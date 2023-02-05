Latvian event collaborates with SuperHalfs race series to drive mass participation

The World Athletics Road Running Championships, which will have its premiere in Riga, the capital city of Latvia, on September 30 and October 1, has teamed up with the SuperHalfs half-marathon series, comprising the leading half-marathon running events in Lisbon, Prague, Copenhagen, Cardiff and Valencia.

The collaboration aims to reach out to runners globally and encourage them to take part in the mass races of the inaugural World Athletics Road Running Championships in Riga later this year.

Organisers of the World Athletics Road Running Championships in Riga are certain that the collaboration with the SuperHalfs half-marathon series will not only help recreational runners across the globe discover the opportunity to be part of the World Championships in Riga, but also help boost the revival of the mass running events in general. Riga is preparing to welcome thousands of recreational runners from at least 100 countries to the World Athletics Road Running Championships, and the communications support from SuperHalfs will certainly help achieve this goal.

Sašo Belovski, managing director of SuperHalfs, says: “Riga is incredibly fortunate not only to host the inaugural World Athletics Road Running Championships and mass races, but also to offer runners the opportunity to take part in three mass races over the championships weekend – half-marathon, 5km, and road mile. At SuperHalfs, we are all about encouraging runners to participate in beautiful running adventures, and the World Athletics Road Running Championships in Riga will undoubtedly be a truly unique and unmissable experience in 2023!”

The SuperHalfs half-marathon series was established in 2020, bringing together five picturesque half-marathon races across Europe – Lisbon, Prague, Copenhagen, Cardiff and Valencia – allowing thousands of runners to experience the joy of running, traveling and adventure all at once.

Despite the challenges posed by the pandemic, the community of SuperHalfs runners continues to expand, attracting thousands of runners globally. The collaboration between WRRC Riga 23 and SuperHalfs will involve communications support through all of SuperHalfs and member races’ channels highly recommending running at the World championships in Riga.

Aigars Nords, head of the Local Organising Committee of World Athletics Road Running Championships, adds: “The biggest challenge for us as the organisers of the inaugural World Athletics Road Running Championships is to help recreational runners realise and get used to the idea that anybody can participate in a mass race at world championships. We believe that our collaboration with SuperHalfs will help us get this message across Europe and the whole world, and persuade running enthusiasts to come and test themselves in Riga in 2023!

“Furthermore, the World Championships in Riga will offer a suitable distance for everyone – from the kids’ festival with several thousand little ones running to road mile, 5km and half-marathon. Just like in the SuperHalfs series, it will also be possible to earn a Hall of Fame recognition by receiving all three of the official participation medals – all you have to do is finish all three distances!”

Any recreational runner can register for the road mile, 5km and half-marathon mass races of the World Athletics Road Running Championships in Riga on the official website www.riga23.com.

