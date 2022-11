Briton in form in Conference event in an overseas round-up that includes marathons in Frankfurt and Dublin

Pac-12 Championships, UCR California, USA, October 28

European under-23 cross-country champion Charles Hicks showed he is coming into form with the upcoming NCAA Championships and a likely defence of his European title in Turin.

He defended his Pac12 title on Friday but more impressively his fast 22:30.9 was a course record by 28 seconds and represents around 4:30 miling.

The 21-year-old maybe did not have the 2022 track season initially promised after a 27:40.16 UK under-23 10,000m record in April although finished a close sixth in a tactical NCAA final over 25 laps.

Stanford packed six in ten, although second place went to German NCAA 5000m and 10,000m finalist Aaron Bienenfeld.

Hicks’ team-mate Ky Robinson, Australia’s Commonwealth 10,000m sixth-placer, had beaten Hicks two weeks earlier in Madison but here could only finish sixth.

Men: 8km:

1 Charles Hicks Stanford/GBR 22:30.9

2 Aaron Bienenfeld Oregon 22:37.2

3 Cole Sprout Stanford 22:38.3

4 Andrew Kent Colorado 22:43.9

5 Meika Beaudoin-Rousseau Stanford 22:48.0

6 Ky Robinson Stanford 22:55.3

7 Thomas Boyden Stanford 22:55.9

8 Brian Fay Washington 22:57.8

9 Vincent Mauri Arizona State 22:59.0

10 Devin Hart Stanford 22:59.2

30 JAMES GORMLEY GBR 23:50

TEAM:

1 Stanford 22

2 Colorado 61

3 Washington 81

Women:

1 Bailey Hertenstein Colorado 19:11.3

2 Emily Venters Utah 19:16.7

3 Emily Covert Colorado 19:23.8

TEAM:

1 Colorado 66

2 Utah 66

3 Oregon 86

Other British performances in Conference events

Isaac Akers won the American Conference Championships while Rory Leonard was runner-up in the Big 12 Championships while George Watson matched that position in the Missouri Valley and George Wheeler in the Southland Conference.

Molly Jones won the South Belt race while Yasmine Marghini picked up a second place in the 6km race in the Mountain West Championships while Chloe Wellings was third in the Big South Championships.

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE CROSS COUNTRY CHAMPIONSHIPS, Kingsville MD, USA, October 29

Women:

5km: 23 JASMINE EMMA TROTT (U20) 18:23

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIPS, Tulsa OK, USA, October 28

Men: 8km: 1 ISAAC AKERS 23:52

ASUN CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIPS, Huntsville AL, USA, October 28

Men: 8km: 15 MITCHEL COX 24:09; 62 TOM HEAL (U20) 25:46; 97 ZAK FREELAND (U20) 27:16

Women: 5km : 95 EVIE WILD (U20) 19:50

ATLANTIC 10 CROSS COUNTRY CHAMPIONSHIPS, Mechanicsville VA, USA, October 28

Men: 5M: 12 FINN BIRNIE 24:34

Women 5km: 15 KATE O’NEILL 17:43.

BIG 12 XC CHAMPIONSHIPS, Lubbock TX, USA, October 28

Men: 8km: 2 RORY LEONARD 24:11

Women: 6km: 8 STEPHANIE MOSS 20:53

BIG EAST CHAMPIONSHIPS, Attleboro MA, USA, October 28

Women: 6km : 4 SHANNON FLOCKHART 20:18; 5 KATY-ANN McDONALD 20:18

BIG SKY CHAMPIONSHIPS, Cheney WA, USA, October 28

Women:

5km: 13 ALEX BARBOUR 17:08

BIG SOUTH CHAMPIONSHIPS, Longwood VA, USA, October 28

Men: 8km: 10 THOMAS JOYCE 25:20; 11 ROBERT HOWORTH 25:25; 24 ETHAN GEAR (U20) 26:04

Women: 5km: 3 CHLOE WELLINGS 17:22; 13 LUCY THORNTON 18:15; 28 SOPHIE MAGSON (U20) 19:26

BIG TEN CHAMPIONSHIPS, Ann Arbor MI, USA, October 28

Men: 8km: 9 CHARLES WHEELER 24:08; 10 JACK MEIJER 24:09.

Women: 6km: 107 MADDY WHITMAN (U20) 22:23.

CAA CHAMPIONSHIPS, Newark DE, USA, October 28

Women: 6km: 32 RHIAN PURVES 22:58; 35 JASMINE YOUNG (U20) 23:02

CONFERENCE USA CHAMPIONSHIPS, Denton TX, USA, October 28

Women: 6km: 10 CAITLIN WOSIKA 21:43; 15 LAUREN CHARLTON 21:59; 25 AMELIE ATTENBOROUGH (U20) 22:48; 35 AVA WHITE (U20) 23:12

IVY LEAGUE HEPTAGONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS, New York NY, USA, October 28

