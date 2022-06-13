Leading road running results of the week including the Welsh Castles Relay

WELSH CASTLES RELAY, June 11/12

In a race that began as a simple point to point relay but is now a multi- race event over 20 legs, the final outcome of the battle between Pontpridd Rodents and Swansea remained in doubt until the finish at Cardiff Castle after more than 200 miles of racing, Martin Duff reports.

The first stage race, that included the stiffest climb, saw Kent AC get off to a good start with Ben Harding setting a course record of 51:07 for the 9.1-mile run from Caernarfon Castle to Penygroes. Also inside the previous best was Altrincham’s Andy Norman, who set a masters best of 52:05.

The second race record came on the 12.3-mile third stage from Criccieth Castle to Maentwrog, when Swansea’s Dewi Griffiths, the recent Great Welsh and Great Birmingham half-marathons winner, bettered Martin Rees’ 1996 record of 62:23. Over this first of the six mountain stages. the new mark was 62:02, as Sale’s Nigel Martin ran 63:20.

After half of the opening day’s legs, at the end of stage five, at the seaside town of Barmouth, Paul Tobin had edged Swansea five minutes clear of Pontypridd, who were second last year.

The second mountain stage from Dolgellau to Dinas Mawddwy was a ten miler and saw Sale’s December Stockport 10 winner Nick Barry relieve club mate Nathan Harrison of his record from 2019 by nearly two minutes, with 56:23 but, just behind, Jonathan Butler further increased Swansea’s lead.

Nearing the end of the first day, Finley Hines continued to increase the Swansea advantage with yet another record for the 10.8 miles stage eight from Dinas Mawddwy to Foel. His 57:53 took 36 seconds from Gary Priestley’s 2014 previous best. Kent’s Rob Seasemann was just five seconds down and so also well inside the previous mark.

There were no records on the penultimate stage of day one but Dan Newton increased the Swansea lead again before Blair McWhirter reached the overnight stop to give his club a lead of nearly nine minutes over Pontyprid Rodents.

Their Paul Graham had pared back more than four minutes of the Swansea advantage on this stage 10, thanks to a stage record 69:54 for the 13.1 miles from Llanfair Caereinion to Newtown. His time for this third mountain stage took 61 seconds from the previous best.

Sophie Wood was also in record form with a 77:55 clocking on this stage to take nearly eight minutes from the previous women’s best.

Speaking after the first day’s stop, Swansea team manager George Edwards, who missed this event, said: “Swansea won’t win this one, as there are too many runners missing tomorrow.”

As day two started Pontypridd could only pare back seconds on the opening stages and by the end of number 14 were still nearly eight minutes down on the overnight leaders.

Kent had been lying third and, on stage 12 from Llanbadarn Fynydd to Crossgates, had multi-W55 record-holder Clare Elms run the fastest women’s leg at 66:50 for the 11.2-miles and they still looked safe in that position after 14 stages. She was one of two women in the squad, whereas the top two teams were all men.

The battle between Swansea and Pontypridd continued and Swansea still led by nearly eight minutes at the end of the 10.8-mile 14th stage from Crossgates to Builth Wells as interim team manager Marc Hobbs stuck to Pontypridd’s Dan Hamilton. They were both upstaged by winner Peter Taylor-Bray of Chorlton, who clocked 61:17.

There was another stage record on the 15th, from Drovers Arms’ Red Kite Centre to Brecon, when Thomas Charles hacked more that a minute from Andy Greenleaf’s 2016 best. 64:41 for the 12.8-mile stint was the new mark, as Swansea inched away again by a further minute to make it nearly ten.

By the end of the 17th stage, Swansea continued to defy the predictions of their team manager as Dominic Smith, in his first race of the year, kept them eight minutes clear of their rivals . This was from Taf Fechan Station, Torpantau to Cyfarthfa Castle, in 39:42 for waht is normally 8.7 miles. A rock concert had meant a shorter stage by half a mile and so no records could be set.

This came after they had lost five minutes to Pontypridd’s Adam Bull’s stage best on 16, who ran 69:31 for the 12.5 miles mountain stage to Torpantau.

