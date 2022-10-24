The men of Windsor, York and Bristol and women of Aldershot, Hallamshire and BRAT take senior golds as teams warm up for next month’s national cross-country relays in Mansfield

South of England Cross Country Relays, Wormwood Scrubs, London, October 22

With a lack of viable alternatives there was no repeat of the boycotting of the recent road relay event and it was a reasonably attended event at the Scrubs although it was a slightly lacklustre senior event that will bear no comparison with the quality of the Saucony English Cross Country Relay Championships at Mansfield on November 5.

Aldershot, Farnham and District, who recently successfully organised their own road relay event which badly affected the South’s event, did support this event due to the lack of competition elsewhere and a lack of early season Hampshire League races and were the most successful club with five gold medals.

Kent clubs, however, found this fixture came between two of their Kent League races and no athletes from that county, including heavyweights Tonbridge and Blackheath & Bromley and Southern senior women’s winners Cambridge Harriers.

Windsor, Slough, Eton and Hounslow also had a successful afternoon.

After a lot of rain in previous days, it was generally sunny and dry with a light shower in the final race.

While the venue now seems settled, the course is rather flat and uninspired beside the famous prison and not great for spectators and the race lacks atmosphere (the only notable noise coming from action from the nearby QPR football ground).

Apart from more senior competitors it also needs a better sound system as announcer Roland Yeomans was barely audible for much of the afternoon and unable to keep teams and spectators informed as well as usual.

The course was slippery in places and there were a few cracks that also caused a few trips but the going was reasonably fast, as were the results which went up instantly.

Men (4x4km)

Windsor won gold in the first race of the afternoon (under-17 women) and also triumphed in the last. Buckinghamshire champion Richard Slade of Chiltern led the first leg in 11:41 from former winners Hillingdon’s Abdirahman Hamud (11:50) and Windsor’s Hugo Donovan (12:02).

While routes were generally simple using a rough 2km or 3km circuit, this one switched to a rough 4km one with an extra loop. But quite a few mid-pack teams went on to another loop and, while it might not have affected the medallists, undoubtedly Ilford might have gone close as they worked their way up to seventh, whereas Arena 80, Serpentine and London Heathside might have made the top 10 but for the extra 1200 metres they ran.

Chiltern stayed ahead on leg two through George Brown (11:49) with Alex Tovey (11:51) now second as Hillingdon only had a single runner with hosts Thames Valley a clear third ahead of Aldershot.

Times were now fast on leg three and Simon Millett went ahead with a relatively modest 12:30 as they overhauled Chiltern’s Cameron Reid’s 12:57 while it was Thames Valley who had the quickest leg with a 12:19 as just seven seconds covered the leading trio as they set out on the final leg.

Tom Bains with a 11:47 kept Windsor ahead and added a few more seconds as William Brown’s 11:53 moved Chiltern further away from Thames Valley who took bronze over 90 seconds up on fourth placers Aldershot.

Ilford who were six minutes off the lead after their leg one detour moved up two places on the last leg through Ahmed Abdulle’s 11:31 which was the day’s quickest.

Times generally were much slower than in 2021 when Southampton, who were absent this year, won in 46:25.

1 WSEH 48:08 (H Donovan 12:02, A Tovey 11:51, S Millett 12:30, T Bains 11:47); 2 Chiltern H 48:19 (R Slade 11:41, G Brown 11:49, C Reid 12:57, W Brown 11:53); 3 Thames V 48:42 (W Perkin 12:04, H Cayssials 12:07, N Faulkner 12:19, M Cameron 12:14); 4 Aldershot F&D 50:14 (J Bowles 12:11, G Morris 12:36, A Matthews 12:49, S Blake 12:40); 5 Reading 51:06 (L Jolly 12:41, G Suthon 12:50, S Abdullah 12:34, M Turton 13:02); 6 Harrow 54:10 (N Shatheesh Kumar 12:20, J Cooper 13:45, C Stevens 13:26, G Jones 14:40); 7 Ilford 54:22 (P Grange 17:40, T Gardner 12:49, A Richards 12:25, A Abdulle 11:31); 8 London Front 56:01 (T Watson 14:22, C Hutton 13:36, D Gorman 14:26, G Oliver 13:39); 9 Herne H 56:15 (M Cummings 12:22, O Walker 14:36, R Willmott 13:18, J Key 16:00); 10 TVH B 56:36 (R Keane 18:15, R Valance 12:24, M Abdullah-Binow 13:04, T Taylor 12:55); 11 Arena 56:44; 12 Vegan 56:44; 13 Lon H 56:54; 14 W4H 57:37; 15 Serpentine 57:47

Fastest: Abdulle 11:31; Slade 11:41; Baines 11:47; Brown 11:49; A Hamud (Hill) 11:50. Tovey 11:51

U20 (3x3km):

Ashford easily retained their title but were faster this year. Their opening leg runner Wegahta Zerom (9:07) had to give way to Southern runner-up and European Under-18 Champs steeplechaser fourth-placer Luke Birdseye, who ran the day’s fastest leg of 8:53 for Windsor.

Last year’s English Schools champion Louis Small ran the fastest leg of 9:13, but here he ran a faster 8:58 to take Ashford to the front ahead of Windsor’s Frank McGrath (9:30) who is the son of AW contributor Peta Bee.

On the last lap, Small’s twin Jack matched his brother’s 2021 time to open a lead of over a minute as Windsor and Tonbridge completed the medals.

1 Ashford 27:17 (W Zerom 9:07, L Small 8:58, J Small 9:13); 2 WSEH 28:32 (L Birdseye 8:53, F McGrath 9:30, S Nath 10:10); 3 AFD 28:55 (S Nesbitt 9:32, R Man 9:45, L Stone 9:39); 4 TVH 31:52; 5 Highgate 32:40

Fastest: Birdseye 8:53; L Small 8:58; Zerom 9:07

U17 (3x3km):

In the combined under-20 and more competitive and better attended under-17 race, Aldershot’s younger team pipped their under-20 bronze medal winning team.

Aldershot were back in 11th on leg one through Alex Bishop’s 9:50 as Colchester’s Sam Plummer – the UK Inter-Counties under-15 bronze medallist – ran the fastest overall leg of 9:10.

Colchester stayed ahead on leg two through Finn Rattray’s 9:54 but Norwich were only five seconds back while Aldershot were a further six second back after Daniel Shattock’s 9:25 while Windsor were still in with a medal shout.

On the last leg, Jacob Pearce ‘s 9:26 moved Aldershot up to first but Windsor’s ran the quickest final leg through Joshua Mingola’s 9:16 which left them less than a second back with Norwich who had all three runners in the 9:32 to 9:37 range finishing a close third.

