Off-road races over the new year period including the Knacker Cracker at Boxhill

SOUTH BY FIVE 5km, Glasgow, January 2

Overall:

1 C Whitby (Gars, M35) 16:50

2 F Armstrong (Red S) 17:44

3 D Mackintosh (Bella H) 17:47

Women:

1 H Bayes (W40) 20:08

2 J Brown (W40) 20:30

3 E Homewood (W’lands, W40) 20:57

BURTON CONSTABLE NEW YEAR TRAIL 5, Kingston upon Hull, January 2

Overall:

1 S Spencer (Fitmums & Friends) 29:29

2 L Pearson 32:15

3 M Sword (Pock) 32:37

Women:

1 R Saxby (Fitmums & Friends, W50) 38:03

2 A Crellin (Drif, W55) 39:44

3 E Sanderson 40:12

EAST HANNINGFIELD MARATHON, Chelmsford, January 2

Overall:

1 N Roulson (Hals, M45) 3:53:41;

2 I Brazier (L Bad, M45) 4:05:05

3 K Gard (M50) 4:17:18

Women:

1 S Rust (Harl RT, W50) 4:53:28

2 S Jordan (Hals, W40) 5:04:44

3 C Hording 5:04:53

Knacker Cracker, Boxhill, Dorking, Surrey, January 1

Over a new course, South of England Masters M50 cross-country champion Steve Winder won outright on the climb up and around Boxhill, Martin Duff reports.

After starting at the now famous Denbies vineyard the route took the tunnel under the main A24 road and then meandered up and around the Surrey landmark. There was an ascent of 473 metres in total and a descent of 335 metres before the finish back at the vineyard.

Overall (10km, 473m):

1 S Winder (E&E, M50) 49:15

2 R MacDonald (Rane) 50:02

3 D Evans (DMV, U20) 50:47

Women:

1 K Lysons (Clap) 56:00

2 K Stillwell (Phoe) 57:58

3 L Browning (Newp, W40) 60:00

THE 2022 NEW YEAR’S HANGOVER CURE RUN, Egham, January 1

Overall (HM):

1 L Richardson (W45) 2:33:09

2 T Rees-Clark (W55) 2:59:31

3 E McDonough (U20W) 4:01:17

Overall (Mar):

1 C Poole (Glouc, M50) 4:06:02

2 P Becker (M50) 4:08:32

3 A Haresnape (M50) 4:17:49



Women:

1 S Deamer (W45) 4:39:08

2 M Butler (W55) 4:50:40

3 V Casson (W35) 4:56:19

Marham New Year’s Eve 10km, Norfolk, December 31

Overall:

1 C Stanforth (Ryst) 34:33

2 M Bunn (Renegards) 35:28

3 W Chapman (Ryst) 35:31

Women:

1 S Duffy (Hunts, W40) 40:46

2 A Ely (Wym) 40:56

3 A Chapman (Ryst) 41:18

