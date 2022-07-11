GB team finish above Germany and the United States at World Masters Champs in Finland while Josh Kerr returns to form in the US as we bring you our weekly results round-up

World Masters Championships, Tampere, Finland, June 26-July 9

The championships continued into a second week and the event’s most famous competitor, Mike Powell, the world record-holder in the long jump for the last 31 years, didn’t have an enjoyable competition.

He finished 28th and last in the M55 long jump with 3.45/2.6, injuring himself with the opening jump in a contest easily won by Gianni Becatti’s 6.27/0.6.

The Italian’s PB of 7.84m from 34 years ago is over a metre down on Powell’s 8.95m best from Tokyo in 1991.

The 1996 Olympic silver medallist and twice a world runner-up, Jamaican James Beckford, fared better in the M45 age group but with a 6.57m leap he only ended up with a bronze as the medallists were covered by a single centimetre in one of the best battles of the championships as former 7.94m jumper Lee Adkins of the USA snatched gold.

While hosts Finland topped the medal table (with 110 gold, 113 silver and 105 bronze with special dominance in the throws and the older age groups), Britain were an excellent second with 69 golds, 38 silver and 40 bronze and just pip teh usual Masters powerhouses Germany (69, 38, 40) and USA (56, 52, 35).

British Olympian Dominic King won the M35 20km gold in 1:35:57 ahead of his twin brother Daniel (1:39:16) though they were the British teams only walk successes.

There were though plenty of track golds.

These included sprint hurdle victories for M50 Joe Appiah (a 100m hurdles British record 13.71/0.3) – ahead of fellow Brit Gary Smith (14.10).

M45 Mensah Elliott (14.64/0.4) also smashed the British record at 110m hurdles, while M55 Barrie Marsden (14.73/-0.2), W65 Carole Filer (14.66/0.4) and W35 Catriona Pennet (14.97/1.6) made it five golds total at the event.

However, the best hurdles performance came from Jane Horder who won the 300m hurdles in 52.33 to destroy the record set by Canadian star Karla Del Grande of 54.00 last year.

She had failed to finish in the 80m hurdles won by Filer.

Susan Frisby won the W60 300m hurdles in 53.11 while Avril Jackson took W35 400m hurdles gold in 64.12.

There were also plenty of successes at 400m.

John Wright, who just lost out at 200m, took the M60 race in a superb British record 54.92 ahead of team-mate Michael Vassiliou’s 56.41.

Stacey Downie, the current Scottish senior indoor champion, won the W35 race in 55.82 while Susie McLoughlin won the W45 race in a British record 57.49 ahead of Liz Amos’s 57.84.

Charlotte Taylor-Green (W35 in 4:36.35) and former Commonwealth Games finalist Paul Forbes (M65 in 4:57.95) and Angela Copson (W75 in 6:26.74) completed their 800m and 1500m doubles with Copson winning by over a minute.

Copson had also won the 5000m last week.

David Proctor, a sub-four minute miler, sprinted to an exciting M35 win in 3:52.31 after Michael Willsmore, who has a 3:40.42 PB, had led into the straight but finished third in 3:53.31.

Andrew Ridley ran away with the M55 event with a long run for home in 4:20.52 while Anna Garnier (5:56.01) dominated the W65 race in 5:56.01, winning gold by 28 seconds.

Lisa Thomas won the W55 2000m steeplechase comfortably in 8:21.51.

Anne Martin won the W85 event in 16:55.73 and also added the W85 long jump (1.91/-2.0) and triple jumps (4.61m) unopposed to her earlier successes in the championships.

Louise Wood (9.81/1.2) led a British one-two from Melanie Garland (9.67/1.7) in the W55 triple jump while Iris Holder (5.78/0.2) won the W80 triple jump.

Caroline Marler won the W70 high jump with a 1.12m leap.

On the road, Alastair Walker came close to his M65 world 10km record when he blasted an incredible 34:44 to win by five and a half minutes and he also beat the M55 and M60 champions.

Other British winners were W70 Dorothy Kesterton (47:17) and inevitably W75 Copson (52:00).

Over half-marathon, Simon Baines M50 win in 71:34 stands out as that would have also won M45 gold.

Paul Hughes (M65 in 82:32) also won gold for Britain.

