It was a busy weekend of racing away from the track with fast times in Swansea Bay whereas City of Norwich won the Round Norfolk Relay

ROUND NORFOLK MT RELAY, Kings Lynn, September 16/17

The 35th edition of the circuit of the Norfolk boundary race attracted a maximum entry of 59 teams of 17 for the day and night long race of 17 individual stage races, Martin Duff reports.

Unfortunately, there was a major problem during the early hours of Sunday morning when a suspected ram-raider caused havoc in Feltwell. A spokesman for the race said: “Stage 14 had to be cancelled at a moment’s notice in the middle of the night due to a last-minute road closure, which has caused a few headaches.”

For the race, teams were asked to predict their total times and the slowest then started first and 43-year-old Michael Eccles was then the fastest, of the 56 starting teams. This was on the 16.32 miles out to Hunstanton with a 97:28 clocking in bright late morning sunshine. His family also took the age-graded award awarded for a squad of three relations.

Last year the race turned into a battle between the two Norwich clubs and here, City of Norwich sought to overturn their loss to the Road Runners back then.

By the end of the third stage, it was City who had the advantage thanks to Ellie Grubb’s 38:12, which was not only the stage fastest overall, but also beat her own 2018 women’s stage record by 22 seconds.

After six stages, City of Norwich, who had John Senior fastest on the run on to Mundesley, led by eight minutes from Bure Valley, whose Joanne Watkins was quickest amongst the women.

The next stage to Lessingham had St Edmund Pacers’ W65 Jenny Morgan clock 71:22 to register a top class 91.9 per cent on the graded tables to be comfortably the best overall on an age basis.

Norwich then kept up the pressure on stage 8 on to Horsey as 45-year-old Cat Cummings ran 46:33 for third fastest overall on the 7.52-mile stint and 85.2 percent on the age tables. This was a stage masters’ women’s record and just a little adrift of 58-year-old Malcolm Tuff’s 86.1 per cent for Ryston.

However, it was 63-year-old Pat Ronksley whose 56:26 for the Stragglers earned 88.4 per cent on the age graded tables, the second best of the race.

Andrew Jakeman then improved the stage nine record for the 16.6-miles forward to Belton with 89:59 and triathlete Joanna Oregan hacked more than eight minutes from the women’s best with 1:43.02.

The weather stayed mild overnight and, after ten stages, the holders had slipped back as Paddock Wood now led Kevin Holland’s Wymondham by just over two minutes.

One of the biggest improvements to a stage record came on the eleventh as Ely’s Chris Smith ran 65:25 to lower the best by four minutes over the 12.45-miles.

After a series of better performances and with just four stages left to run, but it was just three after the stage 14 cancellation. City of Norwich had surged back into the lead and were 40 minutes clear of Ely. However, it was Ryston who staged a late rally to try and catch the 2021 winners but they fell half-an-hour short, leaving Norwich Overall and Club Class champions.

Overall (198M): 1 City of Norwich

Open: 1 Ely 20:58:44; 2 Ryston 21:30:08; 3 Norfolk Gazelles 22:09:00

Club (inc 5 women & 6 vets): 1 Norwich 20:44:00; 2 Ryston 20:57:00; 3 Bure V 21:30:16

Masters: 1 Cambridge & Coleridge 22:26:22; 2 St Edmunds Pacers 23:52:40; 3 Reepham 26:42:54

Ladies: 1 St Edmunds Pacers 24:14:51; 2 Norfolk Girlzells 26:24:00; 3 Norwich RR 25:54:00

Mixed (min 9 women): 1 Wymondham 20:58:11; 2 Cambridge & Coleridge 23:26:00; 3 Head RR 24:06:00

ARC champions:

1 North Norfolk Beach Runners 21:34:10

Stage 1 (16.32M) Kings Lynn to Hunstanton

Fastest: M Eccles (Bure, M40) 97:28; J Hudson (Norw RR) 89:55

M60: J De Box (Dav) 2:02:30

Women: L Glasson (Head RR) 1:57:50

Stage 2 (13.75M) Hunstanton to Burnham Overy

Fastest: C Messenger (Wym) 86:43

Women: K O’Neill-Head (March, W35) 1:46:47

Stage 3 (5.76M) Burnham Overy to Wells-Next-the-Sea

Fastest: E Grubb (Norw, W35) 38:12

M65: S Rolfe (Norf G) 44:30

Stage 4 (11.14M) Wells-Next-the-Sea to Cley

Fastest: J Stockwell (Norw, M40) 75:59

M60: A Cole (March) 82:49

Women: C Kent (Wym) 84:52

W55: M Narey (Stow) 95:19

Stage 5 (10.81M) Cley to Cromer

Fastest: S Walford (Bure, M50) 70:51

M50: D Burgess (March) 71:29

Women: J Watkinson (Wym, W40) 80:45

Stage 6 (7.90M) Cromer to Mundesley

Fastest: J Senior (Norw) 44:55

M60: R Morgan (St Ed) 59:26

Women: L Glass (St Ed, W40) 53:46; H Broom (C&C, W40) 54:37

W55: C Henery (Alf Tup) 61:18

Stage 7 (9.24M) Mundesley to Lessingham

Fastest: A Matthews (Ryst) 54:17

Women: M Beckett (Norw) 56:08; L Finch (Bure) 56:21

W40: C Rose (NNBR) 57:29

W50: J Ross (Norf G) 70:55

W65: J Morgan (St Ed) 71:22

Stage 8 (7.52M) Lessingham to Horsey

Fastest: S Jermy (G Yar RR) 44:39

M55: M Tuff (Ryst) 46:21

Women: C Cummings (Norw, W45) 46:33

W60: P Ronksley (Strag) 56:26

Stage 9 (16.60M) Horsey to Belton

Fastest: A Jakeman (March) 89:59; A Darby (Ely) 91:15

Women: J Oregan (Nice Tri, W40) 1:43:02

Stage 10 (18.13M) Belton to Earsham

Fastest: J Holland (Padd W) 1:47:52

M45: K Holland (Wym) 1:50:09

Women: J Curry (St Ed, W50) 2:08:46

Stage 11 (12.45M) Earsham to Schole

Fastest: C Smith (Ely) 65:25; L Smith (Norw) 66:54

Women: C Woodcroft (Wym, W40) 95:59

Stage 12 (19.67M) Schole to Thetford

Fastest: M Haywood (New J, M40) 1:51:48

Women: K King (St Ed) 2:12:34

Stage 13 (13.25M) Thetford to Feltwell

Fastest: M Marshall (Head RR) 72:53

M45: B Wheeler (Wym) 82:10

Women: K Murrell (Norw RR, W40) 90:42

W55: L Hurr (Norf G) 1:40:48

Stage 14 (7.27M) Feltwell to Wissington:

Cancelled

Stage 15 (10.59M) Wissington to Downham Market

Fastest: J Espley (Ryst, U20) 62:40

M50: S Wright (Padd W) 63:13

Women: R Waterman (Tri Anglia) 72:09

W45: A Ely (Wym) 72:19

Stage 16 (5.49M) Downham Market to Stowbridge

Fastest: B Eccles (Bure, U17) 30:26; L Cumbridge (March, U17) 32:24

M65: G Chapman (Ely) 37:39

Women: C Thurgood (C&C) 33:20

Stage 17 (11.73M) Stowbridge to Kings Lynn

Fastest: C Wakefield (Ryst, U20) 62:54

M50: M Collyser (Norf G) 74:18

Women: E Strathdee (Head RR) 79:16

BLACKHEATH & BH WILL BOLTON XC RELAYS, Sparrows Den, Kent, September 16

With the championship relays coming up, Tonbridge took advantage of a local outing and, once again, dominated and had the top four teams in the men’s race, Martin Duff reports.

This was over a modified lap and it was the holders’ declared second team who came out on top despite James Kingston’s fastest overall lap on stage two for the second-placed finishers.

The South of England and then English National cross-country champion later turned out again over the final stage when his 13:11 was the fourth best time.

Blackheath & Bromley led throughout the women’s race and then closed in with Jess Keene’s third quickest 15:52 giving a winning margin of more than three minutes over Tonbridge.

The hosts also had the quickest women’s lap, which was set by under-20 Carys Firth on the opening 2.5-mile leg for their junior team, as Elaine Rayner was next best in their mixed quartet.

Tonbridge did not have things all their own way in the younger age groups. However, the three leading teams to finish in the under-15 boys’ category all had their second leg runners take a shorter course. Had they not done so, Tonbridge may have won.

Men (4x4km): 1 Tonbridge B 52:56 (M Ellis 13:40, C De’Ath 13:05, A Beeston 13:14, M Taylor 12:57); 2 Tonbridge A 53:12 A Currie (U20) 13:33, J Kingston 12:17, Joeseph Hunt (U17) 13:50, T Emm 13:32); 3 Tonbridge C 55:35 (G Marshall 13:28, H Fraser (U17) 14:00, Jacob Hunt (U17) 14:00, T Claridge (U20) 14:07; 4 Tonbridge D 55:56; 5 Blackheath & B 56:59; 6 Tonbridge E 58:24

Fastest: Kingston 12:17; Taylor (U20) 12:57; De’Ath 13:05

U20: Taylor 12:57; Currie 13:33; J Sharpe (Ton D) 14:00

U17: Joseph Hunt 13:50

U15 (3x3km): 1 Herne H 34:54 (O Graffin 12:08, C Warren 10:15, J Petrie 12:31); 2 Croydon 35:04 (L Rock 12:09, J Clements-Nash 10:42, C Holmes 10:13; 3 Tonbridge 37:26 (E Kelly 11:57, S Leahy 10:32, A McCarthy 14:57); 4 Tonbridge B 37:28; 5 Tonbridge C 38:39; 6 B&B 40:21

Fastest (short): Warren 10:15; Leahy 10:32; Clements-Nash 10:42

Correct: P Fitzmaurice (Ton) 11:27; Kelly 11:57; Graffin 12:08

U13 (3x3km): 1 B&B 41:46 (A Smith 12:42, J Lee 14:47, J Bunn 14:17); 2 Herne H 42:17 (J Rogers 12:27, J Graffin 15:09, S Shearer 14:41); 3 Herne H B 42:42 (Z Kelman 12:26, L Boulton 14:07, H Kucerov 16:09); 4 B&B B 46:36; 5 Croydon 49:07

