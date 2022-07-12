July multi-terrain results include the Bicton 10km and Roundhill Romp featuring another James Baker victory

LAKELAND TRAILS ULTRA, Ambleside, July 9

Overall (23km):

1 C Holdsworth 1:44:10

2 J Arkle (RAF) 2:19:58

3 A Owen (M40) 2:23:06

4 B Ireland (Belg) 2:23:13

5 M White (Stubb G, M60) 2:25:26

Women:

1 S Williams 2:26:42

2 C Oxlade 2:34:04

3 S Maybanks (Bees, W40) 2:39:04

W50: B Lees 3:05:08

W60: M Lomas (Charn) 3:21:35

Overall (14km, all M40 and Kend):

1 R Wilson 64:49

2 M Wilson 65:12

3 C Marsh 70:13

Women:

1 A-M Woodcock (Lions, W50) 70:39

2 M Armstrong (Tyne, W40) 81:05

3 R Robinson (W50) 83:57

RUN BRAMHAM 10km, West Yorkshire, July 10

Overall:

1 P Lyons (CoH) 34:39; 2 W Fennell (Selby) 39:34; 3 A Kirk (Nidd) 40:24

Women:

1 E Winter (VoYork, W40) 46:02; 2 J Heaton (R’hay) 47:49; 3 E Drew (W40) 48:03

DERWENT RIVER RELAYS, Derbyshire, July 9

Overall (4x4M approx):

1 Belper 81:50 (L Whiting 21:29, S Bolt 20:14, A Hanson 19:13, D Powell 20:44); 2 N Derbyshire 83:03 (T Mowbray 19:50, D Leese 21:52, J Redfern 21:26, C Bell 19:53); 3 Heanor 83:30 (J Rainsford 18:39, S Ashmore 21:15, J Henstock 21:50, J Staton 21:46)

Fastest: Rainsford 18:39; Whiting 19:13; Redfern 19:50

Women (4x4M approx.):

1 Matlock 1:43:21 (L Rowley 24:35, L Riddle 25:33, L Jones 27:26, A Corke 25:45); 2 Ripley 1:53:00; 3 1:57:29

Fastest: J Saunders (Ilk, W35) 22:11; S Hutchby (Ilk, W45) 22:40; M Johnson (SinA) 23:22;

Mixed (4x4m approx.):

1 Ilkeston 90:28 (I Hunter 20:55, N Propopiuk (W) 24:55, J Saunders (W35) 22:11, P Whittleton 22:27); 2 Matlock 90:29; 3 Ilkeston B 1:40:08

HOLME HOWLER 10km, Cumbria, July 9

Overall:

1 C Bell (Kesw) 34:38; 2 A Clokey (M40) 37:38; 3 R Edgar 39:20

Women:

1 F McNeela 39:54; 2 H Newton 41:10; 3 K Griffith (W50) 43:02

ELVIS RACE 4, NEWMAN HILLY 5, Hainault, Essex, July 6

Overall:

1 T Gardner (Ilf) 28:10; 2 C Bloomfield (Bill’cay, M45) 28:17; 3 S Cottle (Eton M, M40) 29:28

Women:

1 N Masilioniene (Ilf, W35) 33;18; 2 J Heymann (Eton M, W40) 34:15; 3 A Bird (Ilf) 35:54

RIVER RUN 5km, Chippenham, Wiltshire, July 6

Overall:

1 M Towler (Avon VR) 16:44; 2 J Maxwell (T Bath, U20) 17:02; 3 M Gilbert (Woott B, M40) 17:19

Women:

1 L Midwinter-Brown (Corsh, W45) 21:59; 2 L Costa-Jafrate (Chipp, U20) 22:35; 3 C Baston (Els) 22:56

ROUNDHILL ROMP 10km, Steyning, West Sussex, July 6

After passing the 1000 victories mark a few weeks ago, James Baker shows no sign of resting on his laurels and here won over his favourite multi-terrain type surface by more than two minutes, Martin Duff reports.

The 45-year-old is now up to 1011 event victories and remains unbeaten over a wide range of parkrun coursex this year.

After passing the 1000 mark in Gosport, Baker has added further open road race victories at Gosport and Portsmouth over 5km and posted his quickest 5km race of the year, 15:36.

It was Aussie junior Luke Shaw who narrowly inflicted that rare defeat on the Chichester runner.Baker last won this event in 2017 in 34:41.

