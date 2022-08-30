Multi-terrain results round-up from August including the Inov-8 Pennine Trail Marathon which saw three women separated by 100 seconds after nearly five hours of racing

Inov 8 Pennine Trail Marathon, August 27

Tim Brook was a clear men’s winner in 3:44:13 though the women’s race was much closer with Louise Goddard (4:47:48) finishing less than a minute ahead of Sophie Pilkington with Kim Kennedy less than a minute further back.

Starting in the woods of Hurstwood in Worsthorne, the race passed through the trails of Gorple to Top Withins passing Bronte Waterfall, with a stop through the National Trust park of Hardcastle Crags.

Overall: 1 T Brook (Holm, M40) 3:44:13; 2 K Hodgson Red Rose 3:57:43; 3 J Moon (Sow B S) 4:03:21; 4 R Barber (M40) 4:09:49

M50: 1 J Ratcliffe Herne H 4:17:07

Women: 1 L Goddard (Bowland, W50) 4:47:58; 2 S Pilkington (Red R) 4:48:56; 3 K Kennedy (C le M, W40) 4:49:39

KIRKCALDY PARKS HALF MARATHON, Kirkcaldy, Scotland, August 28

Overall:

1 S Horrocks-Birss (Fife) 44:49; 2 J Marszalek 48:32; 3 R O’Neill (Dunfermline CC, M50) 50:06



Women:

1 V Laing 59:19; 2 M Paterson (W50) 60:21; 3 A Craig (W40) 61:45

PENNINGTON FLASH 5 TRAIL RACE, Leigh, Lancashire, August 28

Overall

1 J Wilkinson (Leigh) 27:35; 2 K Darcy (Salf) 28:12; 3 C Brooke (Bolt) 28:28

M60: 1 S Nolan (Burnden) 33:13

M65: 1 A Dunleavy (Burnden) 35:29

TEAM: 1 Leigh 26; 2 Swinton 52; 3 Burnden Rd 54

Women

1 H Tomlinson (Bolt) 31:42; 2 D Allen (Leigh) 31:44; 3 O Stone (Leigh) 33:46

W60: 1 G Kinloch (Burnden) 37:40

TEAM: 1 Leigh 10; 2 Bolton 11; 3 Burnden Rd 27

ARUNDEL 10km, West Sussex, August 28

Overall

1 L Briscoe (Fitt) 36:08; 2 J Maddison 36:25; 3 M Jolly (Ports Tri, M40) 39:18

Women

1 R Moore (Chich R) 42;13; 2 G Moffat (P’slade, W55) 43:01; 3 E Moore (Chich R) 43:54

LOCH NESS 24-HOUR TRAIL RACE, Inverness, August 27-28

Overall (7km laps)

1 J Wolf 22:53:09 (26 laps); 2 B Grant 20:07:42 (24); 3eq F Javier/C Valdes 21:25:00 (24); 5 A Davidson (W) 24:03:09 (24); 6 J Bethune (W) 24:23:21 (24)

Women

1 Davidson 24:03:09 (24); 2 Bethune 24:23:21 (24); 3 K Wilson 21:43:28 (23); 4 C Macleod 23:46:13 (23)

MOTA-VATION SERIES Race 5, Stratfield Brake, Oxfordshire, August 25

As the five-race series drew to a close, Mattieu Marshall moved up from a close fourth in the previous race to take the series finale which, for the only time in the series, was over varied terrain, Martin Duff reports.

Marshall said: “This was my first win this year, but I had previously won two of the series back in 2017.”

The Oxford man added: “James Bolton led the first mile or so fairly quick, then I led the group for a bit before creating a gap just after two miles and then I pushed to maintain it to the end.”

Marshall got home by about 50 metres but it was closer for second as Matt Lock, who had won the July fixture, just got the better of Harrison Reed to secure the overall series award.

Felicity Hannon made it a double win for Oxford City after moving up from second in the July race of the series and, here, won by nearly a minute. Second placed triathlete Emily Georgiades who won the women’s series award.

However, the club was unable to field a scoring six despite coming out on top in that previous race.

Overall (4M approx):

1 M Marshall (Oxf C) 20:17; 2 M Lock (Wit) 20:29; 3 H Read (Abing) 20:32; 4 H Jinks (Wit, U20) 20:41; 5 J Bolton (W’stock, M45) 20:42; 6 A Herbert (Cher) 21:00; 7 B Morris (Abing) 21:16; 8 B Davies (Oxf C, U20) 21:21

M40: 1 C Hornby (Alch) 22:09; 2

M45: 2 L Newell (Abing) 21:25; 3 T Jones (Wit) 21:32; 4 J Eve (Head RR) 22:11; 5 M Hill (Oxf C) 23:46

M50: 1 F Campbell (Head RR) 22:51; 2 C Colbeck (Wit) 23:56; 3 C Prince (Oxf C) 23;59

M55: 1 B Reynolds (Kid) 22:00; 2 J Richardson (Oxf C) 22:50; 3 C Gaden (Oxf C) 24:01; 4 G Bridges (Eynsh) 24:30; 5 I Thomas (Cher) 24:58