Another stage best fell on number 18 as Nick Tulp shaved a few seconds off of the 9.1 miles mark to Abercynon in 48:20, as Pontypridd’s Ewan Short cut the Swansea lead to a shade over six minutes.

The penultimate stage to Nantgarw saw the battle of the veterans as middle distance international and now coach James Thie ate further into the Swansea advantage, with 42:01 for the 7.7-mile shortest stage of the race.

Thie had rushed back from Watford overnight where he did the commentary at the BMC meeting.

The lead was now down to just 3:30 before the final 10.1 miles race between Caerphilly and Cardiff Castles.

Both Swansea and Pontypridd were upstaged on that final run in as Craig Foley gave Port Talbot their first stage win in 53:57.

Swansea’s veteran Dan Otteson, who has not been in good form this year, after recovering from injury, trailed in eighth but still gained on Pontypridd’s Juan Delgado, who collapsed and hit and his head and failed to finish and was given a time of 94 minutes according to the race rules.

Thus Swansea defied their own predictions and emerged an open race winner (their first for 20 years), as Pontypridd had done enough to keep Kent AC in third but got the consolation prize as King of the Mountains.

There was another stage record in the women’s race as Emily Kearney, joined her sister Ellen-Mary in running the fastest time on a stage and improved her own previous best, from the 2019 outing by more than two minutes to 55:39.

There were post-mortems about that final stage where Neath failed to provide a runner but were still classed as finishing the whole event in 20th spot from the 55 competing teams.

Day 1 (June 11)

Stage 1: Caernarfon Castle to Penygroes (9.1M):

1 B Harding (Kent) 51:07; 2 A Norman (Alt, M40) 52:05; 3 A How (P’pridd, M40) 52:59

Women: 1 N Savill (SWRR) 60:16; 2 S Howard (P Talb) 64:03

W40: K Morgan (SW Pol) 65:18

W55: K Chapman (Les C) 70:07

Stage 2: Penygroes to Criccieth Castle (10.7M):

1 J Savage (Chorlton) 58:25; 2 J Smith (P’pridd) 58:46; 3 M Harvey (Swan, M40) 58:50; 4 N Tynan (Sale) 59:45

Women: 1 L Cooper (P Bryn) 62:46; 2 L Whittaker (Sale, W35) 67:21

Stage 3: Criccieth Castle to Maentwrog (12.3M, Mountain):

1 D Griffiths (Swan) 62:02; 2 N Martin (Sale) 63:20; 3 R Bentley (Kent, M40) 65:28

M40: 2 S Rees (Neath) 69:35

Women: 1 L Flynn (Les C, W35) 79:40

W50: S Gurney (Win) 81:50

Stage 4: Maentwrog to Harlech Castle (9.5M):

1 S Hopton (SWRR) 52:30; 2 G Brown (Penarth, M40) 53:25

M45: P White (P’Pwi) 56:54

M55: C Williams (Les C) 61:10

M60: R Bullen (Les C) 62:27

Women: 1 O Tsim (P’pridd) 55:08

W40: S Kinseller (Strag) 66:31

Stage 5: Harlech Castle to Barmouth (9.6M):

1 P Tobin (Swan) 53:26

M45: A Haney (Chorl) 55:11

M50: M Evans (Cleve) 62:05

Women: 1 K Morgan (Chorl, W35) 69:02

W45: S Perry (Win) 69:30

W50: L Summers (Sarn) 71:52

Stage 6: Barmouth to Dolgellau; Distance (10.7M):

1 O Thompson (SWRR) 55:17

Women: 1 M Cormack (SW Pol, W35) 71:50

W55: S Watson (Les C) 73:42

Stage 7: Dolgellau to Dinas Mawddwy (10.1M, Mountain):

1 N Barry (Sale) 56:23; 2 J Butler (Swan) 56:38

M40: D Hughes (Chorl) 58:36

Women: 1 A Benyon-Thomas (Les C) 68:42

Stage 8: Dinas Mawddwy to Foel (10.8M):

1 F Hines (Swan) 57:53; 2 R Seasemann (Kent) 57:58

M40: D Wyeth (Chorl) 60:52

M50: R Ross (Les C) 63:31

Women: 1 J Rambaldi (Buckley, W35) 72:52; 2 S Phelan (Wirral) 73:56

Stage 9: Foel to Llanfair Caereinion (8.5M):

