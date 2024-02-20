Paula Williams, Rob McHarg, Steve Linsell and Melanie Peddle set British records while Dwain Chambers just misses out as we bring you all the national champs results for seniors and vets

LEE VALLEY MIDDLE DISTANCE OPEN, Lee Valley, February 14

Clare Elms, who still holds the world indoor W50 1500m world record, added the W60 mark with 5:05.44.

One week earlier Elms had broken the world W60 mile record by 12 seconds.

The previous 1500m record was held by American Sue McDonald, who was the overall 2023 World Masters athlete of the year with 5:08.88 set in Torun last year at the World Masters Championships.

Elms, who became the oldest woman to ever break five minutes when she ran 4:57 outdoors in September at the age of 59 last year, had been on for sub-five at 800m which she passed in 2:40 but she eased slightly over the second half.

The time was quicker than Fiona Matheson’s British outdoor record of 5:08.10 and Matheson’s 5:09.58 was the previous British Masters indoor best.

Elms can certainly lay claim to be Britain’s current most prolific masters 1500m and mile record-breaker, as while some marks previously set have been bettered, she still currently holds 15 official British records at the two events (W45, W50, W55 outdoor 1500m and mile, W45, W50, W55 and W60 road mile and W50, W55 and W60 indoor 1500m and W55 and W60 mile). Additionally her two W60 indoor marks are superior to the outdoor records.

McDonald may have lost the 1500m record and she was quick to congratulate Elms but a few days later she replaced it with another as the American smashed the world W60 indoor pentathlon record with a score of 4635 breaking the previous mark of 4373.

She already holds the world outdoor heptathlon record as well as the 400m, 800m, 1500m and mile and 300m hurdles.

Elms did not set the only masters record at the meeting as Rob McHarg improved his M60 indoor 800m record from 2:12.06 to 2:11.60 and it just fell short of American Anselm LeBourne’s world record of 2:11.20.

New to the M60 ranks, the Datchet Dasher had come within a second of Dave Clarke’s M60 British indoor record at 1500m at Cardiff in January with a time of 4:34.51 and he looks one of the favourites for the European masters championships next month.

While technically not a record (the under-17 records no longer exist due to British Athletics rule changes), Lyla Belshaw did set the fastest ever time by an UK under-17 as her 2:04.98 shaded Erin Wallace’s 2:06.59 from 2016. However, it was also in a mixed race which would prevent it being ratified as a record anyway.

This winter Belshaw has set under-17 bests at 1500m and mile.

Also climbing up the all-time lists was Olivia Forrest, who set an outright PB of 4:25.76 and while she did achieve it in a mixed race she flew off at a fast pace leading the men over the first half.

It was her 16th race since Christmas Day.

Mixed events: 800: r1: 1 R Forbes (Optima, U20) 1:53.36; 2 G Christmas (C&C, U20) 1:55.62; 6 M Cummings (Herne H, M35) 2:00.69. r10: 3 C Cooper (Barn, U13W) 2:25.45. r13: 6 J Musselwhite (Yate, M65) 2:43.98. r2: 3 A Cooper-Brown (Tip, M40) 2:02.47; 5 D Locker (Kett, M45) 2:04.90. r4: 3 L Belshaw (Col H, U17W) 2:04.99; 5 D Acheson (AFD, M40) 2:06.33. r6: 5 R McHarg (Datch, M60) 2:11.60; 6 A Svihalkova (TVH, U20W) 2:11.96; 7 K Devereux (N Som, U20W) 2:13.44. 1500: r3: 4 O Forrest (B Beagles, U17W) 4:25.76. r4: 2 K Brady-Jones (Wirr, U20W) 4:29.27; 5 O McGhee (R&N, U17W) 4:36.87. r5: 4 I Mansley (C&C, U20W) 4:36.96; 6 E McCluskey (Barn, U20W) 4:38.01. r6: 4 J Walker (S’end, U17W) 4:37.53; 7 D Taylor (Herne H, M60) 4:55.45. r7: 3 H Woolley (Ton, W35) 4:54.24; 4 D Williams (G&G, M60) 4:56.23; 7 P York (ESM, M60) 5:04.00; 8 C Elms (Kent, W60) 5:05.44 (world W60 record)

NEWHAM 60m SPRINT SERIES 2024, Newham, February 14



Dwain Chambers, who set a world masters M45 60m record of 6.81 in January, warmed up for the British Championships with a 6.84 clocking to fall just short. He also ran 6.92 here.

Double world 4x400m bronze medallist Ami Pipi won the women’s 60m in 7.37 to just miss her 7.36 PB.

Pipi went on to win the British 200m title a few days later at Birmingham.

Men: 60: A01: 1 K Awe (Inv EK) 6.75; 2 T Ramdhan (Bexley) 6.78; 3 D Chambers (DC Sprint Club, M45) 6.84; 4 D Townsend-Lawrence (E&H) 6.87; 5 A Owen (Card) 6.92. A02: 1 S Onigbanjo (WG&EL) 6.87; 2 E Harbias-Wiltshire (NEB) 6.91. A04: 1 N Graham (NEB, U17) 7.09. A08: 1 J Appiah (Kent, M50) 7.54; 4 A Elegbede (S’end, M45) 7.81. A10: 2 K Craven (Worth, M55) 7.82. A11: 5 T Beaglehole (B’mth, M60) 8.38. B01: 1 K Awe (Inv EK) 6.75; 2 T Ramdhan (Bexley) 6.79; 3 E Harbias-Wiltshire (NEB) 6.82; 4 S Onigbanjo (WG&EL) 6.86; 4 D Townsend-Lawrence (E&H) 6.86; 6 D Chambers (DC Sprint Club, M45) 6.92. B02: 1 J Nash (E&H) 6.91; 2 W Andoh (VP&TH) 6.92. B04: 2 D Bovell (B&B, M35) 7.14. B06: 4 J Appiah (Kent, M50) 7.52. B08: 4 A Elegbede (S’end, M45) 7.78; 5 K Craven (Worth, M55) 7.86. B10: 2 T Beaglehole (B’mth, M60) 8.45



Women: 60: A01: 1 A Pipi (E&H) 7.40; 2 G Akpe-Moses (Bir) 7.43; 3 T Thompson (E&H) 7.53; 4 S Griffiths (Bir) 7.68; 5 D Walker (Bir) 7.68; 6 A Brown (S Lon, U20) 7.69; 7 K Kofi (B&W) 7.71. B01: 1 A Pipi (E&H) 7.37; 2 G Akpe-Moses (Bir) 7.46; 3 T Thompson (E&H) 7.57; 4 D Walker (Bir) 7.65; 5 A Brown (S Lon, U20) 7.68; 6 S Griffiths (Bir) 7.76; 7 K Kofi (B&W) 7.80

British Masters Championships, Lee Valley. February 17-18

Commonwealth Games vaulter Irie Hill already holds the W45 (3.55m) and W50 (3.51m) indoor marks as well as the equivalent outdoor marks and here she added the W55 world record with a 3.05m vault.

The previous record was 3.02m by Dutch athlete Brigitte van de Kamp (3.02m).

Hill now holds the British indoor records at W35, W40, W45, W50 and W55 age groups. Her PB of 4.20m was set in 2000.

Clare Elms would have set a world record but for her run of a few days earlier as a slow start left her with too much to catch up and though she beat the listed world mark, it fell a few seconds short of her Wednesday run but her 5:07.46 won the W60 title from Lucy Woolhouse by over half a minute.

Paula Williams won the W50 hurdles in a time of 9.59 to better the British record of 9.76 by Susan Frisby and the world record of 9.48 by Neringa Jakstiene looks attainable.

She also set a British record in the 60m of 8.24 to beat Helen Godsell’s 8.25 from 19 years ago.

A few weeks earlier Williams had thrown a British record in the shot with a 13.56m throw and here she threw 13.17m. The second all-time in the UK rankings is 12.63m.

European masters medallist W55 Melanie Peddle won the overall women’s 3000m walk in a time of 16:08.71 to better Ann Wheeler’s British record of 16:16.09 from 2011.

Additionally Steve Linsell added a centimetre to his recent British M60 record in the high jump with a 1.65m leap.

He already holds the M45 (1.85m) and M55 marks (1.71m) and jumped 2.05m over 20 years ago.

Rob McHarg, who missed the world M60 800m record a few days earlier, had another attempt and looked well on course at 600 metres but just faded over the closing lap to run 2:12.98.

World Indoor W60 1500m champion David Clarke settled for a safe second in the 800m but pushed McHarg all the way in a more tactical 1500m with McHarg winning in 4:50.17 to 4:50.37 for the Northern Ireland athlete who is also the reigning European outdoor champion and will be a M65 for the next indoor season.

The athlete with the best senior performances was three-time World Championships 110m hurdles finalist Will Sharman who won the M35 event in 8.38 and he turns 40 later in the year.

Probably the most famous surname of those competing though was Hemery in the shape of 1968 Olympic champion David’s son Adrian.

The 7000 point decathlete is now more into running than multi events and has recently run a 18:14 parkrun and sub-five minute mile and his 4:30.62 1500m here bettered his PB of 4:30.98 set 20 years ago in a Combined Events international!

It’s worth noting that his father, who of course won in Mexico in a world record time, had a go at the Decathlon himself and competed in an international in 1969 but his son’s PB was almost 300 points superior.

M35:

European masters 100m bronze medallist Duayne Bovell won the M35 60m in a quick 7.13.

Runner-up Byron Robinson took the 200m title in 22.81. Dale Willis was a hundredth back but he went one better in the 400m, an event he finished third in in the European Masters last summer. He timed 50.66.

Paul Wright, second in the Masters International cross-country, won the M35 800m in an indoor PB 1:56.47 while Mike Cummings, who was fourth in last year’s World Masters, retained his 1500m title in exactly the same time to the hundredth he won last year’s Inter-Area.

Former South of England high jump champion Tom Nicholls, who won world bronze in Tampere in 2022, jumped 1.90m to match his height in Finland.

Anthony Daffurn gained a long and triple jump double.

60: 1 D Bovell (B&B) 7.13; 2 B Robinson (Sthn C Vets) 7.16; 3 N Atwell (TVH) 7.18; 4 I Adekanmbi (Vets AC) 7.24; 5 M Dickens (Tel) 7.35; 6 P Phillips (Herne H) 7.46; 7 D Willis (SW Vets) 7.47. Ht1: 1 B Robinson (Sthn C Vets) 7.23; 2 I Adekanmbi (Vets AC) 7.29; 3 M Dickens (Tel) 7.43; 4 E Milward (Swan) 7.60; 5 S Callister (Sale) 7.82. Ht2: 1 D Bovell (B&B) 7.14; 2 N Atwell (TVH) 7.25; 3 P Phillips (Herne H) 7.42; 4 D Willis (SW Vets) 7.46; 5 A Caruana (Eastern M) 8.36. 200: r1: 1 M Shortall (Thurr) 24.85; 2 A Thomas (Vets AC) 25.05; 3 W Hill (Dac) 26.68; 4 A Caruana (Eastern M) 26.86. r2: 1 B Robinson (Sthn C Vets) 22.81; 2 D Willis (SW Vets) 22.82; 3 N Atwell (TVH) 23.16; 4 K Kazemaks (LAT) 23.39; 5 M Dickens (Tel) 23.56; 6 I Horlock (Woking) 24.11. 400: r1: 1 A Thomas (Vets AC) 54.34; 2 A Liddle (NE Mas) 56.67; 3 K Williams (Alch) 58.58. r2: 1 D Willis (SW Vets) 50.66; 2 D Mould (B&R) 51.07; 3 K Kazemaks (LAT) 51.46; 4 I Horlock (Woking) 51.82; 5 J Hiorns (Vets AC) 54.68. 800: r1: 1 E Aston (BRAT) 1:58.54; 2 O Williams (Les C) 1:59.58; 3 P Bradley (Mid M) 2:02.37; 4 J Brierly (Herne H) 2:03.14. r2: 1 P Wright (MKDP) 1:56.47; 2 D Scott (Scot V) 1:58.33; 3 C Lamb (R&N) 2:01.33; 4 J Hiorns (Vets AC) 2:03.14; 5 S Janally (Mid M) 2:03.79. 1500: 1 M Cummings (Herne H) 4:05.74; 2 C Loudon (Camb H) 4:07.26; 3 O Williams (Les C) 4:08.03; 4 P Bradley (Mid M) 4:18.55; 5 D Ullah (Bir) 4:23.03; 6 J Hiorns (Vets AC) 4:24.22; 7 S Thrush (Eastern M) 4:50.53. 60H: 1 W Sharman (Mid M) 8.38; 2 K Kazemaks (LAT) 8.47; 3 S Wilcockson (Mans) 8.89; 4 I Nworgu (Vets AC) 8.92; 5 M Shortall (Thurr) 9.35; 6 B Ahmet (K&P) 10.14. HJ: 1 T Nichols (Harrow) 1.90; 2 L Powell (NE Mas) 1.80; 3 R Bond (Vets AC) 1.60; 4 M Andrews (Vets AC) 1.55. PV: 1 B Ahmet (K&P) 3.80; 2 L Williams (Have) 3.60; 3 S Gower (Mid M) 3.20. LJ: 1 A Daffurn (Scot V) 6.45; 2 I Nworgu (Vets AC) 5.39; 3 M Shortall (Thurr) 5.28; 4 M Andrews (Vets AC) 4.90; 5 O Morrell (Sthn C Vets) 4.65; – D Showler-Davis (BMH) NM. TJ: 1 A Daffurn (Scot V) 13.15; 2 R Bond (Vets AC) 11.68; 3 M Shortall (Thurr) 11.11; 4 A Thomas (Vets AC) 9.67. SP: 1 M Andrews (Vets AC) 9.21; 2 S Callister (Sale) 9.17; 3 J Fletcher (Nthn M) 9.09; 4 O Morrell (Sthn C Vets) 8.56



M40:

Wales’ David Williams, a former European Masters Indoors 800m finalist, impressively kicked to victory in the 800m and 1500m.