Dave Clarke finished a close second in the M60 1500m but his 4:32.64 broke Harry Tempan’s 37 year-old 1985 British mark by over three seconds.

There were further silver medals for Marler (W70 200m hurdles in a British record 39.26) Sullivan Smith (M45 steeplechase in 9:58.57), Jean Fail (W70 80m hurdles in 16.80), Susan Frisby (W60 60m hurdles in 13.12/2.4), Neil Tunstall (M60 100m hurdles in 15.26), Kirstie Booth (W40 2000m steeplechase in 7:13.39), Beatrix Lafreniere (W45 steeplechase in 8:00.77), Yvonne Crilly (W60 400m in 65.54), Tony O’Brien (M50 1500m in 4:19.66), Craig Beecham (M50 long jump in 6.21/1.0), Glyn Price (M55 pole vault with 3.80m), Adrian Essex (M70 300m hurdles in 53.39), Catherine Newman (W60 10km in 42:26) and Neil Barton (M40 long jump in 6.73/0.0)

There were bronze medals for Emily McMahon (W70 80m hurdles in 16.92), Gavin Stephens (M40 400m in 49.67), Roger Clark (M50 400m in 54.59), Janice Ellacott (W60 400m in 65.88), David Elderfield (M65 400m in 59.69), Jon Stewart (M40 1500m in 4:12.82), Neal Edwards (M50 400m hurdles in 59.34), Neil Tunstall (300m hurdles in 45.10), David Sketchley (M45 javelin in 55.11m), Holder (W80 long jump in 2.70/0.5), Catherine Charlton (W40 10km in 38:56), Pauline Rich (W75 10km in 56:51) and Emily McMahon (W70 200m hurdles in 39.46).

In the relays at 4x100m, Britain won the M35 title in 44.14 (two hundredths of a second ahead of Spain) and in the M50 (47.58) – just 0.05 ahead of USA and in the M60 (48.53) by three seconds and the M65 53.28).

There were silver medals for the W60s (60.38), W65s (67.27), W70s (69.71).

There were bronze medals for the the W35s (52.49) and M70 team (56.37) which included 1973 European Cup 200m winner Chris Monk.

There were gold medals for the W60 4×400 team in 5:11.93 including hurdles star Jane Horder and for the M50 (3:46.94) a team that included hurdles champion Appiah, M60 (3:56.85) and M65 (4:15.63) while there were silver medals for the 4×400 teams in the W35s (4:11.40) and W55’s (4:37.41) and W70s (6:05.73).

There were bronze medals for the M35 team (3:29.68).

In the half-marathon there were additional silver medals for the British W40’s, M45s, M60s and M65s plus bronze medals for the M40’s.

Chula Vista, USA, July 9

Tara Davis, who is not competing at the World Championships after three fouls in the US Trials, jumped a wind-assisted 7.24/2.8 and also had a legal 7.03m as runner-up Australian Brooke Buschkuehl 7.13/1.8 set an Oceania record and World lead.

French Under-23 Championships, Albi, France, July 10

Noah Bibi set a Mauritius national record of 19.89/1.3 to take over a second off his pre-championships PB. His time came too late for Oregon qualification.

Portland, USA, July 8

Double Olympic champion Sifan Hassan in her first competition since last September’s Diamond league final, won the 5000m by almost a minute in 15:13.41.

Ortrijk, Belgium, July 9

Jamaican Oshane Bailey won the 100m in 10.15/1.2 ahead of Briton Ojie Edoburun’s 10.20 though the Briton had run 10.16 in the heats.

Thomas Staines who was eliminated in the UK Championships heats, bounced back to easily win the 800m in 1:46.08.

Pacov, Czech Republic, July 9

Tomas Stanek won the shot with a 21.07m throw.

Seattle, USA, July 6

British Olympic 1500m bronze medalist Josh Kerr won the 800m race in 1:46.59 ahead of sub-1:45 man Brannon Kidder’s 1:47.00.

Linz, Austria, July 8

In the 400m hurdles, Slovenia under-20 Matic Gucek won in 49.86 just ahead of Briton Jacob Paul’s 49.96.

Fakugawa, Japan, July 6

Kenyan Benard Koech won the 10,000m in 27:12.72 while Nozomi Tanaka won the women’s 3000m in 8:42.66.

