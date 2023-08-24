Jamaican creates history with his first senior title, while there is a silver lining for brave Briton

Coming off the final bend in the lead during the men’s 400m final, there was a moment when it looked as if Matthew Hudson-Smith could be about to bring home Great Britain’s third gold of the World Championships in Budapest.

He had thrown every ounce of himself at trying to do just that but ultimately just failed to hold off Antonio Watson, who became Jamaica’s first winner of the event since Bert Cameron at the inaugural edition of these championships 40 years ago.

It was a bittersweet moment for Hudson-Smith, who upgraded his world bronze from Eugene last year to silver this time around, but the fact he was there to play such a major role at all represented something of a minor miracle.

Throughout this season the European champion has been plagued by Achilles tendonitis, an issue which has forced him to pull out of races and even put him in a wheelchair at the end of the Diamond League meeting in London. “Sometimes I can’t walk,” he said.

Some intense rehab in the build-up to Budapest worked its magic to a degree and even helped him to break the European record with a time of 44.26 in the semi-final here. The extra gear which he insists comes from regular racing was not quite there to call on just when he needed it, however.

After pre-event favourite Steven Gardiner had crumpled to the track with injury during those semi-finals, it threw this contest wide open.

Running from lane five, Hudson-Smith sped out of the blocks and was only fractionally behind world record-holder Wayde van Niekerk, who covered the opening 100m fastest in 11.05.

The Briton then surged ahead, running the next 100m in 9.98 to lead the field through halfway in 21.06. There was no going back now. He was still ahead at 300m, reached in 31.97 after a third 100m split of 10.91 but the vital statistic came in the fact that the closing 100m took him 12.34 as he crossed the line in 44.31, which still represented the second-fastest time of his life.

Running in lane seven, Watson’s finishing speed was clear for all to see as the former world U18 champion won the first global senior honour of his career in 44.22.

Quincy Hall, who ran 44.37, just edged the American battle for bronze ahead of compatriot Vernon Norwood (44.39), while the 2012 Olympic champion Kirani James initially finished fifth but was disqualified for stepping out of his lane. Van Niekerk, champion in 2017, was last in 45.11.

“Under the circumstances, I’m not even supposed to be here,” said Hudson-Smith. “I have had really bad Achilles tendonitis – that is why I have been pulling up a lot. Sometimes I can’t walk, sometimes I can.

“I have been saying all year that I only need to be perfect for three days. I was alright today. I got a bronze last year, I got a silver this year so next time gold.”

Watson admitted to channelling the inspiration of Usain Bolt. The 21-year-old is coached by the 100m and 200m world record-holder’s former mentor Glen Mills.

“In the last 50 metres I did not look at the other athletes,” said Watson, a training partner of Zharnel Hughes. “I was focusing on myself. It is amazing to win the gold medal at my first world senior championships. I believed in myself. My coach told me what I need to do and I did it. As you know, Usain Bolt is the world record holder at 100m. He inspires 90 per cent of Jamaicans who started doing track and field. He motivates me, too.”

It was an eventful evening for Jamaica. They had another gold to celebrate thanks to the performance of Danielle Williams in the women’s 100m hurdles but also had to contend with one of their male 200m sprinters being involved in an extraordinary incident on the way to the track.

The set-up at the National Athletics Centre in the Hungarian capital means the athletes are ferried from a first call room at the side of the warm-up track to the stadium call room via golf buggies.

The one carrying Jamaica’s Andrew Hudson, not to mention defending champion Noah Lyles, was involved in a dramatic collision with another buggy, which left Hudson with shards of glass in his eye and one of the drivers being thrown from the vehicle.

Hudson received medical treatment but decided to run in his delayed semi-final, despite having blurry vision. The 26-year-old could only finish fifth in his heat in 20.38 but was later admitted to Friday’s final after a protest was lodged.

“I went back to medical, the doctor said I had some shards of glass in my eye,” said Hudson, who was still squinting as he spoke to reporters. “He tried to flush out as best as possible. World Athletics asked me if I was going to run or not. It was kind of run or lose my spot. I worked so hard to be here, so I thought I would at least try”

A statement from the Budapest organising committee said: “The 200m heats reorder was due to the collision of two golf carts. One athlete and a volunteer were assessed and the athlete cleared to participate. The volunteer is also fine.

“The Local Organising Committee is investigating the incident and reviewing the transport procedures.”

Lyles was fastest overall in the semi-finals thanks to an impressive run of 19.76.

» Subscribe to AW magazine here