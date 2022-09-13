Keswick and Moffat host British Mountain trials and Philippa Williams, Jacob Adkin and Andy Douglas impress

BRITISH ATHLETICS WORLD UPHILL ONLY TRIAL AND ENGLISH CHAMPIONSHIPS, Keswick, September 9

Overall (8.5km/840m):
Jacob Adkin won the uphill race from Joe Steward while Phillipa Williams defeated Holly Page in the women’s event.

1 J Adkin (Kesw) 44:44
2 J Steward (Salf) 45:04
3 D Haworth (Nat) 45:25
4 C Richards (Helm H) 45:34
5 A Chepelin (C’thy) 46:18
6 S Batchelor (Salom) 46:38
7 N Swinburn (N’land F) 46:47
8 J McKenna (Bris, M40) 47:31
9 F Grant (Dark Pk, U20) 48:12
10 R Jebb (Helm H, M40) 48:29

Women:
1 P Williams (Dark Pk) 52:36
2 H Page (Edin U) 52:41
3 R Jones (Salf) 52:55
4 S Willhoit (Mercia) 53:29
5 K Dickson (C’thy) 54:16
6 E Gould (Helm H) 54:29
7 N Lang (A’deen) 55:43
8 K Maltby (B Combe) 55:55
9 V Wilkinson (Bing, W40) 56:14
10 C Lambert (M’bro) 56:51

WORLD MOUNTAIN UP AND DOWN TRIAL, Moffat, September 11

Andy Douglas gained a narrow win in the World Mountain Trial over Sasha Chepelin.

Andy Douglas (Mark Johnston)

Showing no fatigue from the earlier uphill race, Phillipa Williams claimed victory in the women’s race after fighting off a challenge from former European cross-country runner-up Sarah Avery, though it was actually steeplechaser Holly Page who narrowly took second.

Philippa Williams (Mark Johnston)

Sixteen-year-old Jess Bailey won the under-20 race.

The English National and English Schools cross-country champion, who this summer further showed her versatility with a silver medal in the European under-18 3000m Championships won by 20 seconds from Ellen Weir, who was 14th in last year’s European under-20 cross-country.

British Inter Counties cross-country champion Fraser Gilmour shared the under-20 men’s title with Fraser Grant.

Overall (11.3km/470m):
1 A Douglas (I’clyde) 43:18
2 A Chepelin (C’thy) 43:22
3 C Richards (Helm H) 43:47

Chepelin, Douglas and Richards (Adrian Stott)

4 R Gollan (Shett) 44:11
5 J Steward (Salf) 44:22
6 N Swinburn (N’land F) 44:56
7 T Wood (Eryri) 45:19
8 B Rothery (Ilkley) 46:01
9 M Knowles (L&M) 46:22
10 A Masson (C’thy) 46:40

Women:
1 P Williams (Dark Pk) 51:01
2 H Page (Edin U) 51:20
3 K Avery (Shil) 51:23

Avery, Williams and Page (Mark Johnston)

4 N Lang (A’deen) 52:07
5 S Willhoit (Mercia) 52:16
6 C Lambert (M’bro) 55:22
7 K Walshaw (Holm) 55:55
8 E Pannone (Eden) 56:22
9 C Leather (Liv PS) 56:23
10 C MacDonald (Bella R) 56:34

U20 (6.9km/240m):
1eq F Gilmour (Kilb)/F Grant (Dark Pk) 26:13
3 W Longden (Bux) 26:26
4 E Corden (Stock H) 26:29
5 T Spencer (Bux) 27:03
6 B O’Dowd (Eden) 27:32
7 A Wright (E Loth) 27:47
8 A Poulston (Wirr, U17) 28:20
9 L Hudson (K&C) 28:46
10 J Smith (Kend) 29:17

U20 women:
1 J Bailey (Leven V, U17) 30:02
2 E Weir (Herc Wim) 30:22
3 R Flaherty (Bing, U17) 30:27
4 E Gibbins (Ilkley) 30:34
5 E Whitaker (Harr) 31:18
6 A Lane (Wharf, U17) 31:21
7 G Bell (Leven V, U17) 31:31
8 C Rawstron (Skyrac, U17) 32:33
9 I Hedley (Fife) 32:55
10 P Carcas (Edin) 34:31

TRUNCE SERIES, Oxspring, September 12

Overall (4.25M/550ft)
1 T Saville (Dark Pk) 25:58
2 B Burrell (Porter V) 27:18
3 S Edwards (M40) 27:59
4 G Parr (P’stone FPR) 28:18
5 J Wade (Dark Pk) 28:19

M70: M Cartwright (P’stone FPR) 30:03

Women:
1 M Kunicka (P’stone FPR, W40) 30:56
2 N Drakeford (Bartns) 33:45
3 U Thomas 34:19

W50: G Brown 35:10

W60: B Hinchliffe (Holm) 40:54

U16 (2M/250ft approx):
1 J Cooper (Dark Pk) 12:37
2 T Kunicki-Holda (P’stone FPR) 13:23
3 G Turner (P’stone FPR, W) 13:56

U16 women:
1 Turner 13:56
2 E Frost (Dark Pk) 15:37
3 S Ellis (Denb DT) 15:49

NINE EDGES ENDURANCE, Ladybower to Baslow, September 10

Overall (20M/250ft):
1 D Bent (Steel, M40) 2:39:13
2 A Charlton (M40) 2:44:50
3 A Jeays (Sheff TC, M40) 2:52:17
4 M Elwis (Mat, M50) 2:53:16
5 G Allen (Steel, W) 2:54:15

M60: M McCart 4:05:22

Women:
1 Allen 2:54:15
2 L Goy (N Der) 3:04:20
3 Z Burrows (W40) 3:21:23

W50 N Owen (Belper) 3:59:51

YORKSHIREMAN OFF-ROAD MARATHON AND HALF-MARATHON, Haworth, September 11

Overall (42km/1000m):
1 E Hyland (Calder V) 3:17:57
2 G Mulholland (Calder V, M50) 3:20:47
3 J Hood (Skip, M40) 3:28:51
4 S Hall (Calder V) 3:38:55
5 T Brook (Holm, M40) 3:40:18

M60: D Jolly (Trail RN) 4:14:40

M70: M Bull (M’ton) 5:27:39

Women:
1 E Wilkins (Bail) 4:14:36
2 S Richardson (Calder V, W40) 4:30:12
3 K Archer (Ilkley, W40) 4:31:10

W60: Y McGregor (S Ches) 5:00:14

W70: A Baldwin (Stain) 5:39:13

Overall (24km/650m):
1 C Holmes (Wharf, M40) 1:45:57
2 J Clark (Puds P, M40) 1:54:02
3 F Durris (Traw, M40) 1:54:09
4 M Merrick (AFD) 1:54:55
5 J Cooper (Puds P) 1:56:04
6 P Crabtree (Puds P, M50) 1:56:25

M60: S Williams (Brighthse BB) 2:17:56

M70: G Thornton (Q’bury) 3:19:09

Women:
1 S Flaherty (Bing, W40) 1:59:05
2 N Jackson (N Leeds FR, W40) 2:09:14
3 J M Stead 2:10:56
4 K Wood (Wharf) 2:15:39

W50: M Blackhurst (Tod) 2:16:08

W60: H Berrett (Hali) 2:31:39

