Quick times in Wales plus leading results from the Big Half in our domestic round-up featuring road, cross-country and fell

CARDIFF CDF 10km, September 3

Kenyan Alfred Ngeno won the men’s race in 28:33 exactly a minute clear of Kadar Omar who was an isolated second. Shaun Antell in third just squeezed inside 30 minutes.

Alaw Evans won the women’s race in a PB 34:48, taking a few seconds off her 2019 best which was set when she was a teenager while second place went to 2008 Olympian Kate Reed.

Overall:

1 A Ngeno 28:33; 2 K Omar 29:33; 3 S Antell 29:58; 4 D Griffiths 30:01; 5 D Nash 30:08; 6 K Taylor 30:10; 7 J Butler 30:12; 8 K Clements 30:28; 9 M Ward 30:35; 10 J Morrow 30:38

Women:

1 A Evans 34:48; 2 K Reed W40 35:16; 3 O Tsim 35:50; 4 S Antell W35 36:34; 5 D Morris W40 37:05; 6 C Hammett W35 37:26; 7 F Spruit 37:35

W60: J Thompson 42:33

THE BIG HALF, London, September 3

Jack Rowe and Calli Thackery pulled off impressive victories in a high quality domestic race and Sir Mo Farah set a British M40 record of 62:43.

A detailed report is here

Men

1 J Rowe AFD 61:08; 2 M Mahamed 61:16; 3 A Butchart 62:15; 4 M Farah M40 62:43 (UK M40 record); 5 J Mellor 62:54; 6 Z Mahamed 63:32; 7 S Jamaal 63:34; 8 A Clarke 63:55; 9 M Aadan 63:58; 10 A Sharif 63:58; 11 A Heyes 64:05; 12 E Cross 64:37; 13 A Lepretre 64:39; 14 P Sesamann 64:43; 15 C Johnson 64:47; 16 J Allen 65:30; 17 D Hamilton 65:57; 18 M Sharp 66:20; 19 P Graham 66:25; 20 S Eglen 66:26; 21 S Heath 66:30; 22 J Millar 66:33; 23 S Bramwell 66:37; 24 T Menges 66:49; 25 O Bell 67:00; 26 C Tharme 67:32; 27 M Hashi 68:10; 28 N Bester 68:30; 29 T Butler 68:30; 30 E Chuck 68:32; 31 R Thompson 68:34; 32 I Bailey 68:38; 33 M Smith 68:39; 34 J Ramm 68:39; 35 S Jackson M40 68:39

Women

1 C Thackery 69:15; 2 R Harvey 70:02; 3 A Donnelly 70:31; 4 C Evans 71:23; 5 L Partridge 72:25; 6 L Reid 73:57; 7 S O’Gorman 74:14; 8 T McCormick 74:42; 9 K Estlea 74:46; 10 J Farley 75:17; 11 T Barlow 75:45; 12 R Murray 76:08; 13 H Dixon 77:30; 14 A Culling 77:39; 15 C Bruce 77:47

OVERTON 5, Hampshire, September 3

Nearly 500 runners crammed into this small Hampshire village and, with its two long hills again provided a stern test but Lucy Elliott came out on top of the women’s race in 30:11, Martin Duff reports.

The 57-year-old, who holds the W55 British 5km road best time, went third on the five mile all-time lists with her time to top the age group rankings this year.

Overall:

1 A Greenleaf (Win, M40) 25:31; 2 F Slemeck (Win) 25:55; 3 R Waldron (Soton) 26:43; 4 C Newnham (Ryde) 26:59; 5 M Risden (Soton) 27:00

M40: 2 R Brawn (B’mth) 28:23

M45: 1 J Manning (Denm) 28:35

M50: 1 S Barnes (Newb) 29:03; 2 L Nortcliff (Read RR) 29:52

M55: 1 L Stileman (Roms) 30:16

M60: 1 J Osman (E’leigh RC) 31:25

M70: 1 M Sheridan (Newb) 34:13; 2 M West (Win) 37:30; 3 C Fox (N For) 37:50

M75: 1 M Anglim (Hardley) 42:35

Women:

1 L Elliott (Win, W55) 30:11; 2 E Jolly (Ports, W40) 30:45; 3 R Welch (Alton) 32:00

W40: 2 S Page (Liss) 32:14; 3 C Seager (Liss) 33:05

W50: 1 S Gurney (Win) 32:29

W55: 2 C Lake (Salis) 33:10; 3 K Bailey (Win) 34:18; 4 K Noyce (And) 34:33

W60: 1 J White (L’hill) 38:19; 2 C Wheeler (Over) 39:07; 3 L Tyler (Farn R) 39:39

W70: 1 C Woodford (N For) 42:06; 2 J Georghiou (Farn R) 44:57

BEDFORD RUN FEST, September 2/3

Overall (20M):

1 S Colomb (Wat J, M40) 1:56:58; H Chamberlayne 2:00:18; 3 S Richardson (Serp, M40) 2:02:28

M60: 1 S Plummer (ESM) 2:14:16

Women:

1 H Carr (Wym) 2:09:41; 2 T English (Halstead, W40) 2:14:43; 3 A Armstrong (Wym, W40) 2:17:49

W50: 1 E McDowal (Head RR) 2:20:45; 2 S Brown (Red RR) 2:39:40

W60: 1 C Findlay (Dac) 2:56:05

W70: 1 S Smith (R S Else) 2:50:22

Overall (13.1M):

