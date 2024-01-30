Molly Caudery, Adam Fogg, Scott Lincoln, Amber Anning, George Mills, Sam Atkin and more excel on the indoor circuit

Meeting de L’Eure, Val-de-Reuil, France, January 28

Britain’s Molly Caudery was a surprise fifth in the 2023 World Championships with a 4.75 PB vault but she moved up another level entirely when she jumped a world leading 4.83m to easily defeat Eliza McCartney of New Zealand (4.64m).

That put her second all-time in the UK and among the top 10 Europeans all-time.

Mohamed Katir ran a world lead of 3:51.91 in the men’s mile.

Asier Martínez clocked a 7.49 world lead and PB in the 60m hurdles edging Just Kwaou-Mathey (7.51) while Hugues Fabrice Zango lwent top of the world rankings with a 17.15m triple jump

Briton Georgia Bell carried on her sensational winter form as her 8:42.16 3000m easily defeated Marta Pérez of Spain (8:48.91).

Morgan Lake was another British winner with a 1.92m high jump.

Men: Mile: 1 Mohamed Katir ESP 3:51.91; 2 Tshepo Tshite RSA 3:54.56; 3 Ruben Verheyden BEL 3:55.42; 4 Benoit Campion 3:56.30; 5 Callum Elson GBR 3:57.03; 6 Jonathan Grahn SWE 3:57.03 NR; 7 Baptiste Mischler 3:58.25

3000: 1 Daniel Munguti KEN 7:44.93; 2 Hicham Akankam MAR 7:45.80; 3 Nicholas Griggs IRL 7:45.94; 4 István Palkovits HUN 7:47.42 NR; 5 Melkeneh Azeze ETH 7:48.74; 6 Marc Lauret 7:50.76; 7 Aurelien Radja 7:53.93; 8 Martin Desmidt 7:55.02; James Gormley GBR DNF

60H: 1 Asier Martínez ESP 7.49; 2 Just Kwaou-Mathey 7.51; 3 Aurel Manga 7.73; 4 Pascal Martinot-Lagarde 7.73. Heat 1: 1 Asier Martínez ESP 7.53; 2 Pascal Martinot-Lagarde 7.72. Heat 2: 1 Just Kwaou-Mathey 7.58

HJ: 1 Jan Štefela CZE 2.23; 2 Manuel Lando ITA 2.20; 3 Nathan Ismar 2.20; 4 Thomas Carmoy BEL 2.15; 6 Joel Clarke-Khan GBR 2.10

TJ: 1 Hugues Fabrice Zango BUR 17.15; 2 Lázaro Martínez CUB 16.81; 3 Yasser Triki ALG 16.66; 4 Cristian Atanay Nápoles CUB 16.30

Women: 800: 1 Noélie Yarigo BEN 2:01.23; 2 Isabelle Boffey GBR 2:01.67; 3 Eloisa Coiro ITA 2:02.48

3000: 1 Georgia Bell GBR 8:42.16; 2 Marta Pérez ESP 8:48.91; 3 Lydia Lagat KEN 8:49.28; 4 Sembo Almayew ETH 8:56.91; 5 Alemaz Teshale ETH 9:12.79

60H: 1 Nooralotta Neziri FIN 8.06; 2 Sacha Alessandrini 8.07; 3 Judy Marie Aime Chalcou 8.07; 4 Maayke Tjin A-Lim NED 8.12. Heat 2: 1 Nooralotta Neziri FIN 8.11; 2 Maayke Tjin A-Lim NED 8.11; 3 Judy Marie Aime Chalcou 8.12

HJ: 1 Morgan Lake GBR 1.92; 2 Lia Apostolovski SLO 1.86; 3 Ella Junnila FIN 1.86

PV: 1 Molly Caudery GBR 4.83; 2 Eliza McCartney NZL 4.64; 3 Lene Onsrud Retzius NOR 4.54 NR; 4 Margot Chevrier 4.54; 4 Ninon Chapelle 4.54

SP: 1 Sarah Mitton CAN 19.58; 2 Jessica Schilder NED 19.32; 3 Jessica Inchude POR 17.91; 4 Fanny Roos SWE 17.87; 5 Adelaide Aquilla USA 17.66; 6 Jorinde van Klinken NED 17.64

New Mexico Team Open, Albuquerque, USA, January 26-27

Men: 200: 1 Ryan Zeze FRA 20.51; 2 Mouhamadou Fall FRA 20.78. E: 3 Joseph Harding GBR 21.44

600: 1 James Smith 1:16.62; 2 Germain Lemaitre FRA 1:17.86; 3 Tyrique Johnson BAR 1:18.83; 4 Brodie Young GBR 1:18.92

60H: 1 Jordani Woodley JAM 7.73

PV: 1 Carson Waters 5.66

LJ: 1 Mitchell Effing 7.81

Inv 60: 1 David Foster 6.56; 2 Benjamin Azamati GHA 6.61; 3 Pablo Mateo FRA 6.62. Heat 1: 1 Benjamin Azamati GHA 6.57. Heat 3: 1 David Foster 6.61

200: B: 1 Aaron Charles 20.75

400: 1 Desean Boyce BAR 46.02

Women: 600: 1 Shae Anderson 1:29.61

60H: 1 Marissa Simpson JAM 8.11; 2 Demisha Roswell JAM 8.11

SP: 8 Olivia Dobson GBR 14.10

WT: 5 Hannah Blood GBR 18.13

Invitational 60: 1 Makhaila Mills 7.27

200: 1 Adriana Tatum 22.94

Mile: 1 Roisin Flanagan IRL 4:40.12; 2 Elena Carey GBR 4:49.25

Ancona, Italy, January 28

Yenns Fernandez set a Cuban record and world lead with 6.48 in the heat and then in the final he won in 6.49. His 100m PB is only 10.13 though he ran 10.14 as a junior in 2019.