1 D Newton (Swan) 44:24A Reynolds (P’pridd) 44:31

M55: R Reeder (Strag) 50:41

Women: 1 T Freeman (B&R, W35) 50:55; 2 L Jones (Les C, W40) 52:37

Stage 10: Llanfair Caereinion to Newtown (13.1M, mountain):

1 P Graham (P’pridd) 69:54; 2 2 G Tomlinson (Chorl, M40) 70:21

Women: 1 S Wood (Sale) 77:55; 2 A Braham (Ealing, W45) 80:19

Positions at end of Day 1:

Overall: 1 Swansea 9:33:20; 2 Pontypridd 9:42;14; 3 Kent 9:58:08

M40: 1 Ealing 11:35:50; 2 P’pridd 11:37:42; 3 Les C 11:44:31

Women: 1 Les C 12:03:29; 2 Sale 12:45:08; 3 Chorlton 13:06:03

Business: 1 Burgess Salmon 12:32;17

Day 2 (June 12)

Stage 11: Newtown to Llanbadarn Fynydd (10.8M, Mountain):

1 C Busaileh (Kent) 61:52; 2 J Like (P Bryn) 62:21; 3 B Butler-Madden (P’pridd, M40) 62:28; 4 G Williams (P’pridd) 62:30

M50: 1 N Grinnell (B’end) 68:22; 2 A Lewis (A’dare) 69:53; 3 A Parkinson (Win) 69:54

Women: 1 N Collin (Llis) 73:38

W45: A Chinoy (Sale) 76:13

Stage 12: Llanbadarn Fynydd to Crossgates (11.2M):

1 M Shaw (Chorl) 60:11; 2 S Lewis (P’pridd, M45) 60:13; 3 R Copp (Swan) 60:33

M50: S Wood (Cleve) 62:45

M55: L Aherne (P Bryn) 61:27

Women: 1 C Elms (Kent, W55) 66:50; 2 P Cameron (Alt, W50) 71:47

Stage 13: Crossgates to Builth Wells (10.6M):

1 P Richardson (sale) 56:53; 2 J Tipper (Kent, M40) 57:06; 3 A Cleverley (Swan) 57:42; 4 O Williams (P’pridd) 58:01

Women: 1 C Barker (Penarth, W45) 71:31

Stage 14: Builth Wells to Drovers Arms (10.8M, Mountain):

1 P Taylor-Bray (Chorl) 61:17; 2 A Family (Win) 62:32; 3 C Greenwood (Kent, M45) 62:33; 4 D Hamilton (P’pridd) 63:06; 5 M Hobbs (Swan) 63:06

Women: 1 S Chipper (Llis, W50) 75:35

Stage 15: Drovers Arms – Red Kite Centre to Brecon (12.8M):

1 T Charles (Chorl) 64:01; 2 J Parry (P Bryn) 68:58

M40: D Norman (Alt) 71:30

Women: 1 N Garner (Strag) 84:28

Stage 16: Brecon Canal Basin to Torpantau (12.5M, Mountain):

1 A Ball (P’pridd) 69:312 S Tabbener (Cleve) 71:21

M40: P Matthews (P Bryn) 73:18

Women: 1 K Matthews (DEFRA, W35) 87:21

Stage 17: Taf Fechan Station, Torpantau to Cyfarthfa Castle (8.7M approx):

1 D Smith (Swan) 39:42; 2 T Spencer (P’pridd) 42:48; 3 S McCarron (Sale, M45) 43:18

M60: D James (Les C) 46:18

Women: 1 Ellen-Mary Kearney (Wirr) 46:39

Stage 18: Rhyd-y-Car Centre to Abercynon (Navigation Park) (9.1M):

1 N Tulp (Llis) 48:20; 2 E Short (P’Pridd) 48:39; 3 H Evans (P Bryn, M50) 50:04

Women: 1 L Meech (Cleve) 61:09

W50: L Jeffrey (Chep) 62:29

Stage 19: Navigation Park to Nantgarw (7.7M):

