Stolberg (6) 27:00, J Tuffin (3) 25:48, D Robinson (4) 16:48, O Hudson (4) 17:47, A Parker (4) 17:17, M McCullagh (4) 17:05, M Ince (4) 17:11, D Bissuel (4) 16:47, A Hill (4) 16:20, C Davis (3) 15:06); 4 Notts Ac ‘A’ 4:03:51 (S Spencer (7) 27:05, A Watson (3) 26:40, M Campion (2) 26:40, A Woodward (4) 27:53, M Williams (3) 16:21, J Holland (3) 15:46, P Featherstone (3) 16:40, G Tipping (3) 17:28, T Dejong (3) 16:59, J Muddeman (3) 17:29, R Hayle (3) 17:44, T Hartley (4) 17:06); 5 Swindon 4:05:45 (B Lines (9) 27:16, H Woods (9) 28:06, M Woodward (9) 28:05, S Byrne (6) 26:56, N Hackley (7) 16:36, C Reade (7) 17:18, S Dill (7) 17:32, I Mould (6) 16:22, H Edwards (5) 16:35, O Homer (5) 16:56, C Chessell (5) 17:12, I McAdam (5) 16:51); 6 Rugby & Northampton 4:07:05 (F Ward (11) 27:21, F Scott (14) 28:41, A Johnstone (13) 28:38, A Wright (10) 27:49, M Everett (11) 16:42, H Arnall (10) 16:29, N Bennett (8) 16:36, A McDonnell (8) 16:40, N Gilford (7) 17:26, D Carter (7) 17:32, M Hill (6) 16:12, L Starr (6) 16:59); 7 Leamington 4:10:12 (C Hanlon (2) 26:22, B Kandola (2) 27:03, F Knowles (3) 27:16, A Franklin (5) 27:58, H Morton (5) 17:45, D Mawby (6) 17:42, L O’Brien (5) 16:04, B Hammonds (5) 17:25, J Knibb (8) 19:10, C Rawcliffe (8) 17:57, T Foulerton (8) 17:46, A Ibbs (7) 17:44); 8 Mansfield Harriers ‘A’ 4:10:42 (L Boswell (19) 28:41, A Hampson (12) 26:57, K Watson (10) 28:01, J Bailey (11) 28:51, J Ali (10) 16:27, B Caress (11) 16:51, B Burnham (9) 16:41, J Boam (9) 17:32, D Hurst (9) 17:53, J Henstock (9) 17:52, R Talbot (9) 17:39, D Wheat (8) 17:17); 9 Birchfield 4:10:59 (J Bennett (8) 27:11, E Banks (7) 27:26, D Swain (7) 28:13, M Scarsbrook (7) 27:42, A Day (6) 16:17, A Burrows (5) 16:01, F White (6) 17:32, J Malecki (7) 18:11, J Bradford (6) 17:12, J Estridge (6) 17:29, T Smith (7) 18:19, A Jacobs (9) 19:26); 10 Tipton 4:12:25 (K Quiney (20) 28:46, L Vine (11) 26:51, E Compton (15) 29:35, G Whitehouse (16) 30:36, J Read (16) 17:18, R Carpenter (14) 16:49, M Banks (12) 16:22, D Lewis (12) 17:20, T Bentley (11) 16:47, M Williams (11) 17:50, R Meredith (11) 17:10, R Patel (10) 17:0); 11 Shrewsbury 4:13:08 (L Rawlings (5) 26:52, D Husbands (6) 27:30, M Costello (8) 28:36, J Hickinbottom (9) 28:56, J Durman (9) 16:36, C Middleton (9) 17:08, R Fox (10) 18:37, L Butler (11) 17:46, M Betts (10) 16:54, C Aveyard (10) 18:29, R Weston (10) 17:27, T Brown (11) 18:17); 12 Western Tempo B 4:14:17 (W Douglas (23) 28:52, S Butler (19) 29:12, E Taylor (18) 28:59, D Wight (18) 29:17, N Thorne (17) 16:58, R Knight (15) 17:27, L Carroll (14) 16:58, T Radley (14) 17:17, D Aubrey (13) 17:14, M Fallows (14) 17:46, A Smith (12) 17:20, I Bate (12) 16:57); 13 Bromsgrove & Redditch 4:16:11 (J Smith (16) 28:19, A Adams (17) 28:59, J Marshall (16) 29:02, M Appleton (17) 29:43, L Richardson (13) 16:09, H Gibbs (13) 17:19, T Adkins (13) 16:48, W Watkins (13) 18:25, P Mackie (14) 17:46, T Stubbins (12) 17:03, N Dale (13) 18:59, P Ball (13) 17:39); 14 Stoke 4:16:25 (F Churton (33) 30:05, J Arnold (22) 28:29, J Thomas (17) 27:54, H Bond (14) 29:05, A Wood (18) 18:59, S Fisher (17) 17:11, L Hendricken (16) 17:39, S Lucking (16) 17:08, S Janally (15) 17:10, R Connor (16) 17:28, J Mayer (15) 18:57, A Rockley-Chapman (14) ); 15 Team Bath 4:16:49 (L James (17) 28:23, H Palmer (16) 28:26, A Daniel (14) 28:10, E Avis (12) 28:41, E Cremen (12) 17:56, D Jones (12) 17:26, O Davies (15) 18:53, J Donald (15) 18:15, S Rose (17) 18:07, M Towler (15) 16:19, D Coales (17) 20:32, A Carter (15) 15:41); 16 Coventry Godiva 4:17:49; 17 Bristol & West B 4:17:56; 18 Worcester 4:22:02; 19 Cannock & Stafford 4:24:14; 20 Royal Sutton Coldfield 4:25:09; 21 Wolverhampton & Bilston 4:26:43; 22 Halesowen 4:26:53; 23 Newark 4:27:17; 24 Knowle & Dorridge 4:28:05; 25 BristoT B 4:29:24