1 M Aldridge (Woott RR, M40) 71;20; 2 N Pollard (New J, M40) 77:25; 3 T McMahon 78:29

Women:

1 E Varley (Bigg) 86:43; 2 T Moodie (Bed Tri, W40) 95:31; 3 E Sherriffs (Bed H, W40) 96:54

Overall (10km):

1 J Caignard (M40) 34:36; 2 W Shippin (Redway) 35:05; 3 M Studd (R’side, M40) 35:07

Women:

1 C Lence 44:54; 2 K Judd (R’side, W40) 45:58; 3 S Percival (U20) 46:22

Overall (5km):

1 M Ashby (Gade V) 16:52

Women:

1 A Berry 18:44

QUAYS RUNNING CLUB MT 5, Blackleach Country Park, Salford, Greater Manchester, September 3

Overall:

1 J Kay (Bolt) 26:00; 2 L Edwards (Bolt) 26:49; 3 N Pendlebury (Leigh) 27:28

M65: 1 A Maxwell (Lostock) 40:33

M70: 1 G Williams 41:28

Women:

1 C Capsey (Swint, W35) 33:38; 2 R Johnson (W35) 33:51; 3 J Maley-Jones (Astley & Tyld, W40) 34:37

W55: 1 L Darbyshire (Burndon Rd) 36:43

W60: 1 G Kinlock (Burnden Rd) 37:39

W65: 1 S Jones (Radcliffe) 42:21

W75: 1 S McNulty 60:20

RIVER RELAY MT, Boveney to Kingston, September 3

Overall: 1 Clapham Pioneers 2:47:33; 2 26.2RRC 2:59:17; 3 Chiltern Harriers 3:00:22; 4 Ealing Eagles 3:01;44; 5 Stragglers 3:05:47; 6 Elmbridge 3:18:48

52 teams finished

Teams must have had at least one woman and a maximum of three senior men

Stage 1 (Boveney to Ham, 5.6M)

Fastest: A Shute (Chilt) 33:02; M Wiggins (Clap) 33:26

Women: E Bates (Chilt) 36:58; S Biggs (Strag) 37:15; S McIntosh (W4H) 37:51

Stage 2 (Ham to Staines, 4.4M)

Fastest: S Kay (Clap, W) 21:49

Stage 3 (Staines to Shepperton, 6.5M)

Fastest: M Raeside (Clap) 38:07; J Repper (Chilt) 38:47

Women: J Robinson (S’hurst) 40:44

Stage 4 (Shepperton to Hurst Park, 4.9M)

Fastest: S Forest (Clap) 30:45

Women: B L’Hostis (Ealing E) 35:08

Stage 5 (Hurst Park to Hawker Centre, Kingston, 5.2M)

Fastest: P Turkington (26.2RRC) 33:50

Women: G Flynn (Clap) 35:26

WIGAN 10km, September 3

Former European Cross-Country champion Gemma Steel won the women’s race by almost three minutes in 34:21 while Jon-Jo Doherty won the men’s race in 31:21.

Men:

1 J Doherty 31:21; 2 P Robertson 32:07; 3 T Chadwick 32:15; 4 T Hartley 32:28

Women:

1 G Steel 34:21; 2 L Fairclough 37:13; 3 S Walker 39:18

WILNE 10km, inc Midland Masters champs, Draycott, September 3

Joe Wilkinson headed a strong field home with a narrow victory over Charlie Brisley in 29:51, Martin Duff reports.

After a low key 2022, the 27-year-old joined Bingley Harriers from Lincoln Wellington and has now found a rich vein of form with this 25 second personal best. Brisley, who has a best of 29:21, ran a seasons’ best with 29:54.

Back in third, veteran and former South of England champion John Gilbert, who was second M40 in the London Marathon with 2:19:28, clocked 30:15.

In the women’s section Rebecca Taylor came out on top in 36:06.

Overall:

1 J Wilkinson Bing) 29:51; 2 C Brisley (NEB) 29:54; 3 J Gilbert (Kent, M40) 30:15; 4 T Straw (Linc W) 30:24; 5 D Connlly (Mercia) 30:30; 6 D Jones (C&C) 30:44; 7 S Crawford (Long E) 30:53; 8 N Dennis (Long E) 31:09; 9 E De Mello (Hallam) 31:20; 10 F Baddick (NEB) 31:27; 11 E Brown (Hallam) 31:40; 12 J Lonsdale (Worksop) 32:03; 13 J Bartlett (Hallam) 32:05; 14 J Bennett (Bir) 32:17; 15 S Curley (Chorl, M40) 32:17; 16 B Kruze (Strat, M40) 32:18; 17 S Gilliver 32:24; 18 M Craig (Hallam) 32:26; 19 J Holland (Notts) 32;27; 20 A Percy (herm) 32:30; 21 A Hatswell (Long E) 32:48; 22 T Shaw (Dronf) 32:50; 23 N Woolley (Cov G) 32:52; 24 M Matharu (Holme P) 32:53; 25 A Oliver (Sleaf) 32:54; 26 J Prest (Traff, M50) 32:59; 27 J Reid (Ruge) 33:17; 28 J Booth (Derb) 33:19; 29 D Magalela (Long E, M40) 33:26; 30 M Couldwell (Charn) 33:31