Fastest: Kelman 12:26; Rogers 12:27; Smith 12:42

Women (4x4km): 1 B&B 66:15 (M Squibb 15:43, Z White 18:25, A Barnes 16:26, J Keene 15:42); 2 Tonbridge 69:45 (l Slack (U17) 17:38, E Geake (U17) 18:31, M Heslop 16:11, J Polland 17:25); 3 Herne H 70:07 (S Kila 16:56, R Laban 20:18, C Davies 16:07, K Hewitt 16:46); 4 B&B U17) 70:35; 5 Croydon 72:24; 6 B&B U20) 74:26

Fastest: C Firth (B&B, U20) 15:34; E Rayner (B&B, mx) 15:37; Keene 15:42

Mixed (4x4km): 1 B&B 62;34; 2 B&B B 69:29; 3 Tonbridge 70:35

U15 (3x2km): 1 Tonbridge 41:48 (A McDonagh 12:45, L Smith 15:07, I Williams 13:56); 2 Tonbridge B 42:50 (L Kitto 14:03, F Mills 14:28, S Jack 14:19); 3 B&B 43:11 (M Watts 13:28, A Foley 14:43, N Raymond 14:55); 4 B&B B 44:33; 5 Croydon 51:22

Fastest: McDonagh 12:45; Mossi 13:13; Watts 13:28

U13 (3x3km): 1 B&B 45:12 (E De Bruin 14:08, S Mossi 14:26, I Jenkins 16:38); 2 B&B B 45:40 (A Mernickle 14:13, E Amos 13;49, H Hughes 17:38); 3 B&B C 45:49 (A Watts 14:07, E Butcher 16:52, R Paterson 14:50); 4 Herne H 51:27

Fastest: Amos 13;43; Watts 14:07; De Bruin 14:08

ADMIRAL SWANSEA BAY 10km, September 17

Calli Thackery enjoyed a clear win in 32:19 with Jenny Nesbitt and Caryl Edwards completing the top three.

Kadar Omar won the men’s race in 29:44 with Dylan Evans and Dewi Griffiths also inside the half hour.

Men: 1 K Omar Bir 29:44; 2 D Evans SB 29:49; 3 D Griffiths Swan 29:54; 4 J Butler 30:35; 5 A Bowden West Temp 30:49; 6 M Nelson 31:29; 7 M Rees Swan 31:32; 8 F McGrath B&W 31:41; 9 P Tobin Swan 31:44 10 M Harvey Swan 31:46

Women: 1 C Thackery Hallam 32:19; 2 J Nesbitt Ponty 33:41; 3 C Edwards 34:52; 4 O Tsim Ponty 35:45; 5 L Cooper West Temp 36:02; 6 K Roberts Swan 36:17; 7 M Williams Aberd 36:34; 8 H Williams Swan 36:40; 9 D Moris Builth 36:57; 10 F Williams Port T 37:20

ABP HUMBER COASTAL HALF-MARATHON & 10km, September 17

Overall: 1 L Milburn Roth 68:35; 2 W Strangeway Linc W 70:15; 3 R Payne Clee 73:30

M45: 1 S Grace St Ther 74:51

M50: 1 D Robinson Bournv 77:30

M60: 1 S Watmough Warr 82:08

Women: 1 E Smith Charn 79:27; 2 E Hilliar Poole W35 83:27; 3 J Blizard Roth W45 86:24

W50: 1 S Atkinson Dron 87:40

Men (10km): 1 T Straw Linc W 31:03; 2 R Page Linc W 32:55; 3 M Nicholson Prep 33:28

Women: 1 N Curtis Off Couch W40 37:26; 2 O Burton Scunt 38:56; 3 O Lord Prep 43:02

LAKE VYRNWY HALF-MARATHON, September 17

Men: 1 J Hickinbottom Shrews M40 70:10; 2 D Turner W&B 71:04; 3 S Richards Ponty 71:31

Women: 1 E Taylor Stoke 77:46; 2 A Wright 79:23; 3 K Ballantyne Leeds 80:02

W55: 1 S Avery 87:41

LARKFIELD 10km, Kent, September 17

Men: 1 D Bradley Ton 32:06; 2 B Stephenson M40 Dart 32:14; 3 L White TWH 32:22

Women: 1 P Barker Ton 35:06; 2 A Seager SKH 38:37; 3 K Hayes 38:49; 4 H Woolley Ron W35 39:16

LARKING GOWEN IPSWICH HALF-MARATHON, September 17

Men: 1 H Ahdich Ips J 72:37; 2 A Risk VPHTH 72:48; 3 C Poulding St Ed P 78:13

Women: 1 D Brooke Ips J 86:32; 2 H Magill 89:05; 3 G Humphreys 90:05

MASH DIRECT BELFAST CITY HALF-MARATHON, September 17

Men: 1 E Turki Annan 69:10; 2 C McCaughey N Belf 69:12; 3 G Slevin Foyle V 70:52

Women: 1 A McGlynn Letterk 74:53; 2 G Ganiel N Belf 76:17; 3 C Harvey 78:45

WORCESTER CITY 10km, September 17

Men: 1 E Wilson Charn 31:14; 2 C Jones West Temp 31:19; 3 J Bennett Birch 31:42

Women: 1 S Wood Sale H 35:38; 2 A Domville Team Bath 36:07; 3 N Juniper Black P W40 37:38

WORCESTER CITY HALF-MARATHON, September 17

Men: 1 A Lawrence VPHTH 69:34; 2 B Jones C&C 70:59; 3 J Denne West Temp 71:24

Women: 1 G Collier Sev 81:53; 2 N Bhangal Leam 86:25; 3 H Knight CLC W40 87:03

ANGELS 10km, Ashleworth, September 17



Overall: 1 L Stopford (Stroud) 33:00; 2 S Kenyon (Severn) 34:10; 3 B Hope (Severn) 34:23