Men: 60m: 1 Y Fernandez CUB 6.49 (6.48 ht (rec))

World Indoor Tour, Astana, Kazakhstan, January 27

Scott Lincoln won the shot with a 20.81m throw while former world champion Andy Pozzi clocked a promising 7.62 as another former world champion, Richard Kilty, ran 6.62 for 60 metres.

World outdoor 100m hurdles record-holder Tobi Amusan clocked a world lead and an African record of 7.77 to win the 60m hurdles ahead of Nia Ali (7.89)

Diribe Welteji won the one mile in a world lead of 4:23.76 while Samuel Tefera won the 3000m in 7:33.80.

Men: 60: 1 Demek Kemp USA 6.55; 2 Shuhei Tada JPN 6.58; 3 Akihiro Higashida JPN 6.59; 4 Richard Kilty GBR 6.62; 5 Rohan Watson JAM 6.65; 6 Andre De Grasse CAN 6.66. Heat 1: 1 Demek Kemp USA 6.58; 2 Akihiro Higashida JPN 6.62; 3 Andre De Grasse CAN 6.65; 4 Rohan Watson JAM 6.69; 5 Ján Volko SVK 6.70; 6 Ildar Akhmadiyev TJK 6.83; 7 Danil Popov 6.88; 8 Michael Dickson USA 6.98; Heat 2: 1 Shuhei Tada JPN 6.59; 2 Richard Kilty GBR 6.68

400: 1 Iñaki Cañal ESP 46.36; 2 Ericsson Tavares POR 46.95. B: 1 Patrik Šorm CZE 47.01; 2 Pavel Maslák CZE 47.70

3000: 1 Samuel Tefera ETH 7:33.80; 2 Getnet Wale ETH 7:34.36; 3 Emil Danielsson SWE 7:55.54

60H: 1 Liu Junxi CHN 7.58; 2 Milan Trajkovic CYP 7.60; 3 Andy Pozzi GBR 7.63; 4 David Yefremov 7.66; 5 Max Hrelja SWE 7.70; 6 Michael Dickson USA 7.71. Heat 1: 1 Milan Trajkovic CYP 7.60; 2 Liu Junxi CHN 7.68; 3 Yaqoub Al-Yoha KUW 7.70. Heat 2: 1 David Yefremov 7.59 NR; 2 Andy Pozzi GBR 7.64; 3 Chris Douglas AUS 7.71; 4 Michael Dickson USA 7.71; 5 Max Hrelja SWE 7.72

PV: 1 Armand Duplantis SWE 5.80; 2 Ben Broeders BEL 5.70; 3 Zhong Tao CHN 5.60; 4 Cole Walsh USA 5.60

SP: 1 Scott Lincoln GBR 20.81; 2 Roger Steen USA 20.58; 3 Eric Favors IRL 20.18 NR

Women: 60: 1 Anthonique Strachan BAH 7.21; 2 Magdalena Stefanowicz POL 7.22; 3 Farzaneh Fasihi IRI 7.23 NR; 4 Salomé Kora SUI 7.27; 5 Alexandra Burghardt GER 7.28; 6 Tina Clayton JAM 7.28. Heat 1: 1 Salomé Kora SUI 7.25; 2 Magdalena Stefanowicz POL 7.25; 3 Farzaneh Fasihi IRI 7.25. Heat 2: 1 Tina Clayton JAM 7.26; 2 Anthonique Strachan BAH 7.25; 3 Alexandra Burghardt GER 7.25; 4 Destiny Smith-Barnett USA 7.28

400: 1 Cátia Azevedo POR 52.64 NR; 2 Sophie Becker IRL 53.19; 3 Stephenie Ann McPherson JAM 54.66

Mile: 1 Diribe Welteji ETH 4:23.76; 2 Gela Hambese ETH 4:24.44; 3 Axumawit Embaye ETH 4:25.42; 4 Dadi Bube ETH 4:27.06; 10 Fedra Aldana Luna ARG 4:36.51 AR

60H: 1 Tobi Amusan NGR 7.77 NR; 2 Nia Ali USA 7.89; 3 Sarah Lavin IRL 7.91; 4 Amber Hughes USA 7.92; 5 Megan Tapper JAM 8.03; 6 Karin Strametz AUT 8.05; 7 Cortney Jones USA 8.07; 8 Amoi Brown JAM 8.11; Heat 1: 1 Nia Ali USA 7.99; 2 Amber Hughes USA 8.01; 3 Karin Strametz AUT 8.04; 4 Megan Tapper JAM 8.07; 5 Evonne Britton USA 8.18. Heat 2: 1 Tobi Amusan NGR 7.91; 2 Sarah Lavin IRL 7.93; 3 Cortney Jones USA 8.05

HJ: 1 Urtė Baikštytė LTU 1.92; 2 Nadezhda Dubovitskaya 1.90; 3 Michaela Hrubá CZE 1.87

LJ: 1 Milica Gardašević SRB 6.45; 2 Diána Lesti HUN 6.42; 3 Xiong Shiqi CHN 6.38; 4 Yue Nga Yan HKG 6.35 NR; 5 Alina Rotaru-Kottmann ROU 6.28

X-Athletics Combined Events, Aubière, France, January 27-28

Maria Vicente won the pentathlon with a Spanish record of 4728 points, which included a 6.65m long jump

Simon Ehammer narrowly won the heptathlon with 6242 points from Makenson Gletty (6230).

