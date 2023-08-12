Jakob Ingebrigtsen, Faith Kipyegon, Sifan Hassan, Gudaf Tsegay and British hopes such as Keely Hodgkinson and Laura Muir are among the contenders in the endurance running events in Budapest

It’s been a brilliant year for middle and long distance runners so far in 2023. Faith Kipyegon has set world records in the 1500m, mile and 5000m. Jakob Ingebrigtsen has been in imperious form with a European 1500m record and world two miles best. There have been fast times in depth at 1500m, 500m and of course marathon too.

But who will come out on top in Budapest in tactical races when there are no pacemakers or WaveLight Technology to help?

Men’s 800m

Championship record: Donavan Brazier USA 1:42.34, 2019

History maker: Wilson Kipketer DEN: three golds

Defending champion: Emmanuel Korir KEN 1:43.71

Olympic champion: Emmanuel Korir KEN 1:45.06

Ones to watch

Marco Arop CAN (1:43.30)

The 2022 bronze medallist was a close second in Paris in a near PB time and also third in Monaco. He has been consistent around the 1:43 mark in recent years.

Slimane Moula ALG (1:43.38)

The improving athlete was fifth in Eugene and ran a big PB in Paris this season before coming second in a similar time in Monaco. Has a strong kick, having broken 46 seconds for 400m.

Bryce Hoppel USA (1:43.95)

Fourth in Doha but out in the heats at Eugene. After winning the US title, only finished sixth in Monaco but did break 1:44.

Emmanuel Korir KEN (1:47.71)

The reigning champion has been in poor form in 2023 (57th fastest on the entry lists) but he wasn’t that impressive in the early stages of last year, either, and still won in Eugene.

Emerging force: Emmanuel Wanyonyi KEN (1:43.27)

The 2021 world under-20 champion was fourth last year and set a world lead in Paris.

British Challenge

The Brits left it late to hit the 1:44.70 qualifying standard. Dan Rowden secured it in Italy and then went faster in Monaco with 1:43.95. British champion Max Burgin (1:43.85) and Ben Pattison (1:44.02) qualified in London and any of the three could land a medal.

AW prediction: 1 Wanyonyi KEN 1:43.33; 2 Arop CAN 1:43.40; 3 Moula ALG 1:43.45; 4 Burgin GBR 1:43.50; 5 Sedjati ALG 1:43.60; 6 Rowden GBR 1:43.85; 7 Hoppel USA 1:43.92; 8 Korir KEN 1:44.93

Women’s 800m

Championship record: Jarmila Kratochvilova CZE 1:54.68, 1983

History maker: Maria Mutola MOZ: Five golds

Defending champion: Athing Mu USA 1:56.30

Olympic champion: Athing Mu USA 1:55.21

Ones to watch

Mary Moraa KEN (1:56.85)

Third in Eugene last year, she came back to defeat Keely Hodgkinson in the Commonwealth Games and in Zurich. She has had the better of the Briton so far in 2023, in Lausanne, and also won in Chorzow. Won the Kenyan 400m trials in 50.38.

Natoya Goule-Toppin JAM (1:57.61)

Second in London, she has been ultra consistent and made the final in Doha, Tokyo and Eugene.

Halimah Nakaayi UGA (1:57.62)

The surprise champion four years ago has broken Ugandan records at Chorzow and then London to show she is now in her best ever form.

Athing Mu USA (1:58.73)

With 49.57 400m speed and running 4:03.04 for 1500m in coming second at the US Championships, it looks almost impossible to outrun the American. At the time of writing, however, her participation is in doubt but she’s on the entry lists and ranked 12th on 2023 times.

Emerging force: Peninah Muthoni Mutisya KEN (1:58.76)

The teenager won the African under-20 title in May, the Kenyan trials in July and then easily came out on top in Lucerne, her first ever race in Europe.

