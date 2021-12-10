Detailed results from last weekend’s major cross-country leagues

News from the Birmingham League Divisions 1-3, Chiltern Leagues, Midland Women’s Leagues, Division 1 and 2, Metropolitan League, Manchester Area League, Sussex League, Hampshire League, Gwent League and West Midlands Young Athletes League.

Birmingham League

Division 1, Northampton

George Beardmore, who was third in the November fixture, moved up to win in Abington Park and did so comfortably from Stoke’s Connor Bentley, Martin Duff reports.

The Worcester 20-year-old, who was top junior in this league in the 2019/20 campaign, also won the Midland 7 miles championship two weeks earlier and now heads the overall league standings.

Third placed Tomer Tarragano led Birmingham University to another comprehensive team victory, nearly a minute clear of team-mate Ethan O’Shea, the top under-20 on the day.

Overall:

1 G Beardmore (Worcester AC) 30:46

2 C Bentley (City of Stoke AC) 31:25

3 T Tarragano (University of Birmingham) 31:38

4 E O’Shea (University of Birmingham, U20) 32:20

5 A Peacock (BRAT Club) 32:23

6 M James (University of Birmingham) 32:24

7 M Moysan (Loughborough Students) 32:26

8 E Moran (University of Birmingham) 32:27

9 H Arnall (Rugby&Northampton AC) 32:28

10 V Pratley (University of Warwick) 32:30

11 E Banks (Birchfield Harriers) 32:51

12 Z Bridgeland (University of Birmingham, U20) 32:59

13 H Brocklehurst (BRAT Club) 33:05

14 B Winfield (University of Warwick) 33:08

15 W Newcombe (University of Birmingham, U20) 33:10

16 M Williams (Tipton Harriers, M40) 33:14

17 F Ward (Rugby&Northampton AC, U20) 33:15

18 J Price (Loughborough Students, U20) 33:16

19 C Pickering (BRAT Club) 33:21

20 K Welborn (BRAT Club, M40) 33:22

21 J Bradford (Birchfield Harriers) 33:24

22 J Denne (Gloucester AC, M35) 33:24

23 J Read (Tipton Harriers) 33:26

24 J Thomas (City of Stoke AC) 33:27

25 B Duncan (Worcester AC) 33:31

26 R Meredith (Tipton Harriers, M35) 33:35

27 E Smith (Newcastle (Staffs) AC, U20) 33:38

28 N Woolley (Knowle&Dorridge RC) 33:41

29 J Bond (Rugby&Northampton AC) 33:42

30 M Battley (Coventry Godiva Harriers) 33:44

31 I Williams (Tipton Harriers, M35) 33:45

32 J Ward (Wolverhampton&Bilston) 33:47

33 J Bennett (Birchfield Harriers) 34:02

34 T Bilyard (University of Birmingham, U20) 34:05

35 D Robinson (BRAT Club, M40) 34:06

36 P Kousis (University of Birmingham) 34:09

37 C Wagstaff (Cheltenham&County Harriers) 34:11

38 J Stolberg (BRAT Club, U20) 34:11

39 C Sharp (Knowle&Dorridge RC, M35) 34:16

40 J Johnson (University of Birmingham, U20) 34:18

41 O Campbell (University of Warwick, U20) 34:19

42 A Hill (BRAT Club, M35) 34:20

43 S Duffy (City of Stoke AC, M35) 34:23

44 F Smith (Worcester AC) 34:26

45 C Woollett (Loughborough Students, U20) 34:33

46 J Harris (Wolverhampton&Bilston) 34:34

47 A Banfield (University of Birmingham, U20) 34:35

48 A McDonnell (Rugby&Northampton AC) 34:35

49 M Nicolle (Loughborough Students, U20) 34:36

50 P Townsend (BRAT Club) 34:37

51 D Swain (Birchfield Harriers, U20) 34:38

52 T Sheldon (University of Warwick) 34:41

53 T Holden (Tipton Harriers, M35) 34:44

54 A Karangizi (Tipton Harriers) 34:46

55 D Geisler (Worcester AC) 34:50

56 T Jones (University of Warwick, U20) 34:51

57 R De Camps (Gloucester AC) 34:52

58 D Evans (Loughborough Students, U20) 34:53

59 J Droogmans (Newcastle (Staffs) AC) 34:54

60 J Twigg (Loughborough Students) 34:56

61 L Lambeth (Wolverhampton&Bilston, U20) 34:56

62 P Thomas (Loughborough Students, U20) 34:57

63 N Brown (Loughborough Students) 34:59

64 H Dyall (Wolverhampton&Bilston) 35:01

65 T Quiney (Tipton Harriers) 35:02

66 L Nagington (Newcastle (Staffs) AC, U20) 35:07

67 J McLeod (Coventry Godiva Harriers) 35:09

68 S Millward (Gloucester AC, M40) 35:10

69 T de Jong (University of Birmingham) 35:11

70 J Hnatushka (Coventry Godiva Harriers) 35:29

71 B Carrington (BRAT Club, M35) 35:31

72 H Sinclair (University of Birmingham, U20) 35:34

73 R Quiney (Tipton Harriers) 35:34

74 J Morland (University of Warwick, U20) 35:35

75 J Halsey (Rugby&Northampton AC) 35:37

76 J Rolls (University of Warwick) 35:39

77 D Turner (Wolverhampton&Bilston) 35:40

78 K Quiney (Tipton Harriers) 35:42

79 B Brereton (Newcastle (Staffs) AC) 35:44

80 C Roberts (Coventry Godiva Harriers) 35:46

81 O Morgan (University of Birmingham, U20) 35:47

82 C Queen (Loughborough Students) 35:49

83 D Smith (Birchfield Harriers, U20) 35:55

84 A Peat (Birchfield Harriers, M40) 35:58

85 H Morton (Leamington C & AC) 36:00

86 D Chambefort (Coventry Godiva Harriers) 36:03

87 C Morgan (Knowle&Dorridge RC, M35) 36:06

88 G Tipping (Loughborough Students) 36:09

89 D Gardner (Tipton Harriers) 36:17

90 T de Gruchy (Loughborough Students) 36:21

91 D Cheung (Leamington C & AC, U20) 36:23

92 J Hunter (Leamington C & AC, M40) 36:25

93 L Vine (Tipton Harriers) 36:27

94 M Eardley (City of Stoke AC, M40) 36:27

95 T Bentley (Tipton Harriers, U20) 36:30

96 R Hood (Leamington C & AC, M35) 36:34

97 D Ball (Rugby&Northampton AC, M40) 36:36

98 M Banks (Tipton Harriers, U20) 36:37

99 F Churton (City of Stoke AC, U20) 36:42

100 S Marks (Rugby&Northampton AC, M45) 36:44

M45: 2 M Matthews (BRAT Club) 37:29; 3 M Foster (Cheltenham&County Harriers) 38:09

M50: 1 V Carroll (Rugby&Northampton AC) 39:55; 2 M Gresty (BRAT Club) 40:16; 3 S Pearson (BRAT Club) 41:01

M55: 1 T Twentyman (Newcastle (Staffs) AC) 38:18; 2 J Mower (Gloucester AC) 38:21; 3 J Knibb (Leamington C & AC) 40:03; 4 B Stokes (BRAT Club) 40:38; 5 D Gresswell (Gloucester AC) 41:11

M60: 1 P Rutter (Leamington C & AC) 42:03; 2 P Taylor (Leamington C & AC) 45:11; 3 P Hood (Wolverhampton&Bilston) 45:41

TEAM: 1 Birmingham U 48; 2 BRAT 130; 3 Tipton 203; 4 Loughborough 237; 5 Warwick U 247; 6 Rugby & N 275; 7 Birchfield 283; 8 Worcester 357; 9 Stoke 365; 10 Wolves 391

B TEAM: 1 Birm U 298; 2 Loughborough 486; 3 Tipton 493; 4 BRAT 534; 5 Warwk U 769; 6 Leamington 874

Standings after 2 matches:

TEAM: 1 Birm U 103; 2 Tipton 372; 3 BRAT 388; 4 Birchfield 419; 5 Lough 459; 6 Wark U 643; 7 Worc 749; 8 Stoke 752; 9 R&N 756; 10 Coventry G 771

B TEAM: 1 Birm U 622; 2 Lough 901; 3 Tipton 1077; 4 BRAT 1355; 5 Cov G 1752; 6 Worcester 1782

Full individual results of Division 1 on Power of 10 here

Division 2, Stratford-upon-Avon, Warwickshire

Ian Allen won for Spa Striders, but it was second placed Oliver Harradence, who led Royal Sutton Coldfield to the team title in this second-round match where, unlike in the November fixture, the three divisions all competed at separate venues.

Overall:

1 I Allen (Spa) 34:16

2 O Harradence (RSC, M40) 34:29

3 C Perrin (C&S) 34:32

4 L Morgan (Kenil) 34:34

5 J Cole (Tel, U20) 35:15

6 H Mayne (B&R, U20) 35:56

7 K Hopewell (SSH) 35:56

8 P Hackett (Tam) 36:09

9 M Appleton (B&R) 36:17

10 T Adkins (B&R, U20) 36:24

11 R Shephard (Strat, M40) 36:30

12 S Mannings (Hale, U20) 36:32

13 D Floyd (RSC) 36:33

14 P Dear (Hale) 36:35

15 J Donkin (Hale) 36:36

16 C Mckeown (Spa, M35) 36:37

17 M Burdus-Cook (Strat, M45) 36:38

18 A Siggers (Kenil, M40) 36:43

19 P Ball (B&R) 36:45

20 L Harrold (Aldr) 36:49

21 A Butler (Hale, M45) 36:55

22 T Oury (Aldr, M35) 36:58

23 R Dyjak (Unatt, M35) 37:01

24 T Osborne (D&S) 37:14

25 A Seabright (RSC) 37:22

26 B Fanshawe (Aldr) 37:26

27 J Ashley (B’ville) 37:30

28 P Wolfe (C&S) 37:35

29 J Williams (SSH, U20) 37:44

30 B Lloyd (RSC, M45) 37:46

31 A Notley (Spa) 37:49

32 G Smith (Tam, M50) 37:51

33 I Porter (C.L.C. Striders RC) 37:52

34 C Pearson (C&S, M40) 37:55

35 P Laryea (SSH, U20) 37:56

36 D Williams (Kenil, M40) 37:57

37 R Baltins (Tam, U20) 38:04

38 N Campbell (Strat, U20) 38:13

39 L Richardson (B&R, U20) 38:16

40 D Gemmell (B&R, M40) 38:18

41 J Wynne (Kenil) 38:19

42 R Baker (Kenil) 38:20

43 D Nation (D&S, M40) 38:27

44 D Sutton (RSC) 38:28

45 M Sliwinski (Hale) 38:28

46 W Watkins (B&R, M45) 38:29

47 C Carson (Kenil) 38:30

48 B Foster (D&S, M35) 38:31

49 A Veloso (SSH, U20) 38:47

50 O Sheppard (RSC) 38:49

M50: 2 H Bush (Tam) 41:17; 3 W Vickers (Strat) 42:30

M55: 1 M Morley (Aldr) 39:42; 2 P Bacon (SSH) 43:11; 3 P Bryan (Kenil) 44:04

M60: 1 S Howes (SSH) 44:36; 2 P Brayford (Aldr) 44:37; 3 J Willson (CLC) 45:27

M75: 1 P Allen (Hale) 59:19

TEAM: 1 R Sutton C 164; 2 Bromsgrove & R 173; 3Halesowen 177; 4 Kenilworth 188; 5 Solihull & SH 240; 6 Tamworth 249

B TEAM: 1 RSC 392; 2 Kenilworth 485; 3 B&R 681

Standings after 2 matches (best 3 of 4)

TEAM: 1 Kenilworth 328; 2 Halesowen 363; 3 B&R 373; 4 RSC 389; 5 Tamworth 454; 6 Cannock & S 513

B TEAM: 1 RSC 825; 2 Kenil 1012; 3 Spa 1442

Full individual results of Division 2 on Power of 10 here

Birmingham League Div 3, Gloucester

New Cheltenham-based club Western Tempo again dominated the third-tier fixture over the flat Plock Court grassland, with Dom James again coming out on top and doing so by more than a minute.

Team-mates Dan Owen and Eliot Taylor then led home three more Tempo runners to complete a clean sweep of the top six.

Overall:

1 D James (Western Tempo) 34:39

2 D Owen (Western Tempo) 35:53

3 E Taylor (Western Tempo) 36:11

4 M England (Western Tempo, M35) 36:12

5 A Jones (Western Tempo) 36:31

6 D Aubrey (Western Tempo) 36:53

7 D Brewis (Sphin) 37:02

8 N Drabble (Bla PJ) 37:08

9 R Ortolan (Sphin) 37:09

10 T Radley (Western Tempo) 37:34

11 R Ashfield (Western Tempo) 37:58

12 T Gebrehiwet (Western Tempo, U20) 38:01

13 J Willgross (Western Tempo) 38:20

14 S Torija (Sphin) 38:24

15 C Hutchinson (Western Tempo) 38:26

16 S Lumsden (N’brook) 38:37

17 J Rose (Severn, M40) 38:47

18 W New (Western Tempo) 38:48

19 P Childs (Western Tempo, M40) 38:49

20 S Hall (Western Tempo, M40) 38:54

21 T Hales (Tel H) 39:16

22 D Johnson (Western Tempo, M40) 39:25

23 M Davis (Bla PJ, M45) 39:36

24 L Melling (Nun, M35) 39:37

25 M Hughes (Western Tempo, M40) 39:42

26 C Brown (Severn, M40) 39:51

27 O Moore (W Brom) 39:58

28 S Linton (Western Tempo, M45) 40:01

29 T Livesley (Kings Heath, M40) 40:05

30 M Hitchings (Severn) 40:06

31 J Edwards (Sphin) 40:13

32 J Clarke (Mass F) 40:25

33 C Attwood (Bla PJ, M45) 40:27

34 D Kimber (K&S, U20) 40:28

35 A Williams (Western Tempo, M45) 40:30

36 J Easthorpe (Nun, M35) 40:33

37 S Collinson (Bla PJ) 40:52

38 A Hingley (S’bridge) 40:56

39 A Massey (Nun, M40) 40:59

40 J Steffen (Amaz F, M35) 41:02

TEAM: 1 Western Tempo 11; 2 Sphinx 147; 3 Severn 209; 4 B Pear 227; 5 Nuneaton 279; 6 King’s Hth 316

B TEAM: 1 W Tempo 79; 2 Severn 498; 3 Mass F 586

Standings after 2 matches:

TEAM: 1 W Tempo 42; 2 Severn 418; 3 Nuneaton 502; 4B Pear 503; 5 Sphinx 520; 6 King’s Hth 525

B TEAM: 1 W Tempo 222; 2 Mass F 1127; 3 Nuneaton 1431

Full individual results of Division 3 on Power of 10 here

Chiltern League, Luton, Bedfordshire, December 4

Harry Brodie won the senior men’s race for Bedford and County with Richard Slade second for Chiltern Harriers, who repeated their victory from the first two matches to extend their overall league lead, Martin Duff reports.

Brodie, 19, was ninth in the British under-20 European Trials the previous week, and here, over the Stopsley Common course, helped his club retain their grip on the senior men’s league table. However, it was Chiltern Harriers’ greater strength in depth that enabled them to maintain their overall league grip across all age groups.

In the U13 boys’ age group Tom Ford was one of their winners as he repeated his first-round match victory.

It was not all Chiltern however as Elle Roche, the Wolverton 5 winner, moved up from third in the league opener to win the women’s race for Milton Keynes.

They also again dominated the U13 girls’ event, as the Webb twins Katie and Lauren were this time split by team mate Olivia Chilton.

Division one clubs usually dominate in the individual stakes but Bracknell’s U17 men broke the mold, as Edward Enser, the English Schools 800m silver medallist won, with James Winship and Sam Marney were also in the top four.

The overall turn out was down from the previous match which had hosted the British Athletics Cross Challenge event.

Men (9.5km):

1 H Brodie (Bed C, U20) 32:51

2 R Slade (Chilt) 33:09

3 B Davies (Bed C) 33:43

4 S Burnell (Dac, U20) 34:05

5 L Stone (WSEH, U20) 34:08

6 H Donovan (WSEH, U20) 34:14

7 W Perkin (Chilt) 34:17

8 K Lindars (VoA) 34:27

9 S Winters (Bed C) 34:37

10 H Anderson-Chapman (Wyc P) 34:40

11 A Davidson (Chilt) 34:44

12 T Chandler (WSEH, U20) 34:46

13 J Noblett (Lut, U20) 34:56

14 S Cirillo (WSEH) 35:03

15 R Wright (Wyc P) 35:14

16 A Yabsley (Bed C) 35:24

17 T Halling (St Alb) 35:25

18 L Peterson (Chilt, U20) 35:33

19 M Innocenti (Tring, M35) 35:42

20 J Strange (Bed C) 35:47

21 T Harris (Ampt, M40) 35:49

22 M Stevens (Brack, U20) 35:49

23 M Dicks (Mil K, U20) 35:49

24 B Fowler (Brack) 35:53

25 M Vardy (WSEH) 36:02

26 S Tuttle (Mil K) 36:05

27 G Jones (Mil K, M35) 36:12

28 M Gala (Buck&St) 36:13

29 I Halpin (Ampt, M35) 36:14

30 B Mead (L Buzz) 36:15

31 C Palmer (Bed C, M40) 36:17

32 E Forsythe (Mil K) 36:18

33 Z Freeland (Mil K, U20) 36:23

34 J Palmer (Chilt, U20) 36:31

35 M Sidhu (MKDP, U20) 36:32

36 S Coombes (Herne H, M45) 36:40

37 M Howes (N’pton) 36:47

38 J Repper (Chilt, M45) 36:49

39 S Green (Ampt, M40) 36:51

40 A Yorwerth (St Alb S) 36:54

41 W Bray (Thame) 36:55

42 R Rowlands (Dac) 36:58

43 M Elbayan (Dunstable Lions) 37:01

44 L Busby (Wyc P) 37:03

45 J Scott (St Alb S, M45) 37:04

46 T Brady-Locke (St Alb S) 37:05

47 D Childs (Wyc P, M35) 37:09

48 P Evans (St Alb S, M40) 37:14

49 B Rowe (WSEH, U20) 37:19

50 G Pepaj (Redway, M40) 37:21

51 D Coleman (Dac, M35) 37:28

52 M Richards (Swan) 37:30

53 L McNabola (Lut) 37:34

54 H West (Bed C, U20) 37:37

55 M Wade (Tring) 37:40

56 T Dixon (Chilt, M40) 37:40

57 K Gilfedder (Wyc P) 37:54

58 S Albohayre (QPH) 37:59

59 S Wilson (Wyc P) 38:00

60 S Blakey (Wat) 38:15

61 G Mulkerrins (Bed C) 38:20

62 R Barnes (Dunstable Lions) 38:23

63 L Hinshelwood (Wat, M40) 38:24

64 I Grimshaw (L Buzz, M45) 38:25

65 F Kirk (WSEH, U20) 38:26

66 A Brent (Mil K, U20) 38:28

67 J Davis (VoA) 38:28

68 K Hurst (Bear RC) 38:30

69 S Dear (L Buzz, M35) 38:35

70 N Pinnell (Head, M40) 38:43

71 M Ashby (Gade V) 38:46

72 E Turner (St Alb S, U20) 38:47

73 J Keane (Ampt, M35) 38:49

74 R Rivero-Stevenet (WSEH, U20) 38:51

75 A Turnbull (Bed C, M55) 38:57

76 M Brown (Wyc P, M45) 38:59

77 A Shute (Chilt, M35) 39:01

78 M Watt (Gade V, M40) 39:03

79 P Williamson (L Buzz Tri, M50) 39:04

80 C Pughe (Thame) 39:11

81 C Littlejohn (Ampt, M40) 39:20

82 F Campbell (Head, M50) 39:23

83 F Pelizza (Head) 39:27

84 T Maynard (Wat, M45) 39:37

85 S Turnock (Buck&St, M45) 39:39

86 M Clarke (Mil K, M45) 39:40

87 S Sutherland (QPH, M35) 39:40

88 B Beecroft (Dacorum & Tring AC, M40) 39:43

89 J James (Buck&St, M45) 39:47

90 M Smith (Mil K, M40) 39:48

91 M Linden (Gade V, M45) 39:53

92 D Hogger (Oxf C, U20) 39:56

93 N Turner (Chilt, M45) 39:58

94 J Branch (Wyc P, M35) 40:00

95 R Taylor (VoA, M45) 40:01

96 M Clements (Redway) 40:03

97 S Ingham (Wat, M50) 40:05

98 T Cawdell (Ampt) 40:12

99 J Vinnicombe (Bed C, U20) 40:12

100 A Webb (WSEH, M35) 40:13

M55: 2 A Blair (Bed C) 41:05; 3 J Darcy (Sils) 41:08; 4 M Turney (Chilt) 41:26



M60: 1 S Dales (Head) 42:52; 2 T Jones (VoA) 43:01; 3 J Griffiths (Head) 44:52

M65: 1 P Gregory (VoA) 43:30; 2 M Halling (St Alb S) 46:47; 3 C Leech (L Buzz Tri) 48:40