Men: Hep: 1 Simon Ehammer SUI 6242; 2 Makenson Gletty 6230; 3 Ondřej Kopecký CZE 6018; 4 Tim Nowak GER 5982; 5 Vilém Stráský CZE 5934; 6 Jente Hauttekeete BEL 5892; 7 Dario Dester ITA 5873; 8 Ashley Moloney AUS 5807; 9 Lorenzo Naidon ITA 5806; 10 Maxime Moitie-Charnois 5660

Women: Pen: 1 María Vicente ESP 4728 NR; 2 Sveva Gerevini ITA 4540 NR; 3 Szabina Szűcs HUN 4491; 4 Marijke Esselink NED 4477; 5 Célia Perron 4449; 6 Michelle Atherley USA 4413; 7 Mathilde Rey SUI 4388; 8 Verena Mayr AUT 4371; 9 Lydia Boll SUI 4207; 10 Odile Ahouanwanou BEN 4136

John Thomas Terrier Classic, Boston University, USA, January 27

Five athletes broke 13 minutes for 5000m including two Britons.

Adrian Wildschutt won the fastest one in a South African record 12:56.76 over Nico Young 12:57.14 with Briton Sam Atkin 12:58.73 (which places him as the third fastest European).

Kenyan Edwin Kurgat won the other race in 12:57.52 followed by George Mills, whose 12:58.68 makes him the second fastest ever European with 1500m star Yared Nuguse third in 13:02.09.

Jack Rowe won the 3000m in a big PB of 7:38.35 ahead of Amon Kemboi 7:38.99.

On the second day there was a fast women’s 5000m invitational race highlighted by a world under-20 indoor record for cross-country champion Senayet Getachew with 14:42.94.

Men: Mile: 1 Colin Sahlman 3:53.17; 2 Charles Philibert-Thiboutot CAN 3:53.41; 3 Craig Engels 3:54.03; 4 Noah Baltus NED 3:54.81 NR; 5 Lucas Bons 3:54.82; 6 Isaac Updike 3:55.17; 7 Yohannes Asmare ETH 3:55.96 AU20R; 8 Paul Robinson IRL 3:57.11; 9 István Szögi HUN 3:57.21; 10 Shane Bracken IRL 3:58.58; 11 Kevin Robertson CAN 3:58.70; 12 Matthew Beaudet CAN 3:59.21. B: 1 Steven Jackson 3:56.37; 2 Matthew Wilkinson 3:57.25; 3 Kang Nyoak AUS 3:57.31; 4 Thomas Moran IRL 3:58.07; 5 Oisín O’Gailin IRL 3:58.28; 6 Alec Purnell CAN 3:58.57; 7 Liam Back NZL 3:59.41; 8 Martin Prodanov BUL 3:59.98. D: 5 Joseph Rogers GBR 4:01.72

3000: 1 Jack Rowe GBR 7:38.35; 2 Amon Kemboi KEN 7:38.99; 3 Anass Essayi MAR 7:39.11; 4 Ian Shanklin 7:41.68; 5 Travis Mahoney 7:42.36; 6 Kenneth Rooks 7:42.37; 7 Yaseen Abdalla SUD 7:42.63; 8 David Mullarkey GBR 7:42.89; 9 Aidan Troutner 7:44.16; 10 Dan Schaffer 7:52.93

5000: 1 Adrian Wildschutt RSA 12:56.76 NR; 2 Nico Young 12:57.14; 3 Sam Atkin GBR 12:58.73; 4 Abdihamid Nur 13:03.17; 5 John Heymans BEL 13:03.46; 6 Morgan Beadlescomb 13:03.57; 7 Andrew Coscoran IRL 13:12.56 NR; 8 Woody Kincaid 13:15.14; 9 Kieran Lumb CAN 13:16.59; 10 Brian Fay IRL 13:17.21;11 Ky Robinson AUS 13:21.99; 12 Sam Prakel 13:22.15; 13 Dillon Maggard 13:26.90; 14 Dylan Jacobs 13:28.25; 15 Andrew Butchart GBR 13:30.25; B: 1 Edwin Kurgat KEN 12:57.52; 2 George Mills GBR 12:58.68; 3 Yared Nuguse 13:02.09;; ; 4 George Beamish NZL 13:04.33 AR; ; NR; 5 Ben Flanagan CAN 13:04.62; 5 Cole Sprout 13:30.37; 6 Joe Klecker 13:06.02; 6 Joey Nokes 13:49.14; 7 Morgan McDonald AUS 13:07.30; 8 Mike Foppen NED 13:08.60 NR; 9 Olin Hacker 13:08.76; 9; 10 Keita Sato JPN 13:09.45 AU23R; 11 Mohamed Abdilaahi GER 13:16.43; 12 Willy Fink 13:22.53; 13 Maximilian Thorwirth GER 13:29.00; 14 Simon Bedard FRA 13:30.14; 15 Jonas Raess SUI 13:32.33; 16 John Reniewicki 13:35.18

5000: 1 Aaron Las Heras ESP 13:16.68; 2 Theo Quax NZL 13:16.83; 3 Ahmed Jaziri TUN 13:24.18 4 Sebastian Frey AUT 13:24.39 NR; 7 Ian Crowe-Wright GBR 14:09.09

Women: 400: 1 Isabella Whittaker 51.69

500: 1 Sammy Watson 1:09.90

800: 1 Lucia Stafford CAN 2:01.79; 2 Roisin Willis 2:01.99; 3 Madeleine Kelly CAN 2:02.38