Marvin Edwards edged Anthony Meikle to win the 60m in 7.35 by a hundredth of a second.

Edwards trailed Daniel Halapciuc by the same margin in the 200m but won the BMAF title as his conqueror is Romanian.

It was a good weekend for Tonbridge athletes in the senior championships at Birmingham and Steven Tester added to the Kent club’s medal quota with 400m victory here.

Neil Barton, who last year won silver medals in the M40 European triple jump and World Masters indoor long jump, gained a strong double here.

Tom Norman, who has thrown the senior discus 59.98m, made a rare appearance in the shot and threw 13,97m to win by three metres.

60: 1 M Edwards (Nthn M) 7.35; 2 A Meikle (Herts P) 7.36; 3 D Halapciuc (ROU) 7.57; 4 A Reid (Vets AC) 7.79; 5 J Barnard (Bas) 7.81; 6 J Bowden (Mid M) 7.91; 7 M Omakobia (Woking) 7.97. Ht1: 1 A Meikle (Herts P) 7.36; 2 M Edwards (Nthn M) 7.37; 3 A Reid (Vets AC) 7.79; 4 J Barnard (Bas) 7.84; 5 M Omakobia (Woking) 7.98; 6 A Lee (Vets) 8.21; 7 N Gorvett (NE Mas) 8.21. Ht2: 1 D Halapciuc (ROU) 7.61; 2 J Bowden (Mid M) 7.96; 3 J Stanton (E&H) 8.03; 4 J Rutter (BWF) 8.13. 200: r1: 1 A Phillips (NGR) 24.99; 2 N Barton (BMH) 25.22; 3 M Omakobia (Woking) 25.23; 4 A Reid (Vets AC) 25.35; 5 J Bowden (Mid M) 25.94; 6 N Gorvett (NE Mas) 26.38. r2: 1 D Halapciuc (ROM) 23.65; 2 M Edwards (Nthn M) 23.66; 3 M Reynolds (SC Vets) 24.03; 4 D Awde (Woking) 24.27; 5 P Hall (Bir) 24.29; 6 G Gavriel (Mil K) 25.85. 400: r1: 1 M Omakobia (Woking) 56.31; 2 N Gorvett (NE Mas) 56.78; 3 A Lee (Vets) 59.40; 4 R Macfarlane (K&P) 60.96; 5 J Bowden (Mid M) 65.94. r2: 1 S Tester (Ton) 52.85; 2 D Awde (Woking) 53.00; 3 S Reidy (PNV) 54.54; 4 A Phillips (NGR) 56.73. 800: 1 D Williams (Welsh M) 2:01.09; 2 S Brown (WestEnd RR) 2:03.75; 3 D Acheson (AFD) 2:05.71; 4 T Hawkey (Sthn C Vets) 2:08.48; 5 D Willett (SC Vets) 2:11.14. 1500: 1 D Williams (Welsh M) 4:14.39; 2 A Patterson (FVS) 4:17.45; 3 D Woolmer (Walton) 4:18.24; 4 S Brown (WestEnd RR) 4:20.46; 5 D Acheson (AFD) 4:23.54; 6 S Coombes (GBR) 4:27.18; 7 D Willett (SC Vets) 4:28.92; 8 A Hemery (Sthn C Vets) 4:30.62. 60H: 1 M Harwood (SACL) 9.16; 2 R Baderin (Sthn C Vets) 9.42; 3 J Rutter (BWF) 10.54; 4 R Hill (Sthn C Vets) 11.41. HJ: 1 N Gorvett (NE Mas) 1.65; 2 A Cresswell (Worc) 1.60; 3 J Rutter (BWF) 1.55. PV: 1 G Gavriel (Mil K) 2.50; 2 J Bowden (Mid M) 2.20. LJ: 1 N Barton (BMH) 6.29; 2 L Sinnott (B’mth) 5.98; 3 J Poxon (Burt) 5.66; 4 A Reid (Vets AC) 5.36; 5 J Rutter (BWF) 5.07; 6 J Bowden (Mid M) 4.92; 7 R Hill (Sthn C Vets) 3.90. TJ: 1 N Barton (BMH) 12.58; 2 J Poxon (Burt) 11.62; 3 J Rutter (BWF) 11.12; 4 J Bowden (Mid M) 10.05. SP: 1 T Norman (Sthn C Vets) 13.97; 2 S Wall (Dac) 10.99; 3 T Hawkey (Sthn C Vets) 9.78; 4 M Mohanasundaram (India) 9.56; 5 R Hill (Sthn C Vets) 8.57; 6 J Bowden (Mid M) 7.96



M45:

Former Scottish senior champion Andy Brown, who set a 800m PB of 1:48.30 20 years ago, gained an impressive 800m and 1500m double.

Already world record-holder at 7.91, multi European and World Masters medallist Mensah Elliott eased to an exact second hurdles victory in 8.20.

He competed in a France v Great Britain senior international match at 110m hurdles in 2000 and recorded a fast 13.7.

Josh Wood, a world masters indoors 60m finalist last year, who hits the M50s for the summer season, was a clear winner of the short sprint in 7.47.

Rick Beardsall, who has a 47.52 PB from 16 years ago, and was silver medallist in last year’s World Masters Indoors at M40, has now moved up an age group and ominously quicker than he ran in Poland last year with a 51.33 clocking.

It moves him fourth in the age group all-time and within range of Gavin Stephen’s 50.95 British record.

A surprise third was 49 year-old Kojo Kyereme who a month ago ran a 30:56 10km and has previously won world masters titles at 5000m and 10,000m.

He recently ran 1:58.53 indoors for 800m which if he can replicate next winter will be a world M50 record.

Clint Nicholls who gained M40 World Masters Indoors Pentathlon bronze last year showed his versatility with high jump gold plus silvers in the hurdles, long jump and shot.

Grant Stirling, European triple jump bronze medallist, retained his long and triple jump titles.

60: 1 J Wood (Harrow) 7.47; 2 R Higson-Blythe (Wake) 7.64; 3 G Langdon (Vets) 7.66; 4 M Barough (Oxf C) 7.71; 5 C Christian (R&N) 7.75; 6 G Richards (Tam) 7.88; 7 A Monk (R&N) 7.92. Ht1: 1 J Wood (Harrow) 7.51; 2 M Barough (Oxf C) 7.78; 3 A Monk (R&N) 7.81; 4 C Burbidge (Sthn C Vets) 8.18; 5 A Crooks (Mid M) 8.42; 6 D Chelaru (Nthn M) 9.40. Ht2: 1 G Langdon (Vets) 7.65; 2 R Higson-Blythe (Wake) 7.70; 3 C Christian (R&N) 7.75; 4 G Richards (Tam) 7.91; 5 D Ofosu (Sthn C Vets) 8.00; 6 G Willmott (NIMAA) 8.09; 7 R Tyson (BMH) 8.13. 200: r1: 1 A Bellis (Traff) 24.09; 2 B Boyce (IRL) 24.55; 3 D Towart (Tyne) 25.52; 4 I Ross (IRL) 29.35. r2: 1 M Barough (Oxf C) 24.78; 2 C Christian (R&N) 25.17; 3 R Higson-Blythe (Wake) 25.24; 4 A Rodriguez Fuentes (Vets) 25.70. 400: r1: 1 A Rodriguez Fuentes (Vets) 56.59; 2 S McNally (Vets AC) 56.73; 3 N Moore (Leam) 58.13; 4 D Battersby (Mid M) 58.84; 5 I Ross (IRL) 65.58. r2: 1 R Beardsell (Traff) 51.33; 2 A Bellis (Traff) 53.44; 3 K Kyereme (Sthn C Vets) 54.10; 4 B Boyce (IRL) 54.53; 5 A Parker (W Ches) 54.64; 6 P Gould (Cov) 55.60. 800: 1 A Brown (WG&EL) 2:01.20; 2 D Locker (Kett) 2:05.17; 3 S Prosser (Eastern M) 2:08.22; 4 G Richardson (Norw) 2:09.97; 5 P Gould (Cov) 2:10.73; 6 S McNally (Vets AC) 2:11.54; 7 A Cotterill (Mid M) 2:14.40; 8 D Brown (PNV) 2:16.26. 1500: 1 A Brown (WG&EL) 4:11.62; 2 D Locker (Kett) 4:20.90; 3 S Prosser (Eastern M) 4:22.31; 4 S Fell (PNV) 4:23.89. 60H: 1 M Elliott (Met P) 8.20; 2 C Nicholls (Bas) 9.20; 3 P Davey (Ashf) 9.32; 4 D Towart (Tyne) 9.81. HJ: 1 C Nicholls (Bas) 1.77; 2 A Lombaard (E&H) 1.65; 3 P Davey (Ashf) 1.55. PV: 1 D Graham (Edin) 3.90; 2 G Card (Leam) 3.90; 3 I Parkinson (Wyc P) 3.60; 4 G Stirling (E’bne) 3.20. LJ: 1 G Stirling (E’bne) 5.42; 2 C Nicholls (Bas) 5.42; 3 P Davey (Ashf) 5.05; 4 R Tyson (BMH) 5.02; 5 D Ofosu (Sthn C Vets) 4.75. TJ: 1 G Stirling (E’bne) 12.09; 2 P Davey (Ashf) 10.17; – A Bollu (C&T) NM. SP: 1 G Newton (IoW) 11.79; 2 C Nicholls (Bas) 9.98; 3 D Chelaru (Nthn M) 8.88; 4 R Higson-Blythe (Wake) 7.77



M50:

European masters silver medallist Trevor Hodgson was a clear winner of the 60 metres and his 7.39 clocking moved him to third all-time in the UK.

European masters 200m champion Mike Coogan dominated the 200m winning by almost two seconds from hurdles world record-holder Joe Appiah who won his speciality in 8.29 to just fall short of his world record of 8.23.

European Masters 400m silver medallist Richard Scott was an impressive winner of the 400m in 55.05 after earlier winning the 800m ahead of World masters indoor 3000m champion Tony O’Brien. O’Brien won the 1500m easily in 4:19.29.

European masters M45 shot silver medallist Stephen McCauley who turned 50 a few weeks earlier, debuted with the M50 6km implement with a 15.05m throw which moved him to seventh all-time in the UK.

Laurence Ramm who won the BMAF pentathlon title last month, was third in the shot and hurdles, but he won the high jump with a quality 1.71m leap which puts him equal fourth all-time in Britain.

Bob Kingman, a five metre vaulter, 30 years ago, won with a 3.70m leap which moves him to eighth all-time.

Darren Thomas won the triple jump by a metre.

60: 1 T Hodgson (NE Mas) 7.39; 2 R Brooks (Vets AC) 7.66; 3 Y Opaleye (Hunts) 7.86; 4 N Johnston-Davis (N Masters) 7.97; 5 K Brooker (Oxf C) 8.03; 6 S Dorset (WSEH) 8.16; 7 S Thorpe (Wake) 8.21. Ht1: 1 R Brooks (Vets AC) 7.76; 2 Y Opaleye (Hunts) 7.94; 3 S Dorset (WSEH) 8.11; 4 D Shortridge (VP&TH) 8.36. Ht2: 1 T Hodgson (NE Mas) 7.55; 2 N Johnston-Davis (N Masters) 8.09; 3 K Brooker (Oxf C) 8.17; 4 S Thorpe (Wake) 8.17. 200: r1: 1 K Fairclough (Notts) 26.17; 2 K Brooker (Oxf C) 26.50; 3 I Firla (B&B) 26.73; 4 D Shortridge (VP&TH) 26.76. r2: 1 M Coogan (E Ches) 23.76; 2 J Appiah (Kent) 25.45; 3 M White (Mans) 25.93; 4 T Roberts (Eastern M) 30.27. 400: r1: 1 K Fairclough (Notts) 59.72; 2 D Shortridge (VP&TH) 59.85; 3 R Holt (B&B) 61.94; 4 M Osunsami (SC Vets, M55) 62.65. r2: 1 R Scott (SW Vets) 55.05; 2 S Baldock (Hast) 56.86; 3 G Asbury (Mid M) 56.89; 4 P Benedickter (Bed C) 58.93; 5 I Firla (B&B) 59.29. 800: 1 R Scott (SW Vets) 2:06.33; 2 A O’Brien (Mers Tri) 2:06.83; 3 S Baldock (Hast) 2:08.14; 4 R Datnow (TVH) 2:08.38; 5 G Asbury (Mid M) 2:12.34; 6 M Turner (Hale) 2:12.54; 7 S Oak (Roth) 2:13.21. 1500: 1 A O’Brien (Mers Tri) 4:19.29; 2 M Waller (Eastern M) 4:28.79; 3 M Turner (Hale) 4:36.84; 4 N Pugh (THH) 4:42.21; 5 S Barnes (Newb) 4:44.62; 6 G Palmer (W&B) 4:55.28. 60H: 1 J Appiah (Kent) 8.29; 2 G Smith (Lut) 8.57; 3 L Ramm (Linc W) 8.96; 4 S Bass (Bed C) 9.92; 5 D Shortridge (VP&TH) 12.34. 3000W: 1 M Henney (Mid M) 16:30.23; 2 M Ellerton (Sthn C Vets) 18:31.29. HJ: 1 L Ramm (Linc W) 1.71; 2 V Ramsay (Rane) 1.50; 3 A England (N Masters) 1.45; 4 C Ness (Walton) 1.40. PV: 1 B Kingman (Bed C) 3.70; 2 R Platt (B&B) 3.40; 3 M Roberts (K&P) 3.30; 4 M Willis (Walton) 2.10; 5 C Ness (Walton) 2.00. LJ: 1 E Ogunniyi (Worth) 5.55; 2 S Nash (Vets AC) 5.37; 3 A Morey (N Abb) 5.29; 4 V Ramsay (Rane) 4.68. TJ: 1 D Thomas (Exe) 11.69; 2 S Nash (Vets AC) 10.63; 3 G Britton (M’head) 10.57; 4 S Thorpe (Wake) 10.24; 5 S Lake (Ashf) 10.12; 6 V Ramsay (Rane) 10.07; 7 G Asbury (Mid M) 9.67; 8 M Willis (Walton) 8.01; – C Beecham (Newb) NM. SP: 1 S McCauley (Oxf C) 15.05; 2 G Degutis (NEB) 14.03; 3 L Ramm (Linc W) 11.41; 4 M Willis (Walton) 8.82; 5 C Ness (Walton) 7.74



M55:

Mark Symes, who has a won world masters titles as a M50, has now moved up to the M55 age group and here he won the double in 2:11.40 and 4:30.24.

