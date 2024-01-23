Masters athlete headlines BMC meet with 1500m record while Noah Hanson sets English under-20 60m hurdles best

Non Thomas meet, BMC Cardiff, January 21

Kirstie Booth won one of the 1500m races by exactly 10 seconds in a PB 4:33.11. That took over four seconds off Lesley Bell’s UK W45 indoor 1500m record.

Booth, who was the runner-up in the AW masters athlete of the year awards, is the world record-holder in her age group of the steeplechase.

This winter she has set a UK W45 3000m record and been a member of Britain’s world record-breaking 4x800m team.

Piers Copeland won the men’s 1500m in 3:41.53 from Justin Davies’ PB of of 3:42.27.

Jenny Nesbitt won the women’s race in 4:15.50 but was pushed all the way by Lauren Church who took almost three seconds off of her PB with 4:15.99.

Hannah Brier, a 11.33/23.29 sprinter who took up the 400m last year, won the 300m in 38.74.

Men: 800: A: 1 C Kirwan (IRL) 1:51.27. B: 1 R Forbes (Optima, U20) 1:54.55. C: 2 D Williams (Card, M40) 1:59.09; 3 O Williams (Les C, M35) 1:59.16; 4 T Loynes (Neath, U17) 1:59.34.

1500: A: 1 P Copeland (P’pridd R) 3:41.53; 2 J Davies (Bath) 3:42.27; 3 J Gumm (Phoe) 3:43.17; 4 B Murphy (Ton) 3:45.23; 6 L Mallon (Lag V, U20) 3:50.63. B: 1 M Brunnock (Western Tempo, U20) 3:51.91; 5 T Webb (Yeov O, U17) 4:00.86. C: 4 L Jolly (Read, M40) 4:06.79



Women: 800: A: 1 I King (Wig D) 2:05.72; 2 K Devereux (N Som, U20) 2:13.41. B: 4 T Cyrus (NEB, W35) 2:20.82

1500: A: 1 J Nesbitt (P’pridd R) 4:15.50; 2 L Church (Read) 4:15.99; 3 E Hartnett (IRL) 4:24.52; 4 J Lark (W Ches, U20) 4:26.34; 5 L Hale (Swan, U17) 4:26.91; 6 M Deadman (BMH) 4:27.00. B: 1 S Coutts (Jag) 4:25.34; 2 M Horgan (IRL, W35) 4:29.32; 5 I Courtney (Wells, U20) 4:36.46. C: 1 K Booth (Taun, W45) 4:33.11

Non BMC 300: 1 H Brier 38.74

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kirstie Booth (@kirstie_booth)

London Games, Lee Valley, January 20-21

English Schools champion Noah Hanson went second all-time in the UK under-20 60m hurdles rankings with an English best 7.58 behind David Omoregie’s 7.50 set a decade ago.

Daniel Goriola, who beat him in a couple of earlier races in January, also headed him in the first one here with a PB equalling 7.69 to Hanson’s then PB 7.74 but in the next race Hanson won clearly from Goriola’s 7.76 to finally beat the Blackheath and Bromley Harrier at the fourth attempt this year.

European under-18 200m champion Faith Akinbileje smashed her 60m PB with a 7.34 clocking to just making missing the all-time top 10 under-20s which currently stands as 7.33.

Last year the English Schools champion made the European under-20 200m final and the British Championship senior final.

John Otugade, who ran a wind-assisted 10.10 last summer, ran his fastest 60m for five years with 6.67.

Clare Elms strengthened her hold on second place on the UK all-time W60 800m indoor lists with 2:32.54 while Kojo Kyereme, a world masters champion at 10,000m, showed good speed at the age of 49 to win his heat in 1:59.92 to go fourth all-time indoors among M45s.

As he is 50 later this year, that makes him at 49, the oldest Brit to run sub-2 indoors.

The British M50 record of 2:00.53 by David Wilcock set 20 years ago looks vulnerable. The world indoor record (1:59.62) could also be possible as the Shaftesbury Barnet athlete has not specifically trained for 800m and it was his fastest for over five years. He had enjoyed a 30:56 M45 age group win in the Valencia 10km the previous week.

