A round-up of the last major cross-country races prior to Christmas including the South of Thames Championships

South of Thames Cross-Country Championships, Beckenham Place Park, December 18

Jamie Goodge became Tonbridge’s first senior champion since Ben Reynolds over 30 years ago as Kent clubs dominated in a venue that was formerly a public golf course and will host next month’s South of England Championships.

From a start that had to be moved from it’s usual place due to the park double-booking with a fun fair it was Guildford’s Tom Foster who raced into a clear lead on the first of three undulating laps.

By the end of the lap he had been caught by a relaxed looking Goodge, London fourth-placer Ed Chuck, representing Dulwich plus Brighton and Hove pairing William Cork and Jamie Knapp who had been first and second in recent Sussex League’s.

Ross Braden, who had run 2:19:33 in the Virgin London Marathon, was around 50 metres down for most of the lap but at the end of the lap he picked off Knapp who had dropped back from the other three as he closed up on the lead for the first time

At the start of the last lap, Knapp accelerated away from the other two but Braden closed him down and it was down to two as Chuck and Cork disputed third.

Goodge put another burst in as they entered the last mile but Braden closed it down but the Tonbridge runner broke clear again in the final kilometre and won easily by 15 seconds.

A further 15 seconds back, Surrey track champion Chuck narrowly got the better of Cork and he had the added bonus of leading Dulwich to second place but it was Kent AC, led by Chris Busalieh in sixth who led hosts Kent AC to victory in the six and 12 to score contests.

It was their fourth team title in the past six races.

Kent also did well in the women’s event but though first across the line was their second claim member Amelia Pettitt, it was actually Rachel Brown who won the individual title and led Belgrave to victory as Pettitt, wearing her first claim Vale Royal vest was a non scorer.

Brown, who was sixth in the London Championships, fought off an early challenge from her clubmate Jessica Saunders, who ran 2:53:39 in the recent London Marathon and then from Katie Rowland of the hosts mid-race.

She was caught very late though in the last kilometre by Pettitt, who had been 18th in the last English National Cross-Country at Nottingham but had the consolation of the official individual gold.

Kent took silver behind Belgrave who were backed up by official third placer Sam Amend, who won the W40 title as the South West London club won their fifth gold in the last eight years.

The 2009 champion Clare Elms added to her medal collection as she led Dulwich to third place and also won the W50 plus event with her clubmate South of England champion Ange Norris winning the W60 gold here.

The male master winners were Kent M40 champion Micah Evans, who according to Power of 10 is in his first year of competition, M50 Mark Tennyson and M60 Dave Ogden.

As the race did not apply for a UKA permit, none of the results will appear on Power of 10.

Overall:

1 Jamie Goodge Ton 39:10

2 Ross Braden B&B 39:25

3 Ed Chuck Dul R 39:40

4 William Cork B&H 39:45

5 Jamie Knapp B&H 40:08

6 Chris Busaileh Kent 41:09

7 Tom Foster G&G 41:14

8 Ollie Garrod SLH 41:27

9 James Turner B&H 41:51

10 Sean Fitzpatrick Kent 41:54

11 Harry Paton Ton 42:07

12 Hugh Stobart Dul R 42:20

13 James Hoad THH 42:34

14 Dan Pettit Kent 42:35

15 Tim Lodge B&H 42:38

16 Tim Bowen Dul R 42:55

17 Samuel Evans Kent 42:56

18 Micah Evans M40 B&B 43:00

19 Luke Reeves Ton 43:02

20 Mike Cummings HHH 43:04

21 Simon Coombes M45 HHH 43:17

22 Jonathan Neville Belg 43:27

23 Phil Symonds Croy 43:33

24 Jeff Cunningham HHH 43:37

25 Dillon Hobbs TWH 43:55

26 Daniel Kennedy B&B 43:57

27 Chris Mullen M40 Kent 43:59

28 Mike Boucher M40 AFD 44:00

29 Daniel Wolff E&E 44:01

30 Adrian Russell M40 Dul R 44:06

31 Calum Fraser Kent 44:15

32 Joe Hartley Kent 44:19

33 David Worden Camb 44:31

34 Jon Phillips Dul R 44:33

35 Sean Cordon Dul R 44:57

36 Mark Tennyson M55 G&G 45:03

37 Peter Lighting M40 Kent 45:18

38 Kieran White M45 HW 45:23

39 Alex Gurteen E&E 45:27

40 Tom Sloan M45 Kent 45:34

41 Jonathon Whittall HHH 45:37

42 Jono Wood SLH 45:39

43 Chris Mullen M40 Kent 45:43

44 Jeremy Kempke Kent 45:50

45 Richard Giles M40 Kent 45:53

46 Alex Lyne SLH 46:10

47 Ben Millar M40 HHH 46:10

48 Ashley Middlewick THH 46:11

49 Ben Millar M40 HHH 46:14

50 Luca Ercolani M45 B&B 46:15

51 James Rhodes SoC 46:19

52 Ben Armson Kent 46:21

53 Ed Matthews Kent 46:22

54 Eoin Brady HHH 46:38

55 Richard Cohen WW 46:40

56 Anthony Bennett M45 Ton 46:48

57 Darren Corneille M40 B&B 46:55

58 Shane Donlon Dul R 47:12

59 Luke Bangerter SLH 47:16

60 Alastair Hall Strag 47:24

61 William Caruana E&E 47:27

62 Alex Loftus M45 Dul R 47:29

63 Wayne Lashley Dul R 47:35

64 Luke Ford Camb 47:42

65 David Adams B&B 47:44

66 Rpb Knight SLH 47:45

67 Stephen Wu M45 Strag 47:49

68 Christian Poulton M55 Camb 47:54

69 David Venn Kent 47:58

70 Kevin Chadwick M40 Dul R 47:58

71 Daniel Ansell Kent 48:07

72 Chris Stanton M40 SyTri 48:10

73 Rob Hollands Dul R 48:11

74 Nicholas Gould M40 THH 48:19

75 Jonathon Ratcliffe M50 HHH 48:25

76 Mark Penny M40 Camb 48:29

77 David Ogden M60 SLH 48:31

78 Gareth Tomlinson M40 WW 48:39

79 Mark Herbert Rane 48:46

80 Ashley George Croy 48:48

M55: 2 Peter Lee M55 HW 51:40

M55: 3 Terry Booth M55 G&G 51:44

M60: 2 Simon Bean E&E 51:38

M60: 3 Glenn Quarton SLH 52:37

M70: 1 Ken Fancett Beck 60:52

M70: 2 Mike Mann Dul R 63:08

M75: 1 Geoff Newton Tadw 68:33

Men TEAM (6 to score): 1 Kent 105; 2 Dulw R 130; 3 Herne H 202; 4 Kent B 241; 5 Tonbridge 260; 6 Blackheath & B 264; 7 S London 298; 8 Dulw R B 409; 9 Kent C 414; 10 Croydon 515; 11 Camb H 519;12 Epsom & E 527; 13 Kent D 618; 14 Stragglers 642; 15 Tun W 647; 16 Hercules W 616; 17 Ashford 676; 18 Dulw R C 696; 19 S London B 756; 20 Beckenham 872

