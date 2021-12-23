A round-up of the pre-Christmas meetings including a world age group record for Paul Forbes and a near miss at the UK under-20 3000m record for Osian Perrin

MANCHESTER INDOOR OPEN MEETINGS, Sportcity, December 19

Men:

60: r1.2: 2 M Edwards (N Masters, M40) 7.25. r1.3: 1 D Bradley (C&N, M40) 7.23. r1.4: 1 M Edwards (N Masters, M40) 7.24; 4 D Scott (SHS, M50) 7.46. r1.8: 2 A Hunter (KuH, M60) 8.22; 3 P Ilo (RSC, M60) 8.24. r1.9: 1 D McGifford (Wig D, W) 7.74. r1.11: 2 N Adusei (Leeds C, W40) 8.45. r1.21: 1 N Desir (Card Arch, U15W) 7.73; 2 M Wilkinson (Blyth, U15W) 8.07. r1.23: 1 A May (Bolt, U13W) 8.43

Mixed events:

60: r2.3: 1 N Desir (Card Arch, U15W) 7.68; 2 D McGifford (Wig D, W) 7.74. 600: r1: 6 P Bostock (Wrex, U17W) 1:28.80. r3: 2 S Bundy-Davies (Traff, W) 1:29.53; 3 N Harrison (Stock H, W) 1:31.72; 4 A Sibley (B&B, U20W) 1:32.94. r6: 1 A Gisbourne (Bury, U17W) 1:36.26. HJ: A: 1 S Clarkson (Liv PS, U20) 1.95; 2 M Ogedenbe Dobies (Sale, U17) 1.95; 3 T Kwissa (Liv PS, U20) 1.90. B: 1 H Bosworth (W Ches, U15W) 1.60. PV: A: 2 B Falconer (C’field, U20W) 3.10; 6 C Cutts (Shef/Dearn, U13W) 2.30. B: 1 W Foot (C’field, U20) 4.40; 2 W Lacey (Bolt, U17) 4.20; 3 R May (Shef/Dearn, U17) 3.90. LJ: A: 17 M Hall (Bolt, U13W) 4.31



Men:

300: r1: 1 A Bellis (Traff, M45) 37.51; 2 M Coogan (E Ches, M45) 37.83; 3 T Bolan-Ashworth (Traff, M40) 38.41. r2: 1 D Bradley (C&N, M40) 37.74; 2 D Scott (SHS, M50) 38.15. r10: 1 P Ilo (RSC, M60) 43.29. r11: 2 H Smith (C&N, U15) 37.27. 60H: r1.1: 1 S Clemo (N&P, M50) 8.86

U20:

60H: r1.1: 1 D Naylor (C&N) 8.54; 2 L Morrison (Traff) 8.60

U17:

60H: r1.2: 1 S Lunt (Wirr) 8.68

U15:

60H: r1.1: 1 L Shaw (Warr) 8.74; 2 N Brassington (W Ches) 9.49

Women:

300: r2: 1 H Kelly (Bolt) 39.86. r5: 1 N Le’Gall (Wirr, U17) 41.02. r9: 1 I Davies (Bir, U15) 42.57. 60H: r1.1: 1 D McGifford (Wig D) 8.72; 2 G Bower (Sale) 9.02; 6 C Esegbona (Traff) 9.33. r1.2: 1 A Watson (Hart AC, U20) 8.96

U17:

60H: r1.3: 1 K Brant (Burt) 8.96

U15:

60H: r1.1: 1 N Dolan (Sale) 9.54

NORTH YORKSHIRE INDOOR EVENT, Sheffield, December 19

Mixed events:

60: r1.1: 1 R Gorman (York) 6.91. r1.3: 1 H Gode (Leeds C, U20W) 7.59. r1.6: 1 M Angelo (Leeds C, U17W) 7.82. r2.2: 1 R Gorman (York) 6.93. r2.3: 3 H Gode (Leeds C, U20W) 7.64. 800: r1: 2 E Colbourn (H’gate, U20W) 2:10.21. HJ: B: 1 S Linsell (Leeds C, M55) 1.59



