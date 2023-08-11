Fred Kerley, Shericka Jackson, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Noah Lyles, Marcell Jacobs, Dina Asher-Smith and Grant Holloway are among the medal contenders in Budapest in coming days

Who are the speediest athletes on the planet right now? Will Fred Kerley and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce successfully defend their world 100m titles? Can anyone beat Noah Lyles in the men’s 200m? Will Shericka Jackson hit peak form in the defence of her world 200m title? Can Brits Zharnel Hughes, Dina Asher-Smith and Daryll Neita make an impact?

Will Wayde van Niekerk mark his comeback with victory in the men’s 400m? Who will win the women’s 400m in the absence of Sydney McLauglin-Levrone? In the sprint hurdles, can anyone challenge Grant Holloway and Jasmine Camacho-Quinn? Similarly, can anyone beat Karsten Warholm and Femke Bol in the 400m hurdles?

Men’s 100m

Championship record: Usain Bolt JAM 9.58, 2009

History maker: Usain Bolt JAM: Three golds, one bronze

Defending champion: Fred Kerley USA 9.86

Olympic champion: Marcell Jacobs ITA 9.80

Ones to watch (2023 outdoor best in brackets)

Ferdinand Omanyala KEN (9.84)

The Commonwealth champion has yet to make a global final but came close in both Tokyo and Eugene and has been more consistent in 2023.

Fred Kerley USA (9.88)

The defending champion and Olympic silver medallist has been the most consistent sprinter of recent years and has had wins in Yokohama, Rabat and Florence this year.

Cravont Charleston (USA) (9.90)

Shock US champion in 9.95 but also previously ran a 9.90 in Europe but has never run an international championships race.

Christian Coleman (USA) (9.91)

The 2019 champion (in 9.76) was only sixth in 2021 and was a close second in the US championships.

Akani Simbine RSA (9.92)

Has finished fourth or fifth in the last five global championships and in 2023 has won in Ostrava, Stockholm and Chorzow, defeating Kerley in the latter.

Lamont Marcell Jacobs ITA (10.21)

The Olympic and European champion has been in dire form in 2023 ranking 238th in his one 100m of the year but he did win a European Indoor silver medal in the winter and has a great big race temperament.

Emerging force: Rohan Watson JAM (9.91)

A shock winner of the Jamaican Championships with a 10.12 PB, he is only 21 and has huge potential but no international experience.

British Challenge

Zharnel Hughes should lead the European challenge and tops the world rankings with his record-breaking 9.83 win in New York. Reece Prescod (9.99 this year) has the ability if not the consistency to make the final. Improving Eugene Amo-Dadzie (9.93 this season) could also go close.

AW Prediction: 1 Kerley (USA) 9.80; 2 Hughes (GBR) 9.83; 3 Simbine RSA 9.87; 4 Coleman (USA) 9.88; 5 Lyles (USA) 9.89; 6 Omanyala (KEN) 9.90; 7 Charleston (USA) 9.91; 8 Tebogo BOT 9.93

Women’s 100m

Championship record: Marion Jones USA 10.70, 1999

History maker: Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce JAM: Five golds

Defending champion: Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce JAM 10.67

Olympic champion: Elaine Thompson-Herah JAM 10.61

Ones to watch

Shericka Jackson JAM (10.65)

After Olympic 100m bronze in Tokyo and second in Eugene, the world leader will be hoping for further progress. This is very much her secondary event, however.

Sha’Carri Richardson USA (10.71)

The US champion beat Jackson in Doha and Chorzow this year and has been in stunning form but has never competed in an international championships.

Marie-Josee Ta Lou (CIV) (10.75)

Ultra consistent and was second in 2017 and third in 2019 but at the age of 34 looks in better shape this year winning in Florence, Chorzow, Oslo, Lausanne and London.

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce JAM (10.82)

Going for a sixth title but, after a superb 2022, has raced lightly in 2023 due to a knee issue, winning in Lucerne.