Men:

60: r1: 1 J Otugade 6.67. r2: 1 R Akinyebo 6.77

400: h1: 1 S Voinea 47.24; 2 G Pellegrini 47.89

800: 1 J Higgins 1:50.40; 2 H Jonas 1:51.67; 3 S O’Loughnane 1:51.67. r2: 1 C McAlister 1:52.41. r7: 1 K Kyereme M45 1:59.92

60H: 1 T Wilcock 7.80; 2 J Agbodza 7.93

U20:

60: r1: 1 T Wilson 6.77. r2: 1 T Wilson 6.78

200: 1 J Houslin 22.02

400: 1 O Irwin 49.16

60H: 1 N Hanson 7.58; 2 D Goriola 7.76. r1: 1 Goriola 7.69; 2 Hanson 7.74

Women:

60: r1: 1 F Agyapong 7.40; 2 G Akpe-Moses 7.49. r2: 1 F Agyapong 7.37; 2 G Akpe-Moses 7.47

200: 1 B Ironside 24.06

400: 1 N Kendall 54.90; 2 C Henrich 55.00

800: 1 C Kelly-Gordon U20 2:13.08. r6: 3 C Elms W60 2:32.54

60H: r1: 1 J Hunter 8.45; 2 L Bonsu U20 8.49; 3 Y Uwakwe 8.68. r2: 1 Bonsu 8.52; 2 Uwakwe 8.67

U20

60: r1: 1 F Akinbileje 7.42; 2 K Mensah 7.47. r2: F Akinbileje 7.34; 2 K Mensah 7.50

200: 1 L Tallon 24.68

4J STUDIOS SCOTTISH ATHLETICS NATIONAL INDOOR OPEN SERIES 1, Ayr, January 19-21



Mixed events: 60: A01: 1 E Cunningham (Jag, U20) 7.04. A03: 5 E Clark (W’moss, U17W) 7.87. B02: 4 A Robertson (Moth, M45) 7.56; 6 T Ikechukwu-Okonkwo (Law, U17W) 7.84. B04: 3 E Clark (W’moss, U17W) 7.87. B12: 4 A Dooey (Lark, M60) 8.96. B13: 1 J Lanahan (Shett, U13) 8.20. C11: 3 A McVittie-Brangan (Tev, U13W) 8.57. HJ: A: 1 J Lanahan (Shett, U13) 1.48. B: 1 M Tait (Dunf, U20) 2.05. D: 1 (North Shields Po) 1.78; 3 L Elliot (Aird, U15W) 1.63. LJ: C: 4 J Lanahan (Shett, U13) 5.05. E: 1 J Hooper (Shett, U17) 6.44. TJ: A: 1 A Lanahan (Shett, U15) 11.80; 2 R Taylor (Jag, W) 11.31; 4 M Brockley (Edin, U17W) 10.92; 11 C Doyle (VPCG, U15W) 9.84. C: 2 C Allan (VPCG, U15W) 10.00



Men: 60H: A: 1 S Connal (Jag) 8.23; 2 A MacKay (Tm E Loth) 9.05. B: 1 S Connal (Jag) 8.12; 2 C Farquhar (Kilb) 8.63; 3 A MacKay (Tm E Loth) 8.87. SP: A: 2 G Ferguson (Law, M45) 10.68. D: 1 A McInroy (SB, M35) 14.12



U20: 60H: B: 1 D Martin (Jag) 8.44. SP: D: 1 L Mitchell (Kil’k) 13.24



U17: 60H: C: 1 D Knox (Spring) 8.76



Women: 60H: C: 1 E Campbell (Jag) 8.69. SP: A: 1 T Tchoudja (Shett) 12.95; 2 M Porterfield (VPCG, W40) 12.44



U17: 60H: B1: 1 S Brown (N Ayr) 9.04. C: 1 G Malley (W’moss) 9.04



W60: SP: D: 1 C Cameron (VPCG, W65) 8.96

NEWHAM 60m SPRINT SERIES 2024, Newham, January 17



European under-18 100m champion Nia Wedderburn-Goodison showed good form with a 7.43 60m clocking.

Men: 60: A01: 1 A Adewale (E&H) 6.77; 2 K Gowan-Wade (B&B) 6.77; 3 J Watson-Brown (SB) 6.78; 4 D Hammond (Card) 6.88. A02: 1 A Jolaoso (B&B) 6.90; 2 E Solari (Chilt) 6.92. A03: 1 E Assande (NEB, U20) 6.91. A04: 1 A Anderson (Croy, U20) 7.00. A14: 5 K Craven (Worth, M55) 7.94. A15: 3 M Vassiliou (E&H, M60) 8.23; 5 T Beaglehole (B’mth, M60) 8.39. A16: 3 F Furlotti (E&H, M60) 8.29; 4 B King (BFTTA, M55) 8.46. B01: 1 J Watson-Brown (SB) 6.75; 1 A Adewale (E&H) 6.75; 3 K Gowan-Wade (B&B) 6.78; 4 D Hammond (Card) 6.83; 5 E Solari (Chilt) 6.86. B02: 1 J Thoronka (SB) 6.90; 2 J Gbagbo (B&B) 6.94; 3 A Anderson (Croy, U20) 6.95; 6 D Pollard (NEB, U20) 7.01. B03: 1 A Jolaoso (B&B) 6.93; 2 E Aspinall (E&H, U20) 7.02. B13: 4 K Craven (Worth, M55) 7.96. B14: 2 M Vassiliou (E&H, M60) 8.21; 4 T Beaglehole (B’mth, M60) 8.37