Men:

60H: r1.1: 1 H Maslen (Ilkley) 8.38. r2.1: 1 H Maslen (Ilkley) 8.46. SP: A: 1 J Twiddle (KuH, M50) 13.40. B: 1 J Twiddle (KuH, M50) 13.38

U20 women:

PenI: 1 E Kealey (Donc) 2397 (10.68, 4.44, 7.77, 1.33, 2:40.29)



U17:

PenI: 1 F Hogg (York) 3336 (9.40, 5.31/1.5, 9.97, 1.54, 2:31.87)



U13:

PenI: 1 C Francis (York) 2062 (6.44/10.5, 10.46, 1.29, 4.38, 3:03.05)

SUTCLIFFE INDOOR 60’S, Eltham, December 19

Men:

60: r1.1: 1 J Pascall-Menzie (NEB, U20) 6.70; 4 J Kalala (VP&TH, U20) 7.00; 6 L Menzies Walker (VP&TH, U20) 7.04. r1.4: 4 J Wood (Harrow, M45) 7.40. r1.5: 1 V Redman (Folk, U15) 7.48; 5 C Harvey (Lewes, M45) 7.53. r1.6: 5 G Minetti (Herne H, M50) 7.71. r1.7: 6 B Zelechowski (Horsh BS, M50) 7.91. r1.9: 2 M Woods (Padd W, M60) 8.37. r2.1: 1 J Pascall-Menzie (NEB, U20) 6.69; 3 J Kalala (VP&TH, U20) 6.95; 6 L Menzies Walker (VP&TH, U20) 7.03. r2.2: 1 A Ashmead-Shoye (NEB, U20) 7.04. r2.4: 6 J Wood (Harrow, M45) 7.46. r2.5: 3 V Redman (Folk, U15) 7.44. r2.6: 4 C Harvey (Lewes, M45) 7.55. r2.7: 4 G Minetti (Herne H, M50) 7.71. r2.8: 2 B Zelechowski (Horsh BS, M50) 7.83. r2.9: 2 M Woods (Padd W, M60) 8.45



Women:

60: r1.1: 1 G Datey (WG&EL, U20) 7.79; 3 J Self (Thurr, U17) 7.83; 5 N Orhurhu (Camb H, U15) 7.97. r1.2: 1 L Tallon (Ton, U17) 7.73. r1.6: 6 T Eades (Dartf, W60) 9.70. r1.7: 1 A Afolabi (Card Arch, U13) 8.18; 5 H Kehoe (Lon Hth, W55) 9.45. r2.1: 1 L Tallon (Ton, U17) 7.69; 2 G Datey (WG&EL, U20) 7.74; 3 K Mayindu (BFTTA, U20) 7.75; 4 D Aderinto (Camb H) 7.77; 5 J Self (Thurr, U17) 7.86; 6 N Orhurhu (Camb H, U15) 8.03. r2.2: 2 A Afolabi (Card Arch, U13) 8.06. r2.7: 4 H Kehoe (Lon Hth, W55) 9.57

CARDIFF MET GP 1 ‘CHRISTMAS CLASSIC’, Cardiff, December 19

Piers Copeland went inside eight minutes for 3000m with 7:59.51. Close behind, Osian Perrin, who is a junior throughout 2022, followed up his 22nd place in the Euro Cross under-20 race at Dublin with an 18- second PB of 8:01.20.

That puts the Welsh athlete top of the UK under-20 rankings for 2021, indoors or out, and moves him to third all-time indoors behind Tom Farrell (7:58.68 on an oversize track) and very close behind Jake Heyward’s official UK indoor record (8:00.93).