1 AFD 28:40 (A Bishop 9:50, D Shattock 9:25, J Pearce 9:26); 2 WSEH 28:41 (H Johnston 9:38, G Thomas 9:48, J Mingoia 9:16); 3 Norwich 28:45 (Z Dunne 9:32, T Bongaerts 9:36, H Smith 9:37); 4 Colchester & T 29:16 (S Plummer 9:10, F Rattray 9:54, S Hobbs 10:13); 5 WSEH B 29:20 (O Denson 9:21, C Welch 10:23, S Colley 9:37); 6 Herne H 29:33 (M Alimi 9:39, A Jack 9:59, K Sriskandarajah 9:55); 7 Epsom & E 29:41 (T Adler 9:40, O Corner 10:14, D Slaven 9:49); 8 Hercules W 29:47 (C Elliot 9:33, T Webb 10:02, O Holden 10:13); 9 Chiltern 30:16 (I Jessop-Tranter 10:02, A Finch 9:52, M Evans 10:22); 10 Highgate 30:49 (T Chadwick 10:16, L Bailey 10:08, F Kent 10:26); 11 Norwich 31:05; 12 Hercules 31:25; 13 St Mary’s 31:32; 14 Herne H B 31:48; 15 WSEH 31:50

Fastest: Plummer 9:10; Mingola 9:16; Denson 9:21

U15 (3x3km):

Havering led all the way to comfortably win this age group. Jack West (6:23) narrowly won the first leg battle with a 6:23 ahead of Norwich’s Mpaji Rose-Brown’s 6:25 and Reading’s Maddox Gillas (6:26).

The gaps opened on the second leg as English Schools 1500m finalist Freddie Rowe blasted the day’s fastest of 6:16 as Windsor went second and Norwich third.

On the last leg Findlay McLaren’s 6:26 lost a few feet to Norwich’s Will Percival’s 6:25 but they still won by half a minute as Alex Wilson’s 6:28 enabled Herne Hill to nip past Windsor for the bronze.

1 Havering 19:05 (J West 6:23, F Rowe 6:16, F McLaren 6:26); 2 Norwich 19:35 (M Rose-Brown 6:25, H Ashton 6:46, W Percival 6:25); 3 Herne Hill H 19:42 (W Wilson 6:35, F Hake 6:40, A Wilson 6:28); 4 WSEH 19:45 (S Toqeer 6:28, G Branston 6:41, T Mingret 6:37); 5 AFD 20:07 (A Rattray 6:38, R Herd 6:46, M Hibbins 6:44); 6 St Mary’s Richmond AC 20:28 (M Garcia 7:07, B Bannon 6:44, T Mythen 6:38); 7 Havering B 20:30 (S Langan 6:30, J Finch 6:59, S Sweeney 7:02); 8 Herne H B 20:33 (R A219 6:42, R B219 7:07, R C219 6:44); 9 Reading 20:45 (M Gillas 6:26, E Hily 7:00, N Tyers 7:20); 10 Chiltern 20:58 (R Hilton 6:54, J Holdsworth 7:01, I Collier 7:04); 11 Epsom & E 21:02; 12 AFD B 21:10; 13 Lon H 21:42; 14 WSEH B 22:07; 15 Wycombe P 22:19

Fastest: Rowe 6:16; West 6:23; Percival/Rose-Brown 6:25

U13 (3x2km):

Bracknell dominated the opening leg with Ben Lucas who had been 30 seconds ahead of the rest on the opening leg at Rushmoor here coming home by seven seconds with the day’s fastest of 6:42.

Highgate’s Arjuna Pflug’s 6:49 put them a clear second.

Herne Hill went ahead on leg two through a 7:03 but with no team declaration their names are not known as Highgate held second as Bracknell dropped to third.

On a tense final leg which saw the medallists separated by just seven seconds as Jasper Legg’s 7:23 moved Bracknell back in front of Herne Hill as Liam Battram’s 6:58 moved Havering up from fifth to third.

Further back even faster was Aldershot’s Daniel Orbell (6:51) who moved his team from 12th to eighth.

1 Bracknell 21:36 (B Lucas 6:42, E Langley-Aybar 7:32, J Legg 7:23); 2 Herne H 21:40 (R A122 6:57, R B122 7:03, R C122 7:41); 3 Havering 21:43 (F Reina 7:16, J Wilkinson 7:30, L Battrum 6:58); 4 Epsom & E 21:58 (S Tsolo 7:01, D Street 7:38, J Duke 7:20); 5 Highgate 22:04 (A Pflug 6:49, T Querforth-Waterman 7:15, J Testa 8:02); 6 Hillingdon 22:08 (C Reed 7:24, J Hounsell 7:43, D Lewis 7:01); 7 Reading 22:13 (H Hunter 7:36, D Wisinski 7:37, S Weeks 7:00); 8 AFD 22:19 (J Procopakis 7:00, O Mortimor 8:28, D Orbell 6:51); 9 St Mary’s 22:19 (H Mythen 7:31, T Merrifield 7:45, H Harding 7:04); 10 Hercules W 22:51 (H Allen 7:11, C Sheikh 7:37, A Amrani Hussain 8:05); 11 Herne H B 22:57; 12 Chiltern B 23:06; 13 WSEH 24:09; 14 Herne H C 25:40; 15 Harrow 25:48

Fastest: Lucas 6:42; Pflug 6:49; Orbell 6:51; A Other (Herne H) 6:57

Women (3x6km)

Aldershot, third in the recent national road relays, here fielded one runner that was in the national B team and members of the C and D team from the Aldershot open relays and they still won what seemed a modest standard event but was still 42 seconds quicker than Wycombe’s time from 2022.

The opening leg was headed by Highgate’s Hannah Viner (10:17) and that time would stand out as the day’s fastest.

She had a clear lead over Thames Valley’s Katie Olding (10:24) and Aldershot’s Lauren Hall (10:26) and those three would be the day’s fastest.

Millie Jordan-Lee ran in Aldershot’s D team last month at their home event but here taking over in third, her 10:45 moved them into a clear lead and was fastest on the leg.

At the end of her leg, the gap was over 12 seconds to Thames Valley and Highgate.

Millie’s twin sister Maddie had the job of completing Aldershot’s win and her 10:32 increased her club’s lead and was easily the quickest final leg.

Thames Valley’s Alexandra Mundell (10:43) was the next best and ensured the hosts took a silver medal while Herne Hill moved through to third thanks to Sarah Grover’s 10:54.