Women: 60: A01: 1 N Wedderburn-Goodison (Harrow, U20) 7.43; 2 B Ironside (B’mth) 7.48; 3 I Jimenez (Chile) 7.51; 4 H Longden (Card) 7.52; 5 E Modeste (E&H) 7.52; 6 S Grace (Norw) 7.56; 7 J Eduwu (S Lon) 7.63. A02: 1 A Ellis (E&H) 7.61; 2 S King (B&B) 7.64; 2 S Blackwood (C&C, U20) 7.64; 4 E Quaye (Harrow, U20) 7.69; 5 S Vincent (WG&EL) 7.79. A03: 1 D Lago (Mil K) 7.72. A08: 5 E Font Freide (AFD, W60) 9.70. B01: 1 N Wedderburn-Goodison (Harrow, U20) 7.45; 2 B Ironside (B’mth) 7.47; 3 I Jimenez (Chile) 7.49; 4 H Longden (Card) 7.52; 5 E Modeste (E&H) 7.55; 6 S Grace (Norw) 7.58; 7 A Ellis (E&H) 7.72. B02: 1 D Lago (Mil K) 7.58; 2 J Eduwu (S Lon) 7.62; 3 S Vincent (WG&EL) 7.67; 4 S Blackwood (C&C, U20) 7.68; 5 S King (B&B) 7.69; 6 E Quaye (Harrow, U20) 7.71

VAULT MANCHESTER, Sportcity, January 20



Mixed events: PV: A: 1 G Heppinstall (Shef/Dearn) 5.11; 2 L Benjamin (Sale) 5.11; 3= C Newby (Edin) 5.06; 3=. W Lane (Shef/Dearn, U20) 5.06; 6 T Walley (Wrex) 5.06; 5 J Watson (Bir) 4.96; 7 R Nairne (Jag) 4.86. B: 1 A Reilly (Shef/Dearn, U17) 4.31; 2= W Snashall (Craw) 4.21; 2=. O Segun (Dartf) 4.21; 6 D Graham (Edin, M45) 3.96; 9 J Robinson (Hale, M45) 3.81; 10 A Ashurst (Sale, M55) 3.61. C: 1 M Herbert-Ruiz (Jag, U20) 4.51; 2 L Reveley (J&H) 4.21; 3 T Hill (Darl, U17) 3.91; 4 P Zapantis (Sale, U17) 3.91; 5 C Park (Sale, U17) 3.81. D: 1 C Jones (Swan, W) 3.81; 2 S Barbour (Jag, W) 3.81; 3 I Smith (Stoke, W) 3.61; 4 M Hilborne (Craw, W35) 3.41; 5 C Crawford (Spring, U17W) 3.31; 6 C Blunt (KuH, W35) 3.21; 7 S Wilkinson (Sale, U20W) 3.11. E: 4 M Samuel (Leeds C, U17W) 3.11; 5 M Hewitt-Chapple (Gate, U17W) 3.01; 6 L Nicholls (Sale, U15) 2.91; 8 M Hilborne (Craw, U15) 2.91; 11= C Hayton (Leeds C, M60) 2.76; 11=. C Berry (Wig D, U17W) 2.76; 11=.. D Roberts (Liv H, U17W) 2.76; 11=… T Osborne (B’burn, U17W) 2.76. F: 3 G James (Shef/Dearn, U17W) 2.71; 16 H McHugh (Sale, U13W) 2.16

WEST WALES INDOOR ATHLETICS CHAMPIONSHIPS DAY 2, Swansea, January 20



U15 mixed events: HJ: B: 1 K Udoh (Swan, U13W) 1.49. PV: 1 G Davies (Swan, U15W) 2.81



Mixed events: HJ: 1 S Davies (Swan, U20) 1.95. PV: 2 C Shuall (Swan, U20) 4.10; 3 H Newton (Swan, U20) 4.00; 9 L Roberts (L’nelli, U17W) 2.70

WEST WALES INDOOR ATHLETICS CHAMPIONSHIPS DAY 1, Swansea, January 13



Men: 60: 5 R Davies (Swan, M65) 9.45. 60H: 1 J Houghton (Swan) 9.23



Women: 60: 4 D Marler (Swan, W75) 15.78



U17: 60H: 1 M Quick (Swan) 9.09. SP: 1 M Quick (Swan) 12.63

» For more recent results, CLICK HERE