Fastest (5.38M): J Tuffin (BRAT) 25:48; M Clisham (Cov G) 26:04; M Davis (B&W) 26:06; T Crockett (W Tempo) 26:12; C Hanlon (Leam) 26:22; D James (W Tempo) 26:24

Fastest (3.165M): J Millar (B&W) 14:56; C Davis (BRAT) 15:06; D Studley (B&W) 15:19; B Robinson (B&W) 5:32; A Carter (T Bath) 15:41; M Brunnock (W Tempo) 15:43

54 teams finished

NORTHERN MEN’S 12 & WOMEN’S 6 STAGE ROAD RELAYS, Wythenshawe Park, Manchester, March 23

Leeds City regained the men’s title they lost to Morpeth last year, while Sale took the women’s race after a close battle with Leeds, Martin Duff reports.

Men

It was Leeds City’s third victory in four years but Morpeth and then Salford gave them a good fight until the eventual winners led over the last three stages.

For the men, the long and short stages alternated until the start of leg eight before all remaining stages were short.

It had been Hallamshire’s Tommy Power who had ‘won’ the opening 8km double lap stage, in 23:31 from Morpeth’s Finn Brodie with the eventual winners’ Mark Bostock back in third.

Morpeth went ahead through Josh Fiddaman on the 4.5km second leg with a 13:37 split but lost it to Leeds’ Joe Sagar’s 23;29 on the long third and retained the advantage on the next two stages through Alex Dunn and john Beattie.

However, Morpeth’s long standing servant Carl Avery had tried to bring them back into contention on the long fifth leg with a 23:11 clocking but it was to no avail and the holders had to then settle for third after briefly moving up to second on the sixth lap.

Back on that fifth stage, Blackburn’s Matthew Ramsden had helped his club’s cause with a 23:04 split that stood up as the day’s second-best long leg time.

Salford then went ahead on the sixth stage through Ewan Wheelwright’s 13:31 before the race’s final long leg saw Joe Seward clock the third best 8km lap time of 23:09 to maintain their advantage.

Leeds’ Richard Allen was not much slower with a 23:16 split but they were still a good way back, but closed on the short stage eighth through Josh Woodcock-Shaw’s 13:37 and again on the ninth as Andrew Smith took another 13 seconds out of Salford’s now shrinking lead.

The 10th saw Leeds just inch ahead thanks to William Tighe’s 13:49 before Sean Flanagan and Gavyn Chalmers finished the job. Leeds’ winning margin was just 49 seconds after nearly 3 hours and 25 minutes running.

Morpeth remained third but were only 31 seconds down but a minute clear of Liverpool, who had seen Jonny Mellor take them to third on the long third leg with the day’s fastest effort of 22:50. This was his first outing since a 2:09:09 marathon breakthrough in Seville five weeks earlier.