Colman Cup (12 to score): 1 Kent 346; 2 Dulw R 539; 3 Kent B 1032; 4 S London 1054

Women:

NS Amelia Pettit NS Kent 46:23

1 Rachel Brown Belg 46:27

2 Katie Rowland Kent 47:14

3 Sam Amend W40 Belg 48:06

4 Jess Saunders Belg 48:13

5 Clare Elms W55 Dul R 49:20

6 Jen Berg Kent 50:21

7 Kay Sheedy Dul R 50:58

8 Grace Leyland HHH 51:04

9 Natalie Beadle Belg 51:08

10 Teresa Murphy W40 Kent 51:29

11 Mimi Carden-Lloyd Belg 51:39

12 Laurel Bray Belg 52:12

13 Katie Styles W40 Dul R 52:39

14 Gemma Carr Collins W40 AshRRC 52:44

15 Clare Whitaker W40 Dul R 52:56

16 Aurelia Osborne Beck 52:58

17 Sabrina Cant W40 Strag 53:19

18 Gina Galbraith W45 HW 53:22

19 Madelain Armstrong-Pleith W40 Croy 53:45

20 Victoria Buck W45 Kent 54:33

21 Ali Farrell W45 Kent 54:40

22 Ange Norris W60 Dul R 54:47

23 Madeleine Baptiste Strag 54:52

24 Amber Brough Nuesink W40 SuttR 54:58

25 Laura Marshall W45 Croy 55:03

26 Phyllis Flynn W55 Strag 55:04

27 Andrea Stehlikova THH 55:53

28 Jillian Holford TWH 56:11

29 Megan Aitchinson Kent 56:41

30 Mia-Monique Storm W40 SyTri 56:42

31 Ola Balme W50 Dul R 56:54

32 Michele Lennon W50 Dul R 57:20

33 Leanne Bowler Kent 57:35

34 Yvette Dorre W45 Dul R 57:50

35 Ailis Goddard AshRRC 58:14

36 Katie Calacione W45 Beck 58:21

37 Jenny Nandi HHH 58:24

38 Gemma Carter Collins W40 AshRRC 58:36

39 Pippa Major W55 SLH 58:37

40 Chloe Constantine W50 SuttR 58:39

W60: 2 Michelle Coe-O’Brien SLH 63:58

Women TEAM (6 to score): 1 Belgrave 40; 2 Kent 68; 3 Dulw R 93; 4 Ashford 248; 5 Dulw R B 264; 6 Kent B 314; 7 Herne H 314

Berkshire Championships, Coppas Fruit Fields, Cookham, December 19

Sam Hodgson, the English Schools Cup final winner two weeks earlier, added to his under-17 victory the last time the event was held, to lead Windsor to an U20 team win, Martin Duff reports.

In the senior men’s event, Sam Hart led Newbury to a six to score senior men team victory and they also added the veteran team title. Behind, Reading’s 39-year-old Luc Jolly, who posted a 31:21 10km PB at Telford a week earlier, was a clear M35 winner.

Windsor’s under-17 women dominated their event as Freya Ruffles, the area steeplechase champion, led home a 1-2-3.

The under-15 girls’ title went to Carys Westcott, who was fourth in the English Schools Cup final.

Kirsty Walker won the women’s race by over five minutes.

Men (10km):

1 S Hart (Newb) 30:35

2 D Thorne (Read) 31:43

3 D Brookling (WSEH) 31:59

4 J Rennie (Read, U20) 32:19

5 S Kanyady (Read) 32:36

6 I Farnworth (Read) 32:55

7 L Jolly (Read, M35) 33:02

8 J Gregory (Read RR) 33:04

9 C Craik (Newb) 33:42

10 C Lucas (Read RR) 34:22

11 C O’Neill (Newb) 34:34

12 H Donovan (WSEH, U20) 34:48

13 R Baylis (M’head, M40) 34:54

14 H Digby (Brack) 34:57

15 T Nike (Read) 35:00

16 D Tuttle (Newb) 35:04

17 A Rennie (Read, M45) 35:42

18 B Thomas (Team K) 35:52

19 S Barnes (Newb, M50) 36:06

20 M Green (Newb) 36:10

21 B Gerrard (Newb, M40) 36:13

22 A Bennett (M’head) 36:20

23 P Crisp (Newb) 36:28

24 F Donnelly (Read RR, M45) 36:29

25 B Ashby (Read RR) 36:30

26 M Ferguson (Datch, M50) 36:57

27 R Bookless (Warg, M40) 37:58

28 C West (M’head, M45) 38:19

29 J Bird (Newb, M40) 38:23

30 P Church (M’head, M35) 39:03

M50: 3 P Totays (Datch) 41:0

M55: 1 P Branston (WSEH) 40:00; 2 R Davies (Datch) 43:16

M70: 1 M Sheridan (Newb) 42:22

U20 (7km):

1 S Hodgson (WSEH) 21:35

2 W Goddard (WSEH) 22:33

3 M Stevens (Brack) 22:38

4 R van Heerde (WSEH) 22:44

5 C Broadbent (Brack) 22:49

6 B Rollings (Read) 23:37

7 H Fieldsend (Brack) 23:40

8 B Rowe (WSEH) 23:46

9 L Hynes (WSEH) 24:04

10 J Campbell (WSEH) 24:37

U17 (5.5km):

1 L Birdseye (WSEH) 18:10

2 F McGrath (WSEH) 18:35

3 M Brooks (Brack) 19:01

4 J Mingoia (WSEH) 19:03

5 C Parker (Read) 19:24

6 O Craggs (Read) 19:59

7 G Thomas (WSEH) 20:22

8 H Daniel (Brack) 20:44

9 J Abass (WSEH) 21:14

10 N Haldane (Read) 21:26

U15 (4km):

1 B Dewar (WSEH) 12:37

2 N Thomas (BMH) 12:48

3 J Titmas (Read) 12:49

4 M Gillas (Read) 13:00

5 C Welch (WSEH, U13) 13:23

6 C Adams (Newb) 13:35

7 D Weller (Brack) 13:38

8 D Lewis (Brack) 13:46

9 A Howse (Newb) 13:54

10 J Glendenning (Newb) 14:00

U13 (3km):

1 F McKay (WSEH) 9:19

2 J Norton (Newb) 9:38

3 J Farley (WSEH) 9:40

4 E Murphy (Team K) 9:42

5 G Hilliar (WSEH) 9:43

6 S Awale (Hill) 9:44

7 W Humm (Brack) 9:48

8 S Weeks (Read) 9:52

9 A Shiel (WSEH) 10:05

10 N Tyers (Read) 10:09

Women (10km):