1000: 1 Lucia Stafford CAN 2:39.62; 2 Madeleine Kelly CAN 2:40.15; 3 Addy Townsend CAN 2:40.48

Mile: 1 Anna Camp-Bennett 4:27.13; 2 Kimberley May NZL 4:27.85; 3 Maggi Congdon 4:30.24; 4 Riley Chamberlain 4:30.26; 5 Shannon Flockhart GBR 4:30.83; 6 Molly Hudson GBR 4:30.92; 7 Jessy Lacourse CAN 4:31.87; 8 Carmen Alder ECU 4:34.37 AR. B: 1 Angelina Ellis 4:30.62; 2 Juliette Whittaker 4:30.92

5000: 1 Senayet Getachew ETH 14:42.94 (World U20 rec); 2 Fantaye Belayneh 14:43.25 ; 3 Aynadis Mebratu ETH 14:44.94; 4 Marta García ESP 14:46.37; 10 Aimee Pratt GBR 15:26.82

3000: 1 Ella Donaghu 8:46.39; 2 Sadie Sargent 8:59.45. C: 5 Holly Rees GBR 9:16.40

AAI Indoor Games, Dublin, Ireland, January 27

Men: 200: 1 Mark Smyth 21.34. C: 1 Krishawn Aiken GBR 21.52

400: 1 Cillin Greene 47.58. B: 1 Efekemo Okoro GBR 48.30; 3 Cameron Bailey GBR 48.75

800: 1 Cian McPhillips 1:47.32; 2 John Fitzsimons 1:47.88. C: 7 Shane Healy M55 2:02.45

HJ: 1 David Cussen 2.16

Women: 400: 1 Hannah Kelly GBR 53.06

800: 1 Louise Shanahan 2:04.25

3000W: 1 Kate Veale 12:42.73

60H: 1 Molly Scott 8.48; 2 Jane Davidson GBR 8.58. Series 2. 60H: 1 Molly Scott 8.41; 2 Jane Davidson GBR 8.50

Razorback Invitational, Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA, January 26-27

Amber Anning broke the British 200m record but the more significant performance in world terms was her 50.56 world lead and overall PB and Olympic qualifier in the 400m.

She also contributed to Arkansas’ world lead of 3:25.59.

World champion Marc Arop set a 800m world lead of 1:45.50 while there was a 400m world lead for William Jones of 45.24.

The 2022 world under-20 200m champion Brianna Lyston of Jamaica improved to a 7.07 PB at 60m while Tia Jones topped the 60m hurdles with 7.85 .

Jack Turner went second all-time in the UK lists for the indoor heptathlon as he scored 6000 points exactly.

Ed Bird became the third British junior to break eight minutes indoors but only did so by a hundredth of a second.

Men: 60: 1 JC Stevenson 6.61, 2 Myles Thomas 6.63, 3 Travis Williams JAM 6.63, 4 Terrell Robinson Jr. 6.64, 5 Lance Lang 6.64

200: 1 Robert Gregory 20.40. B: 1 Wanya McCoy BAH 20.46 NR, 2 Anthony Greenhow 20.60

400: 1 William Jones 45.24, 2 Chris Morales Williams CAN 46.38, 3 Reheem Hayles JAM 46.69. B: 1 Auhmad Robinson 46.15, 2 Jevaughn Powell JAM 46.28

800: 1 Marco Arop CAN 1:45.50 NR, 2 Samuel Austin 1:46.80, 3 Darius Kipyego 1:46.86. B: 1 Nathan Cumberbatch TTO 1:47.78 NU20R. C: 4 Daniel Joyce GBR 1:49.80

60H: 1 Connor Schulman 7.68, 2 Jaqualon Scott 7.68, 3 Phillip Lemonious JAM 7.68

HJ: 1 Romaine Beckford JAM 2.27

PV: 1 KC Lightfoot 5.80, 2 Keaton Daniel 5.70

LJ: 1 Malcolm Clemons 8.06, 2 Nikaoli Williams JAM 7.84

TJ: 1 Brandon Green 16.62

SP: 1 Alexander Kolesnikoff AUS 20.08

WT: 1 Tarik Robinson-O’Hagan 22.50, 2 Johnathan Witte 21.63, 3 Kyle Moison 20.86, 4 Bayley Campbell GBR 20.67

Hep: 1 Jack Turner GBR 6000, 2 Yariel Soto PUR 5874, 3 Marcus Weaver 5814, 4 Daniel Spejcher 5716, 5 Ollie Thorner GBR 5655

4×400: 1 Florida 3:04.08, 2 Arkansas 3:04.27,

Invitational Mile: 1 Brian Musau KEN 3:55.52, 2 Laban Kipkemboi KEN 3:56.04, 3 Parvej Khan IND 3:59.20, 4 Ben Shearer 3:59.71. B: 1 Ryan Kinnane 3:58.28, 2 Kian Davis GBR 3:59.02, 3 Cooper Cawthra 3:59.05

3000: 1 Silas Winders 7:49.10, 2 Patrick Kiprop KEN 7:52.21, 3 Toby Gillen AUS 7:53.08, 4 Gable Sieperda 7:53.76, 5 Reuben Reina 7:54.13, 6 Elias Schreml GER 7:55.43, 7 Jack Meijer GBR 7:58.18. B: 1 Edward Bird GBR 7:59.99