Emerging force: Julien Alfred LCA (10.72w/10.83)

The NCAA champion and Commonwealth silver medallist surprisingly defeated Richardson in Budapest in July.

British Challenge

Eugene bronze medallist Dina Asher-Smith showed improved form in London (10.85) and will definitely make the final on that form. Daryll Neita (10.96) could join her but might need a PB. Imani Lansiquot (11.01) also competes, though a semi-final place will be challenging even though she is in the form of her life as she only ranks 19th of those entered.

AW Prediction: 1 Richardson USA 10.66; 2 Fraser-Pryce JAM 10.71; 3 Jackson JAM 10.73; 4 Ta Lou CIV 10.76; 5 Alfred LCA 10.81; 6 Asher-Smith GBR 10.82; 7 Brown USA 10.88; 8 Neita GBR 10.91

Men’s 200m

Championship record: Usain Bolt JAM 19.19, 2009

History maker: Usain Bolt JAM: Four golds, one silver

Defending champion: Noah Lyles USA 19.31

Olympic champion: Andre de Grasse CAN 19.62

Ones to watch

Noah Lyles USA (19.47)

Going for his third successive title and, if he gets anywhere near his stunning run in Eugene, will win easily. Set the world lead in London and has not lost since coming third at the Tokyo Olympics.

Letsile Tebogo BOT (19.50)

The world junior 100m champion in 2021 and 2022 destroyed his PB in finishing a close second to Lyles in London with an African record to go sixth all-time.

Erriyon Knighton USA (19.72)

Fourth in the Olympics at the age of 17, he improved to third in Eugene and should be even better in Budapest, judging by his 19.72 victory at the US Championships. Still a junior!

Andre de Grasse CAN (20.01)

Since winning in Tokyo in 2021 has struggled to show the same form and was not in the top three in 2023 in Diamond League action at Doha, Oslo and Lausanne but showed a slight improvement to win the Canadian title in a season’s best.

Emerging force: Tarsis Orogot UGA (19.60w/19.94)

The 20-year-old ran his PB and Ugandan record in the NCAA semi final but was fifth in the final but did run a fast wind-assisted time earlier in the season.

British Challenge

Sole British entrant Zharnel Hughes won the national title before breaking the British record with 19.73 in London which gives him another good medal chance.

AW prediction: 1 Lyles USA 19.40; 2 Knighton USA 19.55; 3 Tebogo BOT 19.56; 4 Hughes GBR 19.70; 5 De Grasse CAN 19.85; 6 Bednarek USA 19.99; 7 Brown CAN 20.05; 8 Orogot UGA 20.10

Women’s 200m

Championship record: Shericka Jackson JAM 21.45, 2022

History maker: Allyson Felix USA: Three golds, one bronze

Olympic champion: Elaine Thompson-Herah JAM 21.53

Defending champion: Shericka Jackson JAM 21.45

Ones to watch

Gabby Thomas USA (21.60)

Set world leads in both her semi and final at the US Championships and went fourth all-time in the latter. Third in her only previous championships, the Tokyo Olympics.

Shericka Jackson JAM (21.71)

Went second all-time in winning the world title last year, her first ever global 200m medal. With a 100m PB of 10.65 and a 400m best of 49.47, a 200m world record is feasible.

Julien Alfred LCA (21.73w/21.91)

Has never run a major 200m championships but did go second all-time indoors in the NCAAs (22.01) and ran a fast wind-assisted time in winning the outdoor NCAAs.

Emerging force: Sha’Carri Richardson USA (21.61w/21.94)

Ran an extravagant time in the heats at the US Championships but was a lot slower in the final when decisively beaten by Thomas. As a former world junior record-holder she has huge potential.

