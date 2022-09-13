Keswick and Moffat host British Mountain trials and Philippa Williams, Jacob Adkin and Andy Douglas impress

BRITISH ATHLETICS WORLD UPHILL ONLY TRIAL AND ENGLISH CHAMPIONSHIPS, Keswick, September 9

Overall (8.5km/840m):

Jacob Adkin won the uphill race from Joe Steward while Phillipa Williams defeated Holly Page in the women’s event.

1 J Adkin (Kesw) 44:44

2 J Steward (Salf) 45:04

3 D Haworth (Nat) 45:25

4 C Richards (Helm H) 45:34

5 A Chepelin (C’thy) 46:18

6 S Batchelor (Salom) 46:38

7 N Swinburn (N’land F) 46:47

8 J McKenna (Bris, M40) 47:31

9 F Grant (Dark Pk, U20) 48:12

10 R Jebb (Helm H, M40) 48:29

Women:

1 P Williams (Dark Pk) 52:36

2 H Page (Edin U) 52:41

3 R Jones (Salf) 52:55

4 S Willhoit (Mercia) 53:29

5 K Dickson (C’thy) 54:16

6 E Gould (Helm H) 54:29

7 N Lang (A’deen) 55:43

8 K Maltby (B Combe) 55:55

9 V Wilkinson (Bing, W40) 56:14

10 C Lambert (M’bro) 56:51

WORLD MOUNTAIN UP AND DOWN TRIAL, Moffat, September 11

Andy Douglas gained a narrow win in the World Mountain Trial over Sasha Chepelin.

Showing no fatigue from the earlier uphill race, Phillipa Williams claimed victory in the women’s race after fighting off a challenge from former European cross-country runner-up Sarah Avery, though it was actually steeplechaser Holly Page who narrowly took second.

Sixteen-year-old Jess Bailey won the under-20 race.

The English National and English Schools cross-country champion, who this summer further showed her versatility with a silver medal in the European under-18 3000m Championships won by 20 seconds from Ellen Weir, who was 14th in last year’s European under-20 cross-country.

British Inter Counties cross-country champion Fraser Gilmour shared the under-20 men’s title with Fraser Grant.

Overall (11.3km/470m):

1 A Douglas (I’clyde) 43:18

2 A Chepelin (C’thy) 43:22

3 C Richards (Helm H) 43:47

4 R Gollan (Shett) 44:11

5 J Steward (Salf) 44:22

6 N Swinburn (N’land F) 44:56

7 T Wood (Eryri) 45:19

8 B Rothery (Ilkley) 46:01

9 M Knowles (L&M) 46:22

10 A Masson (C’thy) 46:40

Women:

1 P Williams (Dark Pk) 51:01

2 H Page (Edin U) 51:20

3 K Avery (Shil) 51:23

4 N Lang (A’deen) 52:07

5 S Willhoit (Mercia) 52:16

6 C Lambert (M’bro) 55:22

7 K Walshaw (Holm) 55:55

8 E Pannone (Eden) 56:22

9 C Leather (Liv PS) 56:23

10 C MacDonald (Bella R) 56:34

U20 (6.9km/240m):

1eq F Gilmour (Kilb)/F Grant (Dark Pk) 26:13

3 W Longden (Bux) 26:26

4 E Corden (Stock H) 26:29

5 T Spencer (Bux) 27:03

6 B O’Dowd (Eden) 27:32

7 A Wright (E Loth) 27:47

8 A Poulston (Wirr, U17) 28:20

9 L Hudson (K&C) 28:46

10 J Smith (Kend) 29:17

U20 women:

1 J Bailey (Leven V, U17) 30:02

2 E Weir (Herc Wim) 30:22

3 R Flaherty (Bing, U17) 30:27

4 E Gibbins (Ilkley) 30:34

5 E Whitaker (Harr) 31:18

6 A Lane (Wharf, U17) 31:21

7 G Bell (Leven V, U17) 31:31

8 C Rawstron (Skyrac, U17) 32:33

9 I Hedley (Fife) 32:55

10 P Carcas (Edin) 34:31

TRUNCE SERIES, Oxspring, September 12

Overall (4.25M/550ft)

1 T Saville (Dark Pk) 25:58

2 B Burrell (Porter V) 27:18

3 S Edwards (M40) 27:59

4 G Parr (P’stone FPR) 28:18

5 J Wade (Dark Pk) 28:19

M70: M Cartwright (P’stone FPR) 30:03

Women:

1 M Kunicka (P’stone FPR, W40) 30:56

2 N Drakeford (Bartns) 33:45

3 U Thomas 34:19

W50: G Brown 35:10

W60: B Hinchliffe (Holm) 40:54

U16 (2M/250ft approx):

1 J Cooper (Dark Pk) 12:37

2 T Kunicki-Holda (P’stone FPR) 13:23

3 G Turner (P’stone FPR, W) 13:56

U16 women:

1 Turner 13:56

2 E Frost (Dark Pk) 15:37

3 S Ellis (Denb DT) 15:49

NINE EDGES ENDURANCE, Ladybower to Baslow, September 10

Overall (20M/250ft):

1 D Bent (Steel, M40) 2:39:13

2 A Charlton (M40) 2:44:50

3 A Jeays (Sheff TC, M40) 2:52:17

4 M Elwis (Mat, M50) 2:53:16

5 G Allen (Steel, W) 2:54:15

M60: M McCart 4:05:22

Women:

1 Allen 2:54:15

2 L Goy (N Der) 3:04:20

3 Z Burrows (W40) 3:21:23

W50 N Owen (Belper) 3:59:51

YORKSHIREMAN OFF-ROAD MARATHON AND HALF-MARATHON, Haworth, September 11

Overall (42km/1000m):

1 E Hyland (Calder V) 3:17:57

2 G Mulholland (Calder V, M50) 3:20:47

3 J Hood (Skip, M40) 3:28:51

4 S Hall (Calder V) 3:38:55

5 T Brook (Holm, M40) 3:40:18

M60: D Jolly (Trail RN) 4:14:40

M70: M Bull (M’ton) 5:27:39

Women:

1 E Wilkins (Bail) 4:14:36

2 S Richardson (Calder V, W40) 4:30:12

3 K Archer (Ilkley, W40) 4:31:10

W60: Y McGregor (S Ches) 5:00:14

W70: A Baldwin (Stain) 5:39:13

Overall (24km/650m):

1 C Holmes (Wharf, M40) 1:45:57

2 J Clark (Puds P, M40) 1:54:02

3 F Durris (Traw, M40) 1:54:09

4 M Merrick (AFD) 1:54:55

5 J Cooper (Puds P) 1:56:04

6 P Crabtree (Puds P, M50) 1:56:25

M60: S Williams (Brighthse BB) 2:17:56

M70: G Thornton (Q’bury) 3:19:09

Women:

1 S Flaherty (Bing, W40) 1:59:05

2 N Jackson (N Leeds FR, W40) 2:09:14

3 J M Stead 2:10:56

4 K Wood (Wharf) 2:15:39

W50: M Blackhurst (Tod) 2:16:08

W60: H Berrett (Hali) 2:31:39