British Challenge

On the strength of her world leading British record of 1:55.77 in Paris, it seems impossible that three runners can beat Keely Hodgkinson, especially boosted by a recent European under-23 400m medal. Jemma Reekie should make the final and perhaps match her Olympic fourth place. Isabelle Boffey (1:59.30) qualified late but much more will be needed to make the final.

AW Prediction: 1 Mu USA 1:55.63; 2 Moraa KEN 1:55.74; 3 Hodgkinson GBR 1:55.79; 4 Reekie GBR 1:56.66; 5 Nakaayi UGA 1:57.02; 6 Goule-Toppin JAM 1:57.45; 7 Alemu ETH 1:58.02; 8 Mutisya KEN 1:58.30

Men’s 1500m

Championship record: Hicham El Guerrouj MAR 3:27.65, 1999

History maker: Hicham El Guerrouj MAR: Four golds

Defending champion: Jake Wightman GBR 3:29.23

Olympic champion: Jakob Ingebrigtsen NOR 3:28.32

Ones to watch

Jakob Ingebrigtsen NOR (3:27.14)

The Olympic champion may have lost in Eugene last year but his 2023 form (two European records) suggests his first world 1500m title looks a near formality.

Mohamed Katir ESP (3:28.89)

The Moroccan-born athlete produced a fine third place in Eugene and chased Ingebrigtsen home in Oslo just short of his PB and, like the Norwegian, is also entered for the 5000m.

Yared Nuguse USA (3:29.02)

The US champion is now the American 1500m record-holder and ran a 3:47.38 mile indoors and, despite having little senior international experience, the London Diamond League winner is a huge talent.

Timothy Cheruiyot KEN (3:29.08)

The 2019 winner was second in the Olympics but only sixth in Eugene and, while not back to best, he ran a fast time in Oslo and won the Kenyan trials.

Emerging force: Reynold Kipkorir KEN (3:30.30)

The world under-20 champion has just turned 19 and was third in both the Kenyan trials and in Chorzow. Finished second in the World Cross under-20 race.

British Challenge

Britain have a strong trio, even without injured world champion Jake Wightman and European medallist Jake Heyward. Olympic bronze medallist Josh Kerr (3:29.64) and European indoor silver medallist Neil Gourley (3:30.60) lead the challenge, with Elliot Giles (3:30.92) also a danger with his 1:43.63 800m speed.

AW prediction: 1 Ingebrigtsen (NOR) 3:30.23; 2 Nuguse (USA) 3:31.34; 3 Kerr (GBR) 3:31.45; 4 Cheruiyot (KEN) 3:31.50; 5 Katir (ESP) 3:31.55; 6 Gourley (GBR) 3:31.60; 7 Nordas (NOR) 3:32.01; 8 Kipsang (KEN) 3:32.45

Women’s 1500m

Championship record: Sifan Hassan NED 3:51.95, 2019

History maker: Faith Kipyegon KEN: Two golds and two silvers

Defending champion: Faith Kipyegon KEN 3:52.96

Olympic champion: Faith Kipyegon KEN 3:53.11

Ones to watch

Faith Kipyegon KEN (3:49.11)

The defending champion has set world records this summer at 1500m, the mile and 5000m. Given her domination, there can only be one winner.

Hirut Meshesha ETH (3:54.87)

A finalist in Eugene, her best championship run came indoors in 2022 but this year she won outdoors at the Diamond League in Chorzow in a big PB.

Diribe Welteji ETH (3:55.08)

Fourth over 800m last year, in 2023 she has focused on the 1500m and scored top threes at the Diamond League meetings in Doha, Stockholm and Chorzow.

Ciara Mageean IRL (3:58.28)

Last year followed Muir home in the championships in Birmingham and Munich and then beat her with an Irish record 3:56.63 in Brussels and also beat the Scot this year in setting an Irish record mile of 4:14.58 in Monaco.

Emerging force: Birke Haylom ETH (3:54.93)

This year the 17-year-old world junior champion has set a world junior mile record, African under-20 1500m mark and set a world under-18 5000m best.

