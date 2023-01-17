Most of the UK’s top leagues took place at the weekend together with a UK Cross Challenge at Scone and a big North Eastern relay and a major schools event

To read our report from the British Athletics Cross Challenge event at Scone in Scotland, click here. For more in-depth results from the event plus other UK domestic races, see below.

BIRMINGHAM LEAGUE, Division 1, Warley Woods, January 14

It was back to normal service as the students from Birmingham and Loughborough returned to domination, Martin Duff reports.

It was Loughborough who came out on top with five of the first six runners home and they were led by the leading trio of Baptiste Fourmont, Tom Patrick and Max Hayden.

This was the first UK outing for Fourmont who has a 3000m steeplechase best of 8:44.67 and who was 13th in last year’s French cross-country championships

Only Birmingham’s Williams Brown spoiled the Loughborough party and his team were a comfortable second.

To complete the top three teams, it was more students, this time from Warwick, who showed the local clubs the way home.

Birchfield’s Ed Banks was headed this time in the veteran stakes as he was narrowly beaten by Tipton’s Joe Smith but it was the younger runners who generally prevailed.

Nearly 500 men have competed in Division one’s three races so far.

Men: 1 B Fourmont I(Lough/FRA) 29:31; 2 T Patrick (Lough) 29:46; 3 M Heyden (Lough) 29:58; 4 W Brown (Birm U) 30:11; 5 N Wills (Lough) 30:19; 6 F Jennings (Lough, U20) 30:21; 7 E Moran (Birm U) 30:26; 8 H Arnall (R&N) 30:28; 9 S Vine (Birm U) 30:30; 10 S Birkett (Birm U, U20) 30:33; 11A Peacock (BRAT) 30:39; 12 E Blythman (Birm U) 30:42

M40: 1 J Smith (Tip); 2 E Banks (Bir); 3 O Harradence (RSC)

U20: 3 T Jones (Warw U)

TEAM: 1 Loughborough 33; 2 Birmingham U 60; 3 Warwick U 201; 4 BRAT 244; 5 Tipton 300; 6 Birchfield 341

B TEAM: 1 Birm U 144; 2 Lough 233; 3 BRAT 572

M40 TEAM: 1 Tipton 24; 2 BRAT 42; 3 R Sutton C 70

B TEAM: 1 Tipton 128

Standings after 3 matches

TEAM (best 2 of 3 so far): 1 Birm U 176; 2 BRAT 526; 3 Birchfield 573

B TEAM: 1 BRAT 1672

M40 TEAM: 1 Tipton 76; 2 RSC 224; 3 BRAT 214

B TEAM: 1 RSC 481

BIRMINGHAM LEAGUE Div 2, Bromsgrove, January 14

Western Tempo continued their march to the top flight with another team win on their home patch of Pittville Park, Martin Duff reports.

They were again led home by Dom James, a minute clear of Leamington’s Callum Hanlon.

Men: 1 D James (W Tempo) 31:05; 2 C Hanlon (Leam) 32:03; 3 D Gillett (Telf) 32:03; 4 B Candola (Leam) 32:45; 5 B Holmes (S&SH) 33:09; 6 L Richardson (B&R, U20) 33:07

M40: 1 R Green (CLC) 33;45

M50: 1 P Ward (Telf) 33:48

TEAM: 1 W Tempo 60; 2 Leamington 104; 3 Telford 146; 4 Bromsgrove & R 204; 5 CLC 251; 6 Aldridge 276

B TEAM: 1 W Tempo 345; 2 B&R 531; 3 CLC 580

M40 TEAM: 1 W Tempo 49; 2 Knowle & D 64; 3 Telford 69

B TEAM: 1 Knowle & D 164; 2 Severn 182; 3 B Pear 199

Standings after 3 matches

TEAM: 1 W Tempo 154; 2 Leamington 406; 3 CLC 724

B TEAM: 1 W Tempo 717

M40 TEAM: 1 W Tempo 80; 2 Severn 256; 3 Knowle & D 280

B TEAM: 1 W Tempo 423

BIRMINGHAM LEAGUE Div 3, Aldridge Airport, January 14

Men: 1 T Stubbins (Strat) 35:03; 2 D Brewis (Sphinx) 35:08; 3 R ortolan (Sphinx) 35:37; 4 I Mansell (Nun) 35:43; 5 A Pester (Strat) 35:44; 6 R Shepherd (Strat) 35:59

TEAM: 1 Stratford 50; 2 Nuneaton 82; 3 Sphinx 157

B TEAM: 1 Stratford 207

M40 TEAM: 1 Nuneaton 21; 2 Stratford 38; 3 Dudley & St 107

B TEAM: 1 Nuneaton 83

Standings after 3 matches

TEAM: 1 Stratford 224; 3 Nuneaton 289; 3 Sphinx 476

B TEAM: 1 Stratford 789

M40 TEAM: 1 Nuneaton 83

BIRTLEY SENIOR RELAYS, incorporating NE Masters Championships, January 15

The Lord Lawson Beamish Academy hosted this combined fixture and Morpeth men were defending their title, in the senior relay.

However, despite another fastest lap, of 8:40, by Carl Avery, they were narrowly headed by Sunderland who had the Armstrong brothers second and third quickest.

Morpeth did take the women’s race as Jane Hodgson’s fastest lap of 11:01 anchored them home after they took the lead at the start of stage two. Their team was also the fastest W35 trio.

Men (3x3km):

1 Sunderland 27:16 (S Jackson 9:19, J Armstrong 9:02, S Armstrong 8:55); 2 Morpeth 27:26 (P Smallcombe 9:25, C Avery 8:40, A Douglas 9:20); 3 Gateshead 30:57 (M Linsley 9:21, C Franks 9:56, K Flannery 11:40); 4 Tyne Br 31:49; 5 Derwentside 32:39; 6 Low Fell 33:02

Fastest: Avery 8:40; S Armstrong 8:55; J Armstrong 9:02

M35 (3x3km):

1 Heaton 32:06 (D Young 10:20, L Daglish (M40) 10:44, J Sturman (M40) 11:02); 2 Morpeth 32;59; 3 Sunderland 32:59

Fastest: A Pratt (Morp) 9:52; S Rankin (Sund) 9:55; D Young (Heaton) 10:20

M45 (3x3km):

1 Elswick 32:43 (S Horn 10:25, S Robertson 11:28, A Ball 10:50); 2 Birtley 33:40; 3 Sunderland 33:49

Fastest: Horn 10:25; D Stoker (Sund) 10:35; Ball 10:50

M55 (3x3km):

1 Sunderland 36:20 (M Cherrington 11:56, D Wilkinson 12:36, E Sweeney 11:48))

Fastest: Sweeney 11;48; Cherrington 11:56; N McAnaney (Morp, M60) 11:57

M65 (3x3km):

1 Elswick 41:06 (M Steven 13:22, M McNally 14:47, P Sloan 12:57

Fastest: G Bain (Morp) 12:24

Women (3x3km):

1 Morpeth 35:06 (J Kirby (W45) 12:30, M Stead (W45) 11:35, J Hodgson (W40) 11:01); 2 Crook 38:02 (S Dixon (W35) 13:12, A Etherington 12:33, K Storey 12:17); 3 Gosforth 38:10 (A Fletcher (W50) 12:47, S Seymour (W45) 13:31, S Platten 11:52); 4 Morpeth 39:03; 5 Tynedale 39:06; 6 Birtley 39:43

Fastest: Hodgson (W35) 11:01; R Falloon (Morp) 11:22; M Stead (Morp, W35) 11:35

W45 (3x2km):

1 Tynedale 39:06 (K Bluck (50) 14:00, M Armstrong 12:52, L Short 12:14); 2 Morpeth 43:43; 3 Blyth 44:50

Fastest: L Short (Tynedale) 12:14; Kirby/J Vermas (Morp) 12:30

W55 (3x3km):

1 Morpeth 45:03 (S Smith 15:59, S Rank 15:01, G Cavill 14:03)

Fastest: C Pinkney (Tynedale) 13:16

CHILTERN LEAGUE, Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire, January 14

After hosting the league in conjunction with the British Athletics Cross Challenge in November at Teardrop Lakes, the circus returned to the area and the venue for their second match of the winter was Campbell Park which, when it held the English National in 1985, was a sea of mud, Martin Duff reports.

The recent heavy rain again saw the going cut up and Bedford & County were well to the fore of the men’s race as Ben Alcock had a 200m victory over Chiltern’s George Brown as three more Bedford runners followed.

Alcock had won over this same ground 12 months earlier before going on to place second in the South of England championships and, in November was ninth in the Cross Challenge race at Teardrop Lakes.

There was a repeat in the women’s race as England Athletics 5000m bronze medallist Rebecca Murray notched up her third league win of the campaign and did so by a minute from MK Distance project’s Emma Mears.

Veterans were next home as 49-year-old Kate Rennie headed W40 Lara Bromilow for third.