Open 200: 1 Vernon Norwood 20.92

Women: 60: 1 Brianna Lyston JAM 7.07, 2 Kaila Jackson 7.20, 3 Grace Stark 7.21, 4 Semira Killebrew 7.22, 5 Jadyn Mays 7.22, 6 Autumn Wilson 7.23, 7 Shawnti Jackson 7.25. Heat 2: 1 Brianna Lyston JAM 7.14, 2 Shawnti Jackson 7.18, 3 Semira Killebrew 7.22. Heat 3: 1 Kaila Jackson 7.19

200: 1 JaMeesia Ford 22.58, 2 Rosey Effiong 23.02, 3 Kaila Jackson 23.47. B: 1 Amber Anning GBR 22.60 NR, 2 Madison Whyte 23.14, 3 Camryn Dickson 23.29. C: 1 Shawnti Jackson 22.77, 2 Jadyn Mays 22.99, 3 McKenzie Long 23.10. D: 1 Jasmine Montgomery 23.00, 2 Joanne Reid JAM 23.30

400: 1 Amber Anning GBR 50.56, 2 Aaliyah Butler 51.34, 3 Yemi Mary John GBR 51.74, 4 Jermaisha Arnold 52.28. B: 1 Nickisha Pryce JAM 51.58. C: 1 Rosey Effiong 51.58, 2 Kimberly Harris 52.25. D: 1 Vimbayi Maisvorewa ZIM 52.42 NR. E: 1 Ella Onojuvwewo NGR 52.53. I: 1 Zoe Pollock GBR 55.02

800: 1 Shafiqua Maloney VIN 2:02.29, 2 Sanu Jallow 2:02.60, 3 Gabija Galvydytė LTU 2:02.82

60H: 1 Alia Armstrong 7.97, 2 Leah Phillips 8.10, 3 Aaliyah McCormick 8.14. Heat 4: 1 Alia Armstrong 8.06

HJ: 1 Elena Kulichenko CYP 1.86

LJ: 1 Tara Davis-Woodhall 6.76, 2 Claire Bryant 6.56, 3 Nia Robinson JAM 6.56, 4 Jasmine Moore 6.46, 5 Monae’ Nichols 6.44, 6 Taliyah Brooks 6.41

TJ: 1 Temi Ojora GBR 13.77

SP: 1 Jaida Ross 18.84, 2 Jalani Davis 18.00

WT: 1 Janeah Stewart 23.90, 2 Jalani Davis 23.79, 3 Jasmine Mitchell 23.74

4×400: 1 Arkansas 3:25.59, 2 South Carolina 3:27.09, 3 Georgia 3:28.01, 4 USC 3:28.84

Mile: B: 7 Elise Thorner GBR 4:38.64

3000: 1 Taylor Roe 8:51.60

Open 60: 1 Aleia Hobbs 7.05, 2 Mikiah Brisco 7.18, 3 Celera Barnes 7.21, 4 Jada Baylark 7.28. Heat 1: 1 Mikiah Brisco 7.25. Heat 2: 1 Aleia Hobbs 7.13, 2 Celera Barnes 7.24

200: 1 Favour Ofili NGR 22.87. B: 1 Lynna Irby-Jackson 23.32

400: 1 Stacey-Ann Williams JAM 51.86, 2 Kendall Ellis 52.12, 3 Paris Peoples 52.51, 4 Andrenette Knight JAM 52.53

60H: 1 Tia Jones 7.85, 2 Ackera Nugent JAM 7.94, 3 Christina Clemons 7.95, 4 Taliyah Brooks 8.02, 5 Cindy Sember GBR 8.04, 6 Rushelle Burton JAM 8.11. Heat 1: 1 Tia Jones 8.00, 2 Taliyah Brooks 8.07. Heat 2: 1 Ackera Nugent JAM 7.96; 2 Cindy Sember GBR 8.01, 3 Christina Clemons 8.04; 4 Rushelle Burton JAM 8.10; 5 Lolo Jones 8.37

Gainsville, USA, January 26-27

Men: 60: 1 Noah Lyles 6.63

Orlen Cup, Lodz, Poland, January 27

Ewa Swoboda clocked a 7.04 world lead in the 60m and won narrowly from Italy’s Zaynab Dosso who set a Italian record 7.05.

Men: 60: 1 Reynier Mena CUB 6.58; 2 Oliwer Wdowik 6.60; 3 Jeff Erius FRA 6.61; 4 Arthur Gue Cissé CIV 6.62; 5 Chituru Ali ITA 6.63. Heat 1: 1 Reynier Mena CUB 6.61; 2 Chituru Ali ITA 6.63; 2 Arthur Gue Cissé CIV 6.63

60H: 1 Lorenzo Ndele Simonelli ITA 7.50 NR; 2 Jakub Szymański 7.53; 3 Damian Czykier 7.67. Heat 1: 1 Lorenzo Ndele Simonelli ITA 7.59; 2 Damian Czykier 7.65. Heat 2: 1 Jakub Szymański 7.52

HJ: 1 Norbert Kobielski 2.25; 2 Yonathan Kapitolnik ISR 2.22

PV: 1 Sam Kendricks USA 5.82; 2 Robert Sobera 5.72; 2 Ersu Şaşma TUR 5.72; 4 Matěj Ščerba CZE 5.62; 5 David Holý CZE 5.62; 6 Piotr Lisek 5.52; 7 Emmanouíl Karalís GRE 5.52; 8 Rutger Koppelaar NED 5.52; 9 Paweł Wojciechowski 5.42

SP: 1 Leonardo Fabbri ITA 21.26; 2 Chukwuebuka Enekwechi NGR 21.14; 3 Rajindra Campbell JAM 21.13 NR; 4 Filip Mihaljević CRO 21.08; 5 Michał Haratyk 20.71