M70: 1 J Skelton (Mil K) 49:15; 2 C Usher (Buck&St) 55:11; 3 T Brawn (Chilt) 61:48

M75: 1 B O’Connor (QPH) 64:41

U17 (5.5km):

1 E Enser (Brack) 20:12

2 O Emment (WSEH) 20:15

3 J Winship (Brack) 20:19

4 S Marney (Brack) 20:21

5 A Bishop (WSEH) 20:28

6 A Marshall (Wat) 20:43

7 W Galliford (SNH) 20:45

8 H Totton (Mil K) 20:59

9 N Campion (Bed C) 21:05

10 L Gawne (Chilt) 21:11

11 E Maxwell (VoA) 21:15

12 O Buchan (N’pton) 21:17

13 A Finch (Chilt) 21:22

14 S Bennetts (Chilt) 21:22

15 J Anderson (Chilt) 21:24

16 I Whitten (SNH) 21:26

17 J Robson (N’pton) 21:33

18 K Nicholson (Mil K) 21:38

19 S Wright (Mil K) 21:44

20 H Daniel (Brack) 21:55

U15 (4.2km):

1 C Barnes (Bed C) 14:45

2 A Collier (Chilt) 15:22

3 A Didaskalou (WSEH) 15:23

4 E Clement (Dac) 15:29

5 M Holden (Banb) 15:30

6 T Bailey (St Alb S) 15:41

7 R Gawne (Chilt) 15:44

8 F Cushing (N’pton) 15:54

9 E Skaarup (Mil K) 15:57

10 O Cooper (Wat) 15:58

11 L Robson (N’pton) 15:59

12 A Cole (Bed C) 16:04

13 B Westmorland-alexander (N’pton) 16:09

14 M Newman (Mil K) 16:12

15 S Muldoon (St Alb S) 16:14

16 M Nicholls (St Alb S) 16:16

17 T Taylor (WSEH) 16:17

18 N Gulvin (Bic) 16:19

19 R Mack (Banb) 16:22

20 D Smith (Bed C) 16:26

U13 (2.8km):

1 T Ford (Chilt) 10:41

2 J Smith (Mil K) 10:54

3 H Scott (Bed C) 11:10

4 F Danielli (Chilt) 11:19

5 J Holdsworth (Chilt) 11:22

6 E Hartigan (Mil K) 11:26

7 T Odunaike (Mil K) 11:32

8 J Twining (N’pton) 11:36

9 S Wood (Mil K) 11:39

10 C Quantrill (Chilt) 11:43

11 A Garry (Oxf C) 11:43

12 E Jansen Van Rensburg (VoA) 11:44

13 M Bunn (MKDP) 11:45

14 H Wood (Mil K) 11:46

15 L McIvor (Wat) 11:48

16 A Murray (SNH) 11:49

17 B Rivero-Stevenet (WSEH) 11:58

18 C Russell (N’pton) 12:00

19 A Chestnutt (Brack) 12:02

20 A Henderson (Bed C) 12:09

U11 (1.9km):

1 D Southgate (Mil K) 7:20

2 J Parker (L Buzz, U13) 7:24

3 J Davis (Lut, U13) 7:28

4 O Coleman (Mil K) 7:30

5 C Treloar (St Alb S) 7:31

Women (5.5km):

1 E Roche (Mil K) 21:42

2 A Belcher (W’boro) 22:14

3 R McNabola (Lut) 22:16

4 H Wardley (Chilt) 22:29

5 K Rennie (Dac, W45) 22:32

6 A Montgomery (Wyc P) 22:45

7 K Godof (Oln, W40) 23:11

8 S Delderfield (VoA, W35) 23:13

9 F Ryde (L Buzz Tri) 23:24

10 J Smith (Bed C) 23:37

11 M Wilson (St Alb S) 23:41

12 J Roberts (Wyc P, W35) 23:42

13 R Berger-North (Brack) 23:47

14 K Warren (Dac) 23:52

15 M Phair (Wyc P) 24:03

16 E Strathdee (Head) 24:12

17 R Fawcett (L Buzz, W45) 24:12

18 L Jones (St Alb S) 24:13

19 A Bushell (Chilt, U20) 24:14

20 C Shelley (Tring, W45) 24:16

21 R Cooke (Buck&St, W50) 24:19

22 E Bates (Chilt) 24:20

23 J Keighley (Chilt) 24:24

24 C McMahon-Adie (Lut, W40) 24:26

25 A Roskilly (Mil K) 24:28

26 I Rayner (WSEH) 24:28

27 J Sharples (L Buzz) 24:29

28 L Glasson (Head) 24:40

29 H Preedy (QPH) 24:43

30 B Fawcett (Dac, W35) 24:45

31 N Elliott (Thame) 24:47

32 K Harris (QPH, W50) 24:50

33 H Heley (Sils, W45) 24:52

34 M O’Rourke (Chilt, W40) 24:55

35 J Sangster (Redway, W45) 24:57

36 L Fox (Northants Tri) 24:58

37 T Cronin (Buck&St) 25:02

38 V Pritchard (St Alb S) 25:07

39 W Walsh (St Alb S, W50) 25:09

40 E Bray (Thame) 25:17

41 J Hammond (Sils, W45) 25:17

42 N Hallas (Chilt, W40) 25:21

43 S Hughes (Ampt, W35) 25:25

44 C Hallissey (Dac, W35) 25:35

45 T Reason (Gade V, W45) 25:39

46 S Hayward (Hazlemere, W45) 25:41

47 H Burkhardt (St Alb S) 25:46

48 R Eastman (L Buzz) 25:50

49 N Walton (Ampt, W40) 25:52

50 K Ardley (Dac, W40) 25:54

51 N Thompson (WSEH) 25:57

52 C Whitmore (Bed C) 26:02

53 C Burroughs (Chilt, W45) 26:04

54 S Elliott (Chilt, W55) 26:07

55 D Seddon (Brack) 26:09

56 M Ward (Tring, W50) 26:13

57 L Webb (Mil K, W40) 26:15

58 S Davies (Oxf C, W45) 26:18

59 A Folland (Bed H, W50) 26:20

60 K Royals (Chilt) 26:20

61 E Bousfield (Mil K) 26:20

62 V Coleman (Dac, W35) 26:23

63 K Du Buisson (Dac, W35) 26:25

64 H Bennett (Dac) 26:30

65 S Routledge (Dac) 26:31

66 E Pughe (Thame) 26:38

67 A Jones (St Alb S) 26:45

68 A King (Chilt, W40) 26:50

69 A Askey (Chilt, W45) 26:52

70 H St Leger-Harris (Sils, W35) 26:55

71 E Bates (N’pton) 26:56

72 L Eckley (St Alb) 26:57

73 F Eagle (QPH, W40) 26:59

74 T Passey (Chilt, W45) 27:08

75 R Mitchell (L Buzz) 27:11

76 R Canham (Lut, W45) 27:15

77 A Farnfield (L Buzz, W35) 27:16

78 S Moss (Chilt, W45) 27:17

79 L O’Keeffe (Tring, W40) 27:25

80 C Holloway (Chilt, W50) 27:29

81 V Crawley-Wise (Gade V, W40) 27:30

82 L Wallduck (Dac) 27:31

83 L Wells (Ampt, W50) 27:32

84 K Klein (Bear RC, W50) 27:33

85 E Gardner (Wat) 27:34

86 L Goddard (Head) 27:38

87 H Dalley (Northants Tri, U17) 27:39

88 C Jones (Handy C, W40) 27:42

89 S Power (Head, W35) 27:46

90 V Keen (N’pton, W35) 27:51

91 F Hindle (Thame) 27:56

92 D Morris (Buck&St, W50) 28:01

93 C Kent (Bed C) 28:05

94 C Findlay (Dac, W55) 28:06

95 P Mcgeown (Dacorum & Tring AC) 28:09

96 O Fehily (L Buzz) 28:11

97 F Yull (Mil K) 28:12

98 J Searle (Unatt) 28:14

99 Y Morris (Head, W45) 28:15

100 C Bailes (St Alb S, W50) 28:17

W55: 3 E Fulcher (Handy C) 28:44; 4 S Crowther (Gade V) 29:15; 5 N Pittam (Bear RC) 29:21; 6 M Attree (St Alb S) 29:29

W60: 1 D Farmer (Mil K) 31:19; 2 S Stephens (Sils) 35:36

W65: 1 L Daglish (Lut) 32:25; 2 F Bromilow (Mil K) 34:09

U20 (5km):

1 G Milnes (Dac, U17) 19:44

2 H Lathwell (Lut, U17) 20:19

3 A Killick (L Buzz) 20:46

4 I Frost (Dac, U17) 20:49

5 S McGrath (St Alb, U17) 20:57

6 K Flockhart (Brack, U17) 20:59

7 M Freeland (Mil K, U17) 21:09

8 L Tse (St Alb S, U17) 21:41

9 K Webb (WSEH, U17) 21:52

10 M Dave (Brack, U17) 22:17

11 K Repper (Chilt) 22:27

12 M Crown (Oxf C, U17) 22:31

13 C Docwra (Chilt, U17) 22:35

14 R Exley (Oxf C, U17) 22:39

15 L Jay (Lut, U17) 22:41

16 O Brown (Wyc P, U17) 22:42

17 M Hill (Brack, U17) 22:53

18 L Hall (Brack) 23:12

19 D Yabsley (Redway, U17) 23:14

20 L Rolfe (WSEH) 23:16

21 T Lainchbury (Banb, U17) 23:25

22 M Cronin (Brack, U17) 23:39

23 E Brown (Lut) 23:50

24 E Smith (Bed C) 23:53

25 O Hill (Dac) 23:55

26 T Sinclair-Linton (Mil K) 24:15

27 L Fines-Allin (Bear RC, U17) 24:22

28 M Caddell (Wyc P) 24:30

29 A Harris (Sils, U17) 24:30

30 E Shield (Chilt, U17) 24:33

U15 (4.2km):

1 P Gill (St Alb) 16:04

2 M Dunger (Bed C) 16:13

3 L Danobrega (Bed C) 16:27

4 M Fieldsend (Brack) 16:30

5 E Davey (WSEH) 16:31

6 M Pearce (Mil K) 16:49

7 L Farr (Bed C) 16:53

8 E Ford (Chilt) 16:59

9 E Burton (Wyc P) 17:16

10 A Manson (SNH) 17:18

11 T Gray (Dac) 17:20

12 E Symonds (WSEH) 17:22

13 T Oakey (N’pton) 17:22

14 I Thorpe (Brack) 17:27

15 J Bailey (Brack) 17:33

16 J Clay (Brack) 17:37

17 P Fisher (St Alb S) 17:46

18 Z Zbirou (N’pton) 17:57

19 I Gregg (Mil K) 17:59

20 A Corby (VoA) 17:59

U13 (2.8km):

1 K Webb (Mil K) 11:31

2 O Chilton (Mil K) 11:39

3 L Webb (Mil K) 11:42

4 I Bennetts (N’pton) 11:44

5 E Jacobs (Mil K) 11:50

6 G Tongue (St Alb) 11:53

7 O Enright (Mil K) 11:59

8 M Nkoane (Chilt) 12:01

9 L Freeland (Mil K) 12:26

10 E Edwards (Mil K) 12:27

11 E Ramsay (Oxf C) 12:37

12 L Kennedy (St Alb S) 12:39

13 E Kingston (Mil K) 12:46

14 I Robinson (Chilt) 12:46

15 E Searle (SNH) 12:49

16 K Lennox (Mil K) 13:00

17 M Sichova (Brack) 13:00

18 M Lockwood (Chilt) 13:01

19 C Robinson (St Alb S) 13:06

20 N Freeland (Mil K) 13:10

U11 (1.9km):

1 K Gorman (Chilt, U13) 7:46

2 N Clarke (Chilt) 7:51

3 A Weidnar (Dac, U13) 7:57

4 M Davis (Chilt) 8:00

5 H Spitzer (SNH) 8:03

All TEAM:

Men Div 1:

Senior TEAM: 1 Bed C 1860; 2 Chiltern 1782; 3 Wyc P 1686; 4 WSEH 1660; 5 Mil K 1644; 6 St Albans 1609

M40 TEAM: 1 Chiltern 617; 2 Bed C 612; 3 L Buzz 557

U20 TEAM: 1 WSEH 590; 2 Mil K 547; 3Bed C 531

Div 2:

Senior TEAM: 1 Ampt & Flitwick 923; 2 Gade V 781; 3 Northampton 779

M40 TEAM: 1 Ampt & F 473; 2 Gade V 424; 3 Bucks & Stowe 388

U20 TEAM: 1 Northampton 180; 2 Luton 132; 3 Bracknell 130

Standings after 3 matches:

Div 1 Senior TEAM: 1 Bed C 6232; 2 Chiltern 5985; 3 Wyc P 5449; 4 Mil K 5321; 5 St Albans 5384; 6 L Buzz 4505

M40 TEAM: 1 Chiltern 2161; 2 L Buzz 1973; 3 Bed C 1838

U20 TEAM: 1 Mil K 1635; 2 Chiltern 1611; 3WSEH 985

Div 2:

Senior TEAM: 1 Ampt & Fl 2969; 2 Gade V 2721; 3 Northampton 2533

M40 TEAM: 1 Ampt & Fl 1550; 2 Gade V 1466; 3 Bucks & Stowe 1291

U20 TEAM: 1 Bracknell 442; 2 Northampton 363; 3 Oxf C 356

U17

Div 1 TEAM: 1 Chiltern 59; 2 WSEH 51; 3 Mil K 49 3 Mil K 66

Div 2 TEAM: 1 Bracknell 24; 2 S&NH 10; 3 Northampton 8

Standings after 3 matches:

Div 1 TEAM: 1 Chiltern 282; 2 WSEH 266; 3 Mil K 191

Div 2 TEAM: 1 Bracknell 113; 2 Radley 69; 3 S&NH 44

U15:

Div 1 TEAM: 1 Chiltern 96; 2 Bed C 95; 3 St Albans 85

Div 2 TEAM: 1 Northampton 78; 2 Bicester 64; 3 Banbury 54

Standings after 3 matches:

Div 1 TEAM: 1 Chiltern 429; 2 WSEH 321; 3 Bed C 300

Div 2 TEAM: 1 Northampton 205; 2 Bicester 177; 3 Oxf C 157

U13 TEAM:

Div 1: 1 Chiltern 157; 2 Mil K 153; 3 Bed C 121

Div 2: 1 Radley 45; 2 S&NH 45; 3 Northampton 37

Standings after 3 matches:

Div 1 TEAM: 1 Chiltern 486; 2 Mil K 464; 3 Bed C 296

Div 2 TEAM: 1 Northampton 31; 2 S&NH 30; 3 Bracknell 21

Men Overall:

Div 1 TEAM: 1 Bed C 2107; 2 Chiltern 2095; 3 Mil K 1902; 4 WSEH 1813; 5 St Albans 1746; 6 Wyc P 1729

Div 2 TEAM: 1 Ampt & Fl 923; 2 Northampton 1896; 3 Gade V 781

Men Standings after 3 matches:

Div 1: 1 Chiltern 7182; 2 Bed C 6958; 3 Mil K 6154; 4 Wyc P 5847; 5 St Albans 5726; 6 WSEH 5074

Div 2: 1 Ampt & F 2949; 2 Northampton 2882; 3 Gade V 2721

Women TEAM:

Div 1:

Senior TEAM: 1 Chiltern 633; 2 Dac & C 598; 3 St Albans 587; 4 L Buzz 506; 5 Mil K 480; 6 Head RR 446

W35 TEAM: 1 Dac & T 404; 2 Chiltern 369; 3 Tring RC 319; 4 St Albans 248; 5 L Buzz 235; 6 B’brook 211

Div 2 TEAM: 1 Thame 283; 2 Luton 268; 3 Bucks & Stowe 264

W35 TEAM: 1 Silson 219; 2 Olney 206; 3 Gade V 203

Standings after 3 matches:

Div 1:

Senior TEAM: 1 Dac & T 1763; 2 Chiltern 1743; 3 Mil K 1601; 4 Wyc P 1483; 5 L Buzz 1361; 6 St Albans 1239

W35 TEAM: 1 Dac & T 1169; 2 Chiltern 1065; 3 Mil K 684; 4 Tring RC 678; 5 L Buzz 628; 6 B’brook 626

Div 2:

TEAM: 1 Bucks & St 1040; 2 Gade V 879; 3 Luton 870

W35 TEAM: 1 Silson 770; 2 Bucks & Stowe 752; 3 Gade V 725

U20/U17:

Div 1 TEAM: 1 Dac & T 66; 2 Chiltern 49; 3 St Albans 46

Div 2 TEAM: 1 Bracknell 36; 2 Luton 30; 3 Oxf C 23

Standings after 3 matches:

Div 1 TEAM: 1 Chiltern 233; 2 Dac & T 231; 3 St Albans 206

Div 2 TEAM: 1 Bracknell 84; 2 Luton 64; 3 Oxf C 47

U15:

Div 1 TEAM: 1 Bed C 151; 2 Mil K 124; 3 Chiltern 123

Div 2 TEAM: 1 Bracknell 47; 2 Nth’ton 38; 3 S&NH 26

Standings after 3 matches:

Div 1 TEAM: 1 Bed C 507; 2 Chiltern 447; 3 Mil K 408

Div 2 TEAM: 1 Bracknell 198; 2 Northampton 172;3 Oxf C 129

U13:

Div 1 TEAM: 1 Mil K 182; 2 St Albans 145; 3 Chiltern 128

Div 2 TEAM: 1 Nth’ton 24; 2 S&NH 18; 3 Oxf C 10

Standings after 3 matches:

Div 1 TEAM: 1 Mil K 560; 2 Chiltern 420; 3 St Albans 374

Div 2 TEAM: 1 Oxf C 115; 2 Northampton 131; 3 S&NH 96

Overall Women:

Div 1 TEAM: 1 Chiltern 933; 2 St Albans 856; 3 Mil K 823; 4 Dac & T 705; 5 Bed C 578; 6 L Buzz 557

Div 2 TEAM: 1 Luton 298; 2 Thame 283; 3 Northampton 266

Overall (M&W combined):

Div 1: 1 Chiltern 3027; 2 Mil K 2725; 3 Bed C 2685; 4 St Albans 2602; 5 Dac & T 2214; 6 Wyc P 2190

Div 2: 1 Northampton 1162; 2 Ampt & Fl 1130; 3 Bucks & St 1129; 4 Gde V 1022; 5 Thame 847; 6 QPH 833

Standings after 3 matches:

Overall Women:

Div 1: 1 Chiltern 2843; 2 Mil K 2669; 3 Dac & T 2139; 4 Wyc P 1983; 5 St Albans 1979; 6 Bed C 1899

Div 2: 1 Bucks & Stowe 1040; 2 Oxf C 1007; 3 Northampton 976

Overall Combined (M&W)

Div 1: 1 Chiltern 10,025; 2 Bed C 8857; 3 Mil K 8823; 4 Wyc P 7830 5 St Albans 7705; 6 Dac & T 6609

Div 2: 1 Northampton 3858; 2 Ampt & F 3636; 3 Gade V 3600

U11 Combined D1 & 2

Boys TEAM: 1 Northampton 89; 2 Chiltern 88; 3 St Albans 83

Girls TEAM: 1 Chiltern 71; 2 Mil K 51; 3 WSEH 36

Standings after 2 matches:

Boys TEAM: 1 St Albans 240; 2 Chiltern 216; 3 Mil K 214

Girls TEAM: 1 Chiltern 229; 2 Mil K 178; 3 VoA 120

Full individual results on Power of 10 here

Midland Women’s League, Stratford, Warwickshire, December 4

Amelia Samuels moved up from second in the opening race of the series to again finish ahead of Kirsty Walker, who led Loughborough University to complete overturn the team result in the opener by relegating Birmingham’s students to second.