M40: 5 D Hawley (Long E) 34:40

M45: 2 M Blair (Mat) 33:36; 3 M Burdus-Cook (Strat) 34:38; 4 A Smith 35:34

M50: 2 R O’Sullivan 36:04; 3 S Mcneil 36:32; 4 M Lay (Long E) 37:06; 5 M Ball (Penistone) 37:09

M55: 1 A Taplin (Beest) 35:41; 2 M Edmonson-Jones (Rut) 37:10; 3 M Robinson (Penistone) 37:47

M60: 1 C McNicholas (Barns) 38:15; 2 M Gattenby 40:40

M65: 1 M Walters (Holme P) 40:34

M70: 1 M Rose (N Der) 43:08

M75: 1 C Proud (Derw) 53:55

Women:

1 R Taylor (Newark, W35) 36:06; 2 J Male (W End) 36:27; 3 A Hollingworth (Stoke, W40) 37:48; 4 N Griffin 39:04; 5 R Miller (Der) 39:08; 6 L Dutton (S Der) 39:38

W40: 2 R Naylor (Der) 40:48

W45: 1 S Eadsworth (Beest) 41:07

W50: 1 S Walker (Tip) 44:01; 2 T Parker (SinA) 44:32; 3 M Mason (Belp) 44:47

W60: 1 M Norman (Der) 46:31; 2 L Sewards (Ilk) 37:07

W65: 1 S Pinder (Heanor) 50:58

W75: 1 E Robinson (Ripley) 56:11

LEEDS COUNTRY WAY RELAY, Leeds, September 3

Mixed teams (6 stages in pairs, 64M approx., runners‘ names not available): 1 Tad 7:15:20; Wake 7:19:58; 3 STAC (V40) 7:27:05; 4 Leeds C 7:38:17; 5 Saltaire 7:58:42; 6 Puds P 8:00:54

Women: 1 R’hay 8:41:32; 2 STAC 9:07:16; 3 Vall 9:18:35; 4 Wake 9:23:14

Fastest – Leg 1 (11.75M): J Eaton/W Wetherhill (Tad) 67:35

Women: S Lewis/K Sijpesteijn (R’hay) 78:48

Leg 2 (11.15M): A Peers/J Warton (Wake) 72:17

Mixed: E Newbould/C Knowles (Abbey) 81:56

Women: E Warren/E Ballantyne (STAC) 85:25

Leg 3 (9.8M): C Young/M Chapman (STAC) 67:16

Mixed: F Birkby/D Ward (Puds P) 69:48

Women: R Muir/A Roddy (STAC) 83:22

Leg 4 (11.5M): J Firth/J Slater (Tad) 75:59

Mixed: G Callaghan/O Baley (Puds P) 92:56

Women: A Spencer/R Whalley (Vall) 94:41

Leg 5 (10.06M): B Douglas/G Anderson (Hyde P) 62:34

Women: E Bradbury/C Bradbury (R’hay) 77:29

Leg 6 (9.7M): E Smales/M Bostock (Wake) 55:22

Women: K Archer/B Tate (Ilkley) 77:18

SIMON WAKE COMRIE HILLS MT TRAIL AND FELL RELAY, Comrie, September 3

Overall (42km/2110m): 1 C’thy (M40) 3:28:50 (M Reid 47:56, D Flanagan 43:40, J Britton 66:15, A McRae 50:59); 2 Dees R 3:29:15 (J Newey 52:49, E Bennet 45:52, J Espie 60:05, P Henry 50:29); 3 W’lands CC 3:35:52 (T Gosling 50:07, A McInnes 46:37, G Stewart 61:44, C Butler 57:24); 4 HBT 3:41:37; 5 S’earn 3:44:04; 6 Law (mixed) 3:51:27

Mixed: 1 Law 3:51:27 (I Ellwood 55:53, M Watson 53:34, K Pugh 73:08, J McLaren 48:52); 2 Dees R 3:58:51 (S Rendal 59:59, K Littlejohn 47:48, R Bannister 73:41, K Campbell 57:23); 3 Kinross 3:59:24 (A Reilly 53:20, F Horsfield 52:38, S Strachan 72:15, C Jones 61:11); 4 Ochil 4:12:02

Women: 1 S’earn 4:36:54 (N Watson 65:58, R Clark 61:03, H McInally 82:38, L Newton 67:15); 2 HBT 4:41:11 (L Jacques 59:28, J Husbands 66:05, L Wastnedge 1:42:00, K Williams 53:38); 3 Dund R 4:49:32 (A Gilligan 76:30, F Canavan 63:58, A Darlington 86:53, F Callaghan 62:11; 4 C’thy 4:50:55

W40: HBT 4:55:15 (V White 66:17, C McGill 76:13, C Ward 94:39, C Gordon 58:06)

Fastest – Leg1 (11km/527m trail): Reid 47:56

Women: Ellwood 55:53

Leg 2 (7km/400m fell): Turnbull 40:34

Women: Horsfield 52:38

Leg 3 (12.6km/712m fell): Espie 60:05

Women: P Dakin (C’thy) 80:12

Leg 4 (11km/370m trail): D Naylor (HBT) 48:49

Women: Williams 53:38

BBB 10km, Battle, September 3



Overall: 1 J Crombie (Hast) 35:19; 2 L Tomsett (E’bne) 35:38; 3 M Draper (Hast R) 36:07



Women: 1 G Baker (Hast) 38:44; 2 A Rodway (Hast, W40) 45:26; 3 J Levett (Hast, W35) 45:40