Women: 1 K Jacobs (Ciren, W45) 40:32; 2 J Fairbairn (Chelt, W50) 41:38; 3 K Coleman (Almost, W45) 41:44



W70: 1 S Smith (RSE) 46:57

BUTTERFIELD HALF-MARATHON, St. Peter Port, September 17



Overall (HM): 1 S Dawes (Guern, M40) 71:43; 2 P Amy (Guern, M40) 75:23; 3 L Richards (Guern, M35) 75:45

M60: 1 G Merfield (Guern) 82:25

Women: 1 U Maisch (Guern, W45) 84:36; 2 R Williams (Guern) 88:17; 3 V King (W35) 92:32

Overall (HM): 1 S Veron (W) 3:59:30

Women: 1 Veron 3:59:30

DUMFRIES HALF-MARATHON, Dumfries, September 17



Overall: 1 D MacKintosh (Bella H) 72:58; 2 F Armstrong (Bella H) 74:43; 3 P Monaghan (G’nock, M50) 75:22



M60: 1 M Hall (Ilkley) 85:17



Women: 1 K Kelly (Troon Tortoises, W40) 85:03; 2 E Boyle (Law, W40) 93:01; 3 K O’Brien (Cambus, W40) 95:31

GLASTONBURY LEVELS, Street, September 17



Overall (10M): 1 W Loveridge (Chard, M35) 54:18; 2 M Lusby (Wells, M35) 56:32; 3 J Seward 59:51



Women: 1 S Stone (Bide, W45) 66:46; 2 M Breakspear (W40) 69:15; 3 J Carritt (Run For, W45) 71:28



Overall (1M): 1 C Walker (BurnS, M45) 5:15; 2 E Salter (Taun, U13) 5:34; 3 D Cook (Wells, U13) 6:28



Women: 1 E Salter (U11) 7:38; 2 J Stone (U11) 8:26; 3 N Deacon (U11) 8:34



Overall (10km): 1 A Fooks (Bath, M45) 34:23; 2 M Adams (Running For Time) 35:24; 3 M Williams (Cleve, M35) 35:27



M70: 1 J Mallone 45:06



Women: 1 A Gascoigne (Bath, W40) 36:07; 2 K Dobson (Chard) 39:29; 3 V Ratcliffe (Somer, W45) 40:28

TRURO HALF MARATHON, Truro, September 17



Overall: 1 S Reynolds (Truro, M35) 76:48; 2 N Goddard (Exe U) 79:17; 3 L Rowe (Corn) 82:22



Women: 1 A Harrold (Truro, W40) 84:41; 2 R Barnes (Falm, W40) 86:50; 3 S Reel (Falm) 95:34



W65: 1 J Bremner (Tamar) 1:44:55

ASHTEAD MT 10km, Surrey, September 17

South of England cross-country champion Georgie Bruinvels was top woman, in fifth overall in 38:56.

Overall:

1 B Howard 35:43; 2 B Dooley (VP&TH) 37:48; 3 S Ryans (E&E, M40) 38:23

Women:

1 G Bruinvels (AFD) 38:56; 2 S Glencross (ED&E, U20) 44:05; 3 S Lomas (E&E, U20) 46:24

FAIRHAVEN FLYER 10km, Lytham St Annes, Lancashire, September 17

Overall:

1 M Toft (Lytham) 33:51; 2 B Walmsley (B’burn) 34:59; 3 L Loughran (Salf, M40) 35:59

M55: 1 J Pinon-Shaw (Red Rose) 38:54

Women:

1 B Houghton (Fylde) 37:07; 2 N Foster 42:54; 3 S Gregory (W55) 43:47

GUILDEN SUTTON 10km, Chester, Cheshire, September 17

Overall:

1 R Weston (Shrews) 34:12; 2 M Fryer (Helsby) 34:25; 3 W Kozer (Widnes) 34:54

M40: 1 M Rose (Buckley) 35:18

M45: 1 G Wells (W Chesh) 35:42

M50: 1 B Archbold (Wilms) 35:53; 2 S Barkley (Osw) 36:52; 3 J Brown (Buckley) 37:04; 4 A Mayers (Chesh Dr) 37:21

M55: 1 N Byrne (R Sandy) 38:21

M70: 1 B Neecroft (Wirral) 43:44

M80: 1 T Faulkner (Wilms) 78:45

Women:

1 S Hunter (Ack, W35) 36:31; 2 J Marsden (Chesh Dr, W40) 36:51; 3 R Jackson (Wilm) 38:33; 4 A Begbie (Vale R, W40) 39:13

W50: 1 J Hartley (Vale R) 42:50

W55: 1 M Ally (Wall’sy) 44:51

W75: 1 S Swinerton (S Chesh) 63:51

OLDBURY 10, Gloucestershire, September 17

Overall:

1 C Stephenson (AFD) 54:44; 2 M Dunsford &B&W) 55:08; 3 R Stewart (Cleve) 55:19; 4 M Ellis (W’bury, M40) 56:06; 5 A Liscott 56:41; 6 D Kennedy (B&B) 56:49

M40: 2 K Summers (Weston) 57:33

Women:

1 C McAleese (B&W, W45) 62:05; 2 K Entwhistle (B&W) 62:09; 3 C Nicholls ((Yate, W40) 62:25; 4 J Heffer (Thorn) 64:34; 5 L Fricker (Weston) 64:09; 6 R Stowell (Bitt, W40) 65:27; 7 J Bruce (Bitt, W40) 66:08; 8 L Sanigar (Bitt, W40) 66:19; 9 R Brenton 66:56

W40: 4 E Millman (Sev) 68:48

W50: 1 K Price (Hales) 69:58

W55: 1 N Morgan Chep) 68:43

PHANTOM BREWING COMPANY 10km BEER 10km, Reading, Berkshire, September 17

Overall:

1 A Dart (Hive) 34:56; 2 R McDonough (Finch) 34:57; 3 D Holmwood (Finch) 36:26

Women:

1 N Lee (Read) 40:11; 2 H Barnard (Finch) 41:38; 3 R Cooper=Chapman (Finch) 42:07

LEIGHTON 10km, Leighton Buzzard, Bedfordshire, September 17

Overall:

1 S Buckle (St Alb, M40) 34:15; 2 I Halpin (Ampt) 35:35; 3 E Spencer (Barn) 36:53

M60: 1 M Turney (Chilt) 38:52

Women:

1 M Petrocino (L Buzz) 40:39; 2 R Mitchell (L Buzz) 40:59; 3 L Mead 42:10

STEVENAGE 10km, Hertfordshire, September 17

Overall:

1 D Howarth (VP&TH) 34:53; 2 S Jackson (FVS, M40) 35:34; 3 L Jackson (M40) 35:57

M55: 1 P Harvey (Gard CR) 37:43

Women:

1 T Woodhouse (Herts P, U20) 40:43; 2 L Crocker (Stevenage St) 45:49; 3 K Judd (Bed C, W40) 46:01

WATERMORE MT 10km, Frampton Cotterell (Gloucestershire, September 17

Overall:

1 M Bialogonski 33:37; 2 L Gawler 35:19; 3 A Allen 38:16

Women:

1 J Widdup (W40) 46:00; 2 M Ovenden 46:47; 3 L Ogden 47:00

TAVY 5km, Tavistock, September 16



Overall: 1 O Smart (TRP) 15:30; 2 P Freedman (TRP, M35) 16:54; 3 R Shelley (Plyms, M50) 16:59



M70: 1 A Herdman (Tav) 20:36



Women: 1 J Gray (Tav) 19:00; 2 C Steven (Tav, W55) 21:13; 3 F Herdman (Unatt) 21:25

THAMES HARE & HOUNDS ALUMNI XC RACE, Wimbledon Common, September 16

On what was described as a bone hard course, it was Ed Chuck who came out on top in this event for past pupils of public schools, Martin Duff reports.

The English Masters M35 international opened up a 50 second gap to Shrewsbury’s Ed Mallett by the finish adjacent to the host club’s headquarters.

There were more women in the event this year and first across the line was Deirdre McDermot, who has represented her native Ireland at cross-country, but has had no recorded UK competition for five years.

Overall:

1 E Chuck (King’s C) 26:58; 2 E Mallett (Shrews) 27:48; 3 T Hole (Sherborne) 27:28; 4 O Dickens (Shrews) 27:40; 5 H Reynolds (Sherborne) 29:09; 6 B Noon (Bedes, U20) 29:28; 7 C Sykes (Sedberg, M45) 29:23; 8 B McEvoy (BCT) 29:40; 9 B Mogford (OJ Run) 29:53; 10 A Kula-Przezwanski (Clifton) 30:19

M40: 1 J Potts (Oundle) 30:30

M50: 1 R Wells (Sedberg) 30:58

M60: 1 J Shaw (Winch) 34:36; 2 C Finill (Harrow C) 34:40

M70: 1 P Kennedy (KENC) 41:14

M75: 1 P Newby (Epsom) 48:31

Women:

1 D McDermot (OWXC) 33:28; 2 G Galbraith (Roedean, W45) 34:31; 3 S Kirk (King’s) 34:58; 4 N Nash (gst) 35:02; 5 L Papaioannou (Shrews) 35:15; 6 L Marquand (Epsom) 36:03

W55: 1 N Atkins (KACPH) 45:10

BECK BUSTERS MT 10km, Bishop Monkton, September 17

Overall: 1 J Ireland (Knare, M40) 37:16; 2 T Leahy (Ripon, M45) 37:26; 3 R Garbutt (H’gate, M40) 37:27



Women: 1 L Matthews (Stoke) 41:35; 2 D Ellis (H’gate, W40) 42:22; 3 G Ramsbottom (Army Foundation College) 42:31

DOONE RUN 10 MT, Lynmouth, September 17

Overall: 1 S Deller (Ilfracombe) 69:15; 2 N Bailey (M40) 74:48; 3 J Hastings (Bide) 75:02



Women: 1 L Clifford (Ilfracombe) 92:48; 2 M Twentyman (Mine, W50) 94:09; 3 C Watkins (Okehampton, W40) 94:10

LONGWORTH 10km MT, Abingdon, September 17



Overall: 1 Q Miell-Ingram (U20) 33:22; 2 T Jones (M50) 37:14; 3 Y Puci 37:38



Women: 1 E Welch 46:49; 2 C Hazell (W Horse, W50) 47:04; 3 H Howard (Wit) 48:08

STAINLAND 10km MT, Halifax, September 17



Overall: 1 M Cottam (Stad R) 45:31; 2 D Cannon (Tod, M40) 47:22; 3 R Butterwick (Tod, M50) 49:03