Men: 5M: 4 CONNOR NISBET 24:15; 28 JOE EWING 25:14; 32 LEO BREWER 25:19

Women: 6km: 5 PHOEBE ANDERSON 21:08; 15 KOSANA WEIR 21:36; 25 INDIA WEIR 22:01

MAAC XC CHAMPIONSHIPS, Latham NY, USA, October 28

Men: 8km: 5 LACHLAN WELLINGTON 24:03

MAC CHAMPIONSHIPS, Athens OH, USA, October 28

Men: 8km: 36 CONALL McGINNESS 25:13; 57 DYLAN MCBRIDE (U20) 26:09

Women: 6km: 18 ESME DAVIES 21:10; 44 TABATHA WALFORD 22:12

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIPS, Terre Haute IN, USA, October 28

Men: 8km: 2 GEORGE WATSON 24:33; 47 EDDIE NARBETT 25:59; 69 JORDAN WOOD 27:01

MOUNTAIN WEST CHAMPIONSHIPS, Laramie WY, USA, October 28

Men: 8km: 4 THOMAS CHASTON 23:42; 33 FREDDIE CARCAS 24:47; 38 OLIVER NEWMAN 25:00; 39 MATTHEW MACKAY 25:00

Women: 6km: 2 YASMIN MARGHINI 19:42; 18 EMILY CHASTON 20:31. 8km: 6 ELISE THORNER 19:58

OVC CHAMPIONSHIPS, Cookeville TN, USA, October 29

Men: 8km: 5 MICEAL McCAUL 25:19; 13 DOMINIC SMITH 25:48; 26 SAMUEL GOODCHILD 26:19

Women 6km: 6 RUBY WYLES 22:23; 9 TILLY HORTON 22:31

SEC CHAMPIONSHIPS, Oxford MS, USA, October 28

Men: 8km: 84 DANIEL BROOKLING 25:51

Women: 6km: 57 JULIA PATERNAIN 21:17

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIP, Thibodaux LA, USA, October 28

Men: 8km: 2 GEORGE WHEELER 22:44; 16 CONOR SMITH 24:42

Women 6km: 4 YASMIN AUSTRIDGE 21:00; 10 NIA CLATWORTHY (U20) 21:23; 26 GRACE SULLIVAN 22:21; 38 ASHLEIGH WILLIS (U20) 23:17

SUN BELT CHAMPIONSHIPS, Foley AL, USA, October 28

Women: 5km: 1 MOLLY JONES 16:30

WAC CONFERENCE XC MEET, Nacogdoches TX, USA, October 28

Women: 6km: 26 JODIE JUDD 21:30

WCC CHAMPIONSHIPS, Portland OR, USA, October 28

Men: 8km: 21 EDWARD BUCK 22:54; 35 DANIEL RACLE 23:31; 53 BENJAMIN PREDDY 24:31; 60 SAM TYAS 24:40

Women: 6km: 14 ZOE WASSELL 20:41; 15 GRACE COPELAND 20:46; 40 DANIELLE ROWLINSON 21:56; 42 EMILY FIELD 21:58

Mainova Frankfurt Marathon, Germany, October 30

The former world under-18 3000m champion Selly Kaptich Chepyego won in 2:23:11 after a 69:40 first half as Kenya dominated in unseasonably conditions with Brimin Misoi winning the men’s race in 2:06:11.

Men: Mar:

1 Brimin Misoi KEN 2:06:11

2 Samwel Nyamae KEN 2:07:19

3 Deresa Geleta ETH 2:07:30

4 Balew Yihunle ETH 2:09:21

5 Martin Kosgei KEN 2:10:22

6 Boniface Kimuti KEN 2:11:08

7 Hendrik Pfeiffer 2:11:28

8 Stephen Nkubitu KEN 2:11:34

9 Merhawi Ghebreselasie ERI 2:12:34

17 James Dunn GBR 2:23:03

18 Gregor Yates GBR 2:23:04

22 Peter Huck GBR 2:25:23

Women: Mar:

1 Selly Chepyego KEN 2:23:11

2 Helah Kiprop KEN 2:24:40

3 Jackline Chepngeno KEN 2:25:14

4 Sofiya Yaremchuk ITA 2:25:36

5 Caroline Jepchirchir KEN 2:27:58

6 Sardana Trofimova KZG 2:28:50

7 Meseret Abebayahau ETH 2:29:21

8 Martha Akeno KEN 2:36:33

11 Louise Small GBR 2:41:02

27 Lara Bromilow GBR 2:55:02

Irish Life Dublin Marathon, October 30

Morocco’s Taoufik Allam won the men’s race in 2:11:30 with a 64:27 second half from Ethiopians Ashenafi Boja (2:13:59) and Birhanu Teshome (2:14:26) as the Irish title went to Martin Hoare in seventh in 2:20:22.

Ethiopia’s Nigist Muluneh won the women’s race in 2:28:32 ahead of fellow Ethiopian Hawi Alemu (2:29:36) while Courtney McGuire won the Irish title in third in 2:32:52.

Men: Mar:

1 Taoufik Allam MAR 2:11:30

2 Ashenafi Boja ETH 2:13:59

3 Birhanu Teshome ETH 2:14:26

7 Martin Hoare 2:20:22

Women: Mar:

1 Nigist Muluneh ETH 2:28:32

2 Hawi Alemu ETH 2:29:36

3 Courtney McGuire IRL 2:32:52

