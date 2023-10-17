British debutante goes second-all time among British marathoners in New York on Saturday

Bakline’s McKirdy Micro Marathon, Valley Cottage, New York, USA, October 14

In her marathon debut, Calli Thackery chose the relatively low-key race and was timed at 2:22:11 although her gun time was 2:22:17 which was identical to Charlotte Purdue’s time in Berlin just three weeks earlier.

The fight for a place in Britain’s Olympic marathon team has certainly hotted up in recent weeks with Rose Harvey also running a stunning PB of 2:23:21 in Chicago last week.

Paula Radcliffe is the only Brit to have run faster than Thackery and only Radcliffe and Sifan Hassan have made faster debuts among European athletes.

The Hallamshire Harrier had been a superb seventh in the recent World Half-Marathon Championships in leading Britain to team medals and she had also won the Big Half earlier in September.

She won by seven minutes in New York in finishing 54th overall from just 148 starters and 106 finishers with even the very last finisher only running 2:49:31.

It was a eight-lap course and she was only 97th after she ran the shorter first lap at 5:39 pace in 14:44. Thereafter her laps were 16:15, 16:12, 16:06, 16:02, 15:59 and 15:44 and then 15:28 as she just got faster and faster.

She ended up with a 5:26 per mile average. The race started at 6.52am and the temperature was a cool 11C.

Thackery, whose father, Carl, was a GB international and medallist at the World Half Marathon Championships, said: “The last three miles I knew I was on for something special and I ran with my heart.

“This was 15-plus years of graft, the hard labour, the sacrifices, it was definitely for the non-believers. But more importantly it was for the people who do believe that I was destined to do great things.”

Eritrean Tsegay Tuemay won the men’s race in 2:11:04.

Men: Mar: 1 Tsegay Tuemay ERI 2:11:04; 2 Tiidrek Nurme EST 2:13:28; 3 Jonas Hampton 2:13:34; 4 Donnie Cowart 2:13:39; 5 Alan Peterson 2:14:31; 6 Lee Wesselius CAN 2:14:39; 7 M Rene Ortiz MEX 2:14:53; 8 Jason Weitzel 2:15:55; 9 Aaron Gruen 2:15:56; 10 Thomas Toth CAN 2:15:57; 11 Ben Blankenship 2:16:01; 12 Mitchell Ammons 2:16:03

Women: Mar: 1 Calli Thackery GBR 2:22:17; 2 Savannah Berry 2:29:13; 3 Makenna Myler 2:31:59; 4 Anna West 2:35:12; 5 Zoe Baker 2:36:01; 6 Monica Hebner 2:36:04; 7 Kelli Smith 2:36:34; 8 Isabel Hebner 2:36:38; 9 Brittney Hall 2:36:39; 10 Kaitlin Donner 2:36:40; 11 Alyssa Bloomquist 2:36:41; 12 Natalie Callister 2:36:46

TCS Amsterdam Marathon, October 15

Ethiopia’s Meseret Belete won in a PB 2:18:21 with even halves of 69:06 and 69:15.

Compatriot Meseret Abebayehu broke the 2:20-barrier for the first time in second with 2:19:50.

In her marathon debut, 2012 Olympic 3000m steeplechase silver medallist Sofia Assefa, 35, was eighth in 2:23:33.

In 10th, Anne Luitjen ran a PB of 2:26:36 to win the Dutch title and qualify for Paris.

In the men’s race Kenya’s Joshua Belet won the men’s race in a PB 2:04:18 (again with fairly even 62:00 and 62:18 halves).

Fellow Kenyan Cyprian Kotut (2:04:34) and Bethwel Chumba (2:04:37) completed the podium with pre-race favourite Birhanu Legese fourth in 2:04:44.

Khalid Choukoud won the Dutch title in a PB 2:08:36 with identical 64:18 halves while Samuel Tsegay was 11th in a Swedish record of 2:08:41 as he top-14 broke the 2:10-barrier.