Jacque Smith was third in the Milton Keynes leg of the UK Cross Challenge and then won the December league fixture before notching up another win here for his Milton Keynes club.

Kara Gorman, who won that Cross Challenge under-13 girls race, continued her two year unbroken stretch of league wins.

Men: 1 B Alcock (Bed C) 27:46; 2 G Brown (Chiltern) 28:29; 3 N Campion (Bed C, U20) 29:13; 4 J Minter (Bed C) 29:21; 5 C Emmerson (Bed C) 29:41; 6 B Warren (Lut) 29:45; 7 J Winship (Brack, U20) 29:59; 8 M Marshall (Oxf C) 29;16; 9 M Dicks (Mil K) 30;24; 10 M Caddell (Wyc P) 30;28

M40: 1 T Harris (Ampt) 31:08

M45: 1 A Inchley (L Buzz) 33:09

M50: 1 N Hughes (Chilt) 32;12

M55: 1 S Townsend (Dac) 35:54

M60: 1 A Jackson (QPH) 38:57

Div 1

Senior TEAM: 1 Bedford & C 2082; 2 Milton Keynes 2010; 3 Chiltern 1949

M40 TEAM: 1 L Buzzard 744; 2 Chiltern 723; 3 Dacorum 682

U20 TEAM: 1 Bed C 589; 2 Mil K 433; 3 Chiltern 432

Div 2

Senior TEAM: 1 Silson 580; 2 Bucks & Stowe 547; 3 Oxford C 474

M40 TEAM: 1 Bucks & Stowe 304; 2 Silson 296; 3 Oxf C 238

U20 TEAM: 1 Bracknell 287

Standings after 4 matches (best 4 of 5)

Div 1 Senior TEAM: 1 Bed C 8507; 2 Milton Keynes 8451; 3 Chiltern 8272

M40 TEAM: 1 L Buzz 2820; 2 Dacorum 2713; 3 Chiltern 2710

U20 TEAM: 1 Chiltern 2168; 2 Mil K 1319; 3 Bed C 1198

Div 2 Senior TEAM: 1 Bucks & Stowe 2378; 2 QPH 2082; 3 Silson 2014

M40 TEAM: 1 Bucks & Stowe 1265

U20 TEAM: 1 Bracknell 916

U17:

1 M Hammett (MK Dist) 19:50; 2 I Achchi (Wyc P) 20:05; 3 W Galliford (S&NH) 20:11; 4 T Cropley (S&NH) 20;16; 5 H Totton (Mil K) 20:17; 6 M Evans (Chilt) 20:39

Div 1 TEAM: 1 Chiltern 65; 2 Mil K 58; 3 Northampton 50

Div 2 TEAM: 1 Stevenage & NH 36

Standings after 4 matches (Best 3 of 4)

Div 1 TEAM: 1 Chiltern 296; 2 Northampton 213; 3 Mil K 197

Div 2 TEAM: 1 S&NH 140

U15:

1 A Hughes (Chilt) 15:32; 2 O Wilson (Bed C) 15:51; 3 D Munn (Chilt) 15:57; 4 C Powell (Chilt) 16:02; 5 J Orchard (Dav) 16:03; 6 J Holdsworth (Chilt) 16:06

Div 1 TEAM: 1 Chiltern 175; 2 Bed C 165; 3 Northampton 103

Div 2 TEAM: 1 S&NH 17

Standings after 4 matches

Div 1 TEAM: 1 Bed C 579; 2 Chiltern 497; 3 Northampton 399

Div 2 TEAM: 1 Oxf C 135

U13:

1 J Smith (Mil K) 9:40; 2 T Ford (Chilt) 10:04; 3 T Murphy (Dac) 10:10; 4 O McDonald (Dac) 10:14; 5 M Bunn (MK Dist) 10:21; 6 B Lucas (Brack) 10;23

TEAM

Div 1: 1 Dacorum 189; 2 Mil K 92; 3 St Albans 127

Div 2: 1 Bracknell 32

Standings after 4 matches

Div 1 TEAM: 1 Dacorum 3525 2 Chiltern 546; 3 Mil K 457

Div 2 TEAM: 1 Bracknell 120

U11 boys:

1 R Gray (Banb) 5:37; 2 T Living (Chilt) 5:40; 3 S Cousins (Radley) 5:43

TEAM: 1 St Albans 122; 2 VoA 119; 3 Chiltern 118

Standings: 1 St Albans 551; 2 Chiltern 508; 3 VoA 452

Men Overall

Div 1 TEAM: 1 Chiltern 2358; 2 Bed C 2329; 3 Mil K 2186

Div 2 TEAM: 1 Silson 580

Men Standings after 4 matches

Div 1: 1 Chiltern 9611; 2 Bed C 9487; 3 Mil K 9332

Div 2: 1 Bucks & Stowe 2388

Women:

1 R Murray (Bed C) 21:11; 2 E Mears (MK Dist) 22:09; 3 K Rennie (Dac, W45) 22;46; 4 L Bromilow (Mik K, W40) 22:49; 5 H Wardley (hilt) 23:10; 6 A Roskilly (Mil K) 23:14; 7 K Stern (St Alb) 23:20; 8 R Frake (Oxf C) 23:23; 9 I King (Mil K) 23:31; 10 J Roberts (Mil K, W35) 23:46

W45: 2 B Nkoane (Chilt) 23:53

W50: 1 R Cooke (Bucks & Stowe) 24:36

W55: 1 M Ward (Tring) 27:24

W65: 1 L Hembury (Tring) 26:32

Div 1

Senior TEAM: 1 Chiltern 696; 2 Dacorum 684; 3 Mil K 638

W35 TEAM: 1 Dacorum 464; 2 Chiltern 343; 3 Wycombe P 321

Div 2 TEAM: 1 Bucks & Stowe 284; 2 Silson 256; 3 Thame 229

W35 TEAM: 1 Bucks & Stowe 235; 2 Silson 197; 3 Thame 179

Standings after 4 matches

Senior (best 3 of 4)

Div 1 TEAM: 1 Chiltern 2989; 2 Dacorum 2906; 3 Mil K 2897

Div 2 TEAM: 1 Bucks & Stowe 1055; 2 Wellingboro 888; 3 Thame 817

W35 Div 1 TEAM: 1 Dacorum 1918; 2 Wyc P 1658; 3 Chiltern 1626

Div 2 TEAM: 1 Bucks & St 822; 2 Silson 674; 3 Thame 533

U20/U17:

1 S Jacobs (St Alb, U17) 16:19; 2 M Hughes (Chilt, U17) 16:52; 3 E Powell (Abing, gst, U17) 16:52; 4 F Baxter (Chilt, U17) 17:01; 5 M Freeland (Mil K, U17) 17:10; 6 S McGrath (St Alb) 17:13

Div 1 TEAM: 1 Chiltern 88; 2 St Albans 84; 3 Mil K 71

Div 2 TEAM: 1 Bracknell 36

Standings after 4 matches

U20/ U17

D1 TEAM: 1 Dacorum 316; 2 Mil K 314; 3 St Albans 288

Div 2

U20 U17 TEAM: 1 Bracknell 128

U15:

1 E Ford (Chilt) 16:55; 2 K Webb (Mil K) 17:10; 3 L Wilkinson (Chilt) 17:23; 4 S Chapman (Mil K) 17:30; 5 L Farr (Bed C) 17:35; 6 L Webb (Mil K) 17:46

Div 1 TEAM: 1 Mil K 64; 2 Chiltern 163; 3 Dacorum 120

Div 2 TEAM: 1 Oxf C 32

Standings after 4 matches

Div 1 TEAM: 1 Mil K 673; 2 Chiltern 670; 3 Bed C 391

Div 2 TEAM: 1 Bracknell 119

U13:

1 K Gorman (Chilt) 10:11; 2 I Bennetts (North) 10:36; 3 M Davis (Chilt) 11:00; 4 E McGinley (wat) 11;13; 5 N Clarke (Chilt) 11;15; 6 G Tongue (St Alb) 11;18

Div 1 TEAM: 1 Chiltern 151; 2 Mil K 112; 3 St Albans 111

Div 2 TEAM: 1 Oxf C 43

Standings after 4 matches

Div 1 TEAM: 1 St Albans 468; 2 Chiltern 459; 3 Mil K 453

Div 2 TEAM: 1 S&NH 162

U11 girls:

1 H Lucas (Brack) 6:07; 2 T Kentish (Oxf C) 6:10; 3 Z Tate (Wyc P) 6:22

TEAM: 1 Milton K 115; 2 St Albans 102; 3 Oxf C 97

Standings after 4 matches

Girls: Gorman 4

TEAM: 1 Milton K 413; 2 Chiltern 343; 3 Oxford C 310

Overall Women

Div 1 TEAM: 1 Chiltern 1098; 2 Mil K 985; 3 Dacorum 890

Div 2 TEAM: 1 Bucks & Stowe 285; 2 Silson 63; 3 Thame 229

Overall (M&W combined)

Div 1: 1 Chiltern 3456; 2 Milton K 3171; 3 Bed C 2875

Div 2: 1 Silson 843; 2 Bucks & Stowe 832; 3 Oxf C 707

Standings after 4 matches

Overall Women

Div 1: 1 Chiltern 4377; 2 Mil K 4337; 3 St Albans 3781

Div 2: 1 Bucks & Stowe 1059; 2 W’boro 897; 3 Silson 838

Overall Combined (M&W)

Div 1: 1 Chiltern 13,988; 2 Mil K 13,669; 3 Bed C 12,422

Div 2: 1 Bucks & Stowe 3447; 2 Silson 2853; 3 Thame 2593

HAMPSHIRE LEAGUE, Reading, January 14

Prospect Park, which had hosted the Southern men’s championship back in 1970 when it was used as a backdrop for the Michael Winner film The Games was again pressed into service, Martin Duff reports.