Women: 1 A Stewart (Hal) 52:39; 2 V Clements (Hal) 55:10; 3 C Taylor (Cald V, W50) 55:32

CHEDDAR GORGE RACES, Somerset, September 16

Overall (10km, minus 150m):

1 G Donald 33:00; 2 C Owen 34:11; 3 P Craske 34:36

M60: 1 D Morgan (W35) 38:07

Women:

1 S Kinnard 39:53; 2 A Pinckney (W40) 40:05; 3 L Mead (W60) 41:10

Overall (5km downhill):

1 K Worlock (M40) 17:43

Women:

1 S Abrahams (Bad Tri) 19:37

Overall (13.2M, up gorge then down)

1 N Everett (Avon VR, M40) 85:34

Women:

1 R Phillips 94:19

RADCLIFFE MT 5km, Whitefield Greater Manchester, September 16

Overall:

1 A Valentine (Bolt, M40) 17:29; 2 W Tomlinson (Bolt) 18:12; 3 C Weaver (Vale R) 18:13

Women:

1 H Lucas (Bury) 19:26; 2 R Marshall (Bury, W40) 21:15; 3 J Maley-Jones (Ast & Tyld, W40) 21:56

FRIDAY NIGHT 5km UNDER THE LIGHTS, Battersea Park, September 15



Adam Clarke won the fastest men’s race in 14:12 from Tonbridge stalwart Ben Cole.

Maddie Jordan-Lee was the fastest woman in a PB 16:15.

Overall (5km): 1 R Boorman (HW) 15:17; 2 J Gilfedder (High, M35) 15:23; 3 C Mason (ESM, M40) 15:24

M40: 2 H MacLean (AFD) 15:31. M45: 1 M Worringham (READR) 15:43; 2 L Johnson (Edin) 15:44; 3 D Lipscomb (E&E) 15:45; 4 T Jenns (Strag) 15:52; 5 M Whitfield (Hill) 16:15. M50: 1 J Prest (Traff) 15:51; 2 B Paviour (Herne H) 15:55. U20: 1 H Bell (Herne H) 15:37; 2 F Rattray (COLTE) 15:39; 3 F Hart (Swin) 15:45; 4 W Goddard (WSEH) 15:53; 5 O O’Connor (Lon Hth) 15:59

Overall (5km): 1 C Nicol (TVH, M35) 15:55; 2 J Pennell (STALS) 15:59; 3 C Everest (Meehan& Essex Beagles AC) 16:05

M45: 1 B Millar (Hay H) 16:21

Women: 1 M Jordan-Lee (AFD) 16:15; 2 Y Lock (TVH) 16:19; 3 M Lee (AFD) 16:43

W35: 1 R Piggott (Lon Hth) 17:23; 2 E Willmers (Win) 18:01. W40: 1 N Densley (C’ley) 18:10. W45: 1 C Coulon (BB) 18:01; 2 C Grima (HW) 18:15. W50: 1 J Briggs (Arena) 17:58. W55: 1 C Elms (Kent) 18:08

Overall (5km): 1 A Clarke (AFD) 14:12; 2 B Cole (Ton, M35) 14:23; 3 B Bradley (AFD) 14:27; 4 S Bramwell (Herne H) 14:31; 5 R Serif (VALER) 14:31; 6 F Kavanagh (Lough S) 14:32; 7 N Shreeve (C&C, M35) 14:32; 8 C Charleston (AFD) 14:34; 9 J O’Hara (Team S) 14:37; 10 C Wyllie (HW) 14:42; 11 A Milne (HW) 14:42; 12 S Strange (Ton) 14:45; 13 J White (Norw) 14:45; 14 A Bampton (High) 14:46; 15 C Chambers (Ton) 14:46; 16 J Noblett (Lut) 14:46; 17 B Biggs (Buck) 14:49; 18 J Hancock (Croy) 14:49

M40: 1 A Hill (BRAT) 15:06; 2 J Dale (VP&TH) 15:09; 3 P Martelletti (VP&TH) 15:16; 4 J Hutchins (Woking) 15:17; 5 N Besson (Serp) 15:24. U20: 1 A Hudson (Sutt) 14:59; 2 H Smith (Norw) 15:17

CITY v WHARF 5km, London, September 14

Overall:

1 A Lawrence 16:28; 2 R Friel 16:27; 3 C Hinton 16:56

Women:

1 L Quemeneur 20:28; 2 J Asmal 22:25; 3 E Day 22:55

FAB 4, Halewood, Merseyside, September 13

Overall:

1 S Jones (Penny L) 21:23; 2 L Brown (Kirkby) 21:27; 3 B Lewington (Kirkby) 21:39

M60: 1 T Landry (Kirkby) 24:38

U17: 1 D Henderson (Kirby) 22:23

Women:

1 M Williams (Liv, U13) 26:04; 2 G Verdin 26:34; 3 C White 27:39

HATFIELD MIDWEEK 5km SERIES, Hatfield, September 13



Overall: 1 D Pudner (Gard CR) 16:17; 2 J Parr (FVS, M35) 16:21; 3 C Bond (St Alb S) 16:23



M45: 1 B Beecroft (Dac) 16:26; 2 J Scott (St Alb S) 16:29.