Men (4x8km, 8×4.5km): 1 Leeds 3:24:46 (M Bostock 23:50, M Grieve 13:28, J Sagar 23:29, A Dunn 13:36, J Beattie 24;11, M Salter 14:36, R Allen 23;16, J Woodcock-Shaw 13:36, A Smith 13:49, M Tighe 13:25, S Flanagan 13;56, G Chalmers 13;29); 2 Salford 3:25:35 (C Rowlinson 24:18, H Wakefield 13:16, D Barratt 23:30, R Smyk 13:52, K Darcy 24:11, E Wheelwright 13:31, J Steward 23:09. J Birmingham 13:51, T Cornthwaite 14:02, J Moores 13:48, O Cook 14:10, M Cooper 13:52); 3 Morpeth 3:26:05 (F Brodie 23;40, J Fiddaman 13:37, C Marshall 24:43, T Prentice 14:01, C Avery 23;10, E Hetherington 13:46, A Brown 23:55, T Balsdon 14:07, G Lowry 13:50, A Douglass 14:14, L McCourt 13;25, W Cork 13:31); 4 Liverpool 3:27:38 (A Rutherford 24:22, S Campbell 14:17, J Mellor 22:50, T Rogerson 13:40, M McCarthy 24:48, L Towers 14:12, J O’Farrell 23:38, N Jones 14:14, E Ackroyd 13:46, H Blackburn 14:13, D Naylor 13:39, L McCay 13:53); 5 Hallamshire 3:27:46 (T Power 23:31, D Byrne 14:11, J Hall 24:23, J Bartlett 13:47, E Brown 24:01, K Sexton 14:06, D Howarth 23:46, M Craig 14:34, A Smith 14:15, J Maryin 13:21, T Bailey 14:11, J McCrae 13:34); 6 Sale 3:30:06 (T Moran 24:05, E Savage 13:51, C Fielding 23:57, D Proctor 14:05, M Wharton 23:44, P Peters 14:23, P Robertson 24:32, J Goodwood 14:15, R Bradford 14:16, A Thompson 13:59, P Richardson 14:31, A Bradford 14:21); 7 Vale Royal 3:34:09 (C Perry 24:28, A Miles 14:09, R Serif 24:42, N Williams 14:15, S Whitehead 25:38, S Stephens 14:13, A Dight 23:56, R Moore 13:58, A Doyle 14:26, J Griffiths 14:26, J Humphries 15:19, M McCormack 14:42, 8 Blackburn 3:35:58 (T Raynes 23:56, B Makin 13:59, R Warner-Judd 24:09, L Betts 14:01, M Ramsden 23:03, A Benson 14:53, B Fish 25:25, P Bradshaw 15:02, S Hodkinson 14:44, N Gaskell 15:43, C Davis 15:37, B Alainzay 15:21); 9 Border 3:38:51 (T Humphries 25:07, O Dustin 13:56, N Postill 26:33, R Landon 15:17, J Salt 24:34, S Robinson 14:30, M Emmerson 25:26, G Millican 15:32, B Rooney 14:16, D Rich 14:29, J Hatcher 14:47, K Hatcher 14:20); 10 Salford B 3:41:26 (C Jones 25:09, M Russell 14:29, K Waterhouse 26:11, M Law 14:55, P Bannister 27:13, P Faulkner 14:22, P Henderson 25:41, J Bailey 14:41, B Lima 14:13, J Twigg 14:58, S Warburton 15:06, C Hardman 14:21); 11 Gateshead 3:44:14; 12 York 3:44;44; 13 Chorlton 3:44:51; 14 E Cheshire & Tameside 3:45:00; 15 Rossendale 3:45;38; 16 Rotherham 3:46:28; 17 Leeds B 3:46:46; 18 Sunderland 3:47:24; 19 Tyne Bridge 3:47:48; 20 Bingley 3;50:24

Fastest (8km): J Mellor (Liv) 22:50; M Ramsden (B’burn) 23:04; J Steward (Salf) 23:09; C Avery (Morp) 23:11; R Allen (Leeds) 23:16; J Sagar (Leeds) 23:29

Fastest (4.5km): H Wakefield (Salf) 13:16; J Martin (Hallam) 13:22; L McCourt (Morp)/W Tighe (Leeds) 13:25; M Grieve (Leeds) 13:28; G Chalmers (Leeds) 13:30

54 teams finished

Women

For the women, their two long stages were first and fourth, with the rest short and it was Sale Harriers who led after the first 8km double lap stage through Greater Manchester champion Sophie Wood’s 26:54. This was a time that was only headed mid-race by Holly Weedall’s 26:51 for Vale Royal.