GARSTANG HALF-MARATHON, Garstang, September 3



Overall: 1 R Webb (Ross) 76:34; 2 A Curran (B’burn RR) 82:58; 3 I Douglas (Rams, M45) 85:15



Women: 1 J Robinson (Prest, W35) 89:11; 2 K Lee 1:40:41; 3 H Shaw 1:41:42

JERSEY HALF MARATHON, St Clement, September 3



Overall: 1 G Rice (Jer) 70:48; 2 J Brien (Jer) 75:25; 3 J Oliver (Jer) 78:35



Women: 1 O Shanks (Unatt, W35) 89:25; 2 J Troy (Jer) 91:58; 3 F Monticelli (Unatt) 93:39

TREGGY 7, Launceston, September 3



Overall: 1 J Rowe (Corn) 37:23; 2 J Cole (TRP, M40) 38:21; 3 L Nicholls (Corn) 38:52

Women: 1 A Harrold (Truro, W40) 43:03; 2 K Walker (Corn) 44:28; 3 T Beach (Corn) 45:06

WEALD ST GEORGE’S 10km, Sevenoaks Weald, September 3

Overall: 1 J Sharpe (Ton, U20) 35:32; 2 S Jones (Cant, M45) 35:46; 3 C Adair (Ton) 36:47



Women: 1 E Owen (Ton, W45) 42:52; 2 O Owen (Ton) 43:14; 3 N Susans (Larkf, W40) 44:14

FLYING MONK MALMSBURY 10km, Wiltshire, September 2

Overall:

1 N Grinnell (Neath, M50) 37:06; 2 E Baily (PD Fit, M40) 38:09; 3 S Davies (Chipp, U17) 38:23

M60: 1 S Burgess (Avon VR) 38:55

Women:

1 C Horak (Glouc, W40) 42:52; 2 T Choudhury (B&W, W40) 44:15; 3 S Bennett (PD Fit, W40) 47:00

MOTA-VATION SERIES Race 5, Oxford, August 31

This popular evening series drew to a close with its only multi-terrain evet and saw Isla McGowan make her debut in the event, Martin Duff reports.

The Banbury 16-year-old, who was second in the English National and then third in the English Schools, had a comfortable victory over Emily Strathdee, whose second spot here ensured an overall series victory after three earlier wins.

It was all change in the men’s section as Josh Beech, who was only fourth in the previous round of the series, had an 80-metre victory over Oxford University’s Oliver Paulin and his first place saw his Abingdon club take team honours.

Further back, Matthew Lock took the series award thanks to his three earlier race wins in the five-event programme.

Overall (4M approx):

1 J Beech (Abing) 20:49; 2 O Paulin (Oxf U) 20:48; 3 D Moffett (Head RR) 20:59; 4 G Roberts (Oxf C) 21:08; 5 D Lawrence (Oxf C) 21:08; 6R Brooks (Banb) 21:36

M45: 1 L Newell (Abing) 22:06; 2 T Jones (Wit) 22:11; 3 P Fernandez (Abing) 22:25

M50: 1 J Bolton (W’stock) 21:41; 2 F Campbell (Head RR) 23:33

M55: 1 D Watkinson (W’stock) 22:42; 2 C Gaden (Oxf C) 24:55; 3 G Ferris (Wit) 25:01

M65: 1 B Green (Oxf C) 25:46; 2 J Nelson (Alch) 26:45; 3 Griffiths (Head RR) 27:24

M70: 1 S Thorp (Oxf C) 28:36; 2 J Exley (Oxf C) 29:51; 3 G Le Good (Cher) 29:56

M75: 1 D Parsons (Oxf C) 35:56

U19: J Davies (Oxf C, U19) 22:32

TEAM (6 to score): 1 Abingdon 86; 2 Witney 89; 3 Head RR 140; 4 Oxford C 145; 5 Alchester 268; 6 Bicester 309

Final standings after 5 matches:

Men: M Lock (Wit)

TEAM: 1 Abingdon 407; 2 Witney 671; 3 Head RR 705; 4 Oxford C 793; 5 Alchester 1040; 6 Woodstock 1403

Women: 1 I McGowan (Banb, U17) 23:14; 2 E Strathdee (Head RR) 23:48; 3 A Scrivens (Wit, W35) 24;38; 4 C True (Alch) 24;48; 5 S Rendell (Abing, W45) 24:57; 6 A Jolliffe (Bic, U19) 25:09

W40: 1 S Carter (Oxf C) 25:41

W45: 2 S Davies (Oxf C) 27:18; 3 R Shaw (Head RR) 27:50

W50: 1 K Allread (Oxf C) 26:50; 2 C Hazell (W Horse) 27:05

W55: 1 J Robinson (Cher) 30:41; 2 D Osborne (Cher) 30:42; 3 M Hustler (Wit) 30:45; 4 G Middleton (Eynsh) 31:17

W65: 1 J Fabes (Abing) 31:48; 2 W Millatt (Abing) 33:20; 3 K Shaw (Cher) 34:12

TEAM (6 to score): 1 Head RR 71; 2 Alchester 98; 3 Oxford C 129; 4 Head RR B 176; 5 Witney 193; 6 Abingdon 253

Final standings after 5 matches:

Women: 1 Strathdee

TEAM: 1 Head RR 376; 2 Alchester 649; 3 Head RR B 879; 4 Witney 942; 5 Abingdon 1202; 6 Cherwell 1285

NORTH YORK MOORS TOM WALL RELAYS, Middlesbrough, August 31

New Marske dethroned 2022 winners Darlington after coming from behind, but it was a close-run thing until anchor leg runner Matthew Downes brought his club home by just a few yards, Martin Duff reports.