British Challenge

The 2019 world champion Dina Asher-Smith had been below her best form in 2023 but showed advances with a 22.23 for third in Monaco ahead of Daryll Neita, who also ran that time earlier in the season with a PB in Bydgoszcz. Both may have a better chance of making the final here than in the 100m. Ranked 21st among the entrants, Bianca Williams (22.59) should make the semis.

AW prediction: 1 Jackson JAM 21.38; 2 Thomas USA 21.65; 3 Alfred LCA 21.88; 4 Richardson USA 21.90; 5 Asher-Smith GBR 21.93; 6 White USA 21.98; 7 Neita GBR 22.02; 8 Ta Lou CIV 22.13

Men’s 400m

Championship record: Michael Johnson USA 43.19, 1999

History maker: Michael Johnson USA: Four golds

Defending champion: Michael Norman USA 44.29

Olympic champion: Steven Gardiner BAH 43.85

Ones to watch

Steven Gardiner BAH (43.74)

The 2019 champion also won the Olympics but missed the 2022 event through injury despite an unbeaten season. Extended his unbeaten record in 2023, including a world-leading 43.74 in Szekesfehervar, bettered only by his 43.48 from four years ago.

Rusheen McDonald JAM (44.03)

Ran a fast time behind Gardner in Hungary but suffers from inconsistency running his 43.93 PB in the 2015 World heats but running almost a second slower in the semis and not making the final as he has also failed to do in five other Championships.

Wayde van Niekerk RSA (44.08)

The 2016 Olympic and double world champion is in his best form for five years with wins in Oslo, Chorzow and London.

Kirani James GRN (44.50)

Has now won six global medals, with third in Tokyo and second in Eugene. Ran 44.50 early in the season but hasn’t competed since May.

Michael Norman (USA) (43.56 in 2022)

The defending champion has only done a few modest sprints in 2023, running the 100m in the US Championships and might find it hard to be back anywhere near his 2022 form.

Emerging force: Muzala Samukonga ZAM (43.91)

Still only 20, the surprise Commonwealth champion set an early sub-44 world lead but dropped out in Chorzow.

British Challenge

European champion and sole British entrant Matthew Hudson-Smith excelled in 2022 to set a British record and win a medal in Eugene. While not quite in the same form so far in 2023, his fourth place at the London Diamond League in 44.72 was an improvement.

AW prediction: 1 Gardiner BAH 43.72; 2 Van Niekerk RSA 43.98; 3 James GRN 44.16; 4 Samukonga ZAM 44.34; 5 Richards TTO 44.47; 6 Deadmon USA 44.56; 7 Norwood USA 44.65; 8 Hudson-Smith GBR 44.75

Women’s 400m

Champs record: Jarmila Kratochvilova CZE 47.99, 1983

History maker: Ana Guevara MEX: Two golds, one bronze

Defending champion: Shaunae Miller-Uibo BAH 49.11

Olympic champion: Shaunae Miller-Uibo BAH 48.36

Ones to watch

Marileidy Paulino DOM (48.98)

A distant second in Tokyo and in Eugene, she had Diamond League wins in Doha and Paris but was only third in Chorzow but with Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone’s withdrawal she is now the favourite.

Britton Wilson USA (49.13)

Last year finished fifth in the Eugene 400m hurdles but another now focusing on the flat winning the SEC Championships in a then world lead. Second in both the NCAA and US Championships.

Salwa Eid Naser BRN (49.78)

The 2019 champion in 48.14 then served a two-year drugs suspension but has returned in average form, winning in Huelva and third in Paris.

Natalia Kaczmarek POL (49.48)

Jumped up a level this season with fast-finishing wins in Chorzow and Monaco.

Shaunae Miller-Uibo BAH (49.11 in 2022)

The defending champion and double Olympic winner gets a wild card entry and is on the entry list even though her only competition of 2023 is a half-hearted heptathlon which she scored 3369 points.

Emerging force: Rhasidat Adeleke IRL (49.20)

The former European under-20 100m and 200m champion had a notable breakthrough to win the NCAAs in a big PB.