Women: 60: 1 Ewa Swoboda 7.04; 2 Zaynab Dosso ITA 7.05 NR; 3 Rani Rosius BEL 7.17; 4 Krystsina Tsimanouskaya 7.26; 5 Martyna Kotwiła 7.29; 6 Marika Popowicz-Drapala 7.30. Heat 1: 1 Ewa Swoboda 7.08. Heat 2: 1 Zaynab Dosso ITA 7.09 NR; 2 Krystsina Tsimanouskaya 7.24; 3 Rani Rosius BEL 7.28

60H: 1 Pia Skrzyszowska 7.85; 2 Weronika Nagięć 8.12; 3 Gréta Kerekes HUN 8.13. Heat 1: 1 Pia Skrzyszowska 7.85

HJ: 1 Maryia Zhodzik BLR 1.89; 5 Emily Borthwick GBR 1.80

Meeting Indoor Nantes Métropole, Nantes, France, January 27

Men: 60: 1 Mamadou Fall Sarr SEN 6.65; 2 Ippei Takeda JPN 6.66; 3 Emmanuel Eseme CMR 6.66

800: 1 Eliott Crestan BEL 1:45.96; 2 Mouad Zahafi MAR 1:48.00

60H: 1 Wilhem Belocian 7.55; 2 Elmo Lakka FIN 7.68; 3 Saguirou Badamassi NIG 7.69. Heat 2: 1 Wilhem Belocian 7.54

PV: 1 Pedro Buaró POR 5.64; 6 Adam Hague GBR 5.24

LJ: 1 Anvar Anvarov UZB 7.79

Women: 60: 1 Lorène Dorcas Bazolo POR 7.25; 2 Delphine Nkansa BEL 7.28; 3 Asha Philip GBR 7.29; 4 Maboundou Koné CIV 7.32; 5 Nia Wedderburn-Goodison GBR 7.34. Heat 1: 1 Delphine Nkansa BEL 7.32; 2 Nia Wedderburn-Goodison GBR 7.35. Heat 2: 1 Lorène Dorcas Bazolo POR 7.28; 2 Asha Philip GBR 7.30

400: 1 Louise Maraval 52.58. B: 4 Natasha Harrison GBR 54.72

60H: 1 Solenn Compper 8.01; 2 Laura Valette 8.06; 3 Giada Carmassi ITA 8.12

LJ: 1 Rougui Sow 6.57

Dr Sander Invite Columbia Challenge, New York, USA, January 26-27

Adam Fogg won the mile in 3:53.55 to go sixth all-time in the UK indoor lists. In doing so he also gained entry to the Wanamaker Mile at the Millrose Games in February.

Men: 3000: 3 Lachlan Wellington GBR 8:07.76

60H: 1 Jason Holmes-Williamson 7.66

SP: 6 Rhys Allen GBR 16.28

Hep: 1 Joshua Mooney 5101

800: 1 Luciano Fiore 1:47.44; 2 Derek Holdsworth 1:47.56

Mile: 1 Adam Fogg GBR 3:53.55; 2 Casey Comber 3:53.93; 3 Charles Grethen LUX 3:55.01 NR; 4 Vincent Ciattei 3:55.94; 5 Rob Napolitano PUR 3:56.46; 6 Paul Ryan 3:57.60; 7 Benjamin Allen 3:57.95; 8 Charlie O’Donovan IRL 3:58.22; 9 Jack Salisbury 3:58.84; 10 Noah Kibet KEN 3:59.26. 1500: 1 Adam Fogg GBR 3:38.64; 2 Casey Comber 3:38.89; 3 Charles Grethen LUX 3:39.13

HJ: 1 Shelby McEwen 2.28

Women: HJ: 2 Madeleine Wood GBR 1.75

LJ: 5 Georgina Scoot GBR 5.92

TJ: 7 Georgina Scoot GBR 12.35

WT: 1 Angela McAuslan-Kelly GBR 19.60

Invitational 400: 1 Leah Anderson JAM 52.74

800: 1 Olivia Baker 2:02.84; 2 Allie Wilson 2:02.88

Mile: 1 Yolanda Ngarambe SWE 4:29.21; 2 Helen Schlachtenhaufen 4:29.43; 3 Laurie Barton 4:29.68; 4 Gabrielle Jennings 4:29.86; 5 Ellie Leather GBR 4:30.06 (4:13.15 1500m); 6 Ceili McCabe CAN 4:30.24; 8 Phoebe Anderson GBR 4:35.89 (4:18.25 1500m)

LJ: 1 Quanesha Burks 6.54

Nordhausen, Germany, January 28

In this shot specific meeting, Yemisi Ogunleye improved her PB to 19.57m to defeat world champion Chase Jackson (née Ealey) who threw 19.45m while Zane Weir (with a world leading 21.84m) defeated compatriot Leonardo Fabbri (21.67m).

Men: SP: 1 Zane Weir ITA 21.84; 2 Leonardo Fabbri ITA 21.67; 3 Mesud Pezer BIH 21.12; 4 Bob Bertemes LUX 20.62

Women: SP: 1 Yemisi Ogunleye 19.57; 2 Chase Jackson USA 19.45; 3 Alina Kenzel 18.22; 4 Katharina Maisch 17.98; 5 Julia Ritter 17.80; 6 Benthe König NED 17.53

Miting Catalunya, Sabadell, Spain, January 27

There were British wins for shot putter Amelia Campbell (nee Strickler) and for Sarah McDonald at 1500m.

