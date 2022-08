In our road racing results round-up we bring you the best performances from the streets of Britain during August

Barry Island 10km, August 7

Olivia Tsim continued her good form and the Pontypridd Roadent clocked an impressive 35:21 on an undulating and challenging route, following on her successes earlier in the Healthspan Wales 10km Series, previously winning the Brecon Carreg Cardiff Bay Run in May.

“The atmosphere and support out on the course was amazing,” Tsim said. “It was a similar day today as it was to Brecon Carreg Cardiff Bay Run, and I’ve learnt my lesson in these conditions, going out way too quick!

“It’s not an easy course, it’s quite undulating and winding, but these kind of runs put you out of your comfort zone and are great as part of my training for a half-marathon. I enjoyed it, it was a great day.”

Tsim finished over a minute ahead of second-placed Lauren Cooper (36:24) of Parc Bryn Bach Runners and Builth and District runner Donna Morris (37:09) in third.

In the men’s race, Bridgend AC’s former international steeplechaser and triathlete Adam Bowden took the victory in a brilliant 30:50, having been in second place at the 5km mark.

Bowden was the victor at the ABP Newport Wales Marathon at the end of 2021, but here showed his 10km prowess.

“I’ve never done the ABP Barry Island 10km before, but I thrive in the sun as well and I just love running in the heat,” said winner Bowden.”‘I’m still training for the marathon distance, but as you get older and run with these younger guys, you need to work on your speed and get that feeling in your heart and lungs.”

Bowden pipped second-placed Paul Graham (31:00) from Pontypridd Roadents in a fiercely contested men’s field, with Healthspan Porthcawl 10km victor James Hunt (31:17) continuing his run of 10km form in third place.

Overall:

1 A Bowden (Bridg) 30:50; 2 P Graham (Ponty) 31:00; 3 J Hunt (Card) 31:17; 4 J Butler (Swan) 31:23; 5 P Matthews (Parc) 31:49

Women:

1 O Tsim (Ponty) 35:21; 2 L Cooper (Parc Bryn) 36:24; 3 D Morris (Builth) 37:09; 4 C Dooley (Ponty) 37;25; 5 F Higginson 39:11

DARLINGTON 10km, August 7

Carl Avery won the men’s race in 30:21 from Finn Brodie (30:35).

Alice Crane topped the women’s race in 35:46 from leading W45 Kirsty Longley’s 35:56.

Overall:

1 C Avery (Morp) 30:21; 2 Finn Brodie (Morp) 30:35; 3 L Aldridge (Billingham) 30:38; 4 A Brown (Morp) 30:45; 5 B Stephenson (M40) 32:15

Women:

1 A Crane (Dur U) 35:46; 2 K Longley (Liv P, W45) 35:56; 3 C Williamson (Loft, W35) 37:33; 4 T Millmore (Birt, W35) 38:08; 5 K Simpson (Gates, W35) 38:18; 6 I Bungay (Els, U20) 38:23; 7 S Haston (Newc U) 38:36; 8 S Maclean Dann (NSP, W45) 40:22

RIVERSIDE HALF-MARATHON, Lancaster, August 7

Overall:

1 T Windley (Kesw) 72:53; 2 D Mackintosh 76:44; 3 C Purnell (Knows) 79:21

Women:

1 C McTigue (Accr, W50) 85:26; 2 N Koth (Lyth, W45) 91:35; 3 N Snedden (Ciren) 93:52

W55: 1 T Jenkinson (B’burn) 1:41;26

DYCE HALF MARATHON, Aberdeen, August 7

Overall:

1 M Mueller (Metro) 71:51; 2 A Odentz (A’deen) 72:09; 3 M Abernethy (Fraser) 73:47



Women:

1 N Macdonald (Metro) 84:08; 2 J Donaldson (A’deen) 85:44; 3 B Jones 99:29

WESSEX 10km, Somerton, Somerset, August 6

Overall:

1 M Parrott (R Time) 34:34; 2 M Adams 35:43; 3 H Watts (Yeo) 38:37

Women:

1 G Pearson (R Time, W45) 39:59; 2 J Hooper 48:47; 3 L Costigan 51:50

ARDBEG ISLAY HALF MARATHON, Bowmore, August 6

Overall:

1 C Whitby 74:19; 2 N Gemmell 76:08; 3 M Bell 79:29



Women:

1 H Smith 1:41:48; 2 F Mcfarlane 1:43:42; 3 B Mansell 1:43:54

CRANHAM BOUNDARY CHASE 6, Cranham, August 6

Overall:

1 P Haynes (Glouc) 35:48; 2 W Mayer 36:50; 3 D Nurse (Severn) 37:17

Women:

1 E Jeffery (Glouc) 43:38; 2 R Spiller (Bath Road Beers ) 49:54; 3 N Lawrence 50:43

NO WALK IN THE PARK 5km, Chesterfield, August 6

Overall:

1 S Gilliver 15:36; 2 C Bell 16:12; 3 D Mclaughlin (M35) 17:33



Women:

1 E Holt 19:42; 2 A Wheeler (W35) 19:54; 3 K Leese (U20) 22:22

SKYE BRIDGE 10km, Kyleakin, August 6

Overall:

1 B Nicolson 36:07; 2 J Macinnes 41:28; 3 N Stewart 41:47



Women:

1 S Anderson 45:50; 2 M Slater 47:31; 3 R Mackenzie 49:24

BRIGHTON & HOVE RAINBOW RUN 5km, August 5

Overall:

1 M Daly (Horsh J) 17:03; 2 P Howard (B&H Front, M40) 17:16; 3 M Steel 17:32

Women:

1 H Swan (Worth, W35) 18:56; 2 J Rutherford 19:17; 3 P Blackledge (B&H, W45) 19:45

CO DOWN 5km, Downpatrick, August 5

Overall (5km):

1 C Morrison 20:18; 2 R Malhotra 21:09; 3 G Ferguson (Beech) 21:12



Women:

1 E Han (Loughview AC) 21:35; 2 S Madine (E Down) 22:21; 3 S Johnston (Unatt) 22:37



Overall (5km):

1 P Horan (North Belfast Hrs) 16:34; 2 A Watt (Roadrunners AC) 16:37; 3 A Rush (NBH) 16:42



Women:

1 S Lavery (Beech) 17:27; 2 S Murtagh (Newc) 17:37; 3 C O’Connor (E Down) 18:08



Overall (5km):

1 B Gebrebrhan (Anna) 15:00; 2 P Mcniff (Newc) 15:03; 3 P Mcgarry (NBH) 15:08



Women:

1 E Mckee (Willow) 16:23; 2 N Burke (L’kenny) 16:28; 3 K O’flaherty (Newc) 16:53

EALING MILE, Ealing, August 5

Overall:

1 P Sharrocks (M45) 5:19; 2 M Opie (High, M35) 5:21; 3 P Robertson (W4H, M45) 5:28



Women:

1 K Moey (Edm, W35) 6:09; 2 B Leane (ESM, W60) 6:36; 3 E Less (Fulham, W40) 6:59

QA 5km, Dunfermline, August 5

Overall (5km):

1 D Neilson (PH Racing) 19:26; 2 S Adam (PH Racing) 19:44; 3 L Torr (Centr, W) 19:54



Women:

1 Torr 19:54; 2 S Mcnicol (Kil’k) 20:31; 3 M Smith (Cors) 20:40



Overall (5km):

1 J Lang 17:42; 2 J White (Moth) 17:47; 3 M Strachan (Dunf) 18:06



Women:

1 S Collins (Cors) 18:35; 2 H Morrison (Edin U HH) 19:18; 3 C Mcgougan (Falk) 19:20



Overall (5km):

1 J Wright (Loth) 16:29; 2 N Jack (Edin) 16:39; 3 D Scott (Kinr) 17:05



Women:

1 J Wetton (Centr) 17:08; 2 A Frankland (Lass) 17:12; 3 S Coutts (Fife) 17:15; 4 C Bruce (Metro) 17:17



Overall (5km):

1 C Drummond (Giff N) 16:03; 2 P Kieran (PH Racing) 16:07; 3 M Meres (Edin) 16:08



Overall (5km):

1 O Miller (Fife) 14:38; 2 D Reid (E Kilb) 14:48; 3 L Rodgers (Fife) 14:51



Women: 1 A Simpson (Fife) 15:54

BITTON 5km SERIES, Bristol, Avon, August 3

Overall:

1 N Castle (Lough Tri) 16:07; 2 R Farley (Bitt) 16:17; 3 A Hamblin (W’bury) 16:44

Final Standings (best 3 from 4 races):

Overall: Farley. M40: R Phillips W’bury)

Women:

1 H Fell (T Bath) 18:41; 2 R Stowell (Bitt, W45) 19:18; 3 S Voller (W’bury) 19:50

W50: 1 S Harrison (Selby) 23:04

W55: 1 K Hoffen (W’bury) 23:17; 2 J Knights (W’bury) 23:56

Final Standings (best 3 from 4 races):

Overall: E Parker (Bitt). H Sawyer (W’bury)

RUN SNETTERTON, Norfolk, August 3

Jenny Morgan’s personal best 22:51 for the 5km event is the seventh fastest W65 time this year.