Weedall was 10th in the senior race at the London International at Parliament Hill in January and, as an under-17, was third in the 2020 Inter-Counties race. As an under-15 and under-13, the Vale Royal runner had a series of good relays legs in English championships.

On that first stage, Leeds had Camilla McKnespiey back in second ahead of Vale Royal, who were third throughout the race after Sarah Dufour-Jackson’s 27:33 on the opener.

It was a topsy-turvy race as Eleanor Curran’s 15:38 had seen Leeds in front after stage two and they remained narrowly ahead mid-race thanks to Steffi Luker-Edwards, despite Sale’s Helen Warburton closing with a 15:36 split.

Alice Wright then regained the lead for Sale with a 27;26 long leg clocking before Leeds went ahead again on the penultimate lap through Geogia Malir’s, 15:22 which was the quickest at that time.

Sale finished with a flourish as Lucy Armitage’s anchor not only saw her club take the tape from Leeds, but also trumped the rest of the 4.5km short stage times with 15:10. It was too much for Leeds’ Jenny Walsh, whose 15:33 was nevertheless equal fourth best.

Women (2x8km, 4×4.5km): 1 Sale 1:57:12 (S Wood 26:54, L Barber 16:30, H Warburton 15:26, A Wright 27:26, I Burke 15:44, L Armitage 15:30); 2 Leeds 1:57:23 (C McKnespiey 27:07, E Curran 15:38, S Luker-Edwards 15:47, R Jones 27:53, G Malir 15:22, J Walsh 15:33); 3 Vale Royal 2:00:26 (S Dufour-Jackson 27:33, K Moulds 15:59, H Carrington 17:11, H Weedall 26:51, H Smith 17:19, A Howarth 15:33); 4 Liverpool 2:03:01 (R Burns 27:41, N Donnelly 16:15, S Ryan 17:38, J Morgan 29:14, S Howard 16:08, L Quinn 16:03); 5 Salford 2:04:18 (S Mason 27:57, S Bent 16:04, E Russell 16:54, L Lombard 29:17, K Rynolds 16:59, N Mason 17:04); 6 Bingley 2:04:39 (E Clayton 28:42, Y Small 16:43, S Pickering 17:19, R Flaherty 27:51, S Flaherty 16:48, S Reid 17:04); 7 Hallamshire 2:05:48 (C Allen 28;53, E Livera 16:13, E Brailsford 17:18, C Slack 29:45, N Birch 17:38, L Robertson 16:00); 8 Bury 2:07:30 (A Braithwaite 30:03, S Taylor 16:07, A Warburton 16:31, C Lam-Moores 30:04, C Johnston 17:04, N Ryan 17:38); 9 Rotherham 2:07:30 (E McLeod 28:56.E Parkinson 17:12, S Cowper 16:24, N Hatswell 28:31, N Norton 18:14, N Clegg 18:11); 10 Border 2:09:02 (A Kelland 28:52, O Mason 15:36, C McKeown 17:43, R Douglas 30;43, E Illman 18:03, A Holmes 18:02); 11 Blackburn 2:10:19; 12 City of Hull 2:10:21; 13 Leeds B 2:14:18; 14 Trafford 2;14;47; 15 Holmfirth 2:15:24; 16 S Shields 2:18:52; 17 Hillsborough & Rivelin 2:18:56; 18 Preston 2:19:20; 19 Sale 2:19:33; 20 York Kanvesmere 2;19:49

Fastest (8km): H Weedall (Vale R) 26:51; S Wood (Sale) 26:54; C McKnespiey (Leeds) 27:08; A Wright (Sale) 27:26; S Dufour-Jackson (Vale R) 27:33; R Burns (Liv)/I Holt (B’burn) 27:42

Fastest (4.5km): L Armitage (Sale) 15;10; G Malir (Leeds) 15:22; H Warburton (Sale) 15:26; A Howarth (Vale R) 15:33; J Walsh (Leeds) 15;34; O Mason (Bord) 15:37

43 teams finished

SOUTH OF ENGLAND MEN’S 12 & WOMEN’S 6 STAGE ROAD RELAYS, Milton Keynes, March 24

Highgate improved from second last year’s race in the Olympic Park to win the men’s 12-stage by over two minutes.

Robert Wilson led them off in 10th spot, before Joseph Young moved them up to eighth.

