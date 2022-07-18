Women’s hammer title continues host nation’s momentum in Eugene

The USA’s dominance of the women’s throwing events at the World Athletics Championships so far continued on Sunday (July 17) as Brooke Andersen captured another gold for the host nation, this time in the hammer.

Only a matter of hours after Chase Ealey had captured top spot in the shot, the 26-year-old national champion kept the momentum well and truly rolling in a fascinating competition.

Like Ealey had the evening before, Andersen signalled her intent right from the first throw, moving into an early lead with an effort of 74.81m. Her team-mate Janee’ Kassanavoid overtook that mark with 74.86m in the second round, before Canadian Camryn Rogers then turned up the heat with her third-round 75.52m.

That only sparked Andersen into life further, however, as she re-established control with her fourth-round 77.42m. Round five saw the lead extended with 77.56m before the best – 78.96m – was saved for last.

The emotion was all too evident as victory was confirmed, with Rogers taking silver – Canada’s first medal in the women’s hammer – and Kassanavoid adding to the growing Team USA medal pile.

“I was looking out across the field and I thought to myself: ‘I’m a world champion’,” said Andersen after securing her inaugural global title and succeeding compatriot DeAnna Price as champion. “I knew if I stayed in it and focused on the little things I could control that hopefully the performance would get better and be a gold medal.”

Meanwhile, Jamaica’s Stephenie-Ann McPherson was the fastest qualifier from the women’s 400m heats, clocking 50.15 in winning the second race. There were no surprises, with the Olympic champion Shaunae Miller-Uibo practically jogging to a heat victory in 51.10 and Lieke Klaver breaking the Netherlands’ national record with 50.24. The British trio of Victoria Ohuruogu, Nicole Yeargin and Ama Pipi all progressed to the semi-final stage, too.

» To subscribe to AW magazine, CLICK HERE