1 K Walker (Read) 34:00

2 M Ormond (WSEH) 39:44

3 K Rodda (Read) 40:33

4 L Nurse (N Dev, W35) 41:05

5 H Green (Read RR) 41:17

6 I Rayner (WSEH) 41:38

7 R Allen (Newb, W50) 42:25

8 S Francis (Read, W50) 43:02

9 C Shrimpton (M’head, W45) 43:59

10 C O’Beirne (M’head, W35) 44:03

11 E Easten (M’head, W40) 45:53

12 J O’Connor (Newb, W50) 47:07

13 J Francis (M’head, W40) 49:03

14 L Oliver (M’head, W40) 49:30

15 A Robinson (M’head) 51:33

16 S Brown (M’head, W40) 51:39

17 K Rennie (Soton U) 52:17

18 J Parkinson (M’head, W50) 52:51

19 M Garcia (Read RR) 54:06

20 S Ahmad (M’head, W45) 61:03

U20 (7km):

1 J Young (WSEH) 25:39

2 K Clutterbuck (WSEH) 25:47

3 A Baines (Brack) 26:13

4 L Robertson (Newb) 27:57

5 L Tolson (Read) 28:45

6 L Hall (Brack) 29:20

U17 (5.5km):

1 F Ruffels (WSEH) 20:27

2 J Ridley (WSEH) 20:35

3 R Clutterbuck (WSEH) 21:08

4 J Hatch (WSEH) 21:13

5 J Robertson (Newb) 21:33

6 K Flockhart (Brack) 21:50

7 K Manek (WSEH) 22:13

8 M Dave (Brack) 22:28

9 H Haldane (Read) 22:30

10 M Hill (Brack) 23:41

U15 (4km):

1 C Westcott (Read) 13:36

2 E Davey (WSEH) 13:42

3 J Heller (Cookham) 13:50

4 A Farley (WSEH) 14:01

5 K Fraser (Brack) 14:08

6 M Fieldsend (Brack) 14:14

7 E Bartlett (Cookham) 14:25

8 A Whiteley (Brack) 14:32

9 A Saha (Cookham) 14:34

10 J Clay (Brack) 14:44

U13 (3km):

1 Z Allan (WSEH) 10:09

2 I Wood (Read) 10:22

3 T Ferguson (WSEH) 10:29

4 Q Bookless (Cookham) 10:37

5 G Haldane (Read) 10:51

6 A Thomas (BMH) 10:58

7 M Sichova (Brack) 11:03

8 L Rennie (Read) 11:16

9 L Williamson (WSEH) 11:17

10 E Spencer (Brack) 11:20

Men TEAM: 1 Newbury 62

M35 TEAM: 1 Newbury 19; 2 Datchet 23; 3 Reading 27

U20 TEAM: 1 WSEH 7; 2 Bracknell 15; 3 WSEH B 27

U17 TEAM: 1 WSEH 7; 2 Reading 21; 3 Bracknell 25

U15 TEAM: 1 Reading 19; 2 Newbury 25; 3 Bracknell 26

U13 TEAM: 1 WSEH 11; 2 Reading 29; Bracknell 34

Women TEAM: 1 Read RR 19

W35 TEAM: 1 Newbury 13; 2 Maidenhead 18; 3 Maidenhead B 30

U17 TEAM: 1 WSEH 6; 2 Bracknell 24; 3 Newbury 29

U15 TEAM: 1 Bracknell 19; 2 Cookham 19; 3 WSEH 22

U13 TEAM: 1 WSEH 13;2 Reading 15; 3 Cookham 35

Full results on Power of 10 here

SUNDAY LEAGUE, Stevenage, December 19

Overall:

1 J Barber (High) 27:18

2 T Webb (N Herts, M35) 27:20

3 P Adams (St Alb S, M40) 27:21

4 A Patterson (FVS, M40) 27:33

5 O Hill (Wat J) 27:42

6 S Collum (Wat J, M35) 28:16

7 L Kavanagh (Tri Lon) 28:26

8 T Beach (Royst) 28:28

9 S Jackson (FVS, M45) 28:30

10 J Parr (FVS, M35) 28:32

11 T Jones (Royst) 28:47

12 J Arrowsmith (Trent P, M40) 28:51

13 J Huish (Gard CR) 28:55

14 S Prosser (Bish S, M40) 28:56

15 M Cortiss (Royst) 28:58

16 A Bowler (North Herts RR, M35) 28:59

17 R Overton (North Herts RR, M40) 29:05

18 L Barker (Trent P) 29:16

19 J Scott (St Alb S, M45) 29:23

20 S Federici (St Alb S, M35) 29:25

M45: 3 M Sayers (N Herts) 29:46; 4 P Brennan (Trent P) 29:49; 5 C Jones (Gard CR) 30:30

M50: 1 S Aiken (Trent P) 30:01; 2 B Judge (Gard CR) 30:40; 3 C Eland (Gard CR) 31:09

M55: 1 M Jefford (Lon Hth) 32:07; 2 N Aston (St Alb S) 32:20; 3 J Hill (Gard CR) 32:24; 4 A Edwards (Trent P) 32:46

M60: 1 S Wells (Fairlands VS) 33:30; 2 M Russell (Team Tri) 33:36; 3 S Manktelow (Trent P) 34:25

M65: 1 P Holden (Team Trident) 39:14; 2 N Dodd (Lon Hth) 39:19; 3 R Derrick (St Alb S) 39:21

M70: 1 C Taylor (Trent P) 42:13; 2 R Hardiman (Fairlands VS) 48:01

M75: 1 B Gould (Lon Hth) 50:57

U20: 1 L D’cruze (Team Trident) 29:32

Women:

1 K Harbon (N Herts) 30:28

2 J Prior (Trent P) 30:47

3 J Vine (Gard CR) 31:51

4 J Edmunds (Royst) 31:58

5 H Turner (Harp A, W40) 32:06

6 E Jeanes (Trent P) 32:29

7 K Alpe (Met P, W35) 32:43

8 A Greenwood (Trent P, W40) 32:44

9 A Baird (Trent P, W40) 32:46

10 H Mussen (Wat J, W45) 32:50

11 M Hall (Gard CR, W45) 33:02

12 K Chapman (Bish S, W45) 33:17

13 J Wright (Tri Lon) 33:25

14 R Featherstone (Bish S) 33:26

15 T Pitman (North Herts RR, W45) 33:39

16 J Sim (Tri Lon) 33:43

17 L Erian (Royst) 33:44

18 R Reed (Wat J) 34:11

19 W Walsh (St Alb S, W50) 34:34

20 S Anderson (Royst) 35:03

W50: 2 V Simpson (Bish S) 36:21; 3 S Buckton (Lon Hth) 36:42

W55: 1 A Patterson (Harp A) 36:38; 2 I Marriage (Royst) 38:32; 3 R Barden (Gard CR) 38:51