Earlier, Adam Russell had given the holders a good start with a 4:27 opening one mile leg, for a narrow lead over Greg Jayasuria’s Middlesbrough & Cleveland, as under-17 Ben Riddiough was back in seventh for the eventual winners.

Tom Aspin then ate into the Darlington lead on leg two but then Alex Byer extended it again on the penultimate stage before Downes completed the job.

Darlington might have retained their title had they used one or other of their B team runners in their first-string quartet but it was not to be,

Darlington did though depose Stockton to take the women’s race and led throughout after Zara Jones posted the fastest split of 5:29 on the opener. Macy Kelly was just a tick slower in bringing her club home for victory by more than a minute over Allerton Juniors. Their Islay Wilson, the third ranked under-17 over the distance this year, was their best runner with a third fastest split of 5:34.

Men (4x1M): 1 New Marske 13:05 (B Riddiough (U17) 4:49, T Aspin 4:36, J Gallagher 4:49, M Downes 4:51); 2 Darlington 19:09 (A Russell 4;27, D Wilson 4:56, A Boyer 4:44, R Steel 5:02); 3 TS Harriers 19:11 (Y Eyob 4:48, F Eyob 4:38, C Dale 5:13, D Asmelash 4:52); 4 Darlington B 19:43; 5 Middlesborough & Cleveland 19:54; 6 Richmond & Zetland 20:50

Fastest: Russell 4:27; G Jayasuriya (M&C) 4:28; Aspin 4:36

M200 (total age of runners 200 years, 4x1M): 1 New Marske 21:48 (T Danby 4:54, V Brundenell 5:36, D Aspin 5:40, D Howarth 5:38); 2 R&Z 22:18 (S Middleton 5:20, P Ellis 5:34, P Simpson 5:40, K Harker 5:44); 3 Billingham 23:18

Fastest: Danby 4:54; Middleton 5:20; M Ellis (Quakers) 5:22

Women (4x1M): 1 Darlington 22:49 (Z Jones 5:29, S Tarn 5:49, F Talman 6:01, M Kelly 5:30); 2 Allerton Juniors 24:21 (I Wilson 5:34, M Shakesheff 6:19, C Wilford 6:21, G Raw 6:07); 3 Stockton 24:28 (E Palmer 5:41, L Morgan 6:06, H Taylor 6:37, E Fleming 6:04); 4 Darlington B 24:35; 5 R&Z 25:25; 6 Billingham 25:26

Fastest: Jones 5:29; Kelly 5:30; Wilson 5:34

Women 160 (total age of runners 160 years, 4x1M): 1 New Marske 24:00 (S Hunter 5:47, K Neesam 6:07, M Shaw 5:53, S Thornton 6:13); 2 New Marske B 26:02; 3 Darlington 28:20

Fastest: Shaw 5:58; Neesam 6:07; Thornton 6:13

Mixed (4x1M): 1 Crook 21:14; 2 Aycliffe 22:31; 3 Darlington 22:36

HATFIELD MIDWEEK SERIES 5km, inc HERTS SENIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS, August 30

Ben Hadman came out on top with a 15:31 timing as the three race Hatfield series reverted this year to a licensing arrangement that meant that all performances will be shown on the Power of Ten website, Martin Duff reports.

Katie Harbon won the women’s section with a personal best 17:07 and saw off a challenge from top W45 Kate Rennie.

The top three overall also annexed the Hertfordshire senior championship medals but the masters will have to wait until the second round of this series for their championship.

Overall: 1 B Hadman (N Herts) 15:31; 2 T Webb (N Herts, M35) 15:33; 3 S Pedley (Bish S) 15:41



M55: 1 P Harvey (Gard CR) 17:46.

M60: 1 A Jordan (St Alb S) 18:41.

M75: 1 R Bloom (Herts P) 23:22



Herts Champs: 1 Hadman; 2 Webb; 3 Pedley

TEAM: 1 NHRR 48; 2 FVS 52; 3 St Albans 55

Women: 1 K Harbon (N Herts) 17:07; 2 K Rennie (Dac, W45) 17:28; 3 M Walker (St Alb S) 17:51; 4 H Burkhardt (St Alb) 18:51; 5 H Turner (Dac, W45) 18:54; 6 L Seach (St Alb) 18:58



W45: 2 H Turner (Dac) 18:54.

W50: 1 W Walsh (St Alb S) 20:37.

W55: 1 K Murphy (Barn) 21:19; 2 N Laitner (St Alb S) 21:25.

W60: 1 C Thrussell (N Herts) 23:00.

W65: 1 P Wilson (Ware J) 23:24; 2 M Jackson (Dac) 25:11.

W70: 1 A Ramsden (Ware J) 26:55

Herts Champs: 1 Harbon; 2 Rennie; 3 Walker

TEAM: 1 St Albans 13; 2 NHRR 23; 3 Dacorum 29

PONYPRIDD RELAYS, Mid Glamorgan, August 30

Welsh cross-country silver medallist Lloyd Sheppard ran the fastest leg for a team put together by his coach, James Thie, with a 5:48 split for the 2.07km circuit of Ynysangharad Park, Martin Duff reports.

Despite closing in the later stages, the six-man team could not regain the earlier ground lost to Newport Harriers, whose Spencer Smith was their quickest with 5:50, as they won by nearly a minute.