1 AFD 31:42 (L Hall 10:26, Millie Jordan-Lee 10:45, Maddie Jordan-Lee 10:32); 2 TVH 32:05 (K Olding 10:24, S Short 11:00, A Mundell 10:43); 3 Herne H 32:36 (A Hobday 10:36, J Wedmore 11:07, S Grover 10:54); 4 Belgrave 33:20 (N Lenane 10:56, J Saunders 11:07, O McGinley 11:18); 5 TVH B 33:34 (S Ainley 10:59, L Sterritt 11:33, C Baker 11:02); 6 Wycombe P 33:44 (Z Doyle 11:03, M Phair 11:15, J Roberts 11:26); 7 Bracknell AC 33:53 (A Wills 11:01, E Jones 11:14, J Lonas 11:39); 8 WSEH 34:02 (A Clarke 11:30, C Firth 11:04, N Thompson 11:29); 9 Highgate 34:07 (H Viner 10:17, Z MacDonald 11:10, E Kerr 12:41); 10 Belgrave B 34:37 (B Brown 11:11, O Papaioannou 11:47, S Riceman 11:41); 11 Harrow 34:56; 12 TVH C 35:03; 13 Serpentine 35:18; 14 Chiltern 35:50; 15 Reading 35:45

Fastest: H Viner (High) 10:17; Olding 10:24; Hall 10:26

U20 (3x3km):

Aldershot also won the under-20 event but did trail Windsor’s under-17s in the joint opening event of the day.

Defending champion – Windsor’s under-20 squad – led their opening age group leg through Jemima Ridley’s 10:40 with Aldershot second through Niamh McLoughlin’s 10:53.

Norwich, fourth on leg one, burst into the lead on leg two as Hattie Reynolds – the South of England champion and English National runner-up – blasted a very fast 10:30 which was comfortably the day’s quickest.

Ruby Horton (11:22) kept Aldershot in the mix on leg two and UK Inter-Counties champion Pippa Roessler had no problem on leg three, giving her team gold by just under a minute as Norwich held on to second though Windsor closed to six seconds in third.

1 AFD 33:01 (N McLoughlin 10:53, R Horton 11:22, P Roessler 10:47); 2 Norwich 33:56 (M Short 11:34, H Reynolds 10:30, E Phillips 11:54); 3 WSEH 34:02 (J Ridley 10:40, J Hatch 11:53, K Manek 11:30); 4 E&E 34:56; 5 Ealing S&M 36:43; 6 Hercules W 38:41

Fastest: Reynolds 10:30; Ridley 10:40; Roessler 10:47

U17 (3x3km):

Windsor won their age group title by over two minutes (and also took bronze with their B team) and also led the under-20 teams by half a minute.

Rachel Clutterbuck, who ran the 2000m steeplechase for Britain in the European Under-18 Championships, led the opening leg by 24 seconds from Crawley’s Stephanie Shaw (11:01) with Aldershot in third.

Windsor stayed ahead on leg two through Ella Davey’s 10:57 but flying up from 13th to second was Phoebe Gill for St Albans. The time of the 15-year-old, who went third all-time in the under-17 800m lists in her first year in the age group with her 2:03.34 Schools International win, ran 10:07, half a minute on Clutterbuck’s time.

On the last leg, Freya Ruffels ran 10:54 to give Windsor an overwhelming victory.

Two minutes behind, as St Albans dropped back to a fifth, going the other way were Crawley who moved up from 10th to second courtesy of Yasmin Kashdan’s 10:43.

Windsor B, Bracknell and St Albans all finished within 20 seconds in the battle for bronze.

1 WSEH 32:27 (R Clutterbuck 10:37, E Davey 10:57, F Ruffels 10:54); 2 Crawley 34:32 (S Shaw 11:01, S Gordon 12:49, Y Kashdan 10:43); 3 WSEH B 34:50 (E Bartlett 11:17, A Saha 11:50, A Murphy 11:45); 4 Bracknell 35:06 (J Bailey 11:38, M Hill 11:57, K Flockhart 11:32); 5 St Albans 35:09 (P Fisher 11:57, P Gill 10:07, Y Kan 13:05); 6 Epsom & E 35:35; 7 Guildford & Godalming AC 35:57; 8 Havering AC 36:13; 9 Hercules Wimbledon AC 36:29; 10 TVH 36:38

Fastest: Gill 10:07; Clutterbuck 10:37; Kashdan 10:43; Ruffels 10:54

U15 (3x2km):

Aldershot, who won four of the five women’s titles on offer (they had an incomplete under-17 team), dominated the age group.

Maya Jobbins, who was the fastest under-13 in 2021, led the opening leg in 7:07 with Connie Easter of Norwich (7:12) and Bracknell’s Emma Davies (7:14) her nearest challengers.

Katie Pye, the South of England champion, gave Aldershot a significant lead over Woodford Green’s Natasha Wynn (7:06) and Windsor’s Stephanie Massie (7:19) with the day’s fastest leg of 6:49.

Lottie Quinn (7:08) anchored Aldershot to a clear win as 46 seconds back Anna Passos (7:11) moved Windsor into second while Orla Carroll’s 7:09 brought Herne Hill up to third.

Moving up from 12th to sixth was Bracknell’s Marnie Fieldsend who ran 7:03 to be the second fastest overall.

1 AFD 21:03 (M Jobbins 7:07, K Pye 6:49, L Quinn 7:08); 2 WSEH 21:49 (S Massie 7:20, A Farley 7:19, A Passos 7:11); 3 Herne H 21:51 (O Wright 7:18, S Jack 7:25, O Carroll 7:09); 4 Woodford G&EL 22:12 (B Davies 7:14, N Wynn 7:06, M Frith 7:52); 5 Chiltern 22:23 (E Ford 7:19, L Jessop-Tranter 7:20, O Clarke 7:44); 6 Bracknell 22:29 (E Davies 7:14, E Spencer 8:13, M Fieldsend 7:03); 7 Norwich 22:35 (C Easter 7:12, B Nelson 7:56, G Shirley 7:28); 8 Chiltern B 22:45 (I Martin 7:43, L Wilkinson 7:32, I Robinson 7:32); 9 Herne H B 22:55 (L Brown 7:19, M Minielly 7:47, M Brennan 7:50); 10 Reading 23:04 (G Langdon 7:38, E James 7:34, I Wood 7:53); 11 Guildford & G 23;15; 12 AFD B 23:17; 13 Hercules 23:41; 14 E&E 24:01; 15 WSEH 24:02

Fastest: Pye 6:49; Fieldsend 7:03; Wynn 7:06

U13 (3x2km):

Aldershot also led on every leg in the youngest age group.

Kitty Scott, the English National bronze medallist, repeated her feat of leading home the National relays on leg one though her 7:03 gave her only a second advantage over Windsor’s Zoe Allan and these two times were the best of the day. Chiltern’s Kara Gorman 7:09 was a clear third.

On the second leg Tilly Robertson (7:16) was the quickest on her leg and opened up a few more seconds for Aldershot as Windsor held second with Aldershot B up to third with Katie McBride (7:17) only marginally slower than her team-mate.