Kevin Craven won the 60m in 7.60.

Michael Gardiner, a former World and European 400m medallist, enjoyed his first indoor race in the age group with a 57.09 victory.

European 100m hurdles silver medallist Barrie Marsden won the hurdles by two seconds in 9.28.

John Twiddle won the shot with a 13.16m throw as multi British record setter John Nicholls failed to get a legal throw in.

60: 1 K Craven (Worth) 7.60; 2 B Zelechowski (POL) 7.65; 3 P Canning (Mil K) 7.76; 4 D O’Leary (Mil K) 8.54; 5 B King (BFTTA) 8.68; 6 S Johansson (Eastern M) 8.71; 7 C Salthouse (Eastern M) 8.88. 200: r1: 1 D O’Leary (Mil K) 27.05; 2 D Stewart (Derry TC) 27.60; 3 C Salthouse (Eastern M) 29.08; 4 M Pantelidakis (Greece) 30.16; 5 M Futtit (Vets AC) 31.27. r2: 1 B Zelechowski (POL) 25.23; 2 P Canning (Mil K) 25.42; 3 B Marsden (Wyc P) 26.52; 4 S Beak (Woking) 26.61; 5 L Golding (Pend) 27.03. 400: 1 M Gardiner (Chelt) 57.09; 2 D Stewart (Derry TC) 59.94; 3 M Jessup (Ton) 60.23; 4 L Golding (Pend) 60.87; 5 N Davies (Wrex) 61.44; 6 D O’Leary (Mil K) 62.95. 800: r1: 1 J Knibb (Leam) 2:21.33; 2 K McAlinden (EMAC) 2:25.15; 3 S Read (Grange Farm & Dunmow) 2:25.47; 4 T Grose (Walton) 2:26.29; 5 N Herron (Phoe) 2:34.04. r2: 1 M Symes (AFD) 2:11.40; 2 A MacDonald (VP&TH) 2:14.12; 3 P Ryan (N Masters) 2:19.25; 4 P Kudrna (CZE) 2:21.09; 5 M Jessup (Ton) 2:26.30. 1500: 1 M Symes (AFD) 4:30.24; 2 A MacDonald (VP&TH) 4:39.87; 3 J Knibb (Leam) 4:50.06; 4 S Read (Grange Farm & Dunmow) 4:54.73; 5 I Harpur (IRL) 5:02.73; 6 T Grose (Walton) 5:09.92; 7 N Herron (Phoe) 5:13.42; 8 S Beard (Eastern M) 5:34.74. 60H: 1 B Marsden (Wyc P) 9.28; 2 D Stewart (Derry TC) 11.58. HJ: 1 A Young Johnson (Mid M) 1.60; 2 D Hartwell (Mid M) 1.60; 3 D Stewart (Derry TC) 1.45; 4 M Roach (Poole) 1.40. PV: 1 D Warn (Soton) 2.60; 2 M Futtit (Vets AC) 2.00. LJ: 1 J Munroe (TVH) 5.25; 2 B Zelechowski (POL) 5.16; 3 D Hartwell (Mid M) 5.14; 4 D Stewart (Derry TC) 4.41; 5 K Palmer (S’end) 4.30. TJ: 1 N Carrington (Riv) 10.63; 2 P Canning (Mil K) 10.15; 3 G Palmer (SMR) 9.05. SP: 1 J Twiddle (KuH) 13.16; 2 D Bauer (Harl) 10.94; 3 D Hunt (Woking) 9.30



M60:

Steve Linsell and Rob McHarg headed this age group’s achievements but France’s Francois Bontemps was first home in the 60m and 200m while the BMAF titles went to Pat Logan in 8.10 and Michael Vassilou in 25.98.

Vassiliou, won the 400m in 58.74 which is quicker than he ran when winning the silver medal in last year’s World Indoor final in Poland.

European masters 100 metres hurdles champion Neil Tunstall won the hurdles in 9.50 ahead of Bontemps.

World masters indoor triple jump bronze medallist Julien Gittens, who ranks second all-time in this age group , had his third successive M60 win.

German but Eastern Masters member Michael Hausler won the shot with a 13.95m throw.

60: 1 F Bontemps (FRA) 7.73; 2 P Logan (K&P) 8.10; 3 M Vassiliou (E&H) 8.12; 4 J Statham (Charn) 8.17; 5 T Beaglehole (B’mth) 8.40; 6 M Woods (Padd W) 8.43; 7 M Ellery (B&W) 8.62. Ht1: 1 F Bontemps (FRA) 7.78; 2 M Vassiliou (E&H) 8.13; 3 T Beaglehole (B’mth) 8.44; 4 M Ellery (B&W) 8.54; 5 N Tunstall (Corn) 8.60. Ht2: 1 J Statham (Charn) 8.22; 2 P Logan (K&P) 8.24; 3 M Woods (Padd W) 8.32; 4 M Salousti (Vets AC) 9.08; 5 P Stepney (Abing) 9.23. 200: r1: 1 A Waddington (BMH) 27.92; 2 C Bates (Dartf) 28.42; 3 M Ellery (B&W) 28.54; 4 T Beaglehole (B’mth) 29.17; 5 I Crawley (Ton) 29.73; 6 M Salousti (Vets AC) 29.93. r2: 1 F Bontemps (FRA) 25.37; 2 M Vassiliou (E&H) 25.98; 3 R Hunter (Cors) 26.87; 4 M Woods (Padd W) 27.05; 5 J Statham (Charn) 27.35; 6 N Tunstall (Corn) 27.48. 400: r1: 1 R Nelson (Rad) 60.92; 2 S Price (Les C) 60.93; 3 C Bates (Dartf) 62.26; 4 J Metcalf (Thurr) 67.16; 5 K Pye (Mid M) 68.39. r2: 1 M Vassiliou (E&H) 58.74; 2 R White (Worc) 58.93; 3 F Bontemps (FRA) 60.32; 4 B Davis (Newp) 60.36; 5 A Waddington (BMH) 62.08; 6 C Edwards (Nthn M) 62.57. 800: r1: 1 M Wycherley (Nthn M) 2:33.16; 2 I Crawley (Ton) 2:34.54; 3 J Metcalf (Thurr) 2:41.98; 4 P Lemmon (Bing) 2:44.11; 5 P Hicken (N Masters) 2:46.07. r2: 1 S Corfield (Vets AC) 2:21.31; 2 B Davis (Newp) 2:22.63; 3 A Waddington (BMH) 2:25.42; 4 P Grabsky (Phoe) 2:28.35; 5 P York (ESM) 2:30.54; 6 K Pye (Mid M) 2:36.38. r3: 1 R McHarg (Scot V) 2:12.98; 2 D Clarke (NBH) 2:19.02; 3 J Burrell (Lewes) 2:20.04; 4 S Price (Les C) 2:21.03; 5 J Turner (Steel) 2:21.43; 6 R Parkin (Der) 2:21.70. 1500: 1 R McHarg (Scot V) 4:50.17; 2 D Clarke (NBH) 4:50.37; 3 J Burrell (Lewes) 4:51.88; 4 D Williams (Vets AC) 4:51.92; 5 R Parkin (Der) 4:53.91; 6 P York (ESM) 5:03.33; 7 P Grabsky (Phoe) 5:08.66; 8 P Coleman (Ton) 5:10.06; 9 P Lemmon (Bing) 5:33.93. 60H: 1 N Tunstall (Corn) 9.50; 2 F Bontemps (FRA) 9.61; 1 T James (Bed C, M65) 9.65; 3 I Crawley (Ton) 10.54; 2 J Mayor (SNH, M65) 15.33. 3000W: 1 M Ashby (Camb H) 19:08.73; 2 J Laste (IRL) 19:18.57. HJ: 1 S Linsell (Leeds C) 1.65; 2 A Waddington (BMH) 1.50; 3 I Crawley (Ton) 1.50; 4 A Pringle (Scot V) 1.40. PV: 1 R Todd (Centr) 3.30; 2 J Andrews (E&E) 3.20; 3 A Leiper (AFD) 2.80; 4 R Phelan (IRL) 2.60. LJ: 1 P Guest (Yeov O) 4.64; 2 A Waddington (BMH) 4.60; 3 R Van Baaren (Eastern M) 4.42; 4 I Crawley (Ton) 4.39; 5 A Pringle (Scot V) 4.32; 6 P Stepney (Abing) 4.25; 7 J Barratt (Stock H) 4.22; 8 A Leiper (AFD) 4.01; 9 R Emptage (Sthn C Vets) 3.67. TJ: 1 J Gittens (Leeds C) 10.72; 2 J Barratt (Stock H) 9.95; 3 A Pringle (Scot V) 9.39; 4 R Phelan (IRL) 9.10; 5 R Van Baaren (Eastern M) 8.84; 6 R Emptage (Sthn C Vets) 8.76; – D Shields (Read) NM; – D Panambalana (Herne H) NM. SP: 1 M Hausler (C&C) 13.95; 2 A Leiper (AFD) 13.58; 2 N Grover (B&H) 11.81; 3 B Broadbridge (Newb) 11.49; 4 G Pullen (Sthn C Vets) 11.36; 5 P Wishart (Camb H) 10.24; 6 R Grew (SW Vets) 10.03



M65:

Ireland’s Shane Sheridan dominated the sprints leading home the 60m, 200m and 400m.

European masters 1500m silver medallist John Thomson gained a 800m and 1500m double.

John Mayor took the high jump title with 1.41m which moves him to equal fifth all-time indoors.

60: 1 S Sheridan (IRL) 8.28; 2 A Mccrum (BMH) 8.60; 3 S Toolan (IRL) 8.72; 4 P Clayton (Notts) 8.83; 5 C Leon (B&B) 8.91; 6 T Phillips (B&B) 9.00; 7 S Langford (Ashf) 9.03. Ht1: 1 S Sheridan (IRL) 8.15; 2 A Mccrum (BMH) 8.72; 3 P Clayton (Notts) 8.87; 4 T Phillips (B&B) 9.02; 5 M Illingworth (Strat) 9.05. Ht2: 1 S Toolan (IRL) 8.74; 2 C Leon (B&B) 8.89; 3 S Langford (Ashf) 9.01; 4 A Day (Lon Hth) 9.50. 200: r1: 1 S Toolan (IRL) 29.60; 2 A Day (Lon Hth) 29.95; 3 C Leon (B&B) 31.17; 4 M Illingworth (Strat) 31.32. r2: 1 S Sheridan (IRL) 26.92; 2 B Morris (Vets) 28.68; 3 P Clayton (Notts) 29.66. 400: 1 S Sheridan (IRL) 65.50; 2 A Day (Lon Hth) 69.97; 3 K Lowe (Phoe) 70.78; 4 I Wright (Corn) 81.34. 800: 1 J Thomson (Fife) 2:32.10; 2 S Taylor (Wirr) 2:32.82; 3 D Watson (Warr) 2:38.72; 4 K Lowe (Phoe) 2:48.89; 5 I Wright (Corn) 3:01.62. 1500: 1 J Thomson (Fife) 5:09.42; 2 S Taylor (Wirr) 5:13.22; 3 M Hargreaves (Ports) 5:21.30; 4 M Thirlaway (Gate) 6:08.58. 3000W: 1 C Harle (Belg) 18:03.76; 2 H Minhas (Leic WC) 19:39.59. HJ: 1 J Mayor (SNH) 1.41; 2 C Leon (B&B) 1.31; 3 T Wade (Vets AC) 1.21. LJ: 1 A Mccrum (BMH) 4.51; 2 T Wade (Vets AC) 4.02; 3 C Leon (B&B) 3.98; 4 D Cumming (N Masters) 3.51; – C Carden (R&N) NM; – B Morris (Vets) NM. TJ: 1 C Leon (B&B) 9.33; 2 A Earle (W&B) 9.30; 3 D Cumming (N Masters) 8.20; 4 C Carden (R&N) 7.60. SP: 1 J Fenton (Vets AC) 11.02; 2 A Mccrum (BMH) 10.37; 3 P Knott (Corby) 9.79; 4 G Packman (Bed C) 8.68



M70:

John Browne who won the M65 60m title last year successfully moved up to the M70s this year and ran a season’s best 8.36 to go second all-time in the UK and he beat 1973 European Cup 200m winner Chris Monk into second.

European masters 400m champion Simon Barrett won the event in 67.28 to go close to David Spencer’s UK record of 66.03 and his own 66.08 time which saw him fourth in Torun last winter.

Dave Bedwell, who has been winning BMAF medals for many decades, went fifth all-time in the 1500m with 5:23.35 as British masters record-holder Dave Oxland, who is two years older, pushed him all the way. Bedwell also won the 800m.

European masters 5000m walk bronze medallist Peter Boszko won the 3000m walk in a quicker time than the M60 and M65 winners.