W60: 1 C Bonnick (Wat J) 39:56; 2 R Miller (Lon Hth) 41:06; 3 J Perry (Team Tri) 41:53

W65: 1 L Mitchell (Royst) 45:14; 2 A Sanders-Reece (Serp) 46:29; 3 S Lancaster (Gard CR) 48:26

W70: 1 Y Gordon (FVS) 38:20; 2 J McGreal (Royst) 47:38

U20: 1 E Mason (Bish S) 35:51

Full results on Power of 10 here

PECO LEAGUE, Middleton Park, December 19

Men (5M):

1 M Valero Palacios (Roundhay Runners) 28:32

2 A Thompson (Wharf, U20) 28:40

3 S Robins (Chapel A) 29:14

4 L Athersmith (Wharf, M35) 29:16

5 A Humphries (Aire) 29:17

6 D Tate (VoY, M40) 29:24

7 A Lomas (HPH) 29:28

8 A Stirk (Wharf, M35) 29:31

9 J Muir (Wharf, U20) 29:47

10 D Grant (Vall, M35) 30:02

11 M Athersmith (Wharf) 30:06

12 F Roden (Abbey R, U17) 30:16

13 C Holmes (Wharf, M45) 30:17

14 F Whitfield (Chapel A) 30:20

15 G Dickinson (Manx) 30:21

16 G Anderson (HPH) 30:23

17 S Jones (Abbey R) 30:33

18 M Vargas (HPH, M35) 30:37

19 P Boynton (Horsf) 30:41

20 H Muir (Bing) 30:44

M40: 2 C Mortimer (Chapel A) 30:52; 3 R Herrington (St Th) 31:32

M45: 2 M Bryant (H’gate) 30:55; 3 W Kerr (Salt) 31:02;

M50: 1 A Brown (Salt) 30:57; 2 M Fillingham (Salt) 31:13; 3 M Blakeley (Roundhay Runners) 33:16

M55: 1 N Charlesworth (Wharf) 30:56; 2 T Straughan (Vall) 33:06; 3 S Dunbar (Salt) 33:07

M60: 1 C Lines (Ack) 35:41; 2 A Forsyth (Donc) 36:14; 3 B Shively (York PH) 38:05;

M65: 1 G King (H’gate) 36:22; 2 M Jordan (H’gate) 36:49; 3 K Murphy (H’gate) 40:01

M70: 1 J Ward (Abbey R) 43:28; 2 J Messenger (Kipp) 46:08; 3 M Stearn (Ack) 47:54

M75: 1 D Seaman (Nidd) 46:55

U20: 3 J Bryant (H’gate) 32:37; 4 D Carter (York PH) 32:37

U17: 2 J Weston (VoY) 32:42; 3 S Brienen (Abbey R) 33:58

U17 (2M):

1 L Langan (York, U15W) 10:56; 2 S Skaife-Clarke (H’gate, U15) 11:00; 3 A Budding (Ilkley, U15) 11:11; 4 N Gallagher-Thompson (Otl, U15) 11:21; 5 A Jones (Vall) 11:27; 6 D Fanaroff (Abbey R) 11:33; 7 A Kennedy (York, U15W) 11:39; 8 J Sunderland (Holm, U15) 11:45; 9 I Carver (Abbey R, U15) 11:50; 10 E Millgate (Weth, U13) 11:52; 11 J Norris (Ilkley, U13) 11:55; 12 C Aylesbury (Unatt, U15) 11:59; 13 H Forrest (H’gate, U15W) 12:01; 14 O Roden (Abbey R, U15) 12:03; 15 J Gostling (Vall, U13) 12:06; 16 C Butterworth (Vall, U15) 12:09; 17 L Clegg (York, U13) 12:14; 18 S Redmond (Vall, U13) 12:16; 19 O Holder (Ilkley, U13) 12:20; 20 C Chambers (Keigh, U15W) 12:24; 35 M Rhodes (Spen, U13W) 13:09; 44 J Coughlan (Abbey R, U13W) 13:45; 45 B Pennington (Abbey R, U13W) 13:49

U11 (1M):

1 A Hickman (Abbey R) 5:48; 2 C Porteous (Bing) 5:58; 3 S Watson (Vall) 6:03; 4 M Ford (Bing, U11W) 6:21; 5 R Burton (Vall) 6:25; 6 S Harris (Abbey R, U11W) 6:27; 10 Z Aylesbury (U11W) 6:30

Women (5M):

1 A Leake (Leeds C) 32:17

2 E Whitaker (H’gate, U17) 32:52

3 S Lewis (Roundhay Runners, W45) 33:48

4 S Hunter (Ack) 33:49

5 N Jackson (Roundhay Runners, W40) 34:54

6 A Ramsden-Young (HPH) 35:19

7 E Legg (Weth) 35:43

8 C Howard (Roundhay Runners, W50) 35:43

9 M Kondo (Abbey R, W40) 35:44

10 S Armstrong (Roundhay Runners) 35:54

11 E Warren (St Th) 36:12

12 A Stocks (HPH) 36:14

13 A Smith (Horsf, W35) 36:25

14 E Hardy (R’well, W40) 36:29

15 S O’Sullivan (Keigh, W45) 36:52

16 N Walmsley (Roundhay Runners, W40) 36:55

17 J Whiteman (Chapel A) 37:02

18 K O’Mahony (Vall) 37:03

19 R Gray (HPH) 37:09

20 H Baldry (HPH, W35) 37:10

W35: 3 S Tolkin (R’well) 37:17

W45: 3 S Lowery (Knare) 37:36

W50: 2 A Spencer (Vall) 38:11; 3 T Oldroyd (H’gate) 38:27

W55: 1 S Gill (H’gate) 39:40; 2 D Clark (Ack) 43:17; 3 J Heseltine (R’well) 43:21

W60: 1 S Sunderland (Vall) 41:10; 2 D Kitchen (Ilkley) 45:37; 3 H Love (Salt) 47:15

W65: 1 M Cook (Roundhay Runners) 49:19; 2 J Higgins (Roundhay Runners) 50:05; 3 G Tombs (Cald V) 51:24

W70: 1 C Parker (Nidd) 65:25

W80: 1 A Lewis (Roundhay Runners) 65:04

U20: 1 L Francis (Nidd) 41:43; 2 B Ashworth (Abbey R) 44:56

Full results on Power of 10 here

TRI-COUNTY CHAMPIONSHIPS (Inc AVON, SOMERSET & WILTSHIRE CHAMPIONSHIPS), Bath, December 19

Recent Gwent League runner-up Felix McGrath went one better in winning this multi-county championships event.

Former junior star Amber Gascoigne – she ran in the 1998 World Junior Championships at 3000m in Annecy – is now a W40 athlete and she ran 24:35 in narrowly defeating Chelsea Clark (24:42).