Men: Mar: 1 Joshua Belet KEN 2:04:18; 2 Cybrian Kotut KEN 2:04:34; 3 Bethwel Kibet KEN 2:04:37; 4 Berhanu Legesse ETH 2:04:44; 5 Lemi Berhanu ETH 2:05:48; 6 Bazezew Asmare ETH 2:06:34; 7 Mulugeta Debasu ETH 2:06:36; 8 Haymanot Alewe ETH 2:08:25; 9 Khalid Choukoud 2:08:36; 10 Abderrazak Charik FRA 2:08:37; 11 Samuel Tsegay SWE 2:08:41 NR; 12 Adeledelew Mamo ETH 2:08:48; 13 Therence Bizoza BDI 2:09:18; 14 Asrar Abderehman ETH 2:09:25; 15 Nguse Amsolom ERI 2:10:57; 16 Luuk Maas 2:11:47; 17 Shadrack Kipchirchir USA 2:13:02; 18 Mohammed Ben Yattou ALG 2:13:46; 19 Lucas Nieuweboer 2:14:39; 20 Richard Douma 2:14:57; 28 Daniel Hamilton GBR 2:18:02; 40 Mark Doherty GBR 2:24:17; 41 Dale Seddon GBR 2:24:22; 45 George King GBR 2:25:39; 48 Fred Slemeck GBR 2:26:14; 49 Ian Bailey GBR 2:26:18; 51 Elliot Hind GBR 2:26:21; 56 Kevin Quinn GBR 2:26:58; 58 Tom Charles GBR 2:27:32; 60 Sebastian Symington GBR 2:27:34; 65 Chad Wolpert GBR 2:28:02; 66 Colin Doherty GBR 2:28:36; 76 David Prosser GBR 2:29:59

Women: Mar: 1 Meseret Belete ETH 2:18:21; 2 Meseret Abebayahau ETH 2:19:50; 3 Dorcas Tuitoek KEN 2:20:02; 4 Ashete Bekere ETH 2:21:51; 5 Tiruye Mesfin ETH 2:22:07; 6 Anchialem Haymanot ETH 2:22:23; 7 Meseret Gola ETH 2:22:29; 8 Sofia Assefa ETH 2:23:33; 9 Marion Kibor KEN 2:24:26; 10 Anne Luijten 2:26:36; 11 Meline Rollin FRA 2:26:58; 12 Zenebu Bihonegn ETH 2:27:03; 13 Neheng Khatala LES 2:28:57; 14 Katja Goldring USA 2:32:03; 15 Jhoselyn Jéssica Camargo BOL 2:32:37 NR; 16 Sylvia Kiberenge KEN 2:34:01; 17 Jess Watychowicz USA 2:36:05; 18 Bregje Smits 2:36:35; 19 Hanna Lindholm SWE 2:37:50; 20 Maaike Van Gelder 2:38:18; 21 Tracy Barlow GBR 2:39:02; 22 Lisa Ries TPE 2:44:39; 23 Eva Van Zoonen 2:45:19; 24 Alison Rowatt GBR 2:46:40; 32 Alison McEwing GBR 2:53:22; 40 Lucie Tait-Harris GBR 2:59:15

Dalian, China, October 15

Men: Mar: 1 Ayana Tsedat ETH 2:11:23; 2 Merhawi Kesete ERI 2:11:24; 3 Afewerk Mesfin ETH 2:11:26; 4 Hillary Kipchumba KEN 2:11:37; 5 Dickson Chumba KEN 2:11:47; 6 Belay Tilahun ETH 2:11:49; 7 Yin Shujin 2:11:54; 8 Edwin Koech KEN 2:13:31; 9 Gilbert Muge KEN 2:15:25; 10 Hizkel Tewelde ERI 2:16:10;

Women: Mar: 1 Beyenu Degefu ETH 2:25:56; 2 Bone Cheluke ETH 2:26:13; 3 Ruth Chebitok KEN 2:28:24; 4 Abebech Afework ETH 2:29:56; 5 Melesu Birhanu ETH 2:33:55; 6 Yadne Alemayehu ETH 2:38:04.

Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon, India, October 15

Former world and Olympic 10,000m champion Almaz Ayana won in warm and humid conditions in 67:58 from Uganda’s Stella Chesang (68:28) and Kenya’s Viola Chepngeno (69:09).

In her first international race in three years, 40-year-old former world and Olympic champion Vivian Cheruiyot was fifth in 71:26.

World 10,000m silver medallist Daniel Ebenyo won the men’s race in 59:27.

Men: HM: 1 Daniel Ebenyo KEN 59:27; 2 Chales Matata KEN 60:05; 3 Addisu Gobena ETH 60:51; 4 Isaac Kipkemoi KEN 60:52; 5 Isaiyah Lasoi KEN 60:55; 6 Leonard Barsoton KEN 61:36; 7 Roncer Konga KEN 62:05; 8 Vincent Kimaiyo KEN 63:18; 9 Gideon Kiprotich KEN 63:51; 10 Abhishek Pal 64:07

Women: HM: 1 Almaz Ayana ETH 67:58; 2 Stella Chesang UGA 68:28; 3 Viola Chepngeno KEN 69:09; 4 Aberash Minsewo ETH 69:50; 5 Vivian Cheruiyot KEN 1:11:26; 6 Anchinalu Dessie Genaneh ETH 1:11:34