Men: 60: Heat 1: 4 Tommy Ramdhan GBR 6.85

400: 1 Danylo Danylenko UKR 47.33

800: 1 Abdellatif El Guesse MAR 1:45.95; 2 Isaac Nader POR 1:46.69; 3 Mariano Garcia 1:46.73; 4 Ryan Clarke NED 1:46.99

1500: 1 Mohamed Attaoui 3:38.82; 2 Javier Miron 3:39.04; 3 Adrián Ben 3:39.36; 4 Melese Nberet ETH 3:39.43

60H: 1 Mark Heiden NED 7.79; 3 Tom Wilcock GBR 7.88; 4 Jake Porter GBR 8.14. Heat 1: 1 Tom Wilcock GBR 7.83. Heat 2: 3 Jake Porter GBR 8.22

LJ: 1 Lester Lescay CUB 7.71

Women: 60: 1 Jael Bestue 7.33; 2 Sarah Leahy IRL 7.41; 4 Success Eduan GBR 7.46; 5 Leonie Ashmeade GBR 7.47. Heat 2: 2 Leonie Ashmeade GBR 7.46; 5 Amelia Weeks GBR 7.74. Heat 3: 1 Sarah Leahy IRL 7.41; 2 Success Eduan GBR 7.51

400: 1 Amandine Brossier FRA 52.37. B: 3 Emily Newnham GBR 54.48. C: 2 Nicole Kendall GBR 55.37. D: 3 Poppy Malik GBR 55.19

800: 1 Salomé Afonso POR 2:03.25; 2 Lorea Ibarzabal 2:03.26; 3 Lorena Martin 2:03.45; 4 Claudia Bobocea ROU 2:04.46; 5 Georgie Hartigan IRL 2:04.51

1500: 1 Sarah McDonald GBR 4:07.65; 2 Esther Guerrero 4:07.85; 3 Nele Weßel GER 4:09.82; 4 Agueda Marques 4:09.94. B: 2 Angharad Davies GBR 4:23.54

60H: 1 Tereza Elena Šínová CZE 8.12; 2 Nika Glojnarič SLO 8.12; 3 Paula Blanquer 8.13; 6 Abigail Pawlett GBR 8.32; 8 Mia McIntosh GBR 8.64. Heat 1: 2 Pawlett GBR 8.31. Heat 2: 5 McIntosh GBR 8.49;

LJ: 1 Larissa Iapichino ITA 6.62; 2 Fatima Diame 6.56

SP: 1 Amelia Campbell GBR 18.03; 2 Klaudia Kardasz POL 17.53; 3 Serena Vincent GBR 17.17

UW Invitational/Mile City, Dempsey Indoor, Seattle, USA, January 26-27

On this oversized track, Henry McLuckie doubled with a 3:56.56 mile and a 7:47.18 3000m victory. Both bettered his outdoor PBs.

Men: 60: 1 Emmanuel Wells 6.59

800: 1 Angus Harrington GBR 1:50.62

Mile: 1 Luke Houser 3:51.73; 2 Brannon Kidder 3:53.09; 3 Joe Waskom 3:53.64; 4 Nathan Green 3:53.74; 5 Ronan McMahon-Staggs IRL 3:54.61; 6 Sam Ellis 3:56.38; 7 Leo Daschbach 3:58.18; 8 John Gay CAN 3:58.50. B: 1 Matt Strangio 3:55.53; 2 Henry McLuckie GBR 3:56.56; 3 Macauley Franks 3:57.70; 4 Wil Smith 3:58.81; 5 Michael Mireles 3:58.95; 6 Matthew Centrowitz 3:59.34; 7 Spencer Pickren 3:59.38; 9 Christopher Olley GBR 4:03.14. E: 6 Thomas Chaston GBR 4:05.66

3000: 1 Henry McLuckie GBR 7:47.18; 2 John Gay CAN 7:48.07; 3 Wil Smith 7:49.67; 4 Davor Aaron Bienenfeld GER 7:50.72; 5 Evan Jenkins 7:51.95; 6 Peter Visser 7:53.99; 7 Jamar Distel 7:55.29; 8 Tyrone Gorze 7:55.50; 9 Tom Graham-Marr GBR 7:55.83. B: 7 Daniel Racle GBR 8:12.88. C: 4 Christian Graham GBR 8:11.22

5000: 1 JaQuavious Harris 13:40.92

60H: Heat 4: 1 Jami Schlueter GBR 8.15

Women:

800: 1 Carley Thomas AUS 2:00.95; 2 Dorcus Ewoi KEN 2:03.10

1000: 1 Nikki Hiltz 2:34.09; 2 Jessica Hull AUS 2:34.71; 3 Angel Piccirillo 2:35.65; 4 Dorcus Ewoi KEN 2:37.26

Mile: 1 Jenn Randall 4:32.17; 2 Alicja Konieczek POL 4:32.73; 3 Sophie O’Sullivan IRL 4:35.63. B: 1 India Weir GBR 4:37.98

3000: 1 Briana Scott CAN 8:58.86

PV: 1 Ekateríni Stefanídi GRE 4.64; 1 Hana Moll 4.64 AU20R

LJ: 1 Rachela Pace MLT 6.31 NR

Supernova, AIS Athletics Track, Canberra, Australia, January 27-28

Men: 10000W: 1 Evan Dunfee CAN 38:25.42 AR; 2 Kyle Swan 38:46.99; 3 Rhydian Cowley 38:55.20; 4 Tim Fraser 39:16.75

