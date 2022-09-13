Keswick and Moffat host British Mountain trials and Philippa Williams, Jacob Adkin and Andy Douglas impress
BRITISH ATHLETICS WORLD UPHILL ONLY TRIAL AND ENGLISH CHAMPIONSHIPS, Keswick, September 9
Overall (8.5km/840m):
Jacob Adkin won the uphill race from Joe Steward while Phillipa Williams defeated Holly Page in the women’s event.
1 J Adkin (Kesw) 44:44
2 J Steward (Salf) 45:04
3 D Haworth (Nat) 45:25
4 C Richards (Helm H) 45:34
5 A Chepelin (C’thy) 46:18
6 S Batchelor (Salom) 46:38
7 N Swinburn (N’land F) 46:47
8 J McKenna (Bris, M40) 47:31
9 F Grant (Dark Pk, U20) 48:12
10 R Jebb (Helm H, M40) 48:29
Women:
1 P Williams (Dark Pk) 52:36
2 H Page (Edin U) 52:41
3 R Jones (Salf) 52:55
4 S Willhoit (Mercia) 53:29
5 K Dickson (C’thy) 54:16
6 E Gould (Helm H) 54:29
7 N Lang (A’deen) 55:43
8 K Maltby (B Combe) 55:55
9 V Wilkinson (Bing, W40) 56:14
10 C Lambert (M’bro) 56:51
WORLD MOUNTAIN UP AND DOWN TRIAL, Moffat, September 11
Andy Douglas gained a narrow win in the World Mountain Trial over Sasha Chepelin.
Showing no fatigue from the earlier uphill race, Phillipa Williams claimed victory in the women’s race after fighting off a challenge from former European cross-country runner-up Sarah Avery, though it was actually steeplechaser Holly Page who narrowly took second.
Sixteen-year-old Jess Bailey won the under-20 race.
The English National and English Schools cross-country champion, who this summer further showed her versatility with a silver medal in the European under-18 3000m Championships won by 20 seconds from Ellen Weir, who was 14th in last year’s European under-20 cross-country.
British Inter Counties cross-country champion Fraser Gilmour shared the under-20 men’s title with Fraser Grant.
Overall (11.3km/470m):
1 A Douglas (I’clyde) 43:18
2 A Chepelin (C’thy) 43:22
3 C Richards (Helm H) 43:47
4 R Gollan (Shett) 44:11
5 J Steward (Salf) 44:22
6 N Swinburn (N’land F) 44:56
7 T Wood (Eryri) 45:19
8 B Rothery (Ilkley) 46:01
9 M Knowles (L&M) 46:22
10 A Masson (C’thy) 46:40
Women:
1 P Williams (Dark Pk) 51:01
2 H Page (Edin U) 51:20
3 K Avery (Shil) 51:23
4 N Lang (A’deen) 52:07
5 S Willhoit (Mercia) 52:16
6 C Lambert (M’bro) 55:22
7 K Walshaw (Holm) 55:55
8 E Pannone (Eden) 56:22
9 C Leather (Liv PS) 56:23
10 C MacDonald (Bella R) 56:34
U20 (6.9km/240m):
1eq F Gilmour (Kilb)/F Grant (Dark Pk) 26:13
3 W Longden (Bux) 26:26
4 E Corden (Stock H) 26:29
5 T Spencer (Bux) 27:03
6 B O’Dowd (Eden) 27:32
7 A Wright (E Loth) 27:47
8 A Poulston (Wirr, U17) 28:20
9 L Hudson (K&C) 28:46
10 J Smith (Kend) 29:17
U20 women:
1 J Bailey (Leven V, U17) 30:02
2 E Weir (Herc Wim) 30:22
3 R Flaherty (Bing, U17) 30:27
4 E Gibbins (Ilkley) 30:34
5 E Whitaker (Harr) 31:18
6 A Lane (Wharf, U17) 31:21
7 G Bell (Leven V, U17) 31:31
8 C Rawstron (Skyrac, U17) 32:33
9 I Hedley (Fife) 32:55
10 P Carcas (Edin) 34:31
TRUNCE SERIES, Oxspring, September 12
Overall (4.25M/550ft)
1 T Saville (Dark Pk) 25:58
2 B Burrell (Porter V) 27:18
3 S Edwards (M40) 27:59
4 G Parr (P’stone FPR) 28:18
5 J Wade (Dark Pk) 28:19
M70: M Cartwright (P’stone FPR) 30:03
Women:
1 M Kunicka (P’stone FPR, W40) 30:56
2 N Drakeford (Bartns) 33:45
3 U Thomas 34:19
W50: G Brown 35:10
W60: B Hinchliffe (Holm) 40:54
U16 (2M/250ft approx):
1 J Cooper (Dark Pk) 12:37
2 T Kunicki-Holda (P’stone FPR) 13:23
3 G Turner (P’stone FPR, W) 13:56
U16 women:
1 Turner 13:56
2 E Frost (Dark Pk) 15:37
3 S Ellis (Denb DT) 15:49
NINE EDGES ENDURANCE, Ladybower to Baslow, September 10
Overall (20M/250ft):
1 D Bent (Steel, M40) 2:39:13
2 A Charlton (M40) 2:44:50
3 A Jeays (Sheff TC, M40) 2:52:17
4 M Elwis (Mat, M50) 2:53:16
5 G Allen (Steel, W) 2:54:15
M60: M McCart 4:05:22
Women:
1 Allen 2:54:15
2 L Goy (N Der) 3:04:20
3 Z Burrows (W40) 3:21:23
W50 N Owen (Belper) 3:59:51
YORKSHIREMAN OFF-ROAD MARATHON AND HALF-MARATHON, Haworth, September 11
Overall (42km/1000m):
1 E Hyland (Calder V) 3:17:57
2 G Mulholland (Calder V, M50) 3:20:47
3 J Hood (Skip, M40) 3:28:51
4 S Hall (Calder V) 3:38:55
5 T Brook (Holm, M40) 3:40:18
M60: D Jolly (Trail RN) 4:14:40
M70: M Bull (M’ton) 5:27:39
Women:
1 E Wilkins (Bail) 4:14:36
2 S Richardson (Calder V, W40) 4:30:12
3 K Archer (Ilkley, W40) 4:31:10
W60: Y McGregor (S Ches) 5:00:14
W70: A Baldwin (Stain) 5:39:13
Overall (24km/650m):
1 C Holmes (Wharf, M40) 1:45:57
2 J Clark (Puds P, M40) 1:54:02
3 F Durris (Traw, M40) 1:54:09
4 M Merrick (AFD) 1:54:55
5 J Cooper (Puds P) 1:56:04
6 P Crabtree (Puds P, M50) 1:56:25
M60: S Williams (Brighthse BB) 2:17:56
M70: G Thornton (Q’bury) 3:19:09
Women:
1 S Flaherty (Bing, W40) 1:59:05
2 N Jackson (N Leeds FR, W40) 2:09:14
3 J M Stead 2:10:56
4 K Wood (Wharf) 2:15:39
W50: M Blackhurst (Tod) 2:16:08
W60: H Berrett (Hali) 2:31:39