Toronto Waterfront Marathon, Canada, October 15

Men: Mar: 1 Elvis Cheboi KEN 2:09:20; 2 Adugna Takele ETH 2:10:26; 3 Alfred Kipchirchir KEN 2:10:56

Women: Mar: 1 Buze Diriba ETH 2:23:11; 2 Waganesh Mekasha ETH 2:23:12; 3 Afera Godfay ETH 2:23:15; 4 Amid Jemal ETH 2:23:18; 5 Emily Durgin USA 2:26:46; 6 Molly Grabill USA 2:29:45; 7 Meseret Gebre ETH 2:29:54; 8 Molly Bookmyer USA 2:30:37

Japanese Olympic Trials Marathon, Tokyo, October 15

In heavy rain and humid conditions, Yuka Suzuki sealed her place on the Japanese team for Paris Olympics with a PB 2:24:09 as Mao Ichiyama who also gained automatic selection in second in 2:24:43.

Naoki Koyama and Akira Akasaki secured their places on the men’s race in first and second in 2:08:57 and 2:09:06 respectively with former Boston winner Yuki Kawauchi in fourth in 2:09:18.

Men: Mar: 1 Naoki Koyama 2:08:57; 2 Akira Akasaki 2:09:06; 3 Suguru Osako 2:09:11; 4 Yuki Kawauchi 2:09:18; 5 Naoya Sakuda 2:09:42; 6 Kensuke Horio 2:09:53; 7 Hirohito Inoue 2:09:55; 8 Shohei Otsuka 2:09:56; 9 Daisuke Doi 2:10:18; 10 Yuhei Urano 2:10:41; 11 Tetsuya Yoroizaka 2:10:50; 12 Daiji Kawai 2:11:14; 13 Tsubasa Ichiyama 2:11:15; 14 Hiroto Fujimagari 2:11:18; 15 Daisuke Uekado 2:11:29; 16 Kento Kikutani 2:11:37; 17 Shin Kimura 2:11:43; 18 Ryu Takaku 2:12:00; 19 Yuichi Yasui 2:12:11; 20 Kiyoshi Koga 2:12:18; 21 Yuta Koyama 2:12:20; 22 Gaku Hoshi 2:12:28; 23 Kiyohito Akiyama 2:12:37; 24 Kent Nishi 2:12:42; 25 Yugo Kashiwa 2:12:43; 26 Naoki Aiba 2:12:50; 27 Naoki Okamoto 2:12:58; 28 Tsukasa Koyama 2:13:30; 29 Masaya Taguchi 2:14:02; 30 Shungo Yokota 2:14:04

Women: Mar: 1 Yuka Suzuki 2:24:09; 2 Mao Ichiyama 2:24:43; 3 Ai Hosoda 2:24:50; 4 Rika Kaseda 2:25:29; 5 Natsumi Matsushita 2:25:57; 6 Mizuki Tanimoto 2:26:40; 7 Honami Maeda 2:27:02; 8 Chiharu Suzuki 2:27:14; 9 Yuka Ando 2:27:47; 10 Yukari Abe 2:28:18; 11 Mao Uesugi 2:28:21; 12 Ayuko Suzuki 2:31:33

Tokyo Half-Marathon, Japan, October 15

Men: HM: 1 Evans Keitany KEN 61:10; 2 Benard Kimeli KEN 61:12; 3 Bedan Karoki KEN 61:20; 4 Alexander Mutiso KEN 61:25; 5 Kotaro Kondo 61:26; 6 Jonathan Ndiku KEN 62:23; 7 Daisuke Hosomori 62:26; 8 Joseph Ndirangu KEN 62:28; 9 Daisuke Momozawa 62:31; 10 Andrew Lorot KEN 62:41; 11 Timothy Kibet KEN 62:43; 12 Kazuto Kawabata 62:45; 13 Naoto Hashimoto 62:45; 14 Reo Yamahira 62:50; 15 Shuya Iwami 62:51

Women: HM: 1 Gladys Chepkurui KEN 68:03; 2 Dolphine Omare KEN 68:13; 3 Helen Lobun KEN 69:59

Tachikawa, Japan, October 15

Even though this was only one of many top class races in Japan this weekend, 218 runners broke 65 minutes.