Basingstoke & Mid Hants Thomas Syckelmoore won his first ever league win last time out and here scored a repeat senior victory, this time over Reading’s veteran Richard Price. It was not a surprise that many of the top runners saved themselves for sterner challenges ahead.

Aldershot again had a quiet day in the men’s events, but did see James Dargan, the English Schools silver medallist and previous weekend’s Surrey champion, take the under-17 event from previous race winner, Winchester’s Will Atkins.

Kate Estlea improved upon her two previous league second spots to win the women’s race and did so from Southampton’s Sarah Winstone, but it was third placed Ellie Ravenscroft who led Southampton University to a first team win in the league.

This was Estlea’s first senior race victory in nearly two years.

Jersey’s Isla Hall moved up from second last time to take the under-13 girls race while Aldershot dominated the under-13 event. They had five of the top six home as Kitty Scott led them home and look a good bet for the South of England title later this month.

Men: 1 T Syckelmoore (BMH) 32:54; 2 R Price (Read, M40) 33:49; 3 C Charleston (AFD) 33:53; 4 A Faulty (Win) 33;57; 5 W Boutwood (Win) 34:05; 6 R James (Soton) 34:10

M50: 1 B Paviour (Read RR) 35:51

M60: 1 P Hohnson (Soton) 42:53

U20: 1 L Stone (AFD) 34:20

Div 1 TEAM: 1 Reading 50; 2 Winchester 68; 3 Soton 74; 4 AFD 84; 5 Basingstoke & Mid Hants 119; 6 Read RR 185

Div 2 TEAM: 1 Hart 372; 2 Andover 394; 3 Overton 508

Div 3 TEAM: 1 Havant 145

M40 TEAM: 1 AFD 25; 2 Read RR 31; 3 Andover 51; 4 Winchester 53; 5 Reading 55; 6 Bournemouth 70

Standings after 3 matches

Div 1 TEAM (best 3 of 4): 1 BMH 3; 2 Winchester 4; 3 AFD 5; 4 Soton 6 (166); 5 Reading 6 (238); 6 Salisbury 12

Div 2 TEAM: 1 Portsmouth 2; 2 Hart 3; 3 Andover 5

Div 3 TEAM: 1 Havant 2

M40 TEAM: 1 AFD 2; 2 Winchester 3; 3 BMH 7

U17:

1 J Dargan (AFD) 18:02; 2 W Atkins (Win) 18:32; 3 B Andrews-Callec (Jers) 18:42; 4 A Coates (Soton) 18:56; 5 J Pearce (AFD) 19:04; 6 J O’Brien (Havant) 19:23

TEAM: 1 AFD 13; 2 Winchester 27; 3 Reading 45

Standings after 3 matches

TEAM (best 2 to count): 1 AFD 2; 2 Winchester 3; 3 BMH 8

U15:

1 R Price (Win) 14:03; 2 J Titmas (Read) 14:23; 3 R Herd (AFD) 14:26; 4 O jermy (Camb’ly) 14:21; 5 N Olley (Soton) 14:37; 6 C Wilson (Win) 14:41

TEAM: 1 Winchester 15; 2 Reading 37; 3 BMH 48

Standings after 3 matches

TEAM (best 2 to count): 1 Winchester 3 (41); 2 Soton 3 (51); 3 Reading 5

U13:

1 S Weeks (Read) 11;10; 2 L Furby (Win) 11;14; 3 O Knipe (Ports) 11;17; 4 A Burniston (BMH) 11:25; 5 L De Giovanni (Ports) 11:29; 6 F Bosworth (Salis) 11:41

TEAM: 1 Portsmouth 15; 2 Winchester 24; 3 Soton 41

Standings after 3 matches

TEAM (best 2 to count): 1 Portsmouth 2; 2 Winchester 4; 3 AFD 7

Women:

1 K Estlea (AFD) 20:17; 2 S Winstone (Soton) 20:33; 3 E Ravenscroft (Soton U) 20:41; 4 L Waldman (Read, U20) 20:43; 5 R Sleap (BMH) 21:01; 6 N Griffiths (Soton) 21:03

W40: 1 V Gill (Win) 21:55

W50: 1 J Gandee (Win) 21:54

W60: 1 C Wheeler (Over) 25:11

TEAM: 1 Soton 24; 2 AFD 27; 3 BMH 30; 4 Reading 33; 5 Winchester 58; 6 Portsmouth 66

W35 TEAM: 1 Winchester 10; 2 Portsmouth 11; 3 Reading 41

U20 TEAM: 1 AFD 16

Standings after 3 matches

Senior (best 3 of 4) TEAM: 1 AFD 4; 2 Reading 8; 3 BMH 10; 4 Winchster11; 5 Portsmouth 18

U20 TEAM: no competition

U17:

1 H Haldane (Read) 15:10; 2 L Barlow (AFD) 15:36; 3 E Bailey (Win) 16:02

TEAM: 1 Reading 13

U15:

1 I Hall (Jers) 12:46; 2 M Jobbins (AFD) 13:04; 3 K Ealden (AFD) 13:11; 4 I Wards (BMH) 13:18; 5 K Bunn (IoW Tri) 13:19; 6 R Sharrock (Win) 13:20

TEAM: 1 AFD 20; 2 BMH 25; 3 Winchester 28

Standings after 3 matches

TEAM: 1 Winchester 7; 3 Reading 11

U13:

1 K Scott (AFD) 11;13; 2 K McBride (AFD) 11:41; 3 P Guest (AFD) 11;47; 4 K Hoppe (Soton) 11:48; 5 J Smykala (AFD) 12:05; 6 F Croucher (AFD) 12:13

TEAM: 1 AFD 6; 2 Portsmouth 16; 3 N Forest J 40

Standings after 3 matches

TEAM: 1 AFD 3; 2 Portsmouth 6; 3 N Forest J 9

MANCHESTER LEAGUE, Tatton Park, January 14

Naomi Kingston was an impressive winner of the women’s race on firm, yet challenging Tatton Park circuit on a sunny, yet cold and blustery day, Steve Green reports.

Kingston extended her lead to over a minute by the tape, with Armitage moving into second ahead of Wright. Laura Lombard was the first W40 in sixth place.

Nigel Martin continued his peerless Manchester League form of recent years with a hard fought victory over the just under 10km course, from a field of almost 450 men.

Martin had M40 Gavin Tomlinson, plus guesting 3:39 1500m man, Max Wharton for company, at the end of lap one of three through the uphill section, and a couple of deep mud ‘troughs’

The Sale Harrier went clear by the end lap two and extended his margin of victory over Tomlinson to 12 seconds by the finish. Wharton was a further 250m down in third.

In seventh place Sam Gilson, guesting for Rotherham, was the first under-20 male home.

Sale Harriers were convincing winners of the team race in both the men’s and women’s sections.

Trafford’s Ava Clough was a runaway winner in the under-17 section, 30 seconds ahead of Freya Griffiths, with Sophia Roiditis, third.

In the men’s equivalent, training partner Freddie Meredith was over 250m ahead of a Salford duo consisting of Ethan Nation, followed home by Alfie Simons.

It was double delight for Warrington as Esme Heavey pulled 50m clear of Salford duo Jasmine Wright and Darcy Slattery in the closing stages of the under-15 race.

In the under-15 boys’ event Jack Marwood, enjoyed a similar margin of victory over the Trafford duo of Jay Hutchinson and Pio Aron.