British Challenge

Ultra-consistent Commonwealth runner-up Victoria Ohuruogu improved her PB to 50.36 this season but might need a sub-50 just to make the final as she is only ranked 15th in the entries. Ama Pipi (50.75) has improved but a semi-final place is a realistic target based on her 19th ranking.

AW Prediction: 1 Paulino DOM 49.06; 2 Adeleke IRL 49.18; 3 Wilson USA 49.20; 4 Kaczmarek 49.33; 5 Klaver NED 49.45; 6 Naser BRN 49.51; 7 Diggs USA 49.80; 8 Irby-Jackson USA 50.13

Men’s 110m hurdles

Championship record: Colin Jackson GBR 12.91, 1993

History maker: Allen Johnson USA: Four golds, one bronze

Defending champion: Grant Holloway USA 13.03

Olympic champion: Hansle Parchment JAM 13.04

Ones to watch

Rasheed Broadbell JAM (12.94)

The Jamaican has stepped up since reaching the 2022 semi-finals in Eugene and produced a world-leading 12.94 win in the Jamaican Championships.

Grant Holloway USA (12.98)

Going for his third successive world title and been in good form throughout 2023, winning in Florence, Paris and London.

Daniel Roberts USA (13.01)

American champion has the times but was disqualified in the heats at both Doha and Eugene.

Shunsuke Izumiya JPN (13.04)

A former Asian Championships triple jump medallist has been a semi-finalist in Tokyo and Eugene but improved in 2023 with a run of 13.04, plus a win in Lausanne.

Hansle Parchment JAM (13.12)

The Olympic champion has not won a world medal since 2015 and has not looked at his very best so far in 2023, finishing fourth in London.

Emerging force: Cordell Tinch USA (12.96)

An 8.16m long jumper and 2.22m high jumper, the he started the year with a 13.63 PB but took it much lower. A close second in the US Championships.

British Challenge

Triple British champion Tade Ojora has improved to 13.26 this summer but might need a little more to make the final. Eugene fifth placer Josh Zeller (13.40) had his world ranking invitation turned down by UK Athletics.

AW Prediction: 1 Holloway USA 12.88; 2 Broadbell JAM 12.96; 3 Tinch USA 12.96; 4 Roberts USA 13.05; 5 Izimiya JPN 13.10; 6 Parchment 13.11; 7 Zhoya FRA 13.13; 8 Belocian FRA 13.20

Women’s 100m hurdles

Championship record: Tobi Amusan NGR 12.06, 2023

History maker: Gail Devers USA: Three golds, two silvers

Defending champion: Tobi Amusan NGR 12.06

Olympic champion: Jasmine Camacho-Quinn PUR 12.37

Ones to watch

Nia Ali USA (12.30)

The shock 2019 winner has hit her best form in 2023, winning the US Championships and setting a world lead in Monaco.

Jasmine Camacho-Quinn PUR (12.17w/12.31)

The Olympic champion who finished third in Eugene has been unbeaten in 2023, winning the Diamond Leagues in Doha, Chorzow and Lausanne. With defending champion Tobi Amusan set to miss out through suspension, the Puerto Rican looks the favourite.

Kendra Harrison USA (12.29w/12.31)

The former world record-holder will be contesting her fifth World Championship but has just one medal, from 2019, so far. Has been very consistent in 2023.

Tobi Amusan NGR (12.34)

The world record-holder and world champion has not quite been back at her 2022 form but won in Chorzow and has since been suspended but is on the entry lists subject to her appeal.

Emerging force: Ackera Nugent JAM (12.25w/12.43)

The 2021 world under-20 champion won the NCAA title in a quick, albeit wind-assisted time, but was beaten in the Jamaican Championships.

British Challenge

British champion and Eugene fifth placer Cindy Sember gained the qualifying mark last year but is ranked just 34th (12.88) on the entry list and a semi final place will be tough.