With a 23 second winning margin, Jess Allen (7:15) kept Aldershot ahead from Windsor (Tara Ferguson 7:17) with Aldershot B’s anchor Naomi Walmsley (7:13) marginally quicker ensuring the bronze.

The fastest last leg came from Summer Smith who moved Havering up from seventh to fourth with a 7:09.

1 AFD 21:32 (K Scott 7:03, T Robertson 7:16, J Allen 7:15); 2 WSEH 21:55 (Z Allan 7:04, E Dias 7:34, T Ferguson 7:17); 3 AFD B 22:08 (F Croucher 7:39, K McBride 7:17, N Walmsley 7:13); 4 Havering 22:30 (J Asmal 7:47, O Friel 7:35, S Smith 7:09); 5 Chiltern 23:13 (K Gorman 7:09, N Clarke 7:52, M Lockwood 8:13); 6 St Albans 23:31 (G Tongue 7:32, E Treloar 7:58, L Kennedy 8:02); 7 AFD C 23:40 (A Rattray 7:58, J Smykala 7:58, K Dover 7:44); 8 Hercules W 23:45 (I Harrison 7:16, F McAndie 8:05, S Stevens 8:24); 9 Barnet 24:14 (J March 7:13, C Cooper 8:07, T Conway 8:55); 10 Basingstoke 24:17 (A Spencer 8:04, A Edwards 8:16, G Barrett 7:57); 11 Shaftesbury 24:29; 12 AFD D 24:41; 13 E&E 24:57; 14 Harrow 25:37; 15 St Albans B 25:42

Fastest: Scott 7:03; Allan 7:04; Gorman/S Smith 7:09

NORTH Of ENGLAND CROSS COUNTRY RELAYS, Graves Park, Sheffield, South Yorkshire, October 22

Glorious autumn weather, with temperatures reaching 18C, provided a welcome break between the rainstorms that sandwiched the action and on a day that saw record entries in both senior races, Martin Duff reports.

A strong wind blew constantly, although it did abate slightly as the senior men got underway in the final race of the day; the long-standing Cutlers Relay. It may have been an historic race but it saw first time champions in City of York, who dominated throughout.

York led off with the first of their 22-year-olds, Angus McMillan, whose 9:55 clocking for the 2-mile lap remained as the best of the race. His advantage was fully 20 seconds over Salford’s Ryan Worland, as a record 67 teams started.

McMillan said: “I led from the first hill after I kicked, then it was the long way home ahead.”

He had also taken the first leg in this race last year.

James Tucker then extended the York lead on stage two, as Leeds’ Ethan Hussey advanced to second, before Alex Botterill, sixth in the world under-20 800m final in 2018, took York nearly a minute clear.

Tommy Power had moved Hallamshire up to second, but the race was already all but over even before York threw in a Commonwealth Games gold medallist.

It was triathlon relay winner Sam Dickinson, fresh from a major triathlon third place in the World Cup race in Tongyeong a week earlier. The 25-year-old’s 10:04 took the first-time winners even further away with the third best time of the day.

Hallamshire and Leeds followed, but second quickest time of the race went to Blackburn’s Daniel Bebbington who gained four slots to sixth with 10:01 on that final stage.

There was drama in the women’s event as Derby’s Molly Hudson took a fall when in the lead. It was going downhill in the woods on the back of the course but she got up and continued and was still leading approaching the finish.

Hudson then virtually collapsed but managed to make the line albeit 37 seconds down in 11th spot. Prolonged treatment from first-aiders followed and she eventually recovered but it was a scary moment for the 20-year-old BUCS 800m third placer.

Abigail Howarth, who moved from Leigh to Vale Royal this year, crossed the line first on that opener, in 12:05, ahead of East Cheshire’s Emelia Platt. Howarth said: “I only took the lead with 20m to go and it was better than I thought, as I have had a bad hip.”

Then it was the rapidly improving India Barwell who gained three slots for Lincoln Wellington with the fastest stage time of 12:19 on the middle lap. Barwell said: “I was really pleased as I didn’t know where I started.”

It was then Hallamshire’s turn, as they moved up to take gold. It was Lauren McNeil who gained four places for them with the fastest time of the day, 11:44, to secure a 13 second win over Lincoln, who were fourth in the national road relay two weeks earlier.

McNeil said: “I enjoyed the difficult going down into the wind, but had to keep pushing on.”

Freya Murdoch brought Stockport home ahead on the younger women’s event but she was her club’s sole representative, meaning that her race fastest time of 8:05 for the 2.3km lap was a consolation. This was ahead of Blackburn’s Isabel Holt’s 8:12.

“I was trying to shelter behind Isabel, as the rest were dropped,” said Murdoch, who then went ahead “out of the woods.”

Stage two saw Evie Thompson take Rotherham ahead mid-race before Lilia Harris completed the job. She said: “I was fastest last year, but I have been struggling a bit but felt better today.”

Vale Royal’s younger age group wins in recent years have come from their female runners but here it was the turn of their boys as they won the under-17 men’s event, albeit only after a last lap fastest race time of 7:07 by Robert Price. He said: “I only passed him 20m from the finish.”

They had earlier led on the opener, thanks to Isaac Leydon’s 7:14 second best time, before slipping mid-race but ended up with that three-second win over Salford. Leydon said: “I started to sprint at the last corner.”

But it was Salford who added the under-15 boys’ title They were second to Blackburn’s Oliver Gill on the opening lap before Bobby Burton took them ahead and then Evan Grime front-ran the fastest race time for the 2km lap with 6:51.

The under-15 girls’ event saw a win for Rotherham, who came from behind for a comfortable victory.

Their first leg saw Vale Royal’s Eve Jha run the fastest lap of the race with 7:47, for that same 2km circuit, but the winners went ahead with Katie Battle before Grace Igoe finished off with the race second-best effort of 7:52. Battle was pleased with her run as she said: “I am really happy as I was poorly last week.”

Jha said: “I took the lead up the hill and hopefully we will be able to keep the lead,” but it was not to be.

Hallamshire had earlier added the under-13 boys’ race title as Thomas Thake brought them through to victory on the last of their 1.8km laps with a race best time of 5:09. This relegated Wirral to second after their

Michael Phelan could not match the pace but was still quick enough for second best.

The under_13 girls’ title went to Birtley to great scenes of jubilation from the north-eastern contingent.

Second behind Rotherham’s Maya Schofield; race best 5:38, on the first lap, they closed with Nell Graham, whose 5:54 was second fastest.

Schofield complained about the conditions and said: “It was horrible and very windy.”