Men:

60: 1 J Harding (N Abb, U20) 6.92; 2 J Carter (Bath, U20) 6.98; 3 C Webb (Card Arch, U20) 7.02. Ht1: 1 J Harding (N Abb, U20) 6.95; 2 J Carter (Bath, U20) 7.00. Ht4: 1 C Webb (Card Arch, U20) 7.02. Ht5: 4 M Ellery (B&W, M60) 8.69. 600: r3: 2 B Davis (Newp, M55) 1:41.15. 60H: 1 C Mathews (Card) 8.80; 2 J Tarrant (Craw) 8.84; 4 D Thomas (BMH) 9.00. HJ: 1 O Southern (Card) 2.00; 2 S Ball (Read, U20) 1.90. PV: 1 C Joseph (BMH) 4.15; 1 W Trott (Swan, U20) 4.15; 7 H Newton (Swan, U17) 3.75; 9 A Graham-Mulvaney (Card, U17) 3.65; 12 N Mason (Mid M, M70) 2.85. TJ: 1 T Sauter (Yeov O) 14.09; 2 J Wright (B&W, U20) 13.66; 3 N Odeh (Leic C, U20) 13.42; 4 G Isgrove (N Som, U17) 13.30. SP: 1 C Mathews (Card) 14.47. SP: 1 A Leiper (AFD, M60) 14.23

Mixed events:

3000: r1: 1 P Copeland (W’borne) 7:59.51; 2 O Perrin (Menai, U20) 8:01.20; 3 J Heneghan (Card) 8:04.34; 4 D Jarvis (Bed C) 8:06.86; 5 B Moore (WSEH) 8:08.07; 6 J McCrae (Hallam) 8:15.03; 7 A Teweldebrhan (Newp) 8:16.79; 8 D Nash (Card) 8:18.62; 9 R Adebiyi (Newp) 8:24.76. r2: 1 A Peacock (BRAT) 8:21.13; 2 B Thomas (Carm) 8:22.99; 3 D Jones (Carm, U20) 8:26.76; 4 B Miles (Card, U20) 8:28.93; 5 L Sheppard Brown (Card, U20) 8:30.83; 6 F Morgan (Carm, U20) 8:31.88; 7 T Gostelow (Charn) 8:35.82; 8 A Ede (Abing) 8:38.30; 9 I Williams (Carm) 8:38.58. r3: 3 J Nesbitt (Card, W) 8:44.92. r5: 3 M Ince (BRAT, M45) 9:27.03; 5 A Ridley (Vets, M55) 9:31.81. r6: 2 M Waldmann (Read, U20W) 9:53.47; 3 E Lowrey (Shild, W) 9:58.28; 4 A Lewis (A’dare, M50) 9:59.62; 5 E Howsham (Read, W) 9:59.67; 7 M Lyons (Card, U20W) 10:09.80; 8 S Livingstone (Exe, U17W) 10:13.41. r7: 1 K Roy (Chep, W35) 10:32.65. 3000W: 1 B Davies (Card, W) 13:17.38; 2 A Hughes (Taun, U20W) 14:54.70; 3 G Griffiths (P’broke, U17W) 14:57.98; 5 B Fury (M&M, U20W) 16:40.66; 7 I Torode (SW Vets, M65) 18:12.28

U20:

60H: 1 S Ball (Read) 8.21; 2 H Curtis (Ply) 8.21; 3 C Holder (Sutt) 8.42

Women:

60: 1 E Kone (Card, U20) 7.61; 2 S McCarthy (IRL) 7.71; 3 R Chapman (Card) 7.72. Ht1: 1 R Chapman (Card) 7.65; 2 E Kone (Card, U20) 7.70; 3 S McCarthy (IRL) 7.75. Ht3: 1 E Edwards (Glouc, U17) 7.87. Ht5: 7 M Garland (Worc, W55) 9.27. Ht6: 6 A Bryant (FoD, W60) 9.85. 600: r1: 1 H Tuson (Yeov O, U20) 1:34.75. 60H: r1: 1 C Granville (Swan) 8.56; 2 L Evans (Card) 8.70; 3 G Morgan (Card Arch, U20) 8.73; 4 J Beynon (Swan) 9.24; 5 L Darcey (K&P) 9.28. r2: 1 L Davey (Swan) 8.86; 2 G Dickinson (Card, U20) 9.04; 2 K Chapman (Exe, U20) 9.04. HJ: 1 L Evans (Card) 1.70; 14 M Garland (Worc, W55) 1.30. PV: 1 I Thomas (Card, U20) 3.55; 2 E Leong (B&W) 3.55; 3 F Hockey (BWF) 3.35; 4 N Perry (B&W, U17) 3.15. LJ: 1 R Chapman (Card) 6.17; 2 E Thomas (Card Arch) 5.64; 3 S Geary (Card) 5.61; 13 M Garland (Worc, W55) 4.29. TJ: 1 C Gallagher (B&W) 11.69; 2 L Garratt (Yeov O) 11.40; 3 B Roberts (Carm, U20) 11.33; 8 M Garland (Worc, W55) 9.02. SP: 1 J Beynon (Swan) 11.45; 2 L Davey (Swan) 11.35

SWINDON WINTER EVENING 3000m, Swindon, December 17



Mixed events:

3000: r2: 3 A Daley (Glouc, M70) 12:16.74. r4: 8 J Mower (Glouc, M55) 10:26.47. r5: 6 J Varley (PNV, W) 9:59.4

Glasgow 12’s Fun Day & Glasgow AA Yuletide Open Graded, December 18

Almost 40 years since he reached the 1982 Commonwealth Games 800m final (a feat he repeated in 1986), Paul Forbes broke the world M65 indoor 800m record with a 2:15.30 clocking.

The time is half a minute outside his lifetime best – 1:45.66 set in Florence in 1983 behind world silver medallist Rob Druppers’ 1:45.12.

Forbes finished third in his heat behind Cumbernauld’s Dylan Drummond, who is 45 years his junior and who won in 2:01.49, plus Scottish M40 Stephen Brown (2:09.25).

ilyydia Simon in sixth and first woman in 2:20.75.

Forbes began as a cross-country runner and won the Scottish East District Junior Boys Championships in 1969 and he was sixth that season in the Scottish Championships. In 1973 he won the Scottish Schools 1000m steeplechase title and then won over two laps in 1974 in 1:58.0.

In the Scottish Under-20 Championships he was second in 1:56.5 but ahead of future Commonwealth Games 1500m medallist John Robson and in 1975 he won the AAA Junior title in 1:50.1 and made the European Junior final that year in Athens where he placed eighth.

Forbes won the UK title in 1982 in a championship best 1:46.53 narrowly ahead of Steve Caldwell (1:46.65) and Peter Elliott (1:47.76) and he also ran for Scotland in the 1978 Commonwealth Games where he was a semi finalist.

After his successful senior career – spanning three Commonwealth Games – he had a complete break in his 30s before later returning as a master and he was involved in a stunning battle with Alastair Dunlop in the Scottish Championships in his first major race as a vet with Dunlop edging home in 2:00.60 to Forbes’ 2:00.61.

After that 1997 race Forbes said he felt he was capable of a world masters record if he could train seriously but the world record ultimately took nearly another 25 years with injury regularly scuppering his ambitions.

He competed in the European masters 10km as an M45 in 2005 and ran a few other masters road championships before eventually re-focusing again on the track.

He made another comeback as a M60 – finishing sixth in the World Masters 800m at Toruń in 2019 and winning the Scottish and British masters indoor titles in 2021 at the age of 64 – but it was turning 65 in November that gave him the opportunity to make a real mark in the masters.

The previous best was held by Ireland’s multiple world age-group champion Joe Gough with 2:16.65 in Dublin in 2018.

Forbes’ 2:15.30 is his fastest in recent years, equalling his outdoor best of 2021 and is even faster than the outdoor UK M65 best.

The Scot’s run took an astonishing nine seconds off of Pete Molloy’s UK indoor best of 2:24.48 set in 2014 and is even fractionally quicker than Dave Wilcock’s M60 UK indoor record of 2:15.60.

Mixed: 800: h5: 3 P Forbes (Edin, M65) 2:15.30 (world M65 record)