Women: 10000W: 1 Jemima Montag 43:14.78; 2 Sandra Arenas COL 43:27.48; 3 Clemence Beretta FRA 43:35.52 NR; 4 Liu Hong CHN 44:05.50; 5 Antigóni Drisbióti GRE 44:39.83; 6 Rebecca Henderson 45:19.33; 7 Allanah Pitcher 45:30.53

Cross della Vallagarina, Rovereto, Italy, January 28

Men: CC: 1 Ibrahim Ezzaydouny ESP 27:49; 2 Cesare Maestri 28:00; 3 Lionel Nihimbazwe BDI 28:04; 4 Abdoullah Bamoussa 28:06; 5 Alessandro Giacobazzi 28:10; 6 Jean Marie Bukuru BDI 28:15; 7 Alberto Vender 28:35; 8 Marco Filosi 28:45; 9 Olivier Irabaruta BDI 28:53; 10 Nikolas Loss 29:12

Women: CC: 1 Francine Niyomukunzi BDI 17:35; 2 Marwa Bouzayani TUN 17:44; 3 Micheline Niyomahoro BDI 18:35; 4 Valeria Roffino 18:44; 5 Agnese Carcano 18:51; 6 Elena Burkard GER 18:53

Getefe, Spain, January 28

Men XC: 1 Thierry Ndikumwenayo 29:45; 2 Nassim Hassaous 30:16; 3 Adel Mechaal 30:38; 4 Fernando Carro 31:02; 5 Miguel Baidal 31:09; 6 Adam Maijo 31:18; 7 Víctor Ruiz 31:21; 8 David Bascuñana 31:28; 9 Vicente Hernandez 31:32; 10 Eduardo Menacho 31:34

Women XC: 1 Carolina Robles 35:34; 2 Irene Sánchez-Escribano 35:41; 3 Angela Viciosa 36:08; 4 Majida Maayouf 36:19; 5 Cristina Ruiz 36:26

Ibiza, Spain, January 28

Men: 10km: 1 Gideon Rono KEN 27:41; 2 Edward Zakayo KEN 27:49; 3 Fredrick Cheruiyot KEN 28:33; 4 Allan Kibet UGA 28:41; 5 José Pérez 28:45; 6 Youssef Ben Haddi MAR 28:49; 14 Jonathan Escalante-Phillips GBR 30:39

Women: 10km: 1 Miriam Chebet KEN 30:40; 2 Ayel Likina ETH 30:57; 3 Meraf Bahta SWE 32:11; 4 Melody Julien FRA 33:22

Seville Half Marathon, Spain, January 28

Men: HM: 1 Bravin Kiprop KEN 59:21; 2 Vincent Kipkorir Kigen KEN 59:48; 3 Iliass Aouani ITA 61:32; 4 Isaac Kibet UGA 61:36; 5 Abderrazak Charik FRA 61:43; 6 Elias Kipchumba KEN 62:01; 7 Julien Wanders SUI 62:38; 42 Nicholas Barry GBR 67:24

Women: HM: 1 Zerihun Alemtsehay ETH 1:07:59; 2 Aberash Shilima Kebeda ETH 1:08:02; 3 Rebecca Lonedo ITA 1:10:13; 4 Juliette Thomas BEL 1:10:16; 5 Esther Pfeiffer GER 1:10:24; 6 Lucy Reid GBR 1:10:30; 12 Sarah Astin GBR 1:11:42; 13 Tessa McCormick GBR 1:12:15; 14 Steph Twell GBR 1:13:01; 19 Helen Winsor GBR 1:15:42; 34 Rachel Doherty GBR 1:20:59; 38 Louise Cartmell GBR 1:22:12; 39 Maria Romero 1:22:14; 40 Jenny Blizard GBR 1:22:26; 48 Josie Savill GBR 1:24:00; 49 Lydia Briggs GBR 1:24:08

Marrakesh Marathon, Morocco, January 28

Men: Mar: 1 Sammy Kitwara KEN 2:07:53; 2 Omar Aït Chitachen 2:08:43; 3 Mustapha Houdadi 2:09:36; 4 Mountasser Zaghou 2:11:19; 5 Abdelkarim Ben Zahra 2:12:30

Women: Mar: 1 Kaoutar Farkoussi 2:27:58; 2 Fatiha Benchatki 2:28:29; 3 Kaltoum Bouaasayriya 2:29:17

Osaka Women’s Marathon, Japan, January 28

Ethiopia’s Worknesh Edesa won in a course record of 2:18:51 (with a faster 69:05 second half) ahead of Japan’s Honami Maeda’s 2:18:59.

Maeda’s time was a Japanese and Asian record, improving the mark of 2:19:12 set by 2004 Olympic marathon champion Mizuki Noguchi in the Berlin Marathon in 2005 which was a world record at the time.

Mizuki Matsuda was third in 2:23:07 while Germany’s Katharina Steinruck, the daughter of London marathon winner Katrin Dorre-Heinig, was sixth in a PB of 2:24:56.

Women: Mar: 1 Workenesh Edesa ETH 2:18:51; 2 Honami Maeda 2:18:59 AR; 3 Mizuki Matsuda 2:23:07; 4 Stella Chesang UGA 2:23:36; 5 Sayaka Sato 2:24:43; 6 Katharina Steinruck GER 2:24:56; 7 Natsumi Matsushita 2:25:10; 8 Yuna Daito 2:25:16; 9 Madoka Nakano 2:26:50; 10 Mayu Nishikawa 2:27:13; 11 Rie Kawauchi 2:28:28; 12 Kana Kobayashi 2:29:44; 13 Jeong Da-Eun KOR 2:30:49; 14 Militsa Mircheva BUL 2:32:03; 15 Nanami Aoki 2:32:06