Men (Cutlers Relay, 4x2M):

1 City of York 40:44 (A McMillan (1) 9:55, J Tucker (1) 10:27, A Botterill (1) 10:18, S Dickinson (1) 10:04); 2 Hallamshire 41:53 (C Milnes (12) 10:35, B Houghton (4) 10:27, T Power (2) 10:30, E Brown (2) 10:21); 3 Leeds 42:24 (J Norman (5) 10:23, E Hussey (2) 10:33, J Ashcroft (4) 11:07, R Allen (3) 10:21); 4 Salford 42:36 (R Worland (2) 10:15, S Hopkins (3) 10:46, K Darcy (3) 10:34, C Hardman (4) 11:01); 5 Blackburn 43:06 (D Holman (19) 10:55, N Gaskell (20) 11:45, C Davidson (9) 10:25, D Bebbington (5) 10:01); 6 Rotherham 43:10 (B Burton (22) 11:00, E Morton (9) 10:40, J Wragg (6) 10:54, S Gilson (6) 10:36); 7 Vale Royal 43:15 (M McCormack (9) 10:29, W Ashfield (8) 11:04, E Pettitt (7) 11:13, P Griffith (7) 10:29); 8 Leeds B 43:45 (L Taylor (6) 10:25, A Smith (5) 10:41, J Hall (5) 11:12, J Allison (8) 11:27); 9 Doncaster 43:48 (G Phillips (26) 11:21, G Rowland (12) 10:33, H Cullen (8) 10:55, C Wilson (9) 10:59); 10 Sunderland 44:17 (S Jackson (16) 10:51, S Armstrong (11) 10:56, S Rankin (11) 11:30, A Hughes (10) 11:00); 11 Ilkley 44:19 (J Wood (8) 10:28, O Murphy (6) 10:44, C Tzelis (10) 12:04, E Hobbs (11) 11:03); 12 Trafford 44:22 (F Proffitt (4) 10:20, L McCormack (10) 11:24, W Parker (12) 11:36, S O’Meara (12) 11:02); 13 Wirral 44:23 (D Hayes (15) 10:48, J MacKie (19) 11:36, W Sutcliffe (13) 11:01, T Jones (13) 10:58); 14 Derby 44:50 (J Dakin (18) 10:55, D Narborough (16) 11:14, J Mitchell (14) 11:33, J Booth (14) 11:08); 15 Hallamshire B 45:10 (L Cossham (14) 10:43, T Harrison (14) 11:22, S Kenmore (15) 11:42, C Battersby (15) 11:23); 16 Sheffield & Dearne 45:21 (D Rich (20) 10:56, A Hirst (18) 11:23, A Wilson (16) 11:32, B Squires (16) 11:30); 17 Sheffield U 45:25 (T Humphries (11) 10:33, E Sinclair (21) 12:13, N Small (19) 11:39, M Bartram (17) 11:00); 18 E Cheshire 46:05 (J Hudak (10) 10:32, T McGuinness (15) 11:36, M Holness (17) 11:50, L Browne (18) 12:07); 19 Cleethorpes 46:40 (Undeclared (7) 10:27, Undeclared (7) 10:58, Undeclared (18) 12:58, Undeclared (19) 12:17); 20 Hallamshire C 47:14 (C Fishwick (42) 12:17, S Muscroft (37) 12:00, E Tryner (27) 11:31, R Smith (20) 11:26); 21 Sheffield Hallam U 47:17; 22 Rotherham B 47:18; 23 Liverpool 47:41; 24 Leeds C 48:15; 25 Salford B 48:28; 26 Preston 48:30; 27 Vale Royal B 48:30; 28 Sheffield RC 48:31; 29 Trafford B 48:36; 30 Derby B 48:50

59 teams finished

Fastest: McMillan 9:55; Bebbington 10:01; Dickinson 10:04

U17 (3×2.3km):

1 Vale Royal 22:12 (I Leydon (1) 7:14, T Taylor (3) 7:51, R Price (1) 7:07); 2 Salford 22:15 (M Russell (5) 7:29, E Nation (1) 7:22, A Simons (2) 7:24); 3 Lincoln W 22:27 (C West (7) 7:31, H Samkin (5) 7:38, T Carpenter (3) 7:18); 4 Rotherham 22:37 (J Hughes (6) 7:30, L Parker (4) 7:36, S Hughes (4) 7:31); 5 Liverpool 22:39 (L McCay (3) 7:21, B Taylor (6) 7:49, J Redmond (5) 7:29); 6 Wirral 23:08 (A Poulston (2) 7:16, L Hatton (2) 7:44, J Talbot (6) 8:08); 7 Blackburn 23:10 (D Smith (9) 7:40, J Lamb (8) 8:00, D Thompson (7) 7:30); 8 Liverpool B 24:11 (M Webster (10) 7:46, J Evans (11) 8:08, R Croasdale (8) 8:17); 9 Rotherham B 24:24 (O Haffner (13) 8:04, J Orr (10) 7:48, G Ellis (9) 8:32); 10 Trafford 24:32 (J Haworth (12) 7:51, L Carrington (12) 8:23, J Watson (10) 8:18); 11 Salford B 24:33; 12 Blackburn B 24:35; 13 Trafford B 25:30; 14 High Peak 25:53; 15 Lancaster & Morecambe 25:54

16 teams finished

Fastest: Price 7:07; Leydon 7:14; Poulston 7:16

U15 (3x2km):

1 Salford 21:10 (J Barber (2) 7:03, B Burton (1) 7:16, E Grime (1) 6:51); 2 Blackburn 21:46 (O Gill (1) 7:01, S Aspey (2) 7:20, M Smith (2) 7:25); 3 Trafford 22:14 (J Hutchinson (4) 7:11, P Aron (3) 7:13, T Ye (3) 7:50); 4 Sale 22:39 (F Goddard (5) 7:16, L O’Brien (7) 7:50, J O’Brien (4) 7:33); 5 Macclesfield 22:45 (J Dickinson (15) 7:35, M Walker (10) 7:44, M Wood (5) 7:26); 6 Wirral 22:49 (J Chapman (6) 7:17, B Pold (6) 7:40, N Ford (6) 7:52); 7 Derby 22:49 (S Lowe (11) 7:26, L Bradbury (8) 7:43, G Patterson (7) 7:40); 8 Liverpool 23:05 (M Taylor (7) 7:18, B Burney (16) 8:31, R Malone (8) 7:16); 9 York 23:11 (D Campbell (10) 7:26, E Millgate (14) 8:19, C McAndrew (9) 7:26); 10 Rotherham 23:21 (W Platts (8) 7:23, R Hughes (11) 8:03, J Parker (10) 7:55); 11 Trafford B 23:28; 12 Doncaster 23:31; 13 E Cheshire 23:38; 14 Leven V 23:42; 15 Valley St23:44

22 teams finished

Fastest: Grime 6:51; Gill 7:01; Barber 7:03

U13 (3×1.8km):