It was Walker who led home Loughborough, whose four scorers were all home in the top seven places.

Women:

1 A Samuels (W&B) 23:37

2 K Walker (Lough) 23:54

3 C Alexander (Bir, U20) 24:07

4 G Carson (Lough) 24:18

5 I Patel (Lough, U20) 24:45

6 L Hackett (W&B, U20) 24:47

7 A Brooke (Lough, U20) 25:18

8 M McDonald (Leam) 25:22

9 K Edwards (Leam, W40) 25:44

10 M Browne (BRAT) 25:59

11 G Campbell (Birm U, U20) 26:07

12 E Okoro (Bir) 26:10

13 N Collier (Bir) 26:10

14 E Shirley (Bir) 26:12

15 J Evans (Knowle & Dorridge, W40) 26:21

16 E Gibson (Lough, U20) 26:48

17 R See (Chelt) 26:50

18 M Ormond (Birm U) 26:54

19 L Higgins (Hale) 27:00

20 M Mastrolonardo (B&B) 27:00

21 I Peck (B’ville) 27:10

22 K Stern (Lough, U20) 27:14

23 V Bradbury (Bir, U20) 27:26

24 K Sykes (Leam) 27:28

25 J Spilsbury (Lough, U20) 27:41

26 O Harris (RSC) 27:44

27 N Ravenhill (Lough) 27:48

28 K Hopkins (Birm U) 27:53

29 M Blake (Leam) 27:54

30 E Negus (Nun) 27:59

31 D Thomas (Trent, W40) 28:02

32 K Wright (Strat, W55) 28:03

33 S Thompson (Hale, W35) 28:04

34 E Hathaway (Birm U, U20) 28:06

35 B Walker (Tip) 28:07

36 F Johnson (BRAT) 28:10

37 F Vickers (Bir, W40) 28:12

38 E Watters (Bir) 28:18

39 E Pitcher (B’ville) 28:19

40 E Fowler (Nun, W40) 28:23

41 C Everard (Spa, W35) 28:25

42 R Richards (W&B, U20) 28:26

43 C Hibberd (Strat) 28:34

44 E Lee (BRAT) 28:36

45 E Hart (BRAT) 28:38

46 L Bradshaw (CLC, W35) 28:48

47 T Horton (AFD) 28:54

48 K Robertson (Spa) 28:58

49 E Jones (Lough S, U20) 29:01

50 R Davies (BRAT) 29:03

51 K Jackman (Unatt) 29:08

52 E Ford (Kenil) 29:16

53 J Woolley (Knowle & Dorridge) 29:18

54 E Bexson (Strat, W45) 29:20

55 P Vymetalova (Chelt, W35) 29:21

56 C Murphy (Spa, W35) 29:39

57 J Lynch (Strat) 29:40

58 D Jansen Van Rensburg (Bir) 29:44

59 K Holliday (B’ville) 29:47

60 J Moore (Croy) 29:49

61 Z Hadfield (Leam) 29:56

62 J Sheppard (Strat) 29:58

63 E Orton (Strat) 30:01

64 S Gregory (Warr, U20) 30:08

65 S Conway (Bir, W35) 30:10

66 M Baptista (B’ville, W40) 30:14

67 L Pettifer (Kenil, W40) 30:18

68 M Hepke (Hale, W50) 30:25

69 R Miller (Kenil, W40) 30:28

70 H Pike (BRAT, W45) 30:30

71 C Card (W&B, W40) 30:33

72 O Worth (Bir) 30:42

73 A Price (B’ville, W35) 30:50

74 V Sharpe (Strat) 31:02

75 S Thomas (W&B, W35) 31:04

W45: 3 A Mullins (CLC) 32:36

W50: 2 J Stanfield (Trent) 31:17; 3 S Harrison (Leam) 31:23

W55: 2 J Glynn (B’ville) 34:40; 3 S Hunt (Strat) 36:28; 4 D Suffolk (Nun) 38:49

W60: 1 J Kidd (Kenil) 32:06; 2 S Spencer (Hale) 33:29; 3 C Blower (Leam) 36:27

W65: 1 L Whitehead (Knowle & Dorridge) 43:20; 2 A Wheeler (Nun) 47:35

W70: 1 P Dable (Kenil) 46:37

U20: 14 E Murray (Lough S) 31:07; 15 I Sheppard (Strat) 31:26

TEAM: Div 1: 1 Loughborough 18; 2 Birmingham U 69; 3 Birchfield 62; 4 Leamington 70; 5 Wolves 120; 6 BRAT 135; 7 Stratford 140; 8 Bourneville 185; 9 Spa 235; 10 Halesowen 239

W35 TEAM: 1 Stratford 35; 2 Leamington 52; 3 Spa 55; 4 Trentham 57; 5 Kenilworth 58; 6 Birchfield 67

Standings after 2 matches:

TEAM: 1 Loughborough 35; 2 Birm U 106; 3 Birchfield 150; 4 Leamington 221; 5 BRAT 279; 6 Wolves 285

W35: TEAM: 1 Leamington 88; 2 Birchfield 90; 3 Spa 92; 4 Stratford 120; 5 Kenil 179; 6 Trentham 190

Full individual results of Division one are on Power of 10 here

Division 2, Northampton

Julie Emmerson won by nearly a minute from former Midland champion Hayley Munn as City of Stoke again took the team honours.

Women:

1 J Emmerson (Cov) 21:35

2 H Munn (R&N) 22:20

3 L Kyte (B&R, W35) 22:49

4 K Butler (Stoke) 23:14

5 T Freeman (B&R, W35) 23:31

6 L Matthews (Stoke) 24:08

7 M Vernon (Stoke, W50) 24:15

8 A Starling (Cov) 24:17

9 T Lea (R&N) 24:19

10 N Turner (Worc) 24:19

11 P Oliver (Cov) 25:00

12 V Hughes (Stoke, W45) 25:15

13 A Wheelhoue (Solihull & SHAC, U20) 25:53

14 M Clarke (Tel, W45) 25:53

15 S Puri (Cov, U20) 25:55

16 L Vaughan (B&R, W40) 25:59

17 N Newton (B&R) 26:15

18 N Reddy (University of Warwick Athletics and Cross Country) 26:22

19 S Hill (R&N, U20) 26:23

20 J Bartholomew (Spark, W55) 26:29

21 R Morris-Jones (Tel) 26:37

22 J Hounsell-Hardy (B&R, W35) 26:38

23 R Brayer (Tam) 26:43

24 A Garton (Cov) 26:53

25 M Korendova (R&N) 27:09

26 T Woolley (Centu, W55) 27:14

27 Z Moore (Mass F, W35) 27:21

28 A Johnson (Aldr) 27:22

29 R Hobbs (Tam, W35) 27:25

30 H Beecham (Aldr, W40) 27:42

31 E Davies (Sphin, W45) 28:03

32 R Woolley (B&R, W35) 28:13

33 V Doran (Tel H, W40) 28:15

34 Z Shepherd (R&N, W40) 28:31

35 K Kiteley (Aldr, W50) 28:34

36 E Jones (City of Birmingham Striders) 28:35

37 E Crossland (Cov) 28:39

38 S Adams (University of Warwick Athletics and Cross Country) 28:45

39 S McKenzie (Centu) 28:48

40 L Yeomans (Tel H, W50) 28:49

W55: 3 J Mumford (Cov) 28:58; 4 H Jones (R&N) 29:09

W60: 1 H Fooks (SSH) 33:26; 2 J Campbell (Dud K) 33:44; 3 C Combelas (N’brook) 34:00

W65: 1 J Clarke (Cob) 33:19; 2 W Sargeant (Aldr) 34:13

W70: 1 A Copson (R&N) 29:31; 2 C Clark (Worc) 40:42

U20: 4 L Sykes (B&R) 29:04; 5 T Boyle (N’brook) 29:09

TEAM: Div 2: 1 Stoke 29; 2 Cov G 37; 3 B&R 41; 4 Rugby & N 55; 5 Warwick U 176; 6 Telford 182

W35 TEAM: 1 B&R 9; 2 R&N 59; 3 Telford 71; 4 King’s Hth 76; 5 Sparkhill 78; 6 Mass F 79

Standings after 2 matches:

TEAM: 1 Stoke 41; 2 B&R 99; 3 Cov G 148

W35 TEAM: 1 B&R 30; 2 Telford 88; 2 R&N 120

Full individual results of Division 2 are on Power of 10 here

Start Fitness Metropolitan League, Hillingdon House Farm, November 4

Jacob Allen, the previous Met League winner at Welwyn, who came 14th in the European Trial and Cross Challenge at Liverpool, had the race well under control early on, Alastair Aitken reports.

“It felt a tougher course than last time but I enjoyed it. I had been refereeing football in the morning at the Central Foundation Boys School.”

After a lap Robel Bahelbi was a good second and behind that Chris Rainsford was running on his own.

Alex Lepretre led a group of runners next and among them were Rob Thompson and first Under-20 runner Thomas Archer.

Lepretre’s shoe lace came undone and, down in the woods it happened again and he stopped and half a dozen runners went by him. He panicked as he wanted to go quickly up the field and, his clubmate Charlie Haywood (seventh) said to him ‘calm down’.

It was after that he went over the brook and then caught the second man Rob Bahelbi and went ahead of him to be second behind Allen.

Highgate Harriers had their 12 men inside the first 65 to go a bit further ahead in the League.

In Division One of the women’s league, London Heathside slipped to third on the day but are still sufficiently ahead to give strong hopes for eventual victory. Their top scorer Beth Hawling won for the third consecutive time. She said: “I love the atmosphere in the Met League. I was 20th at Liverpool but found there was lot of pushing at the corners.”

Beth Hawling was strongly challenged by Hannah Viner who go a lead of 20 metres early on but Hawling was stronger going down the hills and, Viner admitted that the brook, covered twice by the senior women and men, and the mud near it was a bit of task in itself.

Tara Bage, who is a medical student at UCL, was a clear third.

The first W45 was Alice Sunderland, formerly Alice Braham the National under-20 champion of 1995. “I had not done a cross country for a couple of years and I really enjoyed it but not if had been a shorter course then, I would not have got going.”

The under-17 men’s race was the closest of the day when Abdirahim Hamude came in with the same time as Ethan Primett who won the two previous Met leagues.

It was interesting to see Jack Hayward win the under 11’s for the second time after coming second in the London Youth Games at Parliament Hill Fields.

Men (8km):

1 J Allen (High) 25:21

2 A Leprêtre (High) 25:43

3 R Bahelbi (High) 25:45

4 C Rainsford (Hean) 25:51

5 R Thompson (Hill) 25:59

6 A Lawrence (VP&TH) 26:07

7 C Haywood (High) 26:27

8 T Archer (Lon Hth, U20) 26:37

9 E Ahmed (ESM, U20) 26:45

10 C Wright (High) 26:47

11 D Nevins (Harrow, M40) 26:49

12 H Cayssials (TVH) 26:53

13 T Aldred (Lon Hth, M40) 26:55

14 R Poolman (Camb U) 26:59

15 C Kissane-Wood (TVH) 27:02

16 J Eves (Bed C, M35) 27:05

17 P Martelletti (VP&TH, M40) 27:09

18 A Millbery (VP&TH) 27:10

19 J Dale (VP&TH, M40) 27:15

20 J Laing (Hill) 27:23

21 J Stockings (WG&EL) 27:29

22 D Howells (Harrow, U20) 27:32

23 J Hotham (VP&TH, M35) 27:34

24 N Hackley (Hill, U20) 27:36

25 A Barrington (VP&TH) 27:44

26 J Taylor-Caldwell (ESM) 27:44

27 C Hudson (Harrow, U20) 27:46

28 H Cochrane (Lon Hth) 27:52

29 S Renfer (High) 27:54

30 C Nicol (TVH, M35) 27:56

31 L Greaves (High) 27:56

32 A Holford (WG&EL) 27:59

33 M Rallison (Lon Hth) 28:01

34 J Barber (High) 28:04

35 N Satheesh Kumar (Harrow) 28:05

36 S Ferguson (ESM) 28:08

37 T Taylor (Belg) 28:10

38 J Hooley (TVH) 28:12

39 J Morgan (Harrow) 28:17

40 J Henson (East London Triathletes) 28:26

41 H Murdoch (High) 28:34

42 S Ritte (ESM) 28:35

43 G Day (Harrow) 28:40

44 A Zeration (Hill) 28:41

45 G Divall (VP&TH) 28:42

46 D Benton (TVH, U20) 28:42

47 A Fowkes-Gajan (SB, U20) 28:43

48 J Poncia (Harrow, U20) 28:43

49 C Hardy (Lon Hth) 28:46

50 L Vandamme (VP&TH) 28:49

51 P Benson (Harrow) 28:52

52 B Waterman (ESM) 28:53

53 J Brook (SMR, U20) 28:53

54 D Baxter (VP&TH) 28:59

55 M Watson (High, U20) 29:02

56 F Melloni (Lon Hth) 29:04

57 Z Knill (VP&TH) 29:07

58 C Hepworth (ESM) 29:08

59 R Smith (VP&TH) 29:10

60 N Rowland (VP&TH) 29:12

61 D Jones (VP&TH, M35) 29:17

62 M Bereket (ERI) 29:19

63 R Keane (TVH) 29:21

64 R Edwards (Ilf, U20) 29:24

65 J Gilfedder (High) 29:25

66 T Watson (LFR) 29:26

67 J Walker (VP&TH) 29:30

68 J Whitebury (Harrow) 29:30

69 W Adolphy (Eal E) 29:30

70 K Fini (Harrow) 29:33

71 B Powell (WG&EL, M35) 29:34

72 J Cooper (Harrow, M45) 29:34

73 C Hutton (LFR) 29:36

74 T Beedell (WG&EL, M35) 29:38

75 J Arrowsmith (Trent P, M40) 29:39

76 C Gracie (Lon Hth) 29:41

77 L Fedden (Harrow, M40) 29:42

78 L Nicholas (ESM) 29:43

79 A Chau (High) 29:44

80 W Bell (NEB, M40) 29:46

81 T Lawrence (ESM, M40) 29:49

82 D Michel (SB, U20) 29:50

83 A Hamud (Hill) 29:51

84 D Porter (ESM, M40) 29:52

85 J Robertson (ESM, M40) 29:52

86 M Bateman (Hill, M45) 29:53

87 G Towers (Eton M, M45) 29:53

88 B Cochrane (Lon Hth) 29:54

89 K O’Rourke (Hill) 29:59

90 S Prosser (Bish S, M40) 30:09

91 C Brown (Lon Hth) 30:16

92 F Allison (Strat) 30:26

93 J Hill (Harrow) 30:26

94 N Gilchrist (Eal E) 30:28

95 M Boulton (VP&TH, M35) 30:28

96 J Andueza Zabalegui (VP&TH) 30:29

97 D Thompson (Hill) 30:30

98 C Stevens (Harrow) 30:30

99 A Towle (Harrow, M35) 30:31

100 C Redondo (Trent P, M40) 30:32

M50: 1 S Aiken (Trent P) 31:09; 2 G Low (TVH) 31:35; 3 M Potter (Lon Hth) 31:52; 4 B Foot (High) 32:23; 5 S Norris (TVH) 32:50

M55: 1 A Davidson (High) 31:01; 2 M Cursons (Harrow) 31:49; 3 M Jefford (Lon Hth) 32:27; 4 C Hartley (Lon Hth) 33:45

M60: 1 C Finill (Harrow) 32:03; 2 R Rigby (SB) 32:13; 3 J Shaw (Rane) 34:01; 4 R Meneghello (Serp) 34:37; 5 R Jenkin (Hill) 34:54

M65: 1 W Grey (ESM) 38:01; 2 S Lammel (Hill) 39:33; 3 S Coman (GoodGym) 43:14

M70: 1 A Mansi (Hill) 45:28; 2 T Powell (WG&EL) 48:58

M75: 1 R Bloom (Herts P) 40:27; 2 S Mann (Herts P) 44:01

U20: 13 L Edwards (Harrow) 30:45; 14 V Steinwand (TVH) 30:55; 15 L Cummings (SMR) 31:26

U17 (4km):

1 A Hamud (SB) 12:56

2 E Primett (Herts P) 12:56

3 C O’Neill (Herts P) 13:27

4 J Bailey (High) 13:30

5 M Winfield (SB) 13:46

6 B Draskoczy (Lon Hth) 13:55

7 S Blake (SB) 13:57

8 L Matharu (Harrow) 13:59

9 D Paine (Trent P) 14:02

10 C Brook (SMR, U15) 14:11

11 T Chadwick (High, U15) 14:18

12 R Fabian (WG&EL) 14:25

13 H Glyn (VP&TH) 14:30

14 N Wright (WG&EL) 14:36

15 R Kizilkaya (Lon Hth) 14:42

16 D Turk (SMR) 14:43

17 C Sydenham (Barn) 14:43

18 J Subberwal (Lon Hth) 14:45

19 Z Dickens (Hill) 14:47

20 R Freeman (Harrow) 14:48

21 M Cattini (Harrow, U15) 14:55

22 M Kercher (Trent P) 15:04

23 O Tivnann (Trent P, U15) 15:13

24 L Zorzi (TVH) 15:13

25 B Fudge (E&H, U15) 15:22

26 L Pike (Lon Hth) 15:27

27 A Conradie (SB) 15:30

28 A Edgar (ESM, U15) 15:30

29 W Dart (Cookham, U15) 15:30

30 L Moore (TVH, U15) 15:38

U13 (3km):

1 D Jelfs (SMR) 11:24

2 T Mythen (SMR) 11:27

3 E Phillips (SB) 11:29

4 P John (SB) 11:34

5 S Awale (Hill) 11:42

6 H Stockill (WG&EL) 12:02

7 D Lewis (Hill) 12:02

8 D Arnold (WG&EL) 12:19

9 W Howes (Cookham) 12:22

10 A Phillips (SB) 12:24

11 B Lesenne-Ward (Hill) 12:29

12 O Brown (WG&EL) 12:30

13 M Stripp (ESM) 12:43

14 C Reed (Hill) 12:51

15 G Watson (Herts P) 12:51

16 T Guy (Herts P) 12:52

17 Z Fellows (VP&TH) 13:05

18 L Shaw (SB) 13:11

19 I Dhandapani (ESM) 13:12

20 T Holmes (Cookham) 13:24

U11 (2km):

1 J Hayward (ESM) 7:21

2 A Charles (Cookham) 7:29

3 M Muers (ESM) 7:36

4 R Willis (Lon Hth) 7:40

5 B Kaspar (SB) 7:42

Women (8km):