David Blunt gained a high jump and pole vault double with his 1.36m high jump moving him to fourth all-time indoors in the UK.

Robert Stevenson won a long and triple jump double and his 9.28m triple jump moved him to second all-time in Britain in the age group.

British masters pentathlon champion Adrian Essex won the hurdles and also medalled in the high and long jumps and shot.

60: 1 J Browne (Eastern M) 8.36; 2 C Monk (Leic C) 8.59; 3 S Barrett (Newb) 8.62; 4 W Franklyn (Read) 8.93; 5 D Hinds (Serp) 9.06; 6 P Wignall (HW) 9.21; 7 T Carter (Camb H) 9.28. 200: 1 S Barrett (Newb) 28.37; 2 W Franklyn (Read) 29.60; 3 D Hinds (Serp) 29.75; 4 A Essex (Lon Hth) 30.38; 5 P Wignall (HW) 30.48. 400: 1 S Barrett (Newb) 67.28; 2 P Wignall (HW) 69.93; 3 D Hinds (Serp) 70.07; 4 T Carter (Camb H) 71.37; 5 G Pearson (N Masters) 84.22; 6 A Kendrick (Eastern M) 98.67. 800: 1 D Bedwell (B&W) 2:40.96; 2 P Kennedy (Lewes) 3:06.27; 3 D Jones (Strat) 3:08.27; 4 A Newman (Ton) 3:12.62; 5 G Pearson (N Masters) 3:19.25. 1500: 1 D Bedwell (B&W) 5:27.05; 2 D Oxland (Notts) 5:28.55; 3 D Jones (Strat) 6:15.75; 4 A Newman (Ton) 6:16.38; 5 A Kendrick (Eastern M) 7:11.57. 60H: 1 A Essex (Lon Hth) 13.00. 3000W: 1 P Boszko (Bir) 17:58.66; 2 D Kissane (IRL) 19:59.72. HJ: 1 D Blunt (E&E) 1.36; 2 D Talbot (Abing) 1.26; 3 A Essex (Lon Hth) 1.21; 4 T Straker (NE Mas) 1.11; 5 P Reynolds (IRL) 0.96. PV: 1 D Blunt (E&E) 2.40. LJ: 1 R Stevenson (Scot V) 4.14; 2 A Essex (Lon Hth) 4.05; 3 T Carter (Camb H) 3.77; 4 J Spriggs (EMAC) 3.39. TJ: 1 R Stevenson (Scot V) 9.28; 2 I Thomson (SC Vets) 8.48; 3 J Spriggs (EMAC) 7.92. SP: 1 T Straker (NE Mas) 11.11; 2 A Essex (Lon Hth) 8.49; 3 P Reynolds (IRL) 7.24



M75:

Victor Novell, who is 80 later this year, gained a sprint double in 9.61 and 32.49.

Rock guitarist Peter Giles, who was once in the same group as famous musician Robert Fripp, won his British record event of 1500m and he turns 80 in June and his time was over a minute faster than the current British indoor record.

Tony Wells, who ranks second all-time in his age group, won the hurdles in 11.71 and also medalled in the 60m and 200m.

60: 1 V Novell (Soton) 9.61; 2 T Wells (Corby) 9.97. 200: 1 V Novell (Soton) 32.49; 2 B Hendrie (Banb) 33.79; 3 T Wells (Corby) 33.96; 4 J Exley (Oxf C) 38.14. 400: 1 B Hendrie (Banb) 78.70; 2 P Giles (HW) 79.90; 4 B O’Connor (QPH) 130.15. 800: 1 J Exley (Oxf C) 3:10.02; 2 B Hendrie (Banb) 3:16.50; 3 M Mann (Dulw) 3:24.59. 1500: 1 P Giles (HW) 5:54.02; 2 J Exley (Oxf C) 6:11.01; 3 M Mann (Dulw) 6:48.25. 60H: 1 T Wells (Corby) 11.71. SP: 1 G Tyler (Chelm) 11.23; 2 B O’Connor (QPH) 5.82



M80:

Multi World and European champion Allan Long, who was nominated in AW’s Reader Choice last season, won a 60m, 200m and triple jump triple.

60: 1 A Long (Herne H) 9.58; 3 R Bruck (Barn) 12.10; 4 M Herring (Kett) 13.87; 5 D Cowgill (N Masters) 14.22. 200: 1 A Long (Herne H) 33.09; 2 D Cowgill (N Masters) 46.89. 400: 1 D Cowgill (N Masters) 116.03. 800: 1 R Head (Eastern M) 4:07.58; 2 D Cowgill (N Masters) 4:31.44. HJ: 1 R Bruck (Barn) 1.11; 2 P Rees (Rhon) 0.91; 3 M Herring (Kett) 0.86. PV: 1 M Herring (Kett) 1.60. LJ: 1 D Haines (Fleet) 2.65; 2 R Bruck (Barn) 2.54; 3 P Rees (Rhon) 2.21. TJ: 1 A Long (Herne H) 7.76; 2 D Haines (Fleet) 6.46; 3 P Rees (Rhon) 5.12. SP: 1 P Rees (Rhon) 6.59; 2 M Herring (Kett) 6.35



M85:

All-time masters great Tony Bowman, who is now aged 88 and who holds the M70, M75, M80 and M85 British hurdle indoor records, won four events.

60: 1 T Bowman (Leeds C) 11.88; LJ: 1 T Bowman (Leeds C) 2.03. TJ: 1 T Bowman (Leeds C) 4.69. SP: 1 T Bowman (Leeds C) 5.19



W35 women:

Scottish international Stacey Downie, who has a 23.80 lifetime 200m best and won multi medals at last year’s World Masters indoors and Europeans gained a 7.92 and 26.00 sprint double.

European heptathlon and shot champion Nia Rutter, already the British pentathlon champion this year, here added the high and long jumps, hurdles and triple jump and was third in the shot.

Hayley Mills, who won a 4x100m world bronze medal alongside a young Dina Asher-Smith in 2013, and was the European junior 200m and 4x100m champion back in 2007 won the pole vault and was second in the hurdles and third in the long jump.

Last year she won an European masters double at 100m and 200m but is yet to contest a sprint indoors as a master having turned 35 in September.

60: 1 S Downie (Scot V) 7.92; 2 J Ryan (Eastern M) 8.15; 3 R McBride (Gate) 8.33; 4 K Balogun (Sthn C Vets) 8.59; 5 L Brydon (Eastern M) 8.74; 6 A Marginean (Herne H) 8.81; 7 O Mok (HKG) 9.10. Ht1: 1 J Ryan (Eastern M) 8.18; 2 K Balogun (Sthn C Vets) 8.52; 3 L Brydon (Eastern M) 8.71; 4 O Mok (HKG) 9.05. Ht2: 1 S Downie (Scot V) 7.97; 2 R McBride (Gate) 8.29; 3 A Marginean (Herne H) 8.87; 4 K Crane (Welsh M) 9.06. 200: r1: 1 C Palfreyman (Herts P) 29.08; 2 L Brydon (Eastern M) 29.40; 3 O Mok (xxHKG) 30.72; 4 R Sommerville (Sthn C Vets) 31.34. r2: 1 S Downie (Scot V) 26.00; 2 K Balogun (Sthn C Vets) 26.48; 3 R McBride (Gate) 27.42; 4 J Ryan (Eastern M) 27.66. 400: 1 K Eckersley (Bolt) 60.42; 2 K Spencer (Nun) 65.36; 3 L Hendry (Rad) 69.22. 800: 1 K Sutton (Vets AC) 2:19.53; 2 L Haggarty (Kil’k) 2:20.41; 3 K Spencer (Nun) 2:26.52; 4 H Letley (HW) 2:54.58. 1500: 1 L Haggarty (Kil’k) 4:53.80; 2 L Hendry (Rad) 5:30.90. 60H: 1 N Rutter (BWF) 9.45; 2 H Mills (Nthn M) 10.70; 3 H Letley (HW) 12.21; 4 S Bazylkiewicz (Rad) 12.53. HJ: 1 N Rutter (BWF) 1.45; 2 S Bazylkiewicz (Rad) 1.15. PV: 1 H Mills (Nthn M) 3.33. LJ: 1 N Rutter (BWF) 5.01; 2 N Le Beau (Eastern M) 4.96; 3 H Mills (Nthn M) 4.71; 4 A Marginean (Herne H) 4.65; 5 H Letley (HW) 3.68; 6 S Bazylkiewicz (Rad) 3.43. TJ: 1 N Rutter (BWF) 10.72; 2 H Letley (HW) 7.89; 3 S Bazylkiewicz (Rad) 7.07. SP: 1 C Edwards (SW Vets) 11.76; 2 E Beardmore (Eastern M) 11.76; 3 N Rutter (BWF) 11.35; 4 R Hall (Eastern M) 11.18; 5 C Nicholls (Vets AC) 8.73; 6 N Mann (Camb H) 7.69; 7 S Bazylkiewicz (Rad) 6.13



W40:

Emily Fry gained a 60m and long jump double, while Samantha Williams was successful in the 200m and 400m.

World Masters indoor pentathlon champion Jodie Albrow who trailed Williams in the 200m and Fry in the long jump was also a double winner as she won the hurdles and shot.

60: 1 E Fry (Soton) 8.32; 2 J Rowicki (Nthn M) 8.63; 3 G Knight (R&N) 8.65; 4 K Howells (SC Vets) 10.42. 200: 1 S Williams (Sthn C Vets) 27.82; 2 J Albrow (Belg) 28.10; 3 J Rowicki (Nthn M) 28.45; 4 R Jenkins (Parc BB) 31.98; 5 K Howells (SC Vets) 36.74. 400: 1 S Williams (Sthn C Vets) 64.03; 2 G Knight (R&N) 64.40; 3 J Beattie (Kil’k) 66.87. 800: 1 J Beattie (Kil’k) 2:33.42; 2 L Gawthorne (Vegan) 2:38.73; 3 R Mills (Swint) 3:00.96. 1500: 1 L Gawthorne (Vegan) 5:13.39; 2 R Mills (Swint) 6:01.87. 60H: 1 J Albrow (Belg) 9.40; 2 S Gilding (Norw) 10.96; 3 C Bryant (Finch C) 11.11; 4 R Jenkins (Parc BB) 12.33. HJ: 1 C Bryant (Finch C) 1.35; 2 R Jenkins (Parc BB) 1.25. PV: 1 C Parkinson (Wyc P) 3.13. LJ: 1 E Fry (Soton) 4.85; 2 J Albrow (Belg) 4.64; 3 R Jenkins (Parc BB) 3.52. TJ: 1 T Howell (Walton) 9.62. SP: 1 J Albrow (Belg) 9.50; 2 L Boland (Vets AC) 9.19; 3 C Bryant (Finch C) 7.63; 4 R Jenkins (Parc BB) 7.49



W45:

Age group record-setter and European champion Zoe Doyle gained another middle distance double as she ran 2:21.33 and 4:51.77 and she won the overall women’s race in the longer race against Laura Haggerty who won W35 gold.

World and European masters medallist Lizzie Amos gained a 200m and 400m double in 26,69 and 59.48.

She was pushed all the way in the latter by fellow world and European medallist and Walton clubmate and training partner and twin sister Susie McLoughlin who ran 59.58!

Their older sister Helen Channon is also a former multi British masters champion.

Amanda Cook gained a winning triple as she took titles at long jump, triple jump and 60m hurdles.

British record-holder at the age group, Eleanor Gatrell had an easy shot victory.

60: 1 L Duke (C’field) 8.27; 2 D Sage (B&B) 8.65; 3 C Holt (Prest) 8.67; 4 A Jackson (Oxf C) 8.91. 200: 1 L Amos (Walton) 26.69; 2 L Duke (C’field) 27.20; 3 C Holt (Prest) 28.28; 4 T Duke (AFD) 29.71; 5 M Dubois (Eastern M) 30.58. 400: 1 L Amos (Walton) 59.48; 2 S McLoughlin (Walton) 59.58; 3 C Holt (Prest) 68.52. 800: 1 Z Doyle (Wyc P) 2:21.33; 2 R Pickard (Vets AC) 2:38.37. 1500: 1 Z Doyle (Wyc P) 4:51.77; 2 C Norris (Dulw) 5:33.61. 60H: 1 A Cook (Wrex) 10.56; 2 S Westrap (Ton) 11.15; 3 N Ridge (Vets AC) 11.40. 3000W: 1 C Derbyshire (Nun) 17:00.82; 2 P Cummings (Herne H) 18:38.43. HJ: 1 C Gratrix (Worc) 1.35. PV: 1 J Eastwood (Bed C) 3.30; 2 K Saha (BMH) 2.13; 3 A Crush (Sthn C Vets) 2.03. LJ: 1 A Cook (Wrex) 4.25; 2 K Saha (BMH) 3.68. TJ: 1 A Cook (Wrex) 9.17; 2 N Ridge (Vets AC) 8.52; 3 C Gratrix (Worc) 8.21. SP: 1 E Gatrell (Woking) 11.76; 2 K Saha (BMH) 6.89



W50:

Triple gold medallist Paula Williams dominated this age group with a pair of British records.

European masters W50 800m champion Nikki Sturzaker also doubled in 2:27.24 and 5:01.84.

Michelle Thomas who trailed Williams at 60m, won the 200m in 27.69.