Jacob Allen’s 25:42 third leg moved them up to second which was held by John Gilfedder on the short leg.

Alex Lepretre’s 25:48 took them into the lead on the fifth leg and thereafter it was all Highgate.

James Ross, Flurry Grierson, Sam Jinks, Roger Poolman, mMonte Wilson, Terry Fawden and Charles Cooper completed the easy victory over Cambridge and Coleridge and Hercules Wimbledon.

Allen and Lepretre ran the second and third fastest long legs and it was Bedford’s Jack Goodwin (25:41) who won the fastest lap award as Bedford ended up fourth.

According to the results still showing on Tuesday, Belgrave’s Rob Kelly was fastest short leg with 14:11 but as he was listed as 345th in the South of England cross-country, this may not be correct.

More reliable as a time was James Kingston’s 14:18 which moved Tonbridge from 13th to second on leg two as they ultimately ended up fifth.

Victoria Park, Aldershot, Herne Hill, Kent and Dulwich completed the top ten as 39 teams completed the 12 legs.

Men (6×8.2km, 6×4.8km, alternate): 1 Highgate 4:09:56 (R Wilson 26:40, J Young 15:06, J Allen 25:42, J Gilfedder 15:36, A Leprêtre 25:48, J Ross 15:04, F Grierson 26:56, S Jinks 15:16, R Poolman 26:02, M Watson 15:06, T Fawden 27:07, C Cooper 15:39); 2 Cambridge & Coleridge 4:12:09 (J Carr 26:38, A Melloy 14:46, L McCaron 26:34, A Lydon 15:39, J Escalante-Phillips 26:10, M Walk 15:07, T Bridger 26:37, I Williamson 15:24, J Nixon 27:12, I Morgan 15:38, C Darling 27:07, M Morgan 15:21); 3 Hercules Wimbledon 4:12:28 (S McCallum 26:34, T Jervis 15:10, J Cornish 26:27, H Silverstein 15:18, A Penney 26:13, C Wyllie 14:51, C Eastaugh 27:03, F Slemeck 15:13, T Cooke 26:31, G Mallett 15:27, J Stockings 28:24, B Goater 15:22); 4 Bedford & County 4:13:31 (J Goodwin 25:41, N Campion 14:55, H Brodie 26:47, B Davies 15:12, S Knee-Robinson 27:56, S Winters 15:13, E Blythman 25:56, A Yabsley 15:41, J Minter 27:45, M Harrison 15:36, J Janes 27:23, J Eves 15:32); 5 Tonbridge 4:15:58 (C Chambers 26:52, J Kingston 14:18, M Ellis 27:44, H Paton 15:36, C De’ath 27:06, C Laing 16:46, B Murphy 26:42, M Dubery 15:43, B Cole 25:57, G Marshall 15:47, S Strange 27:40, I Arnott 15:54); 6 Victoria Park H & Tower H 4:20:38 (A Lawrence 25:50, R Bartram 15:27, J Walker 27:22, J Dale 15:50, A Dickson-Bell 27:50, G Divall 16:16, T MacIntyre 28:36, D Baxter 15:51, A Millbery 27:46, K Ferin 15:54, J Lepretre 27:50, D Howarth 16:14); 7 Aldershot Farnham & D 4:21:10 (L Stone 26:19, B Bishop 16:13, B Bradley 26:13, F Cross 16:07, A Bishop 28:45, L Hamblen 16:43, T Chandler 27:14, D Clarke 16:43, S Eglen 26:24, H Maclean 16:12, L Prior 27:30, J Boswell 16:53); 8 Herne Hill 4:22:03 (L Laylee 27:34, T O’Mahoney 15:50, D Shaw 27:41, T Patterson 16:15, B Dewar 27:19, H Bell 15:38, A Warburton 28:15, J Nutt 15:48, M Roberts 26:56, J Elliott 16:21, O Mills 28:25, B Warren 16:06); 9 Kent 4:22:53 (R Sesemann 26:43, D Dibaba 15:29, J Simmonds 27:34, C Busaileh 16:13, B Clarke 27:34, J English 15:43, C Dockerill 27:38, J Herrera 16:34, M Speed 28:21, N Chevis 16:38, J Boustead 28:00, C Fraser 16:31); 10 Dulwich R 4:25:07 (J Dazeley 27:43, S Cordon 16:18, A Wilson 27:56, D Wymer 16:39, R Armstrong 28:07, E Gibson 15:46, J Hallsworth 28:18, A Russell 16:41, J Ramm 27:28, T South 16:54, E Chuck 26:38, F Bungay 16:45); 11 Woodford Green & Essex Ladies 4:26:01 (T Frith 26:18, N Wright 16:28, T Phillips 28:25, R Fabian 17:20, A Holford 29:04, S Beedell 17:30, J Doye 27:30, V Weerakkody 15:47, T Beedell 27:42, D Steel 16:24, H Razzaq 27:23, T Adolphus 16:15); 12 Belgrave 4:27:17 (S Sommerville 27:09, C McNally 15:57, F Dyer 27:13, N Goolab 15:15, M Heyden 26:17, O Smith 15:53, U Altan 36:55, S Harry 16:23, C Wood 27:44, O Jackson 15:46, J Scott 28:38, R Kelly 14:11); 13 Cambridge & Coleridge B 4:27:25 (B Leaman 26:50, I Rothwell 15:34, T Harrison 27:51, A Pipe 16:33, J Coxon 28:17, O Park 16:09, B Jones 28:49, K Green 15:52, W Mycroft 27:48, A Payne 16:55, M Fox 29:48, H Morton 17:05); 14 Hercules Wimbledon B 4:29:11 (E Mallett 26:57, G Brown 15:38, A Sutton 28:25, F Johnson 16:14, A Robinson 28:39, C McIlroy 16:22, S Todd 28:31, S Wade 16:58, R Macallister 28:40, J Bannister 17:24, E Brady 28:30, R Jones 16:57); 15 Highgate B 4:29:33 (R Bahelbi 27:01, H Allan 16:09, L Greaves 28:29, D Brewer 16:38, P Chambers 27:05, A Chau 16:26, A Jackson 28:44, J Laybourn 16:36, A Richardson 30:24, W Zhe Ng 16:09, J Barber 28:47, J Bailey 17:12); 16 Milton Keynes 4:30:09; 17 WSEH 4:32:09; 18 Reading 4:32;38; 19 Herne H B 4:34:49; 20 Blackheath & B 4:35:10; 21 TVH 4:35:16; 22 Guildford & G 4:35:24; 23 St Albans 4:40;55; 24 ESM 4:42:28; 25 Brighton Phoenix 4:43:15

