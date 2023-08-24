The 24-year-old wins women’s crown in Budapest to follow the success of men’s champion from the same country Ethan Katzberg

Camryn Rogers won women’s hammer gold with 77.22m and now plans to head off on a European road trip with the lone Brit in the final, Anna Purchase, who finished 11th with a best of 70.29m.

Rogers, who won world silver and Commonwealth gold in 2022, dominated this competition in Budapest as Janee’ Kassanavoid of the United States took silver with 76.36m and fellow American DeAnna Price, the 2019 world champion, bronze with 75.41m.

“We’re going on a road trip now and ending in Italy where my sister lives,” said Purchase.

Rogers’ victory followed that of fellow Canadian Ethan Katzberg in the men’s hammer. “It’s almost hard to wrap my mind around everything that’s happened,” she said. “I think it’s gonna hit me later on. What an incredible and magical night.”

The 24-year-old added: “Ethan really set the stage out there. I feel Canada is making its presence known all across the world. Being able to win this medal for Canada means the world to me. I am so proud to represent my country on the world’s stage.”

As for Purchase, the US-based Brit said: “I gave it all I had but I think I was a bit tired from qualification but I think that will come with experience. The first throw as a bit iffy and the ball was moving a bit faster than I was expecting it to so to break 70m in the third round was respectable. I feel like I belong here now and I just want to be more competitive when I come back.”

What did the 23-year-old from Nottingham learn from the competition? “Definitely enjoying it,” said Purchase, whose GB team-mate Charlotte Payne did not qualify for the final.

“It’s very overwhelming out there with the huge crowd but I felt it was an opportunity to go on a world stage and for me to show people what we do. Everyone in that crowd wants everyone to throw far too so you just have to use the energy.”

Runner-up Kassanavoid said: “It was awesome for me and my coach who worked so hard and battled a lot of adversity. As an indigenous woman representing my nation and the people of the Comanche nation, this is how I carry myself, how I want to inspire and empower women in sport and the next generation. This is a huge win for us.”

