New Year’s Eve events from around the nation

Advanced Performance New Year’s Eve 10km, Peterborough, Cambridgeshire, December 31

Overall:

1 C Dockerill (Kent) 33:23

2 J Orrell (Hunts, U20) 34:22

3 S Edwards (Poole R) 34:33

4 A Lydon (Hunts, U17) 34:43

5 D Tomaselli (Hunts, U20) 34:52

M40: 1 D Lewis (P’boro &NV) 35:15

M45: 1 K Braun (P’boro &NV) 35:19; 2 S Fell (P’boro &NV) 35:49

M60: 1 B Whitehead (Kett) 38:35

M75: 1 P Courtney 52:58

U20: 3 D Duffy (BRJ Hunts) 35:53

Women:

1 L Mapp (Hunts) 38:23

2 C Finlay (P’boro &NV) 38:56

3 M Skinner (P’boro &NV, W40) 39:53

4 M Gracova (P’boro &NV) 40:00

W55: 1 R Loutit (Yax) 46:48

SERPENTINE LAST FRIDAY OF THE MONTH 5km, London Hyde Park

Emma Howsham finished the year in style with a PB 17:06 to take victory in the women’s race.

Matt Welsh narrowly won the men’s race with Masters international Andy Bond, a close second and the latter’s 15:54 was an M45 course record.

Overall:

1 M Welsh (Belg) 15:52

2 A Bond (Dulw, M45) 15:54

3 N Boase (Orion, U20) 16:36

M55: 1 A Davidson (High) 18:00

M60: 1 M Boyle (Herne H) 18:34

M75: 1 T Rea (Mote) 23:58

Women:

1 E Howsham (Read) 17:06

2 E Hawthorn (Strag) 18:12

3 M Gibson (Eal E, W35) 18:18

W50: 1 S McDonald (S Lon) 19:13; 2 V Filsell (THH) 20:39

W55: 1 P Major (S Lon) 21:43

W60: 1 L Woolhouse (Vets) 20:55; 2 B Weekes (S’oaks) 23:40

W65: 1 M Statham-Berry (Ling) 25:45

LOUGH 5, Loughmacrory, December 31

Finishing second overall, Ireland’s World Championships 1500m finalist Ciara Mageean ran a fast 26:07.

Overall:

1 A Annett (NBH) 25:02

2 C Mageean (Lisb, W) 26:07

3 T Moran (Dunshaughlan AC) 26:09

Women:

1 Mageean 26:07

2 N Adams (L’kenny, W45) 28:18

3 C Whoriskey (Derry, W35) 28:19

