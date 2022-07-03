Fast time for the Hallamshire Harrier at a high quality 5km at Leicester

SAUCONY X 5km PODIUM ROAD RACES, Leicester, July 2

Calli Thackery ran her first 5km on the road for three years and posted the second fastest time for the distance this year and went fifth all-time among British women, Martin Duff reports.

The 29-year-old, who recently went fourth on the 5000m track rankings for the year with a world qualifying mark in the BMC Grand Prix at Watford )15, was given 15:04, but her time may not be recognised for ranking purposes on the Power of Ten website as the event did not appear to have a UKA licence.

Thackery finished 30th overall in an A race that was won by Jonathan Escalante-Phillips who was just outside his best time for the distance.

Both Thackery and Escalante-Phillips won £1000 for their victories.

The Cambridge & Coleridge man was timed at 14:11 and he just prevailed in a close finish from Dan Jarvis and Dominic Jones, as eleven runners were timed inside 14:20.

Back in 12th spot, top veteran Alastair Watson ran 14:25 to post the fastest time by a Master for 2022.

In the B race Aldershot’s Philippa Bowden narrowly got the better of Elle Twentyman as both set PB’s at 15:44 and 15:46 respectively.

The C race saw more good women’s times and Eleanor Bolton shaved a second from her previous 5km best, with 15:55. Behind, Abbie Donnelly also ran her fastest ever time with 16;11 while Jenny Walsh was just outside her best with 16:19, as was Leeds team mate Steph Pennycock with 16:32.

Sarah Potter was another to set a lifetime best with 16:39 as fifth women in this race, while sixth placed Nina Griffith beat her recent Battersea time with 16:43.

Deep in the D race five-time Olympian Jo Pavey, now 48-years-old, clocked 17:32, the second fastest time by a W45 this year.

RACE A Overall:

1 J Escalante-Phillips (C&C) 14:11; 2 D Jarvis (Bed C) 14:12; 3 D Jones (R&N) 14:14; 4 T Lefroy (THH) 14:15; 5 J Dickinson (Leeds) 14:15; 6 L Jagger (Sheff & D) 14:15; 7 J Allen (High) 14:16; 8 A Lepretre (High) 14:16; 9 J Skelly (Linc W) 14:17; 10 A Sharif (Liv) 14:19; 11 J Glenn (I’clyde) 14:19; 12 A Watson (Notts, M40) 14:25; 13 J Deacon (Chorley, U20) 14:33; 14 L Smith (Norw) 14:35; 15 E Garamszegi (Card U) 14:39; 16 P Surafell (Saucony) 14:39; 17 S Moakes (SinA) 14:40; 18 J Tuttle (Mil K) 14:47; 19 E Buck Newark) 14:48; 20 I Thomas (Card) 14:49; 21 K Welborn (BRAT, M40) 14:5; 22 D Wallace (G&G) 14:52; 23 I Wood (Oxf U) 14:53; 24 S Birch (Hinck) 14:55; 25 W Darcy (Radley, U20) 14:56; 26 M Seddon (Brack) 14:56; 27 A Ede (Abing) 15:00; 28 A Miell-Ingram (Radley) 15:02; 29 A Warburton (Herne H) 15:04; 30 C Thackery (Hallam, W) 15:04; 31 A Milberry (VP&TH) 15:06; 32 M Rees (Swan) 15;14; 33 J Connell (Leeds, U20) 15:22; 34 T Mahon (Wreake) 15:33; 35 S Leitch (Worth) 15:37; 36 S Barnes (Serp) 15:55

Women: 1 Thackery 15:04

B Race Overall:

1 J Bond (R&N) 14:52; 2 N Howlett (Edin) 14:53; 3 W Bowran (St Alb) 14:55; 4 F Staal (Lough Tri) 14:57; 5 D Lloyd (C&N) 14:58; 6 S Gilson (Roth, U20) 15:00; 7 G Brown (Chilt) 15:00; 8 E Blythman (Bed C, U20) 15:01; 9 K Coleman-Smith 15:03; 10 A Smith (Hallam) 15:05; 11 M Howard (N Som) 15:07; 12 C Stephenson (Lough, U20) 15:07; 13 A Dickson-Bell (VP&TH) 15:13; 14 C Harding (Notts U, U20) 15:13; 15 W Brown Chilt) 15:15; 16 Q Miell-Ingram (Radley, U20) 15:18; 17 L Sudderby (E Hull) 15:20; 18 J Dakin (Der) 15:21; 19 S Hudspith (Cov G) 15:21; 20 C McNally (Belg) 15:24; 21 C Stedman (Lough Tri, U20 ) 15:25; 22 M Welsh (Belg) 15:28; 23 J Thomas (Stoke) 15:29; 24 L L’Ingram (OWLS) 15:31; 25 M Williams (Notts) 15:36; 26 D Howarth (VP&TH) 15:40; 27 J Boam (Mansf) 15:41; 28 R Kelly (Belg) 15:42; 29 J Meader (Der) 15:43; 30 M Lovell (MK Dist) 15:43; 31 A Campana (Tring RC) 15:44; 32 P Bowden (AFD, W) 15:44; 33 E Twentyman (Taunt, W) 15:46; 34 M Boot (L Eaton) 15:46; 35 E Cunningham (C&C) 15:47; 36 A Hill (T Mara) 15:48; 37 G Hatton (Granth) 15:49; 38 B Duncan (Worc) 15:50; 39 S Turner (BRAT) 15:55; 40 T Trees (Belg) 15:57

M40: 2 C Jordan (Leic C) 16:19

U20: 6 L Lambeth (W&B) 16:20

Women:

1 Bowden 15:44; 2 Twentyman 15:46; 3 H Dixon (Camb H) 16:50

C RACE Overall:

1 T Crockett (Wyc P) 15:08; 2 J Thie (Saucony, M40) 15:37; 3 W Lindsey (Durh, U20) 15:43; 4 A Mellor (R’Dale) 15:52; 5 J Cleaver (R’dale, M40) 15:54; 6 S Yule (VP&TH) 15:55; 7 A Tapley (C&C) 15:55; 8 J Bush (Lough) 15:55; 9 E Bolton (Salf, W) 15:55; 10 F Roach (High) 15:55

M40: 2 J Thomas (P’pridd) 16:04

Women:

1 Bolton 15:55; 2 A Donnelly (Linc W) 16:07; 3 J Walsh (Leeds) 16:19; 4 S Pennycook (Leeds) 16:32; 5 S Potter 16:39; 6 N Griffith (High) 16:43; 7 G Malir (Leeds) 16:50; 8 E Styles (Nun) 17:04; 9 H Robinson (Bir) 17:11; 10 I Wood (Corn) 17:14; 11 J Pavey (Exe, W45) 17:32; 12 Z Knappy (Roth) 17:42; 13 A Fan (A’side) 17:45; 14 B Timmings (BRAT) 17:52; 15 G Weston (Charn) 18:45

D Race

M40: 1 L Marshall (Newark) 16:12; 2 D Magalela (L Eaton) 16:13

M45: 1 M Ince (BRAT) 16:06; 2 R O’Sullivan Tam) 16:58

U20: 1 J Rathod (Hunc) 16:16; 2 R Simmonds (Card) 16:32; 3 A Hunt 16:40

Women:

1 D Hillier-Moss (Charn) 16:32

E Race Overall:

1 J Carnelly (Bing, U20) 15:07; 2 J Orr (Macc, M45) 16:34

M55: 1 N Sheward (Kenil) 18:41

Women:

1 R Gallop Newark) 17:30; 2 K Miller (Liv) 17:35; 3 H Schofield (Newark) 17:39; 4 C Thurgood C&C) 17:48; 5 C East (C&C) 18:13; 6 L Brown (C&C) 18:43; 7 A Owens (Newark) 18:47; 8 G Bland (Hunc, W40) 18:59

FEN GALLOP 10km, Willingham, Cambridgeshire, July 3

Overall:

1 M Amos (Hunts) 33:58; 2 G Seymour (W End) 34:09; 3 F Krylander (C&C) 34:21

Women:

1 K O’Neil (March) 40;44; 2 A Stewart (Hunts, W40) 42:09; 3 A Brear-Clarkson (E Down) 44;10

NEWPORT PAGNALL CARNIVAL 5km, Buckinghamshire, July 3

Overall:

1 G Allen (Leam) 15:38; 2 J Hunter (Leam, M40) 15:51; 3 M Houston (I’clyde) 16:05

M55: 1 S Townsend (Dac & T) 17:34

Women:

1 E Roche (Mil K) 17:05; 2 K Godof (Olney, W45) 18:02; 3 H St Leger-Harris (Olney, W35) 19:37

W45: 2 M George-Barnes (Redway) 21:02

W60: 1 K Stanhope 25:16

SONNING 10km, Berkshire, July 3

Overall:

1 N Kevern (Brack) 33:46; 2 A Stay (Finch, M40) 37:41; 3E Ward (Finch, M40) 37:55

Women:

1 V Taylor (Finch, W45) 40:20; 2 T Oliver 44:13; 3 H Price (Read J, W40) 45:48

BIRMINGHAM BLACK COUNTRY HALF-MARATON, West Midlands, July 2

Overall:

1 M Williams (Tip, M40) 74:38; 2 K Edwards 78:39; 3 T Acha (Tip) 78:53

M60: 1 D Esposito (Mid M) 89:59

Women:

1 S Thurley (W&B, W35) 93:32; 2 J McCarthy (Bilboa) 97:04; 3 S Clinton (Warley) 1:41:14

NO WALK IN THE PARK 5km, Chesterfield, July 2

Overall:

1 D Archer (M35) 15:47; 2 S Gascoyne (C’field, M40) 17:12; 3 D McLaughlin (N Der, M40) 17:21



Women:

1 E Holt 19:49; 2 H Barnett 20:39; 3 K Leese (U20) 21:57

BOURTON ONE MILE CHALLENGE, Bourton-on-the-Water, July 1

Overall:

1 W Stockley (Belg) 4:14; 2 S Byrne (Swin) 4:16; 3 R De Camps (Glouc) 4:19; 4 A Adams (Strat, U17) 4:34



Women:

1 K Dee (Chelt, U17) 4:58; 2 E Barton (St Ed, U13) 5:18; 3 L Hillary (Bourt, U13) 5:31



W45: 1 T Hinxman (Glouc) 5:46

EALING MILE, Ealing, July 1

Overall:

1 C Clifford (Eal E, M35) 5:04; 2 A Veres (W4H) 5:20; 3 D Day (M40) 5:28



Women:

1 A Critchlow (W4H, W50) 5:45; 2 C Pettitt (Vale R) 5:54; 3 C Morris (Eal E, W40) 6:20

HOLME PIERREPONT GRAND PRIX 10km, Holme Pierrepont, June 30

Overall:

1 D Nugent (Mans, M45) 32:33; 2 M Dunkley (Rush, M40) 33:09; 3 J Williamson (BRAT) 34:26



Women:

1 N Bunce (Holme P) 38:34; 2 C Bradbury (Beeston) 39:22; 3 H Woods (Kimb, W35) 39:54

EAST MIDLANDS GRAND PRIX CORBY 5, Corby, June 29

Overall:

1 D Green (R&N) 26:08; 2 A McDonnell (R&N) 26:28; 3 J Chennell (Kett) 26:45



M80: 1 G Billis (Woot RR) 57:50



Women:

1 A Belcher (Wellingborough & District A) 29:14; 2 A Walters (Corby, U17) 30:30; 3 R Cooke (Buck&St, W50) 31:51



W45: 1 K Sharman (Higham) 32:20.

W65: 1 D Baldwin (Mil K) 39:55

ENDMOOR 10km, Endmoor, June 29

Overall: 1 A Russell (Kend) 33:22; 2 B Rooney (Bord H) 35:58; 3 R Wilson (Kend, M40) 37:10



M75: 1 B Wells (Bed H) 50:07



Women: 1 S Becconsall (Bing, W60) 44:27; 2 K Calscins (L&M) 45:10; 3 K Bridge (Eden, W50) 46:46

HYDE PARK HARRIERS SUMMER MILE, Leeds, June 29



Overall (1M): 1 G Anderson (HPH) 4:56; 2 R Jordan (HPH, M35) 4:59; 3 A Smith (Aire, M40) 5:01

Women: 1 L Armoush (Leeds C) 5:15



Overall (1M): 1 S Midwood (Wake, M35) 4:53; 2 M Fillingham (Salt, M50) 4:57; 3 D Clayton (HPH) 4:58



Overall (1M): 1 T Hodgson (Hal) 4:26; 2 A Plows (Scunthorpe Harriers AC) 4:29; 3 G Ravenhall (N Leeds) 4:32; 4 C Mills (Leeds C) 4:33; 5 B Butler (Wake, M40) 4:35; 6 B Douglas (HPH) 4:37; 7 S Robins (Chapel A) 4:38; 8 D Smith (Team Manvers) 4:39