Fastest (7.2km): J Goodwin (Bed C) 25:41; J Allen (High) 25:42; A Lepretre (High) 25:48; A Lawrence (VP&TH) 25:50; E Blythman (Bed C) 25:56; B Cole (Ton) 25:57

Fastest (4.8km): R Kelly (Belg) 14:11; J Kingston (Ton) 14:18; A Melloy (C&C) 14:46; C Whyllie (HW) 14:51; N Campion (HW) 14:55; T Ross (high) 15:04

39 teams finished

Women

The women’s turn-out was disappointing considering it was only six legs with just 16 teams finishing and only 12 clubs able to field a half dozen in the whole of the South of England.

Aldershot, Farnham and District won the men’s title last year but were only third in the women’s race, but this time they regained the trophy with an one minute win over 2023 champions Thames Valley.

Like men’s winners Highgate, they had a steady start with Emma Stevens coming home fifth on the opening leg and Harriet Preedy moving them up to fourth on the first long leg.

Lilly Coward’s 17:34 – the fastest on the leg and their team’s short legs – moved them up to third before Katie Hughes took them into the lead with the fastest long leg of the day with 29:26.

Consistent good steady legs from Katriona Brown (17:44) and Emily Moyes (17:35) moved them further clear as they were the best on legs five and six.

Thames Valley put up a good defence and were always in the top two after Charlotte Buckley came in second on leg one and Emily Carroll took the lead on leg two.

Buckley was second fastest overall on the short leg and they also had the second fastest long through Tracy Barlow’s 30:08.

Belgrave were a very clear third, almost six minutes ahead of fourth team Herne Hill.

Thames Hare and Hounds, Milton Keynes, Victoria Park, Kent (including W60 Clare Elms, the day after winning her fifth Euro Masters gold in Poland), Cambridge and Coleridge and St Albans completed the top ten.

The quickest short leg came from Southern under-20 cross-country runner-up Jenny Leggate who ran 17:12 on the opening leg before handing over to her Mum Ellen who kept them in the top two.