1 Hallamshire 16:50 (T Minchin (4) 5:50, M Taylor (4) 5:51, T Thake (1) 5:09); 2 Wirral 17:00 (J Hatton (7) 5:55, M Harty (3) 5:41, M Phelan (2) 5:24); 3 Macclesfield 17:17 (T Wood (2) 5:36, B Tomlinson (1) 5:45, J Ireland (3) 5:56); 4 Warrington 17:27 (O Davenport (13) 6:00, I McGuffie (2) 5:35, E Lawton (4) 5:52); 5 Hallamshire B 17:33 (W Siggs (6) 5:50, B Pronesti (6) 6:04, T Ugonna (5) 5:39); 6 Trafford 17:42 (T Aron (21) 6:18, B Gardner (16) 5:56, A White (6) 5:28); 7 Sale 17:51 (D Oakes (3) 5:45, O Howell (5) 5:57, H Shoesmith (7) 6:09); 8 Scunthorpe 18:00 (R Davies (12) 5:59, J Fowler (7) 5:58, A Davies (8) 6:03); 9 Rotherham 18:01 (B Hughes (14) 6:01, L Johnson (9) 6:03, H Orr (9) 5:57); 10 Keighley & Craven 18:08 (O Timbers (20) 6:16, J O’Sullivan (15) 5:57, W Oakden (10) 5:55); 11 Lincoln W 18:11; 12 Salford 18:25; 13 Hallamshire C 18:26; 14 Rotherham B 18:32; 15 Liverpool 18:40

25 teams finished

Fastest: Thake 5:09; Phelan 5:24; A White (Traff) 5:28

U11 (3×1.5km):

1 Liverpool 16:03 (B McEvoy (2) 5:17, S Lambert (1) 5:27, L Guyett (1) 5:19); 2 Wirral 16:42 (J Cowan (10) 5:38, T Reynolds (5) 5:36, O Oswick (2) 5:28); 3 Liverpool B 16:43 (L Murphy (5) 5:28, D Devine (3) 5:40, S Rung (3) 5:35); 4 Darlington 16:44; 5 Trafford 16:56; 6 Wakefield 16:58

20 teams finished

Fastest: Dawe 5:14; McEvoy (Liv) 5:17; Guyett 5:19

Women (3x2M):

1 Hallamshire 37:10 (L Robertson (7) 12:28, N Squires (5) 12:58, L Mcneil (1) 11:44); 2 Lincoln W 37:23 (R Harrison (4) 12:18, I Barwell (1) 12:19, E Brooks (2) 12:46); 3 Vale Royal 37:31 (A Howarth (1) 12:05, E Renondeau (3) 13:04, S Dufour-Jackson (3) 12:22); 4 Derby 38:00 (M Hudson (11) 12:42, B Hudson (4) 12:41, A Vandijk (4) 12:37); 5 Chorley 38:10 (M Burns (10) 12:39, B Reid (2) 12:23, G Hodson (5) 13:08); 6 Rotherham 38:14 (M Taylor (3) 12:13, E Parkinson (6) 13:28, S Hughes (6) 12:33); 7 Hallamshire B 38:32 (C Allen (8) 12:35, J Evans (7) 13:08, C Slack (7) 12:49); 8 Steel 38:43 (A Pearse (5) 12:20, G Allen (9) 13:36, C Brock (8) 12:47); 9 Holmfirth 39:02 (R Sykes (9) 12:37, J Jagger (8) 13:17, H Haigh (9) 13:08); 10 Holmfirth B 39:28 (C Leaver-Hewitt (17) 13:12, H Croft (12) 13:37, E Inch (10) 12:39); 11 Liverpool 39:37 (K Miller (14) 13:02, A Oliver (11) 13:30, F Corrick (11) 13:05); 12 Salford 39:44 (P Carcas (6) 12:27, N Mason (10) 13:44, K Reynolds (12) 13:33); 13 Hillsborough & Rivelin 40:42 (J Cartmell (22) 13:19, A MacDonald (14) 13:51, J Bonilla-Allard (13) 13:32); 14 Sale 40:56 (A Davey (24) 13:26, E Hill (20) 14:30, I Burke (14) 13:00); 15 Matlock 41:11 (H Gill (13) 12:47, L Riddle (15) 14:26, A Corke (15) 13:58); 16 City of Hull 41:16 (A Hammersley (16) 13:11, N Wileman (13) 13:46, L England (16) 14:19); 17 Derby B 41:35 (R Miller (12) 12:45, L Jeffries-Williams (17) 14:55, V Wills (17) 13:55); 18 Vale R B 42:01 (H Carrington (27) 13:48, C Pettitt (16) 13:36, A Begbie (18) 14:37); 19 Leeds 42:42 (C Vanzelst (18) 13:14, H Langham (18) 14:27, C Demaria (19) 15:01); 20 Sheffield RC 42:46 (M Ramezani (43) 15:31, R Rose (25) 13:34, H Elmore (20) 13:41); 21 Rotherham B 42:58; 22 York 43:26; 23 Trafford 43:41; 24 Hillsborough & R B 43:57; 25 Hallamshire D 44:08; 26 CoHull B 44:31; 27 Bingley 44:40; 28 Matlock B 45:40; 29 Hillsborough & R E 45:43; 30 Nh Derbyshire 46:36

56 teams finished

Fastest: McNeil 11:44; Howarth 12:05; E Platt (E Chesh) 12:10

U17 (3×2.3km):

1 Rotherham 25:29 (C McCloy (6) 8:36, E Thomson (1) 8:29, L Harris (1) 8:24); 2 Trafford 25:47 (F Griffiths (7) 8:39, A Clough (3) 8:40, S Clough (2) 8:28); 3 York 26:01 (J Robertson-Dover (3) 8:27, K Savkovic (4) 9:08, L Langan (3) 8:26); 4 Blackburn 26:23 (I Holt (2) 8:12, E Taylor (2) 8:59, K Haxton (4) 9:12); 5 Salford 26:50 (E Bartalotta (9) 8:43, M Byrnes (6) 9:24, M Caldwell (5) 8:43); 6 Hallamshire 27:06 (G Brown (8) 8:41, S Robertshaw (7) 9:37, I Pieters (6) 8:48); 7 Wirral 27:09 (E Smith (14) 9:21, S Smith (9) 9:12, G Phelan (7) 8:36); 8 Sheffield & D 28:17 (H Davies (13) 9:16, A Tolley (12) 10:06, R Styler (8) 8:55); 9 Rotherham B 28:37 (E Bott (5) 8:34, A Maddocks (8) 9:51, M Walsh (9) 10:12); 10 Derby 28:57 (S Bourne (4) 8:33, M Joyce (11) 10:44, R Davies (10) 9:40); 11 Salford B 30:09; 12 Lincoln W 30:55; 13 Lancaster & M 32:01); 14 Lincoln W B 33:33

14 teams finished

Fastest: Murdoch 8:05; Holt 8:12; Harris 8:24

U15 (3x2km):