60: 1 P Williams (Strat) 8.24; 2 M Thomas (Bir) 8.39; 3 K Miles (Vets AC) 8.63; 4 D Wright (Ton) 8.99; 5 S Van Vuuren (Vets AC) 9.00; 6 S Dooley (TVH) 9.56; 7 K Maryon (Sthn C Vets) 9.59. Ht1: 1 M Thomas (Bir) 8.49; 2 D Wright (Ton) 8.98; 3 S Van Vuuren (Vets AC) 8.99; 4 S Dooley (TVH) 9.35; 5 D Ricci (B&R) 9.70. Ht2: 1 P Williams (Strat) 8.32; 2 K Miles (Vets AC) 8.69; 3 K Maryon (Sthn C Vets) 9.56; 4 S Dornbusch (B&H) 9.57; 5 B Harrop (IRL) 9.71. 200: r1: 1 S Dornbusch (B&H) 31.30; 2 A Broadhurst (Wrex) 32.04; 3 B Harrop (IRL) 32.07; 4 S Dooley (TVH) 32.19. r2: 1 M Thomas (Bir) 27.69; 2 S Loades (Walton) 28.06; 3 D Wright (Ton) 30.20; 4 S Van Vuuren (Vets AC) 31.18; 5 J O’Connor (Newb) 31.36. 400: 1 S Loades (Walton) 64.65; 2 A Coomber (Vets AC) 68.60; 3 P Wootten (Oxf C) 70.60; 4 L Carpenter (Swin) 73.43. 800: 1 N Sturzaker (Herne H) 2:27.24; 2 W Smith (Eastern M) 2:48.47; 3 S Robson (Bing) 2:49.65; 4 D Jones (Harl) 3:07.44. 1500: 1 N Sturzaker (Herne H) 5:01.84; 2 S Robson (Bing) 5:38.87; 3 W Smith (Eastern M) 5:45.64; 4 C Hayes (Grange Farm & Dunmow) 5:52.95. 60H: 1 P Williams (Strat) 9.59; 2 S Loades (Walton) 9.94; 3 A Broadhurst (Wrex) 10.92; 4 J O’Connor (Newb) 11.23. 3000W: 1 G Manzotti (Ton) 16:22.44. HJ: 1 J O’Connor (Newb) 1.35; 2 R Kirk (Scot V) 1.30; 3 N Sturzaker (Herne H) 1.10. PV: 1 S Dornbusch (B&H) 2.00. LJ: 1 A Coomber (Vets AC) 3.84; 2 R Kirk (Scot V) 3.81; 3 S Dooley (TVH) 3.77; 4 S Dornbusch (B&H) 3.67; 5 D Ricci (B&R) 3.16. TJ: 1 A Broadhurst (Wrex) 8.52; 2 J Abel (GBR) 8.26. SP: 1 P Williams (Strat) 13.17; 2 S Lawrence (Eastern M) 9.67; 3 S Hutchings (Oxf C) 8.94; – S McGrath (C&C) NM



W55:

Irie Hill and Melanie Peddle set records while Juliet Sidney took a 60m and 200m sprint double.

60: 1 J Sidney (Newp) 8.92; 2 A Virgo (Mid M) 9.03; 3 J Dickinson (B’mth) 9.65; 4 D Casson (Long) 9.77; 5 T Brockbank (B&H) 10.77. 200: r1: 1 A Virgo (Mid M) 31.02; 2 J Body (Sthn C Vets) 32.58; 3 D Casson (Long) 32.70; 4 T Brockbank (B&H) 35.98. r2: 1 J Sidney (Newp) 29.58; 2 F Steele (Law) 29.95; 3 R Waters (E&E) 30.84; 4 F Palmer (Notts) 31.52; 5 T Bezance-Collins (Soton) 32.09. 400: 1 F Steele (Law) 69.25; 2 F Palmer (Notts) 72.74. 1500: 1 A Critchlow (W4H) 5:20.57; 2 J Wilson (Edin) 5:29.69. 60H: 1 K Reynolds (Rad) 10.48; 2 J Dickinson (B’mth) 11.52. 3000W: 1 M Peddle (Loughton) 16:08.71. HJ: 1 D Denisty (BEL) 1.29; 2 K Reynolds (Rad) 1.26; 3 J Dickinson (B’mth) 1.21. PV: 1 I Hill (Mid M) 3.05; 2 S Pedley (Hunts) 2.00. LJ: 1 J Dickinson (B’mth) 4.21; 2 J Tench (Lawley) 3.54. SP: 1 D Denisty (BEL) 10.78; 2 N Celestine (FRA) 7.18; 3 J Tench (Lawley) 6.41



W60:

Kirstin King easily retained her title in the 60m in 8.75 and 200m in 30.16.

Melanie Garland gained a high jump and long jump double but narrowly trailed Janice Pryce’s 9.06m triple jump.

Pryce had won the European W40 title back in 2002 and has lots of marks since high in the all-time rankings in younger age groups and this might well rank third all-time among W60s but Power of 10 currently lists only two all-time in the age group.

60: 1 K King (Brack) 8.75; 2 E Font Freide (AFD) 9.07; 3 S Frisby (Leic C) 9.08; 4 M Garland (Worc) 9.38; 5 J Hicken (Warr) 9.40; 6 A Bryant (Worc) 9.53; 7 C St John-Coleman (Eastern M) 9.70. Ht1: 1 S Frisby (Leic C) 9.06; 2 E Font Freide (AFD) 9.13; 3 A Bryant (Worc) 9.54; 4 J Nottingham (Diss) 9.89; 5 S Richardson (York) 10.02; 6 J Pryce (RSC) 10.05. Ht2: 1 K King (Brack) 8.80; 2 M Garland (Worc) 9.36; 3 J Hicken (Warr) 9.47; 4 C St John-Coleman (Eastern M) 9.70; 5 R Zeffertt (Vets AC) 10.04. 200: r1: 1 S Evans (SW Vets) 34.85; 2 L Hopkins (E&H) 35.08; 3 K Winrow (N Masters) 35.59; 4 R Zeffertt (Vets AC) 35.80. r2: 1 K King (Brack) 30.16; 2 J Hicken (Warr) 31.51; 3 M Garland (Worc) 32.59; 4 A Bryant (Worc) 32.75; 5 J Nottingham (Diss) 33.55. 400: 1 S Wisdom (Vets AC) 76.49; 1 E Caux (FRA, W65) 76.55; 2 J Nottingham (Diss) 80.20; 3 K Winrow (N Masters) 80.44; 2 N Buckwell (Newp, W65) 82.36; 4 A Bryant (Worc) 83.44. 800: 1 K Brooks (Corby) 2:49.08; 2 C Feely (SNH) 2:58.02; 3 S Ramage (Edin) 2:58.43; 4 L Jeffries (Bath) 3:00.35. 1500: 1 C Elms (Kent) 5:07.46; 2 L Woolhouse (Vets) 5:43.29; 3 S Ramage (Edin) 6:03.24; 4 J Pidgeon (Notts) 6:14.49. 60H: 1 G Clarke (Ryst) 13.42. 3000W: 1 F Bishop (Woking) 22:17.99. HJ: 1 M Garland (Worc) 1.32; 2 S Richardson (York) 1.16; 3 G Clarke (Ryst) 1.11. PV: 1 R Zeffertt (Vets AC) 2.30. LJ: 1 M Garland (Worc) 4.16; 2 S Frisby (Leic C) 3.58; 3 J Pryce (RSC) 3.53; 4 R Zeffertt (Vets AC) 3.51; 5 C St John-Coleman (Eastern M) 3.44; 6 S Richardson (York) 3.38; 7 G Clarke (Ryst) 3.05. TJ: 1 J Pryce (RSC) 9.06; 2 M Garland (Worc) 8.98; 3 R Zeffertt (Vets AC) 7.37. SP: 1 S Wisdom (Vets AC) 8.11; 2 H Barker (Leeds C) 7.98; 3 S Richardson (York) 7.77; 4 O Johnson (Bed C) 6.80; 5 W Dunsford (E&E) 5.96



W65:

Teresa Eades won gold at the 60m, triple jump and pole vault but had to settle for third in the long jump behind multi World and European masters champion and medallist Carol Filer who also won the high jump.

World record breaker and multi champion Jane Horder just settled for hurdles victory in 10.47.

60: 1 T Eades (Dartf) 9.94; 2 J Ashton (Wit) 10.69; 3 E Le Rossignol (Poole) 11.63. 200: 1 J Roginski (Harb) 33.37; 2 N Buckwell (Newp) 35.35; 3 H West (Macc) 35.73; 4 J Ashton (Wit) 37.20; 5 E Le Rossignol (Poole) 39.92. 800: 1 H West (Macc) 3:21.17. 60H: 1 J Horder (Chelt) 10.47; 2 J Roginski (Harb) 11.02; 3 N Buckwell (Newp) 12.91; 4 J Ashton (Wit) 13.70. HJ: 1 C Filer (Norw) 1.21; 2 J Ashton (Wit) 1.11. PV: 1 T Eades (Dartf) 2.20. LJ: 1 C Filer (Norw) 3.74; 2 J Roginski (Harb) 3.46; 3 T Eades (Dartf) 3.41; 4 N Buckwell (Newp) 2.95; 5 L Moore-Fox (IRL) 2.43. TJ: 1 T Eades (Dartf) 7.81; 2 L Moore-Fox (IRL) 6.51. SP: 1 C Cameron (VPCG) 9.24; 2 J Roginski (Harb) 8.36; 3 L Moore-Fox (IRL) 7.40; 4 J Ashton (Wit) 6.96; 5 N Buckwell (Newp) 6.55



W70:

Helen Godsell, one of Britain’s top master sprinters of all-time, won the 60m in 9.36 to just miss her week-old British record of 9.34.

She also frustratingly fell short in the 200m as she timed 31.94 compared to her week-old record of 31.87.

Alison Bourgeois, who now competes for Switzerland, but numerous titles for Britain in the past, won a 800m (2:57.74) and 1500m (6:08.33) double heading both over-65 races.

Sue Yeomans won a jumps triple taking gold in the high jump, pole vault and long jump.

Caroline Marler, who set a 800m PB of 2:06.9 at the 1976 Olympic Trials, won the shot.

60: 1 H Godsell (B&B) 9.36; 2 G Smith (Mid M) 10.26; 3 J Saunders-Mullins (SNH) 10.34; 4 E McMahon (E&H) 10.50; 5 A Nelson (Vets AC) 10.67; 6 C Marler (Otl) 10.87; 7 J Fail (B’mth) 11.42. 200: 1 H Godsell (B&B) 31.94; 2 J Saunders-Mullins (SNH) 35.71; 3 A Nelson (Vets AC) 36.87; 4 S Yeomans (St Alb) 37.02; 5 C Marler (Otl) 37.54. 400: 1 S Roberts (Dac) 84.66. 800: 1 A Bourgeois (SUI) 2:57.74; 2 S Roberts (Dac) 3:06.10; 3 R Tabor (Dulw) 3:32.16. 1500: 1 A Bourgeois (SUI) 6:08.33; 2 S Roberts (Dac) 6:20.11. 3000W: 1 S Barnett (EMAC) 22:18.43. HJ: 1 S Yeomans (St Alb) 1.11. PV: 1 S Yeomans (St Alb) 2.20. LJ: 1 S Yeomans (St Alb) 3.15; 2 E McMahon (E&H) 3.08. SP: 1 C Marler (Otl) 7.35; 2 V Thompson (Belg) 6.97; 3 S Stamp (S’end) 5.85



W75:

Liz Sissons, who has been constantly adding British Masters throw titles for decades, and ranks third all time in the age group, was the sole W75 competitor.

SP: 1 L Sissons (Vets AC) 8.05



W80:

European triple jump champion Iris Holder won over 60m, long and triple jumps while World Masters indoor 800m champion Irjs Hornsey gained an 800m and 1500m double.

60: 1 I Holder (Welsh M) 12.60. 800: 1 I Hornsey (FVS) 4:28.75. 1500: 1 I Hornsey (FVS) 9:22.38. LJ: 1 I Holder (Welsh M) 2.42. TJ: 1 I Holder (Welsh M) 5.56



W85:

Britain’s greatest ever thrower in the older age groups, Evaun Williams, who was nominated for one of the World Masters athlete of the year awards, won the shot with a 8.62m throw.

Last year she won European titles in the shot, discus, hammer, javelin and weight pentathlon.

European masters 100m and 200m champion Dorothy Fraser gained another sprint double here.

Anne Martin, who is now 88 years old won a long and triple jump double. Last year she won a European quadruple gold over 400m, 800m, long and triple jump.

60: 1 D Fraser (Linc W) 15.13. 200: 1 D Fraser (Linc W) 1:08.12. LJ: 1 A Martin (Wym) 1.28. TJ: 1 A Martin (Wym) 3.91. SP: 1 E Williams (E&H) 8.62

MICROPLUS UK ATHLETICS INDOOR CHAMPIONSHIPS, Birmingham, February 17-18



For a full coverage click here.