1 B Hawling (Lon Hth) 28:44

2 H Viner (High) 29:05

3 T Bage (Phoe) 30:41

4 V Hopkins (Ton) 31:09

5 A Mundell (TVH) 31:15

6 A Braham (Eal E, W45) 31:17

7 E Dudgeon (Edin) 31:37

8 Y Lock (TVH) 31:43

9 N Sheel (Serp) 31:48

10 L Kaye (VP&TH) 31:51

11 E Jeanes (Trent P) 31:57

12 C Baker (TVH) 31:58

13 E Divetain (Lon Hth) 31:59

14 C Jacobs-Conradie (SB, W40) 32:18

15 E Donald (High, U20) 32:22

16 C Coulon (B&B, W45) 32:27

17 L Da Silva (TVH, W35) 32:58

18 M Gibson (Eal E, W35) 33:02

19 C Nic Fhogartaigh (Lon C AC, W40) 33:17

20 H Wells (Hill) 33:20

21 L Woolcock (Lon Hth) 33:25

22 K Alpe (Met P, W35) 33:27

23 J Hall (VP&TH) 33:37

24 K Thornton (High) 33:42

25 A Baird (Trent P, W40) 33:49

26 M Parry (High, U20) 33:51

27 J Harvey (Hill) 33:59

28 A McGushin (Clap C) 34:03

29 S Allen (VP&TH) 34:05

30 A McArdell (WG&EL) 34:06

31 L Thompson (VP&TH) 34:08

32 K Clark (VP&TH, W40) 34:11

33 S Sinclair (Lon Hth) 34:14

34 E Reichert (Lon Hth, W40) 34:15

35 M Hunt (Serp) 34:18

36 E Daglish (H&P) 34:22

37 D Rushman (Herts P, W55) 34:31

38 C Kennedy (Lon Hth) 34:41

39 S Gerrie (ESM, W35) 34:43

40 L Faherty (High, W45) 35:05

41 K Murphy (Barn, W50) 35:07

42 J Heymann (Eton M, W40) 35:10

43 L Zechmann (VP&TH) 35:21

44 F Hollingsworth (Hill) 35:22

45 K Chapman (Bish S, W45) 35:24

46 V Wong (VP&TH, W35) 35:27

47 S Garcia (Lon Hth) 35:29

48 J Finill (Harrow) 35:29

49 S Harris (ESM, W40) 35:36

50 E Fryer (SMR, U20) 35:36

51 S Cowper (ESM, W35) 35:39

52 G Weston (Lon Hth) 35:46

53 R Vallance (TVH) 35:52

54 K Thompson (Eton M) 35:53

55 K Sandford (Harrow) 35:54

56 S Bint (VP&TH, W45) 35:58

57 V Cartwright (GoodGym, W35) 36:03

58 J Johnson (Runhead) 36:07

59 E Wagstaff (Lon Hth) 36:09

60 E Roncarati (SB, U20) 36:13

61 K Flikschuh (VP&TH, W60) 36:18

62 J Dring-Morris (TVH) 36:21

63 Z Watson (WG&EL, W35) 36:26

64 F Kennedy (ESM, W60) 36:36

65 E Seager (VP&TH) 36:40

66 A Found (Herts P) 36:42

67 K Pardoe (Hill, W50) 36:43

68 E George (Eton M) 36:44

69 R Ashworth (GoodGym, W35) 36:48

70 L Hunt (Lon Hth) 36:57

71 F Hathaway (Trent P, W45) 37:07

72 C Ross (VP&TH, W35) 37:19

73 J Westbrook (Morn) 37:20

74 L Milne (Eton M, W45) 37:23

75 L Smith (ESM) 37:32

76 I Found (Herts P) 37:35

77 T Addison (Lon Hth, W50) 37:47

78 H Reade (LFR, W35) 37:48

79 A Jenner (Trent P, W40) 37:49

80 J Watt (Eal E, W50) 38:05

81 M Duignan (Lon C AC, W40) 38:30

82 F Russell (Morn, W50) 38:40

83 V Dohnalova (VP&TH) 38:45

84 J Keal (Harrow) 39:01

85 J Rukin-White (Eton M) 39:04

86 A Myat (GoodGym, W50) 39:07

87 Z Redondo (Trent P, W40) 39:11

88 A Trihan (VP&TH, W35) 39:12

89 J Burkett (Serp, W45) 39:16

90 S McIntosh (W4H, W40) 39:17

91 K Revill (Eal E) 39:20

92 N Cendrowicz (High, W50) 39:29

93 A Judd (Lon Hth, W50) 39:42

94 Z Dobbs (Hill, W50) 39:49

95 A Cope-Balchin (Wat J, W40) 39:51

96 V Fabbri (VP&TH, W40) 39:55

97 A Drake (Barn) 40:01

98 O Howes Smith (ESM, W40) 40:05

99 L Wilson-Shaw (LFR, W40) 40:09

100 P Dunne (Harrow, W35) 40:13

W55: 2 J Giorgi (TVH) 40:16; 3 K O’Rourke (Hill) 41:52

W60: 3 C White (Lon Hth) 40:58; 4 J Wastell (Lon Hth) 41:3

W65: 1 L Conway (Hill) 42:43; 2 A Riddell (Serp) 46:45

U20: 5 R Garrett (Lon Hth) 40:50; 6 M Adams (ESM) 41:57

U17 (4km):

1 A Svihalkova (TVH, U15) 15:22

2 L Macdonald (VP&TH, U15) 15:26

3 J Heller (Cookham, U15) 15:40

4 M Panoutsou (VP&TH, U15) 15:44

5 S Latham (Harrow) 15:48

6 L O’Neill (SMR) 16:03

7 E Bartlett (Cookham, U15) 16:05

8 L Barlow (SMR, U15) 16:06

9 S Bishop (TVH, U15) 16:07

10 M Sutaria (TVH, U15) 16:10

11 C Harris (Barn) 16:11

12 M Sherrin (WG&EL, U15) 16:13

13 H Munday (Lon Hth, U15) 16:24

14 R Walls (Lon Hth, U15) 16:34

15 C Edge (TVH) 16:38

16 E McCluskey (Barn) 16:42

17 A Saha (Cookham, U15) 16:44

18 A Kelly (TVH, U15) 16:48

19 J Parry (High) 16:50

20 K Gulamhuseinwala (TVH, U15) 16:53

21 K Saunders (Harrow, U15) 17:04

22 K Simakova (TVH, U15) 17:08

23 J Alonso Gautrais (High) 17:11

24 M Hampton-Phillips (Lon Hth) 17:17

25 M Rosen (Lon Hth, U15) 17:25

26 Z Knight (Hill, U15) 17:34

27 A Hackley (Hill, U15) 17:44

28 O Grist (TVH, U15) 17:48

29 S Tivnann (Trent P, U15) 17:49

30 A Levy (TVH, U15) 17:53

U13 (3km):

1 P Shaw (SB) 12:25

2 J March (Barn) 12:28

3 K Corkin (Lon Hth) 12:37

4 A Kirk (Lon Hth) 13:05

5 I Lyons (High) 13:10

6 A Van Zyl (Hill) 13:12

7 T Noblet (WG&EL) 13:32

8 T Stephens (VP&TH) 13:44

9 E Lindley (High) 13:46

10 L Gundry (Lon Hth) 13:47

11 E Gudgeon (Herts P) 13:47

12 C Roberts (Lon Hth) 13:51

13 E Bridges (WG&EL) 13:58

14 M Williams (SMR) 14:02

15 P Wadley (Herts P) 14:06

16 S Cestaro (Harrow) 14:14

17 C Hancock (WG&EL) 14:15

18 E Giblin (SB) 14:15

19 N Campbell-Caine (SB) 14:19

20 E Kestell (Hill) 14:33

U11 (2km):

1 Q Bookless (Cookham) 8:02

2 E Prince (WG&EL) 8:15

3 O Grant (Herts P) 8:22

4 Z Wright (WG&EL) 8:25

5 E Fitzgerald (Hill) 8:31

TEAM:

Men:

D1: 1 Highgate 1542; 2 VP&TH 1386; 3 Lon H 1148; 4 Ealing S&M 1134; 5 TVH 1031; 6 Hillingdon 992

D2: 1 Harrow 231; 2 ESM 188; 3 Ealing E 173; 4 Shaftesbury 155

D3: 1 Harrow B 821; 2 Eton M 738; 3 L Front B 655

M40:

D1: 1 Lon H 368; 2 Trent P 362; 3 VP&TH 330; 4 Hillingdon 283; 5 TVH 277; 6 Lon H B 277

D2: 1 ESM 243; 2 Harrow 231; 3 Herts P 215; 4 Ealing E 184

Standings after 3 matches:

D1: 1 Highgate 4551; 2 VP&TH 3854; 3 ESM 3180; 4 Lon H 3136; 5 WG&EL 2929; 6 High B 2328

D2: 1 Harrow 3431; 2 Lon H B 2639; 3 L Front 2543; 4 Herts P 1968

D3: 1 Harrow B 2362; 2 Eton M 2262

M40:

D1: 1 Trent P 1110; 2 Lon H 1109; 3 VP&TH 1091; 4 Lon H B 840; 5 Highgate 768

D2: 1 ESM 826; 2 Harrow 700; 3 Herts P 621; 4 Ealing E 556

U17/U15 TEAM: 1 Shaftesbury 280; 2 Lon H 255; 3 Herts P 244; 4 Harrow 236; 5 Trent P 222; 6 St Mary’s 213

Standings after 3 matches: 1 Shaftesbury 961; 2 Herts P 842; 3 WG&EL 757; 4 Trent P 705

U13 TEAM: 1 Shaftsbury 153; 2 Hillingdon 151; 3 WG&EL 141; 4 St Mary’s 113; 5 Cookham 90; 6 ESM 89

Standings after 3 matches: 1 Shaftesbury 425; 2 WG&EL 390; 3 ESM 231; 4 Lon H 196

U11 TEAM: 1 ESM 107; 2 TVH 96; 3 Shaftesbury 84

Standings after 3 matches: 1 ESM 369; 2 Lon H 274; 3 TVH 236

Women TEAM:

D1: 1 TVH 368; 2 Highgate 329; 3 Lon H 291; 4 VP&TH 272; 5 Hillingdon 222; 6 Ealing E 173

D2: 1 ESM 192; 2 Herts P 160; 3 VP&TH 117

D3: 1 Eton M 187; 2 Harrow 185; 3 TVH B 161

W35 TEAM:

D1: 1 VP&TH 98; 2 Trent P 96; 3 Hillingdon 83; 4 ESM 82; 5 Ealing E 80; 6 Lon H 79

D2: 1 Hillingdon B 57; 2 Hillingdon C 52; 3 Mornington 48

D3: 1 Eton M 78

Standings after 3 matches:

D1: 1 Lon H 1018; 2 VP&TH 867; 3 Trent P 615; 4 Lon H B 530

D2: 1 ESM 729; 2 WG&EL 669; 3 VP&TH 613

D3: 1 Eton M 494; 2 Harrow 493

W35:

D1: 1 VP&TH 335; 2 Trent P 261; 3 Hillingdon 244; 4 Lon H 239

D2: 1 VP&TH B 127; 2 Mornington 105

D3: 1 Eton M 194

U17/U15 TEAM: 1 TVH 193; 2 Cookham 152; 3 Lon H 152; 4 St Mary’s 149; 5 TVH B 140; 6 Harrow 129

Standings after 3 matches: 1 TVH 303; 2 Lon H 271; 3 Harrow 257

U13 TEAM: 1 Lon H 131; 2 WG&EL 95; 3 Shaftesbury 82

Standings after 3 matches: 1 Lon H 431; 2 WG&EL 419

U11 TEAM: 1 WG&EL 85; 2 Herts P 28

Standings after 3 matches: 1 WG&EL 313; 2 Herts P 165

HOWARD WILLIAMS TROPHY (M&W combined):

Senior: 1 Highgate 44; 2 VP&TH 43; 3 Lon H 42

Junior: 1 WG&EL 105; 2 Lon H 93; 3 Shaftesbury 78

Full individual Met League results are on Power of 10 here

Manchester Area League, Kenworthy Woods, December 4

Sophie Tarver and Nigel Martin scored their second wins of the series in challenging weather conditions at Kenworthy Woods, Stephen Green reports.

Tarver, narrow winner at Sherdley Park last month, over Lauren Howarth, was quickly into the head of over three hundred women on the first ‘parade lap’ with Sophie Wood, winner at Wythenshawe in second.

The Wirral athlete powered through the ‘Chorlton Alps’ section and the deep stickly mud on the playing fields to pull clear by around 90 seconds at the tape, with an impressive 25:08 for the approximate 7km distance.

Tarver was accompanied in the top ten by Ellen Kearney (4th) and Naomi Alleyne (5th) as Wirral took their first team win of 2021, ahead of Sale.

Wood, fresh from a 33:34 10km PB, the week before at Wilmslow, continued through the twisty wooded trails, to hold on for a comfortable second place while Ruth Jones, of Salford was untroubled in third place, another 20 seconds in arrears.

Nigel Martin, who was victorious in the first match at Wythenshawe, also took the race to the men’s field, of almost 400, into the cold blustery gales, and established an early lead on the sodden playing fields.

He kept a constant distance of around 100m to keep the attentions of Ed Shepherd of Vale Royal at bay, recording 32:51 over the approximate 10km distance, with M40 John Gilbert of Chorlton Runners another 50m in arrears in third.

Nick Barry backed up fellow Sale Harrier Martin in fourth, as the squad continued to dominate the team standings, after a close tussle with Chorlton.

Men (9.7km):

1 N Martin (Sale) 32:51

2 E Shepherd (WG&EL) 33:22

3 J Gilbert (Chorlton, M40) 33:28

4 N Barry (Sale, M35) 33:38

5 A Lawton (Unatt) 33:44

6 J Moores (Salf) 34:13

7 J Wignall (Sale) 34:15

8 T Middleton (Horw, U20) 34:15

9 P Taylor-bray (Chorlton) 34:15

10 J Mercer (Horw) 34:18

11 K Darcy (Salf, M35) 34:27

12 A Norman (Alt, M40) 34:45

13 L Eccleston (Manc TC) 34:49

14 J Hudak (E Ches) 35:04

15 W Beauchamp (Salf, M35) 35:08

16 J Kevan (Horw) 35:10

17 H Ellwood (Stock H, U20) 35:15

18 J Savage (Chorlton, M35) 35:39

19 D Hughes (Traff, M40) 35:42

20 J Buckley (Warr, U20) 35:43

21 N Leigh (Horw, M45) 35:51

22 J Godwood (Wit) 35:54

23 A Gooch (Alt) 35:54

24 G Browne (E Ches) 35:56

25 C Smith (Stoke, U20) 36:05

26 D Norman (Alt, M40) 36:07

27 H Poole (BWF) 36:08

28 O Cook (Salf, U20) 36:09

29 R Moore (Vale R) 36:09

30 B Hobson (Chorlton) 36:12

31 M Barnes (Sale, M40) 36:12

32 G Martindale (Horw) 36:18

33 M Shaw (Chorlton, M40) 36:18

34 O Macdonald (Chorlton) 36:21

35 M Mannings (O&R) 36:22

36 G Turner (Alt, M35) 36:23

37 G Tomlinson (Traff, M40) 36:24

38 A Bradford (Sale) 36:27

39 D Fox (Warr) 36:27

40 C Ferris (Stock H) 36:32

41 R Coen (Wilm, M40) 36:35

42 P Grundy (Horw, M35) 36:44

43 B Lima (Salf, M35) 37:00

44 R Hughes (Salf, M40) 37:03

45 J Farrelly (Manc H, U20) 37:04

46 T Williams (Wirr, M40) 37:10

47 A Jones (Traff) 37:13

48 S Connon (Chorlton) 37:24

49 B Hicks (Macc) 37:29

50 J Humphries (Vale R) 37:29

51 M Gawne (Alt) 37:31

52 M Devlin (Chorlton, M35) 37:33

53 C Webb (G’dale, M40) 37:36

54 D Lewin (Stock H) 37:37

55 J Bristow (Salf) 37:39

56 N Hamlin (Alt) 37:44

57 T Fletcher (Chorlton, M40) 37:50

58 N Finegan (W Ches, M45) 37:51

59 J Prest (Traff, M45) 37:52

60 S McCarron (Sale, M45) 37:54

61 S Walsh (Horw) 38:09

62 J Goudge (Horw, M50) 38:12

63 L Skidmore (Traff) 38:15

64 M Johnson (Stock H, M45) 38:18

65 M Collier (Salf, M45) 38:19

66 J Scott-Buccleuch (Stock H, M40) 38:21

67 M Spragg (Sale, M45) 38:27

68 B Farrelly (Salf M, M35) 38:29

69 J Mackie (Wirr, M45) 38:31

70 R Evans (WSEH, U20) 38:39

71 A Macfarlane (Stock H, U20) 38:43

72 J Lancaster (Chorlton) 38:43

73 S Bareford (Manc H, M40) 38:44

74 C Krystek (Stockport Tri, M40) 38:45

75 C Tully (Salf, M40) 38:46

76 P Shipley (Sale, M35) 38:52

77 T Peers (Stock H) 38:55

78 O Bernstein (Chorlton) 39:03

79 R Lane (Alt, M45) 39:04

80 S Watmough (Warr, M55) 39:08

M50: 2 A Porter (Bram R) 39:42; 3 T Shanker (Manc Y) 40:07; 4 M Lynas (THH) 40:15; 5 M Taylor (Horw) 40:21

M55: 2 R Johnson (Alt) 40:11; 3 S Chambers (Salf) 40:30; 4 P Oakley (Goyt) 42:22

M60: 1 S Burthem (Warr) 45:25; 2 A Raftery (Sale) 45:26; 3 P Stevenson (Salf M) 46:07

M65: 1 S Owen (Salf) 43:27; 2 S Shaughnessy (Stock H) 49:09; 3 P Pickwell (Alt) 49:19

M70: 1 A Watts (Wilm) 48:33; 2 J Archer (Sale) 54:28; 3 R Taylor (Stock H) 55:25

M75: 1 J Hall (M’ton) 59:37

U20: 9 A James (Sale) 39:08; 10 H Read (Leigh) 39:10; 11 L Manley (Macc) 39:16; 12 Z Gaillemin (Sale) 39:52; 13 M Obi (E Ches) 40:50; 14 J Sloan (L&M) 41:42; 15 G Glennon (Traff) 41:44

U17 (5.8km):

1 J Richardson (W Ches) 20:14

2 W Strickley (Wirr) 20:39

3 H Pickard (Stock H) 21:00

4 T Manton (Stock H) 21:21

5 L McCormack (Traff) 21:47

6 J Catterall (Stock H) 22:00

7 S Hollins (W Ches) 22:14

8 A Kelly (Liv H) 22:25

9 J Strickley (Wirr) 22:30

10 N Silvey (Traff) 22:38

11 R Jensen (Macc) 22:47

12 L Brown (Salf) 22:53

13 S Wilson (Traff) 23:11

14 J Haworth (Traff) 23:13

15 B Knight (Salf M) 23:17

16 F Oldfield (Salf) 23:17

17 O Gregory (Warr, U17W) 23:18

18 H Robinson (W Ches) 23:31

19 J Colquhoun-Lynn (Sale) 23:41

20 F Griffiths (Traff, U17W) 23:56

21 G Tobin (Liv H, U17W) 24:41

22 C Roberts (W Ches, U17W) 24:49

23 A Page-Jones (Wirr, U17W) 25:11

24 E McMutrie (Liv H, U17W) 25:17

25 J Robertson (Traff) 25:25

26 J Bemand (W Ches, U17W) 25:35

27 O Russell (Sale, U17W) 25:52

28 J Ashcroft-carter (Warr, U17W) 26:03

29 E Hill (Sale, U17W) 26:05

30 E Theobald (Wirr, U17W) 26:10

31 E Gittens (Liv H, U17W) 26:17

32 A Smith (E Ches, U17W) 26:21

33 H Bain (Liv H, U17W) 26:49

34 C Safranauskas (Sale, U17W) 26:51

35 I Brundrett (Stock H, U17W) 26:52

U15 (4.2km):