1 Rotherham 23:58 (G Turner (6) 8:07, K Battle (1) 7:59, G Igoe (1) 7:52); 2 Sale 24:21 (I Hill (12) 8:22, I Hall (3) 7:57, E Purdy (2) 8:02); 3 Liverpool 24:23 (H Cross (2) 8:01, M Carvell (2) 8:14, B Hughes (3) 8:08); 4 Keighley & Craven 24:31 (I Wright (10) 8:17, L Kirkley (6) 8:21, M Bellwood (4) 7:53); 5 Salford 24:45 (D Slattery (9) 8:15, J Wright (4) 8:09, H (5) 8:21); 6 York 25:13 (S Robertson-Dover (7) 8:09, K Setchell (8) 8:45, I Madden (6) 8:19); 7 Vale R 25:24 (E Jha (1) 7:47, E Carney (5) 8:46, Z Broughton (7) 8:51); 8 Wakefield 25:27 (R Thistlewood (3) 8:03, J Watson (7) 8:39, L Cree (8) 8:45); 9 Stockport 25:31 (E Buckley (13) 8:32, N MacKintosh (9) 8:31, R Philbin (9) 8:28); 10 Wirral 25:40 (H Brearton (8) 8:12, E Cowan (10) 8:54, L Vesey (10) 8:34); 11 Leigh 25:51; 12 Lincoln W 26:05; 13 Liverpool B 26:22; 14 Salford B 26:24; 15 Sale B 26:53

31 teams finished

Fastest: Jha 7:47; Igoe 7:52; Bellward 7:53

U13 (3×1.8km):

1 Birtley 17:51 (K Graham (2) 6:01, O Murphy (2) 5:56, N Graham (1) 5:54); 2 Rotherham 18:05 (M Schofield (1) 5:38, E Milbourne (1) 6:13, R Bailey (2) 6:14); 3 Sale 18:08 (B Soper (4) 6:06, O McManus (3) 5:55, L Richardson (3) 6:07); 4 Liverpool 18:44 (R Murphy (5) 6:08, M Mcguirk (4) 6:08, B Kewley (4) 6:28); 5 York 18:54 (A Keefe (8) 6:15, E Rycroft (8) 6:36, N Hopkins (5) 6:03); 6 Liverpool B 19:10 (E Worrall (6) 6:14, M Williams (6) 6:27, I Kavanagh (6) 6:29); 7 Lincoln W 19:13 (F West (9) 6:18, F Lilly (5) 6:18, F Prestwood (7) 6:37); 8 Wirral 19:18 (I Pastor (3) 6:02, E Fraser (10) 6:54, H Webster (8) 6:22); 9 Vale R 19:29 (N Carrington (12) 6:26, E Harvey (9) 6:28, I Ward (9) 6:35); 10 Sale B 19:37 (C Wetters (10) 6:20, G Hill (7) 6:24, M Appleby (10) 6:53); 11 Beverley 19:38; 12 Hallamshire 20:05; 13 Stockport 20:08; 14 Salford 20:19; 15 Sale 20:26

28 teams finished

Fastest: Schofield 5:38; Graham 5:54; McManus 5:55

U11 (3×1.5km):

1 Liverpool 17:00 (A Ball (6) 5:43, I Parry (3) 5:44, B Rawcliffe (1) 5:33); 2 Hallamshire 17:05 (N Watkinson (7) 5:45, A Burbeary (6) 6:08, J Thake (2) 5:12); 3 Liverpool B 17:09 (E Cameron (1) 5:21, H Peers (1) 5:57, J Hardman (3) 5:51); 4 Allerton J 17:27; 5 Sale 17:47; 6 Lincoln W 17:48

22 teams finished

Fastest: Thake 5:12; E Cameron (Liv B) 5:21; B Metcalf (Leigh) 5:32

nn= positions at end of each lap

MIDLAND COUNTIES CROSS-COUNTRY RELAYS, Aldersley Stadium, Wolverhampton, West Midlands, October 22

Bristol & West dominated the men’s race after Felix McGrath had given them a big lead on the first 6km stage with 18:31, Martin Duff reports.

Luke Burgess then increased the advantage by mid-race before a 17:46 race best time from Max Davis, the 2019 English Schools 3000m silver medallist, all but sealed the main prize. It was just left to Ben Robinson to finish things off with an 18;14 split.

Tipton added the masters title but former Tipton stalwart Phil Nicholls was comfortably the fastest over-40 with a 19:07 effort.

The women’s results was also all but decided on their opening 6km stage as Anne Kenchington came home well ahead for Birmingham Running & Triathlon. Her 20:25 split was also comfortably the fastest among all women.

The 25-year-old has had an up and down year but was 15th in the English National at Parliament Hill back in February.

Trentham led the masters women’s race early on before Bromsgrove & Redditch came through to win. Their Deborah Thomas was awarded the fastest women’s lap medal, with 23;45, but it is worth noting that multi-International Masters winner Claire Martin ran 22:24 for Telford’s senior women’s team.

In the young athletes’ races turnout was much lower than in the senior races and Gabriel Wagstaff, the under-15 boys’ fastest runner was the only taker for his Bromsgrove & Redditch club. Nevertheless his 10:01 for the 3km lap was the fastest for his age group.

Despite having lost many of their senior runners to the new club Western Tempo, Cheltenham & County’s younger runners did them proud with three team wins in the younger age groups. In addition, their Maddie Thomson, the South West schools’ bronze medallist, was fastest overall in the under-15 girls’ event.

Their team win there may have been upset if Halesowen, who had the second and third fastest runners on show through Ffion Collins and Jessica Dale, had been able to field a third runner of reasonable standard.

Men (4x6km):

1 Bristol & W 73:18 (F McGrath 18:31, L Burgess 18:45, M Davis 17:48, B Robinson 18:14); 2 Rugby & N 76:41 (A McDonnel 19:12, F Ward 18:58, H Arnall 19:04, W Gardner 18:27); 3 BRAT 76:49 (J Drakeford 20:20, A Peacock 18:11, D Robinson 19:29, J Stollberg 18:49); 4 Tipton 77:11 (M Banks 19:49, R Carpenter 19:34, J Read 19:35, L Vine 18;13); 5 Telford 78:43 (D Gillett 18:46, O Rose 20:24, J Cole 19:50, D Galloway 19:43); 6 Notts 78:38 (S King 20:13, J Holland 19:42, P Clark 20:00, R Needham 19:43); 7 Bromsgrove & R 82:03 (M Appleton 20:03, T Adkins 20:17, P Ball 20:44, H Gibbs 20:59); 8 Cannock & S 82:35 (J McCann 20:31, B Chesters 20:25, C Perrin 20:07, T Eustace 21:32); 9 Wolverhampton & B 83:30 (L Lambeth 20:40, T Pryor 22:01, J Bonser 19:25, D Illidge 21:24); 10 Tipton B 83:41 (T Quinney 20:48, T Bentley 19:19, C Lomax 20;59, E Compton 22:35); 11 Tipton C 84:44; 12 Worcester 85:44; 13 Telford 86:03, 14 Solihulll &SH 86:31; 15 Sphinx 86:36