1 J Thie (P’pridd, M40) 42:01; 2 S Taylor (Swan, M40) 44:47; 3 E Donovan (ls C, M40) 44:51; 4 S Donnelly (Sale) 45:07

Women: 1 R Theobald (Wirr) 50:14

W40: B Priest (Penarth) 51:42

Stage 20: Caerphilly Castle to Cardiff Castle (10.1M):

1 C Foley (P Talb) 53:57; 2 D Williams (Les C, M40) 55:00; 3 Emily Kearney (Wirral, W) 55:39

M45: B McCormack (Chorl) 58:15

M50: R Jones (Llis) 56:03

Women: 1 Kearney 55:39; 2 E Dimond (Llis, W35) 61:11

W50: N Jukes (P Bryn) 66:22

Overall (207.7M): 1 Swansea 19:16:16; 2 P’pridd 19:53:08; 3 Kent 20:09;36; 4 Sale 20:15:37; 5 Chorlton 20;19;12; 6 Les Croupiers 20:28:02

M40: 1 Les C 23:08:57; 2 P’pridd 23:30:00; 3 Ealing Eagles 23:37:44

King of Mountains: 1 P’pridd 6:31:39; 2 Swansea 6:33:17; 3 Kent 6:35:46

M40: 1 P’pridd 7:43:06; 2 Aberdare 7:50:45; 3 Ealing E 7:59;33

Women: 1 Les C 24:29:07; 2 Sale 25:01:21; 3 Chorlton 25:52:37

Queens of Mountains: 1 Sale 7:56:53; 2 Les C 8:11:27; 3 Lliswerry 8:20:49

Business Team: 1 Burgess Salmon 25:00:12; 2 DEFRA 26:37:10; 3 S Wales Police 28:12:16

55 teams were classed

SWANSEA HALF-MARATHON, June 12

Omar Ahmed continued his winning form with a 64:01 course record win ahead of Phil Sesemann’s 64:07.

Ollie Lockley (64:31) and Josh Griffiths (64:53) were also inside 65 minutes while first M40 Andrew Davies ran his fastest time for a few years with a 65:12.

Natasha Cockram easily won the women’s race in 72:48 well clear of Naomi Mitchell (75:11) and Dani Nimmocvk (76:36).

Overall:

1 Omar Ahmed Birchfield Harriers 64:01

2 Philip Sesemann Leeds City 64:07

3 Ollie Lockley 64:31

4 Josh Griffiths Swansea H6 4:53

5 Andrew Davies Stockport H M40 65:12

6 Dewi Griffiths Swansea 66:23

Women:

1 Natasha Cockram Micky Morris 72:48

2 Naomi Mitchell Reading 75:11

3 Danielle Nimmock City Of Norwich AC 76:36

4 Hayley Munn Rugby & Northampton 76:55

5 Anna Boniface Reading 77:32

6 Emily Marchant Swansea 79:12

BLAST RUNNING 5km / 10km, Edinburgh, June 12

Overall (5km):

1 J Speirs (Kil’k, M40) 17:09; 2 S Mcclung (Fife) 17:49; 3 D Henderson (Pit, M40) 18:04



Women:

1 S Mcnicol (Kil’k, W40) 20:58; 2 F Wood (L’gow, W60) 22:39; 3 E Lessels (PH Racing) 22:56



W60: 2 K Mcallister (Falk) 23:32.

W70: 1 P Pattison (Pit) 25:08



Overall (10km):

1 P Kasperek 36:07; 2 D Cross (Edin, M50) 37:20; 3 N Macdonald (Metro, W) 38:28



Women:

1 Macdonald 38:28; 2 L Richardson 41:09; 3 K Simpson (Thistle, W40) 41:33

ST ALBANS HALF-MARATHON, June 12

In a very close men’s race Mohammed Elbayan (72:12) narrowly got the better of Matt Cooper (72:17) as they led home 1600 runners with an additional 265 walkers also participating.

W40 Kate Rennie was the top woman in 80:33.