Women (3×7.2km, 3×4.8km, alternate): 1 Aldershot Farnham & D 2:11:59 (E Stevens 17:53, H Preedy 31:49, L Coward 17:34, K Hughes 29:26, K Brown 17:44, E Moyes 17:35); 2 Thames Valley 2:13:08 (C Buckley 17:20, E Carroll 31:12, S Ainley 18:07, T Barlow 30:08, I Franco 18:05, E Burfitt 18:19); 3 Belgrave Harriers 2:13:49 (S Hewitt 17:31, R Brown 31:04, E Bradley 17:51, E Robbins 31:15, L Lynn 18:11, K Xiang 17:59); 4 Herne Hill 2:19:40 (S Tooley 18:06, G Leyland 32:03, M Gildea 18:53, J Nandi 32:36, S Sinclair 19:15, A Dalton 18:50); 5 Thames Hare & Hounds 2:19:48 (H Alexander 19:27, E Weir 31:51, K Turner 18:44, E Apsley 31:18, A Michalec 19:03, C Beckett 19:28); 6 Milton Keynes 2:20:31 (A Roskilly 18:49, E Roche 31:15, E Bousfield 19:39, L Bromilow 32:07, S Campbell 19:39, R Carrasco 19:04); 7 VP&TH 2:20:41 (J Dos Santos 18:50, L Thompson 32:24, J Hall 19:40, M Bryan 31:56, L Zechmann 19:16, E Seager 18:36); 8 Kent 2:21:26 (B Proctor 18:07, C Gillespie 32:20, C Oxlade 19:15, E Freeden 34:12, C Elms 19:32, A Parker 18:02); 9 Cambridge & Coleridge 2:21:51 (J Leggate 17:12, E Leggate 32:27, L Jones 18:10, I Mastrolonardo 35:54, I Mansley 18:02, H Clayton 20:10); 10 St Albans Striders 2:24:11 (I Eva 18:02, W Freya 35:18, S Keira 18:06, S Lily 34:20, M Grace 19:19, T Lily 19:08); 11 Belgrave H B 2:24:19 (A Sharp 18:22, L Gallyer-Barnett 35:15, Z MacDonald 18:16, N Beadle 33:47, M Hall 19:00, E Goff 19:42); 12 Herne Hill B 2:30:25 (H Hunter 19:53, J Wedmore 35:21, K Ellison 20:21, C Wright 34:37, H Keenan 18:42, A Acres 21:34); 13 Highgate 2:31:53 (N Edmunds 18:53, K Harris 32:20, S Khan 21:26, L Faherty 36:20, N Cendrowicz 22:19, E Kerr 20:38); 14 Thames Valley B 2:32:28 (H Blake 17:52, E Sheridan 35:25, A Harray 21:21, L da Silva 34:32, D Jowers 21:45, Z Gordon 21:36); 15 Woodford Green & Essex Ladies 2:43:44 (R Wilby 21:49, C Allen 37:59, A McArdell 20:18, K Stockings 41:45, A Pearce 22:22, K Beeton 19:34); 16 Kent B 2:46:41

Fastest (7.2km): K Hughes (AFD) 29:26; T Barlow (TVH) 30:08; R Brown (TVH) 31:04; E Carroll (TVH) 31:12; E Apsley (THH)/E Roche (THH) 31;15

Fastest (4.8km): J Leggate (C&C) 17:12; C Buckley (TVH) 17:20; S Hewitt (Belg) 17:31; L Coward (AFD) 17:34; E Moyes (AFD) 17:35; K Brown (AFD) 17:44

Just 16 teams finished

NORTHERN YOUNG ATHLETES 5km CHAMPIONSHIPS, Wythenshawe Park, Manchester, March 23

The best race was in the under-17 men’s event where Johnson Hughes got the better of his rivals to win in 15:35, Martin Duff reports.

The Rotherham Harrier was 20 metres clear of Liam Johnson, who just got the better of Finlay Day for second.

The majority of runners in the under-15 boy’s race were from the Trafford club as Pio Aaron won from team mate Finlay Dobson-Emmas by a street in 15:48.

Rebecca Murphy, who was tenth in the Northern cross-country, took the under-15 girls’ race from Penelope Boyle by 50 metres in 17:30. This was a faster time than the 17;37 that was enough for Georgia Bell to win the under-17 women’s race.

Bell had finished second to Lottie Langan in the Northern under-17 cross-country but had a comfortable win here over Megum Hoshigo, who also headed Langan here.