Overall (10.3km):

1 F McGrath (B&W) 34:10

2 L Prior (AFD) 34:23

3 M Towler (Avon VR) 36:06

4 J Gumm (Bath) 36:12

5 A Daniel (Bath) 36:13

6 O Copping (Bath) 36:51

7 C Else (Avon VR) 37:08

8 D Jones (Bath, M35) 37:28

9 C Keeler (Unatt) 37:34

10 W Loveridge (Chard) 37:36

11 M Beckett (Salis, M35) 37:39

12 S Mochan (LonelyGoat) 37:42

13 M Lusby (Wells, M35) 37:51

14 A Fooks (TVH, M45) 37:55

15 R Eaton (Bath, M35) 38:04

16 T Bower (Bath) 38:06

17 H Bowles (Bath) 38:08

18 C Neilson (B&W) 38:15

19 A Hamblin (W’bury) 38:16

20 M Cole (Yeov O) 38:23

21 S Campbell (W’bury, M40) 38:38

22 M Wells (Bath, M40) 38:52

23 A Weatherhead (Salis) 38:55

24 B Glynn (Bath) 39:12

25 T Reed (W’bury, U20) 39:14

26 R Hawkins (Yeov O, M35) 39:16

27 T Henderson (Unatt) 39:19

28 P Grist (Bath, M35) 39:21

29 A Uren (W’bury, M35) 39:25

30 C Palmer (W’bury, M40) 39:37

M45: 2 R Davidson (Salis) 40:29; 3 S Prud’homme (MendTRC) 42:27

M50: 1 P Callanan (Salis) 40:14; 2 H Bampton (Hun H) 40:34; 3 J Costley (Salis) 41:41

M55: 1 S Herring (Bed C) 40:05; 2 C Suter (Avon VR) 42:14; 3 A Royall (Chipp) 44:03

M60: 1 D Stuart (Chipp) 48:49

M65: 1 M Mewse (W’bury) 47:45; 2 T Hutchison (Bath) 48:34; 3 D George (W’bury) 52:05

Women:

1 K Dicks (GWR) 42:36

2 A Doggrell (GWR, W40) 48:06

3 N Kottegoda (GWR) 50:11

U20 (5.7km):

1 J Ponter (Taun) 17:14

2 S Robinson (W’bury, U17) 17:26

3 D Maydew (Wells) 17:33

4 T Heal (Taun) 17:47

5 J Davies (Bath) 17:50

6 G Hayward (W’bury) 18:20

7 A Coates (Yeov O, U17) 18:28

8 D Fisher (Taun, U17) 18:32

9 L Bailey (Salis, U17) 18:34

10 J Milton (Avon VR) 18:36

11 I Bradley (B&W, U17) 18:44

12 A Ingleton (Salis) 18:50

13 J Gunning (Swin) 18:59

14 O Lee (Taun) 19:05

15 J Markey (Bath, U17) 19:13

16 A Hammond (Avon VR, U17) 19:24

17 H Williams (Wells, U17) 19:27

18 A Power (Taun) 19:29

19 H Cotineau (Bath, U17) 19:48

20 J Harvey (Wells, U17) 19:50

U15 (3.8km):

1 H Maxwell (Bath) 12:03

2 B Wagstaff (Bath, U17) 12:19

3 J Maxwell (Bath) 12:21

4 A Bees (Yate) 12:28

5 V Bakrania (B&W) 12:36

6 D Millard (Taun) 12:41

7 R Wilmott (B&W) 12:45

8 F Downes (Wells) 12:48

9 C Court (Mend) 12:51

10 N Heal (Taun) 12:55

11 M Pearson (W’bury) 13:01

12 C Coles (Salis) 13:03

13 N Dylan (Avon VR) 13:10

14 T Darton (Yate) 13:20

15 F Roderick (IIF) 13:26

16 A Hearn (Bath) 13:46

17 O Tobin (Chipp) 13:49

18 J Foster (W’bury) 13:51

19 O Aldred (Somer) 14:05

20 H Watson (W’bury) 14:17

U13 (2.8km):

1 T Loughlin (Bath) 10:26

2 S Wyatt (Bath) 10:45

3 A Enstone (Chipp) 10:48

4 W Smith (Avon VR) 10:50

5 A Downing (W’bury) 10:50

6 O O’Halloran (B&W) 10:56

7 J Earle (Salis) 10:56

8 F Ashby (N Som) 10:58

9 I Slight (Wells) 11:12

10 D Robertson (Salis) 11:20

11 A Virgilio (Swin) 11:21

12 M McKinstry (B&W) 11:21

13 A Mitchell (Salis) 11:32

14 J Gabriel (Salis) 11:34

15 E Buscemi (B&W) 11:35

16 E Bourdeaux (W’bury) 11:38

17 G Chowdhury (Salis) 11:41

18 D Phelps (Chipp) 11:43

19 J Steward (Swin) 11:46

20 T White (B&W) 11:49

U11 (1.9km):

1 Z Fleming (Monkton School) 6:41

2 F Morley 7:00

3 D Necrews (Swin) 7:00

4 F Rogers (B&W) 7:01

5 O Beck 7:09

Women (6.6km):

1 A Gascoigne (Wells, W40) 24:35

2 C Creak (B&W) 24:42

3 F Scrafton (W’bury) 25:26

4 C Wosika (Bath) 25:41

5 C Treble (W’bury, W40) 26:07

6 K Entwistle (B&W) 26:28

7 K Hughes (W’bury, W45) 26:38

8 L James (Wells) 26:41

9 E Hines (Chipp, W45) 27:00

10 L Parsonage (Bath, W40) 27:11

11 L Richens (W’bury, W40) 27:28

12 V Tester (W’bury, W40) 27:42

13 H Newman (Avon VR) 27:47

14 K Strange (Bath) 28:11

15 C Dale (Bath, W55) 29:04

16 A Watson (B&W) 29:08

17 T Chick (W’bury, W40) 29:11

18 C Edington (Marl J) 29:39

19 V Randall (Bath, W35) 30:09

20 F Betts 30:28

W45: 3 L Heal (Taun) 30:32

W50: 1 S Langley-Hobbs (Chedd) 34:09

W55: 2 D Hier (Avon VR) 30:30

W60: 1 S Masters (W’bury) 32:17; 2 L Brand (Frome) 34:53

U20 (4.7km):

1 S Nicholls (Salis, U17) 17:28

2 H Blundy (Wells, U17) 17:46

3 E Norton (Salis, U17) 18:00

4 R Paton (W’bury) 18:15

5 A Bridger Morales (N Som) 18:23

6 N Costa Jafrate (Swin, U17) 18:32

7 L Ingram (Yeov O) 18:37

8 L Jones (New FJ, U17) 18:40

9 A Nicholls (B&W, U17) 18:42

10 F Buglass (Avon VR, U17) 18:56

11 I Tanner (IIF) 19:13

12 E Treby (Bath) 19:57

13 E Murray (Wells) 20:29

14 A Woodworth (W’bury, U17) 20:30

15 L Acott (Mend, U17) 20:52

16 R Prud’homme (Taun, U17) 21:21

17 J Hiscock (Avon VR, U17) 21:31

18 A White (New FJ, U17) 21:36

19 E Warren (Salis, U17) 21:37

20 R Oram (Swin) 21:55

U15 (3.8km):

