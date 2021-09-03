More success for British athletes in Tokyo in the men’s T64 high jump and T20 1500m

Jonathan Broom-Edwards and Owen Miller added to Britain’s golden medal tally at the Paralympics in Tokyo on Friday (Sept 3).

Broom-Edwards jumped 2.10m to win the T64 high jump while Miller clocked 3:54.57 to take the T20 1500m. Meanwhile, Hannah Taunton took bronze for Britain in the the women’s T20 1500m.

“I am so emotional,” said Broom-Edwards. “To just get it right at the right time, I am so relieved, elated, excited and crying my eyes out.

“I always believed in myself and I wanted to come here and jump a new personal best. The weather didn’t play ball but to do a season’s best is amazing.

“I’ve been striving for that gold for years. They were horrible conditions so I tried to keep my cool and get it right when it counted. And I am so proud of myself.”

Miller launched his winning sprint with 150m to go to beat Alexandr Rabotnitskii of Russia.

Miller said: “It is my first Paralympic Games and what an experience, it is really hard going but the work I have done in the last 18 months has really paid off and helped me. If it wasn’t for all the support back home I wouldn’t be here today. It means the world to me and I have done my best.

“I was third in the world in Dubai 2019 so to be No.1 now is quite the experience and I have never done it in my life. This is the best day of my life.”

The victories add to previous British gold medals at the Games from Hannah Cockroft, Sophie Hahn, Dan Pembroke, Andrew Small and Thomas Young.

Elsewhere, Raymond Martin of the United States won his 10th Paralympics medal and seventh gold when he won the men’s T52 100m.

Anna Grimaldi of New Zealand successfully defended her title in the women’s T47 long jump with a Paralympic record of 5.76m.