Men: HM: 1 Shadrack Kipkemei KEN 60:16; 2 Dennis Kipruto KEN 60:17; 3 James Mutuku KEN 60:46; 4 Charles Wanjiku KEN 61:19; 5 Patrick Kamau KEN 61:31; 6 Peter Kamau KEN 61:31; 7 David Shungea KEN 61:31; 8 Jonson Mugeni KEN 61:39; 9 Kazuma Maeda 61:42; 10 Stephen Lemaya KEN 61:56; 11 Reishi Yoshida 61:59; 12 Richard Etir KEN 62:11; 13 Atsuki Kobayashi 62:12; 14 Kenta Sekiguchi 62:15; 15 Chio Nishikawa 62:19; 16 Toru Kubota 62:23; 17 Raphael Longisa KEN 62:23; 18 Sunao Kitamura 62:23; 19 Ren Yamaguchi 62:24; 20 Akio Hashimoto 62:25; 21 Sho Fukuda 62:26; 22 Duncan Kisaisa KEN 62:28; 23 Shunsuke Kikuchi 62:28; 24 Yuki Kimura 62:30; 25 Masaki Kodama 62:30; 26 Nelson Mandela KEN 62:32; 27 Hidetora Ito 62:32; 28 Joseph Muigai KEN 62:33; 29 Toshimune Niiyama 62:35; 30 Neo Namiki 62:35; 31 Kento Baba 62:35; 32 Atsushi Utsuno 62:38; 33 Ryota Omori 62:39; 34 Hibiki Kikkawa 62:41; 35 Kazuki Aya 62:46; 36 Rinto Nakayama 62:47; 37 Sorachi Suzuki 62:58; 38 Kaito Suetsugu 62:59; 39 Hiroki Yamanaka 63:02; 40 Ryusei Kawachi 63:02; 41 Ren Uminura 63:04; 42 Naoyuki Ikoma 63:04; 43 Ryusin Yamamoto 63:05; 44 Koya Suzuki 63:05; 45 Kotaro Tajima 63:06; 46 Kaito Kojima 63:07; 47 Hiroto Kuniyasu 63:08; 48 Bonface Muteti KEN 63:09; 49 Haruto Miyamoto 63:09; 50 Ryota Shibako 63:10; 51 Kihiro Irihama 63:10; 52 Safumi Sugi 63:13; 53 Hiro Konda 63:15; 54 Takuma Akiyoshi 63:17; 55 Yuuta Minamisaka 63:18; 56 Shota Nishimura 63:18; 57 Yukihiro Otani 63:20; 58 Hisaya Hanaoka 63:23; 59 Shota Nishiwaki 63:28; 60 Syuto Ominato 63:29

Trieste, Italy, October 15

Men: 10km: 1 Muktar Edris ETH 29:32; 2 Leonard Chemutai UGA 29:36; 3 Bernard Wambua KEN 29:50; 4 Daniele Meucci 30:10

SRI CHINMOY 3100M race, New York, USA, August 30-October

Tsai Wen-Ya won the women’s title and set eight world records, Adrian Stott reports.

Andrea Marcato won the 2023 Sri Chinmoy 3100-mile race, the longest certified road race in the world.

Early on Thursday evening on the October 12, he completed his epic journey to record 43 days, 13 hours, 33 minutes and 23 seconds and it was his fourth consecutive win at the event.

The 41-year-old Italian, a former member of the Italian 24-hour squad, averaged 70.77 miles a day.

Taiwan’s Tsai Wen-Ya won the women’s race, finishing on Saturday evening at around 7pm.

Her time of 45 days, 12 hours, 28 minutes, 44 seconds broke the existing race record set by Kaneenika Janakova in 2017 by over three days. She averaged around 68 miles a day, every day, and placed third overall in the race.

During the last 45 days at the 3100-mile race, she has been breaking new boundaries for women’s multi-day running, setting a total of eight ultra-distance world records.

The previous records were all set by Kaneenika Janakova of Slovakia in the 2017 edition of the race.

Her compatriot Lo Wei-Ming placed second in the men’s race, finishing a few hours earlier in 45 days, 11 Hours, 16 Minutes, 51 Seconds.

The race is held on a small 0.5484 mile (0.8825 km) loop in the Borough of Queens, New York. It is organised by the Sri Chinmoy Marathon Team, who have been organising ultra races globally for over 40 years. This was the 27th edition of the race.

Fourteen runners from ten different countries started the race on 30th August. The event cut-off is 52 days, or next Friday October 20. Other runners will be finishing 3100 miles over the next few days. Some, by the very nature of this arduous event have experienced issues, but will still stay the course for the full 52 days to log their milestone distance. This year, the runners have come from ten countries. New Zealand, Poland, Russia, Romania, Italy, Ukraine, Slovakia, Taiwan, USA and Czech Republic.

Tsai Wen-Ya results

Women’s race record for the 3,100 mile race,: 45 days 12 hours 28 minutes 44 seconds

2,500km: 23 days 2:59:12

3,000km: 27 days 13:20:02

4,000km: 36 days 14:41:27

5,000km: 45 days 14:56:42

2,000 miles: 29 days 12:25:21

2,500 miles. 37 days 00:57:26

3,000 miles. 44 days 04:01:54