1 L Chance (W’bury) 13:47

2 E Spencer (Swin) 13:48

3 E Ruck (W’bury) 14:11

4 L Bickerton (Yeov O) 14:21

5 I Gray (Salis) 14:24

6 D Davies (Yeov O, U20) 14:27

7 C Jones (W’bury) 14:38

8 M Noad (Wells) 14:59

9 M Burge (Wells) 15:11

10 F Lowe (W’bury) 15:16

11 D Cockburn (Taun) 15:23

12 H Rawlings (LonelyGoat) 15:24

13 F Siderfin (New FJ) 15:41

14 R Burridge (Marl J) 16:01

15 E Packman (New FJ) 16:06

16 B Gooch (Marl J) 16:24

17 R King (Wells) 16:46

18 D Dunn (Oxf C) 16:49

19 O Smith (Marl J) 16:50

20 E Wigley (Mend) 16:55

U13 (2.8km):

1 E Lowe (W’bury) 10:58

2 D Abernethy (Wells) 11:13

3 S Wood (Salis) 11:16

4 F Cole (Salis) 11:30

5 S Maxwell (Bath) 11:46

6 S Hayakawa (Salis) 12:01

7 T Olivier (Wells) 12:03

8 G Ritter Sherratt (B&W) 12:10

9 I Whittle (Wells) 12:10

10 E White (Salis) 12:13

11 I Stacey (Wells) 12:26

12 M Carver Brown (B&W) 12:26

13 P Pennicott (Bath) 12:31

14 E Timbrell (W’bury) 12:32

15 I Newby (Marl J) 12:34

16 M Pope (B&W) 12:34

17 L Costa Jafrate (Swin) 12:39

18 L Gardiner (W’bury) 12:45

19 K Mckean (Bath) 12:46

20 S Bailey (Salis) 12:50

U11 (1.9km):

1 B Abernethy (Yeov O, U13) 7:15

2 E Jones (W’bury) 7:38

3 D Cole 7:46

4 L Simpson (W’bury) 7:49

5 E Charlesworth (Swin) 7:53

ESSEX LEAGUE, Great Notley Park, December 18

A high-quality men’s race saw Jonathan Escalante-Phillips narrowly win from Jack Gray as former English National champion Adam Hickey finished fifth.

Charlotte Bishop gained her first ever Essex League win in the women’s event.

Men (9km):

1 J Escalante-Phillips (C&C) 29:39

2 J Gray (C&C) 29:41

3 M Bartram (C&C) 30:57

4 B Davis (Have) 31:07

5 A Hickey (S’end) 31:17

6 A Houchell (Leeds C) 31:35

7 T Wallis (B’cay, U20) 31:42

8 S Smith (C&C, M45) 31:48

9 S Strange (Ton) 31:51

10 M Gilbert (C&C) 32:02

11 R Warner (Have, M40) 32:04

12 J Stewart (Have) 32:07

13 S Norris (S’end) 32:10

14 L Harknett (Orion) 32:28

15 B McCawley (C’ley) 32:32

16 I Brown (Bas) 32:35

17 R Gillard (S’end) 32:35

18 O Randall (S’end) 32:42

19 B Prior (Thurr, U20) 32:50

20 G Day (Orion) 32:54

21 P Grange (Ilf, M40) 32:57

22 E Ackroyd (W Ches) 33:05

23 C Culham (Brain) 33:18

24 P Cahen (C&C, U20) 33:22

25 L Taylor (S’end, M45) 33:35

26 C Dhillon (Thurr, U20) 33:38

27 D Moses (Orion, M35) 33:42

28 J Wright (Ilf, U20) 33:46

29 C Humphries (Col H) 33:48

30 M Stapleton (S’end, U20) 33:53

31 T Newell (Thurr) 33:56

32 R Smith (Orion, M35) 33:58

33 S Waite (Chelm, U20) 34:01

34 A Bailey (Pits) 34:03

35 K Swan (Brain) 34:06

36 L Randall (S’end, U20) 34:08

37 K O’Hara (Have) 34:18

38 B Jenkins (Orion, M40) 34:28

39 J Lendon (Have, M45) 34:31

40 I Fullerton (Brain, U20) 34:34

41 T Woodward (Chelm, U20) 34:37

42 L Fitz-John (Spring S) 34:39

43 B Felton (Chelm) 34:43

44 N Boase (Orion, U20) 34:45

45 D Le Mare (S’end) 34:54

46 J Perkins (Brain, U20) 34:57

47 S Boxall (S’end) 35:02

48 H Morton 35:05

49 A Dowman (Thurr) 35:10

50 R Park (C&C) 35:11

M50: 1 L Martin (Spring S) 36:09; 2 C Read (Orion) 36:14; 3 S Rice (Thurr) 36:16

M55: 1 C Ridley (Col H) 35:49; 2 A Kyriakides (S’end) 37:10; 3 J Barker (Have) 38:16

M60: 1 P Tullett (Chelm) 37:48; 2 S Le Mare (S’end) 39:18; 3 T Knightley (Ilf) 40:12

M65: 1 P Morris (Hockley) 43:20; 2 B Langley (Hals) 44:49; 3 A Catton (Ilf) 46:19

M70: 1 B Butcher (Mid E) 55:04; 2 P Bates (Pits) 68:46

M75: 1 D Reaves (Brain) 54:10

U20: 13 S Thomas (Chelm) 35:58; 14 L Berrett (Have) 37:22; 15 D Harrod (Ilf) 37:56

U17 (6km):

1 W Nuttall (Chelm) 21:27

2 J Perry (Chelm) 21:28

3 L Buchallet (C&C) 21:49

4 W Steadman (Chelm) 21:55

5 M Blacklock (Have) 21:56

6 O Graham-Pereira (Brain) 21:57

7 C Howell (Have) 22:37

8 A Ansell (Orion) 22:50

9 O Farley (B’cay) 23:19

10 J Alexander (Chelm) 23:45

U15 (4km):

1 S Plummer T) 13:50

2 A Durham (Chelm) 13:54

3 J Grange (Ilf) 14:01

4 H Wyatt (Thurr) 14:14

5 A Ballard (C&T) 14:19

6 G Martin (Chelm) 14:45

7 M Smith (C&C) 14:56

8 J Hurrell (Chelm) 15:07

9 C Lill (Bas) 15:14

10 S Langan (Have) 15:19

11 W Sweeney (Chelm) 15:21

12 L Sleath (Bas) 15:22

13 M Gall (S’end) 15:24

14 D Lammas (Have) 15:25

15 H Leek (Col H) 15:36

16 O Emery (Orion) 15:41

17 L Stone (S’end) 15:43

18 R Carroll (Have) 15:45

19 S Crane (Ilf) 15:53

20 N Hart (Have) 15:54

U13 (3km):