Overall:

1 Mohammed Elbayan 72:12

2 Matt Cooper 72:17

3 Stefano Federici 72:36

Women:

1 Kate Rennie 80:33

2 Megan Walker 82:11

3 Jen Armson 83:26

WHITES LANDSCAPING STAPLEHURST 5km / 10km, Staplehurst, June 12

Overall (5km):

1 K Howarth (Petts, M45) 17:06; 2 M Botten (Padd W, M35) 18:02; 3 M Walter (Padd W, M35) 19:01



Women:

1 S Hopkins-Parry (HY Runners, U20) 19:19; 2 J O’reilly (Padd W, W35) 20:25; 3 H Sinclair (Padd W, W45) 21:09



Overall (10km):

1 W Knight (Ashf) 32:30; 2 L White (Tun W) 32:46; 3 D Ervine (Unatt) 36:27



Women:

1 A Seager (S Kent) 40:58; 2 J Holford (Tun W, W45) 42:59; 3 E Nash (Tun W) 43:42

MARKET HARBOROUGH 10km, Northamptonshire, June 11

Gemma Steel won the race overall in 33:54, her fastest for 10km since the Vitality London 10km in 2018, Martin Duff reports.

After missing the whole of 2021, the Charnwood veteran is now unbeaten this year in 19 races, which include a plethora of Park Runs, as well as posting fastest laps in the three Sutton Park relay championships this spring.

This one will not feature on her Power of Ten profile as it did not have a race licence.

Overall:

1 G Steel (Charn, W35) 33:54; 2 K Barber (Harb) 34:04; 3 D Taylor (Chapple A) 37:55

Women:

1 Steel 33:54; 2 E Bradbury (Blay) 39:55; 3 K Hayes 40:49

W55: 1 J Hanmer (Harb) 43:54; 2 G Docherty 47:00

PURBROOK LADIES 5, Hampshire, June 12

Women:

1 K Slater (Soton, W345) 31;45; 2 N Moxham (Gosp, W45) 32:46; 3 K Riches (fare, W35) 32:54

W40: 1 N Roebuck (Stubb G) 33:21

RUNTHROUGH TATTON 10km, Knutsford, June 11

Overall:

1 A Cleal (Wilm, M40) 35:36; 2 A Moss (Olympia Blinds) 37:42; 3 M Johnson (Unatt) 37:56



Women:

1 D Jepson (Unatt, W45) 39:20; 2 A Maxwell (Best Athletics) 43:24; 3 E Palmer (Unatt) 43:40

PLOUGH AT EAVES 5km, Preston, June 10

Overall (5km):

1 R McKelvie (Lyth, M35) 16:02; 2 K Hodgson (Red Rose RR) 16:39; 3 C Davies (B’burn, M45) 16:55



Women: 1 T Robinson (Wesh, W40) 19:00



Overall (5km):

1 C Bridge (Red Rose RR) 19:36; 2 A Davies (B’burn, U20W) 19:38; 3 A Snailham (Unatt, M40) 20:03



Women:

1 Davies 19:38; 2 L Davies (B’burn, W45) 22:16; 3 V Duckett (Prest, W45) 24:21

Blaydon 10km, June 9

UK Inter-Counties champion and former English National winner Calum Johnson won a high quality race in 29:19 from Graham Rush (29:29) and Carl Avery (29:36) as over 3300 finished this popular historic midweek event.

Danielle Hodgkinson was easily first woman in 33:38 from Olympic marathoner Alyson Dixon’s 35:08.

Overall:

1 Calum Johnson Gates 29:19

2 Graham Rush 29:29

3 Carl Avery Morp 29:36

4 Finn Brodie Morp 29:46

5 Jarlath Mckenna B& W M40 29:48

6 Lewis Gamble-Thompson New M 29:49

7 Sam Hancox Morp 29:54

Women:

1 Danielle Hodgkinson W35 33:38

2 Alyson Dixon W40 35:08

3 Catriona Macdonald 35:44

4 Justina Heslop 36:35

5 Jacqueline Penn 36:53

ASSEMBLY LEAGUE 3.5M, Victoria Park, June 9

This League which began in 1976 saw a win in one of the quickest ever times in the last 46 years for Jack Ramm (16:50) who outsprinted Robert Wilson (16:55) with race one winner Ed Chuck third in 17:07.

Megan Marchant, a member of Cambridge Harriers winning Southern six-stage team, won the women’s race in 19:23 ahead of race one winner Sarah Hanley (20:21).