Men: 60: 1 J Azu (Card) 6.60; 2 A Robertson (Sale) 6.68; 3 O Edoburun (E&H) 6.71; 4 E Jones (Liv PS) 6.73; 5 D Hammond (Card) 6.76; 6 N Walsh (Sale) 6.77; 7 A Clayton (Giff N) 6.79; 8 K Gowan-Wade (B&B) 6.83. SF1: 1 J Azu (Card) 6.62; 2 O Edoburun (E&H) 6.70; 3 E Jones (Liv PS) 6.71; 4 N Walsh (Sale) 6.72; 5 A Clayton (Giff N) 6.78; 6 D Obeng (Lough S) 6.85; 7 J Watson-Brown (SB) 6.87; 8 D Chambers (DC Sprint Club, M45) 6.89. SF2: 1 K Gowan-Wade (B&B) 6.76; 2 A Robertson (Sale) 6.76; 3 D Hammond (Card) 6.77; 4 B Whitehead (R&N) 6.81; 5 D Moore (B&R) 6.87; 6 R Elias (Mans, U20) 6.88; – A Adewale (E&H) DQ; – A Thomas (Brack) DQ. Ht1: 1 J Azu (Card) 6.70; 2 O Edoburun (E&H) 6.72; 3 N Walsh (Sale) 6.73; 4 D Obeng (Lough S) 6.85; 5 D Bhatti (Glouc, U20) 6.90; 6 D Offiah (TVH) 6.92; 7 C Nealon-Richards (Shef/Dearn) 6.93; 8 K Aiken (SB) 6.98. Ht2: 1 E Jones (Liv PS) 6.77; 2 A Clayton (Giff N) 6.77; 3 D Hammond (Card) 6.78; 4 D Moore (B&R) 6.87; 5 R Elias (Mans, U20) 6.89; 6 M McLean (Sale) 6.90; 7 B To (Bolt) 7.01; – J Otugade (SB) DQ. Ht3: 1 A Robertson (Sale) 6.72; 2 A Adewale (E&H) 6.73; 3 J Watson-Brown (SB) 6.86; 4 D Chambers (DC Sprint Club, M45) 6.89; 5 C Winchester-Wright (Linc W) 6.89; 6 D Brooks (Yate) 6.91; 7 E Lowe (VP&TH, U20) 6.93; 8 S Ige (Belg) 7.04. Ht4: 1 A Thomas (Brack) 6.74; 2 K Gowan-Wade (B&B) 6.76; 3 B Whitehead (R&N) 6.82; 4 S Greenhalgh (Jag) 6.93; 5 M Aminu (Tel) 6.94; 6 R Earle (TVH) 6.95. P: 1 K Santos (Norw) 7.00; 2 Z Shaw (Clee) 7.04; 3 Z Skinner (Bir) 7.22; 4 O Abidogun (Horw) 7.45; 5 S Burrows (Charn) 7.47; 6 K Keyworth (Manc H) 7.87; 7 M Facey-Dell (Shef/Dearn) 8.19

200: 1 R Akinyebo (BFTTA) 21.28; 2 S Nguie (Traff) 21.38; 3 H Taylor (Harrow) 21.47; – D Patterson (Jag, U20) DNS; – B Snaith (NEB) DNS. SF1: 1 D Patterson (Jag, U20) 21.11; 2 S Nguie (Traff) 21.28; 3 B Cronin (Walton) 21.58; 4 K Aiken (SB) 21.74; 5 C Neal (Harrow) 21.96. SF2: 1 R Akinyebo (BFTTA) 21.13; 2 H Taylor (Harrow) 21.21; 3 B Snaith (NEB) 21.51; 4 N Pryce (RSC) 21.81; – L Dorrell (AFD) DNS. Ht1: 1 R Akinyebo (BFTTA) 21.58; 2 N Pryce (RSC) 21.94; 3 B Brown (Sale) 22.17; – B Whitehead (R&N) DQ. Ht2: 1 D Patterson (Jag, U20) 21.33; 2 B Cronin (Walton) 21.73; 3 C Neal (Harrow) 21.82; 4 A Houchin (Worc, U20) 21.88; 5 R Voss (Pit, U20) 22.42. Ht3: 1 H Taylor (Harrow) 21.24; 2 B Snaith (NEB) 21.32; 3 L Dorrell (AFD) 21.72; 4 S Derbyshire (Stoke) 21.86; 5 J Gbagbo (B&B) 22.13. Ht4: 1 S Nguie (Traff) 21.54; 2 K Aiken (SB) 21.69; 3 D Lamb (Shef/Dearn) 21.96; 4 J Kalala (NEB) 21.96; 5 I Marsh (B&W) 22.49.

400: 1 L Thompson (Shef/Dearn) 46.69; 2 B Higgins (Shef/Dearn) 46.79; 3 I Osei-Tutu (WSEH) 48.21; 4 E Okoro (Bir) 48.30; 5 D Putnam (B&B) 48.98; – J Faulds (R&N) DNF. Ht1: 1 J Faulds (R&N) 48.20; 2 M Shonibare (VP&TH) 48.50; 3 K Eland (Ton) 48.51; 4 L Thorn (Chelm) 48.67; 5 M Fagbenle (Harrow) 49.12. Ht2: 1 D Putnam (B&B) 48.61; 2 I Cory (Yate) 48.62; 3 T Hunter (Sale) 48.74; 4 H Dalbal (Shef/Dearn) 49.37; 5 D Gumbs (WSEH, U20) 49.38. Ht3: 1 B Higgins (Shef/Dearn) 47.20; 2 E Okoro (Bir) 47.62; 3 S Lunt (Wirr, U20) 48.26; 4 C McAlister (TVH) 48.70; 5 J Clarke (WSEH) 49.72. Ht4: 1 L Thompson (Shef/Dearn) 47.67; 2 B Stickings (B&B) 47.78; 3 T Hockley (Harrow) 48.74; 4 K Samwell-Nash (TVH) 48.91; 5 M Agnimel (Have) 49.11. Ht5: 1 T Somers (NEB) 47.85; 2 I Osei-Tutu (WSEH) 48.01; 3 M Mokaya (Harrow) 48.35; 4 D Chapman (Shef/Dearn) 50.04; 5 S Derbyshire (Stoke) 55.41; – J Rhoden-Stevens (SB) DNF. SF1: 1 L Thompson (Shef/Dearn) 46.65; 2 D Putnam (B&B) 47.82; 3 I Osei-Tutu (WSEH) 47.83; – S Lunt (Wirr, U20) DNS. SF2: 1 B Higgins (Shef/Dearn) 47.08; 2 E Okoro (Bir) 47.56; 3 B Stickings (B&B) 48.23; 4 M Mokaya (Harrow) 48.36. SF3: 1 J Faulds (R&N) 47.84; 2 T Somers (NEB) 47.98; 3 M Shonibare (VP&TH) 48.49; 4 I Cory (Yate) 48.76

800: 1 J Higgins (Ton) 1:47.91; 2 G Learmonth (Lass) 1:47.91; 3 J Davies (Bath) 1:49.44; 4 D Race (Gate) 1:51.98; 5 D Walton (B’burn) 1:53.60; 6 T Crorken (Prest) 1:57.76. Ht1: 1 D Walton (B’burn) 1:49.78; 2 T Crorken (Prest) 1:49.78; 3 C Dodds (E&H) 1:49.86; 4 B Gardiner (Ton) 1:50.58; 5 J Howorth (Bath) 1:50.65; 6 M Ayling (St Ed, U20) 1:51.60. Ht2: 1 J Davies (Bath) 1:51.41; 2 J Higgins (Ton) 1:51.51; 3 T Chamberlain (Holm) 1:52.02; 4 R Shipley (York) 1:52.85; 5 H Ware (BMH) 1:53.31; 6 L Richardson (B&R) 1:54.31. Ht3: 1 G Learmonth (Lass) 1:48.78; 2 D Race (Gate) 1:49.65; 3 J Dickson (K&P) 1:50.66; 4 S O’Loughnane (BMH) 1:51.62; 5 S Wiggins (SB) 1:54.47; 6 J Chambers (Ton) 1:59.80

1500: 1 P Copeland (P’pridd R) 3:48.43; 2 C Elson (C&C) 3:48.54; 3 A Fogg (Cov) 3:48.63; 4 J Gumm (Phoe) 3:50.04; 5 J Tuffin (BRAT) 3:50.12; 6 K Elliott (Falk) 3:51.18; 7 J Patton (Kilb) 3:51.75; 8 B Murphy (Ton) 3:52.45; 9 C Campbell (Tm E Loth, U20) 3:54.16; 10 T Bridger (C&C) 3:55.69. Ht1: 1 C Elson (C&C) 3:46.15; 2 J Tuffin (BRAT) 3:46.39; 3 P Copeland (P’pridd R) 3:46.66; 4 B Murphy (Ton) 3:47.00; 5 J Patton (Kilb) 3:47.05; 6 L Hannigan (Kilb) 3:47.42; 7 O Bell (Herts P) 3:49.05; 8 M Waterworth (Phoe, U20) 3:50.74. Ht2: 1 A Fogg (Cov) 3:46.64; 2 J Gumm (Phoe) 3:47.01; 3 K Elliott (Falk) 3:47.03; 4 T Bridger (C&C) 3:47.09; 5 C Campbell (Tm E Loth, U20) 3:47.26; 6 A Peacock (BRAT) 3:47.30; 7 D Brookling (WSEH) 3:48.75; 8 D Galloway (Tel) 3:50.82; 9 A Ede (Abing) 3:56.74

3000: 1 J West (Ton) 7:51.09; 2 C Wheeler (MKDP) 7:52.19; 3 Z Seddon (Brack) 7:53.52; 4 J Young (Morp) 7:54.24; 5 S Beattie (Morp) 7:54.64; 6 J Wigfield (Wirr) 7:54.79; 7 A Manthorpe (Shef/Dearn) 7:55.23; 8 G Wheeler (MKDP) 7:55.40; 9 M Pearce (SB) 7:56.85; 10 E Cross (AFD) 7:57.79; 11 J Goodwin (Bed C) 8:02.88; 12 M Heyden (AFD) 8:03.72; 13 B Reynolds (Card) 8:04.32; 14 G Watson (Chelt) 8:05.18; 15 B Moore (WSEH) 8:06.28; 16 B Potrykus (WG&EL) 8:08.33; 17 A Kinloch (Ton) 8:13.51; 18 B MacMillan (Centr) 8:14.79; 19 A Penney (HW) 8:16.78

60H: 1 T Ojora (WSEH) 7.62; 2 D King (Ply) 7.65; 3 D Goriola (B&B, U20) 7.87; 4 T Wilcock (N’pton) 7.89; 5 J Porter (Bir) 7.98; 6 J Agbodza (S’end) 8.00; 7 M Perera (Harrow) 8.03; 8 R Hedman (SB) 8.11. Ht1: 1 D King (Ply) 7.68; 2 R Hedman (SB) 8.02; 3 W Ritchie-Moulin (Bir) 8.03; 4 R Woolgar (B’mth) 8.23; 5 R Cottell (B&B) 8.23; 6 D Naylor (C&N) 8.47; 7 H Curtis (Shef/Dearn) 8.66; – R Yates (Traff, M35) DQ. Ht2: 1 M Perera (Harrow) 7.94; 2 J Agbodza (S’end) 7.98; 3 A Hoole (Tm E Loth) 8.05; 4 S Connal (Jag) 8.07; 5 J Taylor (Exe, U20) 8.18; 6 M Williams (Leeds C) 8.37; 7 O Adnitt (KuH) 8.50. Ht3: 1 D Goriola (B&B, U20) 7.81; 2 T Wilcock (N’pton) 7.83; 3 C Holder (Sutt) 8.22; 4 J Mann (Bexley) 8.33; 5 L Reveley (J&H) 8.44; 6 B Reed (Chelm) 8.49; 7 F Leaney (Oxf C) 8.70. Ht4: 1 T Ojora (WSEH) 7.82; 2 J Porter (Bir) 8.00; 3 C Staddon (Bath, U20) 8.13; 4 C Moncur (SB) 8.45; 5 A Parkinson (Sale) 8.71; 6 B Ince (Oxf C) 8.74; 7 E Akanni (Bexley) 15.50

3000W: 1 C Snook (AFD) 11:45.68; 2 T Partington (Manx) 13:04.21; 3 L Legon (Bexley) 13:05.05; – C Corbishley (M&M) DQ

HJ: 1 T Hewes (Chelm) 2.18; 2 W Grimsey (WG&EL) 2.18; 3 A Coward (SB) 2.12; 4 R Webb (B’mth) 2.08; 5 D Duruaku (Harrow) 2.04; 5 K Jack (SB) 2.04; 7 L Ball (Yate) 1.99; 7 E Glyde (Ply, U20) 1.99; 7 M Williams (Leeds C) 1.99

PV: 1 O Heard (Harrow) 5.26; 2 L Benjamin (Sale) 5.16; 3 T Walley (Wrex) 5.16; 4 G Heppinstall (Shef/Dearn) 5.01; 5= C Newby (Edin) 5.01; 5= J Phipps (Bir) 5.01; 7 R Nairne (Jag) 4.86; 8 J Watson (Bir) 4.86; – A Hague (Shef/Dearn) NH

LJ: 1 A Farquharson (Bir) 7.46; 2 S Khogali (WG&EL) 7.41; 3 S Danson (Traff) 7.40; 4 A Schenini (Giff N) 7.32; 5 J Lelliott (Harrow) 7.28; 6 A Yeo (KuH) 7.17; 7 A Sharif (Sutt, U20) 7.16; 8 K Chan (Charn) 6.44

TJ: 1 A Yeo (KuH) 15.55; 2 S Okome (Sale) 15.36; 3 D Akinradewo (Traff) 15.19; 4 T Dronfield (B&B) 15.09; 5 J Aki-Sawyerr (WSEH) 14.87; 6 J Woods (SB) 14.80; 7 J Townley (Glouc) 14.69; 8 D Lewis (SB) 14.27; – H Clarkson (Jag) NM

SP: 1 S Lincoln (York) 20.08; 2 P Swan (Corn) 18.33; 3 A Knight (Soton) 17.28; 4 J Matthews (Hale) 16.15; 5 Z Davies (Harrow) 16.12; 6 G Beard (NEB, M40) 15.58; 7 J Tyler (Tav) 15.40; 8 J Taylor (Shef/Dearn, M40) 14.53; 9 F Zamparelli (Corn) 13.85