AW Prediction: 1 Camacho-Quinn PUR 12.25; 2 Ali USA 12.29; 3 Harrison USA 12.31; 4 Nugent JAM 12.45; 5 Tapper JAM 12.47; 6 Kambundji SUI 12.49; 7 Russell USA 12.49; 8 Skrzyszowska POL 12.54

Men’s 400m hurdles

Championship record: Kevin Young USA 47.18, 1993

History maker: Felix Sanchez DOM: Two golds, one silver

Defending champion: Alison dos Santos BRA 46.29

Olympic champion: Karsten Warholm NOR 45.94

Ones to watch

Karsten Warholm NOR (46.51)

The 2017 and 2019 champion produced one of the greatest ever performances with his world record-breaking 45.94 victory in Tokyo two years ago. Injury problems kept him down to seventh in 2022 but is almost back to his best, with three times in the 46.51 to 46.76 range so far this year.

Rai Benjamin USA (46.62)

The man who possesses 10.03/19.99 sprint speed has finished second in the last three global championships and is in good form in 2023, highlighted by his USA title.

Kyron McMaster (IVB) (47.26)

Ranked eighth all time from his Tokyo fourth (47.08) and getting back toward his best judging by a fast victory in Banska Bystrica.

Alison dos Santos BRA (47.66)

Knee surgery earlier this year meant the reigning champion did not run his first race until mid July with a flat 400m of 44.73. Finished a long way behind Warholm in Monaco last month.

Emerging force: Roshawn Clarke JAM (47.85)

Third at last year’s World Under-20 Champs, but has improved from 49.35 to a world junior record 47.85 this year when he took a whole second off of his PB in winning the Jamaican trials.

British Challenge

No Britons are competing with Seamus Derbyshire (49.29) missing out on the world rankings quota by a single place but he would not have had his invitation accepted anyway.

AW Prediction: 1 Warholm NOR 45.98; 2 Benjamin USA 46.13; 3 Dos Santos BRA 46.58; 4 McMaster IVB 46.90; 5 Allen USA 47.16; 6 Clarke JAM 47.56; 7 Vaillant FRA 47.90; 8 Magi EST 48.05

Women’s 400m hurdles

Championship record: Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone USA 50.68, 2023

History maker: Nezha Bidouane MAR: Two golds, one silver

Defending champion: Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone USA 50.68

Olympic champion: Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone USA 51.46

Ones to watch

Femke Bol NED (51.45)

With McLaughlin-Levrone absent in Budapest, last year’s runner-up in Eugene should win by a huge margin based on her recent European record in London.

Andrenette Knight JAM (53.26)

Inconsistent and no championships experience but a definite medal contender based on her fast win at Szekesfehervar.

Shamier Little USA (53.34)

The 2015 runner-up was fourth in 2022 and has been in good form this year with top three finishes at Rabat, Florence and London, as well as a run of 49.68 on the flat 400m in Monaco.

Dalilah Muhammad USA (53.53)

Won in Doha 2019 in a world record 52.16 but a 51.58 in Tokyo in 2021 was only good enough for second. She was third in Eugene last year and finished runner-up in the 2023 US Championships.

Janieve Russell (JAM) (53.65)

Fourth in Tokyo, the double Commonwealth champion has been in good form in 2023 with a second place in London.

Emerging force: Anna Cockrell USA (53.79)

The 2016 world junior champion is one of the best multi hurdle exponents with a 12.54 PB over the 100m hurdles and was a recent winner in Madrid.

British Challenge

British champion Jessie Knight has been in consistent form in 2023, equalling her PB of 54.09 in London, but might need a sub-54 to make the final in Budapest.

