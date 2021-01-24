Trayvon Bromell, Adam Gemili, Kendra Harrison and Omar McLeod are among the entries for the opening World Athletics Indoor Tour meeting in Fayetteville

The 2021 World Athletics Indoor Tour kicks off on Sunday (January 24) with the inaugural American Track League event in Fayetteville, USA.

A number of top names have been announced for the Silver level meeting at the Randal Tyson Track Center, with Jamaica’s Olympic 110m hurdles champion Omar McLeod, USA’s Olympic shot put champion Ryan Crouser, Canada’s triple Olympic sprint medallist Andre De Grasse, USA’s world 100m hurdles record-holder Kendra Harrison, USA’s world indoor 60m gold medallist Trayvon Bromell and Britain’s world relay gold medallist Adam Gemili among the entries.

Fans will be able to tune in and watch the action via the live World Athletics stream below or via local broadcasts.

The live World Athletics stream starts at 8pm UK time (3pm local time).

Geo-blocked territories for the above live stream are American Samoa, Guam, Northern Mariana Islands, Puerto Rico, US Virgin Islands and United States.

Click here for start lists and results.

Harrison is entered for the 60m, where she will be joined by Britain’s Daryll Neita and Nigeria’s Blessing Okagbare, plus the 300m, also featuring USA’s Kori Carter. The women’s 60m hurdles entries include Britain’s Tiffany Porter, USA’s Christina Clemons and Norway’s Isabelle Pedersen, while Britain’s Lina Nielsen runs the 400m.

McLeod, De Grasse, Bromell and Gemili go in the 60m, while the 400m features USA’s Fred Kerley and the 60m hurdles includes USA’s Grant Holloway.

Crouser contests the shot put, while USA’s world indoor gold medallist Vashti Cunningham is in high jump action and the pole vault includes USA’s Katie Nageotte.

The next World Athletics Indoor Tour meeting is the Gold level event in Karlsruhe on January 29, where Britain’s Dina Asher-Smith is among the entries (click here to read more).