Aberdare Valley were the run-away winners of the women’s four-stage event, as their Anchor leg Megan Williams was fastest with 7:08.

Men (6×2.07km): 1 Newport 36:05 (R Adebiyi 6:03, S Smith 5:50, H Evans 5:57, H Davies 6:06, Craig Williams 6:03, Chris Williams 6:06); 2 Team Thie 36:59 (B Claridge 5:57, I Thomas 5:57, J Thie (M40) 6:21, L Sheppard 5:48, T Marshall 6:42); 3 Newport B 41:36

Fastest: Sheppard 5:48; Smith 5:50; Evans/Thomas 5:57

M40 (4×2.07km): 1 Les Croupiers 46:30 (J Thomas 7:52, V Nazareth 8:23, D Coles 8:15, A Mason 7:09, A Blair 7:22, E Morgan 7:29); 2 Rhondda V 50:28; 3 R Newport 57:12

Fastest: Thie 6:21; Mason 7:09; Blair 7:22

Women (4×2.07km): 1 Aberdare V 31:21 (N Reddy 8:35, C Piggott 8:11, C Jones 7:27, M Williams 7:08); 2 CDF Runners 37:13; 3 Aberdare V B 37:18

Fastest: Williams 7:08

W35 (4×2.07km): 1 Aberdare V 37:30 (L Reddy 8:45, L Lloyd 9:35, K Williams 10:53, L MacKie 8:17); 2 Kel’s & Co 37:32; 3 Caerphilly 37:41

Fastest: MacKie 8:17

LITTLEBOROUGH LIONS’ 5km, Littleborough, August 29

Overall: 1 A Wright (Tod) 16:57; 2 I Doiuglas (R’bottom, M45) 17:52; 3 L Poole (LABC) 18:08

M65: D Lancaster (CoY) 20:39

Women: 1 S L Cumber (Hali, W50) 19:22; 2 T Howe (Hali) 21:33; 3 K Brierley (Tod, W60) 21:47

W70: L Coffey (Darw D) 28:53

PHIPPS 5km, Barking Park, August 28

Overall:

1 J Nixon (Bark RR) 15:19; 2 J Grange (Bark RR) 15:41; 3 T Gardner (Ilford, M40) 15:43; 4 A Richards (Ilf) 15:52

M50: 1 S Reid (Orion) 17:56; 2 R Brown (Orion) 17:58

M60: 1 N Crisp (Ilf) 19:56

M70: 1 A Catton (Ilf) 22:38

Women:

1 Z Oldfield (Orion, W40) 18:39; 2 J Hayman (Eton M, W40) 18:53; 3 H White (Orion) 19:12

W50: 1 N Barnett (Orion) 21:56; 2 B Evans (E Lon) 22:04; 3 T Sheehy (Dag) 22:44; 4 C Clemenson (Hav 90) 22:47; 5 B Riches (Bark RR) 22:57

W60: 1 C Inch (Orion) 24:21; 2 T Taylor (Eton M) 22:44

W65: 1 B Nordin (Ilf) 22:02

BALTONSBOROUGH 5, Glastonbury, August 28



Overall: 1 A Coombs (Wells) 26:57; 2 W Loveridge (Chard, M35) 26:59; 3 M Lusby (Wells, M35) 27:54



M70: 1 A Sprules (Frome) 34:30

M80: 1 D White 44:04; 2 L Horlock (BurnS) 44:32

Women: 1 J Carritt (Run For, W45) 33:37; 2 R Park (Wells, W35) 35:03; 3 H Keating (Weston) 35:52

BARKING ROAD RUNNERS PHIPPS ELVIS 5km, Barking, August 28



Overall: 1 J Nixon (St Ed, M35) 15:19; 2 J Grange (Bark RR) 15:41; 3 T Gardner (Ilf, M40) 15:43



U15: 1 S Crane (Ilf) 17:23



Women: 1 Z Oldfield (Loughton, W45) 18:39; 2 J Heymann (Eton M, W40) 18:53; 3 H White (Orion) 19:12



W65: 1 B Nordin (Ilf) 22:02

CANTERBURY HALF MARATHON, Canterbury, August 28



Overall: 1 H Axon (Folk) 76:28; 2 S Jones (Cant, M45) 77:21; 3 G McIntosh (W’hurst, M40) 79:46



Women: 1 K West (Read) 95:00; 2 C Coetzer (W35) 96:19; 3 R Ebreo (W35) 98:22

KINGS HEAD CANTER 5km, East Hoathly, August 28



Overall: 1 M Walker (Abing) 15:26; 2 J Burgess (Lewes) 15:34; 3 N Dawson (B&H) 15:36



Women: 1 S Coleman 18:06; 2 E Navesey (Lewes, W35) 18:18; 3 F Pearce (E’bne, U15) 18:39

LEOMINSTER 5km / 10km, Leominster, August 28



Overall (5km): 1 L Mason (Here C, M35) 16:53; 2 J Cooke (Here, U13) 19:29; 3 R Flutter (Meir, M55) 20:16



Women: 1 L Hands (Here C) 20:34; 2 C Hawling (Chelt, W60) 21:54; 3 A Cathrow (Shrop S, W45) 25:58



Overall (10km): 1 S Jones (U20) 37:26; 2 L Mason (Here C, M35) 38:24; 3 T Wright (Unatt) 39:48



Women: 1 A Holman (B’nth, W40) 45:23; 2 L Yeomans (Tel H, W55) 46:24; 3 H Carter (Builth, W55) 47:52

MONTON 5, Monton, August 28



Overall: 1 M Young (W Ches, M35) 26:21; 2 A Haney (Chorlton, M45) 27:10; 3 S Henderson (Sale, M35) 27:20



M45: 2 J Lewis 27:37.