AW Prediction: 1 Bol NED 51.15; 2 Muhammad USA 51.88; 3 Little USA 52.99; 4 Knight JAM 53.01; 5 Russell JAM 53.34 6 Cockrell USA 53.38; 7 Clayton JAM 53.82; 8 Knight GBR 53.94

Men’s 4x100m

Championship record: Jamaica 37.04, 2011

History maker: Usain Bolt JAM: Four golds, one silver

Defending champions: Canada 37.48

Olympic champions: Italy 37.50

Ones to watch

Canada (37.80)

The defending champions produced an upset in Eugene and have four strong sprinters, including Olympic 200m champion Andre de Grasse.

USA (37.93)

The 2019 champions were second in Eugene but will have the quickest quartet on paper, all with extensive relay experience.

Italy (38.04)

The Olympic champions are unlikely to have a fully fit Lamont Marcell Jacobs and they failed to make the final in Eugene or in the European Championships.

Jamaica (38.06 in 2022)

Without Usain Bolt, the world record-holders are a shadow of their former selves but have now got a good group of young sprinters and could improve on their fourth place from last year.

Emerging force: Japan (37.80)

Global medallists in three successive championships (2016, 2017 and 2019) though disqualified in the Eugene heats, they won the world under-20 title last year.

British Challenge

The 2017 champions were second in 2019 and third in 2022 and have medal potential again, based on potentially featuring four runners at 10.04 or faster.

AW prediction: 1 USA 37.35; 2 Great Britain 37.65; 3 Japan 37.70; 4 Canada 37.76; 5 Jamaica 37.82; 6 Italy 37.90; 7 Germany 37.94; 8 France 38.02

Women’s 4x100m

Championship record: Jamaica 41.07, 2015

History maker: Shelly-Ann Fraser Pryce JAM: Four golds, three silvers

Defending champion: USA 41.14

Olympic champion: Jamaica 41.02

Ones to watch

USA (41.75)

The last time the USA failed to win a major championships medal in this event was 2009 (when they had baton problems) and they have every chance of successfully defending their title.

Jamaica (42.80)

Any team with Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Shericka Jackson will be a force to be reckoned with and it’s hard to see them finishing lower than second. The USA beat them by four hundredths of a second in Eugene. Since 1991, the only time they failed to win a medal was 2003.

Germany (43.24)

Third in Eugene, the European champions have been in the top five of every championships since 2011. They have not been at their sharpest so far this year, however.

Emerging force: Ivory Coast (42.23)

They have not contested a World Championships for 20 years and have never made a final but a national record in winning in Lausanne, together with the form of Marie-Josee Ta Lou, makes them an outside medal shot.

British Challenge

Sixth in Eugene and failed to finish at the European Championships in Munich last year. However, a squad headed by a fully fit Dina Asher-Smith, Daryll Neita and Imani Lansiquot will likely win a medal with good changeovers.

AW Prediction: 1 Jamaica 40.95; 2 USA 41.00; 3 Great Britain 41.55; 4 Germany 41.60; 5 Ivory Coast 42.01; 6 Nigeria 42.12; 7 Netherlands 42.23; 8 France 42.50

Men’s 4x400m

Championship record: USA 2:54.29, 1993

History maker: LaShawn Merritt USA: Six golds

Defending champions: USA 2:56.17

Olympic champions: USA 2:56.69

Ones to watch

USA (2:57.78)

With seven men having run inside 44.50 this summer, this should be a foregone conclusion.

Jamaica (3:02.44)

Runners-up in Doha four years ago and Eugene last summer, they have had five athletes run under 45 seconds this year and should comfortably win a medal.

Belgium (2:58.72 in 2022)

Also third in 2019 and fourth in the Olympics and second in the Europeans and again will be battling for a medal even though the Borlee brothers are past their best.

Botswana (3:00.14 in 2022)

The African champions this year were third in the Olympics and sixth in Eugene but have four sub-45 athletes this summer.

Emerging force: Japan (2:59.51 in 2022)

Fourth in an Asian record in Eugene, they look much stronger in 2023 with a growing band of runners around the 45.0 mark.

