Shot putter starts the USA gold rush in Eugene, while Asher-Smith and Muir look strong in qualifying action on the track

On an evening which saw the home crowd roaring its approval for the exploits of the sprinters on the track, it was in the women’s shot put where the American gold rush began at these World Championships.

Chase Ealey wasted little time in getting the job done, securing the prize she so cherished with an opening throw which travelled 20.49m, just shy of the world leading 20.51m which won her the American title earlier this summer.

Defending champion Gong Lijiao, seeking her third consecutive title, was the only athlete to threaten the early leader and the only other to throw beyond the 20m mark. Her fifth-round 20.39m came close to putting the pressure on but it was not enough to prevent Ealey’s dream from turning into reality. Netherlands’ world indoor bronze medallist Jessica Schilder added another global medal to her collection thanks to a best of 19.77m.

For Ealey, who is based in Loughborough and is a training partner of Britain’s Sophie McKinna, this was the reward for some incredibly hard work. Not only did she remodel her throwing technique and move across the Atlantic, she has also had struggles with long Covid which saw her miss out on the Tokyo Olympics last year.

A silver medal at the World Indoor Championships in Belgrade earlier this year showed she was firmly on the right track and her plan to dominate from the outset on home soil in Eugene paid off handsomely.

“With the first throw, I wanted to set the tone and I did so it feels so amazing. I do not think I can describe the atmosphere at the stadium today. But since the moment I walked out I felt this day was so important and the cheering and the support of the fans was unforgettable. To do all this at home… I hope this will change my life.”

Dina Asher-Smith bouncing back to form

If there had been doubts around what sort of shape Dina Asher-Smith might be in for Oregon 2022, the Briton provided a clear answer by almost breaking her own British record in qualifying fastest from the heats of the women’s 100m.

The reigning world 200m champion, beaten by compatriot Daryll Neita at last month’s UK Championships, won her heat in a startling 10.84 (1.2) – just one hundredth of a second outside of her national mark.

Neita progressed to the semi-finals, too, with a season’s best of 10.95 in a heat won by defending champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce in 10.87. There were no hiccups, either, for Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah (11.15) and Shericka Jackson (11.02).

“I’m coming here as a reigning world [200m] champion and a world [100m] silver medallist so the aspirations are high for me,” said Asher-Smith. “I knew I’d been waiting all season to peak for this. I’ve got some more to give, but I’m happy that I nailed all the essential bits.

“All these ladies are very very quick, and there are some very talented up and comers, so that’s what you really have to watch in the heats because those are the girls who have got absolutely nothing to lose. They are not trying to conserve, they are trying to push to new levels, some really good performances can pop up.

“I wanted to make sure I won my heat so I could get a good lane draw. I honestly did not expect that time but at the end of the day we are looking to go faster so I am excited.”

Stars set up an enticing women’s 1500m final

The women’s 1500m final is promising to be a fascinating – and fast – race, if the semi-finals were anything to go by. Ethiopia’s Gudaf Tsegay won the opening race by clocking 4:01.78 to edge Britain’s Olympic silver medallist Laura Muir by half a second. Olympic champion Faith Kipyegon, meanwhile, took the second semi-final in 4:03.98.

“Considering that’s the fastest I’ve run all year, I’m feeling pretty good,” said Muir. “I didn’t think that was 4:01, it felt easier than that so that’s a really good sign.

“Hopefully it’s fifth time lucky for getting on that podium as I’ve not medalled yet at the Worlds [outdoors].”