U17 men: 1 J Hughes (Roth) 15:35; 2 L Johnson (St Hel Sutt) 15:40; 3 F Day (Sale) 15:40; 4 A Budding (Ilkley) 16:04; 5 F Goddard (Sale) 16:05; 6 B Cronshaw (Wirral) 16:12; 7 O Kearney (Warriors Pent) 16:24; 8 F Edwards (Chorley) 16:27; 9 R Bowden (Vale R) 16:27; 10 J Head (Wirral) 16:31

TEAM: 1 Sale 27; 2 Wirral 52; 3 Trafford 58; 4 Warriors Pentathlon 64; 5 Salford 66

U15: 1 P Aron (Traff) 15:48; 2 F Dobson-Emmas (Traff) 16:07; 3 J Palmer (Skyrac) 16:10; 4 A Cook (Gate) 16:13; 5 D Asmelash (TS) 16:13; 6 M Taylor (Liv) 16:17; 7 S Aspey (B’burn) 16:47; 8 T Austin (Traff) 16:47; 9 A White (Traff) 16:50; 10 E Lewis (Traff) 16:52

TEAM: 1 Trafford 11; 2 Trafford B 30; 3 Blackburn 36; 4 Trafford C 52; 5 Warriors 79; 6 Trafford D 96

U17 women: 1 G Bell (Leven) 17:37; 2 M Hoshiko (Warriors) 18:00; 3 L Langan (York) 18:13; 4 F Murdock (Stock) 18:21; 5 N Farmer (W Chesh) 18:52; 6 M Bailey (Leven) 19:03

TEAM: 1 Warriors 19; 2 Leven 25

U15: 1 R Murphy (Liv) 17:30; 2 P Boyle (Leven) 17:43; 3 G Igoe (Roth) 17:47; 4 I Hill (Sale) 18:01; 5 I {Porter (Linc W) 18:04; 6 M Carvell (Liv) 18;18; 7 I Pastor (Warriors) 18;18; 8 M Grant (Linc W) 18:19; 9 I Hall (Sale) 18;26; 10 R Bowden (Traff) 19:25

TEAM: 1 Blackburn 43; 2 Holmfirth 61

SOUTH OF ENGLAND YOUNG ATHLETES 5km CHAMPIONSHIPS, Milton Keynes, March 24

The day after winning the SIABSchools International in Dublin – and in a year she has also won the UK Inter-Counties, English Schools, English National and South of England cross-country titles – Olivia Forrest won again.

U17 men: 1 O Sumba (Havant) 15:09; 2 H Johnson (Lut) 15:24; 3 T Preston (P’boro &NV) 15:32; 4 B Eccles (Bure) 15:45; 5 H Austin (High) 15:48; 6 M Sanderson (B ‘wood) 15:51; 7 M Salmon (Oxf C) 15:57; 8 C Morgan (Abing) 16:00; 9 F Kent (High) 16:03; 10 H Hayman (S Lon) 16:07

TEAM: 1 Highgate 38; 2 Luton 43; 3 Abingdon 50; 4 Hercules Wimbledon 52; 5 Bicester 69; 6 WG&EL) 77

U15: 1 S Noot (Win RC) 16:34; 2 H Stockill (WG&EL) 16:39; 3 T Whorton (HW) 16:40; 4 O Eaton (WG&EL) 16:43; 5 T Silvey (WSEH) 16:47; 6 J Steel (Abing) 17:39; 7 H Scott (Bed C) 17:41; 8 G Watkins (Harl) 17:42; 9 D Arnold (WG&EL) 17:47; 10 G Searle (Kent) 18:01

TEAM: 1 WG&EL 15; 2 Bedford & C 42

U17 women: 1 M Fieldsend (WSEH) 18:09; 2 E Bartlett (WSEH) 18;15; 3 L Farr (Bed C) 18:49; 4 A Saha (WSEH) 19:05; 5 A Trait (WG&EL) 19;13; 6 M Sherrin (WG&EL) 20:39

TEAM: 1 WSEH 7; 2 WG&EL 18

U15: 1 O Forrest (B’wood B) 16:52; 2 T Ferguson (WSEH) 17:58; 3 E Warn (B’wood B) 19:02; 4 M Tiller (B’wood B) 19:13; 5 I Forrest (B’wood B) 19:21; 6 O Garcia-Davis (HW) 19:29; 7 A McAndie (HW) 19:34; 8 E Smith (Bed C) 19:59; 9 M Powell (Abing) 20:10; 10 E Clayton (W Norf) 20:45

TEAM: 1 Brentwood Beagles 8