Men: 1 N Martin Sale 30:55; 2 G Tomlinson Chorlt M40 31:07; 3 M Wharton Halifax 31:39; 4 N Barry Sale 31:48; 5 A Lawton Sale 31:50; 6 W Onek Sale 32:15; 7 S Gilson Roth U20 32:36; 8 J Hudak E Ches 33:01; 9 J Richardson W Ches U20 33:04; 10 J Kevan Horw 33:08

M45: 1 P Speake Wilm 34:08

M50: 1 J Goudge Horw 35:20

M55: 1 P Leybourne Salf 36:27

M60: 1 S Burthem Warr 42:41

M65: 1 S Owen Salf 43:54

M70: 1 P Pickwell Alt 47:36

TEAM: 1 Sale H 53; 2 Horw 135; 3 Chorlton 173

VETS TEAM: 1 Chorlton 59; 2 Sale 77; 3 Salf 79

U17:

1 F Meredith Traff 18:55; 2 E Nation Salf 19:39; 3 A Simons Salf 20:04; 4 J Deighton Traff 20:20; 5 J Haworth Traff 20:20

TEAM: 1 Traff 10; 2 Salf 16; 3 Traff B 33

U15:

1 J Marwood Warr 14:51;2 J Hutchingson Traff 14:59;p 3 F Aron Traff 15:00; 4 F Goddard Sale 15:18; 5 F Dobson-Emmas 15:23

TEAM: 1 Traff 1; 2 Sale H 23; 3 Warr 41

U13:

1 A White Traff 12:30; 2 J Ireland Macc 12:46; 3 T Wood Macc 12:47; 4 B Birkett St Hel 12:50; 5 B Gardner Traff 12:53

TEAM: 1 Macc 13; 2 Traff 40; 3 Stock 45

U11: 1 T Smout Wirr 10:50; 2 B McEvoy Liv H 10:58; 3 E O’Brien Man 11:04

TEAM: 1 Liv H

Women: 1 N Kingston Alt 31:26; 2 L Armitage Sale U20 32:28; 3 A Wright Sale 33:03; 4 A Jackson Man Met 33:03; 5 R Theobald Wirral U20 33:15; 6 L Lombard Salf W40 33:19; 7 S Murphy Vale R W45 33:26; 8 K Fitzpatrick Chorl W35 33:29; 9 T Rogers W Ches 33:30; 10 B Reid Man Met U20 33:37

W50: 1 P Cameron Alt 35:04

W55: 1 D Broad Vale R 37:25

W60: 1 J Rashleigh Horw 36:52

W70: 1 A Oldham E Ches 41:42

TEAM: 1 Sale H 43; 2 Chorlton 92; 3 Salf 122

VETS TEAM: 1 Vale R 47

U17:

1 A Clough Traff 21:34; 2 F Griffiths Traff 22:04; 3 S Roiditis Salf 22:37; 4 N Griffin Start 22:50; 5 S Clough Traff 22:57

TEAM: 1 Traff 8; 2 Salf 21; 3 Liv H 36

U15:

1 E Heavey Warr 16:51; 2 J Wright Salf 16:58; 3 D Slattery Salf 17:16; 4 S Bartalotta Salf 17:33; 5 R Philbin Stock 17:49

TEAM: 1 Salf 9; 2 Stock 23; 3 Warr 23

U13:

1 O McManus Sale H 13:21; 2 C Wetters Sale 13:26; 3 I Pastor Wirr 13:27; 4 R Murphy Liv H 13:47; 5 E Worrall Liv H 13:49

TEAM: 1 Sale H 11; 2 Liv H 15; 3 Liv H B 38

U11: 1 E Beddow Wirr 10:42; 2 I Beddow Wirr 11:15; 3 B Rawcliffe Liv H 11:20

TEAM: 1 Wirral

START FITNESS METROPOLITAN LEAGUE, Welwyn Garden City, Hertfordshire, January 14

Oscar Bell won the fourth of five leagues in inclement weather on the undulating Stanborough Park course, Alastair Aitken reports.

Bell, who is coached by Andy Hobdell, said: “I think my main aim is to improve my general performances each year”.

He had been ninth in a Met League race last year and second in the previous one this year at Hillingdon House Farm. Up to about halfway Seyfu Jamaal, Alex Lawrence, Robel Bahelbi and Thomas Butler were all in contention before Bell, moved ahead for the rest of the race.

Despite Highgate missing two of their star runners who were competing for England in Spain, Alex Lepretre and Jacob Allen, they as a team, still continued to be well ahead with their 12 man scorers within the first 61 places but, are unlikely to give London Heathside or Victoria Park & Tower Hamlets a challenge for the Howard Williams Trophy, which combines the men’s and women’s scores at the finish.

Ninth overall was the first M40 John Eves and the two oldest were M75 competitors Charles Taylor and Stuart Mann who were 336th & 337th of the 357 finishers.

In the women’s race going down into the woods, former English National champion Liz Janes was striding along, going clear, with Annabel Gummow on her own next and then came Kate Olding in a good third position.

Janes’ husband Matt Janes, a good county runner, was there, watching with their three children aged 10, 8, and 5.

Janes (an international as Elizabeth Hall) and who works as a physio, said: “I do my runs early in the morning except on a Monday. I was pleased to run a PB 10km of 34:08 at the Telford 10km in December.”

Gummow has had a long career already at 29, having been third in the European Under-20 Championship 5000m in 2011 and 30th in the World Cross among other things but, due to injury, is just coming back into form and remarked: “For me I want to do the road now, run some half marathons. I plan to run a good marathon.”

London champion, Lauren Russell, was dominant in the second half of her race for the under-17’s. She was followed home by an under-15 Lyn Macdonald. Russell’s mother Sabrina was the first W55 in 38th place overall and her father Andrew who is an M55, also competes.

Violet Muraidhar, 10, followed up her win at the last league at Hillingdon; James Branch has won all his league races and added the one at Welwyn to his under-13 victories but had been injured recently.

Jorjia March was a winner again in the under-13s and declared: “It was very muddy!” But there had been a lot of rain in the week and on the day.

Men: 1 O Bell (Herts P) 25:41; 2 S Jamaal (Lon H) 25:56; 3 A Lawrence (VP&TH) 26:18; 4 T Butler (SB) 26:27; 5 R Wilson (High) 26:29; 6 C Hayward (High) 26:36; 7 T Fawden (High) 26:45; 8 M Cameron (TVH) 26:47; 9 J Eves (Herts P, M40) 26:52; 10 H Allen (High) 26:55

M45: 1 J Cooper (Harr) 29:35

M50: 1 S Hobbs (VP&TH) 30:15

M55: 1 P Clarke (Serp) 32:23

M60: 1 M Cursons (Harr) 31:53

M65: 1 J Black (Eton M) 37:03

M75: 1 C Taylor (Trent P) 44:49

U20: 1 C O’Neil (Lon H) 28:27

TEAM

D1: 1 Highgate 1371; 2 VP&TH 1302; 3 London H 1329; 4 Harrow 908; 5 WG&EL 778; 6 TVH 633

D2: 1 Trent P 1051; 2 Shaftesbury 975; 3 L Front 908

D3: 1 L Front B 942

M40

D1: 1 Serpentine 234; 2 Lon H 319; 3 Trent P 314; 4 VP&TH 229; 5 Harrow 226; 6 TVH 202

D2: 1 Shaftesbury 212; 2 Ealing E 201; 3 Barnet 155

D3: 1 Met P 71

Standings after 4 matches:

TEAM

D1: 1 Highgate 5657; 2 VP&TH 5306; 3 Lon H 4646; 4 Harrow 3934; 5 TVH 3804; 6 WG&EL 3806

D2: 1 Trent P 4509; 2 L Front 3935; 3 Shaftesbury 3898

D3: 1 L Front B 2311

M40

D1: 1 Trent P 1380; 2 Lon H 1368; 3 VP&TH 1248

D2: 1 Ealing E 878

D3: 1 Met P 365

U17/U15 (nt):

1 M Catini (Harr); 2 D Jeffs (St Mary’s, U15); 3 A Phillips (SB, U15); 4 B Murphy (Herts P, U15); 5 C Sydenham (Barn); 6 E Phillips (SB)

TEAM: 1 WG&EL 261; 2 Shaftesbury 259; 3 Barnet 205

Standings after 4 matches:

TEAM: 1 Shaftsbury 975; 2 WG&EL 934; 3 Herts P 851

U13:

1 J Branch (Herts P) 11:30; 2 D Lewis (Hill) 11:34; 3 G Hilliar (Gst) 11:47

TEAM: 1 Hillingdon 150; 2 WG&EL 145; 3 ESM 122

Standings after 4 matches:

TEAM: 1 WG&EL 563; 2 Shaftesbury 560; 3 Hillingdon 525

U11:

1 T Bainbridge (Gst) 5:30; 2 J Maiden (Herts P) 5:32; 3 B Hillar (Gst) 5:39

TEAM: 1 Shaftesbury 133; 2 VP&TH 119; 3 WG&EL 94

Standings after 4 matches:

TEAM: 1 Shaftesbury 639; 2 VP&TH 5365; 3 WG&EL 405

Women: 1 E Janes (Herts P) 29:04; 2 A Gummow (Herts P) 29:17; 3 K Olding (TVH) 30:20; 4 N Taschimowitz (SB) 30:34; 5 Y Lock (TVH) 30;56; 6 R Piggott (Lon H) 31:18; 7 N Sheel (Serp) 31:28; 8 O Desborough (Lon H) 31;35; 9 C Baker (TVH) 31:48; 10 L Woolcock (Lon H) 32:17