M55: 1 R Brown (Orion) 17:37; 2 P Harvey (Gard CR) 17:42; 3 S Townsend (Dac) 17:55.

M60: 1 A Jordan (St Alb S) 18:14.

M75: 1 R Bloom (Herts P) 23:28



Women: 1 L Parry (Gard CR) 18:41; 2 L Waterlow (St Alb S, W40) 18:44; 3 L Seach (St Alb S) 18:48



W45: 1 H Turner (Dac) 19:12.

W50: 1 A McKeown (N Herts) 19:55; 2 W Walsh (St Alb S) 20:14.

W55: 1 A Wood (FVS) 21:09; 2 N Laitner (St Alb S) 21:42.

W60: 1 C Thrussell (N Herts) 22:30; 2 V Shadbolt (Gard CR) 22:57.

W65: 1 P Wilson (Ware J) 23:20; 2 M Jackson (Dac) 25:45.

W70: 1 A Ramsden (Ware J) 26:52

MONUMENT 5km, Ulverston, September 13



Overall: 1 M Wall (Lev V) 15:44; 2 D Dean (Sedbergh, U20) 15:50; 3 H Stainton (Lev V) 15:55



M75: 1 B Wells (Bed H) 22:40; 2 D Howie (Walney) 24:32.

U17: 1 W McNally (Lev V) 15:58

Women: 1 C Taylor (B Combe) 17:35; 2 P Boyle (Lev V, U15) 17:52; 3 L Brown (Lev V, U20) 18:14



W55: 1 J McLeod (Hoad) 21:46. W60: 1 G Kinloch (Burn RR) 21:37. W65: 1 M Blakey (Walney) 24:54

PSUK 10, Knutsford, , September 13



Overall: 1 K Clements (SB) 50:34; 2 J Bennett (West Midlands Police) 52:28; 3 A Miles (Ches P) 53:41



M55: 1 A Oliver (Hart) 62:43



Women: 1 N Farrow (Lincolnshire Police) 61:22; 2 K Alpe (Met P, W35) 64:13; 3 N Nokes (Staffordshire Police) 64:59



Overall: 1 T Webb (Yeov O, U17) 14:53; 2 A Walton (HW) 14:59; 3 N Heal (Taun, U17) 15:55



M55: 1 S Mugglestone (Bide) 16:41.

M60: 1 P Thomas (SWRR) 18:12; 2 G Goldsmid (Wells) 18:52

M70: 1 J Shapland (Bide) 20:29.

M80: 1 L Horlock (BurnS) 26:55



Women: 1 D Davies (Wells) 16:43; 2 P Quinn (Torb, U15) 16:57; 3 L Cooper (Western Tempo) 17:08



W45: 1 G Pearson (Running For Time) 18:33.

W50: 1 J Rockliffe (Western Tempo) 18:01.

W55: 1 S Capstick (Run For) 21:39.

W60: 1 C Newman (Exm H) 18:30.

W65: 1 J Harrison (B&W) 21:15.

U17: 1 D Davies (Yeov O) 18:23.

U15: 2 E Richards (Torb) 18:29

THREE MEALLS MT TRAIL 18km, Kinlochleven, September 17

Overall (age not declared): 1 A Douglas (SCO) 89:31; 2 A Thornton (SCO) 93:14; 3 S Rodney (GB&NI) 98:59; 4 A Rodney (SCO) 1:48:01; 5 R Wilkins (GB&NI)1:48:37; 6 J Craig (ENG) 1:51:21

Women: 1 K Rourke (SCO) 2:04:47; 2 M Varnes (GB&NI) 2:06:53; 3 A Hockin (ENG) 2:14:02; 4 A Walter (GB&NI) 2:14:22

CROSS KEYS MT RELAY, Saddleworth, September 16

Overall (Legs 1&3 3M/650ft road, legs 2&4 2.5M/800ft fell): 1 ECH Elite 87:11 (J Hudak 21:49, M Holness 22:43, L Brown 21:43, G Raven 21:16); 2 Holm 94:23 (T Brook 22:13, C Firth 23:23, J Washington 25:24, P Hewitt 23:23); 3 S Club 4 (M40) 94:38 (S Bramwell 23:57, S Crossman 35:31, S Knowles 21:52, S Bramwell 23:18); 4 Chorlton 94:44; 5 ECH (M40) 95:26; 6 Sadd (W) 97:34

Women: 1 Sadd 97:34 (M Tibbott 21:44, R Pymm 25:46, A Wilson 25:26, L McGuinness 24:38); 2 Roch (J Brown 28:06, B Sherry 33:47, J Smith 31:48, K Welsby 26:04); 3 Last G (W40) 2:02:02 (J Johnson 34:59, F Dyson 28:15, J O’Regan 29:30, N Goggin 29:18); 4 Composite

Mixed: 1 Ross 1:52:02 (M Clawson 25:10, S Clawson 30:31, J Bowater 25:58, S Clawson 30:23); 2 W Riding 1:54:09 (G Baxled 27:51, P Hobbs 29:18, J Horells 28:53, R Pymm 28:07); 3 ECH 1:57:11

PIM HALF-MARATHON, Banchory, September 16

Overall: 1 K Greig (Metro) 71:48; 2 J Ross (Dees R, M40) 81:25; 3 B Chalmers (M40) 84:20

