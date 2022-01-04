New year events begin the 2022 racing scene
Serpentine New Year’s Day 10km, Hyde Park, January 1
Tom Aldred, a M40 competitor from London Heathside, gained a narrow victory in this traditional New Year’s Day event around Hyde Park which attracted just over 400 competitors.
Sarah Winstone led home a competitive women’s race in a PB of 36:41 with both Caoimhe Fhogartaigh, Rose Penfold and Melissah Gibson all finishing within 150 metres and half a minute of the winner.
Overall:
1 T Aldred (Lon H, M40) 31:53
2 C Sandison (Ful) 32:01
3 A Mussett (Col, M40) 32:44
M50: 1 S Baines (THH) 33:52
Women:
1 S Winstone (Soton, W35) 36:41
2 C Fhogartaigh (Lon C, W35) 37:07
3 R Penfold (Ful) 37:08
4 M Gibson (Eal) 37:11
Chard Flyer 10km, Devon, January 1
Overall:
1 M Sandiford 34:54
2 S Dixon 35:08
3 M Lusby (Wells) 35:12
Women:
1 E Batt (R forever) 45:22
2 E Wood (Axe V, W60) 47:50
3 H Hole (Mine, W50) 48:41
Hangover 5, Belper, Derbyshire, January 1
Overall (tough 5M):
1 L Beresford (Riply) 28:19
2 L Dunne (R’cliffe) 28:56
3 T Gill (Mat) 29:30
Women:
1 G Hayley (Mat, W40) 32:03
2 L Riddle (Mat) 36:00
3 E Broughton (Rip, W40) 36:00
W50: 1 E Stone (Wirks) 37:53