Cork, Ireland, July 5

Darragh McElhinney won the 3000m in an Irish under-23 record 7:44.01 and that mark was also bettered in the women’s race as Sarah Healy was timed at 8:46.14 as Caster Semenya was eighth in 9:11.71.

American Jade Barber won the 100m hurdles in 12.72/1.3 as Ireland’s Sarah Lavin improved to 12.84.

Cathal Doyle won the mile with a 3:56.35 PB.

Nick Ponzio’s 20.71m won the shot as John Kelly’s 20.16m in third was an Irish record.

There were British wins for Kristal Awuah in the 100m (11.36/2.9) and Jack Roach in the long jump (7.85/3.2).

Sotteville, France, July 4

Olympic pole vault medallist Chris Nilsen won the pole vault with a 5.87m clearance.

Olympic champion Emmanuel Korir won a slow tactical 800m in 1:48.17.

Edmonton, Canada, July 3

Marco Arop won the 800m in 1:43.61 to fall just 0.09 short of Max Burgin’s world lead.

MK 5000m Special, July 9

Despite hot conditions well over half of the competitors set PBs.

Charles Wheeler went inside 13:40 at 5000m for the first time with 13:38.67 ahead of Cameron Allen’s 13:42.26 as the first eight went inside 14 minutes.

There were also PBs for the first two women as Georgie Grgec (15:51.54) and Elle Twentyman (15:58.39) were followed by Jennifer Walsh (15:59.70) who was also inside 16 minutes.

Monterrain Mile & 1500m, Birmingham, July 9

The first seven went inside four minutes as Ian Crowe-Wright (3:57.96) won from Ben MacMillan (3:58.30) and Scott Beattie (3:58.61).

UK Championships bronze medallist Sabrina Sinha improved her 1500m PB to 4:12.80 as she defeated Alex Millard’s 4:13.98.

In other action at Birmingham, English National winner Will Barnicoat improved his 3000m PB to 8:06.76 and better the World Under-20 Champs standard while Olympic finalist Jodie Williams returned from injury with an encouraging 52.71 for 400m.

Lakeland Trials 100km, July 9

Katie Kaars Sijpestein was outright winner of the Lakeland Trails 100km race with a women’s course record of 11:27:23 and only eight men have run faster on the course.

Sijpestein seemed to handle the warm conditions well and finished over three hours ahead of the first man Steve Sandlilands (14:56:50) and four hours ahead of the next woman Alice Kershaw (15:24:38).

Wilmslow Summer 10km, July 10

Nigel Martin (30:27) was a clear winner from Tommy Power (31:00).

Former English National champion Lily Partridge (33:48) was a clear winner from Eleanor Bolton (34:30) and top W45 Kirsty Longley (35:13).

Asics London 10km, July 10

Andrew Heyes retained his men’s title in 29:02 from Dewi Griffiths (29:16).

Ireland’s Kerry O’Flaherty was first woman in 35:09.

Wellingborough 5, July 10

The races were won clearly by Jack Chennell (25:57) and Alice Belcher (28:35).

Invereness Campus 5km, July 8

Sean Chalmers (14:15) and Catriona Fraser (17:47) both enjoyed clear wins.

Assembly League 3.5, Victoria Park, July 7

Adam Milberry won in 17:28 in defeating British masters champion Ed Chuck (17:30) and led Victoria Park to victory on the night though Chuck’s Dulwich lead after three races.

Katie Rowland (20:15) won the women’s race from W55 Clare Elms (20:31) as Kent AC again dominated with the first three finishers.

Tynedale Pie n Peas 10km, July 6

There were victories for Daniel O’Boyle (32:50) and W40 Claire Davies (38:48).

Yateley 10km, July 6

Ian Bailey (32:16) and Cassie Thorp (36:36) were clear winners.

Bridges of the Tyne 5, July 5

Sam Hancox (24:47) and Stephanie Maclean-Dann (29:55) headed the fields.

Parkrun, July 9

Strathclyde saw the quickest parkrun with 14:53 for Daryl Reid.

Nicole Allen was the fastest woman with 17:06 at Worthing.

W90 Grace Chambers again topped the age-grading with her 50:27 at Ormeau gaining 109.38% while M75 Malcolm Weir got the highest men’s score with 91.62% for his 20:41 at Alvaston gaining 91.62%.