British Challenge

Olympic silver medallist Laura Muir (best of 3:57.09) has set a British mile record this summer but otherwise has not been at her best and has unusually been beaten by both her team-mates, UK champion Katie Snowden (4:00.04) and Melissa Courtney-Bryant (3:58.01), who have been in sensational form. All could be a factor in the final.

AW prediction: 1 Kipyegon KEN 3:52.65; 2 Haylom ETH 3:54.65; 3 Meshesha ETH 3:55.23; 4 Welteji ETH 3:56.04; 6 Muir GBR 3:56.65; 7 Mageean IRL 3:57.80; 8 Snowden GBR 3:58.64

Men’s 5000m

Championship record: Eliud Kipchoge KEN 12:52.79, 2003

History maker: Mo Farah GBR: Three golds, one silver

Defending champion: Jakob Ingebrigtsen NOR 13:09.24

Olympic champion: Joshua Cheptegei UGA 12:58.15

Ones to watch

Berihu Aregawi ETH (12:40.45)

Won the Ethiopian 10,000m trials in a world lead and then set the 5000m world lead with a stunning win in Lausanne. Has never contested a major 5000m.

Joshua Cheptegei UGA (12:41.61)

The world record-holder has not won any races in 2023 but still ran 12:41.61 in Lausanne.

Yomif Kejelcha ETH (12:41.73)

A 10,000m silver medallist in 2019, the world indoor mile record-holder (3:47.01) should be perfect for 5000m but has been fourth, fourth and eighth in his three previous world appearances.

Mohamed Katir ESP (12:45.01)

Second to Ingebrigtsen in the Europeans and this year broke the Norwegian’s European record in Monaco after winning in Florence.

Jakob Ingebrigtsen NOR (7:54.10 2M)

The defending 5000m champion has yet to compete over the distance in 2023 but has run a brilliant two miles world best. Should be too strong and fast for anyone on the last lap.

Emerging force: Jacob Krop KEN (12:46.02)

Still only 22, he won medals in both Eugene and Birmingham in 2022 and just missed his PB in Monaco.

British Challenge

With a vicious 13:07.00 qualifying standard, no Britons will be competing.

AW Prediction: 1 Ingebrigtsen NOR 12:56.65; 2 Kejelcha ETH 12:57.12; 3 Cheptegei UGA 12:57.65; 4 Katir ESP 12:57.80; 5 Aregawi ETH 12:57.85; 6 Gebrhiwet ETH 12:58.10; 7 Krop KEN 12:58.45; 8 Kipkorir KEN 12:59.10

Women’s 5000m

Championship record: Hellen Obiri KEN 14:26.72, 2019

History maker: Meseret Defar ETH: two golds, one silver, two bronze

Defending champion: Gudaf Tsegay ETH 14:46.29

Olympic champion: Sifan Hassan NED 14:36.79

Ones to watch

Faith Kipyegon KEN (14:05.20)

Set the world record in a great race with Letesenbet Gidey in Paris and was pushed all the way there. Will she be able to cope with the workload of competing in two events?

Letsenbet Gidey ETH (14:07.94)

The former world record-holder and reigning 10,000m champion may not have the finishing speed to medal but could help to put pressure on Kipyegon to blunt her speed as Ethiopia can field four with Tsegay’s wild card.

Gudaf Tsegay ETH (14:12.29)

The reigning champion looks in even better shape this summer with a clear win over Sifan Hassan in London, plus fast 1500m and 10,000m times.

Beatrice Chebet KEN (14:12.92)

The world cross-country champion and Commonwealth winner set a 22-second PB at London in sprinting past Hassan and she was also second in Eugene last summer.

Sifan Hassan NED (14:13.12)

The Olympic champion has run a 3:58.12 1500m and 2:18:33 marathon this year. Third in the London Diamond League with a European record.