Women: 60: 1 A Hunt (Charn) 7.26; 2 B Williams (TVH) 7.30; 3 M Akande (Linc W, U20) 7.32; 4 F Akinbileje (B&B, U20) 7.34; 5 F Agyapong (NEB) 7.38; 6 N Wedderburn-Goodison (Harrow, U20) 7.39; 7 A Bell (Jag) 7.41; 8 L Ashmeade (Shef/Dearn) 7.54. Ht1: 1 F Akinbileje (B&B, U20) 7.39; 2 K Mensah (Chelm, U20) 7.44; 3 A Gittens (Herts P, U20) 7.60; 4 S Malone (Jag) 7.67; 5 L Garland (Jag) 7.72; 6 T Cox (Abing) 7.77; 7 S Griffiths (Bir) 7.83. Ht2: 1 T Powell (Manc H) 7.44; 2 M Akande (Linc W, U20) 7.45; 3 S Skervin (Notts) 7.54; 4 D Kuypers (B&B) 7.57; 5 L Tallon (Ton, U20) 7.63; 6 A Babalola (WSEH) 7.64; 7 E Turnbull (N’pton) 7.69; 8 D Walker (Bir) 7.71. Ht3: 1 B Williams (TVH) 7.37; 2 F Agyapong (NEB) 7.38; 3 E Bandy (Herts P) 7.61; 4 S Grace (WSEH) 7.62; 5 A Ellis (E&H) 7.63; 6 S Thomas-Wright (Inv EK) 7.65; 7 J Eduwu (B&B) 7.67; 8 S Folorunso (Gate) 7.72. Ht4: 1 N Wedderburn-Goodison (Harrow, U20) 7.43; 2 L Ashmeade (Shef/Dearn) 7.46; 3 A Honey (AFD, U20) 7.57; 4 E Edwards (Glouc, U20) 7.58; 5 S King (B&B) 7.59; 6 M Smith (TVH) 7.70; 7 M Wamba (VP&TH, U20) 8.00. Ht5: 1 A Hunt (Charn) 7.44; 2 A Bell (Jag) 7.54; 3 J Wilkins (Bed C, U20) 7.63; 4 F Dockerty (Sale, U20) 7.64; 5 S Vincent (WG&EL) 7.78; 6 D Lago (Mil K) 7.80. P: 1 O Breen (Ports) 8.22; 2 M Down (Hale, U17) 8.24; 3 R Scott (GBR) 8.49; 4 H Bartlett (Norw) 8.60; 5 C Murphy (GBR) 8.96; 6 D Okoh (Chelm) 9.15; 7 R Porter (GBR) 9.25; 8 M Lyle (Tm E Loth) 9.35. SF1: 1 B Williams (TVH) 7.30; 2 F Agyapong (NEB) 7.36; 3 K Mensah (Chelm, U20) 7.42; 4 A Honey (AFD, U20) 7.59; 5 A Gittens (Herts P, U20) 7.61; 6 S King (B&B) 7.61; 7 S Grace (WSEH) 7.62; 8 A Ellis (E&H) 7.70. SF2: 1 N Wedderburn-Goodison (Harrow, U20) 7.37; 2 L Ashmeade (Shef/Dearn) 7.39; 3 A Bell (Jag) 7.41; 4 T Powell (Manc H) 7.43; 5 L Tallon (Ton, U20) 7.58; 6 D Kuypers (B&B) 7.59; 7 J Wilkins (Bed C, U20) 7.62; 8 F Dockerty (Sale, U20) 7.70. SF3: 1 A Hunt (Charn) 7.24; 2 M Akande (Linc W, U20) 7.30; 3 F Akinbileje (B&B, U20) 7.34; 4 S Skervin (Notts) 7.50; 5 A Babalola (WSEH) 7.58; 6 E Edwards (Glouc, U20) 7.58; 7 E Bandy (Herts P) 7.65; 8 S Malone (Jag) 7.74

200: 1 A Pipi (E&H) 23.29; 2 S Eduan (Sale) 23.41; 3 B Ironside (B’mth) 23.68; 4 R Bennett (Sale) 23.93; 5 H Longden (Card) 24.22. SF1: 1 B Ironside (B’mth) 23.68; 2 S Walton (Horw) 24.25; 3 L Blakey (Der) 24.40; 4 N McGhee (Liv H) 24.97; – A Galpin (Guern) DNS. SF2: 1 A Pipi (E&H) 23.45; 2 R Bennett (Sale) 23.65; 3 H Longden (Card) 23.69; 4 M Whapples (SSH) 24.57; 5 A Babalola (WSEH) 24.58. SF3: 1 S Eduan (Sale) 23.60; 2 L Garland (Jag) 24.05; 3 E Holmes (W Ches, U20) 24.44; 4 E Bandy (Herts P) 24.50; 5 S Grace (WSEH) 24.75. Ht1: 1 L Garland (Jag) 24.17; 2 E Holmes (W Ches, U20) 24.38; 3 S Grace (WSEH) 24.67; – T Cox (Abing) DQ. Ht2: 1 B Ironside (B’mth) 23.81; 2 R Bennett (Sale) 23.95; 3 M Whapples (SSH) 24.44; 4 L Tallon (Ton, U20) 24.91; 5 R Callan (Jag) 25.71. Ht3: 1 A Pipi (E&H) 23.71; 2 H Longden (Card) 23.91; 3 S Walton (Horw) 24.32; 4 N McGhee (Liv H) 24.55; 5 M Wamba (VP&TH, U20) 24.86. Ht4: 1 L Blakey (Der) 24.36; 2 E Bandy (Herts P) 24.40; 3 S Brooks (Yate) 24.70; 4 I Tustin (Card) 25.33. Ht5: 1 S Eduan (Sale) 24.03; 2 A Galpin (Guern) 24.32; 3 A Babalola (WSEH) 24.37; 4 I Skelton (WSEH) 25.08

400: 1 Laviai Nielsen (E&H) 51.54; 2 Lina Nielsen (SB) 51.95; 3 J Knight (WSEH) 52.79; 4 H Kelly (Bolt) 53.54; 5 H Brier (Swan) 53.57; 6 N Yeargin (Pit) 53.88. SF1: 1 Laviai Nielsen (E&H) 51.83; 2 H Kelly (Bolt) 52.61; 3 N Harrison (Stock H) 54.56; 4 A Hillyard (Bir) 55.03. SF2: 1 Lina Nielsen (SB) 52.06; 2 N Yeargin (Pit) 53.41; 3 T McHugh (Sale) 53.80; 4 N Kendall (TVH) 53.92. SF3: 1 J Knight (WSEH) 52.59; 2 H Brier (Swan) 53.36; 3 E Newnham (SB) 54.21. Ht1: 1 J Knight (WSEH) 52.75; 2 E Newnham (SB) 53.70; 3 N Kendall (TVH) 54.15; 4 F Roberts (Menai) 56.13; 5 J Astill (SNH, U20) 56.78. Ht2: 1 N Yeargin (Pit) 53.80; 2 T McHugh (Sale) 53.91; 3 C McAulay (Traff) 55.20; 4 L Rule (Herts P) 55.27; 5 E Alderson (Liv H) 55.49; 6 C Kelsey (M’bro) 57.27. Ht3: 1 Lina Nielsen (SB) 53.05; 2 A Hillyard (Bir) 54.42; 3 J Cherry (VPCG) 54.90; 4 S Harry (Belg) 55.16; 5 S Banjo (NEB) 56.29. Ht4: 1 H Kelly (Bolt) 53.26; 2 H Brier (Swan) 53.43; 3 H McLean (SB) 55.21; 4 A Root (Ton) 55.93; 5 O Brennan (WSEH) 57.02. Ht5: 1 Laviai Nielsen (E&H) 53.25; 2 N Harrison (Stock H) 54.12; 3 E Blakey (Der) 55.28; 4 C Reynolds (Strat) 56.64; 5 C Clark (Chelm) 57.27

800: 1 J Reekie (Kilb) 1:58.24; 2 I Boffey (E&H) 2:00.27; 3 E Wallace (Giff N) 2:01.35; 4 E Baker (Phoe) 2:03.23; 5 G Vans Agnew (Phoe) 2:03.32; 6 I King (Wig D) 2:04.89; 7 E Simpson (Shef/Dearn) 2:08.46. Ht1: 1 J Reekie (Kilb) 2:06.21; 2 G Vans Agnew (Phoe) 2:06.39; 3 Z Hunter (Leeds C) 2:10.23; 4 M Squibb (B&B) 2:11.59; 5 L Wormley (Craw, U20) 2:11.74; 6 L Unwin (Reig, U20) 2:15.15. Ht2: 1 I Boffey (E&H) 2:08.46; 2 I King (Wig D) 2:08.75; 3 E Simpson (Shef/Dearn) 2:09.07; 4 A Bennett (Kett, U20) 2:10.43; 5 L Saxon (SSH) 2:12.01; 6 L Gilbert (WG&EL) 2:13.34. Ht3: 1 E Wallace (Giff N) 2:06.27; 2 E Baker (Phoe) 2:06.66; 3 H Roberts (Brack) 2:09.94; 4 L Creasey (M’bro, U20) 2:10.53; 5 C Wormley (Craw, U20) 2:11.81; 6 O Clarke (Cors, U20) 2:12.61

1500: 1 G Bell (Belg) 4:09.66; 2 R Walcott-Nolan (Lut) 4:10.48; 3 S McDonald (Bir) 4:12.92; 4 E Leather (Bath) 4:13.37; 5 L Church (Read) 4:17.31; 6 C Hughes (Card) 4:18.09; 7 A Shipley (MKDP) 4:18.68; 8 A Lloyd (Wig D, U20) 4:19.09; 9 H Anderson (E Kilb) 4:22.10; 10 S Coutts (Jag) 4:24.23. Ht1: 1 R Walcott-Nolan (Lut) 4:18.56; 2 S McDonald (Bir) 4:18.78; 3 A Shipley (MKDP) 4:20.35; 4 C Hughes (Card) 4:20.58; 5 H Anderson (E Kilb) 4:21.75; 6 B Barlow (Manc H) 4:24.84; 7 E Lowery (Belg) 4:26.75; 8 M Butterworth (Donc) 4:29.38; 9 S Livingstone (Exe, U20) 4:31.16; 10 E Howsham (Read) 4:31.81. Ht2: 1 G Bell (Belg) 4:17.39; 2 E Leather (Bath) 4:18.50; 3 A Lloyd (Wig D, U20) 4:19.18; 4 L Church (Read) 4:20.13; 5 S Coutts (Jag) 4:22.00; 6 M Deadman (BMH) 4:23.88; 7 K Willis (Norw) 4:33.10; 8 J Varley (PNV) 4:33.27; 9 A White (Yeov O) 4:35.68

3000: 1 L Muir (Dund H) 8:58.80; 2 H Nuttall (Charn) 9:01.94; 3 K Axford (Belg) 9:08.03; 4 J Nesbitt (P’pridd R) 9:09.07; 5 A Neale (Wake) 9:09.09; 6 H Rees (C&C) 9:26.01; 7 J Wood (Dur) 9:26.72; 8 P Tank (Ply) 9:28.54; 9 B Gunn (Bir) 9:29.17; 10 S Tucker (Cambus) 9:34.03; 11 S Lawrence (Croy) 9:34.06

60H: 1 C Sember (WG&EL) 7.99; 2 A Pawlett (Traff) 8.24; 3 J Hunter (SB) 8.27; 4 M Jessop (Harrow) 8.30; 5 T Brown (Sale, U20) 8.35; 6 J Duncton (Bir, U20) 8.41; 7 E Maughan (Bed C) 8.61; 8 E Campbell (Jag) 8.84. Ht1: 1 C Sember (WG&EL) 8.02; 2 J Self (B&B, U20) 8.66; 3 D Hales (Tel) 8.68; 4 L Evans (Card) 8.68; 5 V Morgan (KuH) 8.88; 6 A McGee (Bas) 8.96; – A Broadbelt-Blake (TVH, W35) DNF. Ht2: 1 T Brown (Sale, U20) 8.26; 2 J Duncton (Bir, U20) 8.28; 3 E Campbell (Jag) 8.52; 4 J Clark (Traff) 8.57; 5 G Morgan (Card Arch) 8.61; 6 B Bovell (Harrow) 8.79; 7 Z Austridge (B&B) 9.03. Ht3: 1 A Pawlett (Traff) 8.26; 2 M Jessop (Harrow) 8.30; 3 F Dockerty (Sale, U20) 8.53; 4 E Ajagbe (Shef/Dearn) 8.64; 5 Y Uwakwe (W Green) 8.77; 6 I Irvine (Oxf C) 8.96; – H Paton (Bir) DNF. Ht4: 1 J Hunter (SB) 8.29; 2 E Maughan (Bed C) 8.40; 3 J Davidson (A’deen) 8.58; 4 S Lisk (Card Arch, U20) 8.71; 5 K Holt (K&P) 8.73; 6 J Tappin (TVH) 8.80; 7 K Slade (B’mth) 8.87.