Overall (1M): 1 M Abrams-cohen (Ilkley) 5:12; 2 D Holder (Brighouse Bumble Bees, M45) 5:25; 3 A Crawford (Sper, M35) 5:32



Women: 1 F Robbs de la Hoyde (R’well) 5:34; 2 S Tolkin (R’well, W35) 5:39; 3 J Whiteman (Chapel A) 5:52



W50: 1 A Spencer (Vall) 6:07



Overall (1M): 1 D Mather (Chapel A, M45) 5:26; 2 D O’key (HPH) 5:27; 3 J Tarran (Vall, M55) 5:33



Women: 1 E Bradbury (Blay) 5:33; 2 E Hardy (R’well, W40) 5:38; 3 L Recchia (R’well) 5:44

LANGLEY BURRELL FAST 10km, Langley Burrell, June 29

Overall:

1 C Green (Wells, M35) 32:41; 2 D Giles (Calne RC) 33:43; 3 R Abraham (Unatt) 35:00



Women:

1 L Parsonage (Bath, W40) 39:52; 2 A Williams (Unatt) 43:56; 3 S Bennett (Unatt, W50) 44:08

RUNTHROUGH BATTERSEA PARK CHASE THE SUN 5km / 10km, Battersea Park, June 29



Overall (5km):

1 P Neilson 15:25; 2 P Whittaker 15:40; 3 C Nicol (TVH, M35) 16:09



M50: 1 S Baines (THH) 16:09



Women:

1 A Rai (Fulham) 18:01; 2 L Goodson (Belg) 18:18; 3 S Palmer (Rane) 18:36



W60: 1 J Chi Taylor 23:33



Overall (10km): 1 O Garrod (S Lon) 31:14; 2 D Franco 33:31; 3 J Yeeles (Unknown, M35) 33:45



Women:

1 R Clarke (High) 38:33; 2 C Hodge (Clapham Pioneers) 39:29; 3 K O’Hare (Axe V) 40:17

SCOTTISH VETERAN HARRIERS 5km, Clydebank, June 29



Multi world record-setter Fiona Matheson ran 18:54 to win the M60 section.

Overall: 1 M Doherty (I’clyde, M35) 15:01; 2 G Baillie (E Kilb, M40) 15:13; 3 F Ross-Davie (Gars, U20) 15:17



M40: 2 C Whitby (Gars) 15:33; 3 G Robertson (Cambus) 15:35

M50: 1 M Gallacher (Cambus) 16:53; 2 R Cooper (Cambus) 17:05

M55: 1 J Austin (C’dale) 16:43

M60: 1 J Gladwin 18:12; 2 D Thom (Cambus) 18:58; 3 G Matheson (Falk) 19:08

M65: 1 A Law (VPCG) 20:28

M70: 1 N Baillie (Gars) 21:30



Women:

1 L Bell (Gars, W45) 17:41; 2 K White (Gars, W40) 18:30; 3 S Canty (Unatt) 18:42



W55: 1 A Richardson (West End RR) 19:12; 2 J Thomson (Unatt) 19:18

W60: 1 F Matheson (Falk) 18:54; 2 K Scott (Gars) 21:56

SOUTH WEST PB SERIES 5km, Bath, June 29



Overall:

1 A Phelps (Stroud) 14:59; 2 J Bancroft (Wells) 15:00; 3 C Mcmillan (Weston) 15:14



M40: 1 B Price (Western Tempo) 15:15.

M50: 1 H Evans (Parc BB) 16:18.

M65: 1 D Bedwell (B&W) 19:38

U20: 1 R Brooks (Unatt) 15:38

U17: 1 F Goodhew (W’bury) 15:53



Women:

1 D Bailey (B&W) 17:24; 2 K Dicks (GWR) 18:02; 3 K Sutcliffe (GWR) 19:19



W55: 1 R Mushens (B&W) 21:16

WIRRAL SEASIDE 5km SERIES, Wirral, June 29

Overall:

1 T Jones (Wirr, U17) 15:57; 2 R Pearse (W’sey, M45) 16:32; 3 M Douglass (W Ches, U20) 16:40



U15: 1 J Heap (Wirr) 17:24



Women:

1 F Hughes (UTS, W35) 18:36; 2 J Foster (Wirr) 19:26; 3 H Brearton (Wirr, U15) 20:13

BLAST AT THE MEADOWS 5km, Edinburgh, June 28

Overall: 1 A Brown (WG&EL, M45) 16:35; 2 A Bryce (Royal Marines Running Association) 17:01; 3 M Thornton-Smith (Edin, M40) 17:21



Women: 1 M McClelland (HBT) 19:09; 2 K Mitchell (Unatt, W40) 19:52; 3 C Clarke (Unatt, W40) 22:20

IPSWICH 5km SUMMER SERIES, Ipswich, June 28



Overall: 1 C Myatt (Fulham) 18:16; 2 G Gerrard (St Ed) 19:36; 3 N Marison (Unatt) 20:28



Women: 1 D Bowen (Ips J, U13) 22:01; 2 A Richardson (St Ed) 23:37; 3 M Paveley (Capel, W45) 26:08

LINCOLN WELLINGTON MILE / 5km SERIES, Lincoln, June 28

Overall (1M): 1 C West (Linc W, U17) 4:45; 2 J Monk (Newk, U15) 5:07; 3 O Cooney (Linc W, U15) 5:14



Women:

1 F West (Linc W, U13) 5:53; 2 J Broadbent (Linc W, W40) 6:14; 3 H Urquhart (Linc W, U13) 6:18



Overall (5km):

1 W Strangeway (Linc W, M35) 15:08; 2 M Bowser (Lincoln Wellington AthleGc Club) 15:24; 3 R Page (Linc W) 15:34



M50: 1 S Barkes (Linc W) 17:06

M60: 1 P Duncan (Linc W) 19:01

U17: 1 T Carpenter (Linc W) 16:09; 2 E Vickers (Bart D) 16:28



Women:

1 S Wallis (Linc W) 16:46; 2 N Burns (Linc W, W35) 17:58; 3 R Hodgson (Unatt) 18:35



W55: 1 C Payne (GRC) 21:32

NORTHERN AC 5km, Ramsey, June 28



Overall:

1 S Jones (Unatt) 16:43; 2 L Stennett (Nthn (IOM), U15) 16:49; 3 D Bignell (Unatt) 17:04



U15: 2 S Perry (Nthn (IOM)) 17:07



Women:

1 D Atherton (Western, W35) 20:18; 2 H Taylor (Western, W45) 20:26; 3 M McMullan (Nthn (IOM), U17) 21:23

SRI CHINMOY 5km, Battersea Park, June 28

Overall: 1 N Bester (Best Athletics) 15:05; 2 J Poole (Serp, M35) 15:10; 3 G Laybourne (S Lon, M40) 15:12



M40: 2 M Stevens (VP&TH) 15:38

M50: 1 J Mayock (Ineos) 16:38; 2 W Pitt (Kent) 16:48; 3 D Williams (S Lon) 16:58

M60: 1 A Davidson (High) 18:23; 2 C Lydon (Kent) 18:36; 3 P Mannion (Wind VR) 18:58

U17: 1 A Ferrari (Trent P) 16:05



Women: 1 S Harris (Herne H) 16:33; 2 H Pullen (W’ley) 16:53; 3 R Penfold (Fulham) 17:04; 4 A Culling (Best Athletics) 17:10; 5 H Gaunt (Ton, W40) 17:16



W60: 1 L Woolhouse (Vets) 20:53

THORNTON CLEVELEYS INTER CLUB, Anchorsholme, June 28

Overall: 1 L Minns (BWF) 25:27; 2 R McKelvie (Lyth) 26:49; 3 S Croft (R Rose, M40) 27:14



M45: 1 R Walsh (Chor ATC) 27:53



Women: 1 K Mathison (Chor ATC, U17) 32:15; 2 M Koth (Lyth, W45) 33:55; 3 K Cheshire (Blackpool) 34:42

TOUR OF MERSEYSIDE SUSTRANS CYCLE TRAIL 10, Liverpool, June 28



Overall:

1 C Pownell (Knows) 55:32; 2 E Kearney (Wirr, W) 56:13; 3 A Kearney (Wirr) 56:15



Women:

1 Kearney 56:13; 2 F Cook (W Ches, W35) 65:20; 3 K Marrin (Knows, W45) 74:20