1 M Webster (Liv H) 14:36

2 B Williams (Wirr) 14:44

3 G Mullen (SHS) 14:55

4 J Heap (Wirr) 14:57

5 F Goddard (Sale) 15:02

6 R Bowden (Vale R) 15:02

7 T Taylor (Vale R) 15:11

8 A Simons (Salf) 15:12

9 R Malone (Liv H) 15:26

10 M Wood (Macc) 15:31

11 F Benson (Stock H) 15:36

12 I Wharton (Warr, U15W) 15:37

13 J Watson (Traff) 15:38

14 H Noden (Bram R) 15:43

15 F Foote (Macc) 15:48

16 O Bailey (Staffs M) 15:51

17 J Lark (W Ches, U15W) 15:51

18 T Byrne (Liv H) 15:55

19 L Kirk (Salf) 15:56

20 F Day (Sale) 15:56

21 A Bundy (Salf) 15:57

22 J Cook (Bux) 16:00

23 J O’Brien (Sale) 16:00

24 E Buckley (Stock H, U15W) 16:04

25 J Walton (Traff) 16:06

26 S Elliott (Stock H) 16:07

27 T Farrelly (Manc H) 16:07

28 S Barlow (Salf) 16:13

29 E Heavey (Warr, U15W) 16:14

30 I Appleby (Sale, U15W) 16:18

31 N Mackintosh (Stock H, U15W) 16:22

32 L Johnson (SHS) 16:29

33 M Walker (Macc) 16:29

34 S Pearce (Sale) 16:33

35 A Nicholson (Warr, U15W) 16:33

36 G Hunt (Stock H, U15W) 16:34

37 O Thornhill (Stock H) 16:39

38 E Nicholson (Alt, U15W) 16:42

39 D Slattery (Salf, U15W) 16:44

40 J Hutchinson (Traff) 16:52

41 S Haslam (W Ches, U15W) 16:52

42 C Griffiths (SHS) 16:53

43 R Philbin (Stock H, U15W) 16:53

44 C Wright (E Ches) 16:54

45 J Hulley (Stock H) 16:59

46 E Walker (Stock H, U15W) 17:00

47 S Meade (Stock H, U15W) 17:00

48 E Bartalotta (Salf, U15W) 17:00

49 H Brearton (Wirr, U15W) 17:01

50 S Theobald (Wirr, U15W) 17:03

U13 (3.1km):

1 E Grime (Salf) 10:43

2 L O’Brien (Sale) 11:01

3 C Rigby (Liv H) 11:03

4 T Ye (Traff) 11:03

5 S Cassell (Liv H) 11:09

6 B Keeley (Traff) 11:11

7 D Oakes (Sale) 11:12

8 J Royle (Sale) 11:13

9 E Lewis (Traff) 11:13

10 J Dickinson (Macc) 11:17

11 T Rimmer (W Ches) 11:20

12 F Dobson Emmas (Traff) 11:23

13 C Parikh (Manc H) 11:23

14 I Reed (Sale) 11:26

15 L Ellis (Liv H, U13W) 11:26

16 E Fay (Liv H, U13W) 11:29

17 B Hughes (Liv H, U13W) 11:30

18 R Mcilveen (Wirr, U13W) 11:33

19 I Doran (Liv H, U13W) 11:34

20 A Wolstenholme (Stock H) 11:36

21 J Ireland (Macc) 11:36

22 A Manser (E Ches) 11:39

23 V Teare (Liv H, U13W) 11:40

24 Z Rose (Stock H) 11:42

25 N Woolgar (W Ches) 11:45

26 A White (Traff) 11:46

27 M Mills (Stock H, U13W) 11:49

28 O McManus (Sale, U13W) 11:50

29 R Underhill (SHS) 11:51

30 J Rogers (Sale) 11:52

31 B Gardner (Sale) 11:52

32 D Hodgson (Stock H) 11:58

33 W Walton (Stock H) 11:59

34 W Jones (Stock H) 12:01

35 E Horwell (Traff) 12:03

36 L Vesey (Wirr, U13W) 12:03

41 L Jones (Stock H, U13W) 12:12

43 I Hill (Sale, U13W) 12:16

44 S Bartalotta (Salf, U13W) 12:20

45 E Cowan (Wirr, U13W) 12:23

47 R Murphy (Liv H, U13W) 12:29

50 H Squibbs (Sale, U13W) 12:38

U11 (2km):

1 B Birkett (SHS) 8:35

2 E Lawton (Warr) 8:52

3 T Aron (Traff) 9:03

4 T Smout (Wirr) 9:08

5 I Roberts (Wirr) 9:09

6 B Soper (Salf M, U11W) 9:11

18 M Boyer (Traff, U11W) 9:49

19 B Kewley (Liv H, U11W) 9:54

20 B Rawcliffe (Liv H, U11W) 9:58

21 E Worrall (Liv H, U11W) 9:59

Women (6.9km):

1 S Tarver (Wirr) 25:08

2 S Wood (Sale) 26:36

3 R Jones (Salf) 26:56

4 E Kearney (Wirr, U20) 27:12

5 N Alleyne (Wirr) 27:22

6 K Moulds (Vale R) 27:50

7 V Cronin (Traff) 28:06

8 L Peploe (Leigh) 28:56

9 N Reece (Wilm, W35) 29:05

10 D McVey (Wilm, W40) 29:14

11 A Jackson (MMU) 29:18

12 C Andrew (Warr, W40) 29:22

13 L Barber (Sale) 29:29

14 R Theobald (Wirr, U20) 29:33

15 K Titlow (W Ches) 29:42

16 J Dawes (Traff, W35) 29:54

17 S Jones (Bram R, W35) 29:54

18 F Waterhouse (Stock H) 29:56

19 B Brennan (Stockport Harriers & Ac, W40) 29:59

20 L Blann (Alt, W40) 30:00

21 K Gill (Macc, W45) 30:01

22 H Hughes (Manc Y) 30:03

23 C O’Brien (Manc H, W40) 30:08

24 C Thompson (Sale) 30:10

25 A Weyers (Chorlton, W35) 30:11

26 E Gajda (Stock H) 30:11

27 R Brown (Chorlton) 30:14

28 A Whelan (Bux, U20) 30:16

29 P Cameron (Alt, W50) 30:21

30 M Edwards (Wilmslow Striders) 30:24

31 F Sharpley (Macc, W35) 30:26

32 J Thomas (Sale) 30:27

33 S Kilpatrick (Manc H, U20) 30:29

34 E Hulley (Stock H, U20) 30:41

35 L Gleave (Running Bear) 30:49

36 C Pettitt (Vale R) 30:50

37 Z Storr (Holm) 30:50

38 H Simpson (E Ches) 30:54

39 C Elliott (Salf M) 30:57

40 G Day (Chorlton) 30:59

41 R Pymm (S’worth) 31:01

42 M Vaughan (E Ches, W50) 31:03

43 A Chinoy (Sale, W45) 31:03

44 S Carroll (Salf, W35) 31:08

45 S Woods (Chorlton) 31:11

46 M Monks (Traff) 31:13

47 L Armitage (Sale, U20) 31:16

48 R Rozhdestvenskaya (Sale) 31:18

49 R Meredith (Manc Y) 31:23

50 D McCarthy (Manc TC, W40) 31:28

51 H Hamilton (Sale, W40) 31:32

52 S Stevens (Chorlton, W50) 31:36

53 E Jeffs (Didsbury) 31:38

54 I Storm (Chorlton, W35) 31:47

55 S Johnstone (Wilm, W45) 31:48

56 R Mackenzie (Stock H) 31:50

57 K Szabo (Chorlton) 31:50

58 S Tarbuck (Vale R, W35) 31:51

59 J Pickard (Stock H, W45) 31:55

60 K Meeson (Traff) 31:57

61 I Nutter (Stock H) 32:00

62 H Armitage (Sale, W45) 32:05

63 J Rashleigh (Horw, W60) 32:09

64 A Woolgar (W Ches, W45) 32:16

65 J Lawton (Stock H, W50) 32:19

66 E Turnbull (Warr, U20) 32:19

67 S Renshaw (Chorlton, W35) 32:26

68 J Wall (Manc TC, W45) 32:30

69 R Mills (Swint, W40) 32:33

70 L Coucill (Salf, W35) 32:36

71 C Thompson (Vale R, W40) 32:39

72 K Robinson (Macc, W35) 32:39

73 F Blagg (Manc TC) 32:40

74 L Bell (Wins, W40) 32:43

75 H Kini (Wirr, W40) 32:43

76 M Cooper (Wirr, W50) 32:46

77 F Lawton (Warr) 32:48

78 L Ambler (Traff, W35) 32:49

79 S Willis (Bux, W40) 33:01

80 V Murphy (Bram R, W50) 33:04

W55: 1 T Shipley (W Ches) 33:50; 2 T Wilson (Bux) 33:52; 3 M Wilkins (Stock H) 34:39

W60: 2 G Richardson (Stock H) 34:30; 3 E McGuire (Stock H) 35:02; 4 S Hales (Macc) 36:17

W65: 1 A Hirsch (Belle V) 37:28; 2 G Brierley (Manc Y) 37:55; 3 H Todd (Stock H) 39:17

W70: 1 A Dinsmor (Stock H) 49:07

W75: 1 T Faulkner (Wilm) 53:55

U20: 8 G Mitchell (MMU) 33:53; 9 M Bartholomew (O&R) 36:46; 10 S Vickers (M’bro) 36:49

Full individual Manchester League results are on Power of 10 here

Sussex League, Ardingly, West Sussex, December 4

The League has had difficulty in recent years in finding venues upon which to stage its fixtures but here used the South of England showground at Ardingly for the first time, Martin Duff reports.

Brighton & Hove City’s William Cork notched up his third win of the campaign to secure the overall men’s title and has no need to contest the February fixture. The 24-year-old finished nearly a minute clear of Brighton team mate Jamie Knapp as 165 completed the varied course in bright, but cold and crisp conditions.

Youth triumphed over experience in the women’s race as Yasmin Kashdan returned after missing the November fixture to lead fellow under-17 Amelia Cox to help secure a team win for their Crawley club. The league is unusual in allowing under-17’s to compete with the senior women and 15-year-old Kashdan triumphed just days before her 16th birthday to complete her second overall league win of the campaign, in only her second full year in the sport.

The under-13 girls race saw Julieana Walsh also complete her third league victory of the season and with it the league title. It was a similar story in the under-15 races where both Grace Tuesday and Owen Wallek also completed a hat-trick of victories.

It was-the same story in the in the under-17 men’s event, as Miles Waterworth also made it three out of three. Behind were budding triathletes Thomas Hutton and Matt Geddes, who made their Sussex debuts. They have first claim membership of Invicta and Jersey respectively but here turned out for the Bodyworks triathlon outfit.

Once again the league had difficulty in getting team results out on time and fear a similar situation at the February fixture.

Men (8km):

1 W Cork (B&H) 26:46

2 J Knapp (B&H) 27:38

3 A Briffett (Lewes) 27:57

4 J Hobbs (E Grin, U20) 28:31

5 N Buckeridge (Craw, U20) 28:40

6 C Halsey (B&H, M40) 28:41

7 J Turner (B&H) 28:54

8 H Bristow (B&H, M45) 28:56

9 T Kimber (Craw, U20) 29:06

10 H Reilly (M&M, U20) 29:08

11 R Boorman (HW) 29:10

12 A Carter (Phoe) 29:11

13 L Dunne (Phoe, U20) 29:15

14 I Brown (University of Chichester) 29:22

15 J Bedwell (B’works) 29:23

16 B Mccallion (HY Runners) 29:28

17 S Peters (Brighton Phoenix AC) 29:40

18 M West (B’works) 29:41

19 S Ferroni (B&H) 29:47

20 R Jones (E’bne) 29:51

21 B Buchanan (HY Runners) 30:08

22 B Noon (B’works, U20) 30:12

23 L Piper (Brighton Phoenix AC) 30:16

24 T James (Craw, U20) 30:23

25 T Gedin (Arena) 30:32

26 A Garrod (Phoe) 30:49

27 B Gibson (Hay H) 30:54

28 A Rawlinson (B&H) 30:58

29 C Gilbert (Lewes, M40) 30:59

30 A Dorrington (Phoe, M35) 31:11

31 A Cruttenden (Phoe, M35) 31:23

32 J Stoddart (Henf) 31:25

33 P Keoster (Hay H) 31:30

34 J Callard (Lewes, U20) 31:33

35 L Sida (Lewes, M50) 31:35

36 S Roberts (Phoe, M40) 31:38

37 D Lee (HY Runners, U20) 31:44

38 L Youngs (Hast) 31:47

39 T Coates (Brighton Phoenix AC, M40) 31:52

40 S Parker-Harding (Hast) 31:56

41 D Jannetta (Hast) 32:05

42 D Wallace (Arena, M40) 32:05

43 L Taub (B&H, M45) 32:11

44 B Golding (Craw) 32:16

45 J Madden (Hast, M40) 32:19

46 P Newsome (Unatt) 32:25

47 A Kerr (Saint&S, M40) 32:27

48 C Trigg (Worth, M40) 32:29

49 P Wallek (Burg HR, M40) 32:34

50 A Jago (Arena) 32:37

M45: 3 A Hind (Hay H) 33:07; 4 P Luttman (Saint&S) 33:37

M50: 2 S Gregory (PHH) 32:39; 3 P Wishart (Phoe) 33:17; 4 S Mcnealy (Arena) 33:27; 5 A Dunstan (Horsh BS) 33:36; 6 S Price (Ling) 33:51

M55: 1 D Benton (B&H) 32:52; 2 N Herron (Phoe) 34:06; 3 P Grabsky (Phoe) 37:19

M60: 1 D Dunstall (Seaf) 34:16; 2 D Cook (Craw) 37:26; 3 T Hicks (Hay H) 38:03

M70: 1 T Avey (Phoe) 45:07; 2 D Beattie (Craw) 49:16; 3 D Crook (Regis RR) 50:18

U20: 10 C Lorimer (Chich) 33:45

U17 (5km):

1 M Waterworth (Phoe) 17:21

2 T Hutton (B’works) 17:33

3 M Geddes (B’works) 17:43

4 H Yelling (B&H) 17:53

5 L Newton (Craw) 18:08

6 H Mcguiness (Chich) 18:11

7 C Ferris (Horsh BS) 18:18

8 J Jewell (E’bne) 18:22

9 S Pendered (Lewes) 18:27

10 B Brown (E’bne) 18:31

11 E Neale (Worth) 18:38

12 B Chambers (Worth) 18:40

13 A Guppy (Lewes) 18:50

14 G Penrose (Lewes) 18:53

15 J Stephen (E’bne) 19:05

16 T Fox (Craw) 19:09

17 S Fernley (Hay H) 19:11

18 J Martin (Phoe) 19:13

19 F O’Murchu (B&H) 19:24

20 J Van Nes (Worth) 19:49

U15 (4km):

1 O Wallek (Phoe) 14:01

2 J Clayton (B&H) 14:23

3 F Goodman (B&H) 14:36

4 S Sprostranov (Craw) 14:39

5 M Webb (Craw) 14:51

6 T Barnett (B&H) 15:06

7 M Noakes (Phoe) 15:10

8 F Blythe (Hay H) 15:11

9 R Curtis (B&H) 15:14

10 J Polton (B’works) 15:17

11 A Khursheed (Hay H) 15:23

12 J Beckett (Hay H) 15:24

13 A Martin (Worth) 15:33

14 R Monti (B&H) 15:34

15 A Smith (Horsh BS) 15:39

16 R Reed (Phoe) 15:39

17 A Ballard (Craw) 15:40

18 H Perry (Lewes) 15:41

19 A Schmitt (Chich) 15:50

20 I Korchev (E’bne) 15:54

U13 (3km):

1 R Kelly (B&H) 11:04

2 G Gilbert (B&H) 11:04

3 F Lumber-fry (E’bne) 11:18

4 s Bennett (B&H) 11:30

5 M Perry (B’works) 11:35

6 O Darcy (Unatt) 11:45

7 M O’Connor (Lewes) 11:46

8 O Goodman (B&H) 11:51

9 B Wright (E’bne) 11:55

10 S Wilkes (Chich) 11:59

11 J Denslow (Craw) 12:03

12 J Grant (Worth) 12:10

13 A Roberts (B&H) 12:15

14 L Pegley (Phoe) 12:18

15 O Maranzano (East Grinstead AC) 12:22

16 R Barra (Brighton Phoenix AC) 12:27

17 E Delgado-Howell (B’works) 12:28

18 C Perry (Lewes) 12:29

19 D Pannell (Worth) 12:39

20 P Nixon (Craw) 12:44

U11 (2km):

1 T Thom-Watts (B&H) 7:57

2 R Hastings (Lewes) 8:02

3 E Marini (B&H) 8:05

4 O Aylward (Craw) 8:09

5 J Perez Rork (B&H) 8:12

Women (5km):

1 Y Kashdan (Craw, U17) 19:18

2 A Cox (Craw, U17) 19:42

3 R Hillman (Hail, W35) 19:51

4 J Elphick (B&H) 19:52

5 E Beach (Hast) 19:56

6 D Knotkova-Hanley (Lewes) 19:57

7 I Guirdham (Lewes, U17) 20:03

8 E Muzio (B&H, U20) 20:06

9 L Wormley (Craw, U17) 20:22

10 A Bedwell (B’works) 20:38

11 S Morris (Horsh BS, U17) 20:45

12 D Tarleton (Arena, W45) 20:52

13 L Growns (B&H) 21:11

14 J Brown (E’bne, W45) 21:13

15 C Wormley (Craw, U17) 21:21

16 S Fry (E’bne, W45) 21:22

17 J French (HY Runners) 21:33

18 E Mclean (E’bne, U17) 21:36

19 L Lumber (E’bne, W55) 21:38

20 E Turner (Horsh BS, W55) 21:47

21 M Parmar (Phoe, U20) 21:52

22 C West (Worth, U17) 21:54

23 E Singer (Hay H, W45) 22:01

24 C Dickinson (Chich, U17) 22:02

25 N Treacy (Tuff F, W55) 22:06

26 E Brookes (Lewes, W35) 22:08

27 P Blackledge (B&H, W45) 22:11

28 H Sida (Lewes, W45) 22:21

29 E Crosta (Hast, U20) 22:29

30 C Richer (Horsh BS, W50) 22:35

31 T Shanahan (Arena, W50) 22:47

32 J Roberts (Arena, W45) 22:58

33 H Dray (Lewes, U17) 23:00

34 F Clayton (Craw, U20) 23:04

35 K Reed (Hay H, U20) 23:08

36 R Burgess (Arena, W45) 23:09

37 B Owen (Craw) 23:12

38 S Hutt (East Grinstead AC, W45) 23:13

39 C Wood (Arena, W55) 23:19

40 A Gamblin (Phoe) 23:22

41 E Welch (HY Runners, W45) 23:32

42 K Oldfield (Craw, U17) 23:35

43 T Wilburn (B&H, U17) 23:44

44 S Amer (Hay H, W45) 23:45

45 J Reader (Tuff F) 23:53

46 L Lodge (Brighton Phoenix AC) 23:54

47 M Nixon (Saint&S, W45) 23:57

48 F Wolfe (Burg HR) 23:59

49 S Jones (RAW, W45) 24:00

50 E Sims (HY Runners, W35) 24:01

U15 (4km):

1 G Tuesday (Lewes) 16:02

2 D Yelling (B&H) 16:11

3 A James (Lewes) 16:16

4 A Cox (Craw) 16:21

5 K Foss (Craw) 16:32

6 R Le Fay (Hast) 16:50

7 R Gasson (B&H) 16:54

8 E Carman (T Synergy) 16:54

9 D Pring (Lewes) 16:59

10 L Hellyer (Worth) 17:07

11 E Perry (B’works) 17:28

12 M Butler (B&H) 17:32

13 E Stephenson (Lewes) 17:37

14 I Chappell (E’bne) 17:41

15 A Barrett (Chich) 17:51

16 E Palmer-Malins (Phoe) 17:54

17 G Hunter (Phoe) 18:10

18 I Pursaill (B&H) 18:16

19 F Ingram (Chich) 18:19

20 T Parker (Phoe) 18:20

U13 (3km):

1 J Walsh (B&H) 11:53

2 F Pearce (E’bne) 12:06

3 B Webb (Craw) 12:13

4 J Klein (Craw) 12:37

5 E Whyman (Craw) 12:42

6 l Mclean (E’bne) 12:49

7 R Delgado-Howell (B’works) 13:00

8 R Petrova (E’bne) 13:07

9 I Wheeler (Horsh BS) 13:13

10 L Cox (B&H) 13:15

11 J Christopherson (B&H) 13:39

12 S Ware (Craw) 13:49

13 E Hill (Chich) 13:51

14 M Hopkins-Parry (HY Runners) 13:52

15 E Clayton (B&H) 14:00

16 L Barden (Craw) 14:02

17 K Brown (E’bne) 14:05

18 K Daubney (Lewes) 14:06

19 S Collins (HY Runners) 14:08

20 E Murray (B&H) 14:18

U11 (2km):

1 K Haslip (Phoe) 7:33

2 I Buchanan (HY Runners) 8:24

3 S Rowe (B&H) 8:27

4 I Hunter (Phoe) 8:52

5 F Tewkesbury (HY Runners) 9:03

Full Sussex League individual results are on Power of 10 here

Alton Sports Hampshire Men’s League, Aldershot, December 4

Sam Eglen built on his second place in the recent South of the Thames Championship race to lead hosts Aldershot to another league team win over much the same Wellesley Woods course, Martin Duff reports.