3000W: 1 A Jennings (AFD) 14:09.22; 2 G Griffiths (P’broke, U20) 14:12.62; 3 A Hughes (Taun, U20) 14:19.09; 4 P Spooner (HPH) 14:22.82; 5 H Hopper (Camb H) 14:32.14; 6 J Wilton (Ashf, U20) 15:33.74; – J Nicholls (Leic WC) DQ

HJ: 1 M Lake (WSEH) 1.85; 2 K Anson (Liv H) 1.82; 3 L Walliker (Exe) 1.78; 4 H Ferguson (Traff) 1.78; 5 E Fonteyne (SB) 1.74; 5 G Garber (Leeds C) 1.74; 5 A Routledge (A’deen) 1.74; 8 C Coates (Shef/Dearn, U20) 1.74; 9 H Tapley (Card) 1.74; 10 J Morrish (BMH) 1.74

PV: 1 M Caudery (TVH) 4.85; 2 J Ive (Sutt) 4.31; 3 J Spencer-Smith (Harrow) 4.31; 4 M Bailey (Harrow) 4.21; 5 N Hooper (Bir, W35) 4.21; 6 S Ashurst (Sale) 4.11; 7 F Miloro (SinA) 3.96; 8 S Dowson (B&B) 3.96; 9 C Jones (Swan) 3.86; 9 N Munir (TVH) 3.86; – I Smith (Stoke) NM

LJ: 1 J O’Dowda (NEB) 6.19; 2 C Martin-Evans (Dav) 6.18; 3 M Palmer (TVH) 6.18; 4 R Jerges (Craw) 5.98; 5 A Irozuru (Sale) 5.98; 6 M Elcock (WG&EL) 5.92; 7 A Pawlett (Traff) 5.81; 8 J Morrish (BMH) 5.72; 9 S Jones (Sale) 5.68; 10 R Chapman (Card) 5.61; 11 L Thompson (E&H) 5.55; 12 O Breen (Ports) 4.69

TJ: 1 L Hulland (TVH) 13.06; 2 A Omitowoju (Harrow) 12.94; 3 A Warre (WSEH) 12.88; 4 S Hibbert (B&B) 12.82; 5 G Forde-Wells (WG&EL) 12.78; 6 J Hulland (Shef/Dearn) 12.23; 7 M Yalekhue (Amber, U20) 12.07; 8 L Robinson (Traff) 11.65; 9 A Gray (And) 11.59

SP: 1 A Campbell (TVH) 17.74; 2 S Vincent (Ports) 16.69; 3 S McKinna (Gt Yar) 16.55; 4 S Thompson (Sale) 14.87; 5 J Hopkins (Chelm) 14.40; 6 A Kennedy (Jag) 14.36; 7 T Tchoudja (Shett) 13.92; 8 S Fortune (Dees) 13.66; 9 K Johnson-Thompson (Liv H) 13.29; 10 A Amadin (Sale, U20) 12.80; 11 J O’Dowda (NEB) 12.74; 12 A Nicholson (Gate) 9.10; – C Agyepong (B&B, U20) NM

UK WINTER THROWS CHAMPIONSHIPS, Loughborough. February 17



Jake Norris won the men’s hammer by almost seven metres with a throw of 75.07m. It was an encouraging start to the season being his second best ever throw and further than he threw last summer with his 76.30m PB coming in October.

Charlotte Payne took the women’s contest with a 68.91m throw.

The discus titles went the way of Greg Thompson (55.74m) and Zara Obmakinwa (52.81m).

The javelin wins were achieved by Daniel Bainbridge (71.42m) and 17 year-old Ayesha Jones (49,28m). The latter, the Commonwealth Youth champion set a PB but it was only her second effort with the senior 600 grams implement.

Kai Barham won the junior hammer competition and Teddy Gannon, the under-20 discus.

Men: DT: 1 G Thompson (SB) 55.74; 2 G Evans (SB) 53.77; 3 D Claydon (B&B) 50.13; 4 M Jenkins (P’broke) 49.57; 5 J Douglas (Soton) 45.95. HT: 1 J Norris (WSEH) 75.07; 2 C Murch (Bir) 68.22; 3 T Head (NEB) 64.61; 4 H Ricketts (Read) 58.77. JT: 1 D Bainbridge (SB) 71.42; 2 B East (Team K) 70.56; 3 C Evans (Banb) 68.67; 4 P Brinton-Quinn (Have) 64.58; 5 B Jones (Taun, U20) 60.77; 6 T Spurrell (Yate, U20) 59.38



U20: DT: 1 T Gannon (WSEH) 51.70. HT: 1 K Barham (Dartf) 68.03; 2 K Buhaimed (Lough S) 58.42



Women: DT: 1 Z Obamakinwa (B&B) 52.81; 2 P Dowson (WSEH) 52.00; 3 T Tunstall (Harrow) 46.55; 4 M Porterfield (Jag, U20) 43.96; 5 N Evans-Shields (Ply, U20) 41.46; 6 D Broom (WG&EL) 39.56. HT: 1 C Payne (Read) 68.91; 2 K Head (NEB) 65.16; 3 A Barnsdale (KuH) 60.35; 4 A Merritt (Harrow) 54.10. JT: 1 A Jones (Mil K, U20) 49.28; 2 J Larsen (Soton, U20) 47.92; 3 E Durand (Mil K) 45.28; 4 R Wall (B&H) 42.87

MANCHESTER INDOOR OPEN MEETING, Sportcity, February 18



Mixed events: 60: A02: 1 D Bradley (C&N, M45) 7.17. A13: 2 A Saunders (Pend, W50) 8.87. A24: 2 B Horler (Tam, U13W) 8.48. 200: r1: 1 D Bradley (C&N, M45) 23.09. 600: r11: 2 E Beddow (Warr, U13W) 1:42.97. r12: 3 M Forrester (Stoke, U13W) 1:48.11. r2: 1 K Hutchinson (Hart, M40) 1:25.59. HJ: B: 1 M Ogedenbe Dobies (Sale, U20) 1.92. PV: A: 3 B Falconer (C’field, W) 3.20; 4 L Nicholls (Sale, U15) 3.20; 7 D Roberts (Liv H, U17W) 2.80. B: 1 K Kapur-Walton (Leigh) 4.50; 2 T Booth (Prest) 4.40; 3 C Park (Sale, U17) 4.10; 5 S Wilkinson (Sale, U20W) 3.20. LJ: A: 9 F Savvopoulou (Manc H, U13W) 4.36; 12 A Saunders (Pend, W50) 4.25



Men: 60H: 1 L Lima (Traff) 8.70



U15: 60H: 1 A Angilletta (Dees) 8.68; 2 C Green (Chelt) 9.42



Women: 60H: 1 G Bower (Sale) 8.99



U17: 60H: r1: 1 J Miles (Bury) 9.14. SP: 1 Y Baker (Wig D) 12.98

SUTCLIFFE INDOOR 60’s, Eltham, February 18



Men: 60: A01: 2 E Winn (E&H, M35) 7.02. A02: 6 M Elliott (Met P, M45) 7.32. A05: 1 P Spencer-Simms (B&B, U15) 7.20. A08: 3 N Burge (E’bne, U15) 7.55. A09: 2 R Hingley (B&R, M45) 7.68. B01: 1 W Andoh (VP&TH) 6.95; 4 E Winn (E&H, M35) 7.00. B02: 6 D Bovell (B&B, M35) 7.14. B03: 1 H Malador (Herne H, U20) 7.05. B04: 1 P Spencer-Simms (B&B, U15) 7.18. B09: 1 J Lindsey (Camb H, U15) 7.53. B10: 3 R Hingley (B&R, M45) 7.68



Women: 60: A01: 1 G Akpe-Moses (Bir) 7.47; 2 D Aderinto (Camb H) 7.69. A03: 1 I Campbell-Andou (B&B, U15) 8.02; 4 S Crosdale (Croy, U15) 8.10. A06: 1 A Moses (TVH, U13) 8.23. A07: 1 L Vallins (B&B, W45) 8.28. B01: 1 G Akpe-Moses (Bir) 7.52; 2 D Aderinto (Camb H) 7.68; 3 A Brown (S Lon, U20) 7.70. B02: 3= I Campbell-Andou (B&B, U15) 8.02. B04: 1 L Vallins (B&B, W45) 8.20; 6 A Moses (TVH, U13) 8.32

4J STUDIOS SCOTTISHATHLETICS NATIONAL INDOOR CHAMPIONSHIP FINALS, Grangemouth, February 16-18



Men: 60: 1 E Pottie (Jag) 6.94. Ht1: 1 E Pottie (Jag) 6.95. 60H: 1 A Mackay (Tm E Loth) 8.80. PV: 1 A McFarlane (Jag) 4.55. SP: 1 A McInroy (SB, M35) 14.31; 2 S Jones (Traff) 13.92; 3 E Urquhart (Jag) 13.14



U20: 60: 1 G Imante (Shett) 6.95; 2 O Leonard (Perth) 6.96; 3 E Cunningham (Jag) 7.01. Ht1: 1 G Imante (Shett) 7.03. Ht2: 1 E Cunningham (Jag) 6.99. HJ: 1 M Tait (Dunf) 1.94. LJ: 1 L Whyte (Jag) 6.70. SP: 1 L Mitchell (Kil’k) 13.84



U17: 60H: 1 D Knox (Spring) 8.76. PV: 1 N Mobbs (N Ayr) 3.94. SP: 1 J Devanny (Pit) 13.45



U15: 60: 1 R Smith (TLJT) 7.50. Ht1: 1 R Smith (TLJT) 7.53. 60H: 1 M Taylor (I’ness) 8.89; 2 W Tong (VPCG) 8.89; 3 A Weir (Giff N) 9.33; 4 M Massey (Pit) 9.41. Ht1: 1 M Taylor (I’ness) 9.33. HJ: 1 E Adams (NSP) 1.79; 2 H Dryden (Edin) 1.74. TJ: 1 A Lanahan (Shett) 11.78. SP: 1 L Robbie (Card Arch) 14.52



U13: 60: 1 J Lanahan (Shett) 8.00; 2 S Asamoah (Dunf) 8.36; 3 L McDonald (Spring) 8.45; 4 A Brown (Haddington) 8.48. Ht1: 1 J Lanahan (Shett) 8.03. Ht3: 1 L McDonald (Spring) 8.39; 2 S Asamoah (Dunf) 8.48. HJ: 1 J Lanahan (Shett) 1.59. LJ: 1 J Lanahan (Shett) 5.07



M35: 60: 1 A Robertson (Moth, M45) 7.48; 2 M Tarnawsky (Dund H, M50) 7.78; 4 G Leek (Edin, M60) 8.53; 5 B Douglas (Living, M70) 9.17; 6 J Smith (Moth, M75) 9.97. Ht1: 4 B Douglas (Living, M70) 9.18; 5 J Smith (Moth, M75) 9.79. Ht2: 2 A Macleod (I’ness, M40) 7.68. Ht3: 1 A Robertson (Moth, M45) 7.42; 2 M Tarnawsky (Dund H, M50) 7.81; 6 G Leek (Edin, M60) 8.58



M40: SP: 1 A Dawkins (RN, M45) 12.48; 2 P Dearie (Law) 11.88; 3 G Ferguson (Law, M45) 11.48



M55: HJ: 1 J Macgregor (A’deen) 1.54



M60: PV: 1 R Todd (Centr) 3.19



Women: 60: 1 R Lorimer (Dund H) 7.76; 2 S Henderson (SB) 7.79. 60H: 1 E Williams (A’deen) 8.97; 2 N Proudfoot (Jag) 9.26; 3 B Cook (A’deen) 9.29. LJ: 1 H Wallace (Jag) 5.72. TJ: 1 R Taylor (Jag) 11.51. SP: 1 M Porterfield (VPCG, W40) 13.09



U20: 60: 1 E Renwick (TLJT) 7.76. Ht1: 1 E Renwick (TLJT) 7.78. SP: 1 J Gray (Jag) 11.59



U17: 60: 1 S Thomas (Dunf) 7.62; 2 T Ikechukwu-Okonkwo (Law) 7.73; 3 A Brockley (Edin) 7.74; 4 E Clark (W’moss) 7.76; 5 T Oshinowo (A’deen) 7.82. Ht1: 1 T Ikechukwu-Okonkwo (Law) 7.72; 2 K Aremu (Living) 7.78. Ht2: 1 S Thomas (Dunf) 7.75; 2 H Whittaker (Elgin) 7.84. Ht3: 1 M Wilkinson (Gate) 7.72; 2 A Brockley (Edin) 7.76. Ht4: 1 E Clark (W’moss) 7.76; 2 T Oshinowo (A’deen) 7.78. 60H: 1 H Whittaker (Elgin) 8.66; 2 G Malley (W’moss) 8.86; 3 S Brown (N Ayr) 8.95; 4 M Brockley (Edin) 9.09; 5 J Caig (N Ayr) 9.10. Ht1: 1 H Whittaker (Elgin) 8.73. Ht2: 1 S Brown (N Ayr) 8.98; 2 G Malley (W’moss) 9.07; 3 J Caig (N Ayr) 9.15. HJ: 1 A Reid (A’deen) 1.70. PV: 1 C Crawford (Spring) 3.19; 2 L Knight (Pit) 3.04. LJ: 1 S Brown (N Ayr) 5.47. TJ: 1 M Brockley (Edin) 11.06. SP: 1 V Anestik (Falk) 13.15; 2 A Mitchell (VPCG) 13.12; 3 L Thompson (Gate) 12.65; 4 A Kennedy (Kil’k) 12.39



U15: 60: 1 C Monachello (Kil’k) 8.09. 60H: 1 C Monachello (Kil’k) 9.43. HJ: 1 L Elliot (Aird) 1.59. TJ: 1 C Allan (VPCG) 10.31; 2 C Doyle (VPCG) 9.97; 3 R Digger (VPCG) 9.95



U13: 60: 1 A McVittie-Brangan (Tev) 8.50. Ht1: 1 A McVittie-Brangan (Tev) 8.56. 60H: 1 E Ross (Giff N) 10.05; 2 J Brown (Kil’k) 10.51. HJ: 1 E Mitchell (Kil’k) 1.46; 2 E Ross (Giff N) 1.43



W35: 60: 1 B Connolly (Tm E Loth, W45) 8.98; 2 S Mitusch (Centr, W60) 9.47; 3 D Roe (Spring, W50) 9.68



W40: PV: 1 G Cooke (Jag) 2.74



W50: SP: 1 L Brown (Falk) 10.98; 3 C Elliott (NE Vets, W65) 7.07

WAKEFIELD HARRIERS WINTER SERIES, Wakefield, February 17



U13 girls: LJ: r1: 1 L Keeler (Wake) 4.47

BARNSLEY AC WINTER TRACK SERIES, Cudworth, February 14

Mixed events: Mile: r3: 7 G Colville (Barns, W55) 5:59.3. 3000: r1: 3 S Parry (R’well, U15) 9:45.7. r2: 3 C McNicholas (Barns, M60) 11:09.6; 5 G Colville (Barns, W55) 11:51.8