1 F Rowe (Have) 10:43

2 H Potton (S’end) 11:07

3 G Watkins (Harl) 11:10

4 J Parrott (Chelm) 11:21

5 E Brien (Chelm) 11:22

6 S Sweeney (Have) 11:31

7 J Eida (Chelm) 11:32

8 M Richards (Harl) 11:37

9 T Lashmar (Bas) 11:50

10 C Woodley (Brain) 11:57

11 L Battrum (Have) 11:58

12 T Newson (Bas) 12:04

13 B Smith (Chelm) 12:05

14 F McLaren (Have) 12:07

15 S Bradley (Bas) 12:07

16 J Riley (Bas) 12:12

17 F Hollings-Yates (Orion) 12:13

18 H Fryatt (S’end) 12:17

19 E Atkins (Harl) 12:21

20 L Jopling (S’end) 12:27

Women (6km):

1 C Bishop (Bas) 24:01

2 L Colman (S’end, W40) 24:20

3 G Bailey (Have, W35) 24:31

4 J Elvin (Thurr, U17) 24:43

5 R O’Kill (S’end, W35) 25:30

6 R Broome (Chelm) 25:35

7 K Spring (Thurr, W40) 25:54

8 E Nicol (C&C) 26:(C&01

9 S Jeffery (S’end, W35) 26:29

10 C Hall (Grange Farm & Dunmow, W45) 26:33

11 R Matson (Have) 26:36

12 A Trauttmansdorff (VP&TH, W50) 26:48

13 W King (Chelm, W50) 26:51

14 R Roughan (Hals, W40) 27:02

15 C Davies (Have, W35) 27:09

16 E Cumner (Col H, W40) 27:10

17 C Huggins (Orion) 27:14

18 C Saunderson (Ben, W35) 27:15

19 R Chadney (B’cay, W35) 27:19

20 J Gall (S’end, W35) 27:21

21 E Ballard (B’cay) 27:23

22 L Cann (S’end, W45) 27:36

23 C Sterling (Ben, W35) 27:46

24 J Hinds (Ilf) 28:08

25 R Taylor (S’end, W50) 28:22

26 M Hurding (T’tree, W45) 28:28

27 R Redbelli (T’tree, W40) 28:42

28 R Flannigan (Phoe S, W45) 28:53

29 K Short (Brent RC, W45) 28:55

30 N Burney Gunn (Brent RC, W45) 28:56

31 E Pereira (Brain, W45) 28:56

32 K Walsh (JBR, W35) 29:13

33 H Rogerson (Orion, W40) 29:16

34 J Page (JBR, W40) 29:25

35 A Crawley (Ilf) 29:28

36 I Ovenden (Spring S) 29:45

37 B Aldridge (B’cay, W45) 30:04

38 A Wray (With RC, W35) 30:17

39 V Mathers (S’end, W55) 30:23

40 E Smith (Brent RC) 30:24

W55: 2 A Sale (Ilf) 31:14; 3 W Carter (Hals) 32:41

W60: 1 C Deacon (B’cay) 31:57; 2 B De Smedt (Phoe S) 33:55

W65: 1 H Williams (Pits) 37:42; 2 J Galea (Ilf) 38:20; 3 G Harrison (Pits) 39:01

W70: 1 T Flannigan (E Esx) 40:25

U20: 1 N Gribble (Ben) 30:40

U20 (5km):

1 E Loosley (C&C, U17) 19:40

2 H Watson (Chelm, U17) 20:10

3 N Sewell (Have, U17) 20:49

4 M Barker (Have, U17) 21:07

5 S Foley (Have) 21:09

6 M Harris (Bas) 21:32

7 I Mansley (C&C, U17) 21:36

8 L Morgan (Chelm, U17) 21:49

9 S Cottam (Chelm, U17) 21:58

10 H Bolton (Chelm) 22:04

11 G Mason (Walden Tri, U17) 22:12

12 H Yexley (Have, U17) 22:31

13 M Drane (Chelm, U17) 22:42

14 V Garcia (Orion, U17) 22:57

15 M Presland (Col H) 23:24

16 C Trew (Bas, U17) 23:30

17 C Bridger (C&C, U17) 24:11

18 K Brazier (Chelm) 24:16

19 E Vernon (Ben, U17) 25:26

20 E Streeter (Harl, U17) 25:41

U15 (4km):

1 L Belshaw (Col H) 15:22

2 K Shaw (C&C) 15:51

3 R Warner (Have) 16:26

4 R Hopper (Chelm) 16:41

5 L Taylor (S’end) 16:43

6 K Atkinson (Chelm) 16:50

7 E Grey (C&C) 17:11

8 C Sergeant (C&T) 17:13

9 L Nuttall (Chelm) 17:22

10 H Appleton (Chelm) 17:40

11 A Swan (Have) 17:44

12 M Vernon (Ben) 17:44

13 J Knightbridge (Chelm) 17:46

14 P Carlin (S’end) 17:46

15 B Sivyer (Col H) 18:01

16 M Bowring (Chelm) 18:19

17 L Flack (Chelm) 18:20

18 A Cowling (Harl) 18:22

19 L Leinemann (Chelm) 18:41

20 S Matthews (Thurr) 18:58

U13 (3km):

1 D Stollery (Chelm) 11:39

2 S Omotosho (Bas) 11:53

3 E Harrold (Chelm) 11:54

4 A Shipton (Chelm) 12:00

5 H Harrison (Chelm) 12:07

6 C Barnard (Esx Sch) 12:09

7 A King (Chelm) 12:22

8 H Matthews (Chelm) 12:42

9 O Forrest (Thurr) 12:57

10 I Forrest (Thurr) 13:03

11 J Walker (S’end) 13:06

12 I Garrett (Harl) 13:09

13 E Thomas (Chelm) 13:16

14 A Shaw (C&C) 13:19

15 N Roberts (Chelm) 13:20

16 A Brittenden (Walden Tri) 13:32

17 J Page (Have) 13:37

18 A Rogers (Have) 13:49

19 L Hartman (Bas) 13:50

20 I Eida (Chelm) 13:55

Full results on Power of 10 here

FUREY AUCTIONEERS NORTH WEST OPEN, Derry, December 18

Overall (6km):