Just as in that race the 27-year-old again headed clubmate Joe Morwood, this time by about 100 metres.

Naomi Mitchell led Reading AC to a solid team win after narrowly heading Aldershot junior Pippa Roessler.

Poole AC’s Erin Wells won the under-15 girls race to relegate first round winner Imogen Edwards to third behind Chloe Jones.

Hampshire 1500m champion Isla Hall again made the long trip over from Jersey to win the under-13 event, this time from Aldershot’s Maya Jobbins.

Edward Bird led a Poole AC 1-2-3 in the under-17 men’s event as his club dominated and it was a similar story in the under-13 event.

There, the Winchester pairing of Ethan Skipworth and Casper Wilson finished in close order in the under-13 event but Southampton’s Sam Phillips was hot on their heels, with two of his club mates just behind but they could not prevent their rivals easily taking the team on the day.

Men (9.1km):

1 S Eglen (AFD) 30:40

2 J Morwood (AFD) 31:04

3 P Hart (Soton) 31:17

4 W Boutwood (Win) 31:23

5 A Pointon (AFD) 31:27

6 J Beeks (BMH) 31:31

7 F Slemeck (Winchester & District) 31:36

8 S Blake (AFD) 31:41

9 A Bruce-Littlewood (Soton) 31:45

10 T Syckelmoore (BMH) 31:50

11 R Wood (BMH) 31:56

12 O Pritchard (Ciren) 32:05

13 D Thorne (Read) 32:11

14 M Booth (Read) 32:25

15 H Dixon (AFD) 32:31

16 I Farnworth (Read) 32:33

17 C Upton (Win) 32:36

18 R Price (Read, M40) 32:38

19 L Jolly (Read, M35) 32:42

20 J Baker (Chich, M40) 33:09

21 P Cardy (Ports, M40) 33:13

22 D May (H War, M40) 33:14

23 B Brewster (Soton) 33:19

24 J Grose (Poole) 33:26

25 M Costley (Soton) 33:28

26 A Gibb (Hart RR) 33:28

27 N Williams (Poole) 33:29

28 C Crook (Ports, U20) 33:31

29 R Lovejoy (AFD) 33:36

30 A Matthews (AFD, U20) 33:38

31 A Rushforth (AFD, U20) 33:50

32 S Dhillon (Read) 33:53

33 W Brewin (Soton) 34:01

34 T Roe (Ports) 34:02

35 J Bowles (AFD) 34:06

36 B Gibbons (Poole) 34:06

37 R Symington (Poole, U20) 34:07

38 J Fletcher (IOW Tri, U20) 34:19

39 S Muirden (AFD) 34:21

40 D Cunnington (Win) 34:23

41 M Beckett (Salis, M35) 34:29

42 D Scally (Win, U20) 34:32

43 B Underwood (Poole, M45) 34:37

44 L Maliphant (AFD) 34:38

45 R Thorburn (Soton) 34:39

46 J Molina (BMH) 34:45

47 L Dickson (Win, M35) 34:49

48 D Quinlan (AFD, M35) 34:53

49 A Hamilton (BMH, M45) 34:56

50 A Dart (Brack) 35:12

51 W Stone (And) 35:15

52 G Belfield (Win) 35:16

53 M Boucher (AFD, M40) 35:19

54 T Anetts (Hard) 35:20

55 M Latham (AFD) 35:21

56 S Nicholas (B’mth) 35:22

57 J Vintner (Win) 35:24

58 M Irving (AFD) 35:30

59 J Crombie (Hast, U20) 35:35

60 L Williams (I’ness) 35:36

61 D Hunt (Soton, M40) 35:40

62 P Young (AFD, M45) 35:46

63 S Pulley (Soton) 35:48

64 J Smith (Poole, U20) 35:57

65 R Bidgood (Win, M40) 36:02

66 S Roberts (Win, U20) 36:13

67 A Lewis (Soton, M40) 36:15

68 T Nike (Read) 36:21

69 C Harris (Hard) 36:23

70 A Hutchison (Soton U) 36:27

71 F Belbeoch (Soton) 36:30

72 T Glancy (AFD, M40) 36:34

73 A Morgan-Lee (Soton, M50) 36:38

74 M Stone (And, M35) 36:39

75 G Hill (Soton U, U20) 36:40

M50: 2 P Callanan (Salis) 36:43; 3 J Costley (Salis) 37:15; 4 J Kane (And) 37:18; 5 B Dolman (B’mth) 37:43; 6 A Le Roux (Hart RR) 37:52

M55: 1 M Webber (And) 38:15; 2 C Dewey (And) 39:43; 3 R Gomarsall (AFD) 41:12

M60: 1 M Slaney (BMH) 39:29; 2 K Miyazaki (AFD) 39:46; 3 F Young (Win) 40:29; 4 B Knight (Salis) 41:33

M65: 1 A Soane (AFD) 40:21; 2 S Goodwin (Win) 46:44; 3 R Bacon (Alton) 48:48

M70: 1 I Graham (B’mth) 53:35; 2 R Hill (Fleet) 59:24

M75: 1 E Thorpe (Read RR) 55:24

U20: 11 O Rawles (W’borne) 36:41; 12 O Smith (BMH) 37:51; 13 J Praamsma (Poole) 38:00; 14 F Harris (Poole) 38:22; 15 N Powell (Ports U) 38:37; 16 S O’Loughnane (BMH) 38:45; 17 S Dowson (Ports U) 39:34; 18 W Sullivan (Soton U) 39:35; 19 L Livingstone (And) 39:40; 20 M Browne (Lords) 40:32

U17 (5.9km):

1 E Bird (Poole) 19:57

2 M Ruby (Poole) 20:29

3 W Rabjohns (Poole) 20:47

4 H Wilson (Win) 21:02

5 G Stevens (BMH) 21:04

6 T Jackson (W’borne) 21:13

7 B White (BMH) 21:22

8 N Lane (BMH) 21:25

9 O Craggs (Read) 21:28

10 B Chesterfield (Win) 21:36

11 W Campbell (Ports) 22:00

12 H Roebuck (Soton) 22:05

13 J Harold (BMH) 22:12

14 H Harvey (Win) 22:14

15 A Methven (Read) 22:31

16 S Kemp (BMH) 22:46

17 O Bailey (BMH) 22:53

18 O Harvey-Nash (BMH) 23:07

19 L Hamblen (AFD) 23:09

20 J Hedderly (BMH) 23:18

U15 (4km):

1 B Andrews-Callec (Jer) 14:35

2 W Atkins (Win) 14:55

3 N Thomas (BMH) 15:01

4 J Lewis (Win) 15:01

5 O Newbery (New Forrest Runners) 15:07

6 R Price (Win) 15:10

7 M Gillas (Read) 15:28

8 J Pearce (AFD) 15:31

9 C Coles (City of Sailsbury) 15:34

10 T Dewey (Salis) 15:36

11 J Titmas (Read) 15:40

12 H Farley (Poole) 15:47

13 J Williams (W’borne) 15:51

14 T Williams (W’borne) 15:59

15 A Webb (Fleet) 16:01

16 C McLoughlin (AFD) 16:02

17 J Dockree (Soton) 16:08

18 T Holme (City of Sailsbury) 16:10

19 R Taylor (Poole) 16:12

20 O Hill (New Forest Runners) 16:14

U13 (3km):

1 E Skipwith (Win) 10:46

2 C Wilson (Win) 10:47

3 S Phillips (Soton) 10:49

4 S Fossa (Soton) 11:13

5 S Murray (Soton) 11:15

6 H Butcher (B’mth) 11:16

7 S Noott (Win) 11:22

8 S Weeks (Read) 11:28

9 Z Simpson (Jer) 11:30

10 W Hayward (New Forest Runners) 11:33

11 O Corrie (Win) 11:35

12 O Foden (Win) 11:36

13 I Harfield (Win) 11:40

14 B Ross (Soton U) 11:42

15 D Cooper (Win) 11:45

16 N Tyers (Read) 11:48

17 J McKenzie (Read) 11:53

18 T Savill (Winchester & District) 11:54

19 T Moore (BMH) 11:56

20 J Presley (New Forest Runners) 12:05

U11 (1.5km):

1 L Furby (Win) 5:55

2 Z McDowell (Ports) 5:56

3 L Bryce (AFD) 6:01

4 T Baker (Ports) 6:05

5 J Tildesley (Ports) 6:06

Women (5.9km):

1 N Mitchell (Read) 21:51

2 P Roessler (AFD, U20) 21:54

3 L Hawkins (Soton) 22:13

4 K Estlea (BMH) 22:19

5 A Woolaston (And, U20) 22:40

6 A Boniface (Read) 22:50

7 M Waldmann (Read, U20) 22:59

8 L Neate (Win, U20) 23:04

9 H Hall (Win) 23:10

10 M Jordan-lee (AFD, U20) 23:11

11 N Griffiths (Soton) 23:14

12 R Wallace (Fleet, W35) 23:21

13 S Winstone (Soton, W35) 23:29

14 C Ragan (BMH) 23:34

15 L Marlow (Read) 23:36

16 S Crumly (Read) 23:49

17 H Angell (AFD) 23:50

18 I HInkley (Soton, U20) 23:53

19 G Barry (Soton) 24:03

20 K Towerton (BMH, W35) 24:09

21 N Frith (Soton) 24:16

22 R Sleap (BMH) 24:17

23 M Bannister (Soton U, U20) 24:18

24 C Millar (And) 24:20

25 K Simister (Ports) 24:24

26 E Stevens (AFD) 24:26

27 N Roebuck (Stubb G, W40) 24:33

28 S Holmes (Read, W35) 24:34

29 Z White (B&B, U20) 24:35

30 S Dalrymple (Hunts, U20) 24:36

31 C Olford (Soton U, U20) 24:45

32 M Jordan-lee (AFD, U20) 24:47

33 N Martin (BMH, W45) 24:55

34 G Bigg (BMH) 25:00

35 R Lord (Stubb G) 25:01

36 L Short (Soton, W35) 25:05

37 H Watson (Stubb G) 25:12

38 H Foster (Win, U20) 25:14

39 E Wilson (AFD, U20) 25:16

40 K Fry (Soton U) 25:22

41 E Swire (Winchester & District) 25:28

42 S Barbary (Ports, U20) 25:32

43 S Cleland (Hart RR, W40) 25:35

44 L Tolson (Read, U20) 25:43

45 H Wood (Read) 25:44

46 L Harrison (Soton) 25:54

47 S Vallis (AFD) 26:01

48 A Hine (W’borne) 26:04

49 F de Mauny (Herne H, W35) 26:04

50 R Pearson (BMH) 26:07

51 F Stanger (Dor, U20) 26:07

52 S Lewis (Win, W35) 26:10

53 N Smith (Soton, U20) 26:11

54 N Mckenzie (AFD, W45) 26:15

55 S Hibdige (Salis, W35) 26:17

56 E Carter (Win, W45) 26:18

57 J Clarke (Win) 26:23

58 N Green (Hard) 26:23

59 S Parkinson (Win, W45) 26:25

60 C Hoskins (Win, W40) 26:28

61 S Dooley (Read RR, W45) 26:29

62 H Pool (Read RR, W45) 26:31

63 A Johnson (Ports U) 26:35

64 H Bonaer (Tott, W35) 26:38

65 S Murphy (C’ley, W35) 26:51

66 L James (Read, W35) 26:53

67 K Green (Win) 26:57

68 L Daniels (Read, W40) 27:01

69 A Burch (Tott, W40) 27:05

70 I Brydon (Ports, U20) 27:21

71 I Rabjohns (Poole, U20) 27:47

72 D Mangan (Fleet, W45) 27:53

73 J Jefferies (Win, W45) 28:11

74 A Spiers (Soton) 28:15

75 C Lloyd (Read RR) 28:16

W50: 1 P Abbott (Fleet) 28:36; 2 J Rayfield (Read) 29:21; 3 K Tolson (Read) 29:53

W55: 1 A Fenwick (Win) 29:15; 2 V Ritchie (Poole) 33:50; 3 A Davoile (Ports) 34:27

W60: 1 M Ford (Hedge End) 29:42; 2 D Duncalf (Fleet) 33:04.

W65: 1 J Radford (Win) 31:34; 2 D Ruffer (Littled) 39:22

W70: 1 M Crocker (Vict) 52:38

U17 (4km):

1 R Chesterfield (Win) 16:34

2 A Mann (Soton) 16:55

3 A Moore (Win) 16:55

4 H Haldane (Read) 17:07

5 D Wilkinson (Ports) 17:24

6 O East (Ports) 17:28

7 E Newman (Read) 17:39

8 M Kent (IoW) 17:48

9 M Hope (BMH) 17:53

10 E Muelas (Ports) 18:02

11 N East (B’mth) 18:05

12 P Winters (Read) 18:11

13 M Rayner (Salis) 18:14

14 I Law (BMH) 18:16

15 S Richardson (BMH) 18:19

16 L North (Ports) 18:19

17 E McErlean (Win) 18:22

18 A Smith (C’ley) 18:26

19 J Hayward (AFD) 18:32

20 A White (New FJ) 18:46

U15 (4km):

1 F East (Ports) 16:17

2 E Wells (Poole) 16:32

3 C Jones (Ports) 16:46

4 I Edwards (BMH) 16:50

5 I Gray (Salis) 16:53

6 M Bengtsson (Poole R) 16:57

7 E Bailey (Soton) 17:15

8 E Smart (Ports) 17:19

9 L Brown (Poole) 17:35

10 E Marshall (BMH) 17:38

11 L Quinn (AFD) 17:38

12 G Langdon (Read) 17:53

13 L South (Ports) 17:54

14 E Davies (Read) 18:07

15 E Churcher (Soton) 18:07

16 I Palmer-ward (Ports) 18:09

17 E Johnson (Win) 18:14

18 J Tanner (Soton) 18:19

19 Z Rennie (Read) 18:29

20 C Wilson (Win) 18:35

U13 (3km):

1 I Hall (Jer) 11:18

2 M Jobbins (AFD) 11:44

3 K Atkinson (Win) 11:46

4 D Allford (BMH) 11:54

5 S Purnell (B’mth) 11:54

6 B North (Ports) 11:57

7 E Higgins (Soton) 11:59

8 K Bunn (Wight Tri) 12:11

9 G Haldane (Read) 12:12

10 G Baker (Win) 12:14

11 L Lancaster-Evans (BMH) 12:16

12 E Norris (New FJ) 12:17

13 D Tower (AFD) 12:18

14 U Doublet (BMH) 12:21

15 A Thomas (BMH) 12:25

16 I Woods (Read) 12:27

17 E Fuller (W’borne) 12:28

18 L Allright (And) 12:32

19 S Lane (Soton) 12:38

20 P Evans (Poole) 12:44

U11 (1.5km):

1 I Henry (AFD) 5:10

2 F Biggs (Ports) 5:10

3 K Hoppe (Soton) 5:11

4 S Oliver (Poole R) 5:22

5 O Scott-Wilson (AFD) 5:23

Men Div 1 TEAM: 1 AFD 28; 2 Reading 80; 3 Soton 93; 4 BMH 95; 5 Winchester 110; 6 Portsmouth 192

Div 2 TEAM: 1 Poole 167; 2 Soton U 382; 3 Andover 410

Div 3 TEAM: 1 Wimborne 395; 2 Littledown 399; 3 Fleet 417

M40 TEAM: 1 Portsmouth 26; 2 AFD 28; 3 Soton 32; 4 BMH 48; 5 Winchester 61; 6 Salisbury 63

Standings after 2 matches:

Div 1 TEAM (best 4 of 5): 1 AFD 2; 2 Soton 5; 3 BMH 7 (186); 4 Reading 7 (212); 5 Winchester 9; 6 Portsmouth 14

Div 2 TEAM: 1 Poole 2; 2 Soton U 4; 3 Andover 6

Div 3 TEAM: 1 Littledown 4 (809); 2 Wimborne 4 (836); 3 Hamwick 8

M40 TEAM: 1 Soton 5; 2 AFD 6; 3 BMH 7; 4 Portsmouth 8; 5 Salisbury 11 (129); 6 Winchester 11 (130)

U17 TEAM: 1 Poole 6; 2 BMH 20; 3 Winchester 28; 4 Reading 46

Standings after 2 matches: 1 Winchester 5; 2 BMH 6

U15 TEAM: 1 Winchester 12; 2 Salisbury 50; 3 AFD 54; 4 BMH 65; 5 Soton 83

Standings after 2 matches: 1 Winchester 3; 2 Soton 6; 3 AFD 7; 4 BMH 10 (125); 5 Salisbury 10 (168)

U13 TEAM: 1 Winchester 10; 2 Soton 12; 3 Reading 41; 4 Fleet 89; 5 Poole 101; 6 N For J 103

Standings after 2 matches: 1 Winchester 2; 2 Soton 4; 3 Reading 8; 4 BMH 13; 5 N For J 14

Women: TEAM: 1 Reading 14; 2 Soton 27; 3 AFD 29; 4 Basingstoke 38; 5 Winchester 55; 6 Soton U 83; 7 Stubb G 99, 8 Portsmouth 137

W35 TEAM: 1 Winchester 418 2 Reading 50; 3 Read RR 51; 4 BMH 59; 5 Fleet 63; 6 Hart 72

U20 TEAM: none closed in

Standings after 2 matches:

Senior TEAM (best 4 of 5): 1 Reading 3; 2 Soton 6; 3 BMH; 4 Winchester 10; 5 Soton U 12; 6eq Portsmouth/Stubb G 15

W35 TEAM: 1 Winchester 2; 2 Reading 7; 3eq BMH/Read RR 8

U20 TEAM (non-trophy): none qualify

U17 TEAM: 1 Portsmouth 21; 2 Winchester 21; 3 Reading 23; 4 BMH 38

Standings after 2 matches: 1eq Portsmouth/Winchester 3; 3 BMH 7

U15 TEAM: 1 Soton 40; 2 BMH 41; 3 Reading 45; 4 Winchester 66; 5 AFD 81

Standings after 2 matches: 1 Soton 5; 2 Winchester 7; 3eq BMH/Reading 8

U13 TEAM: 1 BMH 29; 2 Winchester 35; 3 AFD 36; 4 Soton 55; 5 Reading 63; 6 Poole 81

Standings after 2 matches: 1 Winchester 3; 2 BMH 5; 3 AFD 6

Full individual results on Power of 10 here

Red Rose League, Rossendale, December 4

Overall (U17 men and senior women (5km):

1 W Walker (Clay, U17) 18:24

2 J Ormrod (Ross, U17) 18:39

3 I Battye (Horw, U17) 18:45

4 B Hall (Horw, U17) 19:44

5 I Dawson (Bolt MTC, U17) 20:48

6 E McColm (W) 21:15

7 L Powell-Smith (Clay, W40) 21:43

8 F Potts (Bury, U17W) 23:01

9 R Marshall (Bury, W40) 23:05

10 J Nelson (B’burn, W50) 23:06

11 S Smith (Clay, U17W) 23:08

12 C Cole (Bury, W) 23:20

13 E Sagar-Hesketh (B’burn, W) 23:24

14 R Bailey (Bolt, W) 23:42

15 K Buckingham (B’burn, W) 23:47

16 O Webster (Ross, U17) 23:53

17 L Parker (Acc, W40) 24:07

18 E Taylor (B’burn, U17W) 24:10

19 M Lowe (Bury, U17) 24:14

20 H Price (Bury, W) 24:34

21 R Patrick (Tod, W50) 25:02

22 D Gowans (Acc, W55) 25:13

23 H Griffiths (Bury, W) 25:17

24 L Livesey (Chor ATC, W35) 25:18

25 M Blackhurst (Tod, W55) 25:36

26 P Pilling (Rams, W45) 26:04

27 B Kershaw (BWF, U17W) 26:06

28 N Ryan (Bury, W) 26:08

29 H White (Clay, U17W) 26:14

30 L Edwards (Leigh, U17W) 26:17

31 L Collings (Horw, U17) 26:20

32 K Mansell (Tod, W50) 26:34

33 L Philbin (Bolt, U17W) 26:41

34 C Duffy (Clay, U17W) 26:53

35 K Sanderson (Leigh, W45) 26:56

36 C Labrianidis (W50) 27:25

37 E Dorrington (Clay, U17W) 27:29

38 N Murphy (Ross, W50) 27:30

39 S Wheeldon-Gorst (Bury, W50) 27:32

40 A Mort (Horw, W40) 27:36

41 J Price (Ast&T, W40) 27:42

42 L Jeffrey-read (Ast&T, W40) 27:49

43 E McOnie-Lownsbrough (Leigh, U17W) 28:00

44 R Hodgkinson (Leigh, W50) 28:05

45 J Cleaver (Ross, W35) 28:14

46 S Thomas (Bury, W) 28:18

47 H Eccles (Clay, U17W) 28:25

48 C Darling-Smedley (Clay, W40) 28:31

49 J Robertson (Radc, W50) 29:08

50 R Pollitt (Leigh, W) 29:13

Women:

1 McColm 21:15

2 Powell-Smith 21:43

3 Potts 23:01

4 Marshall 23:05

5 Nelson 23:06

6 Smith 23:08

7 Cole 23:20

8 Sagar-Hesketh 23:24

9 Bailey 23:42

10 Buckingham 23:47

11 Parker 24:07

12 Taylor 24:10

13 Price 24:34

14 Patrick 25:02

15 Gowans 25:13

16 Griffiths 25:17

17 Livesey 25:18

18 Blackhurst 25:36

19 Pilling 26:04

20 Kershaw 26:06

21 Ryan 26:08

22 White 26:14

23 Edwards 26:17

24 Mansell 26:34

25 Philbin 26:41

26 Duffy 26:53

27 Sanderson 26:56

28 Labrianidis 27:25

29 Dorrington 27:29

30 Murphy 27:30

31 Wheeldon-Gorst 27:32

32 Mort 27:36

33 Price 27:42

34 Jeffrey-read 27:49

35 McOnie-Lownsbrough 28:00

36 Hodgkinson 28:05

37 Cleaver 28:14

38 Thomas 28:18

39 Eccles 28:25

40 Darling-Smedley 28:31

41 Robertson 29:08

42 Pollitt 29:13

43 K Ashworth (Tod) 29:23

44 M Teare (B’burn, W45) 29:40

45 A Boardman (Chor ATC, U20) 29:58

46 L Davies (B’burn, W45) 30:22

47 D Dignan (Roch H) 30:32

48 B McAuley (Bury, W35) 30:51

49 L Fry (Bolt MTC, U17) 31:50

50 K Thompson (Clay, W65) 32:12

Men (7.8km):

1 L Betts (B’burn) 34:54

2 A Hartley (BWF) 35:20

3 M Hill (Leeds C, M45) 35:26

4 B Fish (B’burn, M35) 35:45

5 J Hopley (Ross, U20) 35:59

6 J Birmingham (Bury) 36:11

7 P Marsden (Horw, M40) 36:15

8 S Greenwood (Ross) 36:27

9 M Burrett (Leeds C, M45) 37:07

10 J Cole (Bury) 37:20

11 J Cleaver (Ross, M40) 37:34

12 L Harreld (Bury, M35) 37:41

13 T Campbell (Ast&T, M45) 38:10

14 G Brown (Tod, M45) 38:39

15 J Griffiths (Bury) 39:24

16 I Carruthers (Unatt, M40) 39:36

17 M Duckworth (Clay) 40:06

18 J Titmuss (Horw, M45) 40:14

19 P Johnston (Bury, M40) 40:19

20 M Corbishley (Ross, M35) 40:29

21 J Wright (Tod, M50) 40:41

22 G Morris (Acc, M55) 40:47

23 R Bradshaw (B’burn) 40:57

24 C Snell (Ross, M40) 41:09

25 M Clawson (Ross, M35) 41:26

26 B Kirkman (Ross, U20) 41:37

27 G Goodwin (Acc, M55) 41:43

28 M Greenwood (Trawd) 41:52

29 D Ryder (Unatt, M45) 42:34

30 D Taylor (Tod, M40) 42:52

31 D Hartley (Acc, M50) 42:52

32 C Wilkinson (Leigh) 43:03

33 S Hemmings (Chor ATC, M50) 43:04

34 A Harling (Wesh, M40) 43:11

35 J Dunderdale (Clay, M40) 43:16

36 M Irving (Acc) 43:21

37 D Tattersall (Bury) 43:22

38 J Denton (Leigh, U20) 43:25

39 D Bennett (Roch H, M50) 43:52

40 C Holt (Clay) 43:58

41 I Duffy (Ross, M40) 44:18

42 P Duke (Burn RR, M45) 44:23

43 C Balderson (B’burn, M55) 44:26

44 J Grisdale (Bolt) 44:33

45 A Orr (Acc, M50) 44:40

46 J Gibbs (Radc, M40) 45:06

47 C Nicholls (Clay, M45) 45:14

48 M Collins (Ast&T, M45) 45:22

49 C Sykes (Bury, M50) 45:31

50 M Keys (Ross, M60) 45:36

M60: 2 D Fleming (Horw) 47:58; 3 W Thomas (Burn RR) 50:43

M65: 1 J Carman (Trawd) 58:59; 2 G Stone (Horw) 78:28

M70: 1 T Hesketh (Horw) 60:10

M80: 1 J Parker (Horw) 75:25.

U15 (4km):

1 J Sanderson (Sett) 14:53

2 M Thomasson (Chor ATC) 15:26

3 E Purdy (Bury, U15W) 15:28

4 O Gill (B’burn) 15:46

5 J Lamb (Chor ATC) 16:09

6 K Davies (Scunthorpe Harriers AC) 16:16

7 H Stokes (Horw) 16:19

8 L McCredie (Barlick) 17:03

9 C Ardin (Bury, U15W) 17:35

10 E Davies (Leigh) 18:11

11 B Topham (Horw) 18:14

12 C Wilkinson (Horw, U15W) 18:18

13 A Warren (Bury) 18:26

14 G Dawson (Bolt MTC) 18:47

15 T Billington (Horw) 18:57

16 C Reeder (Trawd) 18:59

17 C Barnes (Clay) 19:00

18 R Kellett (Chor ATC) 19:09

19 A Gisbourne (Bury, U15W) 19:17

20 D Halewood (Ross, U15W) 19:23

21 F Collings (Bury) 19:24

22 P Williams (Ross) 19:26

23 G Scott (BWF, U15W) 19:29

24 F Lorimer (Hynd) 19:33

25 F Edwards (Chor ATC) 19:40

26 E Hargreaves (Ross, U15W) 19:47

27 E Bradley (Horw, U15W) 19:49

28 L Potts (Bury, U15W) 19:50

29 C Newton (Bury, U15W) 19:58

30 L Higgins (Leigh) 20:03

31 T Donnelly (Bury) 20:12

32 L Bowl (Horw, U15W) 20:22

33 C Hodgson (Chor ATC, U15W) 20:58

34 J Boyd (Ross) 21:15

35 H Sagar-Moss (Hynd, U15W) 21:16

U13 (2.5km):

1 S Aspey (B’burn) 10:57

2 H Ward (Chor ATC) 11:05

3 M Winstanley (Chor ATC) 11:06

4 W Pease (Barlick) 11:48

5 M Titmuss (Horw) 11:51

6 C Singleton (B’burn) 12:11

7 H Jordan (Trawd) 12:21

8 I Snape (Ross) 12:24

9 A Xglenn (Leigh) 12:25

10 T Nixon (Barlick) 12:41

11 F Vidler (Ross) 13:09

12 H Yates (Horw) 13:16

13 N Knowles (Bolt) 13:17

14 M Ratchford (Bolt) 13:39

15 A Walker (Ross) 13:48

16 H Sagar (Ross) 14:02

17 K Bleakley (Bury) 14:05

18 F Crossland (Horw) 14:14

19 P Xyates (Bury) 14:19

20 O Cooper (Bury) 14:24

21 L Lancashire (B’burn) 14:27

22 J McCann (Chor ATC) 14:29

23 J Ingham (Chor ATC) 14:31

24 H Robinson (Trawd) 14:52

25 T Smith (Ross) 16:12

26 E Webster (Ross) 16:46

27 J Clowes (Roch H) 18:15

28 T Steel (Ross) 19:09

U11 (2km):

1 C Cowburn (Horw) 8:09

2 A Davies (Scunthorpe Harriers AC, U13) 8:10

3 R Davies (Scunthorpe Harriers AC, U13) 8:29

4 J Howarth-Linton (Leigh) 8:33

5 M Butterfield (Chorley Athletic & Tri) 8:35

U13 girls (2.5km):

1 A Harling (BWF) 12:11

2 E Lusty (Clay) 12:19

3 A Taylor (B’burn) 12:24

4 M Duffy (Ross) 12:36

5 B Mccredie (Clay) 12:38

6 L Hesketh (Clay) 12:38

7 S Jarvis (Leigh) 12:47

8 G Mort (Horw) 12:52

9 H Davies (B’burn) 12:59

10 L Smith (Clay) 13:05

11 I Goodman (Chor ATC) 13:26

12 X Lewis (Ross) 13:39

13 T Osborne (B’burn) 14:02

14 J Taylor (Bolt MTC) 14:24

15 P Jackson (Clay) 14:28

16 M Baptista (CLAN) 14:28

17 R Cleaver (Ross) 14:42

18 G Tregay (Clay) 15:10

19 P Kelly (Chor ATC) 15:19

20 A Wright (Clay) 15:31

U11 (2km):

1 P Kershaw (BWF) 8:38

2 A Carr (Ross) 8:52

3 L Dent (Bury) 9:12

4 L Mort (Horw) 9:30

5 E Jenner (Chorley Athletic & Tri) 9:34

Final TEAM standings:

Men: 1 B’burn 159; 2 Ross 232; 3 Bury 291; 4 Clay 562; 5 Acc RR 594; 6 Leigh 889; 7 Horw 1231; 8 B’den RR 1270

M40+: 1 Acc RR 141; 2 Clay 191; 3 Leigh 313

U15: 1 Chorley 39; 2 Leigh 115; 3 Bury 124

U13: 1 B’burn 47; 2 Chorley 61; 3 Horw 111; 4 Ross 142; 5 Bury 146

U11: 1 Leigh 86; 2 Horw 91; 3 Hynd 116

Women: 1 Bury 66; 2 B’burn 127; 3 Acc RR 233; 4 Tod 264; 5 Roch 430; 6 Clay 442; 7 R’borrom 468; 8 Astley 543

W35+: 1 Acc RR 71; 2 Tod 96; 3 Bury 107

U17: Clay 48

U15: Bury 23

U13: 1 Clay 46; 2 Leigh 68; 3 B’burn 78; 4 Ross 138; 5 Horw 141

U11: 1 Horw 46; 2 Chorley 59; 3 Ross 80

Full individual Red Rose results are on Power of 10 here

West Midland Young Athletes’ League, Wolverhampton, December 5

U17 men (4.8km):

1 A Adams (Strat) 15:23

2 E Patel (RSC) 16:15

3 J Maclean (BRAT) 16:17

4 G O’Connor (RSC) 16:19

5 D Evans (R&N) 16:22

6 J Neilson (W&B) 16:23

7 W Walker (BRAT) 16:27

8 C Lomax (Tip) 16:28

9 T Hawley (Bir) 16:43

10 T Burdett (BRAT) 16:58

11 L Starr (R&N) 17:01

12 G Hope (RSC) 17:01

13 O Fleming (BRAT) 17:11

14 H Faizey (SSH) 17:12

15 M Hill (BRAT) 17:14

16 J Cooper (R&N) 17:22

17 T Skirvin (Strat) 17:25

18 A Jackson (Coventry Godiva) 17:28

19 J Krzysztof Malecki (Bir) 17:31

20 S Yates (Nun) 17:35

21 N Crees (RSC) 17:39

22 C Spriggs (Strat) 17:46

23 L Merritt (Bir) 17:49

24 L Bradley (Bir) 17:50

25 D Illidge (W&B) 17:56

26 H Gibbs (B&R) 18:06

27 C Shea (R&N) 18:07

28 N Edwards (RSC) 18:08

29 T Maidment (SSH) 18:24

30 E Hankinson (Kenil) 18:25

U15 (3.2km):

1 A Burgess (Bir) 10:18

2 S Hembry (B&R) 10:36

3 M Collins (R&N) 10:45

4 W Pridden (B&R) 10:50

5 A Tilt (R&N) 10:53

6 K Fellows (Tip) 10:55

7 J Bradley (Bir) 10:56

8 T Doy (Cov) 10:56

9 P Mitchell (SSH) 10:56

10 N Lamb (R&N) 10:58

11 T Mawdsley (B&R) 11:02

12 T Lucas (Tip) 11:03

13 A Taylor (Hale) 11:05

14 O Walls (R&N) 11:14

15 L Bailey (Tip) 11:16

16 Z Lambert (Strat) 11:19

17 T Palmer (W&B) 11:20

18 C Smith (Bir) 11:21

19 N Sanders (B&R) 11:22

20 G Astbury (BRAT) 11:23

21 W Mayes (Strat) 11:25

22 I Cartwright (RSC) 11:26

23 Z Clarke (Nun) 11:26

24 W Stead (RSC) 11:26

25 H Wheeler (Strat) 11:28

26 M Bassford (W&B) 11:34

27 O Wetherall (Leam) 11:36

28 B Duncan (SSH) 11:36

29 A Campbell (R&N) 11:38

30 N Van Mourik (BRAT) 11:43

U13 (2.5km):

1 N Homer (RSC) 7:59

2 G Wagstaff (B&R) 8:09

3 S Thursfield (W&B) 8:18

4 O Davis (W&B) 8:23

5 K Gilbody (RSC) 8:27

6 O Burtenshaw (SSH) 8:40

7 J Hayes (D&S) 8:40

8 J Stockton (W&B) 8:40

9 S Stendall (BRAT) 8:43

10 A Cooper (Strat) 8:49

11 S Plumb (Strat) 8:50

12 J Ledgard (Strat) 8:54

13 F Edginton (B&R) 8:56

14 J Burdish (W&B) 8:57

15 A Hazra (R&N) 8:58

16 M Robbins (D&S) 8:59

17 C Bradley (Bir) 9:01

18 C Neal (RSC) 9:02

19 S Grant (Bir) 9:03

20 A Padmore (B&R) 9:04

21 L Cresswell (C&S) 9:06

22 C Yates (Nun) 9:07

23 E Fernandez (R&N) 9:10

24 W Bassford (W&B) 9:13

25 W Hughes (W&B) 9:16

26 E Bates (Hale) 9:19

27 J Harding (Tip) 9:20

28 P Shiner (Bir) 9:24

29 L Asbury (W&B) 9:25

30 A Musk (Strat) 9:28

U11 (1.6km):

1 S Palmer (W&B) 5:24

2 J Longworth (BRAT) 5:28

3 O Knight (BRAT) 5:30

4 R Pettifer (Kenil) 5:30

5 J Wagstaff (B&R) 5:35

U17 women (4km):

1 I Price (W&B) 14:39

2 J Charlton (Tip) 14:43

3 M Jacks (R&N) 14:50

4 G Golinski (SSH) 14:55

5 B Homer (RSC) 14:57

6 N Lee (C&S) 15:02

7 C Marshall (Strat) 15:15

8 S Duval (RSC) 15:34

9 S Zacaroli (Bir) 15:43

10 A Hartshorn (Hale) 16:06

11 J Mawdsley (B&R) 16:09

12 A Bennett (Kett) 16:13

13 J Walker (Tip) 16:33

14 B Whistance (RSC) 16:39

15 O Scott (Bir) 16:44

16 M Wood (RSC) 16:48

17 Z Buchanan (RSC) 16:49

18 A Harrison (Tip) 16:50

19 H Salah Meager (Bir) 16:55

20 E Tromans (Tip) 16:57

21 E Deaner (Strat) 16:59

22 S Banks (Tip) 16:59

23 J Lambert (R&N) 17:02

24 E Ranger (B&R) 17:07

25 A Harland (Bir) 17:08

26 P Preston (R&N) 17:08

27 J Jackson (BRAT) 17:20

28 R Batchelor (SSH) 17:24

29 R Malone-priest (Hale) 17:27

30 P Close (BRAT) 17:30

U15 (3.2km):

1 I Jones (W&B) 11:32

2 M Spriggs (Strat) 11:45

3 K Bennett (Coventry Godiva) 11:52

4 E Darby (R&N) 12:03

5 N Hillard (Strat) 12:03

6 A Rogerson (R&N) 12:06

7 M White (W&B) 12:10

8 H Dale (B&R) 12:18

9 M Linfoot (Strat) 12:19

10 R Eaton (R&N) 12:20

11 J Dale (Hale) 12:25

12 Z Asbury (W&B) 12:26

13 F Allen (RSC) 12:27

14 P Taylor (B&R) 12:30

15 A Farren (R&N) 12:37

16 E Symes (Bir) 12:38

17 E Beeson (C&S) 12:40

18 R Buggins (W&B) 12:42

19 M Farley (W&B) 12:45

20 A Stark (Hale) 12:46

21 M Conduit (SSH) 12:46

22 P Allen (RSC) 12:47

23 A Budd Beynon (R&N) 12:50

24 M Williams (W&B) 12:50

25 F Brusch (Coventry Godiva) 12:52

26 O Allen (RSC) 12:53

27 B Greening (RSC) 13:02

28 C Pearson (Bir) 13:08

29 S Willoughby (W&B) 13:11

30 C Sharman (Tam) 13:15

U13 (2.5km):

1 O McGhee (R&N) 8:52

2 F Collins (Hale) 8:54

3 O Thomas (Hale) 9:03

4 K Welborn (B&R) 9:06

5 G Hendy (W&B) 9:07

6 G Griffiths (C&S) 9:11

7 R Wetherall (Leam) 9:12

8 M Tear-Verweij (Strat) 9:13

9 B Murray (Cov) 9:22

10 R Read (W&B) 9:24

11 A Silvers (Strat) 9:27

12 W McCarthy-Brown (RSC) 9:30

13 E Fleming (RSC) 9:34

14 H Beales (Tam) 9:35

15 L Hunter (Leam) 9:37

16 A Harris (Tip) 9:39

17 W Padmore (B&R) 9:40

18 E Barker (Cov) 9:41

19 A Smith-Pena (BRAT) 9:42

20 C Barker (B&R) 9:44

21 C Terrell (R&N) 9:47

22 I Neal (RSC) 9:50

23 K Anderton (SSH) 9:51

24 E Hutchins-morant (R&N) 9:52

25 K Straw (RSC) 9:53

26 L Horton (W&B) 9:53

27 M Hutchins-Morant (R&N) 9:54

28 I Rogers (Tam) 9:55

29 L Barker (SSH) 9:58

30 J Mulreany (R&N) 9:58

U11 (1.6km):

1 L Williams (Tip) 5:45

2 T Conway (Bir) 5:51

3 B Beeson (C&S) 5:56

4 E Bennett (R&N) 6:01

5 N Bevan (K&S) 6:02

Full individual results are on Power of 10 here

The John H Collins Gwent League, Pembrey, December 4

Josh Griffiths won from a 360 strong senior men’s field by a minute while Lauren Cooper was a clear women’s winner.