Dulwich’s men and Kent’s women again dominated the team event.

Overall:

1 J Ramm (Dulw) 16:50; 2 R Wilson (Eton M) 16:55; 3 E Chuck (Dulw) 17:07; 4 S Renfer (Eton M) 17:11; 5 A Millberry (VPHTH) 17:18; 6 C Busaileh (Kent) 17:24; 7 R Armstrong (Dulw) 17:44; 8 J Simmonds (Kent ) 17:48; 9 R Donohue (Ravens) 17:50; 10 A Bond (Dulw, M45) 17:51

M40: 1 J McDonald (Camb H) 17:59

M45: 2 T South (Dulw) 18:18

M50: 1 W Pitt (Kent) 19:04; 2 K Howarth (Petts) 19:26

M55: 1 A Weir (Stock E) 20:53; 2 C Poulton (Camb H) 21:04; 2 K Newton (Stock E) 21:30

M60: 1 R Beardsworth (Kent) 21:01

M65: 1 D Butler (Lloyds) 21:59

M70: 1 J Spencer-Wood (Kent) 24:54; 2 M Mann (Dulw) 26:41

M75: 1 J Few (Eton M) 28:26

TEAM: 1 Dulwich

Women:

1 M Marchant (Camb H) 19:23; 2 S Hanley (Kent) 20:21; 3 C Oxlade (Kent) 21;13; 4 M Dohren (VPHTH, W40) 21;22; 5 J Heymann (Eton M) 21:24

W45: 1 T Murphy (Kent) 21:41; 2 V Buck (Kent) 22:29

W60: 1 K Flikschuh (VPHTH) 23:18

W65: 1 C Kennedy (Eton M) 23:17

W70: 1 C Steward (Dulw) 28:47; 2 R Tabor (Dulw) 29:39

TEAM: 1 Kent

RUNTHROUGH LEICESTERSHIRE CHASE THE SUN – 5km / 10km / 10, Loughborough, June 9

Overall (5km):

1 D Lloyd (C&N) 16:03; 2 D Teasel (N Der, M35) 18:42; 3 A Crawford (Unatt, M35) 19:30



Women:

1 J Williams (Unatt) 19:37; 2 M Patrick (Unatt) 22:59; 3 M Mordyl (Unatt) 25:48



Overall (10km):

1 M Crossman (Abing) 36:00; 2 P Nind (Holme P) 36:48; 3 P Bradshaw (Unatt) 36:53



Women:

1 H Jones (Unatt) 46:46; 2 K Barrett (Unatt, W40) 49:44; 3 S Brookes (Unatt, W45) 53:58



Overall (10M):

1 J Ford (Lough S) 58:50; 2 I Bailey (Sleaford Striders, M40) 59:04; 3 M Horrocks (Unatt) 60:07



Women:

1 E Burgess (Der TC, W50) 75:25; 2 R Enion (Ivan, W35) 75:41; 3 H Crawley (Unatt) 77:20

ELAN VALLEY 5km SERIES, Elan, June 8

Overall:

1 O Schiavone (Card, M40) 16:43; 2 C Edwards (Maldwyn) 17:12; 3 P Morris (Builth, M35) 17:24



Women:

1 D Morris (Builth, W35) 18:00; 2 S Cook (Builth, W35) 20:15; 3 K Jones (Builth) 20:51



W65: 1 L Slater (Unatt) 25:14

LOXLEY LASH 5km, Sheffield, June 8



Overall:

1 A Mason (Hallam) 15:38; 2 M Saleh (Shef/Dearn) 15:55; 3 R Byers (Steel City Striders) 16:27



U15: 1 J Cooper (Hallam) 17:12



Women:

1 C Wigfield-Turner (Hallam) 18:18; 2 K Morris (Steel) 19:56; 3 Y Chaffer (Steel City Striders) 20:58

OTLEY 10, Otley, June 8

Overall:

1 T Hodgson (Halifax H & AC) 54:53; 2 J Woodcock-Shaw (Leeds C) 55:04; 3 S Harrington (Otl, M40) 55:26



Women:

1 S Flaherty (Bing, W45) 66:10; 2 S Armitage (Ilkley, W40) 66:22; 3 A Ramsden-young (HPH) 68:39

RUNTHROUGH CHASE THE SUN VICTORIA PARK 5km / 10km, London Victoria Park, June 8

Overall (5km):

1 H Miller (Arena) 16:38; 2 J Stead (Unatt, M35) 16:47; 3 D Collins (Lon Hth, M40) 17:13



Women:

1 A Valentin (Unatt, W35) 22:10; 2 A Legge (Unatt) 23:39; 3 I Leipnik (Unatt) 24:00



Overall (10km):

1 J Rees Davies (E Lon) 34:18; 2 R Friel (E Lon, M35) 34:56; 3 L Ball (Unatt, M35) 35:35



Women:

1 L Foreman (Camb H) 39:31; 2 M Luck (Unatt) 40:48; 3 J Chamberlain (Unatt) 43:43

SPHINX AC SUMMER 5, Coventry, June 8



Overall: 1 B Kruze (Strat, M35) 25:27; 2 A Peat (Bir, M35) 26:23; 3 N Woolley (Knowle & Dorridge) 26:37

M45: 1 M Burdus-Cook (Strat) 27:22

Women: 1 R Gifford (Leam) 29:38; 2 J Evans (Knowle & Dorridge, W45) 30:45; 3 N Bhangal (Leam) 31:55

W55: 1 T Woolley (Centu) 34:56. W60: 1 J Kidd (Kenil) 35:35

EMGP HARBOROUGH 5, Northamptonshire, June 7

Rugby & Northampton runners filled the first five slots in the third round of this series as their Dominic Jones won from Ben Musgove in 24:44, Martin Duff reports.

In taking the women’s section in 28:52, Alice Belcher notched up her third win in a row, but was just outside her best 5-mile time, set in the Banbury 5.

Overall:

1 D Jones (R&N) 24:44; 2 B Musgrove (R&N) 25:00; 3 D Green (R&N) 25:53



M45: 1 J Wayland (W’boro) 27:10

M60: 1 B Benson (Hunc) 29:34; 2 B Whitehead (Kett) 30:26

M70: 1 S Khennas (R&N) 37:18

M80: 1 G Billis (Woot RR) 54:55



Men TEAM:1 R&N 1:41:43; 2 Kettering 1:52:25; 3 Higham 1:59:45

M40 TEAM: 1 Kettering 1:56:38; 2 Kettering 2:00:37; 3 Huncote 2:01:22

Women:

1 A Belcher (W’boro) 28:52; 2 K Barnett (W’boro) 30:45; 3 R Doherty (Higham) 30:59



W40: 1 Z Kemp (Hum E) 31:59.

W45: 1 K Sharman (Higham) 31:54; 2 A Deavy (N’brook) 32:03.

W50: 1 R Cooke (Buck&St) 31:46.

W60: 1 K Munn (Kett) 36:17.

W65: 1 D Baldwin (Mil K) 39:51

WOMEN TEAM (3 to score): 1 Higham 95:52; 2 Wellingborough 97:55; 3 Bucks & Stowe 1:45:01

W35 TEAM: 1 Bucks & Stowe 1:45:01; 2 Daventry 1:54:44; 3 W’boro 1:58:35

EHH SUMMER LEAGUE SPROATLEY 7, Sproatley, June 7



Overall: 1 J Johnson (Bev) 36:23; 2 S Bateson (E Hull, M45) 37:00; 3 R Sparkes (Bev) 39:22



M55: 1 J Harlock (CoH) 41:46.

M60: 1 M Dalton (Bev) 45:23

M65: 1 P Cartwright (CoH) 46:46



Women:

1 V Moverley (E Hull) 43:23; 2 K Young (E Hull, W35) 47:52; 3 K Wilson (E Hull, W50) 49:59

ROTHLEY 10km, Rothley, June 7

Overall:

1 D Hallam (W&SV) 33:26; 2 K Coleman-Smith 33:40; 3 B Plummer (Barr R) 33:45



Women:

1 R Randell (Shep, W35) 40:21; 2 K Matthiae (Barr R, W40) 41:57; 3 K Dale (Poplar RC, W35) 42:12