M55: 1 M Russell (Salf) 28:41



Women: 1 G Malir (Leeds C) 27:31; 2 D McVey (Wilm, W45) 30:56; 3 K Fitzpatrick (Chorlton) 30:59



W65: 1 S Jones (Radc) 39:01

Cross Country

FARRINGDON CROSS-COUNTRY OPEN & RELAYS, Sunderland, Tyne & Wear, September 2

Houghton had a strong second half of the men’s race to overcome a significant lead at the half-way stage, by Tyne Bridge, to wind up winners by well over 100m, Martin Duff reports.

Whereas they had back-loaded their running order, their rivals had done the reverse and front-loaded their team, which meant that Houghton played catch-up.

Will Ballamy started the fightback after Tyne Bridge’s Jake Dorman had posted a 9:08 split, for the 1.8-mile lap, on leg two give his club a minute-and-a-half lead mid-race and halved the deficit with a 9:01 clocking.

Cameron Allan, who represented England in the Home countries 5km last month, then finished the job with a race fastest time of 8:46 on the anchor leg. Earlier, Reece Slater had given Gosforth the lead with what finished as the third best split of 9:03, with the eventual winners back in seventh.

Birtley came from behind in the three-stage women’s race, over the same lap, after Holly Waugh had led the opener for North Shields Poly with the fastest women’s split of 10:22. Amber Leigh then put the winners ahead before Chloe Price finished things off.

Men (4×1.8M): 1 Houghton 37:40 (L Dover 9:44, E Loredo 10:09, W Ballamy 9:01, C Allan 8:46); 2 Tyne Bridge 38:04 (L MacPherson 9:13, J Dorman 9:08, P Turnbull 10:14, T Charlton 9:29); 3 Gosforth 39:00 (R Slater 9:03, B Ward 10:03, O Gabriele 10:12, E Bond 9:42); 4 Sunderland 39:09, 5 Heaton 39:40; 6 Elvet 40:43

Fastest: Allan 8:46; Ballamy 9:01; Slater 9:03

M40 (4×1.8M): 1 Sunderland 43:01 ( M Head 10:44, C Dwyer 10:48, C Jackson 10:41, D Stoker 10:48); 2 NSP 45:18; 3 J&H 46:45

Fastest: B Cook (NSP) 10:09; J Gilray (J&H) 10:15; Jackson 10:41

U17 (1.8M): 1 E Kelso (Morp) 9:03; 2 J Close (Morp) 9:09; 3 D Watson (NSP) 9:11

U15: 1 A Cook (Gate) 9:24; 2 N Williamson (NE Project) 9:54; 3 F Palmer (Tyne Br) 9:57

U13 (1.8M): 1 K Pearson (Wallsend) 10:28; 2 O Curran (Darl) 10;50; 3 D Kelso (Elsw) 10:51

U11 (1km): 1 N Penfold (NSP) 3;37

Women (3×1.8M): 1 Birtley 32:55 (K Francis 10:50, A Leigh 10:47, C Price 11:18); 2 NSP 33:51 (H Waugh 10:22, K Joslyn 11:45, M Diddee 11:44); 3 Jesmond J 35:02 (I Sharrock 11:27, L Cheetham 11;45, H Wilson 11:50); 4 Gosforth 37:13; 5 J&H 37:14; 6 Sunderland 37:16

Fastest: Waugh 10:22; Leigh 10:47; Francis 10:50

W35 (3×1.8M): 1 S Shields 36:16 (J Murdy 11:55, C O’Callaghan 11:47, F Dembale 12;34); 2 Blyth 38:27; 3 NSP 40:28

Fastest: G Floyd (Blyth) 11:41; O Callaghan 11:47; Murdy 11:55

U17 (1.8M): 1 E Blight (Elsw) 11:22; 2 J Johnson (Durh) 11:26; 3 D Tullis (DSP) 11;38

U15 (1.8M): 1 H Robinson (Hought) 11:00; A Johnson (NSP) 11:17; 3 A Parkin (Heaton) 11:29

U13 (1.8km): 1 I Hall (Birt) 11;25; 2 E Bratley (Durh) 11;34; 3 I Chrisie (Derw) 11:54

U11 (1km): 1 A Penfold (NSP) 4:09

Fell races

TRUNCE SERIES, Oxspring, Sheffield, September 4

Overall (4.25M/550ft): 1 T Fryers (P’stone FPR) 26:57; 2 G Parr (P’stone FPR) 27:31; 3 D Wainer (Askern) 27:55; 4 W Carter 27:58; 5 R Cottam (P’stone FPR, M40) 28:27; 6 J Ellis (Vegan) 29:12; 7 J Street (Clowne, M40) 29:22; 8 L Biddwell (G’dale) 29:44

M50: A Frost (Dark Pk) 30:11

M60: S Bennett (Bowl) 32:59

M70: W Murgatroyd 45:00

Women: 1 N Drakeford (Barns) 31:04; 2 H Sedgewick 35:09; 3 Ellie Crownshaw (Bradfld) 36:11; 4 M Kunicka (P’stone FPR, W40) 36:27; 5 S Cromwell (Holm) 36:32