Emerging force: Medina Eisa ETH (14:16.54)

The world under-20 champion took 24 seconds off her PB with a world under-20 record in London.

British Challenge

European under-23 champion Megan Keith (14:56.98) just achieved the qualifying mark in London and is joined by former European Indoor 3000m champion Amy-Eloise Markovc. Even big PBs might not be enough to make the final as neither are in the fastest 20 on the entry list.

AW prediction: 1 Tsegay ETH 14:11.65; 2 Chebet KEN 14:11.90; 3 Kipyegon 14:12.02; 4 Hassan NED 14:13.84; 5 Gidey ETH 14:14.45; 6 Taye ETH 14:15.12; 7 Eisa ETH 14:16.56; 8 Monson USA 14:17.12

Men’s 10,000m

Championship record: Kenenisa Bekele ETH 26:46.31

History maker: Haile Gebrselassie ETH: Four golds, one silver, one bronze

Defending champion: Joshua Cheptegei UGA 27:27.43

Olympic champion: Selemon Barega ETH 27:43.22

Ones to watch

Berihu Aregawi ETH (26:50.66)

Fourth in Tokyo and seventh in Eugene, looks a much stronger athlete in 2023 with a world cross silver and world leads at 10,000m and 10km (26:33), as well as a very fast 5000m.

Selemon Barega ETH (26:51.87)

The Olympic champion has since won the world indoor 3000m title but was only fifth in Eugene and was second to Aregawi in his Trials in Hengelo.

Joshua Cheptegei UGA (27:27.43 in 2022)

The world record-holder has only run two 10,000m races in the last three seasons but that won him an Olympic silver and a world title in Eugene. He will be among the favourites again, especially in the absence of fellow Ugandan Jacob Kiplimo due to injury.

Emerging force: Yismaw Dillu ETH (27:08.85)

Would have got long odds on the 17-year-old making the Ethiopian team based on his 15th place in the World under-20 cross-country but ran 27:08.85 to finish a shock third in the trials.

British Challenge

With a 27:10.0 qualifying mark and only 28 places available, there will be no Britons competing though curiously two athletes are running (Joel Ayeko and Santiago Catrofe) who have never completed a track 10,000m but are here on questionable cross-country form.

AW Prediction: 1 Cheptegei UGA 26:53.66; 2 Aregawi ETH 26:53.90; 3 Barega ETH 26:54.56; 4 Kincaid USA 27:03.65; 5 Kipkorir KEN 27:05.65; 6 Ahmed CAN 27:07.45; 7 Crippa ITA 27:09.25; 8 Dillu ETH 27:11.12

Women’s 10,000m

Championship record: Berhane Adere ETH 30:04:18, 2003

History maker: Tirunesh Dibaba ETH: Three golds, one silver

Defending champion: Letesenbet Gidey ETH 30:09.94

Olympic champion: Sifan Hassan NED 29:55.32

One to watch

Letesenbet Gidey ETH (30:44.27)

The world record-holder (at 29:01.03), second in Doha and third in Tokyo, narrowly won the title in Eugene. Hasn’t run a 10,000m this summer but has a fast 5000m to her name.

Gudaf Tsegay ETH (29:29.73)

In just her second 25-lap race, she won the Ethiopian trials in a world lead to go fourth all-time.

Sifan Hassan NED (29:37.80)

Apart from a loss in Eugene when not fully fit last year, the Dutchwoman has won her other five 25-lap races, including a world title, Olympic gold and a short-lived world record.

Ejgayehu Taye ETH (29:57.45)

Eugene sixth-placer smashed her PB in the Ethiopian trials.

Alicia Monson (30:03.82)

Set an American 10,000m record in March and then a national 5000m mark at the London Diamond League.

Emerging force: Grace Loibach Nawowuna KEN (29:47.42)

The teenager was fourth in the world cross-country this year and went inside 30 minutes in Hengelo behind Hassan but selected even though only sixth at altitude in the Kenyan trials.