Overall (5km):

1 W Mahoney (Norw) 15:57; 2 R Andrews (Norw) 15:58; 3 J Ocal (Norw) 16:10

M55: 1 T Lake (Norw) 18:47

Women:

1 J Andrews (Bungay, W45) 18:32; 2 C Brown (Wym, W50) 21:44; 3 N Merskar (Norf G) 22:36

W65: J Morgan (St Ed) 22:51

Overall (10km):

1 M Sladden (Bungay) 35:16; 2 C Shand 36:11; 3 A Belsom 36:49

Women:

1 K King St Ed) 37:21; 2 L Finch 38:19; 3 M Peters (W45) 44:59

ARDGLASS 5km / 10km, Ardglass, August 3



Overall (5km):

1 A Moore (Saintfield Striders) 20:30; 2 J Holmes (E Down) 20:56; 3 J Lundy (Ormeau Runners) 23:18



Women:

1 M Mcveigh (Murlough) 23:18; 2 K Millar (Saintfield Striders) 25:00; 3 L Smyth (Saintfield Striders) 25:19



Overall (10km):

1 R Hagen (Tels fitness) 34:41; 2 C Mcveigh (Newcastle AC) 35:29; 3 S Mccullough (Jog Lisburn) 37:32



Women:

1 D Mcconnell (Jog Lisburn) 39:30; 2 V Mcveigh (Jog Lisburn) 46:23; 3 S Johnston (Tels fitness) 47:43

ATS SUMMER PROMS 3km, Aberdeen, August 3

Overall (3km): 1 J Robertson (A’deen, W) 10:16



Women: 1 Robertson 10:16



Overall (3km): 1 J Kelly (Metro) 9:02; 2 M Mueller (Metro) 9:04; 3 K Garden (Metro) 9:44



Women: 1 E Wilson (Hidden Peak Running) 11:08; 2 K Cruden (P’head, W40) 11:45; 3 L Kelly (Stone, W55) 12:56

RUNTHROUGH BATTERSEA PARK CHASE THE SUN 5km / 10km, Battersea Park, August 3



Overall (5km):

1 C Wolpert (Unatt) 15:39; 2 W Goldie (Unatt) 17:06; 3 A Hurrell (Clap C) 17:13



Women:

1 M Chapple (FOT) 17:31; 2 S Williams (Unatt) 17:49; 3 E Porto (Unatt) 18:22



Overall (10km): 1 A Clarke (AFD) 29:33; 2 J Escalante-phillips (C&C) 30:35; 3 N Shreeve (C&C, M35) 30:41



M50: 1 R Mair (Ealing Eagles Running Club┬Á) 31:37; 2 M Hulett (Spring S) 31:44



Women: 1 K Fyffe (Unatt) 34:31; 2 K Brown (Unatt) 37:07; 3 R Penfold (Fulham) 37:36

RUNTHROUGH TATTON 10km, Knutsford, August 3



Overall: 1 S Warburton (Salf, M45) 34:43; 2 R Clark (Wallasey Athletic) 35:45; 3 A Crockett (Unatt) 37:35



M70: 1 M Walker (S’port W) 45:04



Women: 1 F Waterhouse (Stock H) 40:31; 2 E Neal (W35) 44:38; 3 K Mitchell (Chorlton) 45:17

SOUTH SHIELDS MONTHLY MILE, South Shields, August 3



Overall: 1 S Morley (Tyne Br) 4:48; 2 P O’mara (Tyne Br) 5:05; 3 G Penn (NSP) 5:07



Women: 1 G Carter (NE Project) 5:50; 2 M Riley (Crook) 6:23; 3 A Reid (J&H) 6:29

YATELEY 10km SERIES, Yateley, August 3

Former Commonwealth medallist Steph Twell won the women’s 10km by well over two minutes.

Overall:

1 J Grace (AFD) 30:46; 2 T Lambert (M40) 32:12; 3 K Bowling (AFD) 33:06



M60: 1 P Mannion (Wind VR) 39:47



Women:

1 S Twell (AFD) 34:46; 2 L Locks (W45) 37:15; 3 S Amend (Belg, W35) 38:38



W55: 1 K House (LonelyGoat) 41:46

VETERANS AC SUMMER SERIES 5, Battersea Park, August 2

Overall:

1 L Taub (B&H, M45) 28:31; 2 W Pitt (Vets, M50) 28:45; 3 R Jones (Vets, M45) 29:05



M55: 1 J Ratcliffe (Herne H) 29:28

M80: 1 J Aspinall (Vets) 56:10; 2 P Torre (Vets) 59:53



Women:

1 A Critchlow (Vets, W50) 31:52; 2 A Brough-nuesink (Sutt R, W45) 36:01; 3 J Fabes (Abing, W65) 37:48