W50: J Wilson (Hallam) 37:20

W60: A Middleton (Denb DT) 41:07

U16 (2M/250ft approx): 1 E Reed 13:55; 2 E Frost (W) 14:29; 3 K Ball (Denb DT) 15:04

U16 women: 1 Frost 14:29; 2 E Walker (Denb DT) 16:07; 3 B-M Minichiello (Dark Pk) 16:12

BEN NEVIS, Fort William, September 2

Overall (8.7M/4419ft): 1 F Wild (L’ber) 95:26; 2 A Thornton (Howg) 1:40:45; 3 D Dry (Shett) 1:41:51; 4 S Fisher (Howg) 1:45:00; 5 H Pulham (Shett) 1:45:42; 6 R Spalding (Ochil) 1:46:48; 7 R Jebb (Helm H, M40) 1:47:06; 8 T Mason (Wharf, M40) 1:48:35; 9 T Martyn (HBT) 1:48:46; 10 S Lungu (P&B) 1:49:16

M50: D Gallie (HHR) 2:08:17

M60: A Smith (Dees R) 2:12:00

TEAM: 1 Howg 17; 2 L’ber 27; 3 Wharf 44

Women: 1 R Mather 1:59:52; 2 C MacDonald (Bella R) 2:06:33; 3 S Taylor (Helm H, W40) 2:06:51; 4 C J Macphail (Shett) 2:12:46; 5 H Leigh (HHR) 2:13:30; 6 S MacDonald (L’aber) 2:15:16

W50: R Probert (Mynydd D) 2:17:40

W60: K Monteverde (BARF) 2:18:20

TEAM: 1 Helm H 24; 2 L’ber 31; 3 P&B 122

LONGSHAW SHEEPDOG TRIALS, Sheffield, September 2

Overall (5.5M/650ft): 1 W Gratton (Dark Pk) 40:15; 2 E Busfield 41:25; 3 H Webb (Dark Pk) 42:30; 4 C Gillespie (Dark Pk) 43:12; 5 L Baxter (Dark Pk) 44:26; 6 E Patton (Dark Pk, U19) 45:43

M40: C Brearley (Holme) 47:40

M50: Kurt Fitch 49:49

M60: B Foreman (Mat) 50:13

M65: K Holmes (Dark Pk) 67:30

M70: I Ankers (Staffs M) 68:21

Women: 1 K Walshaw (Holm) 47:42; 2 A Watkinson-Powell (Dark Pk) 48:55; 3 C Smith (Dark Pk) 51:32; 4 A Schwarzenbach (Dark Pk) 54:08

W50: K Busfield 61:10

HOLCOMBE TWO TOWERS, Bury, August 30

Overall (6.5km/400m): 1 J Ormord (Ross) 32:07; 2 P Marsden (Horw, M40) 32:33; 3 R James (Royt R) 33:00; 4 S Smyth (Bury) 33:13; 5 M Tibbot (Sadd, W) 35:35; 6 M Fleming (Sadd, M40) 37:28

M50: G Goodwin (Acc RR) 40:55

M60: J Curran (Acc RR) 46:34

M70: I Smith (Ribb) 55:15

U17: E Marsden (Ross) 40:11

Women: 1 Tibbot 35:35; 2 T Duffy (Ross, U17) 42:39; 3 B Lancashire (Sadd) 43:16; 4 J Taylor (Bolt TC, U17) 45:52

W50: A-M Hindle (Ross) 46:36

W60: K Thompson (Clay) 60:56

EYAM, Hope Valley, August 29

Overall (6.5M/1500ft): 1 G Hopkinson (Mat) 42:03; 2 B Tetler (G’dale, M40) 42:29; 3 M Burley (Macc) 42:31; 4 N Booker (Macc) 42:44; 5 C Dillon (Staffs M) 42:58; 6 L Beresford (Mat, M40) 43:15; 7 S Village (SUMM) 44:04; 8 R Taylor (Steel, M40) 44:08; 9 M Sims (Sheff) 44:31; 10 R Lloyd (Bux, M40) 44:35

M50: S Bramwell (G’dale) 44:40

M60: B Foreman (Mat) 49:12

M70: J Gorman (Totley) 60:29

Women: 1 A Pearse (Steel) 46:50; 2 K Sloane (SUMM) 47:15; 3 R Rose (Dark Pk, W40) 49:21; 4 E Cameron (Macc) 52:51; 5 L Williams (Ryde) 53:04; 6 S Pritchard (H&R) 53:24

W50: J Nolan (Dark Pk) 59:53

W60: P Goodall (Totley) 67:01

GREAT LONGSTONE CHASE, Bakewell, September 1

Overall (4.8M/950ft): 1 L Beresford (Mat, M40) 30:37; 2 S Edwards (M50) 31:20; 3 A Francis (Stock H) 31:26; 4 S Knowles (Penn, M50) 31:30; 5 E James (Mat, M40) 31:59; 6 H Roberts (Dark Pk) 32:18

M60: D Veryard (Bake) 38:53

M70: S Brister (Mat) 41:37

Women: 1 C Brock (Steel) 32:22; 2 A Holland (H&R) 32:43; 3 H Roberts Dark Pk) 35:29; 4 G Cox (Mat) 37:54

W40: C Lloyd (H&R) 38:58

W50: K Lyons (Orion) 45:06

W60: P Goodall (Totley) 46:01