W40: 1 K Clark (VP&TH) 33:50

W45: 1 S Judd (Herts P) 33:15

W50: 1 S Lamb (VP&TH) 34:51

W55: 1 S Russell (High) 34:22

W60: 1 K Flikschuh (VP&TH) 36:30

W65: 1 P Fisher (Hill) 41:24

TEAM

D1: 1 Lon H 330; 2 VP&TH) 312; 3 TVH 294; 4 Hillingdon 210; 5 Serpentine 200; 6 Highgate 199

D2: 1 Herts P 189; 2 Harrow 174; 3 Barnet 146

D3: 1 Mornington 142

W35 TEAM

D1: 1 VP&TH 116; 2 Barnet 103; 3 Trent P 90

D2: 1 Herts P 50

D3: 1 Harrow 14

Standings after 4 matches:

TEAM

D1: 1 Lon H 1337; 2 VP&TH 1221; 3 TVH 1065; 4 Serpentine 838; 5 VP&TH B 734; 6 Hillingdon 710

D2: 1 Harrow 869; 2 Barnet 685; 3 Herts P 625

D3: 1 Mornington 508

W35

D1: 1 VP&TH 545; 2 Highgate 391; 3 Barnet 367

D2: 1 TVH 175

D3: 1 Harrow 67

U17/U15:

1 L Russell (High) 15:56; 2 L MacDonald (VP&TH, U15) 16:02; 3 E Bartlett (gst) 16:02; 4 R James (VP&TH, U15) 16:05; 5 K Shaw (Herts P, U15) 16:06; 6 A Kirk (Lon H) 16:29

TEAM: 1 Herts P 155; 2 Lon H 155; 3 VP&TH 155

Standings after 4 matches:

TEAM: 1 Lon H 668; 2 WG&EL 641; 3 Herts P 553

U13:

1 J March (Barn) 11:57; 2 J Hall (WG&EL) 12:16; 3 A Johnson (ESM) 12:45

TEAM: 1 Trent P 108; 2 WG&EL 105; 3 Lon H 89

Standings after 4 matches:

TEAM: 1eq Trent P/WG&EL 451; 3 Lon H 433

U11:

1 V Muraidhar (ESM) 5:55; 2 M Keam-George (TVH) 5:59; 3 E Prince (WG&EL) 6:01

TEAM: 1 Shaftesbury 110; 2 WG&EL 99; 3 ESM 89

Standings after 3 matches:

TEAM: 1 WG&EL 378; 2 Shaftesbury 366; 3 ESM 313

Howard Williams Trophy

Seniors: 1 Lon H 44 (3 wins); 2 VP&TH 44 (0 wins); 3 Highgate 41 (3 wins)

Juniors: 1 WG&EL 104; 2 Shaftesbury 94; 3 Lon H 84

MIDLAND WOMEN’S LEAGUE, Div 1, Warley Woods, January 14

Once again it was the students of the students of Birmingham University who come out on top in this match which was held alongside the Birmingham men’s League Division 1 match, but it was Grace Carson who dominated, Martin Duff reports.

Mia Atkinson had won the first league math for the students back in November but was only fourth here, as Birmingham Uni team mate Elsa Palmer was just in front. In the league stakes they were both headed by Sonia Samuels but it was Carson who stole the show with a 200-metre victory.

Carson was down as running for Mid Ulster but scored for Loughborough University in a league match last February and two months ago was sixth in the Euro Cross Trials in Sefton Park before improving to fifth in the European under-23 championships in Italy.

Women:

1 G Carson (M Ulster) 22:44; 2 A Samuels (W&B) 23;28; 3 E Palmer (Birm U) 23:51; 4 M Atkinson (Birm U) 23:58; 5 H Seager (Birm U) 24:27; 6 H Robinson (Bir) 24:25; 7 R Hamilton-Jones (Birm U, U20) 24;38; 8 L Hackett (W&B, U20) 24:41; 9 B Sykes&B&R) 24:46; 10 F Stapleton (Birm U 24:53

W40: 1 K Edwards (Leam) 24:25; 2 D Sherwin (Stoke) 25:38

W50: 1 M Vernon (Stoke) 27:43

W55: 1 K Wright (Strat) 27:47

TEAM Div 1 (4 to score): 1 Birmingham U 19; 2 W&B 54; 3 Leamington 93; 4 Loughborough U 99; 5 Birchfield 104; 6 Stratford 143

W35 TEAM: 1 Stoke 12; 2 Leamington 42; 3 Spa 47; 4 Knowle & D 57; 5 Kenilworth 67; 6 Bourneville 73

Standings after 3 matches (best 3 of 4):

TEAM: 1 Birm U 78; 2 Loughborough 202; 3 Birchfield 232; 4 Leamington 368; 5 Wolves 353; 6 Stratford 467

W35: TEAM: 1 Stoke 89; 2 Leamington 130; 3 Knowle & D 154; 4 Spa 166; 5 Stratford 214; 6 R&N 227

DIVISION 2, Aldridge Airport, January 14

It was Coventry Godiva who again came out on top in the team stakes as Alice Flint led them home, Martin Duff reports.

A close second was many time Masters international winner and now W45, Claire Martin.

Women:

1 A Flint (Cov G) 25:19; 2 C Martin (Telf, W45) 25:28; 3 A Starling (Cov G) 25:48; 4 N Frith (Chelt) 26:01; 5 H Brayer (Tam) 26:49; 6 M Judge (B Pear) 26:58

W40: 1 H Knight (XLC) 27:02

W45: 2 A Deavey (N’brook) 28:08

W50: 1 M Clarke (Telf) 30:01

TEAM: 1 Coventry G 36; 2 CLC 48; 3 Cheltenham 48; 4 Worcester 82; 5 Tamworth 87; 6 Telford 125

W35 TEAM: 1 CLC 9; 2 Cheltenham 39; 3 Telford 43

Standings after 3 matches (Best 3 of 4):

TEAM: 1 Cheltenham 128; 2 Cov G 167; 3 CLC 218

W35 TEAM: 1 CLC 46; 2 Cheltenham 99; 3 B Pear 199

NORTH MIDLANDS LEAGUE, Mansfield, January 14

Berry Hill Park continues to be pressed into service as other venues become unavailable and here there was a close race at the head of the senior men’s field that wound up with Ben Connor scoring a narrow victory over Sam Moakes, Martin Duff reports.

Both can be expected to challenge for supremacy in the Midland Championships at the end of the month at Newbold Comyn, Leamington Spa. After dropping out of the 2021 Olympic Marathon, Connor took nearly a year out and then bounced back to place sixth in the Euro Trials at Sefton Park before competing in Italy.

Moakes recently won the combined Notts and Derby County and was fourth in the Midlands race last year.

The women’s event was won by former European Triathlon champion Nikki Bartlett, who was more than a minute clear of former Devon champion Frederica Richards.

Men: 1 B Connor (Der) 30;17; 2 S Moakes (Notts) 30:21; 3 E Buck (Newark) 30:53; 4 N Hampson (Mansf) 31:41; 5 G Phillips (Notts) 31:49; 6 L Pollard (Charn) 31:58

M45: 1 D Lewis (P’boro &NV) 34:21

M50: 1 T Hartley (Notts) 33:25

M55: 1 A Toplin (Beest) 36:50

TEAM: 1 Notts 50; 2 Derby 58; 3 Notts U 100

Standings after 4 races: 1 Derby 300; 2 Notts 361; 3 Notts U 367

U17:

1 T Gulliver (H Peak) 21:52; 2L Rowall (Der) 22:08; 3 E Sankey (Mansf) 22:10

TEAM: 1 Derby 18; 2 Mansfield 20; 3 H Peak 23

Standings after 4 races: 1 Derby 86; 2 Mansfied 107; 3 H Peak 115

U15:

1 J Nugent (Mansf) 16:31; 2 S Collins (Notts) 17:04; 3 H Campion (OWLS) 17:13

TEAM: 1 Derby 24; 2 OWLS 30; 3 Charnwood 36

Standings after 4 races: 1 Derby 98; 2 OWLS 121; 3 Charnwood 160

U13:

1 E Withral (Burt) 15:38; 2 W Reddish (Notts) 15:59; 3 L Boyce (Burt) 16:04

TEAM: 1 Burton 19; 2 Charnwood 28; 3 Kettering 64

Standings after 4 races: 1 Burton 71; 2 Charnwood 138; 3 Notts 160

U11:

1 W Norman (Charn) 4:59; 2 Z Taffat (Saffron) 5:00; 3 O Macutkievicz (SinA) 5:06

TEAM: 1 Charnwood 14; 2 Wreake 34; 3 Notts 40

Standings after 4 races: 1 Charnwood 63

Women: 1 N Bartlett (R Hub) 22:23; 2 F Richards (Worksop) 22:54; 3 F Kimber (Notts U, U20) 23:24; 4 A Van Dijk (Der) 23:33; 5 C Finlay (P’boro &NV) 23:56; 6 E Smith (Charn, W35) 24:10