British Challenge

Commonwealth champion Eilish McColgan (30:00.86) set a British record in March but has not run on the track since due to injury. Jessica Warner-Judd set a qualifying mark last year but also bettered the UK standard (31:09.28) in 2023.

AW Prediction: 1 Hassan NED 29:52.34; 2 Tsegay ETH 29:52.86; 3 Gidey ETH 29:54.45; 4 Nawowuna KEN 29:59.11; 5 Taye ETH 30:02.25; 6 Monson USA 30:06.75; 7 McColgan GBR 30:11.10; 8 Alem ETH 30:12.67

Men’s 3000m steeplechase

Championship record: Ezekiel Kemboi KEN 8:00.43, 2009

History maker: Ezekiel Kemboi KEN: Four golds, two silver, one bronze

Defending champion: Soufiane El Bakkali MAR 8:25.13

Olympic champion: Soufiane El Bakkali MAR 8:08.90

Ones to watch

Lamecha Girma ETH (7:52.11)

Has finished second to Soufiane El Bakkali for the last three championships but has stepped up in 2023 with a 3000m indoor world mark plus a brilliant world record followed by an Ethiopian 1500m record of 3:29.51.

Soufiane El Bakkali MAR (7:56.68)

Has three successive global titles to his name and has been unbeaten since Zurich 2021. For once he is not a clear favourite but a good technician with a 3:31.95 1500m best and in great shape as confirmed by his recent PB in Rabat.

Getnet Wale ETH (8:05.15)

Despite a 7:24.98 indoor 3000m clocking, has looked short of speed in championships and has finished fourth in last three global championships.

Abraham Kibiwot KEN (8:05.51)

Set a PB in Rabat and second in Monaco but has a best of only fifth from three global finals.

Emerging force: Simon Koech KEN (8:04.19)

The 20-year-old won the Kenyan trials and got the qualifying time with an impressive win in Monaco. Looks a great prospect.

British Challenge

No Britons have the qualifying time but former world finalist Zak Seddon (8:21.71) and Will Battershill (8:22.64) had their invitations turned down.

AW Prediction: 1 Girma ETH 8:03.46; 2 El Bakkali MAR 8:03.48; 3 Koech KEN 8:05.10; 4 Wale ETH 8:06.56; 5 Kibiwot KEN 8:08.23; 6 Miura JPN 8:08.37; 7 Bett KEN 8:09.16; 8 Sable IND 8:11.45

Women’s 3000m steeplechase

Championship record: Beatrice Chepkoech KEN 8:57.84 2019

History maker: Milcah Chemos KEN: One gold, two silvers

Defending champion: Norah Jeruto KAZ 8:53.02

Olympic champion: Peruth Chemutai UGA 9:01.45

Ones to watch

Jackline Chepkoech KEN (8:57.35)

The Commonwealth champion, still only 19, won the world under-20 title in 2021 and impressed with a world-leading runaway victory in London.

Beatrice Chepkoech KEN (9:04.34)

The world record-holder (8:44.32) and 2019 champion has not been at her best in 2023 but did win the Kenyan trials and was also victorious in Lausanne.

Peruth Chemutai UGA (9:11.91)

A surprise Olympic champion but this will be her fourth World Championships and she only has a best of fifth so far. Has only been on average form in 2023.

Emma Coburn USA (9:13.60)

Winner in London in 2017 and second in 2019 but dropped to eighth in Eugene and and was only 12th in Florence and second in the US Championships.

Emerging force: Sembo Almayew ETH (9:00.71)

The 2022 world under-20 runner-up, still only 18, has run consistently all year with second places at the Doha and Lausanne Diamond Leagues, plus an impressive win in Florence.

British Challenge

Aimee Pratt was third at the London Diamond League and could potentially improve on her seventh place in Eugene last year, given her improving 3000m speed.