1 L Mccarron (Derry) 18:16

2 S Melarkey (Derry) 18:22

3 F Stewart (Derry) 18:25

4 N McCartan (E Down) 18:27

5 C McMeechan (N Down) 18:38

6 T Johnston (Mourne) 18:43

7 M Crawley (Strive) 18:48

8 L Dinsmore (Anna) 18:53

9 C McGuinness (Foyle V, M40) 18:56

10 C Ferris (Les C) 19:06

11 J Martin (B’drain) 19:13

12 R Holt (Tyne Br) 19:15

13 A Bogle (Derry, M40) 19:25

14 M Mclaughlin (Foyle V, M35) 19:28

15 C McCambridge (NBH) 19:31

M40: 3 J Budde (N Down) 19:47

M45: 1 A Cole (Foyle V) 20:51; 2 C Denton (Springw) 21:03; 3 J Neill (E Ant) 21:07

M50: 1 F Tumelty (Newc) 21:07; 2 S Hoey (Jog Lisburn) 21:22; 3 R Healy (Foyle V) 22:19

M55: 1 P Mckinney (Inish) 19:41; 2 F Marsh (N Down) 20:42; 3 B Reed (E Ant) 21:53

M60: 1 T Hughes (Strive) 20:02; 2 N Mawhinney (Scrabo Striders) 24:17; 3 K Dines (Willow) 25:38

M65: 1 G O’Doherty (Derry) 23:22; 2 P Mc Laughlin (Derry) 26:45; 3 P Lilburn (Derry) 27:54

M70: 1 M Kerr (Milf) 24:29; 2 B Stewart (NBH) 25:55; 3 B Todd (Orangegrove) 27:24

U20: 1 F Buchanan (St Michael’s Enniskillen) 20:21; 2 F Gallagher (Derry) 22:20; 3 A Shaw (Acorns) 23:26; 4 L Dunne (Foyle V) 23:41; 5 C Cullen (St Michael’s Enniskillen) 24:10

Women:

1 C Whoriskey (Derry, W35) 20:31

2 B Connolly (Derry, W40) 20:34

3 K Moore (N Down) 21:36

4 C Toner (Derry, W40) 21:42

5 R Gibson (N Down) 22:32

6 A Mc Shane (Derry) 23:03

7 K Alexander (Christian Runners UK, W40) 23:09

8 K Rafferty (Armagh, W35) 23:39

9 A Clarke (NBH) 23:45

10 D Mc Laughlin (Foyle V, W35) 23:48

W45: 1 K Wilton (Jog Lisburn) 25:14; 2 K Semple (Acorns) 25:30; 3 J Wilson (N Down) 26:29

W50: 1 J McMonagle (Derry) 24:44; 2 L O’neill (Armagh) 27:45

W55: 1 A Paul (Derry) 25:39; 2 S Allen (Ballymena Running Club) 32:20

W60: 1 J Mc Minn (N Down) 28:14; 2 P Donaldson (NBH) 36:46

W75: 1 B Quinn (Ballym R) 34:41

U20: 1 N Mc Intyre (Ennis) 24:41

U17 (3km):

1 C Moran (Mid U) 12:28

2 B Warnock (Monag, U15) 12:40

3 C Mulligan (St Michael?s College Enniskillen) 12:45

4 T Mcmanus (enniskillen) 12:49

5 C Logue (Foyle V) 12:57

6 L Cole (Derry) 12:57

7 C Reihill (St Michael’s Enniskillen) 13:08

8 D Curran (St Michael?s College Enniskillen) 13:32

9 J Hamill (St Michaels Enniskillen) 13:33

10 C Sprice (St Michaels Enniskillen) 13:35

12 A Morrison (Ennis, U17W) 13:40

13 H Wade (Derry, U17W) 13:51

19 E Mcdermott (Willow, U17W) 14:28

26 N Campbell (Mid ulster athletics, U17W) 14:59

29 F Collins (City of Derry Spartins, U17W) 15:54

U15 (2km):

1 L O’doherty (Mid U) 8:23

2 O Rodgers (Rosses) 8:28

3 H Mckenzie (Ennis) 8:30

4 F Stroud (St Michael?s College, Enniskillen) 9:05

5 O Donohoe (St. Michaels College) 9:13

6 J Crudden (St Michaels Enniskillen) 9:15

7 F Houston (Rosses, U15W) 9:16

8 E Montgomery (Willow, U15W) 9:16

12 A Curran (Thornhill College, U15W) 9:28

17 C Vernon (Armagh, U15W) 9:37

19 K Mcanespy (ERC, U15W) 9:47

U13 (1km):

1 C Crawford (Inish) 4:19

2 H Francis (Foyle V) 4:22

3 N Callan (Foyle V) 4:27

4 C Martin (Unatt) 4:29

5 R Doherty (Foyle V) 4:33

6 C O’doherty (Mid U) 4:34

9 R McGee (Rosses, U13W) 4:48

10 N Doogan (Rosses, U13W) 4:54

11 E Mccaldin (Ennis, U13W) 4:56

12 A Mckenzie (Ennis, U13W) 4:57

13 A Logue (Rosses, U13W) 4:59

15 B Devlin (Foyle V, U13W) 5:06

Full results on Power of 10 here

South East Lancs League, December 17

Joseph Hudak dominated the men’s race with a time of 34:37 and headed leading M40 Andy Norman (34:55) and first M45 Andy Burrett (35:03).

Hudak led East Cheshire to a narrow team win over Prestwich.

Hayley Simpson won the women’s race in 31:00 and led East Cheshire to another team victory and she was followed home by leading under-20 Bethany Reid (31:14) and top W45 Michelle Vaughan (31:45).

Senior men

1 Joseph Hudak (E Ches) 34:37

2 Andy Norman M40 (Altrincham & District) 34:55

3 Mike Burrett M45 (Leeds City) 35:03

4 David Proctor (Rochdale H) 35:29

5 Gavin Browne (E Cheshire H & Tameside) 35:49

6 Michael Mannings (Oldham & Royton H) 36:22

7 Rob Fowler M40 (Prestwich) 37:13

8 Paul Savage M45 (Prestwich) 37:17

9 Martin Clark (Prestwich) 37:32

10 David Carroll M40 (Oldham & Royton H) 37:36

TEAM:

1 E Cheshire H & Tameside AC 32

2 Prestwich 34

3 Oldham & Royton H 72

Women:

1 Hayley Simpson (E Cheshire H) 31:00

2 Bethany Reid U20 (Chorley AC) 31:14

3 Michelle Vaughan W45 (E Cheshire H & Tameside) 31:31

4 Chloe Elliott (Salford Metropolitan) 31:51

5 Laura Livesey W35 (Chorley Ac & Tri) 31:56

6 Jodie Tinker W35 (Oldham & Royton H) 33:30

7 Katie Kay W40 (Hyde Village Striders RC) 33:41

8 Belinda Neild W45 (Salford Met) 34:03

9 Alia Braithwaite Prestwich 34:39

10 Lyndsay Darbyshire W50 (Burnden Road Runners) 35:58

TEAM:

1 E Cheshire H & Tameside AC 17

2 Salford Metropolitan AC 30

3 Burnden Road Runners 33

Provisional results only – Not processed by Power of 10 yet