W45: 1 H Gill (Mat) 24:31

W50: 1 T Barker (SinA) 27:21

W60: 1 P Dutton (S’well) 31:25

TEAM: 1 Derby 21; 2 Charnwood 30; 3 Beeston 62

W35 TEAM: 1 Holme P 108; 2 Rushcliffe 214; 3 Race Hub 141

Standings after 4 races: 1 Derby 58; 2 Beeston 269; Charnwood 468

W35 TEAM: 1 Holme P 504; 2 Rushcliffe 530; 3 Race Hub 797

U17:

1 S Bourne (Der) 18:47; 2 S Bowley (Burt) 19:40; 3 P Barker (Burt) 19:41

TEAM: 1 Burton 14; 2 Notts 21; 3 Retford 42

Standings after 4 races: 1 Burton 97; 2 Retford 196; 3Heanor 198

U15:

1 M Taylor (Notts) 16:50; 2 I Clark (SinA) 17:06; 3 C McCartney (Burt) 17:26

TEAM: 1 Burton 24; 2 Derby 28; 3 Notts 33

Standings after 4 races: 1 Derby 74; 2 Burton 109; 3 Retford 191

U13:

1 P Langlands (Wreake) 12:20; 2 F Wheeler (Charn) 12:26; 3 S Evans (Wreake) 12;28

TEAM: 1 Wreake 10; 2 Mansfield 25; 3 Charnwood 33

Standings after 4 races: 1 Wreake 43; 2 Mansfield 93; 3 Charnwood 179

U11:

1 E Griffiths (Corby) 6:09; 2 A Walczak (Wreake) 6:10; 3 E Clifton (Mansf) 6:20

TEAM: 1 Wreake 13; 2 Charnwood 24; 3 Mansfield 26

Standings after 4 races: 1 Wreake 48

TRACKSMITH SURREY LEAGUE Division 1, Beckenham Place Park, Kent, January 14

Beckenham which hosts the South of England Championships event in a few weeks provided a tough curse for the third round of league fixtures.

The league may be titled the Surrey League but its success means second claim runners from outside the county turn out in force and the event was held outside the county in Kent and both senior events were won by a club based outside the county in Kent AC, who despite their name choose not to compete in the Kent League.

Running for his second claim club Thames Hare and Hounds, Jack Millar followed up his South West title of the week before with a clear victory after breaking clear of former England 10,000m champion Dom Nolan on the second lap.

Another Thames’ second-claimer Tonbridge’s Alex Howard, also third in November’s South of Thames Championships and the Kent Championships the previous week completed the top three.

Despite two in three, their team could only finish fifth and it was hosts Kent AC who won easily on the day by over 100 points though runners-up on the day Hercules Wimbledon lead overall.

Kent were led home by another Tonbridge first claimer Max Nicholls, the 2021 British Mountain Running champion, who finished sixth, a second and a place ahead of former South of England champion John Gilbert, who was first M40 who finished a place up on British masters champion Ed Chuck of Dulwich.

Kent also won the women’s team race with their second claimer Amelia Petitt a clear second.

However, well ahead was Herne Hill’s Kiwi Georgie Grgec, who improved her 3000m PB to 9:09.15 this summer, who won opposed 22 seconds ahead of Pettitt.

Georgie Bruinvels, another second claimer, and here in South London colours, was third.

Apart from Petitt, Kent got four others in the top 24, including Lucy Elms and her mother Clare who was the leading W45 plus runner.

Herne Hill and Belgrave also got five in 24 but couldn’t quite match Kent but overall Herne Hill had a narrow lead.

Orla Carroll, from the younger age group, won the combined under-15 and under-17 race and Schools international winner Alex Lennon repeated the field as he led home under-17 winner Euan Willis.

Isabella Harrison and Caspian Holmes were clear winners of the under-13 races.

Sadly the hundreds of runners who took part in this fixture will unusually never see their results on the Power of 10 website as the organisers Kent AC chose to not use a Run Britain permit and be the first ever Surrey league fixture to be absent from the website.

Men: 1 J Millar (THH) 25:02; 2 D Nolan (Croy) 25:26; 3 A Howard (THH) 25:38; 4 H Hart (Belg) 25:45; 5; 5 J Sanderson (G&G) 25:51; 6 M Nicholls (Kent) 25:53; 7 J Gilbert (Kent, M40) 25:54; 8 E Chuck (Dulw R) 25:59; 9 F Slemeck (HW) 26:04; 10 J Van Deventer (G&G) 26:07; 11 J Hancock (Croy) 26:10; 12 A Walton (HW) 26:19

M40: 1 G Laybourne (S Lon) 26:38

M45: 1 C Greenwood (Kent) 26:57

M50: 1 N Tearle (G&G) 29:28

M55: 1 B Reynolds (THH) 29:01

M60: 1 C Lydon (Kent) 34:21

TEAM (10 to score): 1 Kent 254; 2 Hercules W 367; 3 Belgrave 406; 4 Guildford & G 414; 5 5 Thames H&H 436; 6 Herne H 491

B TEAM: 1 Belgrave 175; 2 Kent 179; 3 Dulw R 314

Standings after 3 matches:

Div 1 TEAM: 1 HW 852; 2 G&G 905; 3 Belgrave 1043

U17/U15:

1 A Lennon (S&D, U15) 12:00; 2 E Willis (Rei P) 12:02; 3 T Webb (HW) 12:06: 4 T Adler (E&E) 12:09; 5 O Buck (Kent, U15) 12;12; 6 A Jack (Herne H) 12:15

U15: 3 E Manning (S&B) 12:23

TEAM (4 to score): 1 Herne H 240; 2 Epsom & Ewell 217; 3 Reigate P 188

Standings after 3 matches:

TEAM: 1 Herne H 819; 2 S&D &89; 3 Reigate P 760

U13:

1 C Holmes (Herne H) 8:43; 2 A Whitton (Wok) 8:55; 3 J Clements-Nash (Herne H) 8:56; 4 F Jenkin (S Lon) 9:01; 5 E Cunliffe (Herne H) 9:02; 6 T Creed (HW) 9:06

TEAM: 1 Herne H 151; 2 Hercules W 121; 3 S London 120

Standings after 3 matches:

TEAM: 1 HW 419; 2 HW 500; 3 S London 455

Women: 1 G Grgec (Herne H) 28:50; 2 A Pettitt (Kent) 29:12; 3 G Bruinvels (S Lon) 29:25; 4 S Monk (G&G) 29:38; 5 B Murray (THH) 29:57: 6 E Apsley (THH) 30:35; 7 G Curry (Belg) 31:03; 8 C Hammett (THH) 31:13; 9 S Holt (Strag, W40) 31:20: 10 S Whatmough (Rane) 31:23; 11 L Elms (Kent) 31;25; 12 L Bailey (Strag, W40) 31:32

W40: 3 G Reynolds (Herne H) 32:02

W50: 1 S Biggs (Strag) 33:02

W55: 1 C Elms (Kent) 32:34

W60: 1 P Flynn (Strag) 37:07

W70: 1 S Boulton (Strag) 49:30

TEAM (5 to score): 1 Kent 66; 2 Herne H 73; 3 Belgrave 82; 4 THH 122; 5 Stragglers 170; 6 Belgrave B 189

Standings after 3 matches:

TEAM: 1 Herne H 224; 2 Kent 237; 3 Belgrave 273

U17/U15:

1 O Carroll (Herne H, U15) 13:53; 2 L Roake (Wok, U15) 13;57; 3 A Kemp (S Lon) 14:09; 4 O Wright (Herne H, U15) 14:17; 5 S Jack (Herne H, U15) 14:22; 6 I Freeman (Wok, U15) 14:24

U17 TEAM: 1 Epsom & E 19; 2 Hercules W 36; 3 S London 76

Standings after 3 matches:

U17 TEAM: 1 E&E 69; 2 HW144; 3 Herne H 187

U15 TEAM: 1 Herne H 52; 2 Woking 174; 3 S London 192

U13: 1 I Harrison (HW) 9:30; 2 L Gowan (S&D) 9:46; 3 F Mills (Herne H) 9:51; 4 D Booth (S Lon) 9:57; 5 M Watson (S Lon) 9:58; 6 D Larkin (Belg) 9:59

TEAM: 1 S London 38; 2 Hercules W 40; 3 Sutton & D 56

Standings after 3 matches:

TEAM: 1 S London 136; 2 HW 165; 3 S&D 191

TRACKSMITH SURREY LEAGUE, Divisions 2, 3 & 4, Chobham Common, January 14

The minor divisions of both men’s and ladies leagues were again held together with the men’s division 2 and a combined division three and four races, Martin Duff reports.

Clapham Chasers notched up their third team win of the campaign as Ranelagh Harriers sought to bounce back from their demotion, again in second and these two now look certain to go up to the top flight next season.