Overall:

1 J Baker (Chich R, M45) 34:06; 2 M Houston (Chich R) 36:02; 3 L Briscoe (Fitt) 36:21

Women:

1 A Brown (Worth) 41:12; 2 P Brook 41:24; 3 J Elphick (P’slade) 41:31

SHAKESPEARE RACE LEAGUE, Stratford-upon-Avon, July 6

Overall (5M approx):

1 R Liggatt (Strat) 30:14; 2 J Hall (Strat) 30;24; 3 A Evans (Strat)31:11

M50: 1 T Hutchinson (Strat) 32;15

Women:

1 K Wright (Strat, W55) 33:28; 2 M Spriggs (Strat, U15) 34:51; 3 E Bexson (Strat, W45) 35:08

SCOTTS TRAVEL MIDWEEK LEAGUE, Mob Match and final individual standings, Welwyn, Hertfordshire

The season finished with single race featuring all three divisions as Michael Waddington and Lucy Barnes came out on top with equal numbers of men and women taking part in the near-1000 strong field.

Overall:

1 M Waddington (Ware) 33:01; 2 S Federici (St Alb) 33:48; 3 B Hardman (NHRR) 33:50; 4 S Collum (Wat J) 33;57; 5 B O’Connor (Royst, M40) 34:13; 6 D Coleman (Dac &T) 34:35; 7 D Pudner (Gard CR) 34:33; 8 B Carr (Gard CR) 34:53; 9 P Evans (St Alb, M40) 35:04; 10 K Francis (Ware J, M45) 35:15

M50: 1 M Vaughan (NHRR) 35:56; 2 R Lowe (Harl, Tri) 37:00; 3 J King (St Alb) 37:29; 4 R Brown (Orion) 37:57

M55: 1 N Aston (St Alb) 39:58

M75: 1 C Taylor (Trent P) 51:41

U20: 1 E Fraser (Barn) 35:32

Men TEAM: 1 St Albans 308; 2 Gard CR 573; 3 St Albans B 984

M40 TEAM: 1 St Albans 105; 2 Gard CR 127; 3 Dacorum & Tring 236

Women:

1 L Barnes (Harl Tri) 37:56; 2 K Harbon (NHRR) 38;18; 3 J Vine (Gard CR, W35) 38:59

W50: 1 P Habbick (St Alb) 40:54

Women TEAM: 1 St Albans 89; 2 NHRR) 95; 3 Gard CR 190

W35 TEAM: 1 St Albans 34; 2 Trent P 65; 3 St Albans B 81

Combined TEAM (M&W): 1 St Albans 42; 2 Gard CR 39 (763); 3 NHRR 39 (1175)

Vets TEAM (M&W): 1 St Albans 42; 2 Gard CR 38;5; 3 Trent P 36

Div 1:

Overall: D Burrowes (Trent P). M40: P Evans (St Alb). M50: J King (St Alb). M60: P Smith (FVS). M70: C Taylor (Trent P). U20: A Ferrari (Trent P)

Women: H Mussen (Wat J, W45). W35: K Alpe (Trent P). W45: P Babbick (St Alb). W55: C Thrussell (NHRR). W65: E Sindole (St Alb). U20: A Howard (Trent P)

No athlete can score in more than one age group.

Div 2:

Overall: B O’Connor (Royst, M40). M40: H Hopkins (Gard CR). M50: P Harvey (Gard CR). M60: M Russell (Gard CR). M70: A Donovan (Gard CR). U20: A Gilbey (B Stort)

Women: K Woodward (Ware, W35). W35: J Jurd (B Stort, W40). W45: M Hall (Gard CR). W55: J Morris (Harp). W65: J Howes (B Stort). U20: E Hume (Gard CR)

Div 3:

Overall: A Edgeworth (Dac &T). M40: L Webber (Harl). M50: R Lowe (Harl). M60: P Barnaby (Herts P). M70: D Michael (Barn). U20: E Fraser (Barn)

Women: J Kent (Barn, W55). W35: T le (Dac &T). W45: S Flynn (Brox). W55: M Brown (Barn). W65: R de La Bertouche (Barn). U20: T Woodhouse (Herts P)

BALMY BICTON 10km, Exmouth, Devon, July 3

Overall:

1 J Dawe 36:33; 2 R Evans (W) 38:56; 3 S Snell 39:32

Women:

1 R Evans 38:56; 2 J Reay (Ex’mth, W55) 47:13; 3 K Cross (W40) 47:46

CLAYGATE COUNTRY 5, Surrey, July 3

Overall:

1 J Maloney 28:09; 2 P Simkin 28:59; 3 P Thoroughgood (M40) 29:05

M55: 1 T Grose (Walton) 32:02

Women:

1 S Kinsella (Strag, W40) 31:54; 2 L Fraser (Strag, W35) 33:45; 3 E Ferguson (Strag, W45) 33:46

W50: 1 C Welch (S Lon) 36:37

HENDON BROOK RACE, Nelson, Lancashire, July 3

Overall (13.5M, 2000ft):

1 A Holgate (CleM) 80:12; 2 T Corrigan (Barlick) 80:51; 3 S Corbishly (R’dale) 84:06

M50: 1 N Gaskell (B’burn) 84:56

Women:

1 H Jarvis (Barlick, W35) 98:16; 2 A Thorpe (W35) 1:42:51; 3 L Ensor (Wharf, W45) 1:43;19

W50: 1 A Hindle R’dale) 1:43;23

THURLSTONE CHASE, Sheffield, South Yorkshire, July 2

Overall (5.2M, 500ft):

1 P Montgomery (P’stone) 25:15; 2 S Asquith (York, M40) 26:50; 3 P Johnson (Barns) 27:09

Women:

1 J Lishman (D Peak) 34;20; 2 C Worth (P’stone, W40) 35:33; 3 R Hancock (P’stone, W40) 36:54

SCOTT’S MIDWEEK LEAGUE, Division 1, Race 4, Trent Park, June 30

As this three-division league continued, the fourth-round race again saw just the first division clubs take part on a multi-terrain course, Martin Duff reports.

Watford Joggers Jude Bell moved up from fourth in the previous round, to narrowly head club mate Oliver Hill, who had followed him home back then.

Helen Mussen, who celebrated her 46th birthday a week earlier, made it a Watford double with a comfortable victory over Victoria Pritchard, after placing second last time out.

Overall:

1 J Bell (Wat J) 34:56; 2 O Hill (Wat J) 34:59; 3J Fox (NHRR) 35:08; 4 M Cooper (St Alb) 35:17; 5 S Federici (St Alb) 35:20; 6 A Ferrari (Trent P, U20) 35:32

M40: 1 S Buckle (St Alb) 35:36

M50: 1 M Vaughan (NHRR) 39:46

TEAM: 1 St Albans 2333; 2 Watford J 380; 3 Orion 471; 4 NHRR 483; 5 Trent P 499; 6 St Albans B 685

M40 TEAM: 1 St Albans 73; 2 NHRR 96; 3 Watford J 102

Final standings after 4 matches:

Men TEAM: 1 St Albans 23; 2 NHRR 15; 3 Orion 14

M40 TEAM: 1 St Albans 24; 2 NHRR 20; 3 Trent P 14

Women:

1 H Mussen (Wat J, W45) 40:08; 2 V Purchase (St Alb, W35) 41:17; 3 M Wilson (St Alb) 41:45

W50: 1 P Habbick (St Alb) 42:57; 2 W Walsh (St Alb) 44:18

W55: 1 Z Woodward (Orion) 48:37

W70: 1 Y Gordon (FVS) 53:10

TEAM: 1 St Albans 85; 2 Trent P 107; 3 NHRR 184; 4 Orion 254; 5 St Albans B 269; 6 Trent P B 418

W35 TEAM: 1 Trent P 20; 2 St Albans 27; 3 NHRR 53

Overall (M&W combined) TEAM: 1 St Albans 328; 2 Trent P 606; 3 NHRR 667

Overall masters TEAM: 1 St Albans 100; 2 Trent P 128; 3 NHRR 149

Final standings after 4 matches:

Women: 1 Trent P 23; 2 St Albans 21; 3 NHRR 16

W35 TEAM: 1 Trent P 24; 2 St Albans 20; 3 NHRR 16

Overall Open TEAM: 1 St Albans 44; 2 Trent P 36; 3 NHRR 31

Relegated: Watford J & FVS

Vets Overall: 1 St Albans 44; 2 Trent P 38; 3 NHRR 36