Men (9.8km):

1 J Griffiths (Swan) 29:32

2 F McGrath (B&W) 30:23

3 T Orvain (B&W, M35) 30:39

4 S Goodchild (Corn) 30:50

5 A Jackson (Card, U20) 31:06

6 J Collier (P’broke) 31:11

7 L Burgess (UWE) 31:13

8 S Tyas (Soton) 31:15

9 T Doran (Cardiff University AC) 31:26

10 D Maydew (Wells, U20) 31:28

11 D Brookling (University of Swansea) 31:31

12 S Humphrey (Pen, M35) 31:41

13 O Lum (Brack) 31:49

14 M Houchell (University of Swansea) 31:53

15 P Matthews (Parc Bryn Bach Runners, M40) 31:57

16 D Bodman (Parc BB) 31:57

17 C Young (Carm) 31:58

18 M Towler (Avon VR) 32:03

19 S Lloyd-smith (University of Swansea) 32:07

20 D Triggs (Neath, M35) 32:17

21 B Rawlins (W’bury) 32:18

22 L Lloyd (Swan) 32:23

23 A Stokes (B&W, M35) 32:29

24 D Nazareth (Les C) 32:31

25 M Grantham (MickMorris) 32:35

26 O Morris (Les C) 32:38

27 A Maclean (Swan, M40) 32:39

28 A Brown (Merth) 32:44

29 O Williams (P’pridd R, M35) 32:45

30 L Cortellese (University of Swansea) 32:47

31 O Beale (W’bury, M40) 32:50

32 C Else (Avon VR) 32:55

33 J Turner (Swan) 32:56

34 J Hockin (Neath, M35) 33:01

35 P Baines (B&W, M35) 33:02

36 R Davies (Amman, M35) 33:06

37 Z Hurrell (Wells) 33:07

38 S Gregory (P’pridd R, M35) 33:08

39 D Keenan (L’nelli, M35) 33:17

40 R Jones (Llis, M45) 33:21

41 J Like (Torfaen, M35) 33:22

42 M Harrison (L’nelli, M35) 33:22

43 A How (P’pridd R, M40) 33:24

44 M Etheridge (Carm) 33:29

45 S Williams (Neath) 33:35

46 O Lythell (Avon VR, U20) 33:36

47 M Jones (Brec, M40) 33:37

48 M Jennings (MickMorris, M45) 33:37

49 O Schiavone (Card, M40) 33:40

50 J Bond (Aberdare Valley A.A.C) 33:41

51 S Williams (Neath) 33:42

52 C Eldred (M&M) 33:47

53 I Ayres (Carm) 33:48

54 J James (Wells, M55) 33:49

55 L Aherne (Parc BB, M55) 33:52

56 G Donald (B&W) 33:54

57 M Horsman (P’pridd R, M40) 33:56

58 H Evans (Les C, M45) 34:04

59 A Glover (W’bury, M45) 34:07

60 A Townsend (Cardiff University AC) 34:11

61 L Shannon (P’broke, M35) 34:13

62 M Palser (Les C, M35) 34:14

63 A Grigg (B&W, M35) 34:14

64 M Brydon (B&W) 34:15

65 J Meiklejohn (Cardiff University AC) 34:16

66 C Melbourne (Neath) 34:16

67 C Neilson (B&W) 34:17

68 S Lewis Jones (Parc Bryn Bach Runners, M35) 34:18

69 N Griffiths (Amman, M50) 34:19

70 C Oxley (San Domenico Road Runners Club, M40) 34:21

71 M Thomas (Parc BB) 34:21

72 S Campbell (W’bury, M40) 34:22

73 D Bishop (P’pridd R, M40) 34:23

74 R Prady (Neath, M40) 34:24

75 C Palmer (W’bury, M40) 34:26

76 A Davies (Card, M35) 34:27

77 J Griffiths (Neath, U20) 34:31

78 B Kennedy (Les C) 34:32

79 D Otteson (Swan, M40) 34:35

80 I Lloyd (Swan, M60) 34:38

81 N Thorne (Avon VR) 34:42

82 M Le Dantec (Cardiff University AC) 34:43

83 O Zerilli (Les C) 34:45

84 D John (P’broke, M45) 34:48

85 M Holloway (Brec, M35) 34:50

86 R Nicholls (Spirit of Monmouth, M35) 34:59

87 T Waters (Card) 35:02

88 C Williams (A’dare, M40) 35:03

89 T Spencer (P’pridd R) 35:05

90 L Oak (Neath) 35:06

91 A Coombs (Wells) 35:06

92 B Butler-Madden (P’pridd R, M40) 35:09

93 D Morgan (Swan) 35:11

94 R Dando (B’end, M40) 35:14

95 J Cowan (Card) 35:21

96 J Belcher (Llis, M45) 35:22

97 H Trend (San D) 35:26

98 M Turner (San Domenico Road Runners Club, M40) 35:30

99 A Reddy (A’dare, M40) 35:31

100 J Kemp (MickMorris) 35:34

M50: 2 C Cable (A’dare) 35:34; 3 J Adams (Rhon V) 35:41; 4 A Lewis (A’dare) 36:03; 5 A Williams (P’broke) 36:33

M55: 3 S Smith (Swan) 36:11; 4 A Blair (Les C) 36:54; 5 C Suter (Avon VR) 37:13

M60: 2 S Davies (Ponty) 39:04; 3 R Bullen (Les C) 39:19; 4 S Osborne (B’end) 40:19

M65: 1 S Owen (Chep) 42:33; 2 M Mewse (W’bury) 42:53; 3 C Nellins (Pen) 47:03

U20 (5km):

1 D Jones (Carm) 15:04

2 L Sheppard-Brown (Card) 15:05

3 A Ede (Abing) 15:30

4 R Hardman (Card Arch) 15:38

5 F Morgan (Carm, U17) 15:40

6 S Gentry (N Som) 15:49

7 J Reynolds (Card) 15:49

8 G Hayward (W’bury) 16:04

9 I Bradley (B&W, U17) 16:09

10 W Cheek (N Som) 16:14

11 A Hammond (Avon VR, U17) 16:22

12 J Organ (Brec, U17) 16:23

13 C Harris (Swan, U17) 16:24

14 C Campion (L’nelli) 16:25

15 R Llewellyn (P’broke, U17) 16:28

16 F Goodhew (W’bury, U17) 16:30

17 O Price (Card) 16:30

18 L Edwards (Carm) 16:38

19 T Jones (Carmarthen Harriers, U17) 16:39

20 T Attwood (Swan, U17) 16:45

21 O Humphreys (Newp, U17) 16:49

22 H Riley (Card) 16:54

23 S Kerfoot (B&W) 16:56

24 S Huw Davies (Carmarthen Harriers, U17) 16:59

25 H Williams (Wells, U17) 17:01

26 J Thomas (Carmarthen Harriers, U17) 17:02

27 B Sullivan (Swan, U17) 17:08

28 T Edwards (N Som) 17:18

29 S McFall (Bir) 17:21

30 R Smart (Card, U17) 17:23

U15 (3.7km):

1 I Thomas (Carm) 11:57

2 H Cooksley (N Som) 12:15

3 F Bruce (Carm) 12:16

4 M Pearson (W’bury) 12:25

5 B Collins (N Som) 12:27

6 A Bees (Yate) 12:29

7 J Murphy (Brec) 12:32

8 R Wilmott (B&W) 12:33

9 I Froley (Card) 12:41

10 K Beltran (Card) 12:43

11 E Hamer (Card Arch) 12:44

12 J Lynock (Carm) 12:49

13 E Jeston (N Som) 12:51

14 I Bowen (Carm) 12:54

15 L Harvey (N Som) 12:54

16 A Coles (Carm) 13:04

17 L King (Blae G) 13:06

18 J Forsbrook (N Som) 13:07

19 M Torgood (Carmarthen Harriers) 13:08

20 T Darton (Yate) 13:14

21 T Davies (Card) 13:21

22 S Boyce (Card) 13:23

23 J Sandiford (N Som) 13:25

24 W Lacey (N Som) 13:26

25 O Nash (Newp) 13:29

26 O O’Brien (Brec) 13:31

27 J Barnett (Carm) 13:32

28 W Roberts (Card) 13:32

29 H Lee (Card) 13:33

30 W G Burdon (Chep) 13:33

U13 (3km):

1 J Finch (N Som) 9:51

2 W Coles (Carm) 10:08

3 A Nathan (Card Arch) 10:11

4 G Tough (A’dare) 10:16

5 W Chalk (Newp) 10:20

6 D Pemble (W’bury) 10:21

7 A Downing (W’bury) 10:25

8 J Edwards (Brec) 10:26

9 W Smith (Avon VR) 10:27

10 L Darlington (N Som) 10:30

11 O O’Halloran (B&W) 10:38

12 F Ashby (N Som) 10:42

13 T Garrod (Newp) 10:46

14 J Bennett (N Som) 10:52

15 D Evans (Newp) 10:53

16 L Griffiths-burdon (Chep) 10:54

17 T White (B&W) 10:59

18 S Silverstone (P’broke) 11:02

19 M McKinstry (B&W) 11:02

20 T Gilbert (Rhym V) 11:06

21 L Salvage (Llis) 11:06

22 C Walford (W’bury) 11:08

23 E Buscemi (B&W) 11:13

24 S Deane (B&W) 11:15

25 T Howard (W’bury) 11:17

26 T Holliday (Card Arch) 11:17

27 T Woodworth (W’bury) 11:21

28 O Davies (Neath) 11:23

29 E Meacock (N Som) 11:26

30 Z Thomas (Neath) 11:28

U11 (1.6km):

1 O Finch (N Som) 5:17

2 J Jenkins (Neath) 5:27

3 O Warren (N Som) 5:35

4 L Woodhouse (Neath) 5:37

5 T Mclean (Swan) 5:39

M65 (7.3km):

1 A Davies (L’nelli) 28:16

2 D Bedwell (B&W) 30:33

3 E Lepore (Les C) 31:34

4 M McGeoch (Les C) 32:05

5 S Dallow (Parc BB) 32:35

6 H Thompson (3M) 32:54

7 D Walker (Les C) 32:56

8 H Carpenter (Neath) 32:59

9 R Morris (San Domenico Road Runners Club) 33:45

10 C Williams (Parc BB) 33:49

11 J Davies (Pen) 34:13

12 P Harding (Avon VR) 34:33

13 G John (Les C) 34:37

14 S MacGregor (Avon VR) 34:42

15 S Partridge (Neath) 34:46

16 B Bamsey (Neath) 35:04

17 N Hodges (Les C) 35:28

18 A Heron (3M) 35:38

19 B Snowdon (Cardiff Triathletes) 35:53

20 M Davies (Les C, M70) 36:24

21 T Burgess (SW Vets, M70) 36:43

22 G Trueman (Stroud, M70) 37:01

23 D Flynn (Les C) 38:10

24 P Osborne (L’nelli) 38:23

25 P Gardiner (Aberdare Valley A.A.C, M70) 39:29

26 D Doherty (3M) 39:51

27 J Ayoub (B’end, M70) 40:21

28 A Hayes (San Domenico Road Runners Club, M70) 40:45

29 G Donnan (Les C) 41:01

30 E Davey (L’nelli, M70) 42:33

Women (7.3km):

1 L Cooper (Parc BB) 26:00

2 C Creak (B&W) 26:24

3 A Beynon-Thomas (Les C) 26:57

4 E Lowery (Cardiff University AC) 27:00

5 K Entwistle (B&W) 27:04

6 K Dicks (GWR) 27:25

7 C O’Donoghue (B&W) 27:37

8 H Represse (B&W, W35) 27:42

9 K Matthews (Chep, W40) 27:53

10 D Morris (Builth, W35) 27:57

11 S Duncan (Weston, W40) 27:59

12 S Chipper (Llis, W50) 28:01

13 N Aylwin (B&W) 28:07

14 N Collin (Llis) 28:12

15 J Rockliffe (Avon VR, W50) 28:17

16 H Dyer (B&W) 28:22

17 K Roy (Chep, W35) 28:31

18 A Smith (Weston, W35) 28:34

19 E Jarbin (B&W, W35) 28:50

20 B Francis (Avon VR) 28:56

21 C Jones (Swan, U17) 29:04

22 S Everitt (B&W, W50) 29:05

23 N Priest (Pen, W40) 29:08

24 C Hooper (Les C, W50) 29:10

25 S Harrison (Swan) 29:12

26 S Bell (Chep, W40) 29:12

27 W Price (Carm, W40) 29:14

28 L Sanigar (B&W, W40) 29:17

29 V Potts (B&W) 29:31

30 V Tester (W’bury, W40) 29:38

31 C Fowler (Chep, W50) 29:43

32 K Sutcliffe (GWR) 29:45

33 B Evans (Card) 29:47

34 E Wookey (Llis) 29:48

35 A Matthew (Cardiff University AC) 30:03

36 L Jones (Swan, W40) 30:04

37 C Jolliffe (B&W, W55) 30:07

38 E Gard (B&W) 30:07

39 H Plunkett-cole (B&W) 30:13

40 T Preece (Parc Bryn Bach Runners, W35) 30:19

41 N Morgan (Chep, W50) 30:20

42 M Elliott (B’burn) 30:26

43 G Dando (B’end, W40) 30:27

44 G Annett (University of Swansea) 30:27

45 J Summerfield (Parc Bryn Bach Runners) 30:28

46 B Jones (3M) 30:31

47 K Alhadeff (GWR) 30:37

48 H Beynon (L’nelli, W35) 30:40

49 D Elizabeth Davies (Rhon, W35) 30:41

50 E Palfrey (Card, W35) 30:42

51 L Mcgarry (Cardiff University AC) 30:44

52 H Davies (Swan, W45) 30:46

53 J Williams (L’nelli) 30:54

54 L Summers (Torfaen, W50) 30:55

55 L Jeffrey (Chep, W50) 31:00

56 J Littlechild (Bath) 31:01

57 T Chick (W’bury, W40) 31:06

58 S Howard (Port Talbot Harriers & A. C.) 31:09

59 A Holyoake (Cardiff University AC) 31:12

60 L Morgan-macdonald (San Domenico Road Runners Club) 31:12

61 L James (B’end, W35) 31:13

62 E Horsman (University of Swansea) 31:18

63 C Parmenter (University of Swansea) 31:22

64 C Lee (PontyRR, W40) 31:23

65 E Pearson (W’bury) 31:26

66 E Price-stevens (Fair W, W35) 31:28

67 E Harrison (B&W) 31:32

68 M Holiday (Taf Running & Orienteering Teams, W55) 31:34

69 A Doggrell (GWR, W40) 31:44

70 L Erickson (Pontypool District Runners, W40) 31:50

71 J van Beijnum (Les C, W40) 31:56

72 E Woodworth (W’bury, W45) 31:57

73 C Ralph (Llis) 31:58

74 U Nealson (University of Swansea) 32:00

75 A Rogers (W’bury, W45) 32:02

76 E Baxter (Swan) 32:03

77 H Spelman (S’ville) 32:09

78 J Chamberlin (Card, W35) 32:10

79 C Tailby (Les C, W50) 32:10

80 M Watson (Cardiff University AC) 32:11

81 S Moore (B’end, W40) 32:17

82 H Like (Torfaen, W35) 32:22

83 L Eynon (TROTS, W60) 32:24

84 J Rowe (S’ville) 32:27

85 C Powell (P’pridd R, W35) 32:31

86 S Bowes (Les C, W45) 32:32

87 H Mallison-king (B&W) 32:33

88 D Hier (Avon VR, W55) 32:34

89 M Charman (San Domenico Road Runners Club) 32:38

90 H Bennett (B&W, W35) 32:42

91 A Evans (Parc BB, W45) 32:44

92 C Bruce (Les C, W40) 32:48

93 H Davies (W Rock, W35) 32:50

94 M Anthony (TROTS, W55) 32:51

95 K Hoffen (B&W, W50) 32:55

96 C Emma Hurcum (Weston, W40) 32:56

97 N James (Cardiff University AC) 32:59

98 G Hardman (B’end, W50) 33:02

99 S Jones (Parc Bryn Bach Runners) 33:05

100 H Morgan (PontyRR, W55) 33:07

W60: 2 L Woodland (Neath) 34:28; 3 H Williams (L’nelli) 36:06; 4 J Scholey (Les C) 36:11

W65: 1 E Noonan (W’bury) 42:32; 2 G Murphy (Les C) 43:54; 3 A Rowell (Taf Running & Orienteering Teams) 45:10

W70: 1 S Hume (W’bury) 38:55; 2 M Palmer (W’bury) 41:33

W75: 1 A Conroy (Les C) 47:37; 2 P Thomas (TROTS) 52:06; 3 C Johnson (Les C) 53:35

U20 (5km):

1 G Palmer (Cardiff University AC) 17:18

2 M Hornung (B&W, U17) 17:32

3 R Paton (W’bury) 18:24

4 A Bridger-Morales (N Som) 18:34

5 F Buglass (Avon VR, U17) 18:41

6 A Nicholls (B&W, U17) 18:48

7 C Jones (Aberdare VAAC, U17) 18:52

8 B Hardman (Card Arch, U17) 19:07

9 C Griffiths (Newp, U17) 19:14

10 M Davies (Swan, U17) 19:29

11 S Knoyle (Card Arch, U17) 19:53

12 E Davies (Swan, U17) 19:54

13 L Williams (Newp, U17) 19:57

14 E Griffiths (Newp) 20:02

15 M Thomas (B&W, U17) 20:15

16 N Reddy (A’dare, U17) 20:17

17 Y Hadid (Card, U17) 20:20

18 A Baker (Newp, U17) 20:30

19 F Hughes-Rolls (Card, U17) 20:45

20 L Nicholas (Card, U17) 21:09

21 E Downlie (Cardiff Met Uni) 21:19

22 A Woodworth (W’bury, U17) 21:25

23 A Brooks (Card Arch, U17) 21:46

24 F Allen (B’end, U17) 22:02

25 C Piggott (Aberdare VAAC) 22:09

26 E Townsend (P’broke) 22:17

27 F Ousley (P’broke, U17) 22:31

28 E Ferns (Carmarthen Harriers, U17) 22:46

29 R Owen (Neath, U17) 22:56

30 A Steer (Newp) 23:04

U15 (3.7km):

1 M Gold (Card) 13:13

2 L Chance (W’bury) 13:27

3 M MacDuff (Card Arch) 13:32

4 R Herdman (Brec) 13:54

5 A Davies (Swan) 14:03

6 H Sanigar (B&W) 14:13

7 M Phillips (Card) 14:14

8 E Ruck (W’bury) 14:17

9 L Oakenfull (Newp) 14:30

10 R Derrick (Card) 14:32

11 B Clifford (Celtic Tri) 14:35

12 N Thomas (Neath) 14:39

13 M Robinson (W’bury) 14:45

14 E White (Carm) 14:48

15 M Darlington (N Som) 14:50

16 A Merchant (Card) 14:53

17 S Hartley-Green (Swan) 14:55

18 F Lowe (W’bury) 14:57

19 F Mackie (Carm) 14:58

20 I MacIntyre (Card) 15:12

21 Z Fitzpatrick (B&W) 15:24

22 A Brady (Newp) 15:26

23 M Jones (Carmarthen Harriers) 15:29

24 A Swaffer (B&W) 15:34

25 M Jones (Carmarthen Harriers) 15:41

26 P Houghton (N Som) 15:44

27 L Stephens (B’end) 15:46

28 E Walker (Newp) 15:54

29 M Stephens (Neath) 15:58

30 E Harris (Celtic Tri) 16:01

U13 (3km):

1 L Hale (Swan) 10:28

2 E Lowe (W’bury) 10:33

3 B Boyce (Card) 10:53

4 M Pierce (Swan) 10:56

5 C Hartley-Green (Swan) 11:07

6 H Martineau (N Som) 11:13

7 I Davies (Card) 11:18

8 E Bryant (Card) 11:25

9 O Jenkins (P’broke) 11:36

10 A Meredith (Newp) 11:43

11 E Parry (Rhym V) 11:48

12 S Bruce (P’broke) 11:52

13 G Ritter-sheratt (B&W) 11:53

14 H Massey-Jones (B&W) 11:55

15 M Morgan (Carm) 11:55

16 C White (B&W) 11:56

17 A Chowdhry-barratt (B&W) 11:56

18 R Harries (Card) 12:06

19 K Bruce (P’broke) 12:09

20 G James (B’end) 12:13

21 C Hughes (Newp) 12:20

22 E Timbrell (W’bury) 12:24

23 I Davies (Card) 12:27

24 R Derrick (Card) 12:28

25 E Lynock (Carm) 12:33

26 M Svikeris (B’end) 12:36

27 N Lewis (P’broke) 12:39

28 L Hendy (Blae G) 12:42

29 L Roberts (L’nelli) 12:42

30 A Adams (Rhon) 12:44

U11 (1.6km):

1 E Drew (Swan) 6:05

2 M Phillips (TROTS) 6:07

3 L Stabler (Swan) 6:07

4 I Vecchi (B’end) 6:08

5 L Parsons (Card) 6:12

Full individual results on Power of 10 here

More league results to follow