British Challenge

The European champions have underperformed in global competition since winning a world medal in 2017 and did not even qualify for the top 16 in 2022. This has not been a good year for British 400m running and even a final place is in the balance and heavily dependent on Matthew Hudson-Smith.

AW Prediction: 1 USA 2:55.11; 2 Jamaica 2:57.56; 3 Botswana 2:57.95; 4 Japan 2:58.60; 5 Trinidad 2:59.27; 6 Sri Lanka 3:00.24; 7 Great Britain 3:00.45; 8 Belgium 3:00.65

Women’s 4x400m

Championship record: USA 3:16.71, 1993

History maker: Allyson Felix USA: Six golds, one silver

Defending champions: USA 3:17.79

Olympic champions: USA 3:16.85

Ones to watch

USA (3:17.79 in 2022)

Have won the last five global championships and took gold in Eugene by three seconds. They will be similarly dominant in Hungary.

Jamaica (3:20.74 in 2022)

Third in Doha and Tokyo, as well as second in Eugene, they look a very safe bet for second given there are four sub-50.5 performers to call upon.

Netherlands (3:20.87 in 2022)

Their best World Championships result is only seventh, but their winning time in taking the European title in Munich would have placed them third. With Femke Bol and Lieke Klaver in their ranks, they look likely medallists.

Poland (3:21.68 in 2022)

Runners-up in 2019 and in Tokyo and Munich, they don’t look as strong this year despite the individual form of Natalia Kaczmarek.

Emerging force: Ireland (3:26.06 in 2022)

They will be heavily reliant on Rhasidat Adeleke but they have good all-round strength and certainly could be challenging for a top-six place.

British Challenge

Third in Eugene and Munich last year, Britain have finished in the top six in every global championships this century. They should again challenge for medals headed by Victoria Ohuruogu.

AW Prediction: 1 USA 3:17.98; 2 Jamaica 3:20.05; 3 Netherlands 3:20.19; 4 Poland 3:21.50; 5 Great Britain 3:21.54; 6 Canada 3:23.05; 7 Cuba 3:24.02; 8 Ireland 3:24.65

Mixed relay

Championship record: USA 3:09.34, 2019

Defending champions: Dominican Republic 3:09.82

Olympic champions: Poland 3:09.87

Ones to watch

USA (3:10.16 in 2022)

Given their huge advantage on the watch in both men’s and women’s 400m, it’s extraordinary the 2019 champions only finished third in both Tokyo and Eugene but the events position just before the heats, means teams with individual contenders don’t always field the best available teams.

Netherlands (3:09.90 in 2022)

Second in both Tokyo and Eugene, aided by Femke Bol in both finals, they could match that with Lieke Klaver also quicker than most other women competitors and two male competitors capable of sub-45s.

Poland (3:12.87)

Their mixed quartet surprisingly won in Tokyo, more courtesy of their female strength but they have been fifth and fourth in their two world finals but maybe are not as strong this summer.

Dominican Republic (3:09.82 in 2022)

Narrowly won in Eugene aided by great legs by Marileidy Paulino and Fiordaliza Cofil, but their men’s strength shouldn’t match the USA.

Emerging force: Jamaica (3:12.71 in 2022)

They have yet to really fulfil their mixed relay potential but were second in the inaugural event at Doha 2019.

British Challenge

Britain were fourth in Doha and sixth in Tokyo but failed to make the final in Eugene. Confirmed qualification with a 3:14.22 in winning in Leverkusen but may struggle to mount a medal challenge.

AW Prediction: 1 USA 3:07.95; 2 Netherlands 3:08.66; 3 Dominican Republic 3:10:12; 4 Jamaica 3:10.56; 5 Poland 3:11.04; 6 Great Britain 3:11.65; 7 Czech Republic 3:11.87; 8 France 3:12.56

» Subscribe to AW magazine here