AW prediction: 1 J Chepkoech KEN 8:55.45; 2 Almayew ETH 8:58.65; 3 B Chepkoech KEN 9:00.96; 4 Abebe ETH 9:00.99; 5 Yavi BRN 9:02.11; 6 Finot FRA 9:08.65; 7 Cherotich KEN 9:11.16; 8 Pratt GBR 9:13.24

Men’s marathon

Championship record: Tamirat Tola ETH 2:05:36, 2022

Defending champion: Tamirat Tola ETH 2:05:36

Olympic champion: Eliud Kipchoge KEN 2:08:38

Ones to watch

Timothy Kiplagat KEN (2:03:50)

Gained selection courtesy of a 2:03:50 for second at Rotterdam this year having won in Abu Dhabi last December but little international experience.

Tamirat Tola ETH (2:04:59)

The 2016 Olympic 10,000m bronze medallist gained a world marathon silver in 2017 before advancing to gold in Eugene with the fastest championships marathon in history. Was third at London this April.

Tsegaye Getachew (ETH) (2:05:25)

No championships experience but set his PB winning Amsterdam in 2:04:49 last October and a close third in Tokyo this year.

Titus Kipruto (KEN) (2:05:32)

A former world under-18 1500m and under-20 steeplechase medallist was fourth in Tokyo this year and ran 2:04:54 in Amsterdam in 2022 after winning in Milan.

Emerging force: Leul Gebresilase ETH (2:05:45)

Fourth in London this year and has a 2:04:02 PB, as well as useful former 13:13.88 5000m speed.

British Challenge

There will be no British men in Budapest even though World Athletics dropped down into the 700s for their world ranking invites to fill the 100 places.

AW Prediction: 1 Tola ETH 2:08:36; 2 Kiplagat KEN 2:09:06; 3 Belet KEN 2:09:11; 4 Nageeye NED 2:09:14; 5 Getachew ETH 2:09:34; 6 Gebresilase ETH 2:09:36; 7 Yamashita JPN 2:09:47; 8 Sonata JPN 2:09:59

Women’s marathon

Championship record: Gotytom Gebreslase ETH 2:18:11, 2022

History maker: Edna Kiplagat/Catherine Ndereba KEN: Two golds, one silver

Defending champion: Gotytom Gebreslase ETH 2:18:11

Olympic champion: Peres Jepchirchir KEN 2:27:20

Ones to watch

Rosemary Wanjiru KEN (2:16:28)

The 2019 10,000m fourth-placer has only run two marathons, finishing second in Berlin (2:18:00) and then winning in Tokyo in a world lead, but has not raced since March.

Yalemzerf Yehualaw ETH (2:18:53)

Won her first two marathons in Hamburg (2:17:23) and London (2:17:26) last year but finished fifth in London this year. Judging by her 10km world lead of 29:17, however, she is in good shape.

Selly Chepyego (KEN) (2:20:03)

A world youth 3000m champion 22 years ago finished second in a PB in Barcelona this year.

Gotytom Gebreslase ETH (2:24:34)

After winning in a PB and the fastest ever Championships marathon in Eugene, the former world youth 3000m champion had only two races in 2023, a good 65:51 half-marathon in Ras Al Khaimah and then a disappointing 10th in Boston.

Emerging force: Hitomi Niiya JPN (2:19:24)

The 2013 World Championships 10,000m fifth placer ran a big PB in winning in Houston this year.

British Challenge

Natasha Cockram is the sole British representative courtesy of a 2:26:14 qualifier in Valencia last year with 15 going faster in 2023 and a similar number with faster PBs from previous year so a top 30 is achievable.

AW Prediction: 1 Yehualaw ETH 2:22:55; 2 Wanjiru KEN 2:23:20; 3 Gebreslase ETH 2:24:06; 4 Salpeter ISR 2:24:11; 5 Shankule ETH 2:24:23; 6 Chepyego Katich KEN 2:24:54; 7 Matsuda JPN 2:25:06; 8 D’Amato USA 2:25:11