Fastest: Davis 17:48; Peacock 18:11; Vine 18:13; Robinson 18:14; McGrath 18:31; Burgess 18:45

M40 (4x6km):

1 Tipton 80:23 (R Meredith 19:18, T Holden 20:01, G Whitehouse 21:01, I Williams 20:02); 2 Nuneaton 83:05 (D Rowen 20:32, C Jordan 20:25, A Massey 21:28, I Mansell 20:39); 3 Halesowen 84:12 (A Butler 20:54, D Turvey 21:21, R White 20:52, A Yapp 21:05); 4 Telford 84:29; 5 BRAT 87:26; 6 Tipton B 90:05

Fastest: P Nicholls (Telf) 19:07; Meredith 19:18; Holden 20:01

47 Male teams finished

U17 (3x3km):

1 Wolverhampton & B 30:51 (T Doman 10:29, J Neilson 9:52, Z Sandhu-Whitton 10:30); 2 Tipton 31:27 (T Lucas 10:24, K Fellows 10:22, S Lawrence 10:41); 3 Dudley & S 34:08 (C Wood 10:40, E Thompson 11:56, R Lees 11:32); 4 Tipton 35:32

Fastest: Neilson 9:52; K Fellows (Tip) 10:22; T Lucas (Tip) 10:24

U15 (3x3km):

1 W&B 30:52 (S Thursfield 10:24, J Stockton 10:25, O Davis 10:03); 2 Telford 31:07 (S Bagshaw 10:22, T Scott 10:28, P Harrison 10:17); 3 OWLS 32:38 (H Campion 11:04, E Orchard 10:51, L Jesson 10:43); 4 Wreake 32:52 (J Tyrrell 10:36, J Neece 11:08, J Hatherley 11:08); 5 Worcester 33:32 (N Dunnett 11:21, J Sanders 11:06, B Gooch 11:05); 6 Halesowen 33:34; 7 Daventry 33:47; 8 Tipton 34:38; 9 Burton 34:51; 10 W&B B 36:56

Fastest: G Wagstaff (B&R) 10:01; O Davis 10:03; J Orchard (Dav) 10:13;

U13 (3x3km):

1 Cheltenham 32:36 (J Pennell 11:18, T Spurr 10-:42, P Paul 10:36); 2 W&B 33:19 (I Danbury 11:54, S Ball 10:26, W Hughes 10:59); 3 Wreake 33:53 (K James 11:10, B Moore 11:27, F Sharpe 11:16); 4 Burton 34:01 (E Withnall 10:41, A Tutt 11:48, L Boyce 11:32); 5 Telford 34:40 (M Brookes 11:38, D Pile 12:17, L Howard 10:45); 6 B&R 38:42; 7 Tipton 39:18; 8 Wreake B 39:30; 9 Burton B 41:10

Fastest: Ball 10:26; Paul 10:36; Withnall 10:41

Women (3x6km):

1 BRAT 67:20 (A Kenchington 20:25, G Allen 23:46, L Tait-Harris 23:09); 2 Nuneaton 69:47 (E Negus 22:36, E Fowler 24:11, O Bailey 23:00); 3 Rugby & N 71:48 (L Stevens 22:50, T Lea 24:05, L Hession 24:53); 4 W&B 72:33 (L Calrow 23:23, C Card 27:02, B Rawlinson 22:08); 5 Telford 73:01 (C Martin 22:24, R Coupe 24:39, H Taylor 25:58); 6 Tipton 73:59 (R Turton 24:13, J Charlton 25:13, J Walker 24:33); 7 Tipton B 75:54; 8 Corby 77:25; 9 Worcester 77:30; 10 BRAT 80:00

Fastest: Kenchington 20:25; Rawlinson 22:08; Martin 22:24; Negus 22:36; Stevens 22:50; O Bailey (Nun) 23:00

W35 (3x6km):

1 Bromsgrove & R 73:04 (F Stanyard 24:00, L Vaughan 25:10, C Warrington 23:54); 2 Trentham 74:40 (J Dickens 23:41, D Thomas 23:35, J Stanfield 27:24); 3 R&N 80:55 (K Hemmington 25:28, H Jones 27:57, Z Shepherd 27:30); 4 Telford 81:03; 5 Worcester 84:32; 6 Tipton B 87:21

Fastest: Thomas 23:35; Dickens 23:41; Warrington 23:54

37 female teams finished

U17 (3x3km):

1 Burton 35:06 (M Trueman 11:20, S Bowley 11:47, P Barker 11:59); 2 Tipton 35:58 (S Banks 11:35, E Tromans 12:05, M Woodward 12:18); 3 Charnwood 36:28 (S Dunbobbin 12:10, R Newport 12:16, G Walters 12:02); 4 B&R 37:59; 5 Telford 38:06; 6 Burton 39:03

Fastest: Trueman 11:20; Banks 11:35; Hatfield/S Bowley (Burton) 11:47

U15 (3x3km):

1 Cheltenham 35:26 (B Heath-Smith 11:42, A Paul 12:46, M Thomson 11:00); 2 W&B 35:55 (S Willoughby 12:16, M White 11:40, R Read 11:59); 3 Worcester 38:14 (E Purves 12;18, L Tebbett 12:01, E Holden 13:55); 4 Corby 38:25 (A Brownlee 12:02, A Redhead 13:42, L Parr 12:41); 5 W&B B 38:39 (E Simpson 12:52, Z Asbury 12:39, R Buggins 13:08); 6 Tipton 41:14; 7 B&R 42:08; 8 W&B C 45:18

Fastest: Thomson 11:00; J Dale (Hales)/F Collins (Hales) 11:28

U13 (3x3km):

1 Cheltenham 36:05 (O Avery 12;13, S Eagland 12:03, E Avery 11:49); 2 Wreake 36:27 (P Langlands 11;54, Elizabeth Morley 12:21, Eleanor Morley 12:12); 3 W&B 38:18 (K Guest 12:40, L Horton 12:41, G Handy 12:57); 4 Cheltenham B 38:43 (M Marsden 12:19, F Braiden 14:15, E Thompson 12:09); 5 B&R 38:59 (C Pridden 13:06, C Barker 12:42, H Hansen 13:11); 6 W&B B 43:39; 7 W&B C 43:46; 8 Tipton 45:19; 9 W&B D 45:54; 10 Halesowen 46:46

Fastest: Avery 11:49; Langlands 11:54; Eagland 12:03