Women: 1 D Greig (Tartan) 85:10; 2 C Macaskill (W40) 90:56; 3 J Stanning (Metro, W40) 94:13

AVR WESTBURY 5km SERIES, Westbury, September 12



Overall: 1 N Thorne (Avon VR) 16:29; 2 A Molina-Zekri (Swin, U17) 16:39; 3 C Roxburgh (Western Tempo, M35) 16:41



Women: 1 L Young (Warm, W35) 19:58; 2 A Higgins (Avon VR) 20:17; 3 H Jordan (Devizes, W40) 20:32

Fell races

FAT BOYS STANAGE STRUGGLE, Hathersage, September 17

Overall: 1 H Martin (Accel) 40:22; 2 C Dillon (Staffs M) 42:32; 3 C Gillespie Dark Pk 43:38; 4 R Cottam (P’stone FPR, M40) 43:57; 5 A Charlton (M40) 44:06; 6 H Kneen (Manx F, U21) 44:10

M50: K Fitch 46:14

M60: A Barnett (Dark Pk) 52:18

M70: D Gould (Mercia) 61:58

Women: 1 A Duncan 49:51; 2 F Tatham 50:38; 3 A Willis (W40) 51:44; 4 H Elmore (Dark Pk, W50) 53:22

W60: J Crowson (Dark Pk) 55:35

MOURNE MOUNTAIN MARATHON, N Ireland, September 16-17

Elite (Day 1 29.6km/1590m, day 2 20.8km/1380m) – overall: 1 S Lynch/A Cunningham 8:05:21; 2 P Vokes/B Windsor 9:45:54; 3 B Reed/P Mahon (M40) 11:51:18

Mixed: P Dakin/D Dakin 12:49:08

Class B (21.4km/1380m, 18.3km/1140m) – overall: 1 K Johnston/T Crudgington 8:19:09

Mixed: H Moulton/C Jones 9:57:57

Women: C Moran/E Perkins 11:21:31

Class C (16.5km/1030m, 15.6km/980m) – overall: C Perry/B Perry 8:00:43

Women: S McNeilly/S Warnock 8:24:15

Class D (15.9km/750m, 16.3km/710m) – overall: P Greer/J Greer 9:2:35

Mixed: P Marshall/R Marshall 9:29:24

Women: H Flanagan/R Hanna 14:19:12

SKYRUNNING SALOMON RING OF STEALL, Kinlochleven, September 16

Overall (29km/2500m): 1 G Dale (GB&NI) 3:46:12; 2 M Elkington (GB&NI) 3:50:03; 3 H Holmes (ENG) 3:50:21; 4 R Sinclair (SCO) 3:55:18; 5 J Miller (RSA) 4:00:05; 6 N Hockin (ENG) 4:01:11; 7 J Eastwood (ENG) 4:14:12; 8 S Willhoit (GB&NI, W) 4:19:09; 9 M Allen (GB&NI) 4:28:19; 10 T De Vos (BELG) 4:34:43

M40: R Hamilton (SCO) 4:50:12

M50: D Allsop (SCO) 5:00:05

M60: E Hochreiter (LAT) 5:35:29

Women: 1 Willhoit 4:19:09; 2 C Creak (GB&NI) 3:56:26; 3 E Parry-Jones (GB&NI) 3:59:29; 4 A McCavana (IRL) 5:05:24; 5 E Everitt (GB&NI) 5:06:18; 6 O Elliott (SCO) 5:12:52

W40: C Dolliver (SCO) 5:39:19

W50: N Ross (GB&NI) 6:35:49

SALOMON LOCHABER 80 TRAIL ULTRA (Spartan Trail World Ultra Championships counterA, Kinlochleven, September 16

Overall (80M, GB&NI unless stated): 1 L Ives (SCO) 8:06:48; 2 ASR Chini (ITA) 8:56:14; 3eq M Butler (W)/F Gori (ITA)/C Tortolano (M40) 10:19:00

M50: R Montgomery (SCO) 1:43:47

Women: 1 Butler 10:19:00; 2 L Stanfield 11:16:29; 3 L Braunholtz 11:57:17

THREE SHIRES, Little Langdale, September 16

Overall (20km/1220m): 1 L Fisher (C’thy) 1:51:22; 2 F Grant (Dark Pk) 1:52:26; 3 B Sharrock (Amble) 1:52:32; 4 S Tosh (C’thy) 1:54:47; 5 H Bolton (Kesw) 1:57:27; 6 M Atkinson (Kesw) 1:57:37; 7 S Dixon (Helm, H) 2:00:40; 8 K Hodgson (Helm, H, M40) 2:04:36

M50: I Holmes (Bing) 2:06:46

M60: M Roberts (B’dale F) 2:27:41

M70: K Taylor (Ross) 3:21:59

TEAM: 1 Amble 26; 2 Helm, H 35; 3 Amble B 48

Women: 1 F Collett (Dark Pk) 2:32:05; 2 J Gray (Kesw) 2:34:54; 3 L Munro-Bennett (Amble) 2:38:04; 4 C Lumsdon (Helm H) 2:41:19; 5 P Wakefield (Kesw, W40) 2:42:05

W50: J Caddick (Dark Pk) 2:57:00

W60: K Ayres (Amble) 3:17:19

W70: W Dodds (Dallam) 3:32:39

TEAM: 1 Amble 20; 2 Dark Pk 20; 3 Kesw 28