M60: 1 M Lewy (Abing) 25:14; 2 S Dales (Head RR) 25:58; 3 S Badcock (Abing) 27:19

M70: 1 S Thorp (Oxf C) 28:00; 2 D Coates (Cher) 30:37; 3 J Exley (Oxf C) 31:00

M75: 1 D Parsons (Oxf C) 34:12

TEAM (6 to score): 1 Abingdon 63; 2 Witney 112; 3 Head RR 127; 4 Oxford C 131; 5 Woodstock 239; 6 Cherwell 255

Final standings:

Overall: 1 Lock; 2 Bolton; 3 Lawrence

M40: 1 Bolton; 2 Newell; 3 D Thomas (Cher). M50: Prince. M60: Dales. M70: Exley

U19: H Jinks (Wit)

TEAM: 1 Abingdon 361; 2 Witney 603; 3 Oxf C 642; 4 Head RR 890; 5 Woodstock 1000; 6 Cherwell 1429

Women: 1 F Hannon (Oxf C) 23:43; E Georgiades (Oxf Tri) 24:45; 3 C True (Alch) 25:07; 4 L Hawtin (Oxf C) 25:20; 5 A Jolliffe (Bic, U17) 25:49

W45: 1 K Allred (Eynsh) 25:27; 2 S Rendell (Abing) 26:31; 3 S Davies (Oxf C) 27:46

W55: 1 M Hustler (Wit) 30:30; 2 C Curnow (Cher) 30:32

W60: 1 K Bates (Eynsh) 30:39; 2 J Pinnock (Eynsh) 35:15

W65: 1 W Millatt (Abing) 33:19; 2 K Shaw (Cher) 33:33; 3 J Duval (Head RR) 34:55

TEAM (6 to score): 1 Head RR 112; 2 Alchester 143; 3 Witney 177; 4 Eynsham 208; 5 Abingdon 232; 6 Cherwell 251

Final standings:

Overall: 1 Georgiades; 2 Hawtin; 3 Jolliffe

W35: D Allen (Hook N). W45: Allred. W55: N Hunter (Eynsh). W65: Millatt

U19: A Joliffe (Bic)

TEAM: 1 Head RR 667; 2 Abingdon 736; 3 Witney 801; 4 Eynsham 1075; 5 Alchester 1084

BRAMHALL RUNNERS FOODBANK 5.5km, Bramhall, August 24

Overall:

1 F Mayoh (Stock H, U17) 19:48; 2 J Farrelly (Manc H, U20) 20:13; 3 E Warren (Bram R) 20:18



Women:

1 S Jones (Bram R, W35) 23:38; 2 L Denton (Styal, W40) 25:31; 3 V Creighton (Davenport Runners) 26:10

EVENING SERIES 5km / 10km, Slaithwaite, August 24

Overall (5km):

1 M McInnes (Skip) 21:12; 2 M Kershaw (Lonely Goat, M55) 21:18; 3 N Hirst (Arcade Beers ) 23:04



Women:

1 A Locke (Lonley Goat ) 23:06; 2 P Sales (Brighouse BB ) 26:49; 3 C Ridley-Duff (Lonely Goat) 27:52



Overall (10km):

1 C Moss (Salf) 40:19; 2 I Storey (Salt, M45) 40:23; 3 A Sales (Northowram Pumas, M40) 40:27



Women:

1 T Oldroyd (H’gate, W50) 44:30; 2 A Martin 52:23; 3 G Haigh 58:20

ISLE OF WIGHT HALF MARATHON, Ryde, August 21

Overall:

1 M Sharp (Ryde) 70:35; 2 B Douglas (Leeds C) 74:18; 3 J Wade (Ryde) 75:50

Women:

1 C Metcalfe (Ryde, W45) 85:35; 2 S Mcdade (Read RR) 89:31; 3 H Sceales (Unatt) 93:33

SPEYSIDE WAY ULTRA, Ballindalloch, August 20

Overall (35M):

1 G Jeans 4:12:41; 2 K Mottram (Insch, M40) 4:47:42; 3 P Anderson 5:05:56; 4 R Horne (Metro, M50) 5:13:57; 5 J Pinion 5:20:16

Women:

1 C Dunn (Metro, W40) 5:33:21; 2 C McWhirr (Metro, W40) 5:37:43; 3 J Campbell (Camp’twn, W50) 5:40:04

GWR TOWPATH SERIES, Bristol, Avon, August 19

Overall:

1 R Farley 17:06; 2 A Hamblin (W’bury) 17:17; 3 C Moore (GWR) 17:19

M50: 1 S Wood (Cleve) 17:47

Women:

1 S Voller (W’bury, W40) 20:13; 2 M Kirkbride (W’bury) 20:33; 3 M Monaghan (B&W) 20:36

W55: 1 K Hoffen (W’bury) 23:36; 2 T Goldstone (Nailsea) 24:05

W60: 1 M Savva 24:35; 2 M Salter (B&W) 24:55

FORMULA ONE CASTLE ROCK 10km, Nottingham, August 19

Overall:

1 O Matharu (Holme Pierrpont RC) 35:54; 2 J Fisher (Long E) 36:07; 3 D Magalela (Long E, M40) 36:14



Women:

1 N Elliott (Notts) 39:00; 2 C Bradbury (Beeston) 40:56; 3 C Hay (Red, W45) 41:07

GATESHEAD TRAIL 10km, Tyne & Wear, August 13

Overall:

1 J Nettleton 33:23; 2 M Armstrong (Blay) 33;56; 3 R Johnson (Morp) 34:05; 4 S Francis (M40) 34;26

Women:

1 C MacDonald (Morp) 37:59; 2 E Reed (Heat, W35) 40:14; 3 R Cairns (W’ton) 42:00

SHORT TOUR OF BRADWELL, Derbyshire, August 13

Overall (8.8km, 450m):

1 M Elkington (Hoad H) 34;10; 2 L Fisher 34:22; 3 D Haworth (Mat) 34:47

Women:

1 H Russell (Helm) 41:21; 2 N Jackson (Kesw) 43:10; 3 C Lambert (Midd) 44:17

NAILSEA FESTIVAL BEER & BANGER 10km, Somerset, August 12

Regular local runner Chris McMillan again came out on top as he headed Weston clubmate Will Fuller by 100m, Martin Duff reports.

A regular winner of the Weston Prom series road races, the 34-year-old also won the event in 2017 and his 33:01 this year was 44 seconds faster this time, as the event returned after the enforced pandemic break.

Overall:

1 C McMillan (Weston) 33:01; 2 W Fuller (Weston) 33:24; 3 S Taberner (Cleve) 33:34

M45: 1 K Summers (Weston) 36:00

M50: 1 S Wood (Cleve) 36:45

Women:

1 S Duncan (Weston, W40) 39:52; 2 K Dicks (GWR) 39:59; 3 F Rawlings (Cleve, W40) 41:44

TOTNESS 10km, Devon, August 7

Tom Merson won his second race in three days having taken the Dawlish Forest Flyer on the previous Friday evening, Martin Duff reports.

Here, over six-and-a-half miles along the banks of the River Dart, the Exmouth Harrier won by more than two minutes from top M50 Harry Gee.

Overall (6.5M):

1 T Merson (Ex’mth) 38:26; 2 H Gee (M50) 40:43; 3 L Turner (Torbay Tri, M45) 41:17

Women:

1 N Flanagan (Torbay Tri, W35) 46:59; 2 E Dominey (Axe V) 48:29; 3 S See (CofHull) 50:47

WORSTHORNE MOOR TRAIL RACE, Burnley, Lancashire, August 7

Overall (7M):

1 T Corrigan (Barlick) 40:46; 2 J Cleaver (R’dale, M40) 41:45; 3 N Gaskell (B’burn, M0) 43:24

M55: 1 G Goodwin (B’burn) 45:12

Women:

1 L Hesketh (B’burn, W35) 44:37; 2 L Ensor (Wharf, W40) 52:45; 3 R Rimmington (CleM) 53:58

BEAT THE BARGE, Great Linford, Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire, August 6

Overall (5M approx):

1 A Stone (Redway) 28:15; 2 T Head 30:02; 3 C Maxwell (Redway) 32:54

Women:

1 R Galardziak 37:43; 2 K Burn (Redway, W40) 38:34; 3 T Jones (Redway, W60) 39:36

FOREST FLYER 5, Dawlish, Devon, August 5

Overall:

1 T Merson (Ex’mth) 27:48; 2 J Heatley (SWRR, M40) 29:49; 3 O White (Ex’mth) 30:00

Women:

1 C Olford 33:23; 2 S Goffe (Teign) 33:57; 3 J Page (Oke, W35) 36:16

REEPHAM SUMMER 10km, Norfolk, August 5

Overall:

1 S Greaves (Norw) 32:38; 2 J Hudson (Norw RR) 34:20; 3 J Stuttle (Colt) 34:47

Women:

1 A Clarke (Norw) 39:30; 2 A Smith (Wym, W45) 41:21; 3 L Hunt (R next Sea, W40) 45:52

HASLEBURY TRAIL 10km, North Perrott, Somerset, August 3

Overall:

1 M Sandiford 36:28; 2 W Loveridge (Chard) 36:41; 3 M Lusby 37:52

Women:

1 K Board (Axe V, W45) 48:52; 2 E Wood (Axe V, W65) 50:05; 3 H Hole (Mine, W50) 50:50

HOPWOOD TROT, Middleton Greater Manchester, August 3

Overall:

1 R James (Royt) 29:57; 2 D Bennett (Roch, M50) 30:53; 3 M Brennan (P’wich) 31;29

M45: 1 J Woodstock (Acc) 31;42; 2 J Henderson (Royt) 32:19

M50: 1 C Lowe 33:12

M55: 1 G Goodwin (Acc) 32:14; 2 N Hartley (Rams) 34:26

Women:

1 J McGregor-Stead (Tod, W35) 34:21; 2 A Bernstein (Rams, W35) 35:46; 3 E Feidler (Tod, W45) 37:52