Charlie Sandison, who was a narrowly beaten fourth in the November fixture, easily got the better of winner then, Clapham’s Nick Bowker, with a 150-metre victory. This was a first league win for Fulham and also individually for Sandison, who was sixth, with a PB 2:21:16, in last year’s London Marathon mass start.

The combined division three and four race saw Harry Lawson win again for Holland Sports, who continue to lead in the team stakes, with Woking the likely riser with them.

The women’s division two match saw Croydon’s second claimer Penny Oliver, second last time, comfortably take the race, as Ful-on-Tri maintained their team stranglehold and are likely to go up with either Reigate Priory or Wimbledon Windmilers who cannot be separated in second spot after three races.

Men Div 2

1 C Sandison (Fullham) 25:13; 2 N Bowker (Clap) 25:50; 3 C Whylie (DMV) 25:58; 4 A Kilby (Walt) 26:08; 5 R Soh (Clap) 26:16; 6 M Connor (Clap) 26:18

M40: 1 D Lipscombe (E&E) 2:32

M45: 1 B Harrold (DMV) 28:05

M50: 1 C Lepine (Rane) 30:54

M55: 1 M Bloor (E&E) 31;24

M60: 1 M Lane (Rane) 34:15

TEAM Div 2: 1 Clapham 203; 2 Ranelagh 257; 3 Epsom & E 350; 4 Dorking & MV 434; 5 Fulham 444; 6 Walton 569

B TEAM: 1 Ranelagh 94; 2 Clapham 129; 3 Stragglers 328

Standings after 3 matches:

TEAM Div 2: 1 Clapham 675; 2 Ranelagh 868; 3 E&E 1111

Men Div 3 and 4

1 H Lawson (Holl S) 25:24; 2 K Barnes (Ling) 25:52; 3 J Kavanagh (Holl SP) 26:20

M40: 1 G Price (K&P) 26:48

M50: 1 P Knechtl (BA) 30:06

M60: 1 M Stone (SoC) 30:54

TEAM Div 3: 1 Woking 185; 2 Holland Sp 206; 3 Kingston & P 345

B TEAM: 1 Holland Sp 209

Standings after 3 matches: 1 Holl SP 560; 2 Woking 789; 3 K&P 1039

TEAM Div 4: 1 Elmbridge 250; 2 Tadworth 271; 3 Ful-on-Tri 287

B TEAM: 1 Tadworth 129

Standings after 3 matches: 1 Tadworth 757; 2 FoT 1175; 3 Elmbridge 1175.5

Women Div 2

1 P Oliver (Croy) 29:59; 2 R Rutherford (FoT, W40) 30;17; 3 E Leeson (R’mede) 31:41; 4 E Bull (Rei P) 32:12; 5 L Mills (Wok) 32;23; 6 R Keddie (K&P) 32:29

W50: 1 C Cutler (Wimb W) 33:05

W55: 1 A Critchlow (W4H) 32:44

TEAM: 1 Ful-on-Tri 49; 2 Reigate P 94; 3 Wimb W 123; 4 FoT B 141; 5 Woking 145; 6 W4H 155

Standings after 3 matches:

TEAM: 1 FoT 239; 2eq Wimb W/ Reigate P 379

SCOTTISH INTER-DISTRICT AND UK CROSS CHALLENGE, Scone, Perth

For a report of the event click here

Men:

1 Jamie CROWE SM EAST 24:55

2 Kristian JONES SM EAST 25:06

3 James KINGSTON SM TONB 25:11

4 Lachlan OATES SM WEST 25:28

5 Jenson CONNELL U20M NENG 25:37

6 Kieran REILLY SM EAST 25:43

7 Hamish HICKEY SM EAST 25:45

8 Scott STIRLING SM EAST 25:51

9 Ross GOLLAN SM NORTH 25:56

10 Callum THARME SM STUD 25:57

11 Seyd_Taha GHAFARI SM WEST 25:58

12 Jamie BURNS SM STUD 26:00

13 Calum PHILLIP SM EAST 26:10

14 Lewis HANNIGAN U20M WEST 26:19

15 Ben MACMILLIAN SM STUD 26:24

16 Max ABERNETHY SM NORTH 26:27

17 Luca FANOTTOLI SM STUD 26:32

18 Jacob ADKIN SM EAST 26:34

19 Lewis RODGERS SM EAST 26:35

20 Elliott SMALES SM NENG 26:43

21 James DONALD SM EAST 26:46

22 Michael FERGUSON SM EAST 26:48

23 Robbie FERGUSON SM WEST 26:51

24 Finn LYDON SM STUD 26:57

25 Ross GRAY SM WEST 26:58

26 Jack EYKELBOSCH SM CORST 27:01

27 Henry HORIUCHI-SUTTON U20M VPCOG 27:04

28 Andrew THOMSON U20M STUD 27:07

29 Ross GOOD SM WEST 27:10

30 Fraser STEWART M35 WEST 27:13

TEAM: 1 East 29; 2 Students 90; 3 West 90

U20/U17:

1 Edward BIRD U20M POOL 18:56

2 Sam HODGSON U20M WSEH 19:09

3 Joe PONTER U20M TAUNT 19:16

4 Rowan MIELL-INGRAM U20M RAD 19:30

5 Craig SHENNAN U17M WEST 19:38

6 Conan HARPER U20M GIFFN 19:46

7 Alex ADAMS U17M STRAT 19:46

8 Reiss MARSHALL U17M EAST 19:49

9 Cameron DEVERILL U20M GIFFN 19:55

10 Lucas CAIRNS U20M INVNH 19:58

11 Oliver PATTON U17M WEST 20:01

12 Hamish MCKAY U17M EAST 20:05

13 Iwan THOMAS U17M CARMA 20:08

14 Quinn MIELL-INGRAM U17M RAD 20:10

15 Finlay ROSS-DAVIE U20M EUNIH 20:17

16 Liam EDWARDS U20M EUNIH 20:24

17 Ronnie BROWN U17M EAST 20:26

18 Ethan LORIMER U17M EAST 20:33

19 Andrew MCGILL U20M STUD 20:33

20 Andrew MCWILLIAM U17M EAST 20:33

U17 TEAM: 1 East 32; 2 West 50; 3 North 175

U15:

1 Tristan ROBIN WEST 13:37

2 Jon PEPIN SOTON 13:54

3 Calum DICK WEST 14:02

4 James ALEXANDER WEST 14:05

5 Luke CULLITON EAST 14:09

6 Angus WILKINSON WEST 14:12

7 Oliver CRESSWELL BIRCH 14:12

8 Kieran HARDIE EAST 14:15

9 Archie PEAKER KLYC 14:16

10 Oscar CHIRNSIDE EAST 14:17

TEAM: 1 West 46; 2 East 47; 3 North 156

U13:

1 Rhuairdh LAING WEST 11:15

2 Louie MUIR WEST 11:29

3 Cameron NUGENT WEST 11:35

4 Max DEERY WEST 11:39

5 Luke SEDMAN EAST 11:46

6 Reuben LEES EAST 11:48

7 Connor CAMPBELL WEST 11:51

8 Harrison MACMILLAN EAST 11:56

9 Lukas SONNEVILLE EAST 11:57

10 Rory MACMILLAN EAST 11:58

TEAM: 1 West 29; 2 East 49; 3 North 186

Women:

1 Megan KEITH SW STUD 28:58

2 Fionnuala ROSS SW WEST 29:12

3 Scout ADKIN SW MRFT 29:16

4 Alice GOODALL SW STUD 29:18

5 Beth GARLAND SW CORST 29:25

6 Holly PAGE SW EAST 29:37

7 Naomi LANG SW EAST 30:09

8 Constance NANKIVELL SW STUD 30:20

9 Charlotte DANNATT SW CADAC 30:28

10 Sara GREEN W40 EAST 30:30

11 Sarah TAIT SW EAST 30:31

12 Kirsty DICKSON SW EAST 30:42

13 Juliette HODDER SW NENG 30:44

14 Eve WHITAKER U20W NENG 30:48

15 Hannah ANDERSON U20W STUD 30:53

16 Nynke MULHOLLAND SW WEST 30:59

17 Catriona MACDONALD SW WEST 31:02

18 Lauren HALL SW AFD 31:03

19 Natasha PHILLIPS U20W EAST 31:05

20 Catriona GRAVES SW NORTH 31:11

21 Aoife CARR SW WEST 31:13

22 Pippa CARCAS U20W EAST 31:20

23 Emily MCNICOL SW STUD 31:27

24 Megan CRAWFORD SW EAST 31:30

25 Lesley BELL W45 WEST 31:32

26 Michelle SANDISON W40 WEST 31:40

27 Emilia PLATT U20W NENG 31:44

28 Kirstin OAKLEY SW WEST 31:49

29 Isla HEDLEY U20W EAST 31:58

30 Alice JONES U20W STUD 32:01

TEAM: 1 East 46; 2 Students 60; 3 West 79

U17/15:

1 Megan HARRIS U20W CHELM 21:47

2 Rebecca FLAHERTY U17W NENG 21:48

3 Hannah RYDING U20W GIFFN 21:49

4 Zoe GILBODY U17W WREAK 22:05

5 Meredith REID U20W INVCL 22:20

6 Libby HUXLEY U20W PREST 22:37

7 Amy TEASDALE U17W WEST 22:54

8 Kiya DEE U20W CHECH 22:59

9 Millie MCCLELLAND-BROOKS U17W WEST 23:05

10 Emily SHAW U20W WIMBO 23:13

11 Sophie NICHOLLS U17W WELCH 23:21

12 Clodagh GILL U17W AAI 23:27

13 Beca BOWN U17W MNAI 23:30

14 Caitlyn HEGGIE U17W NORTH 23:35

15 Orlaith SHEPHERD U17W EAST 23:49

16 Ruth WALSH U17W WEST 23:52

17 Katie MEEK U17W NORTH 23:56

18 Pippa ROESSLER U20W AFD 24:06

19 Jessica INGLIS U17W WEST 24:12

20 Josie-Wren GOLDER U20W CORST 24:19

U17 TEAM: 1 West 32; 2 East 65; 3 North 121

U15:

1 Zara REDMOND WEST 15:14

2 Katie PYE AFD 15:34

3 Eimear COONEY AAI 15:46

4 Dearbhla ALLEN AAI 15:57

5 Lois MACRAE NORTH 15:59

6 Freya CAMPBELL WEST 16:01

7 Isla MCGOWAN BANBH 16:03

8 Abbie STEWART NORTH 16:06

9 Imogen WHARTON WARRA 16:09

10 Matilda FREW WEST 16:16

TEAM: 1 East 51; 2 West 57; 3 North 117

U13:

1 Cerys WRIGHT EAST 12:12

2 Penelope BOYLE LEVEN 12:19

3 Erin BURNETT WEST 12:32

4 Lucia CONNELL EAST 12:39

5 Emily CHRISTIE EAST 12:43

6 Millie BOOTHMAN WEST 12:43

7 Emily STANFORD EAST 12:46

8 Holly SIMPSON WEST 12:49

9 Eilidh CALDOW WEST 13:00

10 Anna_Elizabeth ROSS WEST 13:02

TEAM: 1 East 35; 2 West 48; 3 North 178

WEST MIDLANDS YOUNG ATHLETES LEAGUE, Nuneaton, January 15

Twenty-two different clubs put out runners in the league and numbers remained high particularly from Wolverhampton & Bilston who came out on top overall and Rugby & Northampton, Martin Duff reports.

With one more round to go, these two clubs are both still in with a chance of the overall title. Some 664 youngsters completed the eight races with the under-11 boys and girls each having more than 100.

Stand out runners among the boys were the Wolverhampton & Bilston pairing of Owen Ulfig (U15) and Fred Jones (U13) both of whom continued long undefeated runs, while English Schools fourth placer Alex Adams was a convincing under-17 men’s winner.

For the girls, Isobelle Jones, the English Schools 1500m silver medallist won the under-17 women’s event, as Olivia McGhee, the Midland under-15 champion from last year, warmed up for a defence of her title with another victory.

U17 men:

1 A Adams (Strat) 16:09; 2 A Burgess (Bir) 16:32; 3 J Nelson (W&B) 16:59; 4 W Pridden (B&R) 17:31; 5 A Cress (RSC) 17:37

TEAM: 1 Birchfield 584; 2 Rugby & N 569; 3 Stratford 557

Standings after 4 matches: 1 R&N 2315; 2 Birchfield 2270; 3 Solihull & SH 2214

U15:

1 O Ulfig (W&B) 11:19; 2 S Hembry (B&R) 11:25; 3 G Wagstaff (B&R) 11:25; 4 O Davis (W&B) 11:36; 5 S Thursfield (W&B) 11:54

TEAM: 1 Wolverhampton & B 972; 2 Stratford 916; 3 Birchfield 875

Standings after 4 matches: 1 W&B 3831; 2 Stratford 3679; 3 R&N 3402

U13:

1 F Jones (W&B) 8:17; 2 S Ball (W&B) 8:45; 3 H Hughes (W&B) 9:09; 4 A Williamson (Strat) 9:20; 5 J Ledgard (Strat) 9:26

TEAM: 1 Stratford 962; 2 RSC 918; 3 W&B 893

Standings after 4 matches: 1 Stratford 3877; 2 RSC 3637; 3 W&B 3530

U11:

1 R Hawley (W&B) 7:15; 2 A Kampta (R&N) 721; 3 S Palmer (W&B) 7:21

TEAM: 1 W&B) 976; 2 R&N 957; 3 Birchfield 910

Standings after 4 matches: 1 W&B 3825

U17 women:

1 I Jones (W&B) 15:00; 2 E Symes (Bir) 15:46; 3 S Williams (W&B) 15:55; 4 J Mawdsley (B&R) 15:56; 5 L McLaren (Tam) 15:58

TEAM: 1 W&B 579; 2 B&R 576; 3 Stratford 569

Standings after 4 matches: 1 W&B 2295; 2 B&R 2277; 3 Stratford 2256

U15:

1 O McGee (R&N) 13:05; 2 G Griffiths (C&S) 13;26; 3 E Marston (R&N) 13:34; 4 F Collins (Hales) 13;37; 5 K nee (Bir) 13:47

TEAM: 1 R&N 956; 2 W&B 912; 3 Halesowen 904

Standings after 4 matches: 1 R&N 3764; 2 W&B 3714; 3 Halesowen 3500

U13:

1 T Conway (Bir) 9:52; 2 G Hendy (W&B) 9:52; 3 M Tier-Verweij (Strat) 10:06; 4 O Thomas (Hales) 10:09; 5 L Williams (Tip) 10:12

TEAM: 1 Stratford 915; 2 R&N 913; 3 W&B 911

Standings after 4 matches: 1 R&N 2749; 2 W&B 3624; 3 Stratford 3615

U11:

1 L Pearce (W&B) 7:25; 2 B Lamb (R&N) 7:26; 3 I Heathcock (DASH) 7:27

TEAM: 1 W&B 940; 2 Birchfield 921; 3 RSC 912

Standings after 4 matches: 1 R Sutton C 3755

Overall TEAM: 1 W&B 6717; 2 R&N 6483; 3 Stratford 6258

Standings after 4 matches: 1 W&B 26580; 2 R&N 26000; 3 Stratford 24832

Senior Knole Run, Sevenoaks, January 14

The Judd School boys romped home to a record-breaking fifth consecutive title, James Taylor reports.

Coopers’ Company and Coburn School regained their girls’ crown to make it 3 wins in 4 years, in a much closer contest, in an otherwise underwhelming day of competition. Overall numbers were very small, as fields have not recovered post-COVID, leaving organisers scratching their heads as some other races, notably the new Senior Schools’ Cup, seem to be booming.

Thankfully the squally morning showers passed to reveal good conditions in the well-drained deer park for the historic races.

Iris Downes of Shrewsbury led the girls up the first of three significant hills but local favourite Eliza Nicholson, effectively running as a guest, did not wait long to stamp her authority on the race and she won comfortably. Summer Smith is only under-13 but the Essex champion paced her effort well here to move past Downes into second and face an anxious wait for her teammates. Sandringham School actually closed their quartet before Coopers’, whose fourth scorer just arrived in time to clinch the win by two points.

The boys’ two lap course is the most testing of the season. As expected, the classy Abingdon duo of Johnny James and Will D’Arcy headed the field, but last year’s winner D’Arcy soon fell back with calf cramps and dropped out at halfway. The in-form James then had Coopers’ under-17 Joseph Grange for company, an apparent physical mismatch, but the Essex man was clearly not intimidated by the course nor opposition as he kept forcing the pace. Judd captain Ed Coutts began to make inroads on the leading pair at halfway, and behind him the team race was already secure.

With 1km to go the race was nicely poised, and James picked just the right moment to kick off the last hill to take a notable victory. Coutts timed his effort well to finish a clear second from Grange, who understandably tired at the close. Judd had their scoring six all in the top 20 for a record low-score, expected with the small field size and a team unbeaten all season.

Athletes will remain in school colours next weekend at the county schools championships, but with more individual rewards of county vests up for grabs for the English Schools’ in March.

Senior boys: 1 J James 32:03; 2 E Couuts 32:11; 3 J Grange 32:24; 4 W Singleton 32:58; 5 T Emery 33:10; 6 K Tung 33:28; 7 J Macdonald 33:36; 8 T Claridge 34:38; 9 C Elliott 34:56; 10 H Crush 35:51

TEAM: Judd

Senior girls: 1 E Nicholson 19:19; 2 S Smith 19:49; 3 I Downes 19:58; 4 C Firth 20:07; 5 L Tse 20:41; 6 H Diprose 20:55; 7 N Sewell 21:01; 8 J Poland 21:01; 9 R Warner 21:07; 10 A Bremans 21:08

TEAM: Coopers

» For more recent results, CLICK HERE